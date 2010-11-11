‘Burn Notice’ – ‘Eyes Open’: Blowing up the story

A quick review of the “Burn Notice” mid-season premiere coming up just as soon as I need an acolyte…
I wrote a column yesterday about how “Eyes Open” convinced me it was time to stop paying attention to the larger story arc, whatever the heck it’s about these days. So I won’t dwell too much on that here, except to say that Robert Patrick’s stint in the summer felt entirely wasted, and Robert Wisdom feels only slightly less wasted because he at least had some good scenes with Jeffrey Donovan early in the season.
Instead, I want to talk just a bit about the case of the week, with James Ransone (Ziggy from “The Wire” season two) delivering an entertaining performance as the mad bomber.
I liked Ransone, and also that the story was a continuation of the kidnapping plot from the mid-season finale – sometimes, it’s okay to have the non-spy stuff continue – but I was disappointed by a few other parts.
First, it felt like a wasted opportunity to show Michael having to operate while in a diminished physical state.(*) Not only was the writing of that inconsistent – in one scene, he can’t successfully break into the bomber’s apartment with one hand, while in another he easily takes out the lawyer’s bodyguard – but the story itself wasn’t the kind where Michael would have treated things differently if he’d been in better shape. The writers always want Michael to ultimately outthink his enemies rather than outfight them, but at the same time they often tell stories where Michael’s badassery is crucial to solving the problem in some way. I’d have liked to see this be a case where a few well-placed punches might have moved the story forward quickly under better circumstances, and for Michael to have to work around his temporary limitations. Instead, physicality wasn’t necessary at all, and I feel like they can’t go back to this well again for a while.
(*) A commenter on the old blog once said that Jack Reacher from the popular series of novels by Lee Child was “like a hobo Michael Westen,” and having since read all the books, I can see that. Like Michael, Reacher (an ex-Army MP) is a soldier without an army, and the nature of his former job means he’s good at essentially everything a thriller hero would need to know, and will win virtually every fight. (And as with Matt Nix and company’s writing of Michael, Child never lets Reacher’s super-competence get in the way of the story’s tension, nor does it become annoying and Mary Sue-ish.) And I bring this up because in the most recent Reacher novel, “Worth Dying For” (minor spoilers coming), Reacher still isn’t fully-healed from a terrible injury suffered in the previous book, yet despite all the references to his pain and limited mobility, every fight scene plays out exactly like every fight scene from a Reacher book where he’s in top condition. As with this episode, I found it a missed opportunity; Reacher’s incredibly smart, and I’d like to see a Reacher book where he couldn’t keep falling back on his superior physical abilities.
Second, everyone’s shock at Jesse’s decision to blow up the bomber to spare the cops seemed out of place. No, Team Westen doesn’t usually kill people themselves, but they’re all veteran killers, Michael rarely has compunctions about setting up bad guys to kill each other, and here it was clear that Michael would have let Fi put a bullet into Dennis earlier if they hadn’t needed to get the other bomb locations from him. The way that scene played out felt lke a weird attempt to make Jesse seem like a rogue element – and to defang our heroes a bit – when in fact it’s a decision any of them should or would have made.
Again, I liked Donovan with Ransone, I liked the little callback to the Michael/Fi scene from the pilot that’s in the introduction every week (here with Gabrielle Anwar saying “Miami” in her American accent), and I loved Maddy’s dismissal of TV psychobabble when she diagnosed Michael with “repressed crap.”
So I’m still watching, and mostly enjoying, but my plan as a viewer and blogger is to pay as little attention as possible to the arc scenes going forward – unless they become more coherent and/or entertaining going forward.
What did everybody else think?
The mad bomber is the guy who portrayed Corporal Ray Person in HBO’s Generation Kill. Throughout the episode, I was try to remember where else I saw that guy from! James Ransone.
For some reason, IMBD has him listed as Danny Pino.
Danny Pino played the lawyer who’s daughter was kidnapped in the mid-season finale. The one that set Dennis on his little bombing spree and was killed by him. Different actor and different character.
Two nits to pick – with this review:
1) Michael’s physical limitations DID alter the storyline – he couldn’t get away and almost got killed as a result because he couldn’t climb a wall. It necessitated him thinking on his feet and talking his way out of a bullet.
2) Michael bested the armed thug off screen. Who knows how. It MAY have been physical, it may be that he used trickery.
I disagree on what you said about the writing being inconsistent with Michael’s injury. In fact, I would argue that it is completely consistent with what Michael Weston’s character has said or implied throughout the show (usually in a voiceover).
When he was by himself trying to get over the gate, it was very difficult and he couldn’t make it over right away. On the other hand, when he needed to take out the bodyguard, he couldn’t show any weakness so he acted quickly and was able to gain control of the situation. The voiceover wasn’t there to point it out, but I’ve been watching long enough to think this way and I don’t believe that I am off target.
Have to agree with this. Didn’t one of the early episodes of the show have Michael walking around with broken ribs talking about how he had to act like he had no pain so he didn’t show weakness? It was something along those lines, so it would make sense that it would be the case in this situation.
The one thing I don’t really care for is that they have turned Jesse’s character into a real baby. Either get over it or go away.
I’m surprised that you’re giving up on the larger storyline now. When I read that blurb before watching the episode, I expected Vaughn to leave with a threat. That didn’t really happen. As it stands, he just leaves out of his own self-interest. I don’t see how these overarching storylines are any more outrageous than the previous ones. They made some sense for a while, then they got insane, and now they are continuing in that insanity.
Was anyone else confused by who was in the house at the end? I was under the impression Sweeney killed the decoder guy once he found out what was in the briefcase. But then I’m pretty sure I heard Michael say Sweeney was dead. Who are they chasing now?
Yeah, I’m confused too. I rewatched the scene and Michael cleary says that Justin Walsh killed Sweeney. Are we meant to understand that Walsh decoded the bible, realized he had something important, killed the man who paid him to decode it, and then fled?
Somewhere out on the web, is there a rundown of the larger story arc for Burn Notice? Watching last night’s episode, I realized that I’d lost track of where we were at, just as you talked about in your column the other day. I don’t know if taking time to go back over the arcs would help, or make me feel more frustrated.
The one part of the arc that I did keep track of over the summer, probably because I was more interested in it, was what Michael inadvertently did to Jesse and how in keeping Jesse in the dark Michael began resembling his own handlers. That story never got much in the way of satisfactory resolution in the mid-season finale due to an unrelated standalone story getting thrown into the mix. But at least I’m enjoying the quieter, wary Jesse we got last night, and I’m hopeful about how things will evolve through the rest of the season.
I agree with you that the reactions to Jesse setting off the bomb seemed out of place, or at least overplayed. If they didn’t want to have Fiona heartily approve (which you’d think she would have), then they should have gone more subtle with the reactions. I think it would have been more effective.
With Michael being shot, yes, I was looking forward to seeing how that would impact how he operates, too. But with this being the USA Network (Blue Skies), I was fully expecting a ridiculously quick recovery. Therefore, I wasn’t quite as disappointed as you seemed…hell, I got more than I expected.
Complaints/criticisms aside, I am still enjoying the show and am looking forward to the rest of the season.
About the “Blue Skies” programming on USA: generally I enjoy it. But it can also drive me nuts sometimes. Case in point was this summer’s White Collar episode “Company Man” in which Peter is poisoned, his heart actually stops, and yet the next scene he’s back in a suit in his office like it was nothing. Hence my low expectations for how Michael’s injury would be handled.
Well I don’t think Fiona would heartily approve, considering that it was her new house Jesse blew up. I think that was more the source of the shock than the decision to kill the bomber. He did it without regard to the feelings and personal needs of the other members of the team. I did wonder if this was a way to get Fiona and Michael living in the same place though. He’s too weak to live at the loft by himself, she is now homeless…
Okay, good point there Natalie. I initially read her expression as just shock at Jesse setting off the bomb, but maybe it was also the fact that it was her new house (with her stuff in it!).
Also interesting idea about Fiona and Michael being maneuvered into living together. I wonder how that might work out!
I enjoyed it well enough, though I did find Vaughn’s exit abrupt. I liked that we had a continuing of the Adam Scott story (thought his death was given rather short shrift, unfortunately), and the introduction of a truly crazy opponent. Yeah, Simon’s also nuts, but over-the-top, whereas Ransone’s bomber was more realistically bonkers–at least, for this show.
Bruce Campbell said that the Sam Axe prequel prior to next season would have info in it that was crucial to that season as a whole, so I’m hoping this means whatever’s going on the rest of this season will have more consequences for the larger arc than we expect.
did they rush filming or something? the show needs to either be fun and entertaining like that hamptons doc show/white collar OR it needs to make sense
right now it is neither
What show were you watching?
I’d note the lawyer’s bodyguard was something of a pushover – he let Fiona in with a gun, he got disabled by a guy who had gotten shot, and then got taken out by a mad bomber. It wasn’t a show of Michael’s ability to ignore pain, it was a show of how inept the guy was…
loved, LOVED the pissed off Jessy. it could be easier and fairly believable to get him back with the gang as if nothing happened (because of his feelings for fi, maybe?). instead he was adorably bitchy.
Watched the episode on my DVR last night, but have to say that I had a completely different reaction. I’m totally in line with the overall arc – Michael would be absolutely driven to find a NOC list for his own vengeance and dedication to duty. Also, I really liked the continuity from the midseason finale and the use of a mad bomber as the villain. The team deals with bad guys all the time, but this is the first instance I can recall where they had to match wits against a true believer. Really entertaining hour in my opinion.
Address the arc. Or lose it. Serialized or procedural.
Agree with you Alan on the larger arc. It is no longer of interest. Not even to Michael anymore. He has made a new life for himself. The two are at loggerheads.
Drop the arc stuff. Give the 5-8 minutes to pumping up the procedural aspect of the show. We will watch for the cast and hope the show can cast good baddies each week.
It was a decent episode. The truly threatening and evil villain of the week made for a strong comeback. I would like to see Jesse, now disillusioned after being lied to and used, develop a slightly darker, rogue nature. It’d be a neat way to mix it up for our regulars. Not quite sure about the new arc. The writers seemed to rush to make the transition. We’ll see what next week has to offer.
I thought the shock was that it meant Jesse must have rigged Fiona’s house with bombs. That was their shock. Did I miss something?
Yeah, I’ve lost the big plot, too, and I didn’t recognize most of the names they were throwing around. But I did like Ransone, a lot, and there were some lovely moments.
With the exception of two uncharacteristically heavy-handed touches: 1) the devil doorknocker on the bomber’s house and 2) the angelic rays of light pouring through Maddy’s kitchen window onto Michael in the penultimate scene.
Way late response here- but I thought the Jesse shocker was because he didn’t yet KNOW that Michael had the other bomb locations.