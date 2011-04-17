‘Burn Notice: The Fall of Same Axe’: And the rise of Chuck Finley?

I offered my tepid review of “Burn Notice: The Fall of Sam Axe” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the prequel movie? Did it do right by Bruce Campbell and Sam? Or would you rather see him mixing it up with Michael, Fi and company in Miami when the new season begins?
A waste of time. Matt Nix just mailed this one in. It hit every tired overused stereotype:
– undertrained, misunderstood resistance movement- check
– Pacifists who object to even the most reasonable suggestions but forth by our hero soldier (because all soldiers are evil)- check
– prototypical evil guy (likes to kill for no particular reason) – check
– Well trained but inexplicably incompetent soldiers- check
– Love interest who starts off hating our hero but is inevitably charmed- check
– Plucky sidekick who is shown to be not as tough as he/she thinks- check
– Heartrending Death Scene ™ followed by “NOOOOO!” – check
– Cavalry arrives at the last minute to save the day- check
– US government embarrassed and looking to cover up- check
What “writing” was involved in this other than pluggin in the name “Sam Axe”? I love Burn Notice, but this was a waste of 2 hours.
I want interested but after this recap I’m all in! Its got all my favorite stuff! Cant wait to watch!
Alexander Gilbert: you missed the one where the bomb malfunctions but then explodes as the bombers go to fix the malfunction.
Yawn.
I thought it was fine. Not great by any means but it filled two hours.
Those two hours were far too long however, they should have whittled this down to ninety minutes with commercials.
Alan commented that this was too serious. It thought it was too comedic. The Flaming Sword guys were like the Keystone Kops. I’d rather have had Sam Axe being a straight-edge soldier in the field who decided to not give a ###! and become the Sam Axe we know after the events.
It was “24: Redemption” featuring Bruce Campbell cracking wise with a chainsaw and stealing one of Han Solo’s lines. It wasn’t much. But for what it was, I enjoyed it. I know that’s damning with faint praise, but I miss Burn Notice and it was a good way to “come down” and wrap up the night after “Game of Thrones.”
I almost turned it off during the early scene where both Sam and Michael mispronounced “cache” (as in a cache of weapons), but managed to get my blood pressure back down. As something playing in the background while I caught up on the weekend’s newspapers, it was good enough.
I just watched the scene with Sam and Michael in the bowling alley, and the word “cache” wasn’t used by either of them. What part are you talking about?
It wasn’t Sam and Michael, it was Sam and the boring Canadian doctor (who never sounded Canadian). They each said “cachet of weapons.” Not cool. Also, do Seals really call themselves “soldiers”? They’re in the Navy, after all!
It was just so-so. I love Campbell and Sam on Burn Notice, but I didn’t find this plot compelling at all and was starting to get really bored in hour 2. Donovan’s cameo was cool and there were a few BN references, but it was a chore to get through. Sam is more fun as Michael’s sidekick than a lead of this B movie.
I thought Sam was a seal! Why was he not wearing a trident on his uniform? This was a waste of time. I love Burn Notice, but this was a joke!
This movie seemed more like a contract obligation.
Wow. And to add to the poor plot, it was some really abysmal acting.
Just got to watching this. Bruce looks really good–lost a lot of his puffy Sam Axe weight. That and the dye job was really cool. Not sure about the actual movie.