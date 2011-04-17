‘Burn Notice: The Fall of Same Axe’: And the rise of Chuck Finley?

Senior Television Writer
04.17.11 13 Comments

I offered my tepid review of “Burn Notice: The Fall of Sam Axe” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody think of the prequel movie? Did it do right by Bruce Campbell and Sam? Or would you rather see him mixing it up with Michael, Fi and company in Miami when the new season begins?

