Can ‘Community’ work without Dan Harmon?

Television shows have many minds contributing to them, but the best shows tend to speak with one voice. It’s usually the voice of whoever created the show, and almost always the voice of whoever is running it. And when that person leaves – especially if that person has a voice that doesn’t sound like the one you hear on any other show – it can be a huge challenge for the series to overcome.
It’s a challenge that “Community” is going to have to deal with now that we know creator Dan Harmon won’t be continuing as showrunner.
Harmon’s contract was up after this most recent season, and Sony, which produces “Community,” decided it would rather push forward without him. (As Harmon noted on his blog, no one even contacted him between the season 4 pick-up and when he heard that he was being replaced.) As reported by Joe Adalian at Vulture, the studio took issue with both the esoteric creative direction Harmon took the show in and with his at times very abrasive management style. The most public example of that was his feud with Chevy Chase, but that’s just one drop in the bucket; as one of Adalian’s sources put it, “Dan is a brilliant at ideas, but he’s terrible at [management].”
And there’s not even a chance for an orderly transition. Harmon’s chief lieutenants, Neil Goldman and Garrett Donovan, had already left a few weeks earlier to develop their own shows and run FOX’s new “Ben and Kate.” The writing staff has seen a number of other key defections over the years, and the highest-ranking writer left, Chris McKenna, apparently didn’t want to take over a “Community” that didn’t involve Harmon. (He tweeted late last night that he was leaving the show.) So the new showrunners will be “Community” newcomers: Moses Port and David Guarascio, who have worked on a number of Sony shows over the years (as mid-series showrunners on “Just Shoot Me,” as creators of “Aliens in America” and producers on “Happy Endings”).
It’s entirely possible that “Community” will still be a funny show without Harmon. The cast is talented enough, and the characters delineated enough, that you can imagine a much more straightforward version of the show in which an unlikely group of friends have wacky adventures on a college campus. Given how strange – and expensive – Harmon’s deviations from that formula tended to be, it wouldn’t be surprising if that’s a version of the show that both NBC and Sony would prefer.
But it’s hard to imagine a post-Harmon version of the show being as unpredictable, as daring, as moving and, yes, as gut-bustingly funny as it was under his watch.
Other series have tried to replace idiosyncratic, unmistakeable voices late in the run, and usually not well.
The most infamous example of this was “The West Wing,” where creator Aaron Sorkin frequently came into conflict with the studio and fellow producer John Wells for many of the same reasons that influenced the Harmon/Sony talks: cost and schedule overruns, personality clashes, etc. Sorkin, knowing he was being pushed out the door at the end of the fourth season, decided to stick it to Wells by writing a cliffhanger that essentially blew up the show, with Zoey Bartlet being kidnapped, President Bartlet temporarily stepping down, and the blowhard Republican Speaker of the House taking over the Oval Office.
It took Wells, now writing the series for the first time (he had left the day-to-day to Sorkin and directing producer Tommy Schlamme), several episodes to undo the mess Sorkin left him. But if he could restore the characters to their original positions, he could never quite make them act – and, in particular, speak – the way they had under Sorkin, and the series went into a very dark period where it seemed an angry, pessimistic imitation of what it used to be. Wells was able to pull out of the tailspin in the last couple of seasons, but mainly by starting an unofficial spin-off that focused on the race to elect Bartlet’s successor. He never mastered the Sorkin version of the show; he just eventually figured out a new version that he could make work.
Part of the problem with replacing Sorkin, of course, is that he wrote or co-wrote virtually every episode for four seasons. The quality varied from week to week (particularly in his last two years on the show), but the voice was always unmistakably his.
David Milch’s name wasn’t on every “NYPD Blue” script during his seven years running that show, but that was only because he liked to credit the writer who did the first draft. Milch would then meticulously rewrite each script until it became uniquely his own, with the same odd cadences and verbal curlicues that would be just as apparent in his HBO series “Deadwood,” “John From Cincinnati” and “Luck.” As with Sorkin, Milch’s writing workload sometimes made the final product suffer, leading to storylines that went nowhere, most notably the way the secret origin of Rick Schroder’s tortured Danny Sorenson remained a secret from viewers. When Milch left “NYPD” to develop his own series away from longtime collaborator Steven Bochco, the show became more consistent and easier to follow, but it also lost the spark of mad genius it had under Milch. The Bochco-led seasons had their moments, but they never really achieved the poetry the show had at its best in the earlier years.
Amy Sherman-Palladino created “Gilmore Girls,” and it was clear from every script she wrote and every interview she gave that Lorelai Gilmore was an extension of Sherman-Palladino, only taller and with fewer gaudy hats. Like Sorkin, Sherman-Palladino wrote distinctive, rapid-fire dialogue that sounded very specific to her and to that show, and when she and her husband and producing partner Daniel Palladino couldn’t agree to a contract for the final season, her replacement David Rosenthal could never make it sound quite the same. Rosenthal was able to put together a satisfying enough final episode, which included Rory meeting her longtime idol Christiane Amanpour, but it wasn’t the finale that Sherman-Palladino would have done. (And not just because she had talked for years about the mysterious two-word sentence that she always knew would be the last line of the series.)
There have been other instances of famous and/or unmistakable creative forces leaving shows, but never quite that jarringly. Larry David wasn’t there for the last two seasons of “Seinfeld” (save the finale everyone hated), but with Jerry Seinfeld still present, the show felt mostly like what it had been in previous years. Joss Whedon dialed back his involvement in the last couple of years of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” while he had other projects in the works. Some fans object to one season or the other (if not both), but Whedon was still present enough to influence things (and to write the occasional genius episode like the season 6 musical episode). David E. Kelley – who, like Sorkin, tends to write every episode if he can – eventually dialed back his involvement on many of his series, but with the exception of “Chicago Hope” (where he stepped down after the first season and the show transformed into a more traditional, less quirky medical drama), it usually came late enough in the run that the shows had enough other problems to worry about that his absence was less noteworthy.
With Harmon and “Community,” it’s less about the cadence of the dialogue than it is about the style and ambition of the series. “Community” is the only sitcom I’m aware of where every episode’s story was modeled on Joseph Campbell’s “The Hero’s Journey,” and the show under Harmon was capable of morphing into a spaghetti Western, a zombie movie, a stop-motion animated Christmas special or whatever other genre Harmon felt like tackling that week. The homages and other high-concept episodes were always lovingly rendered, and the best of them also managed to combine with parody with genuine stories about the show’s characters and the problems they were dealing with. The show isn’t exactly auto-biographical, but its sensibilities are very much filtered through all the pop culture Harmon has consumed in his life, and Harmon has said that researching Asperger’s syndrome to help him better understand Abed made him realize that he had Asperger’s as well. “Community” is Dan Harmon; Dan Harmon is “Community.”
The three episodes that closed out Harmon’s tenure summed up its scope nicely: in the first, the study group entered a retro 8-bit video game to help Pierce protect the inheritance left to him by his insane, racist father; in the second, the group staged an “Ocean’s Eleven”-style heist to free the school’s kidnapped dean; the third was slightly more down-to-earth, yet still managed to feature Abed being replaced by an evil doppleganger from another timeline while Troy participated in an obscure rite of combat to solve a murder at Greendale’s air-conditioning repair school.
“Community” under Port and Guarascio may turn out to be a proficient sitcom (and could, in Sony’s wildest dreams, run for several more years the way that “West Wing” and “NYPD Blue” did without their original voices), but it won’t be… that. And while Harmon’s creative lunacy didn’t help “Community” find a larger audience, it made the handful of people who do watch mad with devotion for a version of the show that may have just ceased to exist.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
“it made the handful of people who do watch mad with devotion for a version of the show that may have ceased to exist with his exit”
And if these people aren’t going to be OK with the style next season then the friday death slot will be exactly what it sounds.
Community fans will tune in no matter what day it is. But who else?
That last quote of Alan’s describes me. I’ll watch, but I’ll be wary doing it.
I hate the way NBC does this with its shows with loyal fanbases every single season. At least fox has the decency to cancel risky shows right away instead of forcing the creative team to end each season with a possible show ender.
@Cory M – I don’t think it’s clear that it’s NBC – I read Joe Adalian and Dan Harmon’s Tumblir and came away thinking it was Sony – it’s their property even if it’s NBC’s wallspace.
@CORY MCCOY:
Which shows has NBC done this with every single season?
On the contrary, it’s let shows like “30 Rock” get increasingly less mainstream as time goes on.
I’ll watch, if only to see how much they destroy the show I love. I have no doubt that the show without Dan Harmon is COMMUNITY in name only. CINO for short… from now until it is cancelled, which should be in 13 episodes.
@Brian: I think he’s primarily talking about Chuck and perhaps Parks & Rec.
@CORY MCOY & DAN: What are you talking about? Chuck and Parks & Rec were allowed to keep being what their creators wanted them to be, with such creatores firmly at helm until the very end (for Chuck; and surely for Parks too, when the end will come).
That wasn’t what he said… he was talking about the umpteen series finales we got from shows like Chuck due to the constant uncertainty surrounding it. I don’t really agree with that being NBC’s fault–I was just translating for you, so don’t shoot the messenger.
Hopefully now we can finally get some episodes where everybody has some kind of misunderstanding and it leads to hilarious further misunderstandings. Accessible sitcoms, baby.
And Jeff and Annie will get married in the season/series finale.
That was my favourite Three’s Company episode!
Exactly. This also describes a whole bunch of Frasier episodes.
@SPYTV:
That’s not really fair, to either show. Nobody would confuse “Frasier” for an innovative show, but it did what it did exceedingly well.
I really liked Frasier for several seasons, and still enjoy watching repeats, but it devolved into farce for the last few seasons.
@SPYTV:
That may or may not be true (the episodes from season eight to season ten–right after David Angell died in 9/11, but before Keenan and Lloyd came back–weren’t as weak as I remember, but not nearly as good as they could have been), but it’s beside the point. From what I can tell, STAVROS was criticizing traditional sitcoms. They have their issues, but there are good and bad options for all formats. To most of us, there’s nothing inherently superior about a single-cam or multi-cam show.
Yeah, you know I can understand the non-hardcore defending Sony that they shouldn’t be so esoteric and inaccessible, but at the end of the day Community fans love their show more than the masses love the mindless tripe that continues to stay on their air. And that’s not to say that all of it is tripe, but you have to agree there’s a lot of tripe out there.
It may or may not be true that Community needs to get real and be more accessible, but it’s heartbreaking for us to lose what we care about so much. America can keep its 100 reality shows about white trash, can’t we just have this one show get its natural lifespan?
The shortened fourth season will likely be the last. People who didn’t watch Community are unlikely going to tune in now, while the number of hardcore fans might dwindle. That number wasn’t too big to begin with looking at the ratings. I don’t understand why they just didn’t let Harmon finish his run with thirteen final episodes in which he could go all out one last time.
It was always going to be the end. The show can only pull a 1.3 on Thursday, it’ll be sub 1.0 demo rating on Fridays easily.
yep, just like chuck because NBC insists on putting their steady but low rated shows against juggernauts and then blames the show
@DEAD SOULS:
Not necessarily, Dead Souls. Pretty much anything is guaranteed a .8 on a major broadcast network. If a good chunk of its fans watch it live on Fridays, it could do surprisingly well.
I have lost faith in humanity
Ahh, but we aren’t dealing with humanity, we are dealing with SONY Pictures.
Before we get too deep into hating Sony Pictures, they are also responsible for Breaking Bad and Justified. Some things go well, others do not. Just be glad we got three seasons of Harmon-crafted Community.
@Joel
I get what you’re saying, but I’d rather say that Graham Yost is respondsible for Justified and Vince Gilligan is respondsible for Breaking Bad. I don’t like attributing corporations respondsibility or praise for anything else but giving money to, and receiving money from, their creative teams, crew and cast.
It speaks more to Gilligan and Yost’s business savvy that those shows are successful and good, than it does to Sony Pictures’ character (as much as a corporation can have character) or track record.
Sure, but you get that Sony let those guys have the creative freedom and budget to do those shows, and that Sony has been wholly supportive of both by getting them out on disc to consumer, putting them up for rental on the Playstation network, and generally hyping them as much as possible.
You’re free to hate corporate America and the suits all you want (I do) but let’s give those horrible executives a little bit of credit. Television series constitute a pretty huge investment, and neither Breaking Bad nor Community were sure bets when they launched. Sony had the common sense to stick with both in a day and age when either show could easily have been cancelled.
It’s true that Sony put up the risk for both, but they did it because of money, not because of creative drive or integrity. They gave them that creative freedom and budget because it’s good for their bottom line. They’re a tool or a vehicle for people and creators that are creative. That doesn’t mean that individuals in the corporation might not be motivated by something else than money, when they work on promoting/ensure budgets/administrative work for Community or Breaking Bad. But the corporation in itself isn’t interested in any of that and I somewhat doubt that the higher ups are either.
I don’t hate corporate America, but I don’t like it when they’re imbued with intentions they aren’t capable of possessing. Their sole motivator is revenue.
I don’t like it when hammers get all the credit for fixing our roof.
I didn’t ever say you should give the corporation all the credit, but shows like Community and Breaking Bad aren’t being made with the express intention of being massive cash cows. Even Justified was going to be a potentially difficult show to pull off, especially since it’s serialized thus making it harder to syndicate.
If Sony was only concerned with pure revenue, they would stick to formats that are proven hits with brand-name stars who have an existing following. They don’t deserve the creative credit, but they did invest in the show.
TV is a business just like films, music, journalism, and the publishing industry are, but the greatest, purest work of mass media art still has someone putting up the cash to make it happen and get it front of your eyeballs. Otherwise we’d only have community theater on the street corner.
I’m definitely not disputing that the TV and film studios are useful, but that’s all they are. Useful tools for people who have actual drive and integrity.
Part of making money is taking risk. And thinking long term. An unexplored market or the chance for a surprise hit are good business. And that’s what they did with Community and Breaking Bad. But they’re nothing more than that for Sony and NBC. Good business.
I think we’re mainly on the same page though. I agree with all your points, except I’m disinterested in the corporations. They are total interchangable and irrelevant to me.
My main point is this: Sony and NBC don’t deserve the credit for the shows they fund. They get most of the money (if the shows produce any). That’s all they’re entitled to.
@Joel I agree that you can’t attribute the success of Breaking Bad and Justified to Sony. Here’s the thing. You’ve got Vince Gilligan running Breaking Bad. Not only is the guy a brilliant writer, but he has the kind of experience with studios and a longevity to the “legitimate” side of his career that Harmon does not. Gilligan has had his foray into features and even directed one, and he was a contributing writer to The X-Files. He saw how that show, at a historical changing time in network television, navigated the seas of commercialism, consumerism, and the network executives. And that was in a more forgiving time, and The X-Files still had it’s share of stumbles. But Gilligan has become a smart, savvy businessman who knows how to negotiate, plan, and protect Gilligan the creator. Ditto for Graham Yost, who’s gotten to play in the Hanks sandbox with stuff like From the Earth to the Moon and Band of Brothers, and has had a wide-ranged career for at least two decades that has included, like Gilligan, being front and center for something, in Yost’s case Boomtown. Boomtown was a brilliant show that was never handled properly by the network and received a quick death. But Yost, like Gilligan, is the kind of guy who can and does watch and learn lessons from an experience like that, and is able to learn how to navigate the waters of the studios. Harmon is much more esoteric. The guy has written an animated feature that ended up doing pretty well (Monster House), but his biggest claim to date, really, is running Chennel 101 and writing and starring in the series Laser Fart. Channel 101 was a showcase here in L.A. a decade ago where young wannabe’s would produce their own short films, usually serialized like television shows if they made it past an episode or two, that would then go head-to-head in live screenings where the audience would all get drunk and vote on what pilot or show would get picked up, keep going, or get cancelled each month. Harmon obviously does not have the boundaries or savvy to speak studio talk or be able to put up with the cold-blooded, lizard speak and Machiavellian machinations of bean counters and controlling, soul-less Hollywood suits. Harmon is basically a livewire living in his Mom’s basement drunk and on prescription drugs and doing whatever seizes him. No doubt much of Abed and Troy’s odd activities, like building pillow and blanket forts and being obsessed with pop culture as a better alternative to a less interesting current reality, are cribbing from Harmon’s psyche. So no, Harmon doesn’t have the maturity or business savvy of guys like Gilligan and Yost and isn’t able to protect Harmon the creative genius and savant. As such, if a show like Community is to survive, Harmon needs a studio who can understand and support him and not go to war with him or undercut his mad scientist brilliance at every turn. Perhaps it’s time Harmon found a producing partner to do these things he’s not able to do, protect his interest, and allow him to play in his own sandbox without big business pissing a big yellow stream down from the heavens and turning it into a reeking swamp of putrescence.
Sigh. Once again, tired complaints about how an evil corporation is taking something away that wouldn’t have existed in the first place with that corporation.
I’m disappointed as well, but the corporation bashing is, frankly, childish (especially when people pound out “corporations are evil!!!” on their Mac, PC, iPhone, etc).
Fortunately, these days no one is dependent on corporations for entertainment. Go watch Youtube (also a corporation, but whatever) for a glimpse of populist entertainment in a world without corporations to invest in production value, big stars, quality writers, etc.
@Hope & Chang: I’m not bashing evil corporations, I’m just saying that some people have the social and business skills to navigate them and be successful within their environs. Unfortunately for Community and his fans, Dan Harmon is the opposite of that type of person. But because he’s who he is, that’s what made the show so great.
@Christian O:
Interesting comments.
Without having much of a dog in this fight, except for my own interest in the television business, it does sound like the fault lies with Harmon. After all, unless you are given complete freedom, there’s always some sort of sacrifice between what you want to do and what the networks will let you do. Some people are better at navigating those waters than others. The fact that Harmon does not appear to be isn’t necessarily some sort of huge personality flaw, but it does mean he doesn’t get to stay with his show, however unfairly that result might be.
Really, at this point, what else could it be? The show isn’t likely to be a big, big hit at this point on its life, so why not just stick with him? It was probably less of a headache, for everyone involved, to show him the door.
On another note, having just started “Breaking Bad,” I can see Gilligan is a talent. I wonder if NBC would be interested in signing him, if possible, and telling him he can bring the cable format to its network: two shows a year, possibly with reduced episode orders (higher than the eight he does for AMC, but lower than the 22-24 he would get by broadcast standards), both in the same time slot. It could pick one night, perhaps Friday, to try and run shows like this. It would be a big move for the network, but because they are signing a known and respected talent like Gilligan would be a sign they were serious and it wasn’t just a business decision. Hell, signing him any way would be a signal that they were serious about aiming high creatively.
The way to make the show have a larger audience is to dump it’s old audience. Makes so much sense
Day ruined.
Hell, they’re moving the series to Friday anyway. It’s not like it has a long term future. Why not just let the guy do his final 13 (possibly 22) episodes and be done with it.
This is the AT&T of moves by Sony.
They should have just canceled the series.
If it’s true that Harmon has always been this difficult to work with, then so be it. Sony has a perfect right to dump him. At the same time, they are being kind of cool because they are essentially telling the show’s work force (grips, lighting, camera folks, etc.) they have a year to look for a new job. They did not pull the rug out from under those who people like so many other series have done (or for that matter, the well paid actors who went out on strike leaving those people to fall behind on their mortgages and bills.)
I love this show but I can see that this season may have become a big middle finger from Harmon to Sony. The king is dead, long live the king.
Abed is by far the best-written autistic character ever to appear on TV. I don’t know how you could keep writing him without Harmon.
They Britta’d the renewal!!!!
Perfectly said, but is there any chance the new guys coming in could be locked in a room until they have watched all of Harmon’s episodes to get a better feel for the show? This way the transition to Season 4 won’t be quite so bumpy.
I feel like I have been punched in the throat this morning waking up and finding all of this out. NBC/Sony lulled me into a false sense of security by renewing Community for a 4th (albeit shortened season) only to do this?
At least we were treated with a 3rd season of true, unadulterated Harmon brilliance and left with a finale that can essentially be a series finale. Becuase it IS a series finale. The Community I love is gone.
Agreed. :(
Dan Harmon has become an egotistical dickfuck! he needs to be taken down several pegs. Good riddance.
He was always a brilliant, beautiful, narcissistic asshole. That was the charm. That’s why so many of us could relate so strongly to him.
Do you know him personally? Because if not, what does it matter what you think of him? He is the main voice of a very good TV show. Without him, that show won’t be the same. That’s what people care about. The responses in this message board aren’t an outpouring of sympathy for Harmon, they’re an outpouring of concern over the fate of the show he created.
I dunno, I’d say I’m more about sympathy for Harmon. It’s like the Romans crucifying Jesus. The eternal fight of fear versus love. Harmon was truly all of us.
I don’t consider him narcissistic. Maybe he views himself as well-versed in writing for television and storytelling and breaking the stories or whatever. But as for general life, he’s misanthropic, somewhat self-loathing and/or at least a self-aware asshole.
Okay, I’ve had to delete several comments in this particular thread because people are being abusive and and ignoring Rule #1 of this blog: TALK ABOUT THE SHOWS, NOT EACH OTHER. You can disagree, but if you can’t do it without insults, your comment will be deleted.
I don’t care what kinda personality Dan Harmon has.
He has created the best sitcom I’ve ever seen.
The.
Best.
Ground-breaking creative shows like Community can’t be created by a lowest-common-denominator committees like the rest of the pre-laughed sitcom tripe that plague TV at the moment.
I’m fully expecting Community to turn into yet another basic formula sitcom. I can see the jokes coming miles away. And I’m still not laughing after they’re all said and done.
Being a smart show for smart people was this show’s downfall. The lesson here is just make shows where people split their pants and slip on banana peels.
Way to pull a Britta, Sony/NBC. This is a truly changful day.
For those of us not in the know, can you explain how a show created by someone can be taken away or in Harmon’s case fired? Isn’t there some sort of creative rights that retains ownership of the product even though studios produce them? When ousted, are they bought out? Is that how it works?
Harmon still has his stake in the show, but the studio is the primary owner, and they have the power to fire him, or, in this case, to not renew his contract.
Thank you. So I guess that’s what he meant with “Guys like me can’t actually just be shot and left in a ditch by Skynet, we’re still allowed to have a title on the things we create and ‘help out,’ like, I guess sharpening pencils and stuff. (source: danharmon.tumblr).” It seems creating a show, one’s baby in some ways doesn’t have much going for it. Well, compensation in money I guess.
This is the thing that I just find egregious. I don’t give a shit if some company bankrolls you as you write a book. It shouldn’t give them the right to take it away and give it to someone else to write further chapters. I find it contemptible and wrong that they can wrest control of a creation from it’s creator.
I’m finished with Community – I’m sorry, but it’s the only decent thing to do in support of Dan Harmon.
This brings up the question of why is it actors are signed to 7 year contracts but showrunners to only a few years?
I didn’t use begs the question for fear I’d use it wrong and Dan would disapprove. ;)
@Mark Mardel:
No-one’s wresting anything from anyone. Dan Harmon voluntarily signed control of Community over to Sony before a single frame was shot. He was given a contract to produce a show under certain conditions and he agreed to it. The three seasons he created will always be his, but he messed up one time too often and now someone else gets to play.
The next season will obviously be different. Its lame-duck status isn’t exactly going to inspire the new crew to pull out all the stops. But I’m certainly going to give it a chance. Hell, they might even let Chevy Chase be funny for once.
@Charles – I know how it works… but just because this is the way that studios make sure that they get majority control over a product which someone else invented doesn’t make it right. I can cite example after example over smaller parties getting screwed by larger parties because of ‘voluntarily’ signed contracts. Ethics and contracts are often mutually exclusive.
You also understate his role – he didn’t just create 3 seasons; he invented the idea – which means he came up with the concept, wrote at least a pilot script, and probably wrote a bible, among other things. Geez, we have major corporations fighting over copyrights that encompass much less than what I’m sure Harmon produced before he ever met anyone at Sony.
And sorry, but Chevy Chase has always been, at his very very best, intermittently funny – to put it kindly.
Sony spent a lot of money on Community. In return they asked for majority control, and Dan gave it to them. It *does* make it right.
He could have set up his own production company, organised financing and sold the show to the networks himself. Then he’d have total control and couldn’t be fired. Other producers have done this, but guess what, it’s a *lot* of work and pretty risky. He chose not to do that. He chose to work for hire instead. That was *his choice*.
I think the way they fired him was shoddy and gutless, but there was nothing unethical about it.
“It *does* make it right.”
Your opinion. It’s not a provable point.
“…there was nothing unethical about it.”
Again, your opinion.
Anyway, we clearly have differing views about this which will remain opposed. I hope for your sake that you’re never in the position of having content that you created taken away from your control by a corporation – even if you signed a contract.
From Tim Goodman’s article at The Hollywood Reporter:
“Technically you could say that Sony Pictures Television took Harmon off of his own show. Listen, there’s plenty of blame to go around here, and a good bucketful should be tossed on the head of Sony Pictures Television. Nice work, folks. Is there a paragraph in the fine print of the contract that says, “We’ll develop your show with you, but your value to this process is limited to what we say it is — up to and including bouncing your ass into the street without warning.”
Read the whole thing here:
[www.hollywoodreporter.com]
From the Vulture article I can understand, though certainly not agree with, Sony/NBC letting Harmon go, but the way they did it was pretty classless. For the sake of the show hopefully Harmon will be able to swallow his pride & stick around as a writer/consultant, though that feels unlikely at the moment (or at least that’s what my gut says).
As for the show itself I’m remaining as optimistic as I can. We’ll probably never get anything as brilliantly weird as “Virtual Systems Analysis,” but these new guys sound like they’re fully capable & the cast is brilliant so I’m definitely sticking around for the next 13. And who knows, if by some miracle we get 2 more seasons God knows only one man is writing the movie.
Pretty sure that bridge is burned …
go to his Tumblr page (danharmon dot tumblr dot com) to read his take on what happened.
Doesn’t seem possible for the relationship to continue.
Yea, I read it William. I’d like to believe that right now the wound is just fresh & he’ll be able to let it all go, but I imagine you’re right. Plus the way it went down I can’t say that I’d blame him for holding a grudge. Someone should have at least given him a heads up before it broke.
It is obviously going to be a much different, and far less ambitious show, but I’m actually very interested to watch it.
I think, particularly over the last season, Harmon’s Community has failed to bring the funny consistently, and I’ve similarly found most of the attempts at emotional character drama trite and false (I’m frequently bewildered by how invested and moved other people online are by it).
Hopefully they get rid of Ken Jeong too.
While I disagree strongly with your middle paragraph I’m with you on the rest.
I agree with Grimmy, but I’d still rather Community failed with Harmon than ‘succeeded’ without him. It’s important to try and fail.
Reply to comment…
Reply to comment! I agree with Grimmy. A cartoonish parody episode once in a while is funny. Every week with the same lesson? Not sure about that. I know that makes me the minority, but I’m optimistic about the change at the top.
Grimmy, yours is doubtless a minority opinion on this board, but I agree with everything you’ve written here. The experimentation of Community has come at the cost of its comedy.
I didn’t get Inception! I didn’t get Inception! So many layers…
Yeah, Community stopped being a comedy a long time ago – it’s just too weird for that. And I never bought into the attempts to analyse it as a drama either. It’s impossible to categorise because its only relationship to any particular genre is the notion of genre itself.
I agree. Community is quite uniqe and there was a time a was a huge fan, but season 3 was just too much. The whole character drama often feels forced and manipulative.
I’m looking forward to s.4.
This really just reminds me of an argument put forward against the upcoming Before Watchmen books: even if they do a good job continuing these characters the world would most likely have been a better place had they simply put that talent towards creating their own new ip’s. Fauxmunity may well be a good show, but at this stage why not just allow these new writers the oppurtunities to make a good show with their own voice and tone? NBC doesn’t even have the same commercial excuse as DC does, the source that they are stealing from never had strong numbers so it’s not as if it even makes sense as a branding decision.
Ugh… What a dirty decision this was; I almost wish that they had just cut the limb clean off rather than letting it rot like this.
This is the darkest timeline. Time to replace AT&T with Sony.
I’m sure Harmon wasn’t happy to hear. I’m also sure the theme song to Community was playing through his head when he heard the news: “I can’t count the reasons I should stay, one by one they all just fade away”.
This is a way for Sony and NBC to get rid of one of their biggest problems. The show is terrible when it comes to ratings, yet the fan base is so rapid that their hands are usually tied with what they can do. So they confirm another season to make us happy, yet get rid of the best ingredient because they know we will all turn on it.
This show WILL be cancelled after the 13 episodes because no one new will start watching it just because it went to fridays and the real fans will get hostile and criticise it immediately.
I fucking love Community and am so bummed Dan Harmon has left, The show was just his voice portrayed by 7 other people.
Bill Lawrence, Anthony/Joe Russo, and Mitchell Hurwitz, anyone? They’d all be good replacements if Lady Luck had her way…
None of those people will be coming in (or, in the case of the Russo brothers, who are directors anyway, coming back). Coming into the fourth (and probably final) season of a low-rated show whose small but obsessive fanbase reveres the showrunner who just got fired is not exactly a plum assignment. I don’t know if the new guys can make it work, but I do know they’ve got guts to even try.
And therein lies the really depressing part about of all this; the loss of the Russos, McKenna, Goldman & Donovan are all much more discouraging than just the singular loss of Harmon alone.
Alan references the importence, and negative connatations the loss of showrunner can have to a DRAMA; but comedies, such as Community, are so room-written, and rely many contributions from many creative types, that the loss of ONE VOICE – even the last, decisive voice – is not as a heartbreaking as it is with dramas.
But that’s just it – Community is losing MORE than just one voice – it’s losing SIX (and maybe more, who oh knows), and I declare it will never the same again.
And I don’t blame Sony – Dan should have sucked it up and taken it like a man, if Community is his baby, he’d rather give up for adoption than take on parenting. Community is a cult hit. It might be EXTREMELY popular with a lot of people on the internet, but it WAS NOT a commercial success. Season 3 seemed to be primarily for the diehard fans, Dan should have stayed and ended it for the fans, not leave it in a basket outside of the local church.
Normally, I would agree with your idea that comedies are more room written, but my experience being a huge fan of The Office leaves me thinking that this may not always be true. The loss of Greg Daniels and Mike Schur to make Parks & Rec back in Season 5 crippled that show. Maybe they left because they recognized there was no place to go with the format, but it was obvious that they had a giant role in what made that show good it’s first few seasons. This is all very depressing.
From the Vulture article:
“Harmon’s flaws as a showrunner were at least partially responsible for much of the turnover the past few years”
Just saying…
@Chaz (or Alan, or anyone else who’s in the know): You say that Community is losing six (or more) voices. I count four above: Harmon, Goldman and Donovan (who left before the announcement), and McKenna. Are two other writers leaving as well? If so, is their leaving in response to Harmon’s departure? And how many writers does that leave?
My last hope that Community might be something like the show I love was that the writers might stay the same, for the most part. Harmon’s absence would still be felt, but if it had mostly the same writing staff, at least there would be some continuity. But now I’m wondering if even the writers will mostly be replaced next year.
Community is such an idiosyncratic show; I think it depends on Harmon even more than the shows Alan cited in his review. It’s not just his voice, as on The West Wing and Gilmore Girls — it’s his impossible imagination, the crazy flights of fancy that no one can imitate. Others might have crazy imaginations, too, but they can’t possibly have the same flavor as Harmon’s.
I really don’t envy those who are going to take over next year, but I have to admire their courage. Community fans are predisposed to dislike the next season, and no one else cares.
@Erin, the fifth and sixth are executive producers/directors Anthony and Joe Russo, who also helped co-create the show with Harmon. Their loss will be massive, as they’re heavily responsible for the look and style of the show.
Also to note, the actor that portrays Starburns is leaving as well. So that makes seven (and counting…)
If the show could have kept intact a large portion of (important) staff, it might not be so bad. . . But alas, things are looking pretty bleak at the moment. The entire fabric is unraveling right in front of our eyes. The new staff are set to climb a steap path.
Beyond all the pettiness, I wish Sony could have just let Harmon finish up his show, in what was already looking like final season, his own way. The only reason many theorized NBC renewed the show, was for syndication rights. Whatever harm Sony/NBC thought Harmon was doing is moot. Could be all this is a powerplay from Harmon? He was so offended by the perceived lack of faith the studios had in his show, that he’d walk, knowing full-well many of his loyal contemporaries and underlings would shortly follow?
And, I know, from what I have read, that Harmon didn’t simply walk away and turn his back on the show, but there’s just so much bitterness, it is hard to really know if Danny tried all he could to keep himself onboard. He seems like an anti-suit kind of guy, I doubt he would ever want to sacrifice artistic integrity to comlpy to corporate interference. I would be too traumatized, though, to learn of a mother who would rather her baby die than be adopted.
Sorry to ramble on. I’m just late-night thinking again.
Alan,
This feels like an obituary. Very sad.
Sigh. A dark timeline indeed. I have to say, I’m worried enough that new folks could take these characters in a direction I would be horrified to see, that I’m also tempted to accept these last 3 eps as the last 3 and just ignore whatever comes next. Maybe I’ll watch, but “know” that if the new writers do something awful to screw up this world, it didn’t “really” happen in the REAL world of authentic community, which has sadly already ended. Really disappointed to hear how badly this was handled by the suits in charge. I understand the writers who are leaving out of loyalty, but without even them, the show really feels dead. This was not a well laid plan.
I’m really hoping that best case scenario, it’s like when Steve Ditko(who not only was the artist but basically the plotter) left Spider-Man. A lot of the quirkiness and originality and angst was gone but the stories was still enjoyable to read because Stan Lee while not as was still an entertaining writer.
This couldn’t have been unexpected for Harmon or us as viewers. In fact, I felt like much of the season was a self fulfilling prophecy to blow it all up; you can’t make an episode like “Journey to the Center of Hawkthorne” and expect to remain on network tv in the long run. That was completely inaccessible to non fans. 1) Pierce’s father was only in one episode last season, 2) anyone flipping by would be completely confused by it looking like a video game 3) 8 bit pixels are harder to become emotionally invested in, even in 22 minute intervals and 4) Anyone younger than 20 or older than 40 might miss all the 8-bit humor.
Despite growing up in the 8-bit world, I didn’t find the episode funny, but respect the fact that many people did. And maybe Harmon was telling the exact story that he wanted to. But at times it felt like he was telling a story that he wanted to, while also throwing it in everyone’s face that it wasn’t going to be easily digestible or mainstream.
Parts of this season felt like a confused teenager rebelling against conformity by making sure he does EVERYTHING the exact opposite. There are certain truths to storytelling that have to be maintained not b/c it’s conformity, but because they make sense.
I’m all for non conformist comedy. I still chuckle at the scene in Jon Benjamin has a van where they audio cut out b/c the boom mic guy was kidnapped. Someone flipping by the channel would be confused and unlikely to keep watching. But that was for 5 minutes on Comedy Central. If Harmon wanted to do a show like the 3rd season of Community, he probably should have pitched it to Adult Swim. NBC might be horrible right now, but it’s still network TV. You have to play nice if you expect to be invited back. You have to balance out your artistic integrity with the realities of the business. The brilliance comes w/ the surgical tools finessing that line. Harmon brought an 8-bit hatchet and now Sony was left to tie up the loose ends.
Kronicfatigue- I am smack dab in the middle of that 8-bit age window you suggest, but given that, I actually found myself very emotionally invested in those little 8-bit avatars. I actually rewatched the ep last night and whether its nostalgia or the fun of the show being crazy, I thought it was a very emotionally powerful episode, and for me, the 8-bit animation only multiplied that.
But point taken that for others without that nostalgia, it would be a harder sell. Still, I’m glad I had a chance to see such a cool, creative, and, imho, successful final high-concept/parody episode with which to bid this show (in its Harmon incarnation) farewell.
The 8-bit episode is one of my favorite episodes of tv, ever. I actually find it hard to believe how a “fan” of what the show has been over the past 3 years could not have enjoyed/appreciated that. The entire 30 minutes, I was thinking “I can’t believe this is happening, this is brilliant.” If episodes like that make the show inaccessible, then I guess I’m inaccessible. As are the other who loved that episode, and most of Community’s true fans, period. Guess that’s why all the shows I love get cancelled early for low ratings, where the crap I loathe (bellow 2 and a half men and big bang theory) lasts forever. What entertains me is in the minority, because how my brain works is in the minority, because I’m in the minority. And that is why I have loved Dan Harmon’s Community, and why, despite it’s inevitability, this sucks.
@Bob,
I thought that episode was a fun idea, and I was amazed NBC let them do it, but I didn’t find it particularly funny. I much preferred the 2nd season of the show where there was a balance between the absurd elements of the show, and the “normal” elements. And where Winger wasn’t just part of the ensemble but the main character. As I feel Joel McHale is a real star and they show works better when he has more to do rather than be a background player.
I hope we go back to that version of the show (Season 2.)
There is, obviously, a world of difference between Community’s “true fans” and the (presumably) fake fans who watched and enjoyed it for three years without feeling the need to integrate it into their sense of identity.
Or, maybe there isn’t.
BTW, I’m having problems finding a place that sells orange tape that’s just the right shade.
I’m reading this as an argument for episodic tv over serialized, so if that wasn’t your intent, apologies. But I don’t think that being incomprehensible to non-fans by the end of season 3 is the problem that it used to be. Serialized shows are usually the ones that are critically acclaimed, if not always successful by the numbers.
Here’s how Mark Harris put it in a recent New York magazine article:
“It’s now widely accepted that everything’s niche, but broadcast television still lives in hope of finding a niche that’s, you know, really, really big. Failing that, it faces a dilemma—would it rather have an audience of 4 million talkers, tastemakers, and tweeters, or 10 million viewers who just forgot to change the channel after Dancing With the Stars? ”
You might like the article (I really did) — here’s the link: [nymag.com]
I was going to ask this in the other thread, but given the comments from Alan here, this seems like a perfect place to do it.
Alan says it’s less about the dialogue than the ideas. Okay, fine. But with the realization that without Harmon, it’s never going to be exactly the same, is it still possible for it to be equal–for it not to be a Maserati, but a perfectly good substitute in the form of a Ferrari? The Ferrari here might never be acceptable to some, but for most?
The biggest problem with a show runner like Sorkin or ASP Palladino leaving was, as you noted, the dialogue was so unique–this was certainly the case with “The West Wing”–but if that’s not the biggest problem here, I guess there’s hope.
I will say this: as someone who has never seen the show, I am very, very eager to watch it now. I’m struggling to think of the last time a show has inspired this much passion from its fans.
I don’t see how you could write Abed or Jeff without Dan, as they were both clearly author avatars.
I mentioned this in another comment, but I actually think dialogue would be a lot easier to imitate than the imaginative leaps Community regularly takes. And without Harmon, I cannot see how those can be replicated. (Maybe this is what Alan was saying in the other thread you mention?) I get the sense that Community bears Harmon’s fingerprints, and no matter how good another writer/showrunner is, they won’t be him.
Which gets at your question of whether it can be a “perfectly good substitute”: I don’t think so. I just really doubt that it’s possible for the show to be equally good without Dan Harmon — It’s hard for me to accept that premise. Sorry, new showrunners — it’s nothing personal, and I hope you’ll be successful, but you have a lot of skepticism to overcome.
And even if it is a great comedy, I can’t imagine that it will have the same flavor of the “old” Community. And because that’s the show I loved, I’m predisposed to dislike the new one. I don’t want a new show that resembles Community outwardly but has a completely different heart. I just don’t think I’d be open to it. It would be heartbreaking to be reminded of what it used to be all the time.
On another note, what is this guy going to do next?
Dan has a 30 minute animated show that was recently picked up by Adult Swim
I hope he stays busy and his friends keep him occupied and not drinking too much. He’s got a lovely girlfriend and a cool new house (see how random people across the internet know and care about this stuff?), he definitely shouldn’t be left to his own devices playing computers games and masturbating all day.
“…the studio took issue with both the esoteric creative direction…”
Uh, oh oh.
So for the last 13 episodes, the studio is ready, willing, and able to gut the very core of what made Community a must-watch for its fans, while the Friday Night Death Slot guarantees that no new fans will be won for a more mainstream Greendale.
Well, I guess Introduction To Finality really was the Introduction To Finality.
Three Seasons and a Big Letdown.
Sigh.
I honestly think that the characters of Jeff and Abed won’t be the same
Don’t forget about Britta – she is 50% Gillian Jacobs, 50% Dan Harmon.
Thing is, you could tell Dan Harmon obsessed over the details and put a lot of efforts into this show. It was his show and he didn’t mind not minecrafting or skyriming to pull an episode together.
I know there are diehard fans of Chuck or Bones or the USA shows and that’s cool (I don’t mean this as a knock on them or the showrunners (like Schwartz and Fedak or Hart Hanson) of those programs) but those shows were satisfied to have found a formula and stick with what worked. They were happy to be good enough to have enough of an audience to be renewed and hell, be a hit like the CBS hit factory. Dan Harmon was like Mitch Hurwitz during AD, doing crazy hours to pull out all the stops and to top himself. You’re not going to replace that obsessive manic element he brought.
Best revenge for Dan Harmon: become the next Judd Apatow and do whatever the hell he wants on HBO or something. At least I think he’s not going to become the next Kevin Smith (loved Clerks, etc, but note Tracy Morgan/Bruce Willis movie).
Chuck most certainly doesn’t belong in any category with Bones, because it wasn’t a procedural. In fact, I think there is a pretty good overlap between Chuck and Community fans. People who love shows that defy categorization. Chuck was an action-comedy/drama/romance. Community looks like a sit-com, but often comes off as sci-fi. Part of the reason they appeal to smaller audiences is because they are unique.
My view is the best of Chuck is better that the best of Bones. But that peak lasted maybe a season. I think it depends how you view Chuck’s fan service, pandering to men of a certain age and spinning its wheels (as all network shows do, admittedly and maybe more so because of NBC’s picking up back 9s late). Chuck for most of its run is like HIMYM is now. A competent show but a shell if itself at its best. Community was never that for me, we’ll have to see about s.4.
I’d rather it the show had been cancelled. With that said however, the 12 episodes that have aired since the hiatus have been hit and miss; I believe that can be put down to them having been produced in vacuum and the amount of ‘sequels’ to previous episodes or just facets of episodes.
Harmon comes across as utterly insufferable, and if he is so poor at the management side of his job then you can see why he was fired, but I completely agree that the show will lose what made it so unique and compelling without him at the helm. I believe the show’s originality and ambition are what have made it so good and so special. The show will be different; all that remains to be seen is if the new showrunners try and continue in the same vein as Harmon or if the show becomes Happy Endings: GCC.
Season 2 remains my favourite, I’s rank 1 and 3 as about equal. Favourite episode is Paradigms of Human Memory; I feel it is also the episode that best encapsulates what Harmon-era Community was all about.
Oh well. Look at it from the bright side. Harmon could’ve been replaced by Jim Belushi.
Oy, very bad news indeed–but we’re going to get four seasons (and three with Harmon) of this lovely little show, so I can’t complain all that much.
On a different note, I’m a huge West Wing fan, and recently rewatched most of the show (my friend was marathoning them one season per week), and I have to admit that I really didn’t see much of a difference between the Sorkin seasons and the non-Sorkin ones, in either voice or quality. But as I seem to be the only one that thinks that, I may be missing something.
I was just reading through these comments (many months later) and wanted to say I agree with Tedd. I did a marathon of all 7 seasons a few months ago, and I thought the quality was very consistent. I don’t think Sorkin leaving had too much of an effect. When the show changed in seasons 6 and 7 (where 50% of it turned into the campaigns), I still liked it, but I could see how those storylines might have turned some people off. But, overall, I thought all 7 seasons were very similar in quality.
There is only one COMMUNITY and that is Dan Harmon’s. Whatever arrives in season 4 will be the zombie guts of a once great show.
The first thing that came to my mind as how i could describe this for me, a devoted Community fan from day one, is like loosing your legs and have them replaced by prostethics.. you will get around, but you will never run as fast, or jump as high as you could before, and some part of you will think that maybe it was better not to have anything at all. too depressing ? im sorry, im just feeling that way. :'(
It won’t happen, but imagine THIS is how the show got to six seasons and a movie. A total Monkey’s Paw style deal.
I’m a little puzzled by Sepinwall’s insistence that this had nothing to do with the Chase leaks.
Just a prediction. Harmon is going to have a tough time finding work for a network. Execs hate it when internal dissension is made public. Harmon has been flagged (and he isn’t exactly helping himself through his blog posts).
The Chase incident didn’t help, but it’s more that that was the most public example of Harmon clashing with a co-worker, but far far from the only one.
Given that Chevy Chase has been known to have a pretty big ego, I wonder if he sees this as a “win,” or that he somehow is responsible for Harmon’s ousting.
I wasn’t just his clashes with others on the show, but also his inability to handle the day-to-day management that hurt him. Why they couldn’t have brought someone on to handle that side while allowing him creative control for the last season I have no idea.
I’d be surprised if Chevy is even aware of this news.
“Television shows have many minds contributing to them, but the best shows tend to speak with one voice.”
Yes, but any television show is made up of multiple players… all of whom have to speak with the same voice. Don’t confuse the voice of the showrunner with all the voices that have to be in unison to make an adventurous show work.
Fringe is a good example of an adventurous, viewer-challenged show that has everyone on the same page: the showrunners, the studio, the network, the actors, the fans. Any show has difficulties behind the scenes, and disagreements, but they are not supposed to spill over into divisive public drama. Fringe is a show put together by mature and experienced people, who also happen to be touched by genius at this particular point in all their careers. That is the difference between sustainable brilliance, and brilliance that might have to come to a screeching halt.
Best wishes to Community, for I enjoy that show! But their situation seems be very complicated and tangled with a lot of personalities spewing drama over each other. And that, despite popular belief, is NOT a prerequisite for brilliance.
That’s interesting. Fringe wouldn’t leap to my mind if asked for an adventurous show. Hasn’t the same season arc been repeated three times now?
I’m fully prepared to make “Introduction to Finality” the canon finale in my head if the 4th season turns into The Big Bang Theory minus a laugh track. That’s the worst case scenario. Ideally, they’ll at least bring Harmon back for a handful of episodes next year.
I still think of seasons 1-4 as the only canon seasons of west wing. Though on that show fans didn’t get the luxury of a series finale-like season finale and nested got the (admittedly petulant) mess Sorkij left Wells.
Yeah, Harmon may have created a “brilliant” show, but it’s pretty obvious that the guy is a dick who can’t deal with people. I hate to say he deserved to be fired since I’m not in the writer’s room, but his behavior over the last few months is that of someone who’s ego has gone unchecked for too long.
My guess is if you were in the writers room you’d find him brilliant. He’s the kind of guy who genuinely creative people love but who scares the crap out of people clinging onto power. He’ll always get fired a lot, as he admits. It’s not because he’s a dick though, but because he’s a threat. Or perceived as one – as anyone wanting to share love always ultimately is.
Right, because network television doesn’t involve massive amounts of hubris, ego, and what we “normals” would consider sociopathic behavior. The only reason NBC had a remotely viable product was Harmon’s alcoholism, screaming fits, and obsessive attention to detail. And I’m pretty sure his writers, directors, and actors – barring Chase – would rather work with him on his vision than with some network dupes on a watered-down version of his vision.
NBC wanted a show with the predictable “hilarity” of The Big Bang Theory, and Community S4 is probably going to be the Chevy Chase Variety Hour. Fucking unbelievably stupid. Can’t wait to see what Harmon does next, and I only wish he could take everyone but Chase with him.
I don’t disagree with you Kianna. Although, as someone else said above, I doubt Harmon will ever work in network or major cable television again. He’s burned too many bridges in both his time during the show and his “I’ve been fired” blog post.
I just re-read the main article; he’s got a deal with Adult Swim which I guess counts as major cable. I wasn’t crazy about the animated Community eps, including this week’s, but it’s nice to know he’s got something going on.
I guess by “behavior of the last few months” you mean the public feud with Chase – juvenile, yes. Harmon at his best, no. But from this couch, it looks like NBC decided to punish him by taking away his show – which doesn’t even make business sense.
And honestly, I think that blog post was a model of decorum and restraint, because if I were in his shoes, and had his money, I’d be a lot less politic. Maybe the real lesson here is to do it yourself from day one.
I agree with Keith. All of the major writer’s quit due to Dan Harmon’s firing so I’m sure he was difficult to work with but who isn’t at times? He’s a genius at his craft and he made a great show and we are lucky that we got to watch it. Also his blog post was as poetic as a person who was fired without being told is. You try working at a job/project that you created for 3-4 years and find out you’ve been fired by a media outlet. I’m sure your blog post wouldn’t be as eloquent as his. It’s easy to judge others..
Heidi, thus far only one writer (McKenna) has quit due to Harmon’s firing. Goldman and Donovan were already out the door before any of this happened, and the show also suffered significant writing staff turnover between seasons 2 and 3, in part because it was a difficult work environment. A few of the writers who left tweeted to the effect that they loved the show but couldn’t take the hours, and Harmon’s approach required very, very long hours.
I’d hesitate to say Adult Swim is major cable, but we can agree to disagree on that. As far as the blog post, no, it was not the least bit professional. Maybe in Harmon’s eyes it was, but it wasn’t. If you consider it professional I’d suspect you’ll have a hard time ever finding or holding down a job.
Let’s be realistic here as well; To call Harmon a “genius at his craft” for creating one semi-successful show is misguided. Community hardly pulled good ratings numbers, and it had a very narrow fanbase – passionate, yes – but very narrow. This isn’t Larry David leaving Seinfeld. Have some perspective.
An old friend of mine worked as an extra for one of the episodes after the hiatus and let’s just say he wasn’t impressed by the working environment on the show. Harmon is brilliant creatively, but a mess organizationally.
I never liked Seinfeld, so didn’t notice or care when Larry David left the show. Is Harmon a genius? I know I couldn’t have created the characters he did. Maybe what’s remarkable is that a mutant, weird, unapologetically metareferential show like Community lasted as long as it did.
No, it never pulled good numbers, but that doesn’t mean people weren’t watching. The Nielsen model is 60 years old (at least!) and doesn’t include anyone who DVRs the show, much less folks like me who watch on Hulu.
Anyway I’m done ranting for now – I personally haven’t been this bitter since Terriers was cancelled. Logically, from a financial standpoint, it makes sense on an Excel spreadsheet to keep the product and remove its creator – then you can syndicate the show and make billions off your investment. Emotionally, it’s a piss-poor decision that I hope will backfire on Sony and NBC in a financial sense – but that would only happen if there were enough money and lawyers to buy the show from its corporate owners and give it back to its creator. Oh well, a girl can dream.
Remmy:
While I agree that Harmon has burned a lot of bridges, I don’t think we should confuse ‘professionalism’ with being willing to adhere to a culture of secrecy.
I appreciate that there are many in the business who don’t like seeing their dirty laundry aired. I’m sure that Bob Greenblatt and the execs at Sony are annoyed that they can no longer pretend that they tried to work out a way to keep Harmon on board. I’m sure that blog post will, as you said, hurt his chances at getting future employment.
But there was nothing unprofessional about it. Quite the reverse. The sad fact is that sometimes self-interest requires us to be unprofessional and conspire to hide the truth in order to keep our bosses and co-workers happy.
Kianna: “NBC wanted a show with the predictable “hilarity” of The Big Bang Theory”
Probably true, but you shouldn’t neglect the fact that such a gag-fest (in both senses) would have proved a *far more* ‘viable product’ than Community.
Very sad. Harmon getting canned makes some sense — he was a bit of a self-indulgent clown at times — but this is still a tough pill to swallow. Community just wont be Community anymore without its unique voice. What a bummer.
OK, don’t get mad at me for saying this, but I think I’d prefer the show if it were just about the Greendale seven interacting and going about their lives and only once or twice a season having “special” episodes. I like the characters. They’re fun and they’re funny. I don’t need to do a Law and Order parody to have fun and laugh at them. Yeah, it’s great when they do a special episode that’s a great parody while exploring the characters, but it doesn’t need to be in every other episode.
You basically described the difference between most of Season 1 of Community versus Season 3.
Season 2 usually found a good balance between the two, but I loved the show more when it was grounded in reality.
The biggest difference between this show and Arrested Development for me was that AD was as ridiculous, as funny, as witty, as smart (if not more in all these things) as Community, but always seemed like this could be a real family. Community lost that sense of realism. It led to some great episodes (count me as someone who absolutely LOVED the 8-bit video game concept) but also some big whiffs (for me, the Ken Burns parody – and I have seen quite a bit of his work).
Mike – agree completely. For example, it’s possible to send up Civil War or Law and Order with quick bursts. Not every homage or parody needs a full 30 minutes, and I often felt like the talented cast and characters were lost in repeated silly, exhausting cartoons.
If anyone read his interview with the av club last season the answers lay there. He admits to having mood swings, he admits to drinking too much, he admits to tearing into subordinates for mo reason other than he feels like it, he attacked Chevy Chase in front of everyone including Chase family, he leaked voice messages from Chase and ridiculed him, he holds a blog that regularly lambasts everyone including his employees, he has no filter at all, he never compromised with the studio or network on the material and regularly threatened to quit if he did not get his way and cried if he did not….
Dan Harmon is an unstable mental nut job who had to go, he had to go. He is mentally not there completely and that cannot be good since he is in charge of hundreds of people. No he did not quit after probably a thousand attempts to do so..no they just fired him instead. Good riddance.
I think you’ve just described exactly why Dan Harmon shouldn’t command a submarine but should definitely be working in television.
Finally Chevy Chase gets the sitcom that he so deserves.
My question is, why renew the show at all? Do you think Sony was genuinely unaware that most of Community’s tiny audience would be savvy enough to know that something like this essentially kills the show they loved?
Community has essentially been cancelled, and replaced by a show called Community, with the same cast.
Boy, was I wrong when I thought cancelling Community was the worst thing NBC could do to it. Can’t the cast (minus Chevy Chase, for obvious reasons) just threaten to quit the show en masse if Harmon isn’t reinstated?
They’re under contract, so no.
Headline from the Darkest Timeline:
“Dan Harmon fired as Community showrunner, to be replaced by Chevy Chase”
I hate to make assumptions about stuff when I have no direct knowledge, but let’s do that. Let’s read between the lines here, and then I think it makes a lot of sense.
Obviously Sony worked some deficit spending magic to cage a renewal to get them to syndication. That’s all that likely matters to them, and with Community’s ratings, that is all that should matter to a business that has made a massive investment in something and in thisclose to seeing it pay off.
With that in mind, you have to fire Dan Harmon. This was an easy decision.
Look, I have no intention of watching a non-Harmon Community, but that doesn’t mean I do not recognize that the man had to go. For a manager, the voicemail incident alone was a firing offense. Period.
Dan was a great writer. Dan was a shit manager. When your goal is of the episode number variety rather than of the creative variety, then Harmon has to go. If I were running Sony, I’d have fired him for it.
All that aside, a little professionalism from Sony would have been nice. If they want to accuse him of being a terrible manager, that’s fine, but they let him do it for three years. That responsibility falls on them at a certain point if they think he’s doing a bad job. This show is his baby, they could have at least told him what they were going to do. Ya know, a phone call or something.
I think that level of professional disrespect is pretty common in television.
The 13-episode order for season four only takes the total to 84 episodes. I thought the minimum for strip-syndication was 88, and it’s well below the 100-episode optimum.
So I don’t know if the ‘Sony only wants to get the show into syndication’ argument holds water.
The darkest timeline is upon us. I knew something like this would happen sooner or later.. it was original, witty and smart. You can watch any episode alone or be rewarded with quirky easter eggs for the loyal viewer. The last show I thought as highly of was Arrested Development and we know how that show ended…
Dino Stamatopoulos(starbuns) just tweeted #FuckSony
Alan, if you’ve ever seen any show like COmmunity, please tell me. Because I can’t handle this.
Is there anything ‘like’ Community: No, not to my knowledge.
Are there shows that are better: Yes. Watch Arrested Development. It didn’t play around with themes and genres like Community, but it was, in my and a lot of other people’s opinions, better.
Amazing thing about Arrested Development contrasting with Community is as Season 3 went on in Community Pierce and Shirley to me got really marginalized. Sure, certain episodes were centered around them, but the main focus of the show became Abed and Troy, Jeff and Annie and a little bit of Britta. I think overtime Community found it harder to split screentime between 7 people and not make it feel like anyone was left out.
Arrested Development had a main cast of 9 (or 10 if you count Oscar as different from George),, and I never once felt like they were unable to share time well.
Community was better than AD. Had more heart and jokes that weren’t just references to itself.
I preferred Arrested Development. Not as experimental, but far more consistent IMO.
Just my opinion, but Venture Bros. is better/smarter than both Community & Arrested Development (and way better than Parks & Rec).
Season 1 is pretty rough, but Seasons 2-4 are in the same pantheon as Wire Seasons 1-3 for me.
Well, this is disappointing. I’m a huge AD fan. Seen it over and over. I rank AD and Community as equals except sometimes when Community just awesomes itself to unbelievable heights. BUt seriously, snything else? I might try West Wing because I love Aaron Sorkin. How’s P&R?
Spaced, a sitcom from the UK circa 1999, is the only show I’ve ever seen that is as genuinely weird as Community while showing the same amount of love and care for the characters. It’s out on Region 1 DVD.
As a complete series, from episode to episode, continuity and attention to details, Arrested Development was a better show. Community is awesome, but AD was MORE awesome.
However, where Community’s case can be argued is with individual episodes that show insane levels of creativity, acting and sheer brilliance. It would be hard to nail down individual episodes of AD that could compare to episodes of Community like Remedial Chaos Theory, Modern Warfare, Critical Film Studies.
If you’re willing to venture into animated territory, check out Avatar: The Last Airbender.
As a complete series, from episode to episode, continuity and attention to details, Arrested Development was a better show. Community is awesome, but AD was MORE awesome.
However, where Community’s case can be argued is with individual episodes that show insane levels of creativity, acting and sheer brilliance. It would be hard to nail down individual episodes of AD that could compare to episodes of Community like Remedial Chaos Theory, Modern Warfare, Critical Film Studies.
If you’re willing to venture into animated territory, check out Avatar: The Last Airbender.
I’ve seen Avatar: The Last Airbender. My heart broke when M.Night Shyamalan turned it into “The Room” level crap. I want a show with a big cast which doesn’t rely on one character. I can’t go back to watching mediocre stuff. There were dark days one summer when I watched this eternal piece of hedonistic bullshit known as 2.5 men. It was horrible. I need fresh. I need creative. I need Joss Whedon and Dan Harmon to do a collaboration! I want Community to be streets ahead. And I do not want people from Happy Fucking Endings running something which they won’t understand.
That said, I still won’t stop watching the show. Even if these new guys have Chuck Lorre on speed dial and are asking him for sex jokes between Annie and Jeff, I’m too emotionally invested in these characters to stop.
But if, they try to, in any way, whatsoever, have a wedding between Jeff and Annie, I will personally go and torch Rockefeller Center
hey everyone, we’re using the tag #3seasonsandathankyou in any tweets to Dan Harmon and the other writers who are leaving.