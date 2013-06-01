Can Dan Harmon’s return save ‘Community’?

Dan Harmon to the rescue?
A year ago, Sony declined to renew Harmon’s contract as “Community” showrunner, for reasons the studio never clarified(*) – though even Harmon himself later acknowledged that he wasn’t that easy to deal with, and maybe wasn’t worth the bother on such a marginally-rated show. But after a season where “Community” newcomers Moses Port and David Guarascio tried – and often struggled – to continue the show in Harmon’s image, the man himself is on the verge of returning. Harmon tweeted that he’s coming back, and I’m hearing that the deal isn’t officially closed (Sony had no comment), but that signatures are a formality at this point.
(*) For the umpteenth time, one reason that was definitely not behind Harmon’s departure: Chevy Chase. His continued presence had nothing to do with Harmon leaving, nor does his departure have anything to do with Harmon’s return. They didn’t get along, but that had nothing to do with either decision.
This is a very strange development for a number of reasons. First, I can’t think of an instance where it’s happened before, nor could several industry veterans I asked. Showrunners who leave their series voluntarily occasionally return later (David E. Kelley took several years off from “Chicago Hope” before coming back for the final season), but someone being fired and then invited to return is either without precedent, or at last hasn’t happened in the last few decades.
Second, though the ratings were down this season under Port and Guarascio, they weren’t down any more significantly than many of NBC’s series, and it was one of only two comedies the network renewed, surviving even over administration standard-bearers like “Go On” and “The New Normal.” Some fans were very unhappy with the creative direction of the show, but others were fine with the new episodes (some even said they preferred them to the third season under Harmon). And if fan concern was a motivating factor for any of this, Harmon wouldn’t have been let go in the first place. From a business perspective, the things that made Harmon a liability from Sony’s perspective have not gone away.
So why was Harmon asked back? Harmon mentioned in that tweet that we can thank Joel McHale for his return, which squares with what I’ve heard from people close to the show: several of the castmembers weren’t happy with the season 4 scripts and pushed Sony for Harmon’s return. Given that – and given that the ratings actually decreased without Harmon, suggesting that “Community” was never going to resemble a broad-based hit no matter who was in charge – I can see Sony deciding to appease both their stars and the fans, and perhaps enhance the show’s afterlife on DVD, streaming, etc.
I doubt Sony will ever explain this decision in any more detail than the last one, but I’m glad to have Harmon back (along with, reportedly, one of his former lieutenants, Chris McKenna, who wrote “Remedial Chaos Theory”). Port and Guarascio did their best Harmon impression last year, and it mostly wasn’t effective; had they returned, or a new showrunner came in, I had hoped they would try to chart a new course for the show rather than struggling to capture Harmon’s very specific voice. Now, though, we have the real voice back.
I’ll be curious to see how Harmon chooses to treat season 4. He could write the whole thing off as a dream(**) or an alternate timeline or a Dreamatorium simulation gone awry. Or he could return with these new stories intact, and have to deal with where Port and Guarascio left certain things (notably Jeff as a college graduate) in the same way they had to deal with what he did with Chang in season 3. Given that Harmon always said he didn’t think the show had to end when the characters graduated from Greendale, I could see him finding some appeal in coming back with one or more of the study group no longer enrolled.
(**) Comic book analogue: when writer/artist John Byrne quit “The Sensational She-Hulk” in a dispute with the editor, then returned two years later, he treated all the issues in between as a dream, and even did a half-joking cover where he tried to renumber the series so it was like he never left.
Regardless of how he chooses to treat the 13 episodes produced without him, the bigger question is whether Harmon can turn “Community” back into “Community” – and what that even means. The third season was already much darker and less consistently funny than the first two (albeit with one of the series’ very best episodes in “Chaos Theory”). The show evolved a lot under Harmon, from a first season dominated by more straightforward campus hijinks to a second season packed with high-concept episodes to a third that entered some very strange (and, in the case of Chang’s conquest of the school, creatively unsuccessful) territory, even by “Community” standards.
It may be that Harmon has spent his downtime this year thinking of all the ideas he would have used on the show if not for the Sony executives, and he’ll come back to the job re-energized after the time away. But it’s also possible that “Community” was a complicated show with a limited creative lifespan, and that the second Harmon reign isn’t a return to the glory days of “Modern Warfare” and “Cooperative Calligraphy.”
But if any producer can right this particular ship, it’s Harmon himself. I don’t know that he’ll succeed, but this is by far the most exciting, and appropriate, choice Sony could have made.
What does everybody else think?
I give Harmon credit for swallowing his pride and returning to his baby. I can’t wait to buy the box set for the show and throw season 4 in the trash.
I really hope he can just come into season 5 with Abed stepping out of the dreamatorium saying something dismissing season 4 but I don’t know if they’ll let him do that.
I was impressed as well. I always heard he was hard to work with, but he said on his podcast that the show was the best thing that’s ever happened to him and that he would love to go back. I’m glad he is getting the chance. Can’t wait to see the fifth season.
When it got renewed I was almost a little disappointed; I was going to keep watching, but almost out of obligation it felt like, and I’d begun wishing the show has just ended after three seasons.
Now I’m very much looking forward to seeing it this fall. Obviously there are no guarantees it’ll be amazing, but I think this was the only way it would even have a chance at it.
Ditto. I only enjoyed one episode this season –“Basic Human Anatomy” — the rest of the season just made me sad. Didn’t pre-order a S4 DVD and never will. I wish I could take a forget-me-now pill and wipe it from my memory.
Cannot wait to see the Community that I fell in love with back!
I gave the 1st episode of season 4 a chance, but after not even cracking a smile during the entire show, I skipped everything that came after. But I can’t wait to see what happens now
He might not reach the creative heights of Season 2, but at least it’ll be interesting and not just a show trying to imitate what it had been.
Welcome back Dan Harmon and Chris McKenna. Hopefully Andy Bobrow sticks around and maybe, even though she is now a writer on Modern Family, they get Megan Ganz to chip in some.
From listening to a recent podcast appearance of hers, I have the distinct impression that Megan Ganz is DONE with Community (though I don’t think that she harbors any ill will toward anyone).
What podcast did she appear on? I’d like to hear what she said.
Didn’t she get a job on MODERN FAMILY? Which from her perspective is a step up in the world – maybe not quite as creatively satisfying as COMMUNITY at its best, but I’m sure a much bigger paycheck and more prestige.
It was You Made It Weird. Great, freewheeling 3-hour conversation.
Season 4 was a disaster of quality, except for the Jim Rash written episode and half of Jeff’s dad episode.
Just because some people who lack taste “preferred” a poorly written season, that doesn’t mean anything in the grand scheme of things. When this show is over, Dan Harmon will have helmed 84 of 97 episodes (unless something insane happens and the show gets more than 13 in season 5) and those will be the only episodes that ever matter to me.
Man, season 3 was just as bad as Season 4 and chances are that Harmon will fail saving the show by making INFINITE parodies and un-funny gimmick episodes.
I think the people who hate season 3 need to re-watch it on DVD. It’s not nearly as bad as people remember it being.
I think the way it was aired on TV hurt it more than anything.
okay – so if you didn’t like season 3 OR season 4 why the hell you still here? weird
I’m with you 100% GeekFurious! And I do not get people who did not like season 3. Season 3 is actually my favorite season, if I actually had to choose 1 season to put above the others.
To me, it’s hard to number the seasons because every season is different and funny in their own way. Season 3 really wasn’t a bad season but certainly not the best compared to season 1 and 2. No matter what happens, at least the fans are happy and that will draw viewers more than anything.
I like season 3 significantly more than season 1. I understand people think it goes off to crazy town towards the end, but I liked the Chang stuff despite how it warped the realism (if you can even call it that) of the show.
Season 3 wasn’t bad, but I think Season 1 was the least chaotic and the most fun to watch. Season 3 is really stretching itself to see what it could get away with.
It’s pretty unbelievable. I am glad Harmon is coming back, as I would rather the show be ambitious and fail, as opposed to the ok-but-bland season 4. You wont get a Chaos Theory from Port and Guarascio. But I liked most of season 3, and I suspect I’ll like the new season as well.
Very happy – and I hope Jeff comes back to teach pre-law
“Ok but bland”? I wish season four had been blander. The problem was the writers were TOO ambitious, and failed miserably. Every episode had some completely misguided attempt at Harmon style gimmickry that made the show painful to watch. It would have been a better season if the writers had played it safe and concentrated on delivering funny lines in conventional episodes instead of always going for the home run and always striking out.
Prettok, okay, you hit the nail on the head. And yeah, it was painful to watch.
Yeah, Prettok is right: season 4’s biggest issue was the attempt to mirror Harmon. HUGE mistake. The episodes often felt weirdly out-of-sorts and were rarely funny, and I know those guys can do a perfectly good sitcom on their terms because Aliens in America was pretty good.
I wish them well, hopefully being themselves in their next gig.
I almost wonder why he would consider returning. I suppose that the show is his baby and that is reason enough. But he certainly has other things in development and a world of opportunity. If he comes back and the show’s ratings don’t get better who is to blame? Dan of an inability to save the show or season 4 for digging a ratings hole no one could get out of?
He’s said in the past that if he returned it would be solely for the fans. Dan has still been very much a part of the community fandom this past year, going to community themed conventions and art shows even after his firing.
I’m happy that their giving him a full season to say goodbye to this community that he has created.
Harmon has also stated (recently in his Nerdmelt show) that his return would be most interesting for him as a storyteller, and as he seems to define himself and his career from a storyteller’s perspective, he’s very much game, I guess.
As the shows creator, he has a financial interest in its legacy and reputation.
It’s also pretty interesting when the suits admit “we tried to do it better without you and failed, please come back.” It’s fairly unprecedented as noted in the article and even if someone didn’t want to return, they’d still have to see it as a compliment.
It’s gotta feel pretty good for him to hear Sony basically say that they made a mistake firing him.
Sony eating crow and Harmon coming back to a show with a strong and loving fan-base seem like obvious reasons. Just getting to walk on to the Sony lot and smugly smile at the suits will probably be reward enough, but the paychecks aren’t bad either.
Easy. Everyone in the school develops Changnesia (for reals this time) and no one can remember anything past the last episode of season 3. And The Dean accidentally deletes all the transcripts from last year so everyone has to repeat their senior year. Except Pierce who dies on his way back to his home planet.
Abed walks out of the Dreamatorium and heads to school, where Jeff is talking about his plan to graduate early.
Don’t forget the possibility of that amnesia stuff they all got after the zombie Halloween episode.
This is a fantastic article, Alan. You summarize the situation very well and dispel some common myths about Dan Harmon. Thanks for this. I think you summarized season 3 vs season 1 and 2 also. It was different in a way, and it will be interesting to see if the year away from the show left Dan wanting to return to the brightness of season 1 (this would be the Spring in his 4 season arc after all, Season 3 was Winter) or if he will double down on some of the darker parts of season 3 like Chang taking over the school.
Does anyone know if Harmon has actually watched the season 4 episodes yet? I remember him saying he wouldn’t (back before the season started). It’d be interesting to get his take on them…
He has them on his DVR, I am sure he will watch them now, he kind of has to.
He said his mom loved season 4.
Well, it looks like I am going to be watching S5 after all.
Dan has always wanted the show to be about more than just college, hence why he called it Community rather than Community College despite NBC’s insistence.
He will be happy to write about a post-grad Jeff. They will NOT pretend season 4 never happened.
Agreed. Season 4 wasn’t good, but it wasn’t like the Community universe was completely broken. If it was completely ignored, what would happen in season 5? Would we watch Jeff meet his dad/graduate all over again? What’s done is done.
Part of me wants him to re-do season 4 as that season payed off story arcs that were set up from the start (Jeff’s dad, Jeff’s graduation) but did so horribly. I’d love to see what Harmon had in mind for those story points.
At the same time, if this is going to be the final season of Community, I don’t want him to spend the entire time rehashing things we’ve already seen before.
It would be cool if he could do a ‘Previously on Community’ episode that re-did the large beats of Season 4 but did them Dan Harmon’s way and then we could move on to the new stuff.
I would agree. Harmon may be difficult at times, but he can’t possibly be as big an a-hole as John Byrne.
@Peter – Something that revisited some s4 storylines in Harmon-y could be cool, especially if it were possible to do it in a one- or two-part way. It also would sidestep the temptation to do the “it was just a dream”-style unoriginal reboot. Certainly something that let those of us who skipped s4 completely or near-completely (I saw part of an episode with Britta getting Jeff to visit his dad and tell him off, and that’s pretty much it) would be of assistance, and just in case the show itself doesn’t do that, I for one would appreciate Alan giving us a one-page rundown just before s5 premieres.
The news of Harmon’s return — which filled me with inexpressible joy from the first moment! — also should create a boost in DVD sales for s1-s3 as people rebuild their anticipation.
Someone really needs to commission a Joel McHale statue. We already knew the guy was great, and this is even more evidence of that fact.
Indeed, wish we could’ve seen the Winger speech he gave to change Sony’s mind!
Good idea, and he should definitely be shirtless in the statue. Mwahaha.
Alan, this is an odd question but do you have any idea why studios leave shows with episode orders in the mid 90s. It seems really odd to me that Community will finish with 97, ditto Entourage and Sex and the City at 96. I’m sure there are more in this trend, I know the syndication magic number being 100 isn’t true anymore but still. HBO even gave Entourage a shortened season to avoid it which I always thought they did intentionally to avoid anyone ever saying it was HBOs most produced show.
I think Season 3, as a whole, was a lot better than people remember. The Chang Dynasty stuf wasn;t great, but that season featured the Glee Club episode, the Modern United Nations episode, Pillows vs Blankets, Remedial Chaos Theory, the Law & Order spoof, the Hearts of Darkness spoof, and the 8-bit episode.
I just listed the episodes that I thought were truly amazing, and I included 1/3 of the season.
It was an amazing season overall.
I totally agree, Jake. Season 3 had a ton of amazing episodes, like the ones you mentioned. I would also add Advanced Gay to that list, which introduced Pierce’s hilarious father. Honestly, I’m baffled by the hate for Season 3 – I thought it was an outstanding season.
Good point, Jake. The Law & Order spoof and the 8-bit eps were possibly as inspired and awesome as Chaos Theory.
Yes! That people can even think less of Season 3 baffles me. Some of the early episodes were a little off, but the scenes with the friendship hats in Pillows and Blankets? “Welcome…to ladders” in Curriculum Unavailable? Abed cracking the game in Digital Estate Planning? Brittas song and the Dean’s reaction to it in Regional Holday Music? The Dean’s “heart of darkness”-trip and Jeff making bald friends in the second documentary episode? Abed’s breakdown in Virtual Systems Analysis? The beautiful finale? The third season is jam-packed with highlights and has at least as many memorable episodes as season 2. To write it off as “too weird” is arguably to not have understood the show in the first place. As Troy put it in the wedding episode: “we need to be weird”.
Agreed, it was a great season, it just was less consistent than the previous seasons.
Dan Harmon IS Phil Jackson
SO HAPPY RIGHT NOW
I’m happy as hell. But I stand by the end story of season 3 (Chang kidnapping the dean) produced many episodes that were just as bad as many of season 4 episodes. And the Freaky Friday episode was one of the best episodes of the series.
I completely disagree with your first point. Even if the episodes at the end of season three went crazy and didn’t make any sense plot-wise, they still had many good jokes. Whereas in a typical season 4 episode, we were lucky to get 3 or 4 good jokes. And the storytelling in season 4 in general was just a lot more awkward (that shot of Jeff smiling and painting the study room at the end of the Germans episode is hauntingly stupid). I think even if it won’t be as good as season 2, Harmon can make it loads better than season 3.
It’s not so much that the episodes were bad per se. They just didn’t make sense within the Community universe. I hated the stuff from Season 3 where Chang was crazy. But except for Freaky Friday, it was obvious that Season 4 was created and written by new people who didn’t quite *get* the characters and who were trying too hard.
Glad he’s coming back. Last season just didn’t seem like the same show to me and I was going to stop watching. Kudos to McHale if he’s the reason Harmon is back
As someone who cares way too much about Community, I am thrilled to see this happen. The idea of Harmon’s return was a best case scenario I never conceived was possible. I’m looking forward to seeing what he does with season four and its fallout, but mostly I’m looking forward to not hating my favorite show. A do-over for last year would be fascinating to see. After setting up Troy/Britta for at least a season the show failed to pay it off in a satisfying way. It would be great to see how Harmon would have handled it. Same thing with Chang. Same thing with just about every character. It wouldn’t be fruitful to just do all the same stories only done right, but to see certain ones finally done justice, like Jeff’s reunion with his father, would be worthwhile.
Also interesting will be whether there are any fans of the fourth season complaining that Harmon has ruined the show that Port and Guarascio gave them. I promise that I will never tell them that they aren’t open minded enough to apreciate the show because of their slavish devotion to P&G or that they would have liked the show just fine if P&G had their name on a Harmon-produced episode. Hell, I hope we all just love it.
Long live, Community!
Right on, right on Jonas. NBC and Sony really un-Brittad it.
I don’t think season four was the kind of a debacle that it could have been, but it certainly wasn’t up to the standards it could have been. It’d be interesting if Harmon kept on P&G in a subordinate capacity and see what he’d do with their ideas. Regardless, I am super glad Harmon is back and will be watching the hell out of season five.
Problem solved. Dilemma deleted. Un-Britta’ed for the win!
And in regards Sepinwall’s comment about Season 3 being less consistently funny… the show wasn’t trying to be. So it did not and still doesn’t concern me one bit. The show is constantly evolving. So to box it into the same category at this point as It’s Always Sunny or Big Bang is unfair. Ss long as the episodes are true to the characters and most importantly are quality, I will be extremely satisfied. There’s a big difference between trying to be funny and falling flat on your face more often than not (like the entire soon to be forgotten Season 4) and between not intending for certain situations to funny in order to explore different facets of the show and its characters.
I just scrolled through imdb.com and Season 3 had by far my favorite single episodes, (Remedial Chaos Theory, the brilliant Law & Order episode, the celebrity impressions episode, Advanced Gay, ect…) even though it may not have been as consistent as the two seasons prior. What I didn’t like about Season 3 was what they did with Chang. His whole subplot was all over the place. Everything else was fantastic.
The only thing that has me worried going forward is how they will resolve the travesty that was Season 4. It was flat out terrible for the most part. I generally hate “I was all a dream” episodes, but in this case I would welcome it with open arms.
But I’m sure Harmon is already streets ahead of the situation.
Hell, he could just start as if season 4 never happened – no explanation necessary.
Glad he’s coming back, but, really, Alan, Chevy Chase wasn’t the real reason. Hadn’t he become a prima donna and thus an a-hole on the set? He’s gone, Dan’s back.
Chevy has nothing to do with either Dan’s departure or return. I don’t know how many different ways I can say this.
Chevy Chase worked under Dan Harmon for three years, making him the longest boss Chevy has ever had in his life.
On the other hand Chevy couldn’t last 12 episodes with the new team.
I really wouldn’t be surprised if Harmon talked him into coming back for an episode or two.
Where exactly are you getting this information Alan? I know you and Todd VanDerWerff have insisted on this over and over again, but it seems awfully suspicious when Sony and NBC brought Harmon back as soon as Chase left, and I’ve yet to see either of you give a concrete explanation of why you’re make this claim. Why are you both so sure that has nothing to do with it?
Dan Harmon, for one, has said he wasn’t fired over Chevy Chase. And given that Chase’s firing occured many months ago, it can’t accurately be said that Harmon was rehired as soon as Chase was gone. According to Harmon, he and Chase even kept in touch to a certain degree including Harmon calling him to express his sympathy about being fired.
I thought Chevy Chase quit.
I can’t speak to whether Chase was fired or quit, but on an episode of Harmontown Dan Harmon recounted calling him after the news broke that he would be leaving Community and Harmon referred to it as a firing. Given their reported animosity, Dan Harmon has had relatively positive things to say about Chevy Chase on his podcast. He even tried to book him as a guest. Of course, he also had Jason Sudeikis prank call him as Joe Biden.
From people who work on the show and are familiar with the situation. Chevy was irrelevant. If Sony had wanted to keep Dan after season 3, they’d have either told Chevy to shut up and do what his boss told him to, or they’d have fired Chevy. Sony didn’t want Harmon in charge of the show anymore. That Chevy has now quit not long before Harmon returned is a coincidence. Correlation does not automatically equal causation, and definitely not in this case.
He also needs Megan Ganz back. He once talked about how she saved the show in the early days by talking him down and helping organize a late script at the last minute. She needs to be in the writers room.
That probably won’t happen. Modern Family is a great gig for her (for anybody, really). Why would she give that up?
To paraphrase Norm MacDonald, “I didn’t get any funnier. The show got much worse.”
Could this also mean the return of Starburns!!
Nobody appreciates Styx like Starburns!
this is such GREAT news – yes I agree with Alan that it COULD be less than satisfactory, but for now and until at least the end of season 5 ep 1 I will be thinking nothing but the best.
I think it would be ill advised to ignore season 4. In addition to Jeff graduating and seeing his dad they’d also have to ignore or redo Pierce being written out. It sounds like more trouble than it’s worth.
I agree. I doubt they’d pretend it didn’t happen. Although I wish there was a way to make Britta saying she never voted or that she didn’t know Susan B. Anthony from Sophie B. Hawkins go away. Yeah. she’s a crappy activist, but that was just a cartoonish extreme.
I HOPE it’s like Season 3. That was my favorite season. Yeah, maybe it was less funny, but it had more of a balance of heart and pathos with the funny. I know that some people like their sitcoms to focus on the laughs, but I like that mixture of emotions.
omg, this is the best television news ever!! I didn’t think this was even a possibility. No offense to the Season 3 showrunners, but the show appeared to be a parody of itself, a weak imitation. Very happy news!!!
This is the best of all possible worlds. Glad to hear that whatever ill will existed between Harmon and Sony after the split, it wasn’t so poisonous that they couldn’t overcome it.
As to how they’ll treat Season 4 going forward… I’m fine with however Harmon chooses to proceed. I didn’t certainly hate the season, and actually quite enjoyed it at times. That being said, it was the weakest season of the show by far, and save for Jeff’s graduation and Pierce’s exit, nothing so significant happened that it would damage the show going forward to ignore it. If Harmon wants to retcon Season 4 out of existence, I’m perfectly fine with it as long as he doesn’t get too petty and vicious about it. I doubt that he will – Port and Guarascio may have played in his sandbox without his permission, but they weren’t the ones who fired him and, unsuccessfully or not, they at least tried to honor the world and characters he had created. I expect that ultimately, he’ll crack have the characters crack a few jokes about how things have changed, and then he’ll move on and focus on telling the stories that he wants to tell.
The best way for Harmon to deal with his return:
Because of Pierce’s untimely death from Viagra overdose during the summer between the Study Group’s junior and senior years, Abed went mental, moved Troy’s furniture out of the spare bedroom and recreated the Dreamatorium to simulate a senior year had Pierce lived.
While it took 9 months in Abed’s mind, it only took 2 days in real time, at which point Britta, worried about Abed and pissed that Troy refuses to let the Study Group to enter and make Abed eat and drink water, breaks up with Troy, and finally, just as Jeff is ready to break down the door, Abed steps out and says he is ready to move on with life, because in his mind, Pierce has graduated and left Greendale, and he’s able to be happy for his friend, wherever he may be now.
Then, their senior year starts. And no, Jeff is NOT graduating early.
But they all do graduate at the end of the year.
Why do Troy and Britta have to break up? Just because last year’s writers didn’t know what to do with them doesn’t mean Harmon hasn’t got good ideas. If season 4 was all in Abeds mind, then they should still be together and Chang should be in prison.
I like HISTORYOFMATT’s scenario. However, if Pierce died immediately following S3’s “Introduction to Finality,” then Troy and Britta were never together in the “proper” universe, and we can see Troy and Britta’s entire relationship handled by Harmon et al.
Personally I never felt like Troy and Britta were a couple that made sense in any way except ‘pair the spares’. As much as I like both actors, they had no romantic chemistry whatsoever and watching them make googly eyes at one another was painful.
Man is this a huge slap in the face to Port and Guarascio! The fact is they failed, and by Sony crawling back to Harmon….that makes it far worse. Those two were hacks and needed to go, they should never have fired Harmon in the first place. Whatever Port and Guarascio do next they will have a black mark or an asterix next to their names for the rest of their careers.
Alan, you have complained all season about Community not being your Community. I genuinely thought you would have been doing cartwheels or summersaults at the simple idea of Harmon being back. I am surprised that your article contains such a tremendous amount of apprehension/wait and see vibes/tones to it.
It is your opinion and that is all cool, but again I am surprised.
The new writers tried to do a good job. They didn’t live up to the shows standards but at least they tried. If anything they kept the show going for another season with good enough ratings to get another season order. And now we have a new season coming with Harmon at the helm.
For this alone, P&G have my gratitude. They weren’t quite able to recreate the Harmon magic but they certainly shouldn’t hang their heads down.
I agree with MULDERISM. As much as I complained about what they did with the show, I don’t want to call them hacks. Now that I’ve put a little distance between myself and season four and calmed the hell down, I can appreciate that they did their best. They said they were fans of the show, so obviously they wanted it to be good. As much as I love Community, I know I couldn’t write it. They made mistakes that should have been avoided, but they were honest mistakes. I hope they show how good they can be on their next job.
MULDERISM I hadn’t thought of it that way before, but in light of this good news, I am grateful to Port and Guarascio, too.
All’s well that ends well.
Per Deadline, they were on a 1-year deal, and declined an offer to return.
An asterisk next to their names??!! Are you kidding? Having “Community” on their resumees in any context will be great for them. That is why they took this job in the first place, even knowing that it was going to be a “one and done” assignment.
Having Community on your resume is great, if, you make it a great season. Based on their interviews they fully intended to come back for a season 5. The fact they did not is not due to them saying no because they want to move on. They said no or were given the chance to say no because the Cast threatened to walk.
This season has been just so, so, so, so bad. If I were P & G I would want to distance myself as soon as possible from this disaster. Seriously, having a show runner who was fired being asked to come back says it all. It really does.
The cast threatened to walk???
You have a source for this information? The article above says the cast was ‘unhappy’. That’s a far cry from going on strike.
Much as I wasn’t into most of their season, they at least pulled off a few decent episodes. But let’s face it, this is an impossible act to follow, and I’m glad the network realized it.
Happy Endings was a good show. And as someone else has said, if P & G failed to make a good season of Community, it wasn’t for lack of trying or playing it safe. Not being as good at running Community as Dan Harmon is nothing to be ashamed of.
I never dreamed/believed this would ever happen and yet here we are. Just a few months ago we were lamenting the return of the living dead and now Harmon himself is back.
Sony didn’t have to do it. The show could have shambled along with its so so ratings. It just goes to show how much power Joel McHale has.
For all their mistakes, Port and Guarascio might have solved the two biggest problems Harmon couldn’t solve while he was running. Since the end of season 1, it became apparent that Chang shouldn’t have been back on the show, let alone being billed in the credits as one of the main characters of the show. The character had no reason to be there and seemed to be forced in because Harmon liked to have Ken Jeong around. Similarly, Pierce was always very poorly developed and if Harmon’s firing had nothing to do with how he dealt with Chase’s displeasure, it should’ve been. Now, Chang has been integrated in the study group in a more convincing way and Chase is off the show, as it should’ve been since pretty much season 2.
Maybe they’ll cast Fred Willard. Wasn’t he the original choice for Pierce?
I read that Patrick Stewart was also an early choice for Pierce.
I’m glad he didn’t get the part then. I’d hate to see Capt Picard playing a grumpy old man. Leave that to Shatner
I think the character would have been tailored to Stewart’s strengths, so it may have been a completely different Pierce. According to Harmon, Abed’s personality changed after he cast Danny Pudi.
I’m back in with Community guys! So what happens to the s4 showrunners? They’re gone?
Deadline reported a few days ago that Sony asked them to come back for season 5 and they said no. So we can at least thank them for that!
I’m happy. I would not have wanted Community to end with last season’s episodes. Now with Harmon back they have a chance to go out on a higher note. No guarantee that will happen, of course, but at least now there’s the chance.
Season three was the best season! I love how dark and weird it was.
This is surreal! Hell yes universe! I think Harmon should jump forward 2-3 years so he can do Annie/Jeff stuff without the wierdness of her being like 19 and so all the characters can reconnect after being isolated and misearable for a while. I didn’t watch Season 4 so i don’t know how they wrote out Pierce but maybe they could use his funeral to bring them back together.
PLEASE, no. No more Jeff and Annie. Why do people want to see them together so badly that they’re willing to skip ahead so it’s not creepy anymore? They do not work together any better than Troy and Britta. I’d also like to see no more timeline stuff. It was great in season 3, but completely ruined in season 4.
Basically, all first three seasons were fantastic. Some episodes were better than others but even the worst ones were better than the best episodes of season 4. I’m very excited that there’s a possibility that we can get back there. This has been my favorite show since day 1, but if it were to continue as season 4 was, I’d probably have to stop watching before it ruined the first 3 seasons for me.
COMMUNITY under Dan Harmon may have been inconsistent, but it was NEVER boring. The successes were awe-inspiring, and the misses were fascinating (and still often enjoyable), even as you watched them go completely off the rails.
I can’t shake the feeling that NBC also had some input on this decision. It’s like, “Hey Sony, the cast and crew want Dan back, the fans want Dan back, and we already renewed this ratings anchor, so let’s just get back to what we did before, k? For 13 more episodes at midseason?” and then Sony agreed just so they can be done with this thing so they can get better DVD sales and syndication.
As for why Dan came back? Well, if you had the opportunity to stick it to a major studio and say “I told you so!”, creating more industry clout for yourself, wouldn’t you do it? Especially if it meant saving the life of your baby.
This is very good news. It may not be the glory days again, but at least Community will go out with a bang.
Lorne Michaels/Jean Doumanian?
This certainly makes me very excited to see the next season. In some ways, even if it’s awful, it would be really really interesting to see just what Harmon is going to do with the season after having been out for a year.
It almost feels like when we first heard Netflix is bringing back AD and I can’t quite believe this is actually happening.
So intrigued, and I cannot freaking wait