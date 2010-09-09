‘Caprica’ return moved up to early October

“Caprica” fans were worried about the “Battlestar Galactica” prequel’s future when Syfy announced that the second half of season one wouldn’t debut until January, more than nine months after the first half ended.



They can worry a little less now, as Syfy today moved the premiere date up to early October.



Season one, part two will now premiere on Tuesday, October 5 at 10 p.m., paired with new episodes of “Stargate Universe.” The new date will then bump “Sanctuary” to Fridays at 10 starting on October 15.

“Though we initially announced the January return of Caprica , we still had hopes of finding a way to get the series back on the air sooner,” Syfy exec Mark Stern, said in a statement. “We”ve been able to successfully re-work our schedule, and are thrilled to bring the show back during what is traditionally Syfy”s most-watched time of the year. The outcome should also please fans who expressed their wishes for a shorter mid-season hiatus.”

According to the press release, the new episodes “ will transport us from stunningly vivid, twisted Virtual realities to the fascinating outer worlds of the 12 Colonies. Along the way, revolutionary tensions rise, family power shifts and our characters grapple with the physical and emotional consequences of their questionable decisions. As the season races towards its stunning conclusion, each episode lays the groundwork for the inevitable (and brutal) clash between the new Cylon race and its human creators.”