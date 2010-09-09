‘Caprica’ return moved up to early October

“Caprica” fans were worried about the “Battlestar Galactica” prequel’s future when Syfy announced that the second half of season one wouldn’t debut until January, more than nine months after the first half ended.
They can worry a little less now, as Syfy today moved the premiere date up to early October.
Season one, part two will now premiere on Tuesday, October 5 at 10 p.m., paired with new episodes of “Stargate Universe.” The new date will then bump “Sanctuary” to Fridays at 10 starting on October 15.
“Though we initially announced the January return of Caprica, we still had hopes of finding a way to get the series back on the air sooner,” Syfy exec Mark Stern, said in a statement. “We”ve been able to successfully re-work our schedule, and are thrilled to bring the show back during what is traditionally Syfy”s most-watched time of the year. The outcome should also please fans who expressed their wishes for a shorter mid-season hiatus.”
According to the press release, the new episodes “will transport us from stunningly vivid, twisted Virtual realities to the fascinating outer worlds of the 12 Colonies. Along the way, revolutionary tensions rise, family power shifts and our characters grapple with the physical and emotional consequences of their questionable decisions. As the season races towards its stunning conclusion, each episode lays the groundwork for the inevitable (and brutal) clash between the new Cylon race and its human creators.”
I found the first part of the season alternately intriguing and frustrating and am hoping Ron Moore, Jane Espenson and company will move away from some of the weaker elements (Sister Clarice, for instance) in the new batch.
Would have loved to have been in on the meeting when they decided it was a good idea to base the story of the original cylon round the idea of a young girl’s soul/memory being transferred into the robot.
Didn’t think they could ruin a story like the creation of the Cylons, but they did.
Caprica should be a great show and if they do start to explore the other worlds and the cultures surrounding them, then maybe I would come back to the show. At the moment I have no faith at all in the writers and the direction which this show has taken.
I’m going to commit blasphemy here, and say there was quite a bit in the first season of BSG I didn’t like — the over-use of Gaius Baltar and his imaginary friend with benefits as comic relief, not really being terribly engaged by either Sharon or their plotlines, Lee’s tedious daddy issues…
Great news, I always thought that coming back in January was kind of a stupid move. I am more on the intriguing side of the spectrum with Caprica and I can’t wait for it to return.
I’m glad Syfy is still giving Caprica a fighting chance. Stargate Universe is a decent lead-in.
I watched the pilot and a one or two of the first episodes but haven’t been interested enough to see any more.
I’m one of those frustrated BSG fans that felt burned with the conclusion of that series. I don’t think that the final episode was what ruined it – it had been declining in quality since the middle of season 2. RDM was pretty clear in his podcasts that the story was being made up as they went and it seemed he was bored with the whole project and wanted to do other things.
I feel that Caprica will follow the same fate. But that’s just me.
What makes me feel weird about this huge gap is that writers normally have perspective on what they done right and wrong, and what the audience are responding too. With this, they don’t. I’m keeping hope there’s an improvement and I will be sad if it didn’t get renewed, but I’m somewhat doubting I’ll enjoy this back-end.
I doubt it matters.
SyFy has already killed the show by shelving it for this long. For a brand new series (thatâ€™s already struggling to find an audience) to stop halfway through its first season after only eight episodes and take what will amount to a six-month break all but guarantees a cancellation.
SyFy can’t treat its new shows this way. No other cable network, TNT, USA, AMC, FX, etc., routinely takes these long breaks in a show’s very first season.
Unless the showrunners use all that down time to work out the bugs in the first half of the season — which we have no indication is the case here — it is absolutely pointless (ditto for Stargate Universe). If they did take an intentional lengthy break in production to fine tune things, then it makes sense. Butâ€¦ does anyone know? Does the average viewer know? Theyâ€™ve already forgotten all about the show and moved on to something else.
This Syfy exec Mark Stern is an idiot. Way to kill an ambitious and promising new series Mr. Stern.
Color me HAPPY!
Seefee FINALLY does something right by RDM and the Galactica-verse, after killing us all with the one year wait between the halves of season 4.
Unlike the few here, I actually love the idea of how the Cylons came to be. It plays back into the idea that Cylons have souls, that they’re more than just machines. And it seems, for the Centurions, that was even more true than the skinjobs created by the Final Five.
In fact, when you remember that Cavill went and re-enslaved the remaining Centurions, who only stopped the First War because the Final Five promised to create the skinjobs, it makes his actions all the more deplorable, creating a new layer to his evil.
I wonder if Cavil knew the secret of the Centurions? I wonder, did the Final Five know?
I’m hoping we get a five-year time jump at the end of this season, to the beginning of the First War, because that’s where the true compelling story is. And also, because to be honest, I feel if the show has a truly weak link, it’s in the kid actor playing Little Bill Adama. Get an older actor in there to play 16 or 17 year old Bill Adama, and I think the show’d do better overall.
Happy news. Caprica’s not entirely what I was expecting, but that’s OK with me. I’m digging it anyway. Unlike some ,it seems, I love the Sister Clarice stuff. In fact, until Clarice got involved, I couldn’t stand the Amanda Greystone stories. Whereas the two of them together made for intriguing, if unpredicted, storytelling possibilities. I just hope they do something interesting with Joseph that makes me care more about his story and character. I hear the actors are only contracted (through an extension) through November, so let’s hope that’s not cancellation looming on the horizon before the fun really get’s going.
Is this a good sign Caprica will get a second season, or are they just burning off the episodes? I can’t wait to watch the second half, that’s for sure. Its flaws are frustrating, but its strengths are oh so intriguing.
I’m really pleased this is coming back soon – and especially in conjunction with SG:U – I need to watch the first bunch of eps again though as I got abit lost becasue of the break(I still don’t get the US networks need to take breaks in the middle of a season!).