CBS’ 2012-13 schedule: ‘Two and a Half Men’ to Thursdays a bold move for conservative network

NEW YORK — All the other broadcast networks that presented their fall schedules at Upfront Week are in the process of figuring out how to reinvent the business in an age of fragmented viewing. They’re talking about shows having shorter runs, doubling up timeslots to avoid repeats, aiming for niches, and other strategies that would have been anathema 10 years ago.
CBS, on the other hand, keeps playing by the old rules — and keeps being incredibly successful at it. It remains the most-watched network on television, and a healthy second place to FOX among the viewers under 50 that advertisers care about, and all while programming an incredibly traditional mix of sitcoms, dramas and the odd reality show.
“I was trying to think of a clever acronym for our strategy,” CBS scheduling czar Kelly Kahl joked at the network’s annual upfront press breakfast on Wednesday morning.
“It’s called ‘HITS,'” retorted the network’s entertainment president Nina Tassler.
“I think you all know our playbook better than that,” Kahl acknowledged to the reporters in the room. “You know what we do. We do pretty much the same thing every year.”
And that thing is to take advantage of the many hits on the schedule to try to develop new hits and to minimize scheduling changes wherever possible — with, it seems, one annual experiment.
This year’s bold move was expected to be a shift to a four-comedy schedule on Thursday nights, with “Big Bang Theory” at 8, “2 Broke Girls” moving over from Mondays to air at 9, and either two new comedies in between or one new sitcom and “Rules of Engagement.” Instead, CBS seems to be taking the Marvel Two-in-One approach to the night, and will now pair its two biggest comedies — “Big Bang Theory” at 8, “Two and a Half Men” at 8:30 — and leave its Monday lineup in the hands of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Broke Girls,” where they’ll sandwich the schedule’s lone new comedy, “Partners.”
New dramas “Vegas,” “Elementary” and “Made in Jersey” will all get protected timeslots after successful CBS shows, and many nights have only minimal changes.
Analyzing the schedule, night-by-night:
SUNDAY: Status quo for the first three hours with “60 Minutes,” “The Amazing Race” and “The Good Wife.” (Kahl rebutted complaints about how football overruns have disrupted the scheduling of “Good Wife” by noting that the show’s best ratings this season all came on nights when the show started late because of sports.) At 10, “The Mentalist” arrives from Thursdays to succeed “CSI: Miami,” which was canceled instead of “CSI: NY” in what Tassler described as “a jump ball.” (The costs of the two aging spin-offs were close enough that they wanted to keep whichever one wouldn’t be changing nights.)
MONDAY: “How I Met Your Mother,” coming off its highest-rated season ever, returns at 8, as do “Mike & Molly” at 9:30 and “Hawaii Five-O” at 10. “Partners,” from “Will & Grace” creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, goes at 8:30 — Kahl said they chose not to launch it after “Men” because “we don’t want to put pressure on it right away” — while “Broke Girls” helps the network prepare for life after “Men.”
TUESDAY: The “NCIS” franchise remains mighty for the first two hours of the night, and leads into another testosterone-y drama in “Vegas,” a period piece about ’60s Las Vegas rancher-turned-sheriff Ralph Lamb, played by Dennis Quaid in his first TV series lead, who clashes with a gangster from Chicago played by Michael Chiklis.
WEDNESDAY: No changes whatsoever: “Survivor” at 8, “Criminal Minds” at 9, and the reinvigorated Ted Danson-era “CSI” at 10. If it ain’t broke, CBS doesn’t try to fix it.
THURSDAY: Kahl’s explanation about the “Men” move was that “Big Bang” is such a broad hit that any other sitcom they put after it this past season — including the canceled “How to Be a Gentleman” and “¡Rob!,” plus “Rules of Engagement,” which may or may not return at mid-season depending on how negotiations go — lost too much of its lead-in audience. Where other networks are okay with their big comedy hits shedding viewers at the half-hour, CBS wanted to try what Kahl called “a super comedy hour” that would, in turn, boost “Person of Interest” at 9, and, by extension, the debut of “Elementary” (a modern day Sherlock Holmes drama starring Jonny Lee Miller and Lucy Liu that should in no way be confused with “Sherlock,” the BBC/PBS modern day Sherlock Holmes drama with Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin freeman) at 10.
FRIDAY: “CSI: NY” survives the battle of the aging, expensive “CSI” spin-offs and moves to 8, where it will lead into “Made in Jersey,” a “Suits”-esque drama about a Jersey girl trying to make her mark in a stuffy Manhattan law firm where everyone else went to an Ivy League school. (“Great street smarts and a lotta Jersey” is how Tassler proudly described it — leaving out the fact that the lead is played by English actress Janet Montgomery.) “Blue Bloods” stays at 10.
SATURDAY: Crime show repeats at 8 and 9 lead into “48 Hours Mystery” at 10. Same as usual.
In addition to the shows mentioned above, “NYC 22,” “A Gifted Man” and “Unforgettable” have also been canceled.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
It’s good to see that Psych and Suits err, uhhh, the Mentalist and Made in Jersey will be on this fall.
As I like to say, “CBS: TV for people who still watch TV.”
While there are a lot of jokes about the age of CBS’s audience, I think they’re going to be more valuable to advertisers going forward than they have been. They watch live, they don’t skip commercials, they’re more likely to stick around and follow a lead-in, and they’re probably more susceptible to advertising.
I agree. It’s too bad NBC didn’t figure this out when they were deciding the fate of Harry’s Law.
@Al – doesn’t matter that NBC couldn’t figure it out because Harry’s Law is only one show with nothing successful to follow it. There is no way possible–even if the Peacock kept Harry’s Law–that they would be able to build a winning night because they would have to develop two additional similarly demo-skewing shows to follow.
Now if Harry’s Law moved to CBS, they’d be able to pair it up with a Mentalist or something like and they’d be smooth sailing.
NBC is also still clinging to their identity as the young, hip, affluent, urban (but not urban as in black) network. The problem is, that all of those young urbanites who watched Friends and ER have now moved to the suburbs, where they watch Big Bang Theory and Grey’s Anatomy. And the kids who came up to replace them are playing Call of Duty, or out at a bar somewhere, or watching YouTube videos on their phone. Plus, they don’t form attachments to consumer brands for household products, and they can’t afford new cars. So, yes, NBC would have been better off keeping Harry’s Law and pairing it with a Diagnosis Murder for the new millennium.
But that’s only because they can’t figure out how to work their DVRs.
Not sure where you’re getting this from. Wise-ass ageist stereotyping? My father’s 80, and uses his all the time. (Same goes for the Kindle.)
Today’s older generation were the first people to buy VCRs and home computers. They can handle technology.
I don’t see the point of keeping Rules of Engagement if they’re not going to add another comedy hour. But definitely the other networks should try to save it.
Its so they will have a back up in case a new comedy fails, like how to be a gentleman last year
Call me shallow, but I will watch Made in Jersey based on Montgomery’s looks alone. And then I’ll likely be reminded in short order of how obnoxious I found her on that abomination of a second season of Human Target. But still, she’s a babe.
Ahh, I can always count on you and LJA to make me laugh.
Aw, thanks Janie!
I really wish CBS would find some sort of permanent way to deal with their Sunday football overrun problem. It may not affect ratings too much, but it is incredibly annoying to continually have to adjust DVR recordings, especially when Fox has found a solution to this problem that seems to work well.
If CBS is going to try to use the Fox approach, they’d have to have a ’30 Minutes’ newsmagazine spinoff on standby. Why bother doing that when you’ll force people to have to watch extra hours and help your overall ratings? On the bright side, at least they usually run a banner at the bottom of the screen at the top of the hour telling you when the show’s going to start. Doesn’t help the DVR folks, but CBS could care less about that part of their viewing audience. When you’re developing shows that are less quirky than Grimm, Community, Parks & Rec et al, then you need that DVR number.
I’ve always found it kind of noble that when CBS has highly rated afternoon football programming, they always insist on giving a full hour to a news magazine afterwards no matter how much it delays subsequent programming.
Alan,
I’m sorry, but it IS a problem that Good Wife starts at odd hours of the football season. I already give my DVR an extra thirty minutes and sometimes the show doesn’t start until after 9:30.
Also, CBS does not make full episodes available on their website, so if you miss the last couple minutes, you’re screwed. I watch most of my TV via DVR and this is a big issue, and only on CBS on Sundays.
The Giant Eye lures you into its clutches until you realize you no longer need a remote! (insert sinister laugh)
That’s exactly the point for CBS. They don’t want you to watch on your DVR. They want you to watch live so they know you saw the commercials.
The Good Wife is shown on CBS.com the day following the previous night’s episode, and they keep the last three aired episodes. In fact, you can watch the last three episodes of this season still, and its been almost three weeks since the finale aired.
Also, at least on my cable provider, the show is On Demand.
While they want us to watch “live,” they have to understand that’s not the way the world works anymore.
I don’t know if CBS does this, but Fox and ABC both include commercials on their on demand shows, and both disable the fast-forward (although one can still do the “advance 5 minutes” then rewind).
NJMark: I tend to do the opposite, I rewind two minutes or so, then advance 5 min. Usually end up spoiling less. And I am absolutely that paranoid about spoiling something I’ll see 45 seconds later.
The lengths people will go to to avoid commercials amuses the heck out of me.
The only thing I have to say about CBS is that Janet Montgomery sure is pretty.
Psyched for CBS’s Powerhouse comedy block
The Big Bang Theory & Two And A Half Men in the same hour is going to slaughter NBC’s rancid comedies. Must See TV is now on CBS Thursdays. Person Of Interest will take off this year.
There’s nothing “Must see” about The Big Bang Theory (Parks and Recreation has a better geek character in Ben than all of TBBT put together), let alone the execrable Two and a Half Man.
You seem to be confusing which comedy block is “rancid.”
Alan, how is “Elementary” (stupid name) not a complete rip off of “Sherlock?” Plus, aren’t we dangerously close to, or already in, a period of market saturation with Sherlock Holmes? Unless it turns out to be a masterpiece, I’m sticking with Cumberbatch (fantastic name).
Nobody seems to allow for the idea that one could easily enjoy both Holmes series…
@Chris L: There can be only ONE!
I’m surprised to read the change to Two & A Half Men and 2 Broke Girls, as both have been airing together on Wednesday nights here in New Zealand since February. The Kiwi TV hour starts at half-past the hour, so we’ve got Two & A Half Men at 7.30pm, 2 Broke Girls at 8pm, The Big Bang Theory at 8.30pm, and Happy Endings at 9.30pm – its the highest rating night of television for the channel they air on. Interestingly, the same idea applied: they make a good match, so they’re perfect lead-ins for each other. Audience retention is high.