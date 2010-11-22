‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. Phase Three’: Sarah vs. the world

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as I earn my lance boil…
“Anyone else want to be my boyfriend?” -Sarah
That was… awesome.
Not just the moment quoted above, but an entire hour of pure, concentrated Sarah Walker bad-assery as she became the legendary Giant Blonde She-Male of Thailand.
When Chuck learned kung fu, I worried that the need to show him kicking butt would relegate Sarah to the sidelines too often, when Yvonne Strahovski’s physicality had led to some really fun and memorable fight scenes in seasons past. Between the introduction of Chuck Fu and the Shaw storyline, Sarah was definitely a less prominent, assertive force last season. This year, thankfully, has returned her to her old self. We got a vintage fight on the catwalk back in “Chuck vs. the Suitcase,” and this episode was pretty much non-stop Sarah bringing the pain to anyone who stood between her and her man.
There was actually a practical real-world reason for this, in that Zachary Levi needed a lighter schedule during this episode to prep for directing next week’s. But the creative team was clearly also itching for a little Sarah Unleashed, as was Strahovski, and the episode was loaded with great moments and fight scenes: Sarah standing up to Casey when he rightly points out how reckless she’s getting, Sarah emerging from the water to scare the hell out of The Belgian’s sentries (when the Giant Blonde She-Male comes for you, you run), the three-second bar fight and, of course, the entirety of her fight with the local champion. Great work by Strahovski, director Anton Cropper and the stunt team on that sequence (which reminded me of some hellacious games of Tekken I’ve played on obsolete gaming consoles).
Last week, I talked about my hope that this Intersect No More arc would address Chuck’s value for his own innate Chuck-ness, and we got a good amount of that here. Sarah finally comes out and tells Chuck she loves him with or without the computer in his brain (though even factoring in her stunted emotions, I have a hard time imagining that this never came up before), and Beckman offers to keep Chuck around in some capacity. So that’s good, and I hope we get to see Chuck be useful on a mission or two before the Intersect comes back online.
Mainly, though, “Chuck vs. Phase Three” was about showing what the rest of the team brings to the table, both in terms of their skills and their dedication to Chuck and each other, and it was a terrific change-of-pace episode. But even though I expect to see Chuck be more prominent in the rest of the season, I really hope the writers don’t use this episode as an excuse to not have Sarah kicking ass and taking names again for a while.
Because again… awesome. And that’s not even factoring in the usual heart-on-sleeve genius Strahovski brings to scenes like Sarah smelling Chuck’s shirt, or two very different visions of Sarah trying to send the same “I love you” message to Chuck.
Some other thoughts:
• I had figured Orion’s laptop would turn out to be some kind of portable Intersect – and kept worrying that Awesome or Lester or someone else (maybe Fernando?) would be in front of the screen when it finally got working – but it appears to be something else entirely. Hmm…
• So an earlier plan of Chuck’s proposal plan involved a DeLorean? If only Morgan hadn’t been foolish enough to unload the one he bought in season two.
• Because Chuck himself is something of a gadget, the show only occasionally bothers with other Q-style gizmos, but I liked the rug that rolled and unrolled itself around the Thai prisoner. (And speaking of him, I can only imagine the long hypno-therapy session in Casey’s living room that was required to make him forget Sarah jabbing a needle of amonia into his neck.)
• Awesome’s repeated plugs for the Sienna probably aren’t any less graceful than those scenes where Jeff or Big Mike lists a Subway sub’s ingredients. On the other hand, Subway helped save the show, and Toyota didn’t, so these stick out more.
• Last week’s episode seemed to be setting up Richard Chamberlain to have a lot more to do in this one, but The Belgian unfortunately mainly sat around and let his guy Mueller do all the work. Mueller, by the way, was played by Torsten Vorges, who even though he was one of the nihilists in “The Big Lebowski,” was kind of ruined for me by the scene in “Funny People” where Adam Sandler points out his resemblance to Alexander Godunov in “Die Hard.” Now every time I see him, I just picture John McClane trying to strangle him with a chain.
• Good to see Morgan go on a field trip again, and that Sarah has now also taken to calling him The Magnet. Was also amused by Casey warning Sarah that this fight club is home to some of the worst people on earth, followed by the waitress asking him if he wants his usual.
• Though Chuck compared his interlocking dreams to both “The Manchurian Candidate” and episodes of “Family Ties” and “The Hogan Family,” what the climactic sequence most reminded me of was “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” I was, in fact, expecting Chuck to wake up having forgotten a few important things about his life, and while I’m relieved we’re not getting a dumb amnesia plot to force a separation from Sarah, it does seem odd that there were no ill effects from Phase Three. At the very least, we could’ve used some kind of technobabble line about how the combination of Sarah’s love and the dormant Intersect helped reboot his brain or some such.
• This week in “Chuck” music: “J’ai Claqué La Porte” by Chromeo (Chuck’s opening dream), “Miss Friday” by Nico Stai (Sarah finds out about the proposal plan), “Creator” by Santigold (Sarah getting ready to take on the Thai fighter), “Woman” by Wolfmother (Sarah wins the big fight, and Sarah emerges from the water) and “Excuses” by The Morning Benders (final sequence).
What did everybody else think?
I thought the same thing about the computer. Then I remembered that Chuck’s dad left the car for Ellie to find (not Chuck) and figured it would be something else.
I knew John Casey’s “scum of the earth” line was a setup for something, but still, the “Ah, Mr. Casey, your usual?” cracked me up
I wonder what his ‘usual’ is? Sex, guns, booze…
Yvonne Strahovski should earn an Emmy nomination based on this episode alone. She got to play a little bit of everything – rage, vengeance, action, romance, emotion – and she nailed all of it. This might my favorite performance of hers, and she is consistently amazing. She made this episode, much in the same way that Timothy Dalton made the one he was in.
As far as supermodels that happen to be a badass go, she is about the most convincing one I can think of. She would have made a much better fit than Scarlett Johansson in Ironman 2.
Johansson??!? Pfui! Fake!! Pretender!!!!! Gimme Yvonne Strahovski any time.
My favorite Sarah Walker moment was in Season 2 Episode 14 – Chuck Versus the Best Friend when the nerd herder Chuck had been in exploded while Sarah was watching. The look of horror/loss on her face was outstandingly well acted.
There are very few things in this world sexier than a woman when her man’s in trouble. It just goes to reinforce something I’ve been saying for years – men rule the world only because women let them.
:D Thank you for noticing!
Agreed!
So Yvonne’s kind of talented, no? I was a pretty big fan of this, because Sarah’s always been the most interesting character to me. For one, it put into text what I think a lot of fans had assumed about her in that she views her self-worth as a person in the context of Chuck. Both Casey and she herself makes that point explicitly.
for sure. oh man.
“So Yvonne’s kind of talented, no?” – helluva understatement, that one. :)
The writers are finally back on their shit. Yvonne’s been ready to hit it out the park, she just couldn’t get a pitch there for a while…
I might be late to the party on this, but this episode made me realize how much I don’t quite feel the Chuck/Sarah relationship. No doubt the actors have great chemistry, but the depth of their relationship doesn’t feel remotely real to me. The entire proposal subplot and Sarah wanting to get married. Ick. The show feels like Undercovers when it’s the two of them…
Yeah yeah, I’m nitpicking. There’s been four seasons of angst and the show isn’t remotely realistic, but I haven’t enjoyed any of the Chuck/Sarah story this season.
But Strahovski is a beast. I really hope she finds a fruitful career post-Chuck. Impressive stuff.
I respect that, but I totally dig the relationship aspect. To me, its about opening up the Sarah character to aspects of life that are stereotypical not considered or weighted important for a bad-ass take-charge female. A career women in the old-fashioned thinking would not have the time, would not be interested in having an emotional connection, a real family life. While a guy would of course can have all that. Why can’t a bad ass women be open to that? Why can’t she have that? So I think the journey of the character, is that she fell into the stereotypes and thru Chuck, and even to some extent, Casey, is realizing what is available to her.
Anyway, I didn’t mean to get all feminist, but I think the way they have taken this relationship really makes this a great season. They are very opposite in so many ways, but absolutely compliment each other and reinforce the good, as well as bringing out the good in each other.
Lev, I don’t necessarily disagree with any of what you said. I like Sarah as the tough-ass female and I understand that Chuck is her connection to normalcy…but honestly, the show is about the nerd fantasy of getting the hot girl and it’s feels sometimes like it’s never moved past that. And aside from being attractive and constantly saving him, why is Chuck into her? If he wasn’t a “spy,” what exactly would they have in common?
This whole season has certainly moved their relationship forward, but I was hoping for more development as a couple. I guess I was always just partial to the sandwich girl.
The simplest version is that they both make the other feel really good about themselves. Chuck makes Sarah feel human again, she makes him feel like he’s not just a loser working at an electronics store when he had planned on being a wealthy software executive at this point in his life.
Also, she laughs at all his stupid jokes.
They *are* a terminally cute couple, and they support each other nicely, too. But what I want the writers to remember is that long before our Nerd Herd guy met the Intersect, he was an IT major at Stanford and a damned good one, too — the man’s got brain skills that go beyond hacking, and he obviously inherited some talent in that area from Dad Bartowski. He was quite good enough in college to get noticed then, even if he didn’t know about it. So why doesn’t Chuck rememeber that? Enough with the crisis of confidence, already — he needs to remember that he came to the Intersect with plenty of smarts on his own. And then use those smarts.
I forgot the other part: Sarah, I’m guessing unlike his previous girlfriends, totally embraces Morgan, and has for a very, very long time. Hell, she even finds Jeffster amusing (at least in their initial appearance as Jeffster! Finding a woman that tolerant…
> He was quite good enough in college to get noticed then, even if he didn’t know about it. So why doesn’t Chuck rememeber that?
Sloppy story editing; no bible.
And, unlike Scott Bakula shoots, there aren’t 50 fans outside the stage door who know every detail of everything he’s ever been in, that you can ask. (No, I am not making any part of that up.)
Good episode, the second half was much funnier than the first, but great emotional moments throughout. Also liked the fight sequences, they seemed a bit fresher than we had had for a while. Morgan was very funny, Casey had some good moments, and I don’t think I need to point out all the great Sarah stuff. The fact that the character is normally such a bad-ass, serious person interlaced with the great way we get real revealing emotional moments with her is great to watch and seems pretty real, despite the unreal circumstances everybody is always placed in.
Only negative thing I can think of, is I would have liked The Belgian actually doing something?
And I am totally waiting for some big reveal with the so-called supression device on the intersect. I feel like it must be something that is going to alter the intersect in some way, i.e. upgrade it, but it just takes time or has to have a trigger. And the upgrade could be even more dangerous, that is why the Dad didn’t want it.
I believe Mary waving that gizmo in front of Chuck a couple of weeks ago didn’t wipe the Intersect but started something cooking — taking the Intersect deeper somehow. Made me wonder if Mary installed the supression device and if Ellie (as a neurologist) will eventually save her brother as the thing works its way through his brain.
“The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” is one of my favorite movies and I was REALLY hoping the mind erase/ wakeup scenes of the show would have more elements of it, a sort of “Meet me at Montauk” moment where Chuck must have his memory jostled to remember his erased life. I think that’s what the writers were going for with Sarah’s admission reviving him, but I agree that the connection was not made clear enough (I had a similar issue with Chuck’s “reboot” in the season 3 finale- I KIND of got what was going on, but not the technical aspects of it).
Sarah’s kickassery was awesome and it looked like Yvonne did a lot of her own stunts. I am always incredibly impressed by both her physical and acting abilities when she’s actually given something to do.
Your post really mirrored my feelings and thoughts about the episode, so I don’t think I can add much to th
Alan, you’ve talked about how every Chuck episode has at least one glaring plothole.
This week’s: sorry, but there’s no way anyone would look at Yvonne Strahovski, no matter how grungy and badass she is, and think “she-male.” :)
I think the reference was more to how she kicked ass than to her actual appearance. But then again – this is Thailand…
Have you ever seen one of the Lady Boys of Thailand?? If so you’d realize that it was 100% plausible!!
Kathoey can be very convincing, my friend… maybe you’ve heard of the film “Beautiful Boxer”?
she did look a little like an 80s era Brigitte Nielsen from in a couple of scenes… especially with her hair up.
Actually, Chuck’s part of the episode reminded me VERY strongly of “Won’t Get Fooled Again” from FarScape’s second season. Chuck didn’t bring the crazy anywhere NEAR as much (I miss FarScape. No other show on television was as unafraid to go so completely off the rails) but I felt there was a definite parallel.
I love that you brought up Farscape. What a great series.
Yeah; Farscape was the bomb. Loved that show.
The Chuck part has been done in every sci fi show
I love CHUCK – but lately I’ve been feeling a little let down by the storylines.
This episode won me back again! Sarah kicks ASS!!!!
GREAT episode and I can’t wait for the Levi directed next one!
Honestly, the entire time I was thinking the computer wasn’t working because it was secured by a finger print. That way only Ellie would be able to turn it on.
Reply to comment…
I thought the exact same thing actually.
Overall a good episode. I was also surprised there was no side effects from the phase 3. I was expecting him to remember Sarah, because she is buried so deep in his subconscious but maybe look at Morgan and Casey and ask who they were.
The second half of this episode really saved it for me, because the first half really felt like it was dragging. Yvonne Strahovski was great from start to finish without a doubt, the two big emotionally vulnerable Sarah scenes were incredibly well played and Strahovski had me completely buying into Sarah’s pain and loss. If ‘Chuck’ was ever an Emmy show, this would without a doubt be Strahovski’s submission, briliant stuff.
The Captain Awesome/Buy More subplot was humorous and a nice showcase for pretty much every supporting/recurring character that doesn’t get to be in every episode.
Overall, it was an average episode that was made great by the cast and crew asking Strahovski to carry the episode and her being more than simply up to the task.
Loved the episode, but i wish they would post the songs somewhere. I looved the last one (or second last, i can’t remember) but have no idea what it was called
Alan has a handy-dandy list of all the songs used in the episode at the very end of his post.
-alyson
You might want to check the end of Alan’s recap, where he has a complete paragraph devoted to the songs featured in tonight’s episode.
Maybe try this list…which was in this hard to find blog post. Alan literally posts them each week.
â€¢ This week in “Chuck” music: “J’ai ClaquÃ© La Porte” by Chromeo (Chuck’s opening dream), “Miss Friday” by Nico Stai (Sarah finds out about the proposal plan), “Creator” by Santigold (Sarah getting ready to take on the Thai fighter), “Woman” by Wolfmother (Sarah wins the big fight, and Sarah emerges from the water) and “Excuses” by The Morning Benders (final sequence).
i think u meant the same song i am searching for! and itÂ´s not listed… the dream/reality scene when Sarah tells Chuck she knows abt his proposal plan! lyrics go sth like “you gotta wake wake up get outta your head” and so on… canÂ´t find the name of this song either
okay now i feel dumb…checked the comments below and found the name! thx anyway ;(
This is the first episode where I’ve really, really loved every scene EXCEPT the one’s featuring Chuck. During every Chuck scene I was wishing they would get back to the blonde she-male or if the laptop got fixed.
I didn’t feel that way, BUT … by the end of the episode, I did decide that Chuck needs to sit himself down in a quiet, undisturbed place and HACK HIS OWN HEAD. I mean, come on: he’s an uber-nerd IT major who went to Stanford — he needs to decide that he can use his hacking skills on himself in some practical way other than by just ‘willing’ himself to flash. Flash, schmash: HACK, already, nerd!! Or you’re not deserving of the title.
If you loved this episode, you may appreciate this drawing. [robcabrera.deviantart.com]
One of the nicest gifts they’ve given us this season is a real storyline for Ellie. For a split second, I thought Steve Bartowski’s machine was going to Intersect Ellie, but I have to keep reminding myself she’s a neurologist, so maybe she becomes the new keeper of the Intersect as Chuck understands the technology and Ellie understands the biology. Anyway, Sarah Lancaster’s up for whatever they have to give her, so I hope they give her more than the pure reaction scenes she’s been suffering through for the last three years.
And I’ll echo all the kudos for Yvonne. Terrific actress, terrific athlete. I really can’t think of many actresses who could have made that work as well as she did.
And Josh as the stoned slacker tourist? Priceless.
OK, I’m ready for a Casey-centric episode soon — hope they’ve got one on the burner.
Since we just had Couch Lock, you have to wait a bit for another Casey. And that one was my favorite of the season.
Point taken. And I want another one!
The next Casey ep should be a Shirtless Casey ep. Jus’ sayin’.
The “we have to fix a computer so that this episode can end on a cliffhanger that fits in the episode slightly better” B plot was pretty pointless. I guess since they needed the whole cast for this episodes dream sequence, we might as well have a waste of time B plot for them to be in.
Maybe it was because of the way they styled sarah’s hair early in the episode plus Yvonne’s passing resemblance to portia di rossi but all the
“she-male” references kept making me think of lindsay bluth. I can’t help it if I have arrested development on the brain. But such a great Sarah episode. It’s been a long time coming
Sarah had the exact same hair style as Lindsay at the “fire sale.” I really wish I wasn’t as distracted by that as I was.
I really got a “LOST” vibe from this episode. All of Chuck’s dream sequences reminded me of Locke in the sweat lodge in season 3, Sarah locking Casey in at Castle reminded of Kate always going off on her own against Jack’s wishes and that final scene reminded me of about 50 different “LOST” endings.
Loved the episode.
I was getting an Inception vibe. The dreaming and playing on dreams. If you saw that movie which was great by the way, you would see the cues.
Yes *of course* I’d like the Chuck-Sarah relationship moved forward a bit more, though not predictably, but I loooooooooved the Kick-Ass Sarah Hour!!! Go, girl! They mess with your man, you mess ’em back. ‘Nuff said.
And yes, I’m very glad there’s a real story arc for Ellie, and, to some extent, for Awesome — who really earned his name when not only did he put up with the parade of nerds herded in by Jeffster to hack the machine, but also knew when to shove them all out the door — AND CLEANED UP before Ellie got home — ! Gawd, they don’t really make men like that, do they?? ‘Cause I know plenty of gals who’d like an Awesome who also cleans up … but I digress.
Everyone got in a good chunk of the action in this episode, with the exception of the squinty Belgian who was merely a plot device (and let his face be a lesson to you: STAY AWAY from the excess plastic surgery!! Or you’ll look Chamberlain does now. Ewwwww.). Very satisfying that they all got some good moments. But I never thought the briefcase was for anyone other than Ellie; and I don’t see dear departed Dad involving her in the spy business, either, although I can imagine that Dad would remind Ellie to look after her brother in some way … so maybe the briefcase is part of that. Or part of something else that Dad has left behind for both of them. Guess we’ll see.
But I’ve gotta say: I want Chuck to be able to get through one episode **really soon** without relying on his Intersect-aided Chuck Fu before the Intersect surfaces again at a completely unexpected, unbidden moment (during orgasm might be interesting when he’s giddily high, but there are other possibilities). The writers will just have to come up with something really good, really soon. Can’t wait!
Besides the nod to “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” the entire Thai backyard match was a huge homage to the Thai action film “Ong-Bak.” Small details like rope-bound hands (Muay Thai-style) to using the splintering table as a weapon totally gave it away.
Yvonne Strahovski is just brilliant in every scene. She nails every emotions that is attached, and because of her athleticism, I totally bought in her kickassary. LOVE it!
What was the song when Sarah et al just rescue Chuck and he is passed out in the chair – in Thailand. It was going on in the background as she was trying to wake him.
When I first saw Torsten Vorges(Dr. Mueller), I said to myself, “I didn’t know the drummer for Iron Maiden(Nicko McBrain) was going to be on Chuck.” They could pass as brothers. Oh well…
Just a thought regarding Chuck’s “non-memory loss”; this ep was written, filmed, and in the can before they got the order for the full season, right? I’m just spit-balling here, but maybe the writers/producers didn’t want to make it an arc that they couldn’t close quickly. Who knows…
And I had the same feelings as you, Alan, regarding Orion’s computer. All we need is Lester walking around with the Intersect in his head.
what song’s playing when sarah tells chuck that she wants to marry him? the lyrics go “wake wake up get outta your head you gotta a lot you gotta lot to live for”.
i’m searching everywhere for it, but no dice :/
Yeah I can’t find it either and it’s not on the list of songs at the end of this post…
it’s nico stai’s “miss friday.” not just for proposal plans anymore :)
free download over at his facebook! [www.facebook.com]
This episode was definitely a dream come true for any Sarah Walker superfan (i.e. me). :-D I really hated the fact that they gave Sarah so little to do in season 3; thank GOD they have brought back kick-ass Sarah this season!! I hope they keep up that trend.
Other than all the great Sarah stuff, I mostly liked this one, with just a few minor gripes. I definitely agree with Alan and a couple of the commenters here that they should have given some explanation as to why Chuck woke up with zero effects from what was supposedly a lobotomy that was performed on him. ;-) Some of the Chuck/Sarah stuff gets a little over the top cheesy for me too … a couple of the “my boyfriend” lines made me squirm a little this time, but nothing too bad lol. Oh and I was getting annoyed that Casey and Morgan were able to find Sarah so quickly/easily, though Morgan’s line about the “Giant Blonde She-Male of Thailand” already being such a legend there cracked me up and made me forget about it in the moment, lol.
I also thought they were quite creative in this ep with the way they incorporated every single character into the story somehow, which is a rare thing with Chuck these days. I’m also really glad that they are giving Ellie something to do this season; I’ll be curious to see where that goes.
OH and Morgan’s hippie backpacker outfit was AWESOME, though now that I think of it I have no clue where they would have gotten it from on such short notice haahah. I doubt Morgan would have thought to purchase a huge pot leaf shirt before leaving for Thailand. ;-)
Agreed 110%
Did you see Awesome’s face after he got done with Big Mike! I’m sure his character probably wished that everyone was incorporated into the episode!
Well, as someone who’s spent a fair amount of time in Thailand, I can say that even if the remote mountain jungles of the country you’re gonna find someone who’s gathered tourist cast-offs and will allow you to trade or buy. That was actually not the part that made me wonder–what had my bullshit detector beeping was how Sarah and Casey and Morgan can book these last-minute off-mission trips to Thailand, or wherever, without any authorization and on no one’s radar.
That being said, who cares? This episode was made of awesome, and Strahovski’s tragic tear-stained face as she begged with the unconscious Chuck just ripped a chunk right outta my heart. Killer performance on so many levels.
I particularly wanted to compliment, thank you, that parallelism scene at the end; excellent work by both the writer and the editor.
LOL thanks for the Thailand info KLG19, I’ve never been there before but it makes me feel better to know that this part of the story wasn’t TOO implausible. ;-) And yeah TOTALLY agree the flight-booking aspect of this one. And even just the general flying logistics of many other Chuck episodes (and many other shows similar to this as well like Alias) have always been pretty ridiculous. The characters can apparently just walk into an airport at any given time of day or night, and have an open seat on a flight that is right there waiting to take off, and the planes always fly REALLY fast to get to all these far off places and then back again. Oh and there’s no such thing as jetlag. ;-)
One other quick thing – Seeing the overnight ratings for the show this morning stung especially hard, knowing that it was SUCH a great showcase for viewers to see Yvonne’s awesomeness … and people chose Dancing with the Freaking Stars instead. IDIOTS!! Seems like it’s always the best episodes that get the lowest ratings. :-(
Good gravy…that was one helluva ep that showcased the awesomeness that is Yvonne Strahovski as Sarah Walker. The fight with the Muay Thai champ, coupled with that emotionally-naked scene of her trying to reach a nearly-lobotomized Chuck, reminded me of the climactic scene of season 2’s “vs the Best Friend” (vicious fight with the female Chinese mob assassin, followed by witnessing what she thinks is Chuck getting blown up in a NerdHerder). Just tremendous. Oh, and the Giant Blond She-man bit just cracked me up, time and again. I love this show; thank God for the back-11 order!!
Wow. I love this show so much. Yvonne is such a hot bad ass. Morgans stoner scene was priceless. For a moment I thought the entire buy more gang we’re about to be intersected.
Great episode especially with Sarah’s development, but I’m disappointed in the Chuck writers for including a famous Cambodian temple, Ta Prohm and basically saying it’s in Thailand. There are Cambodian temples in Thailand, but Ta Prohm is not even remotely close. Not cool. Please do your homework.
I’ve had to deal with the way they’ve treated Switzerland in two episodes (okay, “Fear of Death” managed to treat it significantly better than “Honeymooners”). I feel your pain.
Still, the show’s awesome enough that I’m willing to look past it, but if they’re not willing (or don’t have the budget) to get Europe looking right, what chance do we have of them doing the same for Asia?
The background in Thailand was so fake looking it was Saturday morning cartoon quality. They can do better.
It was no worse than Chuck dangling out of the gondola last week.
The lower budget is what it is, and it’s not like the show’s production values were so incredible in seasons 1 and 2, either. I thought the fighting ring itself was a very good-looking set that they made great use out of, and I’d rather the limited resources be spent there than on a more convincing green screen background.
I agree with Alan. I thought this episode’s budget went to fight and stunt choreography, which paid off in the end by being the best of the series. (Runner up was Honeymooners)
You guys thought the matte work was bad this week? Maybe it’s cause I was watching Hulu on a 12″ laptop, but I liked it.
No Matrix connection on the Sarah over the near-braindead Chuck and then kissing him? That’s all I could think of.
Loved this episode for pretty much the same reason’s Alan and everyone else has listed.
But on the topic of production value: Who cares? The show is great with or without outstanding FX or CGI. You don’t need that to stage great fight scenes or create compelling characters/classic villains.
Do the outdated special effects bother you when you watch Firefly? No, of course not cause the show is great without it.
And if you’re not happy with the effects, eat more Subway.
I loved Jeff “in” the TV asking to be let out, plus every Blonde She-Male reference. Great ep. Would have liked a little more than Chuck quickly saying he was fuzzy on the details of what happened, though–Morgan, the Buy More Gang, and Ellie & Awesome all disappeared in his dream, after all.
The giant blonde she-male is my new hero…
Great recap of a great episode. RE: their decision to NOT give Chuck any kind of a mind-wipe, I wonder if they may have gone that way if at the time they knew they had the 24-episode order and could spend some time with it. But at this point, surely they had to allow for chance of no Back 9.
Alan, when Chuck was up for renewal for season 3, you gave a list of ten reasons why NBC should renew the show. One of them was Yvonne Strahovski alone. Last night showed why.
Yup. I love Zach Levi, and the show needs as much Chuck as it can get, but Strahovski absolutely showed that she can carry the series for a bit when the leading man’s not available.
I think Morgan’s performance in this episode was also fantastic. He is constantly surprising Casey and was great in all his scenes. Acting all tough with the gun and then afraid of the snake! Telling Chuck about how Sarah was when he was away. All good stuff. I am so glad that they have expanded his character this season.
General Beckman’s stance on embassies is a little inconsistent. When you are secretly protecting the Costa Gravan leader, you can sneak right in, but kidnapping Thai bad guys is a no-no? My secret theory is she knew Sarah would do it anyways, but wanted some plausible deniability for her own bosses. I mean, she sees Chuck, Sarah and Casey commit “treason” basically every other week…
Back in “Angel de la Muerte,” Beckman told them that their mission was off the record, and Chuck and Sarah ended up having to find a legitimate way into the party, so I don’t think that there’s any inconsistency in Beckman’s stance.
Sorry; button of mine:
Treason is “giving aid and comfort to the enemy, the country then being in a state of war”.
It’s the only crime *defined in the Constitution* for an exceptionally good reason.
“They commit federal felonies every week”, please. :-)
Hmm I thought that scene was a reference to Trinity talking to Neo in the first Matrix movie.
what, no mention of Jeff’s “I’m on TV” line? that one cracked me up!
i thought their thai jungle backdrop looked more like the cambodian temple trees? haha but my gawd was this episode insane! the Giant Blonde She-Male of Thailand was AWESOME!
“Woman” by Wolfmother…..
I could have sworn it was Led Zepplin, but then again I thought, “How could they afford Led Zepplin?”
Wolfmother always said Led Zep was a major influence. Their first album is full of great songs (including Woman) that remind Led Zep. Great great band.
This was one of the best Chuck epsiodes ever! But at the end when he was losing his memories I was so so so sure they were going to cop out and have him forget Sarah.
If they had done that I would have had to travel to hollywood and detonate a thousand subway sandwhiches at the studio to make them pay.
Glad they didn’t go for the easy plot extender and actually let Chuck know how much Sarah really loves him.
Best episode Since maybe S2 Chuck Vs. The Ring
I cant see how they will top this one!!!!
My favorite episode of the season. It had everything you could want from an episode of Chuck. Love, love loved it!!!
Great episode, but as awesome (sorry , can’t come up with a better word) as Sarah was, she wasn’t as lethal as I’d like her to be. Makes we wish they did an origins episode that showed how bad ass she really was in the pre Chuck days. Anyway the impending wedding bells are settin the death knell for th series. Chuck in a baby carriage just ain’t gonna work. So it’s not too early to ask these questions: Who will be the godfather, Casey or Mogran. And will General Beckman be the godmother?
The impromtu Buy More medical clnic at the Awesome house was hilarious take on brining a chicken to the doctor.
Yeah; what a damned shame we haven’t ever figured out how to keep women from getting pregnant when we screw ’em, ‘eh?
Yeah, IF they have a kid it won’t be until the last episode of the series she finds out she’s pregnant. And at this point it seems much more likely it’ll end with them actually getting hitched. If we get another season, that is. If not then the proposal. Baby Awesome is more than likely the only baby we’ll get.
I thought this was hands-down the best TV I’ve seen all season (“Terriers” included). The fight choreography was world-class: stunning, acrobatic, emotionally riveting and truly gorgeous to watch. And Kristin Newman’s writing was as good as the best of Seasons 1 & 2 (Rosenbaum & Miller, we miss you!)
As for Awesome’s product placement for the Toyota Sienna, I actually enjoyed how it was written, as well as how it was played. McPartlin’s got a great deadpan delivery, and his character recites statistics just like a medical resident being ‘pimped’ for symptoms of a disease.
Let’s face it, product placements are now part of the landscape. A lot of shows try to slip it in as if we aren’t going to notice, but “Chuck” makes the more clever choice to acknowledge it with a wink.