‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Cliffhanger’: Saving Sarah

“Chuck” just aired its season – but thankfully not series – finale. I just published my interview with Chris Fedak about the ramifications of the finale, and I have a review of said episode coming up just as soon as I sweep the leg…
“That guy may think he’s a hardass, but I’m the Intersect.” -Chuck
Well, not so much anymore. And I’m okay with that.
In the last few weeks of this season, I had made peace with the idea that this would be the final season of “Chuck.” The ratings had taken two significant dips (the first right before “Chuck vs. the Push Mix” aired, the second after the show came back from a few weeks of repeats), and I was in full rationalization mode: We got four seasons when few of us ever imagined we’d get more than two! We’ve had so many would-be series finales already that saying goodbye to “Chuck” is already imprinted on my DNA! Jeffster! performing Mr. Roboto is only a YouTube click away!
The renewal news came in late last week, and I watched “Chuck vs. the Cliffhanger” on Saturday. And as Chuck began laying out his plan to be freelance spies, and as Morgan took out the Intersect sunglasses General Beckman had so thoughtfully hidden in Chuck’s going-away box, all I could feel was gratitude: I’m so glad NBC ordered one more season, because that is a show I want to see!
Let’s start at the end and work backwards. Josh Gomez has been the show’s not-so-secret weapon for most of the last two seasons. This season in particular saw him stepping into the emotional and comedic space that Chuck himself occupied at the start of the series. As Chuck grew up, and got better and better with all the Intersect skills, the show needed a bumbling geek who had no business hanging out in spy world, and Morgan Guillermo Grimes splendidly fit the bill.
“Chuck vs. the Cliffhanger” in many ways feels like it could have been the end of Chuck’s story. He goes all out to save the woman he loves (it’s Chuck’s version of “Chuck vs. Phase Three,” minus all the shemale jokes), and in so doing finally embraces his own awesomeness. There’s that line I quoted above, and the way Chuck doesn’t hesitate before coming up with the plan to use the Nighthawk super-bike, but even after Decker pulls the Intersect out of Chuck’s head, both Chuck and the show seem aware that after four years of working alongside Casey and Sarah, Chuck kinda knows what he’s doing. Casey says – as a motivational tool, but also because he means it – that Chuck is the second-best spy he’s ever worked with, and even after Hartley Winterbottom briefly runs away from Volkoff HQ, Chuck’s not afraid. He can do this, and make it work, and he does that in part not by being Charles Carmichael, super spy, but by being Chuck Bartowski, super guy. He lays his heart out for Vivian to see, and though it’s ultimately Hartley’s entrance that pushes her back over to the good guy side, Chuck is the one who primes the pump and also the one who gives up his own escape route to let Hartley and Vivian have the life together that Stephen’s experiment denied them.
I was so gratified to see Chuck have this huge growth moment, but at the same time I wondered where the show could take him from here. I assumed he’d wind up getting re-Intersected at some point, but a Chuck who’s an unapologetic, supercompetent badass – while fun and gratifying in an episode that (yet again) might have been the series finale – isn’t one the show can do much with and still stay our wacky, weird mix of comedy and action and heart and fun.
On the other hand, a Morgan with all the Intersect powers? That’s in some ways even more ridiculous and amusing than when Chuck learned kung fu at the end of season two, because where Chuck has to straddle both the comic and dramatic sides of the show, Morgan’s been pretty much pure comedy from the start, and played so well by Gomez, and I can see the show just going to town at the idea of the little bearded one becoming the world’s greatest fighting machine. And at the same time, I can see a lot of potential in the idea of Chuck trying to go on all the kinds of missions he used to participate in without any sort of special skills in his head. He’ll be what Morgan’s been this last season and a half, only with more experience and confidence, and I think it’s a way to take the character back to his roots a bit without undoing any of the growth of these past four seasons.
We’ll see how much the whole “freelance spies” idea changes things, though having Chuck as the acknowledged boss sounds promising, and taking the CIA/NSA/etc. out of the command structure probably eliminates six plot holes every week. But I love the idea of the Intersect switcheroo. As with the end of “Chuck vs. the Ring” – which this one quoted – it’s the good kind of cliffhanger. It doesn’t end the season (and what could have been the series) with someone we love in danger, and us spending three months either worrying or just wondering, “What lame excuse are they going to use to get out of this?” It ends the season (and what could have been the series) raising all kinds of possibilities for fun new adventures.
And the episode leading up to that scene – co-written by Fedak and Nicholas Wootton, and directed by Robert Duncan McNeill – was pretty darned terrific, too.
Again, there was all the stuff with Chuck finally accepting his own bonafides, both with and without the Intersect. It was all so gratifying, and such a good showcase for Zachary Levi, and such a great tying together of everything the character and the show have been about. (Chuck foiling Decker by using The Magnet was a particularly nice touch.)
And Timothy Dalton was just as terrific as he’s been all season. In our interview, Fedak talks about how the Hartley Winterbottom idea came out of the writers’ love of the way Dalton played Volkoff’s Gregory Tuttle persona way back in “Chuck vs. the First Fight.” Dalton clearly had a great time playing that version of the character – it was much more of a departure from what he usually does, and took greater advantage of his ample comic gifts – and so it was great to see some Tuttle-ish mannerisms as Decker erased Alexi Volkoff and released Hartley back into the world.(*)
(*) I don’t know why Decker would want to give Hartley his self-awareness back if the CIA was determined to cover this up, but that’s the thing about “Chuck”: when the overall storytelling is as fun and confident as it was throughout this episode, you just shrug off the plot logic questions. It’s “Chuck” – we only expect it to make a certain amount of sense at this point.
It wasn’t a completely comic performance, of course. I’ve talked about how Vivian Volkoff has been kind of a mess, but while Lauren Cohan has never managed to make a cohesive and interesting character out of a bunch of jarring personality shifts, Dalton has made Tuttle/Volkoff/Hartley into a man who’s all of a piece. I don’t feel empathy for Vivian, but I did care about Hartley getting a second chance with the daughter he never met because of the 30 years of his life the Intersect wiped away.(**)
(**) Think about that for a second. Hartley Winterbottom wakes up as an old man from an experiment that was only supposed to last a few months, and learns that while he was sleeping, he both fathered a daughter and became one of the most evil men on the planet. On some other show, that would be an incredibly dark, tragic storyline. On “Chuck” with most actors, it would have sucked every last bit of joy out of the episode. But Dalton made it work, in a way where we felt for Hartley but where his emotions didn’t overwhelm everyone and everything else. Neat trick, good acting is.
And in addition to providing something of a graduation ceremony for Chuck Bartowski, spy-in-training, “Chuck vs. the Cliffhanger” also gave Chuck and Sarah one heck of a happy ending. Of course, first we had to get a couple of fake-outs, with Chuck and Ellie seeming to despair as the show went into a commercial break, then with that diabolical (but brief and ultimately funny) gag about the sign at the church. The flashback device not only provided a means to make Sarah present and active in earlier parts of the episode when she was hovering near death, but also reminded viewers exactly what Chuck was fighting for and gave each characters’ vows added weight by putting hers early in the episode and his (improvised in response to hers) at the end. Plus, anyone who didn’t either laugh, say “Awww…” or both at Morgan fighting through tears as he talked about “the power vested in me by the Intergalactic Federation of Planets” has a heart of stone and/or geek credentials that are in need of being re-evalutated.
Chuck and Sarah’s walk to the limo is the most overtly “We think this is the end of the series, for real this time” moment the show’s ever had in any of these would-be finales, with all the clips of their budding romance, going all the way back to their chat on the beach in the pilot. But it also felt appropriate for any kind of Chuck/Sarah wedding episode. Those characters, and their fans, deserved a sequence like that, just as they deserved Sarah and Chuck each making the other swoon with the perfect wedding vows, and even if there’s no significant relationship milestone to clear in the final 13 episodes(***), I like those two crazy kids together, and I do think the new working arrangement will provide plenty of mileage for stories about them, and Casey, and Morgan, etc.
(***) I could see them either revealing Sarah to be pregnant in the real finale, or maybe even let her be pregnant in the latter half of the season, possibly with Strahovski wearing a padded belly for a cool/funny fight scene right near the end, but I don’t know that I’d want to see a whole pregnancy arc with the birth and whatnot next season, and not just because we just got one with Ellie and Awesome in season 4.0.
They done good, these “Chuck” folk. There were definitely some uneven patches of this fourth season, but Fedak and company really pulled it together in these last two weeks, presenting two episodes that would fit very comfortably in with the rightfully-celebrated second season, and that also did a great job of setting us up for the extended farewell celebration we’ll get in the fall.
Aces, “Chuck” people. Aces.
Some other thoughts:
• This week in “Chuck” music: “Here With Me” by Battleme (Chuck and Sarah have wedding jitters), “Conscience Killer” by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club (Chuck shows off his motorcycle skills), “Firewood” by Typhoon (Chuck and Sarah rehearse their vows), “I’m a Pilot” by Fanfarlo (Chuck parachutes in with the Russians, Chuck races in to save Sarah), “Sinking Friendships” by Jónsi (the wedding).
• Fedak and I clearly grew up watching the same bad but, from a kid’s perspective, awesome ’80s shows about square-jawed stiffs with super vehicles (“Knight Rider,” “Airwolf,” etc.), because everything about the Nighthawk sequence – down to the bike’s name – screamed “Street Hawk.”
• Loved Morgan doing an “As you wish” bit from “Princess Bride” while driving Chuck and Sarah’s limo.
• Adam Baldwin did one of his best grunts ever as Casey grunted his approval at Chuck’s plan to bust Volkoff out of prison. Also liked his delivery of “This is the guy they send to kill that guy” by way of warning us about Decker. (And good casting of Richard Burgi as Decker; he fits right in on this kind of show.) And, of course, “Russians. So many Russians” was fantastic.
• Is this the first episode ever to not feature the full credits sequence? I’m happy to get extra story when absolutely necessary, but bopping around to the instrumental version of Cake’s “Short Skirt, Long Jacket” is part of my ritual for watching this show, and also a throwback to the ’80s kinds of shows it’s modeled on. (See again the “Street Hawk” intro.)
• “Nobody names a person that!” Makes me wonder whether the person in the writers room who first suggested the name got heckled.
• I think in a less crowded episode there might have been room for a scene where Chuck and Hartley really do have to fake their Intersect’ed personas, but that kind of gag probably would have gotten in the way here.
• Awesome usually winds up being less than useful at spy stuff, but I think it’s okay if on occasion he turns out to be better at beating people up that Morgan – especially since Morgan is about to be a whole lot better at it than Awesome.
• The Buy More gang survives! I’m still not entirely sure what role they play on the show, other than being funny, but I admit that it wouldn’t quite feel like “Chuck” without them.
And speaking of which, go read the Fedak interview for some of his thoughts on how this went down, and where season 5 will be going, and then tell me, what did everybody else think?
I just want to give everyone on this show and Josh Gomez a big, suffocating hug right now.
Me too! This was a totally awesome season finale. I don’t know how they always manage to surpass my expectations, topping even their previous levels of brilliance.
I think Alan’s review was spot-on. I am so excited for next season! I said I would be satisfied with 13 episodes, but now I really want more to see how this all plays out. It should be great fun to watch Morgan with an intersect. That keeps him in the spy game because now he’ll be able to take care of himself. Maybe Alex will join them as an analyst.
I laughed, I cried, I was on the edge of my seat… and then had the giddiest grin on my face at the end.
Thank you Schwartz, Fedak, cast and crew! And a huge thanks to NBC for keeping this awesome show on the air for five seasons! (And Friday Night Lights too.)
Personally, I’m scared for Morgan. It’s nice that he gets the chance to be a cool person, but I read somewhere that those glasses he put on were encrypted with a disfunctional intersect. And then there’s the problem of the Governor. I like Morgan, and I want him to stay safe. But maybe with an intersect in his head, he will be MORE safe.
I’m sorry, but I’m pissed at Schwartz/Fedak for having so much contempt for their audience that they would end on a cliffhanger like that. It would have made for one of the worst series finales in recent memory and that is *inexcusable* for a show with ratings in the mid 1.0s to not treat it like an absolute series finale. Schwartz and Fedak better think their lucky stars because I would be leading the pitchfork march to their homes tonight if that had been the final Chuck episode. Disgraceful.
For a *season* finale I thought it was okay. I did find it telling that the part I responded to the most was the Chuck/Sarah montage at the end that highlighted times from when the show was so much better. Oh well, regardless, I’m in for the final season and I hope Schwartz/Fedak stop with the BS cliffhanger stuff especially since they’ll have this much time to prepare.
Respectfully, I couldn’t disagree more. What an incredibly fun way to end a season OR a series, with the possibility of new adventure.
All of the major plotlines have been solved.
– Chuck and Sarah get happily ever after.
– Casey’s got his daughter.
– Chuck’s family is all there and all of them know about him.
– Morgan got a girl!!!
There will always be more adventure for Chuck and these characters. That’s what makes Chuck fun.
I absolutely disagree, I thought that would of been the perfect way to end the series. Although of course I couldn’t be more happier that we get another season!
I agree with Fedak and Swartz that this show should end on a semi-cliffhanger as seen in this episode because in my opinion there really is no other way for this show to end.
When you say cliffhanger, do you mean the stuff Decker said about them being pawns? Because that was so underdeveloped that it barely happened. Honestly, that was the one sour note for me. I’d rather they’d emphasized the gang’s desire to keep fighting bad guys outside the CIA, and not some hackneyed conspiracy.
But it seems barely there as a cliffhanger, so I do disagree. If the show was over, I could happily imagine Team Bartowski kicking ass and being geeks with no trouble.
“Having so much contempt for their audience”? Um, speak for yourself, because you’re definitely not speaking for me!
This was so lovely, from beginning to end. I’m still not entirely sure how Decker took over, or what exactly happened to Beckman, but I don’t care. So much to be delighted over!
The “Russians. So Many Russians” line had me howling out loud (I had to pause the DVR), and Morgan’s “As you wish” (especially the second one that trailed off) couldn’t have been spoken better by farm-boy Westley himself.
And…$877 million? Holy camoly! For some reason, when Chuck walked into the Buy More, I’d assumed that Volkoff/Winterbottom had just gifted them the store’s deed. It never occurred to me that he’d hand over [almost a] cool billion, but of course he’d have to, wouldn’t he–they can’t go freelance without capital.
And now: Morgan the Intersect. It’s like they’ve gone back to Square One without having to reintroduce us to any characters. It solves every angle!
Genius. Just genius.
Yes, genius… I agree! If this was the end I would be devastated only because I want to see the well-funded independent spy team carry on with Morgan as an intersect.
I guess some people would only be happy if Chuck and Sarah are sitting on a beach somewhere, retired and sipping umbrella drinks.
Me? I prefer to think the fun spy adventures will continue, and I’m so glad we get to tag along for more next season.
I, too, must disagree. I think it was a brilliantly done finale that perfectly straddled the line between season and series. There were moments (Decker’s last word, yes) where I felt like that would be a crappy place to stop, but they definitely gave the show an ending that left doors open in case a new season was awarded, or left them half-closed in case it didn’t happen. There’s no better cliffhanger that I’d hang off of permanently (if need be, but thank God not!) than, “Guys, I know Kung Fu!” for the second time. :)
I wanted so much of the core of this ending to happen each of the last two seasons (especially last year), so I’m excited.
Ultimately I think I enjoy Strahovski too much to fully embrace this episode as a whole, but all the parts with her actively around were great, as was everything with Dalton, who was fantastic all season, but especially as the anti-Bond.
Will you please elaborate on your first sentence, please?
I wanted Chuck as freelance Orion after season 2. I *really* wanted Chuck as freelance Orion after season 3. Now we get Chuck as freelance billionaire with I’m guessing Orion levels of tech savviness.
Yeah, yeah.
After the third season, it definitely could’ve gone that way. The showrunners were teasing that a bit with the Wargames-esque poster prior to the opening of this season. And Orion’s basement. And this. And that. And this…
I’ll be back in the fall since I’ve stuck by this show since the pilot, but I really hope Fedak and company dials down this apparent conspiracy arc for the final season. Having Decker list all the many many arcs this show has done made me realize just how much stuff, convoluted or no, has happened on this show in four years.
I’m a bigger fan of Chuck stand-alones and using up the last thirteen episodes with one more arc I’m not terribly invested in will disappoint me. This was a solid episode, but there’s just no way it’s as memorable as the end of season two, or the Shaw butt-kicking’s in season three…
I am in full support of this conspiracy arc.
Decker’s laugh after Chuck yelled about his father’s death gave me the chills.
I would hate an everything-is-connected” conspiracy-theory. I REALLY hope they don’t follow that path, because everything else was really fun.
A couple things. I think in the final seconds Decker left a BIG hint that Steve Bartowski’s still alive. Anybody else catch that?
Now that Chuck’s finally been de-intersected and made a billionaire, I thought of that scene in S1 at the Weinerlicious when Chuck tells Sarah what his dream life would have been — remember the semi-retired Internet millionaire thing? That’s not a bad cover, huh? And he can use the Buy More to sell his stuff, thereby guaranteeing full employment for everyone.
Man I hope F&S get some payroll money for these last 13 episodes so we can see everyone again one last time.
Besides Steve Bartowski, other storylines I’d love to see wrapped up: Casey and Alex’s mom, whatever happened to Jill, a possible return by Bryce (no, I don’t believe ANYBODY dies on Chuck), I’ll tolerate a return by Brandon Routh (no, wait, SCRATCH THAT), and of course, the entire Bartowski family reunited.
I love this show.
I was right there with you Lisa. They had me grasping at so many things…. Steven’s still alive and bought the BM, Beckman was part of some grand conspiracy, the Ring was just a part of a larger Ring … Good thing they came back from commercial break before I could jump to anymore wild conclusions!
I agree!! When Decker chuckled at that point, I thought “NOOO WAAAAY!!” Given that Scott Bakula’s pretty busy on another show, I don’t know how that would work, but still…
Oh, my, I love Bakula, and I loved him on this show…but, I think he should stay dead. There comes a point when you eliminate any stakes at all, and I think at would be unwise.
I would definitely thrill to see some secret videos Steven left for the kids, though. He seems like the kind of guy who would leave plenty of mementos around.
I thought there was a chance they’d bring Papa Bartowski this week when last weeks preview included Chuck’s “Oh Boy”, and now I feel like it was potentially foreshadowing his return next season. Or at least gives them an opportunity to pull it off. Given the number of people that have been intersected or de-intersected this season, it sure seems possible to me that “killing” Steve would have been their perfect cover for forcing him to work on more intersects.
Not that they *have* to go down that path. Just an idea…
Morgan was bordering on unbearable tonight, and I can only see that getting worse if the Intersect isn’t out of his head by the end of the season opener. I’m tired of relationship angst, and you know they’ll be pushing for that big time w/Intersect Morgan and Alex. Also, why didn’t they finally kill off Jeff and Lester? I doubt anyone would have been broken up about it. At this point, I don’t think I’ll bother tuning in for season 5.
While I’ll admit that I have my doubts about intersect-Morgan, I thought Morgan played an excellent role in this episode: keeping Sarah company while everyone else is off on missions, the whole thing with Awesome and the magnet, officiating the wedding, getting choked up (that was inevitable IMO), and the “as you wiiiiiishhhh” in the limo, which I thought was hilarious.
Just look at how steady Morgan was with the gun during the Decker showdown. The writers have done a wonderful job of transforming him from the strange bearded man of Season 1, to a respectable guy who’s still nerdy and awkward, but brave when he needs to be, pragmatic, and well spoken. I like this Morgan so much better!
Just my two cents. I’m optimistic about what the creators come up with for Team Bartowski, the freelance millionaires!
What about Chuck’s ode to his TV dad with that “Oh boy!” reaction to the Volkoff/Winterbottom wedding present?
One thing I’m wondering: how “wanted” are they? Is it just that their only official punishment is getting fired, once they agreed not to reveal Agent X? Because not only are they not in hiding, they’re in the Buy More.
Yeah, Charlie when they went to the wedding scene I remarked, “I guess we’re supposed to believe that the info that Chuck threatened to expose made everything go away.” Okay, next scene. It’s Chuck, I’ve learned to accept such leaps.
I also missed “Short Skirt, Long Jacket”
I do want to see Chuck get re-uploaded. Beckman’s glasses didn’t fizzle after Morgan accidentally used them, and we know from other sources (IE, Orion’s laptop) it’s possible for the Intersect to be a multi-use upload.
Having two Intersects on the team would open up a great deal more story potential, (besides the tactical value of Casey and Sarah each having an Intersect at their disposal) and letting Chuck be Morgan’s Intersect sensei would be an awesome bonus for their bromance.
Also, just imagine an Intersect-fueled Chuck v. Morgan throwdown of “Duck Hunt” or “Guitar Hero”!
Hated this season finale. I didn’t care about the main villian in tonight’s episode since I’ve never seen him before. I’m tired of the intersec stuff and generally find Morgan really annoying. I’m also disappointed the Buy More will be back next season. The whole Buy More crew doesn’t fit into the show anymore.
I liked the work Dalton put in and but Linda Hamilton didn’t work.
I thought Season 4 was the worst if I had to rank them.
Yeah, Linda Hamilton didn’t work too well.
Unfortunately, after the renewal news, she confirmed that she will be back during the fifth season.
Ugh.
I thought all of the problems with Shaw back in season 3 were a lot more interesting than what we have now.
For that reason, I think this season has been the weakest overall.
You hate Morgan and the Buy More and also the Intersect stuff? Not much left is there?
Yeah, Decker had zero emotional impact because we’ve never seen him before. He should have come up at some point in past episodes. I hate when shows just throw in a character like this.
In all, it was a fun season finale. Morgan as the intersect should be fun for a few episodes, but I wouldn’t want to see him as the intersect for too long.
Regarding the big evil plan Decker talks about: remember that both Dr. Busgang and Steven Bartowski hinted at the government having nefarious plans for the Intersect. I still remember commenting about it at the old blog…
I think they could do something pretty epic with the stuff Decker hinted at, and it would be awesome if they tied it back to hints they dropped in previous seasons.
I have one request for Season Five – An Earth, Wind, Fire and RAIN reunion concert. Jeffster! could open.
I’m so happy that this wasn’t the end! It was the first Chuck that I’ve watched live in a while and it went by fast although I was caught off guard without my Cake. I’m sure I’m not the only one who could rattle off the episode title of the flashback scenes (okay maybe I am!) Although the Vivian Volkoff change of heart was a little easy and forgettable, I thoroughly enjoyed the episode.
I actually hope they don’t extended past the 13 episodes ordered so they can script a tight storyline for the end.
I’m sure you’re not the only one. I might know a couple, but not all of them off the top of my head. But Chuck are certainly crazy.
I read an interview somewhere with the new head of NBC, and he said that unless the viewership suddenly jumps up to 10,000 viewers (and remember that we’re talking about Friday night now), 13 episodes is it. I’m very happy that the show will get an ending on it’s own terms. The fans and creators of the show deserve that, and we got it.
I think you forgot a few zeroes. He said 10 MILLION. i.e. impossible.
The only real problem I had w/this season as a whole was Vivian, who in retrospect reminds me of Anakin in the Star Wars prequels-what should have been an interesting character is so badly acted (and in the case of Anakin, so badly written, while w/Vivian, so rushed) that in the end, you’re not rooting for their redemption, you just want the whiny kid off-screen.
I’m very willing to forgive this. It’s been a great season overall. I’m a little bit worried w/the conspiracy arc but hopefully, Season 5 will be a fun adventure before they ride off into the sunset. Love the idea of Morgan w/an intersect, an Sarah and Chuck were such a good couple in the wedding dry run that you’ve got to be happy for them married
Yeah – that was a lot of fun. Full on with the character beats that have always been the most important part of the show to this viewer.
As for the cliffhanger – not so sure about that. Since Morgan has always been comedy relief, I hope we don’t veer too close to Get Smart territory in Season 5.
I also hope they can actually tell this story in 13 episodes – since that seems like all we will have left. Definitely curious to see how it turns out.
And like others have said – not sure I want 13 fun standalones, or a final arc that ties it all together.
For the first 10 minutes of the episode I spent the entire time wondering how the Norseman actually worked – How does this weapon poison someone from another continent? Its depiction in previous episodes made it seem like it worked through audio frequencies, and death was almost instantaneous. Yet in this case, it’s some kind of poison and Sarah for some reason had 12 hours initially and then another day after Hartley gave her the iridium. The whole thing just makes no sense.
At this point the show has lost all semblance of realism and frankly has become wish fulfillment for geeks and nerds everywhere. A nerd-turned-spy through a deus ex machina technology who ends up marrying a blonde superspy, becomes a billionaire and even has his best friend “tag along” into the CIA? Suureeee….
Then of course I just sort of accepted those things as plot doohickeys that Chuck does that you just have to ignore to enjoy the episode, and I have to say I did. Looking forward to Season 5 and hoping they’ll be able to go out with a cohesive season now that they know they have 13 to work with.
Yeah, I was wondering the same thing about the Norseman. It killed other people pretty much instantly, yet Sarah is just poisoned, and survives for more than a day while the antidote is found just in time. Major plot hole, but that’s just the way Chuck is.
The full effects of the norseman were probably dissipated somewhat by the extreme distance. The iridium was also slightly effective in helping Sarah, but only prolonged her life.
Sarah also got immediate medical attention. Combine that with the distance and I think it’s just this side of ridicu-plausible.
Everything was going along just fine until the last five minutes. I mean, I know this show has fun with tv cliches and pop culture mainstays, but gift-wrapping hundreds of millions of dollars for the lead character? Implying that the genesis and evolution of Operation Bartowski has all been planned and managed by outside forces? Yet ANOTHER conspiracy? Bumbling gnome Morgan getting the intersect? I’m actually glad there’s only 13 episodes left, ’cause these guys are really starting to push it.
Like I said, before the end I thought the episode was extremely well done. Zach Levi was in command from the start. I don’t mind him losing the intersect–at this point, it’s only really useful for the physical tools and, well, there’s enough ass-kicking from Casey and Sarah to fill that quota. Chuck’s creativity and humanity is what makes him a great hero. Loved Casey’s grunt and “If only” when Winterbottom wondered if Reagan was still in charge. That’s like the antidote to Beckman telling Casey that the ’80s are over. Casey(and the writers) should NEVER stop living in the ’80s. Also, between that photo and the iphone stuff, this show really gets a lot of mileage out pictures.
When Decker popped up in the season 4 finale to basically tell Chuck the last four years were no accident, anyone else get an ALIAS, “My name isn’t Michael Vaughn”, flashback?
I appreciate the character development of Chuck & Sarah marrying, as well as Chuck becoming a spy without intersect help. I just didn’t think this particular episode was executed very well. Other posters have already explained the reasons why.
I trust the writers of this show, but Chuck becoming a billionaire and Morgan being the intersect reeks of a final season that 10 years from now we will try to forget ever happened like Roseanne winning the lottery and Scrubs Med School.
LOVED IT. The past couple of weeks CHUCK has been back to being the show I loved and supported. NBC screwing around with the number of episodes may have given us further Buy More action but it played hell with the way the season was paced and there were points during the second half of series four that the glue & paste were really showing. Still, when the show is on its game CHUCK is still the most entertaining 45+ minutes on TV and the last two weeks underlined that belief. I love the idea of CHUCK going all A-TEAM. I think I love the idea of Morgan as Intersect…although douche CIA guy did say the sun glasses of evil were meant to suppress Chuck’s Intersect abilities, not take them away….and I love that we will have 13 episodes next fall to send CHUCK off….although Alan I wonder if CHUCK brings its audience over to Friday night…isn’t that a substantial upgrade over what NBC has now on Fridays and if there is any kind of ratings growth, doesn’t that make CHUCK something worth continuing for NBC? I mean what are NBC’s expectations with the Friday graveyard shift? Could it be not unlike what Fox wanted and got out of moving FRINGE to Fridays?
Anyway, bring on the season 4 blu-rays and more CHUCK!
I was feeling lukewarm until about the halfway point, and then I just gave myself over to watching Chuck save his girl. By the time he was slow-motion running through the hospital in his camo, I was definitely experiencing some allergies, or hay fever, or something.
Plot holes and occasionally hacky dialogue aside, I just buy Chuck and Sarah’s love for each other, more than most fictional couples. I just want them to be happy and have fun, and this was a pretty lovely finale.
I personally LOVED it, and I think that Alan nailed the review. I think having Morgan in the Intersect’s shoes and Chuck as the group’s brain leader (let’s be real, Sarah will always wear the pants in that relationship), will bring back the comedic/dramatic dynamic that we had in seasons 1 and 2. Chuck CAN be a spy without the Intersect – like his father was – and Morgan, well, the possibilities are endless.
And THANK YOU for Casey grunting. I missed those…
Anyone else wonder how comes we almost never saw Ellie and Awesome with the baby? They must have one HECK of a babysitter…
Admit it Alan! You do not just like those two crazy kids together…You LOVE them together. I have read all your chuck reviews and you can be very hard on episodes where they screw around with chuck and sarah. It is ok to admit it, I liked the episode, you did not mention it but what did you think of Deckers speech at end where he said this was all planned? it just does not make sense to me, does it you?
I feel like everyone is forgetting the bigger (and for me, better) cliffhanger of all â€” Chuck’s life was all planned out!?!?!! They needed to emphasize that more
I agree with those who disliked the last 5 minutes. The idea of Morgan being the new intersect had me shaking my head. I actually liked the idea of Chuck no longer having 2.0, thus having to rely on his normal skill set like in season’s 1 and 2. I personally would be happy if season 5 consisted of mostly stand alone episodes, and not another conspiray arc about the evil’s that have been done the past 4 seasons. Regardless I’ll be tuning in once season 5 kicks off.
The other thing I like about the new upcoming status quo is by turning the spy game quite literally into the family business it would seem to give Ellie & Mary a whole lot more to do. Chuck’s secret is out there and she is already sort of up to speed on Orion’s research, so there is really no reason she can’t be some kind of Q for Team Bartowski…which of course means Mary Bartowski can become Control or M deciding on which missions to move forward with.
See just a few minutes and I see all kinds of story potential…imagine what the real writers of the show are coming up with.
I thought everything about the episode was just perfect, and I especially agree with your sentiments about Timothy Dalton, who’s done an amazing job this season.
My only misgiving was Morgan getting the Intersect at the very end. This is nothing against Morgan or Josh Gomez, who is totally brilliant and did an amazing job in this episode. Rather, I always liked the idea that Chuck was uniquely suited for the Intersect. It was just one more thing that made his character really special. No one wants to see Morgan fail as an Intersect, but at the same time if he succeeds it cheapens our hero a bit. I don’t see a good way out of this.
Same here – while I love where they’ve taken Morgan, and I think there is fun potential in a Morgan Intersect, the bit of mythology with Chuck’s Very Special Brain (Stanford test results, father and Bryce trying to protect him, the flashback to his childhood, the way he survived the Fulcrum Intersect, etc.) has always been a sticking point for me when they Intersect-up anyone standing around. Arg. Maybe the new conspiracy will retcon some logic onto this?
In fairness with regard to consistency, they did suggest that in later episodes the Intersect had been made safer for just anyone, partly perhaps due to the NSA’s eavesdropping on Ellie’s research.
But I totally agree with you that it’s not clear what the creators or fans get out of making the titular character less special. It seems to trade away a bit of what audiences have latched onto.
Hmm, Chuck and Co. as freelance (burned?) spies? I wonder if Beckman ended up getting burned as well, or if she is going to be their inside man with the CIA, keeping them one step ahead of Decker. And, wouldn’t the CIA just freeze all of Chuck’s assets to make sure he couldn’t use his new windfall?
Anyone else think of Red Dawn when we saw the parachuting Russians?
I don’t know what to think of Morgan with the Intersect. Even though this brings a lot of hilarity to the table, Morgan is way too much of a live wire to handle this (Yeah, Chuck was way too emotional, but Morgan is way too gung-ho to really be safe with it). But then again, this is “Chuck” we are talking about.
Really needed ZZ Top “Cheap Sunglasses” playing when Morgan picked up the Intersect glasses…
God I loved this ending. I’ve been harping on the idea for the whole season that when the Buy More burned down, Chuck should have started his own electronics shop as a front for his own freelance spy work (I’ve posted it on this blog 2-3 times), so I threw my hands in the air as soon as I heard the Buy More was being sold and Chuck opened the wedding gift from Dalton. Couldn’t be more excited about this storyline…and very intrigued by the conspiracy idea. Sounds like it’ll tie in a lot of ideas from the entire run of the series, making it a perfect ending storyline for the final episodes.
I loved every second of this… even with the green screening of the motorcycle sequence. I wouldn’t be surprise if it was that terrible on purpose, but I know the budget isn’t what it used to be. Had this been the end, we would all be celebrating a terrific, all-time memorable series. Since it wasn’t, we can celebrate a terrific, all-time memorable series… with a final stanza we have yet to experience. Kudos to everybody involved. Some exceptional moments tonight. The show remains the single most fun way to spend an hour this side of a bounce house. All hail Bartowski and Associates
I have to say I was quite disappointed with the episode. It was missing the fun! AND the wedding was SOOOO anti-climactic! I mean, c’mon. It was like 1 minute long. This is what we’ve been waiting for since the very beginning?
yes they completely shafted us with the short underwhelming wedding. They did the same sort of thing when they finally got chuck and sarah together in season 3 12 episodes of misery and 2 minutes of resolution. They do not know how to give things a proper resolution so it just ends rushed.
Really strong episode, kinda anchored Vivian back in reality a bit. Really enjoyable ending, though predictable as soon as the envelope with the seal came out.
Yes, some plot holes, particularly with all of the Burgi stuff, erasing Volkoff, etc. And maybe this will end up being a plothole, but Chuck was subjected to a “supression devise” rather than having the intersect actually removed, yet the reversal device gave Morgan the full intersect. It’s still possible for Chuck to regain his as well.
Finally, they’ve gotta have Robert Wagner guest next season now that they’ve gone all Hart and Hart.
The sunglasses that intersected Morgan weren’t the reversal device… they were an intersecting pair sent by Beckman to re-intersect Chuck.
I loved all the stuff that was pointed out in the review. Some really great moments for this season ender. However, I am going to be “that person” and mention the two things that detracted from the episode for me. Namely, Decker. It just felt very awkward to me to introduce a never before heard of character in the last episode that’s we’re assured is super-duper badass, even though we’ve never seen any of this badassery before. He felt like a plot device just to add conflict. And as you mentioned, his reasons for opposing Chuck and de-intersecting Volkoff didn’t make any sense except to create a situation for Chuck to overcome. Secondly, the last minute implication that everything we’ve seen on Chuck has been a planned conspiracy all along smacks of retcon. These two things detracted a bit from what otherwise would have been a stellar episode for me.
Okay, just to echo what everyone else is saying: I luh-uhved this finale. So fantastic, looking forward to next year, etc. Here are a few of my concerns for next year:
1) I am hoping that Fedak and Schwartz didn’t just pull the conspiracy thing out of thin air and say, “We’ll figure it out later” because they do need to justify that storyline. Though I’m sure with the victory lap season they’ll do it justice.
2) Morgan with the Intersect is a cool idea. But it kind of messes with the idea behind Chuck having it for 4 seasons. Chuck is supposed to be special, has a big mind, etc. I don’t know that it’s fair to us to just say, “Morgan’s that way too.” I think it was discussed in last year’s finale review that it was good that they made it to where Chuck is special in some way and he’s not just this guy who ended up with the Intersect in his head.
I think it would be cool if they pursued the idea of Morgan’s mind not being able to handle the Intersect and they have to remove it from him somehow.
3) That being said, Chuck needs the Intersect back in his head in some capacity. Yes, Chuck being a leader (in a Beckman-esque capacity) is cool and will almost certainly work, but I don’t know if I can just have Chuck-fu taken away from me after 2 seasons of having those awesome sequences.
I guess since Chuck’s Intersect is just “suppressed” it can be saved and at this point it seems like the CIA just has a ton of Intersect related devices lying around. Also they could always potentially pull stuff off the laptop files they saved from the stabbing.
Anyway, great way to wrap up the season. Looking forward to what our freelance spies will accomplish next year.
Also to kind of link articles, when you asked Fedak what they would’ve done with two extra episodes. I’m thinking an actual “Chuck versus Phase Three” redux would have been great. This episode did that a little, but I don’t think Chuck came very close to kicking as much ass as Sarah did in that episode. Time constraints obviously, but would’ve been nice to have had a whole episode dedicated tot hat.
Does anyone else think that Sarah’s pregnant and that (e.g., the additional DNA in her system) is what saved her?
oooh-interesting possibility!
Just a couple of questions: Have we ever seen Decker before? (I’ve never seen Season 1). If the Norseman kills with “100% accuracy,” what kept Sarah alive initially? (By the way, these are sincere questions. I’m not trying to waste your time)
LH, you *must* watch Season 1 during the summer. Seriously, it’s the best stuff the show had to offer. No Decker there, though. This was our first time with him. Your second question was one I had myself. Dunno, other than it’s just “Chuck” and you can always explain something with that.
Thanks Leonard! Much appreciated.
I love Chuck and I have since the very beginning. Even though I never have stopped watching the show, and probably wont next season either, I feel like Chuck is losing some of the elements that make it such an amazing show. I feel like the comedy was lost a lot in this season and I would really like to see that come back next season(specially more of the Buy More crew!!). Season 2 of the show I felt like was the best and thats because they were able to incorporate the action, the comedy, and the story line of Fulcrum. I love Chuck and I just hope they in this last season they go back to some of those awesome roots that have made it in my opinion the best current show on tv.
Been a fan since day one, because Zack Levi was on Less Than Perfect. I follow tv stars that I like….Just found out it was renewed for 5th season. I am going to NBC and ask them to let me work to get more adverts for Chuck. I did it for yearbook, I can do it for Chuck. I love Chuck, always have. So I watched the season finale, and at the end was wondering, is this the end..especially when Morgan put on the glasses..that was a comedic formula. Show was excellent as it is always. Though I wish Volkoff stayed Volkoff. I hope Chuck and friends get back to CIA next season and I hope NBC airs Chuck in September instead of January. The problem with the ratings is the people with the Nielsen boxes don’t watch it. Hell, I watch Chuck, give me a Nielsen box. Also I watch the commercials to see which products i can buy. Sorry, not buying a chevy, if the gas mileage on the truck was at least 20 mpg in the city, I might, but its 12 mpg despite what the sticker says. Buying Kia Sportage, soon. Been a subway fan for years and in my self employed business, I buy my employees Subway watches when we do off site work. The Orchard Chicken is pretty good, but the flatbread stinks. The cookies are the best, even the sugar cookie. So NBC, add an additional 9 episodes for a 22 episode year and I will be buying Chuck on DVD. Come On NBC, this from the idiot who cancelled Undercovers. That was awesome too, beautiful couple and Gerald McRaney..for the NBC tv execs: my tv watching schedule: Monday: Chuck, 2/ 1/2 men, Castle, Tuesday: the good wife, Wednesday: Nothing, really, nothing on there i like, tired of SVU..miss L&O New York, Thursday: Grey’s Anatomy, when it’s on, it’s not a regular show like Castle, Castle airs new shows practically every week. Friday: PBS, British television: Keeping Up Appearances, As time goes by, Are you Being Served. Sat: nothing, some PBS. Sun: 60 minutes, Celebrity Apprentice, Desperate Housewives-when there is nothing else to watch. Also during the Fall, I am a huge college football fan, SEC rules, So next year get some college games other than Notre Dame and some Bowl Games…seriously, if you need help in this area, hire me. hell i live right down the freeway off the 210..just 30 minutes away in Monrovia. I hope you are taking notes, NBC. Male,47, yeah i know, not your demographic, but i make more money that a 20 something, and I am single, own a home and have lots of disposable income. I am even hiring a homeless guy to help me to do some work…later
I really liked the ending and now I’m feeling a bit sad that we only get 13 eps next season!! Because I feel like there’s a lot they can do with this. I quite enjoyed the ep overall as well. The only complaint I have is the weird cut between an almost dead Sarah and then BOOM: wedding and everything is fine again. I know it made for a funny gag with the funeral/wedding thing, but I still found it really jarring and I had a hard time getting my head into the wedding scene at that point. I kept thinking it was a dream and that they’d cut back to Sarah dying right at the end and that would be the cliffhanger. :-P
Next season should be really interesting; I like the freelance idea. And yeah maybe the Morgan/intersect thing is a bit much but it’ll certainly make for some damn funny storylines. The only thing I ask is that they DON’T MAKE SARAH PREGNANT next season!! They did that crap on Alias (only out of necessity thanks to Ben Affleck) and it was BAD. I tuned out at that point because it was, well … pointless. A version of Chuck where Sarah Walker cannot kick a$$ is not a real version of Chuck at all!! If they want to go that route then I hope they wait until the end of the series finale and then end the whole show on that. Cause I’d say the only bummer part of this episode was that Sarah was out of commission the whole time … I definitely don’t want a whole season of that.
Wholeheartedly agree on every point!
I can’t believe I actually missed the funeral gag in real time since I was so convinced it was a Sarah fever dream – every little noise during the ceremony kept me thinking that we were going to cut back to the hospital room.
(One question – were the wedding scenes in the episode the same as in the preview? The dress just didn’t look the same!)
I could go along with Alan’s idea of revealing a pregnancy in the series finale, but only if it’s set up as the end of their spy adventures (maybe going back to the beach from the pilot). Otherwise, no…
They made a beginner’s error by trying to explain how the norseman works. Especially since the explanation is so gut-wrenchingly bad.
Apart from that I loved every minute of it although it was pretty predictable from start to finish (which I didn’t mind at all).
They have so many brilliant actors. Levi and Strahovski sell the loving couple in a way that makes you forget they are acting. (Especially Yvonne is such a brilliant actor that I don’t understand how she isn’t drowning in serious work right now)
Timothy Dalton could probably read the phone book and it would be brilliant. They way he sold the regretful but loving father in just two lines was amazing to watch.
Oh and let’s not forget Adam Baldwin who is so amazing that he can now convey complex emotions just by grunting (I suppose you have to work with what you’re given).
I can see that Morgan as Intersect might be working out. Gomez grew up quite a lot as an actor in the last two seasons.
I’m just no longer a fan of the buy more crew. They should devote that time to McPartlin’s Awesome and Sarah Lancaster who have been brilliant but regretfully underused and just scarp the buy more and crew that serve no purpose whatsoever except to distract from the plot and take precious time away from the brilliant cast.
Season 5 will probably end with the destruction of everything intersect related. Remember most of the conspirycies either by the ring or inside government have been about the intersect and using it for nefarious purposes.
Oh and I like Burgi’s diabolical laugh when Chuck mentioned his father, you can interpret so much from that laugh alone.
I know the pilot and the next episode didn’t feature the Short Skirt/Long Jacket credit sequence. I think it started around the third episode of the series.
3 of the 78 episodes have not had a version of the “Short Skirt, Long Jacket” upfront credits we are used to seeing.
1-01: The Pilot
1-02: Chuck vs the Helicopter
3-19: Chuck vs the Ring Part II (because it was shown immediately after 3-18 Chuck vs the Subway as a 2 hour episode)
The Pilot and vs the Helicopter showed the full credits during the early scenes.
I’ve just been so darn happy since I found out that we get a Season 5, that they could pretty much have done anything in tonight’s episode and I’d have been happy. However, I must say that I really enjoyed the episode. It made me cry in a few places! (I hate admitting that) And was it just me, or did they actually intimate that Papa Bartowski might be back next season? I couldn’t be happier with everything. Now I’ll just have to go watch it again a few times! Ha.
I’ve posted this in another thread but I’m going to post it here too just in case:
Firstly – Greetings from the UK,
One of the great things about chuck, especially recently, is the speculation and guessing what happens next. Whilst I’ve always loved reading other peoples ideas, I’m not usually one to share my own, but this time I think its worth sharing my 2 cents as there appears to be a lot of distressed people here.
First up, I’m also a little disappointed that chuck no longer ‘has’ the intersect. Whilst its not the sole reason I watch the show, after 4 seasons its just become something I’ve grown used to. For this reason I begun thinking about the possibilities of how and why it could be brought back. To Chuck himself that is.
Now please feel free to correct any flaws you see in this, but it is my understanding that Decker used a suppressor device on Chuck. Now I’d imagine most will remember this is not the first time we’ve encountered one of these on Chuck (for those who don’t remember – think back to the end of Chuck vs. the First Fight up until Chuck vs. the Leftovers).
The first time the intersect was suppressed, the CIA (and the Belgian for that matter) assigned their best scientists to finding a way to ‘un-suppress’ it. They all came to the conclusion that the intersect was buried beneath an emotional rock. However none of them were able to identify and remove said rock. Jim Rye, the CIA scientist, believe that Chucks anxiety was the key to removing it, and so introduced the fear of death to try and lift it. The Belgian’s top scientist however, believed the intersect was tied to a person(s). Despite the fact both failed to remove the emotional rock, who’s to say they were both entirely wrong. What if the key to removing the emotional rock was the fear of death, and what if said emotional rock was also tied to a person.
I’d imagine a lot of you will have seen where I’m heading with this long ago, but I’ll carry on anyway.
Any Chuck fan worth his/her salt will know Chucks biggest emotional rock. Sarah. Almost every single one of the most emotional moments in the series have involved the two of them, and even the Belgians scientist identified Sarah as the key person in Chucks life (almost all of the forced scenes involved her).
So to my mind it makes perfect sense that Sarah is the emotional rock, and the key to removing it IS the fear of death – hers. Still having doubts? Cast your mind back to Chuck vs. the Aisle of Terror. After being exposed to the toxin Chuck began to imagine his biggest fears. What was one of them? Sarah being shot.
I think all this points towards a *potential* (remember this is purely speculation) lead in for Chuck being able to activate the intersect once more – to save Sarah’s life, i.e. the fear of her death.
I know this has been an extremely long winded post but congrats to those of you who made it all the way through. I’ve gotta head of to college now but I hope to see some constructive feedback on this idea when I get back.
Long live Chuck!
I’m with you. I thought they’d have Sarah’s apparent or imminent death as the “breaker” when I saw those episodes.
I was also disappointed that Chuck lost the Intersect – not that he necessarily needs it anymore to be a successful spy, but more that it’s his legacy from his father – the Intersect should be a Bartowski. It just feels right.
Much as I love Morgan, I agree with others that it may be good for a few episodes, but not for the season. I reckon that Ellie will find a way to remove the suppression – her research into the Intersect during s4 almost paves the way for her to step into her father’s shoes, much as Chuck has found that he has followed in his mother’s footsteps. She clearly understands how much it means to Chuck and how it unleashes his true potential.
i still want to see next season Chuck get the Intercept back I mean face it since season 1 he has had and lost the intercept and I think with the 13 episodes if not more hopefully that chuck keeps the Intercept because he is the Intercept, not loose it like every season as he does but chick and morgan go all spies out and lay the law down on NBC. But good episode kinda predictable look forward to next season keep chuck still as in intercept even though after four years blah blah blah he should be diffrent it is called upgradeds to the intercept for a reason we be cool
Sorry i forgot how to spell on some of this…. my bad
Oh good Lordy, I am SO glad they got the pickup because not having anymore “Chuck” after that season finale would be so very wrong. Season 5 is going to be awesome, I can see it now:
“In 2011, a crack espionage unit was unceremoniously canned by the CIA for crimes they didn’t commit. These men and woman promptly comandeered their former headquarters somewhere in the Los Angeles underground. Today, still distrusted by the government, they survive as spies for hire. If you have a problem…if no one else can help…and if you can find them…maybe you can hire…The B-Team!”
/cue theme song and shots of van
Casey is BA, Sarah is Face, Morgan is Murdock and Chuck is of course Hannibal.
Can. Not. Wait!
That’s what I said. I can totally hear Morgan doing the voice over!
Just give them 22 episodes now and let them end at 100 instead of extending it mid season, making it hard on the writers… They’ve done this the past 2 seasons, and it really is hurting the quality of the show… (especially the villains Shaw and Vivian). As much as I love Chuck, I am glad next season would be the final one. At least now the very talented cast and crew can move forward in their careers. Zach already missed out on Thor!
Yes! First time I saw the Nighthawk I thot Streethawk then later thought it was Chuck on Streethawk vs The Sentinel in Goliath (altho it turned out to be more like the truck-base F.L.A.G. used to refuel/repair Kitt).
I’d worried about the legality of a wedding ceremony performed by Morgan (Big Mike, okay, but Morgan …?).
Alan, oh another great Casey quote:
“That’s smart, Reagan-smart.”
(Regardless of one’s take on politics, knowing Casey’s take, that was priceless.)
Nice touch addressing a simple potential logic problem, why didn’t Chuck simply close his eyes since he knew about the suppression–by simply having the guy hold open Chuck’s eyelids.
Speaking of which, the Intersect was SUPPRESSED not removed. You gotta know at some point to save his loved ones Chuck will tap into it. The question is will he be alone or will Ellie join him ala Star Wars?
“That’s smart. Reagan smart.” may be my favorite line from any TV show in years. And that comes from someone that still quotes Buffy and is obsessed with Community.