‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Fear of Death’: Holding out for a hero

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as I take an online gemology class…
“It’s what I do. I’m a spy.” -Chuck
“No, Chuck! You’re not… not right now” -Sarah
How I feel about “Chuck vs. the Fear of Death” is going to depend largely, I think, on next week’s episode, or however long it takes for this Chuck-sans-Intersect mini-arc to play itself out.
Most of the episode is about Chuck’s fear not of real death, but the death of his spy career, because he thinks he can’t (or won’t be allowed to) function as a spy without the Intersect powers. But Chuck did pretty darned well for himself without Chuck Fu in the show’s first two seasons, and the Intersect database itself rarely helped out in finishing missions; it usually just started them. Obviously, he was more of an asset than a full-fledged agent then, and he needed Sarah as his handler. And obviously, the CIA – even the forgiving version of it on this show that allows Chuck to use the “Sorry, my mom made me do it” excuse to avoid punishment on the Frost thing – wouldn’t let a semi-trained guy with limited natural combat skills be a field agent in the way he’s been treated for the last season and a half.
But Chuck had his uses in the first few years beyond the Intersect data, and some of the show’s more memorable plot resolutions involved Chuck saving the day in spite of his utter lack of training, whether stopping a bomb with a porn spam virus or bluffing Michael Clarke Duncan with his battle plan from Call of Duty. The one thing the show and/or Chuck himself lost with the addition of the Chuck Fu was that – not just the comedy of it, but the idea that Chuck had things to contribute beyond the computer in his head. And once the series finally went down the “superhero loses his powers” well, I hoped we might get reminded of that.
But outside the brief gag about Chuck learning gemology on the flight to Gstaad, the episode’s equation was very simple: No Intersect = No Spy Chuck.
That’s not an unreasonable place to start over a story that’s going to run at least one more episode. Of course Chuck would want to get the Intersect back online, and the government would only care about that and not other applications for his video game skills. But if this story resolves itself without Chuck proving his worth without the Chuck Fu, I’m going to be disappointed.
But regardless of where we go next week, “Chuck vs. the Fear of Death” still likely won’t stand out as one of this season’s strongest episodes. I like the idea of the Rob Riggle character, but I think the execution fell somewhere in the nether region between the show’s goofy and sweet sides – too silly for the crisis to be taken totally seriously, yet not not quite funny enough to work as a pure comic character. I enjoy seeing guys get slapped in the face, but the set-up and/or reactions to Chuck’s various punishments at the hands of Rye never entirely clicked. (Conversely, Zachary Levi’s delivery of “What was the point of the water? I was just wondering” helped sell the earlier sequence of the tests from before Rye showed up.)
This was a week where the Buy More stuff felt stronger than the spy stuff, even if the show still hasn’t really justified (or even explained) the Greta gimmick. We get it that it’s been an excuse for cameos, and The Man Your Man Could Smell Like was funny, and Olivia Munn and Stacy Keibler looked good in the Nerd Herd skirts, and here Summer Glau got to do her usual sexy-but-strange thing that she did so well on “Terminator,” but it’s still not clear what the point is of having all these undercover CIA employees with the same cover name shuttling in and out of the joint, why the population of CIA agents in the store (or in Castle) seems to wax and wane depending on the needs of the story, etc.
Still pitting Jeffster up against an angry CIA agent with little patience for them led to some good laughs, provided an excuse for some Subway plugs (the Save “Chuck” campaign was so successful at making me associate the sandwiches with the show that I’m at the point where I start to feel sad if we go too many episodes without hearing someone describe the ingredients), and also tied in nicely to a good subplot about Casey trying to re-erect the emotional walls he’s dropped over the last few years in Burbank.
Good cliffhanger, and we’ll see where it goes next week.
Some other thoughts:
• This week in “Chuck” guest stars: Rob Riggle you probably know from “The Daily Show,” or his brief stint on “SNL.” Summer Glau’s going to be on NBC’s mid-season superhero show “The Cape” (and, as Fienberg pointed out on Twitter earlier today, NBC’s mid-season schedule is so bananas that “Chuck” has now become one of the few stable rocks in the lineup), and I was glad she got a few moments with her old “Firefly” co-star Adam Baldwin. And as The Belgian, the show got ’70s and ’80s TV icon Richard Chamberlain, who once had the nickname King of the Miniseries for his work in “Shogun,” “The Thorn Birds” and “Centennial.” His style of ham should suit him well in what I assume will be an expanded role next week.
• This week in “Chuck” music: “Zero Zero” by Operator Please (the opening scientist montage), “Perfect Day” by The Constellations (Jeffster stalk Greta), “Towards the Sun” by Alexi Murdoch (Casey has lunch with Alex), “Hiding Place” by Aushua (final montage).
• This week in “Chuck” pop culture references: among others, Chuck quotes Olivia Newton-John when he tells Rye “Let’s get physical,” and of course Chuck and Rye talk about the Vulcan nerve pinch from the original “Star Trek.”
• I was amused by Chuck and Rye’s shared love of the milkiness of Swiss chocolate.
• “Why does she transmogrify into a woodland creature? Why does she have a tail?” Oh, Jeff. The view from in there must be marvelous.
• At what point did the knowledge that Charles Carmichael and “the human intersect” were one and the same become more widely-known outside the core members of Operation Bartowski? For a long time, Chris Fedak would explain that it was okay for people to learn that Chuck was really a spy, code-name Carmichael, so long as they didn’t learn about the Intersect. But De Smet obviously knows both. Did all the people helping train him at the start of season 3 know?
What did everybody else think?
I loved this episode. I even found the Buy More plotline funny, so that’s a plus. The shows getting more bad-ass and I like it. I would say top-3 episode this season.
Weakest episode of the season, for all the points you mentioned. Normally Chuck has so many good moments that you forget the weaker stuff. Here we just had weak plot points and no fun.
Also, I don’t get why the solution to Chuck’s problem was to scare it out of him. Wasn’t the original problem with Chuck not being able to control the Intersect problem due to his emotions? Now he needs emotions to make it work? That seems like a pretty big plot point to gloss over, even for Chuck.
Well I’m thinking we’ll find out that fear is not the solution. After all, Riggle’s plan didn’t work. But yeah, you might expect someone in the show to bring up that point.
I thought they were trying to kickstart a fight-or-flight response more than anything, so I bought it. And most of Chuck’s problems were based around his emotions outside of fear, his real life problems, feelings of inadequacy…
Stan,
the problem with the intersect right now is that his emotions have basically shut down his connection to the intersect, right? so its basically still the same problem, they are just macgyvering newer and cleverer work-arounds.
my biggest question is, why the hell doesnt the cia or nsa have some kickass squad of intersect ninjas by now?
I don’t think scaring him is the answer. I question whether there’s even a block at all. His fear and Sarah may be red herrings. Though, I’m sure Sarah will help in fixing whatever the problem really is one way or another.
This is definitely a strong episode; I just hope the story arc finishes as strongly. I agree that it would be nice for it to show Chuck’s worth sans intersect, but my guess is that this story arc is more about Sarah and Chuck coming to terms with how much they rely on each other – and how that impacts their jobs as spies.
It was so good to see Summer Glau and Adam Baldwin together again, and the small nod to Firefly with Casey’s “I don’t know who you worked for or what crew you were on” line made me smile. I had trouble understanding what Greta was saying half the time, though – she talked so fast!
Greta also worked in this episode to tie together the Buy More and spy plots, so neither seemed disjointed, as has happened before, and the lack of a third (Ellie and Awesome) plot really allowed for a more balanced episode. I love seeing the full cast, but fewer plots certainly have benefits. Also, the emotional ties between Chuck and Sarah have grown enough that Ellie is no longer the one to worry about how Chuck’s doing – Sarah certainly has that covered!
loved the Subway
Wondered why there is always a Greta – wouldn’t you think Buy More staff would catch on? (and if they were not Jeff and Lester – sooner)
Noticed that commercial breaks were full of projects of people in the ep
Alan, I get where you’re coming from regarding the issue of this episode pushing the “no Intersect=no spy” angle for Chuck, but even with the contributions of his innate cleverness and intelligence, Chuck still needs to be able to access the skills, abilities and information that the Intersect provides in order to be at maximum effectiveness. Without those assets present, he would have to be retrained by conventional means in order to be a fully effective field agent–training that would take a long time to accomplish, and which would have him sidelined in the meantime. That’s just my two cents, though–take from it what you will! :-)
Also, kudos to actually having a CIA agent get killed. Amped up the stakes a bit – plus I am a bit intrigued by the Belgian character – his brief appearance here had a creepy tinge to it big time. I also liked Chuck finally saying that love was more important than getting the intersect while he was hanging out the gondola – that is really the essence of his character and for him to get back to that at the end was effective.
Casey and Morgan in the final scene coming to Sarah and saying they will all go – a nice snapshot of the emotional ties that we have watched grown throughout all the seasons.
I enjoyed this episode, but I agree with Alan in that my final opinion on this episode is going to be forever linked to next week’s due to the cliffhanger aspect.
This felt like the first effective usage of a GRETA of the season as the role finally had some real plot relevance. Nice of the writers to acknowledge the silliness of the position, and to give Jeffster some credit in being able to identify the questionable nature of GRETA. I wonder if GRETA is similar to the rotating nature of police schedules. One month you’re assigned to the Buy More, than the next month you get field work or another sub-station assignment. I’m probably reading too much into this.
Also I really loved Rob Riggle’s character and was sad to see him go. Made me think of what a future Chuck could look like if he was still a spy sans-Intersect. His giddiness really gave the spy-plot a lot of energy.
The reactions to Sarah telling Chuck were great. Especially loved Casey’s look of amused horror.
I didn’t love this episode, but I like how they’re exploring Chuck as a spy without the intersect. Chuck does have a lot to offer without the skills the intersect provides, but he knows that he can’t be a full time spy without it. It will interesting to find out what the “boulder” is that’s keeping him from flashing since I didn’t buy Rye’s explanation.
That said, I would love to see some good old fashioned Chuck smarts help get him out of this situation, and maybe it’s that faith in his other skills that will re-trigger the intersect.
I love, too, the reaffirmation that they’re a great team and they will keep it together. There’s so much heart in this show, that even the weaker episodes satisfy. Looking forward to next week.
Did you see the look that Chuck gave Rye when he said that Chuck had a disarming sense of humor? I’m wondering if that will factor in next week. Chuck’s reaction made it seem like more than just a filler comment.
I liked it, it has some funny bits. This was Nic Wooten’s second episode and it was better than vs the cubic z. It did provide us with a nice ending. Can’t wait til next week.
I can’t help wondering if the device Mama B flashed in Chuck’s face was some kind of patch meant to more fully integrate the Intersect into Chuck’s mind so that skills and information came more as second nature to him without flashes, and that the Orion computer stashed in the car is the key to unlocking it
Alan!
How could you miss Chuck’s utterance of Captain Tightpants’s famous line, “Let’s be heroes!”
Loved it!!!
I definitely said “Big Damn Heroes” after that line.
And then I started craving a Subway sandwich.
I was waiting for it all episode long, and was devastated that Summer Glau didn’t drop the “I can kill you with my brain” line… it would have been PERFECT when Casey confronted her. River Tam is the proto-Chuck.
Other possible Firefly references that would have sufficed:
“No power in the ‘verse can stop me”
“My turn”
Feel free to suggest alternatives
I just have to wonder, what happened to the Ring Intersect that Shaw used in the Season 3 finale? Couldn’t they have just hooked Chuck up to that?
Casey did say something about ‘who’s crew’ she’d worked for before. Good enough for me :)
Castle did have a Firefly shout out today through.
Loved the Baldwin/Glau grunt-off. And Rye. Share the frustration with the supposed uselessness of the intersect-less Chuck. At some point I think TV shows either need to embrace the reality of their casting or just never acknowledge the cognitively dissonant thing they’re trying to sell you, and I get sort of fed up with the idea Chuck is physically useless, since Zach Levi is at least coordinated enough to do semi-convincing stunts, and he’s also a solidly built (though not Baldwin-solid) 6’3″ or so with long arms and legs. I’m a big dude by everyday standards and I assume that in a fight of people with no fighting skills Levi could kick my ass. So, yeah, it would take time in-show for Chuck to learn enough combat skills to not be a liability, but they did just burn through a month in a few seconds of screentime; I don’t know why the idea of just taking this supersmart computer genius who happens to already be an expert shot and running him through at least some rudimentary hand to hand combat training is off-limits.
(I mean, I get why it’s off-limits in terms of the stories the writers want to tell, but not why it’s off-limits in the world of the show, and particularly not why the writers would decide to go in a direction that highlights the weirdness of their conceit. Sort of like how the Lost writers used to say “but if characters shared information we wouldn’t have a show,” to which my response was always “but you could just write a different frakking show, in which information sharing wouldn’t kill the plot that you, after all, created.”)
One thing to consider in terms of them taking that month to give Chuck conventional training in martial arts, languages, etc, is that the Intersect also represents a major investment by the government in terms of research and development. If something has gone wrong with the only (current) working version of it, it makes sense that they would want to spend time trying to figure out what was wrong and how to fix it.
You have a point medrawt, but Chuck HAS shown some improvement in fighting without the intersect. They just push the “nerd who trips over his own two feet” angle for the sack of the theme of the show, even if Levi never really fit it. They’ve backed off of that a bit, obviously, and the show got even better.
I didn’t like the Rob Riggle character at all. May have just been the actor, who I’m not familiar with.
Always good seeing Summer Glau, just wish they would have used her in a more prominent role instead of the basically pointless “Greta” role.
Good cliff hanger, but a weak ep over-all.
My problem with Rob Riggle, who I loved on the Daily Show especially in weeks where he visited the troops, was the beard.
Every time I saw him, I thought “insane Al Borland”. I don’t think so, Tim.
I LIKED this episode, i loved Rye’s stupid comments that he made sometimes, like the ability to cry at the view of the mountain or the love for the chocolate. I did not like the actual story. The main story didn’t go anywhere really, all we learnt is that he’s been kidknapped but i would have hoped it would show us insight into why that machine did what it did to the intersect and what i’ve always wanted to find out, how these bad guys find out that chuck is the intersect? It always bugs me how we never find that out. But i did enjoy – no the best word because it’s a sad moment – finding out that Sarah didn’t actually think that chuck was a real spy.
Oddball question. Next time you talk to Schwartz and/or Fedak, can you ask why Chuck has a copy of issue 7 of the 1986 comic book series “Hex” above his bed? This cover ([www.comics.org]) is seen at the far right side of his headboard as Sarah is coming into the room at the very end of the show.
I was really, really hoping in this episode that Chuck would show he’s learnt some fighting skills without the intersect – that using the intersect has imprinted some moves on him and that sarah would come in and he would be standing around some bodies and she would go
“You got the intersect back!”
and he would go
“Nope…”
I’m hoping we’ll see that in times to come? Chuck was so hung up about not having the intersect he seemed unwilling to entertain using his abilities as they stand.
Not satisfied with the episode as a whole, but had to love Jeff’s Cialis line. Also was happy to see Glau and Baldwin together.
I too kept waiting for Chuck to prove that he can be a spy without the intersect. When Rye said something at the beginning about training him so that he “gets where he needs to be,” my thought was that the training would actually be trying to teach him how to be a spy without the intersect, rather than recover it. I would love for the show to go down that path because the intersect has become a bit of a crutch, and it’s far more empowering to watch Chuck do it on his own. Plus, that would give the show some life for quite a while, as we get to recapture the magic of watching Chuck struggle to be a spy…though this time with a far different perspective and hopefully a lot more optimism at his chances of success.
Either way, I love this show, but that’s a route I wouldn’t mind seeing taken.
I think they introduced the No Intersect = No Spy concept, but I also think they’re reestablishing the character as someone who can still bring something to the table. Chuck was able to show his brains in the vault, and throughout season 4 he’s come up with missions and tactics that have been taken seriously by the Team. I saw this episode as a glimpse of Chuck’s life w/o the Intersect where he could still contribute as a spy.
A good episode, but not the best. But because it wasn’t meant to be a stand alone episode I didn’t mind some of the weaker moments that much. Overall this episode just served to setup something big to happen in the next episode. At least that’s what I’m hoping happens.
And am I the only one thinking that they are going about this whole “bring back the intersect” thing in the wrong way? They kept saying that Chuck must have a real, genuine fear of death in order for the intersect to return, but I don’t think that death is his greatest fear which is why it isn’t working. As a man who is in love he has something that he fears even more than death…the death of Sarah. If Chuck were put in a position where he truly believed that Sarah’s life was in danger and that he had to save her or she would die I think that he would find a way to flash. Because that is his greatest fear and he would do whatever it took to stop it from happening. I’m actually hoping something like that happens next week and that Sarah needs Chuck to save her instead of vice versa.
I think the key to getting the Intersect working again lies with the Orion computer that was stashed under the driver’s side seat in the car that was left for Ellie
I wanted to watch the episode before commenting, and being on the west coast, that meant until now.
That it wasn’t completely obvious to everyone that if you want to get Chuck, an incredibly selfless person as a whole, scared, you need to threaten someone he cares about. It doesn’t even have to be Sarah (though she’d be #1). Morgan, Ellie and possibly even Casey would work.
That said, what I saw of the preview for the next episode looks awesome.
I can’t remember Summer Glau being this expressive in anything. I also can’t remember Rob Riggle ever being this subdued.
Stan,
the problem with the intersect right now is that his emotions have basically shut down his connection to the intersect, right? so its basically still the same problem, they are just macgyvering newer and cleverer work-arounds.
my biggest question is, why the hell doesnt the cia or nsa have some kickass squad of intersect ninjas by now?
I actually thought this was a pretty decent ep, though definitely not my favorite or anything. I’d call it middle of the pack for season 4, though maybe a little bit upper middle. And if I’m looking at this as just a “pretty ok” ep of season 4, I feel like it’s much better in comparison with a “pretty ok” ep of season 3, because those usually involved annoying stuff with the Shaw arc. ;-) I’m SO glad we don’t have to deal with anything like that this season … the show just feels more fun without it.
And I thought this episode was fun in general. The Jeff/Lester stuff was pretty funny, and I thought Rob Riggle was pretty entertaining. I was surprised they had the b*lls to kill him in the end, and was actually glad about it because it helped to build some urgency of Chuck being kidnapped all by himself, even though we know he’s obviously going to come through it ok, seeing as how the show is called “Chuck” (no I’m not sharing a “spoiler” there). :-P Up until the past couple eps, I hadn’t been feeling a ton of urgency to any of the “cliffhangers” they had done thus far (like the lame “proposal” cliffhanger, so dumb), but I felt like the past two episodes have kinda captured that feeling back again.
Alan I definitely see what you mean when you say that you’ll be disappointed if this story resolves itself without Chuck proving his worth without the Chuck Fu. I think they eventually need to get to a point where Chuck is a worthy agent on his own without the use of the intersect. They probably won’t get rid of the entire intersect until the series ends, but I feel like they could get rid of the Chuck Fu intersect and keep the informational intersect, and still keep the premise of the show intact. One thing I kept saying in this ep was, “Yeesh they are spending so much time trying to get the intersect working again, they may as well just start training him to fight for REAL at this point and not waste so much time!!”
We’ll see where it goes; I’m looking forward to next week though I won’t say why because we’re supposed to avoid spoilers or any scenes from next week’s preview on this board. ;-)
Oh sorry just remembered one other thing I meant to mention earlier:
This week in terrible low budget Chuck special effects and crappy green screens – The gondola scenes … UGGH!! SOO bad … mainly the part when Chuck is “hanging” off the side of it, CLEARLY just standing up on the ground. They had a couple quick far away shots of what was supposed to be the whole gondola with him hanging from the side of the thing above the mountains, and it just looked sooooooo bad. Even the scene of Sarah “driving” the car in front of the green screen … man it looked like Toonces the Driving Cat!!
We noticed the same thing. It seems like green screen technology has gotten worse in the last year which is hard to understand.
Nice Toonces shout out.
LOL I know it DOES seem like it’s getting worse, how is that even possible!? Not that I’m an expert or anything. :-P That picture I got in my head is the first time I’ve thought about Toonces the Driving Cat in many years haha …
I really liked this episode, and Rob Riggle’s character–damn, was I sorry to see him go, I could’ve watched a whole spinoff about that guy. He fit in to the Chuck-verse very well. Chuck put in actual, bona-fide jeopardy, a cliffhanger ep I didn’t see coming, and Riggle being a determinedly cheerful guy who may be more dangerous to Chuck than any of the people deliberately trying to kill him = very enjoyable.
I think what we are seeing is Chuck being insecure and so he’s just not exhibiting his usual non-intersect smarts. Maybe he felt more secure when he had the intersect in his head to fall back on – oh, who knows, I just love this light hour of amusement; there are so few on television that this is just a treat.
I am looking forward to seeing the team of Chuck, Sarah and Casey working together again – I like Casey out in the field, being, well, Casey.
Loved the bit with the chocolate – it’s the little goofy things that make it a fun hour to spend with goofy characters. I wish there was more like it around – most everything else is filled with angst, crime labs or insipid sitcoms.
Dammit, as someone living in Switzerland, I can assure you that the best chocolate is 85% dark. The milk just gets in the way of the chocolate; you want that separate!
Not as good as First Fight, but entertaining. Rye’s character was awesome and I’m sorry they dropped him. But how badass is it that they got the original Jason Bourne himself to be the bad guy?
Also, more Summer Glau would be appreciated, but at least they gave Greta some sort of plot here.
I just have a question, and maybe I’m missing something, but at what point did Alex find out that Casey is a spy? Or in that line of work…
Pretty much from the beginning, if I recall correctly.
Yeah, she knew he was a spy (or something like it) before she knew he was her dad, since they met when Team Chuck saved her life.
My issue that no one seems to have brought up yet was that it seems ridiculous that the CIA would put Chuck/the Intersect in that much actual danger. If they really think Chuck is useless as a spy with out the Intersect, sending him out on an important and dangerous mission with only one other agent seemed like a really dumb plan. Even if fear of death was the only to fix the Intersect, they could have simulated a fake mission that Chuck thought was real that would have scared him without putting such a valuable resource in jeopardy. At the very least, they should have had Sarah/Casey (or even a whole team of agents) go to Gstaad to secretly monitor things and step in when things went totally off the rails. If Chuck didnâ€™t know about it, it wouldnâ€™t affect his fear response. I realize that Chuck-world is not always the most realistic or logical place, but couldnâ€™t really suspend my disbelief enough to get past this issue
It really wasn’t a strong episode from my POV and I think there were missed opportunities with Summer Glau as Greta, not that it wasn’t fun. For example, Nathan Fillion’s firefly shout out from last night’s Castle was more effective although not that overt.
And as a german i really had to snicker and rewind when i saw the name of the gondola from the end :)
“BÃ¶sewicht Bergwacht” basically translates to “Bad guy alpine rescue outpost” :D Yeah, I’m easily amused ;)
And now that i finally worked up the courage to post a comment, i want to thank you Alan for all the work you put in the reviews. May it be HIMYM, Fringe or others
Re the idea that Chuck is “without” the Intersect now. I keep going back to Mary’s line when she showed the handheld gizmo to Chuck’s eyes, which was something like “This is what your father didn’t want you to see.” I’ve since remembered Stephen’s last conversation with Bryce before Bryce “died,” that underscored that the next version of the Intersect was not something he wanted for Chuck.
I’m still wondering whether the earlier intersects were indeed removed and whether Mary is going to show up to re-Intersect Chuck, or perhaps the car might have a role in re-Intersecting him. Or perhaps the gizmo removed the earlier Intersects and a new one is cooking in his head.
In any case, last night was a placeholder of an episode, not much more to say beyond that.
I thought that this episode was good. I liked it better than Alan’s review. The reason that I liked this episode quite a bit was Rob Riggle (Rye). I thought that he and Chuck made a great pairing and that the dialogue between them was quite entertaining.
I was not familiar with Rob Riggle prior to tonight’s Chuck. I thought maybe he was a Bond reference, especially with the cable car scene!
Looking forward to next week …
I enjoyed it. It was a nice change of pace and Rob Riggle added a lot to the episode, as did the fake-Swiss setting. I’m always a sucker for those corny, highly unrealistic Bondish travel destinations on this show.
The only thing that brought it down was the usual boring wimp-rock song at the end but that’s common on this series.
I loved this episode. I loved the tributes to Clockwork Orange (the visual programming, only turned on its ear with cuteness instead of violence) and On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (the skiing and the mountaintop fortress) and Pink Panther with all the surprise Ninja attacks (too funny). AND had Summer Glau guesting (hysterical bit with the knife) AND had Richard Chamberlain guesting (pretty good evil villain!). It doesn’t get any better than that!
on the gondola , it says :”BÃ¶sewicht BerghÃ¼tte” , it means “evil guy’s mountain hut” :)
on the gondola, it says :”BÃ¶sewicht BerghÃ¼tte” , it means “evil guy’s mountain hut” :)
I really liked this episode. It kinda felt like they were pressing the reset button on the season randomly though. I’m sure we’ll find that “The Belgian” is linked to Mary Bartowski somehow in the next episode, so things should start to hot up.
I liked the month time flash. I think they might do a few of those over the next few eps to explain how Ellie has the baby so soonish.
There was a “Firefly” reference this week on “Castle” as well. Which made me think, a Nathan Fillion guest appearance would be a great Easter Egg on “Chuck.” Too bad they’re different coasts, different networks…
Sorry I’m late to the party but I just came around to watching the ep.
Nice sight gag, the gondola to the Belgian’s lair was aptly named “BÃ¶sewicht BerghÃ¼tte” which loosely translates to “villain’s mountain hut” although the German wouldn’t be grammatically correct.
I missed Ellie and Awesome