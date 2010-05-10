‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Tooth’: One flew over the Bartowski’s nest

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as I watch more cable television than is healthy for a young man…
“I can’t believe this is happening.” -Chuck
Because this six-episode mini-season was planned after the original season three was already plotted out, it’s given the show’s writers more freedom to experiment. The last two weeks, that meant a return to a much lighter, sillier tone. With “Chuck vs. the Tooth,” it meant an attempt at a darker kind of psycho-drama (as well as the return of The Ring, possibly Shaw, and almost certainly Papa Bartowski, setting up an arc for the remaining episodes) as Chuck tries to figure out if he’s going crazy, if the Intersect is malfunctioning, or both.
But where the previous two all-comedy, all-the-time episodes were a ton of fun (particularly “Chuck vs. the Honeymooners”), I look at “Chuck vs. the Tooth” as an experiment that didn’t quite work.
I think the idea of exploring what the Intersect might be doing to Chuck’s mind is a really interesting one. But I think the writers either needed to stretch this story out over a few episodes (say, with the nightmares as a background element of an earlier show) so that the stakes would have felt higher here, or else they needed to commit more strongly to the darker tone.
“Chuck” as a series has often done a great job of balancing its light and dark elements, but in the case of a story about Chuck possibly losing his mind, the dark should have taken precedence. Instead, every time I started losing myself in the claustrophobia and paranoia of the story, the tone shifted again to something goofier.
Case in point: Chuck’s arrival at the CIA mental hospital could have been a really emotionally crushing moment, even if we all knew intellectually that Chuck wouldn’t spend the rest of the series in a rubber room. But by immediately going for the laughs with “Merlin”(*), any real sense of danger – of Chuck’s life, and mind, slipping away from him – went away. So while Zachary Levi and (especially) Yvonne Strahovski did their usual strong heart-on-sleeve work, I never got into this particular story the way I wanted to.
(*) Merlin also came back to add an unnecessary punchline to the Chuck/Sarah bonding moment after she saves him.
I actually think a predominantly comic version of this story would have worked fine – certainly, guest star Christopher Lloyd can do both drama and comedy, sometimes at once (check out some of his later scenes in “The Dream Team,” also about mental patients) – but this was the rare case of a “Chuck” plot that actually suffered from the show’s usual something-for-everyone approach.
Meanwhile, the subplot about Justin from The Ring tricking Ellie into leading him to Stephen Bartowski was set up as an obvious parallel to Chuck’s story, down to all the talk of people finding Ellie crazy. And while the drama of Ellie finally getting sucked into Spy World wasn’t as hampered by the comedy as the main plot, it also felt a bit underfed. I recognize that the writers only had these six episodes to play with, but as with the nightmares, this was something probably better spread out over two episodes rather than in one.
Of course, both storylines still have some room to play out over the final three. Whenever Papa Bartowski shows up, I’m sure Chuck will ask him for some help on staying sane with the Intersect in his head(**), just as I’m sure there will be a moment where all three Bartowskis confront the family’s relationship to the espionage community. But the elements that were part of this episode never quite came together.
(**) And is it possible that Stephen has always seemed “off” because he also has one knocking around his cerebral cortex?
All in all, an interesting experiment that didn’t quite work out. But I appreciate that they tried.
Some other thoughts:
- Good to see some quality Casey/Sarah time in this one, and to see Casey be sympathetic towards both her and Chuck during the ordeal. You never want the big guy to get too soft, but he has been working with these people for a few years now, and there’s always the little guy to yell at and/or tranq.
- When I saw Chuck kill Shaw again in the first dream sequence, I thought, “Well, this will please the Shaw-haters, since they get to watch him die again.” Then when the final dream had Shaw saying he was still alive, I thought, “Well, so much for that.” For the record, I liked the use of Brandon Routh in “Chuck vs. the Other Guy,” and think that if he’s actually coming back, it’d be as a straight-up villain (rather than a Chuck/Sarah impediment and Team Bartowski killjoy), which can work.
- Glad to see Julia Ling return for a bit of closure on Anna Wu, even if that subplot played up the character’s snootier side (and one can only be so snooty if they’re willing to co-habitate with Morgan Guillermo Grimes). And nice that both Anna and Morgan benefited from the Buy More wind machine.
- This week in “Chuck” pop culture references: Schwartz and Fedak have talked repeatedly about what an influence “Spies Like Us” was on the show, and here they shift from minor allusions to having Chuck and Sarah actually watch the movie (and then later the “Spies? Like me?” joke). Long before “The Dream Team,” Christopher Lloyd made his first credited movie appearance in the Oscar-winning Nicholson classic “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” and there was certainly a vibe from that movie in the scenes in the hospital’s common room. Chuck’s attempt to pull off some Chuck Fu moves while incapacitated by the drugs reminded me of Jackie Chan in the “Drunken Master” films, only much less effective. (And if you have 8 minutes to kill and want to watch some seriously bad-ass Jackie Chan, click here. If you just want to skip to the drunken boxing part, go here.) Meanwhile, Chuck’s comment about the upcoming wasteland of Monday night TV read as an in-joke about what will happen if the show isn’t renewed. :)
- This week in “Chuck” music: “Right Round” by Flo Rida & Keisha over Anna Wu’s return to the Buy More, “Jackie Wants a Black Eye” by Dr. Dog as Sarah learns that the tooth was just a tooth, and “Here’s Looking at You, Kid” by one of my current favorites, The Gaslight Anthem, over Chuck learning that the Intersect will probably lead to permanent brain damage.
- In addition to Lloyd and Ling, one other guest star of note: the African leader was played by Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, best known to geezers like me as Freddie “Boom Boom” Washington from “Welcome Back, Kotter.”
Finally, by the time we get to next week’s review, we should know the show’s future, as NBC will be holding their upfront presentation for advertisers a week from today, and doing a press conference call announcing the schedule in the early evening on Sunday. I’m sure there will be much reading of tea leaves and parsing of executive statements and other pick-ups between now and then, and while I know it’s hard not to obsess over this stuff, I would preach patience. I know a week seems like a long time, paricularly since NBC has picked up what seems like every other show on their schedule already, not to mention a bunch of new shows, but unless something comes straight from NBC, Warner Bros. or the mouth of Josh Schwartz, it’s not worth stressing over. The pick-up will come or it won’t, and the news of it will happen when it happens – and at this point, that’s likely not going to be until Sunday.
So while we wait… what did everybody else think?
Alan,
Did you get the little jab that the writers made at NBC in the beginning of the show? When Chuck says “Monday night’s a wastelend.”
Alan mentions it in his fourth bullet-point.
I have complained repeatedly about how the writers have treated Ellie Bartowski – she’s shrill, a nag and incredibly judgmental – but I have never outright disliked the character until tonight. I wanted to strangle her at pretty much every turn.
Was very glad to see Morgan do the mature thing and kick Anna to the curb.
agreed there were tone issues, it also would’ve helped if for a moment I doubted chuck was right about the scientist.
was actually disappointed w/ how the anna wu plot played out; i can understand that they’ve changed – morgan’s matured definitely and it appears that the anna wu we once knew may have just been a rich girl’s rebellious phase – but she was a good girlfriend for him and a big part in his maturing. maybe if I’d bought how they’d written her character out more it wouldn’t have seemed too bitter for me.
also if elle had just said to awesome (or chuck) she thinks casey is a spy and why she thinks that that whole plot dissolves pretty quickly right?
I miss having another female on this show. I know they had to cut her for budget cuts, but still.
It was a nice moment for Morgan to be all grown up and not need her any more… I just miss the Anna Wu sass in the Buy More.
A few quick thoughts —
Was disappointed Chuck didn’t come clean at the end. I understand they’re trying to build up the drama and tension, but it rang a little false.
Also, I’ve been hoping Shaw really was dead (and still am, although it’s looking less likely) as that particular path has been overdone and seems a bit too telegraphed, even on a show that tends to telegraph its punches.
every time something bad happens to Shaw, like they toss him in the river or… whatever happened last night, I cheer, as I think of Buffy duct taping Dawn’s mouth and tossing her down the cellar stairs – echoing the audience’s feelings about her.
Or was it just me who wanted to throw Shaw off of something?
He’s not really dead? Maybe he isn’t even Shaw. Maybe he’s Bryce Larkin.
Really? “One flew over the Bartowski’s Nest”? When you had “One flew over the Chuckoo’s Nest” right there for the taking?
I’m with Alap on this one.
Nobody bats 1.000 – I think given the walking TV Movie Intersect that is Sepinwall, you can cut him some slack on that one.
In Sepinwall’s defense also, the title probably refers to the parallel stories that both Bartowskis were facing, not just Chuck’s.
I liked the episode more than you did, Alan; my one big complaint was that everyone was suddenly behaving as though Chuck might be crazy even though he has misinterpreted the meaning of his flashes before and the whole premise of the show is ten times more bazoo than a microchip embedded in a tooth.
The real question is where does it go from here? If Ellie, as seems likely, becomes aware of her family’s involvement in the spy game, doesn’t that do away with the whole point of the Buy More and Chuck’s “double” life? The Ring is the most incompetent set of bad guys since whoever last faced the A-Team, but at some point, doesn’t the government have to put Chuck into protective custody?
I agree completely, although I think I liked the episode less than you did.
Crazy Chuck – so you’ve got this guy with a huge database of bad guy info in his head. Nobody knows how it really works or what will happen long-term. Is it so ridiculous to imagine Chuck might be right? Instead, everyone blew him off, potentially getting a foreign head of state killed? Come on.
Double life – one of the things I really liked about the show was the situations that Chuck’s double life put him in. I was actually OK with Awesome finding out at the end of last season because of how, well, awesome it went. The first couple of episodes of this season were pretty good (anyone remember the bear Awesome killed in his story to Ellie? Hilarious) but Awesome’s later episodes, Morgan finding out, and now Ellie getting pulled in too? It completely kills the double life – Chuck hasn’t actually been at work in the Buy More this season, has he? He’s just been passing through.
Interesting to read a different opinion on Vs. the Tooth, because I thought it worked fairly well. Here’s why: from the moment Chuck flashes on the tooth at the symphony, we the audience know that he’s alright if we believe that the intersect has never been wrong. The fact that he was put in the asylum afterward wasn’t a big deal, then, because we know that the characters will find out too. In light of that, I found the comic elements to be absolutely fine. Plus, locking Chuck in with a bunch of crazy ex-agents and not have a little fun with that would’ve been a missed opportunity.
I will agree that the Ellie/Justin plot was a bit overlooked, and I’m not sure how I feel about pulling Ellie into the spy world from the other side. Anna’s return was welcomed, but also overlooked in light of the spy plots. I hope she’s back next season, somehow, and hopefully Christopher Lloyd will be able to reprise his role as well (in pop culture references, you missed the Dr’s name, Leo Dreyfuss as a nod to the movie What About Bob: psychiatrist Leo Marvin played by Richard Dreyfuss).
As for the Team Bartowski scenes, it was nice seeing Chuck and Sarah just being normal, and Casey’s concern for both of them. Heck, even General Beckman was more soft-hearted than usually, and that’s nice to see once in awhile. Overall, I think it was a solid episode, and they can always revisit the effect of the intersect on Chuck’s mind given that last dream and the Dr.s predictions.
I cannot believe that no one has mentioned that Sarah finally said those three little words… I LOVE you. I thought this was a huge thing for her. When she thought she was going to lose Chuck, all her inhabitions finally left and she could say it. She probably hadn’t said that to anyone in her life since she was a little child.
I did laugh a lot when the mental patient spies went into kickass mode…then were shot down/failed miserably.
Before I started reading your review, I was high on the episode, but reading it has dampened my opinion some (I hate how that happens). While I was never one who hated the Shaw storyline, I’m definitely glad that we’re getting him back as a bad guy. As soon as we saw him in the dreams I gave my girlfriend the “I told you so” look because I had said multiple times “No body no death” when they didn’t show the recovery of Shaw’s corpse.
One of the reasons that I liked this episode was that I found it quite unpredictable, at least compared to most Chuck episodes. On the other hand, it did introduce a few things that are going to have to be solved in a predictable manner – ie. the whole part that we know will be coming up featuring Stephen J. Bartowski fixing Chuck’s brain and, I’m assuming, the revelation to Ellie that Chuck is a spy.
Even if this is a weaker episode of Chuck, it’s still stronger than most any episode of a lot of other TV shows right now.
Eh, I’m the other way around…didn’t mind the Shaw storyline so much, but find it irritating that the one time Chuck actually sucks it up and kills a guy, it doesn’t take. Plus I do not look forward to the fanbitching that will occur upon Shaw’s return (out of Chuck’s dreams, that is).
I suppose because I think the whole “Intersect destroys Chuck” plot to be a logical next step, I thought Chuck’s nightmares worked. I also sort of figured TPTB were putting down the foundation for this when Chuck told Sarah he had incredibly vivid dreams in The Final Exam, and we know Chuck’s been plagued with nightmares before.
But while I thoroughly enjoyed all the plot threads this episode was juggling, this six episode arc almost has too much going on. Jeff and Lester are good for about one funny per appearance at this point, and I guess I hoped Anna would have a bigger farewell, e.g., Ring double agent? The use of the Buy More wind machine doesn’t get old though…before the show is up, I’d like to see an angry Casey get winded.
Chuck and Ellie really need a heart to heart at some point. I thought there relationship really grounded the show early on, but the two haven’t had any real interaction with each other since her wedding.
All and all, a good episode. I thought Merlin’s army was great, and I didn’t have any problem with him interrupting Sarah’s rescue. I’m happy to see Chuck and Sarah as a lying albeit functional couple, but I don’t need them pining for each other all the time…
I loved Anna Wu making her entrance to what I will now always call “The Hangover” song. The Buy More stuff was a lot of fun tonight. Maybe the best use of the Buy More all season. A few times this year I thought Jeff and Lester were written almost too over the top. Tonight, just right.
I agree – way too much going on in this episode. All the individual elements are interesting and especially with the intersect and Ellie – they needed more time to map that out in a better way. It all felt very rushed and there was no time to really process it all.
Another pop culture reference – Lloyd’s character name was Leo Dreyfuss. “What About Bob!” People really need to reference that movie more!
Baby steps!
I was half expecting Devon to spill the beans about Chuck, Casey and Sarah to Ellie.
If Chuck is McMurphy, then who do Sarah, Morgan, Casey, Ellie and Devon play?
I hope Shaw really is dead, because I don’t want the show to go the Heroes route of killing off characters and bringing them back.
Not just Spies Like Us, Alan, but Chevy Chase. That’s doubly meta, in lieu of Chase’s recurring role last season.
While I do agree that the previous two episodes were more “fun,” this is a table-setter for the final three of the season. Unlike the conclusion of Season 3.1, I have a feeling this year’s finale will be another jaw-dropper that will leave fans begging (perhaps retroactively) for a Season 4. Here’s hoping!
Alan, I have to say I’m really surprised by this review. I couldn’t disagree more strongly with your take on it, especially considering the generally favorable reviews you have given the rest of this season (I think this is the most negative you’ve been about any Chuck episode this year…was this actually your least favorite of the season?).
This episode felt more like an episode from Season 1 or 2 than anything we’ve seen yet this season (by that I mean it was actually really good…). In response to your line that this was an experiment that didn’t quite work, I would say that it’s the rest of this season has been an experiment that didn’t quite work. Chuck never really had a “darker tone” in Seasons 1 and 2, which is why those two seasons worked. The darker tone in the first 13 episodes of the season turned Chuck into a different show that nobody recognized (and we saw the ratings suffer because of it). I thought that the writers hit the right tone tonight and the writing was the tightest it’s been all season.
Anyhow, I’m really looking forward to next weeks episode, in fact I haven’t been this excited about an episode of Chuck since the first episode of this season (and boy, was I disappointed that night).
Huh, I thought this was right up there with my favorite of the season. I do think the dreams should have been laced into earlier episodes so it didn’t come so much out of left field but I loved how the lies to Ellie all this time are leading to her being easily suspicous and a prime candidate for Ring manipulation.
I think they started the intersect is going to slowly drive Chuck crazy thing at the end of last season when it really seemed like the flashing was taking something out of Papa Bartowski so I’ve been waiting for it to come back.
Morgan has grown a spine and that was fun to see. I never would have thought a year ago thaat I’d be rooting for Morgan to cut free Anna Wu… but it was happy.
Plus Casey’s never been hotter than he was when he slid into the seat beside Morgan at the Symphony. Plus Casey was an actual part of the team which hasn’t happened since Chuck and Sarah hooked up. Good stuff from where I’m sitting.
I loved this episode, too, and was really surprised that Alan wasn’t as high on it as some of the others. It definitely is my favorite of the Season 3.5 episodes so far. Lots of great references, terrific acting from Zac Levi, and laugh-out-loud moments ranging from Casey shooting Morgan with the tranq gun at close range and the Damn! exclamation from Merlin (who I thought was great comic relief). I even was tickled by the Connect Four reference, since my family plays it all the time and someone is always getting beat on the diagonal. Plus, I thought the dream sequences were very well done, and Brandon Routh made a far better creepy villain than a member of the team.
An experiment that went perfectly right from my vantage point!
Probably best episode of the season to date. If the rest can meet, or hopefully, exceed the level of this one; Season 3 will finish with one helluva flourish.
Another pop culture reference: the mental patients being gunned down (tranqued down?) after showing their skills is straight out of Raiders of the Lost Ark.
(This is the third time today I’ve tried to comment on your blog. Let’s hope it’s the charm.)
Raiders of the lost ark???? Wow, must have been a long time since i saw that…
“Commit more strongly to the darker tone”
No no no, no more dark crap. No stretching out nightmares and brain decay (though I guess they’ll end it with him being purged of the intersect so he’s back to chuck 0.0)
“every time I started losing myself in the claustrophobia and paranoia of the story, the tone shifted again to something goofier. ”
I thought that was what saved this episode from being a total disaster. I don’t want claustrophobia and paranoia
And as for Shaw returning (NO NO NO NO) – I know some have said he would make a good villain, but I disagree, I don’t want to actually hate the person being the crook, a booooring and shitty character, i want to like the crook and have some elan, like say Gene Hackmans Lex Luthor or JR. And there is always the fear that there is a fourth season and Shaw will be a regular *eek* even worse than a season of ‘oh the intersect destroys chuck’
And Chuck still lying to Sarah – enough with that rubbish angst!
And was Sarah wearing toesocks – or did Strahovski bring her old really worn out ones to work? *g*
Overall, it was funny, but when you go out on the porch you can see the darkness from here – and thats not good.
And on the comment of the blog, I despise the new shitty system of posting here, not only can’t you see all the posts people have made without constant reloading (so the site can show more advertisement no doubt), but you enter comments in a tiny javascript crap popup box. Bad move – hope the pay is worth it)
I was a bit happy to see some resolution of what’s been apparent for weeks — Sarah’s inability to tell Chuck she loves him. But the way they settled felt way too much like they’ve written Sarah most of this season — a complete stranger (the doctor, Shaw) tells Sarah how to feel, lightbulb goes off over Sarah’s head, Sarah rushes home to tell Chuck, all better. The writing of Seasons 1 and 2 would have made her discovery more real, more subtle, and more worthy of someone with real emotional issues but better-than-average intelligence like the Sarah of old.
And one other point — now that these characters are now living together, is it my imagination, or did this relationship get a lot more chaste? Chuck and Sarah kiss like they’ve been married 50 years now. We saw some real passion in S1 and S2, and for some reason, it’s different, and somehow not as effective. Not sure what that’s about.
Here’s what I did like about this episode. I’m very happy they’re giving Bonita Friedericy more to do — that scene with the bald guy in the kitchen was hilarious. And even though Ellie is getting duped by The Ring (again, Ellie has also been dumbed down in S3), I hope that FINALLY we’re going to see Ellie find out about her brother. I just hope the writers don’t make her immediately accepting of this revelation. He’s been living a lie with her for three years — that would really piss me off.
(Oh, and if Shaw reappears to commit murder, that’s going to be a bit predictable, isn’t it? I guess this episode proves that if Chuck dreams it, it will happen. Ho hum.)
Don’t get me wrong. I have loved this show and I still adore this cast. But part of me wonders whether everyone is simply ready to move on. The fans are certainly behind the show, but NBC’s always treated it like a red-headed stepchild. I wouldn’t blame everyone from Levi on down for finally wanting to bolt after all this last-minute nonsense every year. Strahovski seems to be getting big feature film opportunities, and Levi just had to turn down “Thor,” right?
I’m starting to feel like I don’t want “Chuck” to continue if they renew but then pull the same crap with the late start and the disruptive scheduling they did this season. I hope if the network commits, they really COMMIT to this show.
I’m starting to think the same thing. How much longer can Zach and Yvonne stay on this show and have the potential to be “rising stars”? I like Chuck a lot, but it’s not like the show is really gonna do any better next year. I’d like to see this cast get a better chance to shine.
As is the case with real couples when the passion is forbidden it is more exciting ,and now that they are together 24/7 the kiss is an “I love you” kiss rather than an ” I lust you kiss”.
Season 1 and 2, there was lust between Chuck and Sarah. Now, it’s love. I agree with blingbling
I don’t agree with blingbling. They have never been able to show their affection for each other, never have been sexual with each other in all the years they have been together. They should still be in their euphoric, everything’s hot and heavy phase. However, it’s network TV. I understand they can’t be tonguing each other at every turn LOL.
That bathroom kiss looked almost like an air kiss tho.
Man I’m getting confused with who’s commenting. I guess I mean to say, I agree with blingbling. Chaste.
Just to clarify: I don’t expect Chuck and Sarah’s romance to test the censors. But there was something really amazing about ZL and YS’s chemistry in S1 and S2 that seems to be a bit off in S3, even now that Chuck and Sarah have gotten together. I don’t know if it’s the writing, or the actors themselves or something subtle going on in the plotline, but it just feels…off somehow. If they get a S4, maybe they’ll get a chance to address it, hopefully with better writing for the women in general on this show.
I thought the Ellie story was rushed along too, but I appreciate the writers trying to play honest with what her state of mind might really be; everyone around her is in on a secret she’s been excluded from, and acts really weird all the time, and her brother has been very weird and distant for a couple of years now, so of course she’s vulnerable and easily subverted.
Plus it continue one of my favorite serious but rather sub-sub themes of the show, which is that the CIA/NSA/NBC complex is actually pretty bad at taking care of its own; aside from being cavalier with both their mortality and their quality of life, they make lots of bad choices. The disparity in how well Morgan and Devon dealt with learning about Chuck is illustrative; keeping Ellie out of the loop, by herself, is dumb, and at least the writers seem to know it.
Gotta say I disagree with your assessment on this one, Alan. I thought that for what it was–a setup for the Final Three–this episode worked VERY well. It IS expository, so I’m certain we’re going to get more building up over the next three episodes. If it feels a bit rushed IMO is because of the way the setup of this season was handled overall (when Chuck returns next season I REALLY hope they give it a full order from the start so they can work on a more balanced arc).
The Ring taking advantage of Ellie to get to her father is a whole new level of sinister we haven’t seen before. Sure, we’ve had Fulcrum and various other bad guy spies of the week threaten Chuck’s family in the past, but never actually USE them against him like this. I like this more subtle, hands-off approach the Ring has taken the last couple episodes. IMO it helps to build up the depth of the threat they present in a way that confronting the team directly failed to do.
BTW, somehow I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Anna. There’s been some rumors circulating she’s in at least one or two more of the final three.
im sorry,,but anna wu just in one episode in season 3… i read it somewhere….
I loved this episode and even laughed out loud a few times, which is rare for me – while I always enjoy Chuck, I normally don’t think of it as a “laugh out loud” show
I liked how people behaved in pretty real ways. Sarah is hesitant to put her emotions out there, but the mini-crisis makes her have to confront her feelings. Chuck doesn’t want to share the news that he might be slowly losing it right after he gets the relationship right where he wants it. Casey and even the general show their concern. My only complaint would be on the Anna Wu storyline – it seemed kind of lost.
I also like the twist on Ellie and think that is a great way to bring her in on the spy stuff. I think that has some great potential.
Enjoyed this more than last weeks and looking forward to the last three hours of Chuck..that is until Season 4!
This episode just wasn’t my cup-o-tea. The pacing was off, the tone wasn’t consistent, and little things were starting to annoy me again.
What is it that these characters MUST talk about their feelings in the middle of a tense moment of life and death (ie. Morgan at the Opera).
Also I thought we were past the point where Chuck and Sarah had to confirm their love for each other every 10 seconds – are they that insecure at this point.
Oh well – still high on my watch list but losing my juice for it….
I found this episode dreadful and would like my hour back. If Chuck returns next season, I won’t be watching.
Alan, I always enjoy reading your thoughtful commentary. I had the opposite reaction as you this week though–it was actually one of my favorites. Being a person myself who has always had very vivid dreams, I appreciated everything about this episode. Chuck’s dreams/nightmares have occasionally been interwoven into previous episodes & I figured that at some point it would surface that the intersect is tangling with other areas of Chuck’s brain.
I was surprised (and for the first time while watching the show I actually got misty-eyed) when Casey emerged from behind the door at the Dr’s house–I love seeing how the relationship between Chuck & Casey has evolved over the course of the past 3 seasons as much as the relationship between Chuck & Sarah.
‘CHUCK’ is always so very entertaining each week that it’s difficult for me to ever find fault with where the story is going or what means they use to get there (I’ve been hopelessly hooked since the pilot episode)–whether the mix is heavier on dark drama one week & heavier on the comedy the next, it’s all good!! I somehow knew that we hadn’t seen the last of Shaw and that Chuck would be dealing with the aftermath of the shooting. Maybe in the finale we will see Chuck kill Shaw for real. Thinking of the next episode leading up to the finale already has me on the edge of my seat!
I’m hoping & praying for a 4th season! It seems that Chuck’s story is far from over.
I have to disagree with you Alan, this had some of the funniest moments this season and I never take Chuck too seriously. The dream sequence at the beginning when Chuck kept shooting Shaw seemed like a big nod to all the audience members who didn’t like him, and it kinda looked like when Shaw was sinking into the water (with his blue shirt on) that the red background looked kinda ‘red cape like’.
Also the moment when Morgan came out in the tuxedo and got the ‘wind’ treatment a la Sarah and Hannah amongst others was a very droll nod to some of their own scenes.
I enjoyed the line near the beginning when unable to find anything to watch on TV as a nod and a wink to the audience.
I think dissing the episode for either not being dark enough or not taking enough time to explore the story in more depth is a shame. These six bonus episodes are a positive highlight for season 3 by being fun and entertaining. The amount of gloss needed to cover up all the plot holes and inherent silly premises of the show and all previous episodes means you really should lighten up and enjoy the entertainment. It’s not mean to be that deep especially not with a quick order of six episodes that had to be quickly written and tacked on to the end of the season.
Yes the Ellie sub plot is a little contrived (as quite a few plots and sub plots are) but it does get us moving towards the season (if not series finale) of the Ring part 2 so we can see the back of those incompetent buffoons.
Anyways, I liked, I laugh out loud, as I have since Season 3.1 started, which is not something I did a lot of during Season 3.0.
Here’s hoping for season 4.0!
Chuck’s now been on the air for three seasons – and still struggles in the ratings
Here’s a really interesting – and very controversial piece – from a guy who argues it’s time to cancel the show. Definitely worth reading if you’re a Chuck fan!
[www.remotepatrolled.com]
Not sure what’s the least bit controversial about that article. Chuck’s ratings haven’t been good for three years, and there’s no reason to think they’re going to get better. I really enjoy Chuck and want a 4th season, but I’ll understand if NBC doesn’t bring it back. Hell, we were lucky to get this season.
When the author of that article admitted he had only casually watched a few episodes, I sort lost interest in his opinion. Basically he wrote a long article that said “Chuck gets low ratings. It should be cancelled.” A little more insight please.
Connect 4 was a LOST reference, I thought.
Alan, what a disappointment this one was. After the stellar past 2 episodes this one was a downer and it was disheartening to see the writers resort so quickly to C/S miscommunicating–this time Chuck is lying to Sarah, something he promised to never do again. Ick. As for Shaw coming back, I’m shocked you are giving them any leeway on this one. Besides the fact the most fans thought the Shaw storyline was horrid, to bring back the dead guy is pure cheese. Chuck is better than that. I’m not worried about him being an impediment to C/S-Chuck is doing that all by himself. So much for fun Chuck.
I hated that Sarah was so slow to stick up for Chuck and actually let him be dragged off to the mental ward. We took a step back in their relationship. Chuck lying to Sarah, Sarah resorting to being passive again. I didn’t feel any emotion at all when Sarah finally said ILY. It was rushed and then Chuck lies to her so I just felt Bleh.
Shaw coming back is the last straw for me with Chuck if they go there.
Re Shaw: I’m pretty sure they’re gonna go there. There was absolutely no element of surprise or interest written into that character while it lived. Don’t count on any now that he’s “dead.”
BTW, I found it rather convenient that Ellie seemed to communicate that she actually knew where Pa Bartowski was and that she would give up his whereabouts so easily to someone who just revealed he was a spy. Again, another case of writing the girls stupidly this season.
And why, BTW, did they bother to bring back Julia Ling at all? Just so we could have a “Wow, Anna Wu sure was a bitch!” moment? They didn’t even bother to write a story into it.
As someone mentioned earlier, they’re throwing too many plotlines into the show right now. It’s a tangle, and nothing’s getting handled too well.
The episode just felt very slow paced to me. And not dramatic enough, considering it was dealing with the possibility the lead character may be going insane, and the process may be irreversible. But I ‘ll let it slide.
What a great idea, wasted!
You’d think with the Intersect would have to malfunction some of the time, no computer is perfect, so I wholly agree that the writers should have built up the dreams and their significance over the course of a few episodes.
I even think the idea of a Intersect malfunction and Chuck subsequent slow descent into madness has such dramatic/comedic potential that they should have taken a risk and saved it for *next* season, they didn’t do it justice by essentially wrapping it up in one episode.
Strahovski edged into over-sentimental mushiness at times, but she really saved it at the end with that heartfelt proclamation of love. That sentiment may have been nullified by Chuck telling her he was fine, Fedak/Schwartz were just dying to infuriate me tonight, tell her the truth, she’s a lot tougher than you I’m sure she could handle the news.
The return of Anna Wu was fairly pointless, they should have just left in Hawaii; it felt really forced and since she was just ripped from the show without us seeing Morgan hitting rock bottom I really didn’t feel any need for closure, though I did like how smooth Morgan was, especially in the tux, with the wind machine!
Christopher Lloyd was strange; I’ve come to expect the Chuck guest stars to play up to their type castings (Routh, the guy from Terminator 2, Laroquette etc.) so it was weird to see him so reserved and restrained, when I’ve only seen him in Back to the Future and …Cuckoo’s Nest where he was so vibrant.
Ellie getting roped into spy world…is there anybody who won’t know who Chuck is by the end of the season, I’m sure Jeffster! will stumble upon Castle somehow the way things are going. I’m happy it’ll give her something to do as it seems to have become impossible for the non-spy characters to subsist without being in on it too. At least Stephen will be back soon.
I wonder how Ted Roark’s death was explained to the public? Just popped into my head.
A wasted opportunity for a great major, recurring storyline and guest star. Annoying.
A couple of responses to this.
On the Chuck intersect descent into madness comment, did the writers necessarily “wrap it up”. I got the real sense that this is not the last time Chuck will have these issues.
As for Anna Wu’s return, I thought it worked and was a lot of fun. It gave Morgan a chance to show how he’d grown/changed and Jeffster the opportunity for a few funny lines. Yeah, it may have been “pointless” but who cares, Chuck is a fun and silly show.
And I really liked Christopher Lloyd. I actually would have liked to have seen more of him.
Well they didn’t wrap it up , but I think it has great potential as a storyline and they didn’t give it enough build up, it felt rushed. I mean, the writers introduce the concept of the Intersect-related dreams, get Chuck a therapist, divide Chuck and Sarah (briefly) and out him in and out of a psych war all in the space of 40 minutes, when it could have lasted a few episodes or even go into next season.
[ausiellofiles.ew.com]
Chuck’s a fun show but it still has serialised elements and Chuck on the psych ward could have lasted a while as could have Beckman and co’s doubts about the dreams. I just think they could have gotten a lot out of it is all.
Agree on the Morgan point, he was awesome throughout, but Anna doesn’t seem relevant at this point she’s been gone for ages and we never saw Morgan damaged enough to gain any emotional insight from the meeting.
I hope Lloyd isn’t a one off thing, because I feel he was underused.
Agree that there wasn’t enough buildup, but that’s been a problem with a lot of plot lines this season. A lot of stuff this season has felt like it’s come out of nowhere, and I guess this just didn’t bother me as much as some of the other stuff.
And as for wrapping it up too quickly, I don’t necessarily disagree, but to be honest with the way the writers have handled some things this year, I was almost expecting the Doctor to say he was cured and send him on his way and that would be the last we’d ever hear about Chuck and his dreams. At least the writers have left his “dream” issues on the table for future exploration.
Yeah, I’m sure the dreams will definitely come up again, with Shaw (grrrrr!) and all that.
The writers have rushed a lot of things this year, for one thing I’m sure they could have made a whole episode out of Chuck rejecting Sarah in Prague, but post-Mask I thought they’d worked a lot of the kinks out.
Chuck really ins’t the best structered show but it is among the most charming and funny, most nights that overrides any plotting issues, but not tonight imo
Good, but not great, episode. I enjoyed the previous two better.
So how can we have Chritopher Lloyd and a mental institution and hardly any reference to “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”?
While I can buy that Morgan might have grown a little, the idea that he would reject Anna without a little backsliding didn’t work for me. Just another plot that wrapped up too quickly. I really wish they had known they were getting these six episodes from the start.
The episode was enjoyable enough. The concept of the stress the intersect has been putting on Chuck is great, but the execution of it lack a real bang. The climax was not really climatic: the bad guy found his way to Chuck, gave Chuck a dose of something, Sarah/Casey arrive in time, Chuck is a happy dapper the next day (what was even the point of injecting him the substance?), and blah blah blah.
The guest stars were underused, severely. And I’m not sure what to feel about Ellie’s subplot.
And please, keep Shaw dead, writers
Was I the only one to catch the Back to the Future reference? I mean, you can’t call Lloyd “Doc” and not think of Michael J. Fox….
No, you definitely weren’t the only one! I was surprised not to see it mentioned in “pop culture references” though…
I agree the whole you’ve been having bad dreams came out of nowhere and really should have been a slow lead in.
I do wonder though what Chevy Chase looks like in the Chuckverse, because he obviously can’t look just like Ted Roarke.
Alan, do you know who wrote/directed this episode? Was it the same person/team who did the episode earlier in the season with the really strange fight scenes?
It would make sense that they are the same somewhere becuase of the similarly (bad) direction that the visiuals in some scenes took.
just my 2cents
Well, I disagree with Alan. i thought this was an extreemly exciting episode of chuck. first off, i really miss Anna Wu :( i thought that was why the Buy More plot worked better than the standard this year. one thing i wish they would have done differently was to have more obscure jokes about Back to the Future. like when Chuck and Sarah are watching TV they could have flipped passed Back to the Future or had Leo drive up in a Delorean. or if Christopher Lloyd was more eccentric for his character. now i know that he was playing a psychiatrist but it would have still been worth it. oh and i can’t wait for next week!!!
The pre-theme to this episode was among the best in the series thus far. The inside joke about the wasteland that is Monday night TV, the Spies Like Us, just really solid.
I really liked seeing an episode that had a fair amount of time in the Buy More…it seems like it’s been a long time since that’s happened.
Chuck feeling psychological effects of the intersect is an interesting plot twist for Chuck, and it sounds like the kind of problem that Stephen Bartowski may be able to help solve. Like Alan, I like it, and I hope it’s not neatly resolved by the next episode, I really hope that there is some continuity in this plotline carrying into next week, at least.
I took the dream about Shaw as Chuck’s stress from having actually shot somebody, and Shaw as the dream’s personified symbol of The Ring. Shaw was shot twice and fell into the river, and Casey arrested any Ring agents who may have been nearby that could have fished him out of the river and rescued him. I think bringing him back would be a little bit of a stretch, and while I wasn’t a Shaw hater, I don’t see any real benefit in bringing him back, when I that he ran his course in the universe of Chuck.
Like one of the first episodes featuring Scott Bakula had Papa B muttering “Oh, Boy”, I was REALLY hoping we’d get some reference to Emmett Brown, besides Chuck calling him “Doc”.
Call me crazy, or blindingly optimistic, but I just have a feeling that we have nothing to fear from the Peacock this year. I think Chuck will see season 4.
“I took the dream about Shaw as Chuck’s stress from having actually shot somebody”
Yes! I’m so surprised no one else has said this! That was my first thought: that the bad dreams and the endlessly re-appearing blood-stained Shaw had to be Chuck’s subconscious dealing with having killed a man.
The show has gone to great pains to establish that Chuck is NOT a killer. He only was able to kill Shaw because he needed to save Sarah. And now he has Sarah, which is great–but there’s no way he can simply deal with having killed a man (for whatever reason) without any effects whatsoever. It’s not who he is.
I’m still amazed it didn’t come up in his sessions with the doctor.
The doctor who I really thought was going to be a Ring plant, I confess. He was played so remotely by Lloyd–and so negatively; I thought he was trying to Gaslight Chuck! So when he came to Chuck’s rescue (and with concerned Casey no less; waaaaahhh!!!), I was really pleasantly surprised.
Hi Alan–welcome to the new digs. This is my first try at commenting here. If this comment does attach my Facebook profile and you see my name, Susan, this is Crazy like a Fox from your old blog.
Overall I enjoyed the episode on the first watch, but a little less than Honeymooners (I was over the wall on that one) (Role Models I was blah at first, but it watched better the second time). But, I didn’t get sucked into the psycho-drama/darkness angle really at all, and that’s probably why. I just enjoyed it instead for the bizarreness of Chuck’s dreams and ZL having a ball (acting-wise) while in the nuthouse, from the initial pathos, to the acting slightly nuts (but for good reason) when the team visits, to the trying to escape while drugged. Well done there as always–even if I don’t believe or necessarily get emotionally invested in the plotlines all the time, as the show’s meant to be fun, not realistic, ZL can always make me believe in the emotional core of the scene. YS’s portrayal of “super spy softening into a real human being with feelings” was also excellent as always, finally bringing herself to realize,and say, what she feels. Those two have very bright futures (and as much as I want to see a 4th, maybe 5th if they go for syndication, season, I can sympathize with those who think, as good as they are, maybe it’s time for ZL and YS to spread their wings and take off to the next stage in their careers).
The only sour note for me, sadly, was Christopher Lloyd. I just was not expecting him to be so serious (insert Batman/Joker pun here). Yes he has to deliver the bad news he thinks the Intersect will cause damage as time goes on, but does he have to be so dour? You can deliver bad news with a little more hope than that, and the scenes in his office prior to the diagnosis were actually a little creepy (although ZL was hilarious–there’s always at least one moment each episode where I have a silly “Chuck, for the love of god, stop….” or something similar, reaction. Here it was “Chuck, dear god you’re talking too much”).
Oh, there was also the fact the bad dreams concept seemed crammed into one episode. A few quick mentions in prior episodes, but they could have set it up better than that. Maybe this concept will come back from time to time (Chuck didn’t discuss it with Sarah, so that may guarantee it returning since we always need to learn our lesson not to ‘lie/hold things from’ each other with this pairing), but it might not work easily into future episodes (we’d have to go through Chuck angst each time, since there’ll be the worry of “am I slipping further”, so it might be dropped).
I’m glad Ellie will finally get in on the big secret (I suppose–seems to be going that way, and was probably inevitable in this show), and this seems like an interesting way to do it.
[Alan, this is not a spoiler, I have absolutely no foreknowedge of this]. So I suppose Shaw is the “coming back from the dead” person the future show titles on Wikipedia allude to (no body, no death indeed). Which is kind of a shame, although not for the “we all hate Shaw” reason–I had really wanted to see a zombie Casey. The fast kind, not the slow kind (of course bringing him back to reality by the end of the episode). Can’t you just see Chuck and Sarah trying to outrun/outwit a zombie Casey? And of course Morgan stepping in with some completely off the wall, “I’m going to sacrifice myself it’s what I’m good for” moment that brings his new friend/life partner/object of study back from the abyss.
As for Casey, I think this was an episode for him to shine. From the shooting Morgan at point blank range and putting his arm around him like he’s comforting him, to the ever so slight mouth twitch when he shows up at Doc’s place to show his support and affection for Chuck after overhearing Sarah. And he’s clearly in the team again, even if he does still have to clean up after Morgan a lot.
And Morgan finally has his moment to look sexy. You go Morgan! Way to go JG. Glad Morgan got the chance to make his stand with Anna, although a bit sad that this may have been it with the character and she went out as such a b*tch. That’s not how I want to remember her, even if she did leave Morgan in Hawaii.
Finally, four little words–Drunken. Master. Chuck. Hilarious.
Just a second take to see if my profile picture shows up.
Also liked the LOST callback to Hurley playing Connect 4. Plus, Chuck constantly calling Lloyd ‘Doc’ made me chuckle. Surprised he didn’t get a ‘Great Scott!’ in at some point.
Alan I actually had no issue with the mixing of lighter and darker elements in this episode; I thought it worked fine. I mostly thought this was a pretty good one. Just a few gripes:
– I thought they completely wasted Julia Ling here and did nothing whatsoever with Anna’s character except to make her look like a major b*tch. She barely had any lines or scenes, and the ones she did have were just lame. A major waste of talent. I agree with some of the other commenters here that they are simply trying to throw in too many ingredients this season, and this one definitely seemed kind of randomly tacked on simply as an excuse to see Anna again for a split second.
– I do agree with Alan’s thoughts on the Ellie subplot. I am disappointed in her storyline this season, I feel like they’ve also given her nothing to do. :-( Again I think it’s a case of trying to juggle too many storylines (and the budget cuts definitely reduced her screen time). I hope this new storyline leads to something more interesting for her.
– I definitely agree that they should have made reference to Chuck’s dreams prior to this episode. They have really not been doing well with building up to things this season … it kind of feels like they’re yanking us in various directions too quickly. If they had referenced the dreams prior to this, the story would have seemed much more natural. Instead it just seemed more like, O.k. boom, Chuck’s crazy now! And you’re just kinda like, “Wha??”
– My husband found it ridiculous how easy it was for the bad guys to break into the CIA Loony Bin, which is true. ;-)
O.k. now I feel like I’m complaining too much because I did enjoy this episode and I actually thought it was one of the better eps of this season. :) I thought it was a fun ep, and unlike Alan I thought the mixture of funny/light elements with the serious elements worked very well.
Did you really imply that Julia Ling possesses talent?
Alan, I noticed a couple of other pop culture references.
1. Dune: Early in the episode, Morgan said “fear is the mindkiller”. They also kept talking very emphatically about THE TOOTH. It’s possible I am reading too much into the tooth thing, but it certainly was very reminiscent of the “remember THE TOOTH” scene in Dune.
2. The Man Who Knew Too Much: the opera, preventing an assassination, and then a close up on a cymbal crash? Plus, in one of the shots of the dignitaries, there was a man’s shadow against the back wall. Very Hitchcock.
Did anyone else see these?
Yes, I was definitely thinking of The Man Who Knew Too Much there, but there’s also another film–Foul Play? with Chevy Chase?–that uses a similar device.
I actually really enjoyed this episode and thought it worked well. I definitely got a LOST vibe from the rec room with the connect 4. Surprised they didn’t make a more overt reference, like having someone that looks like Hurley or having the numbers in play somehow.
Some functionality of this commenting system needs to be addressed. Once I hit submit, it takes me back to the top of the page/comments completely losing where I was. In a page with 5 comments that’s not important. In a page with over 50 comments, kinda annoying.
Also at one point, when I hit comment the different options of how to comment was gone. Instead I had a msg telling me I was logged in and could comment. This was a joke, I could not. It kept looping me until I finally scrolled to the top again and clicked on one of the commenting options. Not very user-friendly.
I realize this is about Chuck but I thought you would like to know. Carry on. :)
I liked a lot of this, as I was working from the “Chuck’s brain is infallible” viewpoint. If they decide to the pull the rug on us later, okay, but I was pretty happy with this one.
My personal favorite scene? The Buy More Wind Machine realizing it has no effect on Morgan’s hair and deciding to blow around Skip’s clipboard instead.
Oh man, I disagree on this one Alan. I didn’t really see the tone discrepancy, and I though this episode was VERY good, albeit dark. If anything, I was happy for the lighter pieces because for me they kept it juuuuuust above the water from becoming truly discomforting at times. (The fact that Chuck has to deal with slowly losing his mind–and in nightmare form at that–is quite dark enough for me, although I’ve perhaps had more trouble with nightmares than some, and so react to it more intensely.)
The only thing I’m with you on is that a) that last joke with Merlin was unnecessary, b) the inmates in general weren’t that funny. But I appreciated the brief moment of levity in the middle of Chuck’s examination by Doctor Evil.
I also like where this is taking the Sara/Chuck relationship. I was very wary when the writers said this arc would explore problems in their coupledom, because, well–I want more tv shows to realize that you can have a well-functioning couple and have drama come from OTHER sources–but I felt this episode did it right. I was NOT on board with Sarah’s antsyness about moving in with Chuck last episode–it seemed weird and wrong, since, as she’d pointed out in the episode before–she had been ready to run away with him. Twice! Getting nervous about commitment re: living together? Stupid and bizarre and fake.
But the fact that, even as things are good, Sarah would be an emotionally guarded person sometimes, and Chuck would want her to be more expressive? That rings true, and is something many couples have to deal with, so has the added bonus of feeling real. I like the idea of the two of them dealing with normal couple issues that don’t mean their relationship is necessarily “rocky,” but is just something that many people have to deal with as part of relationship learning curves. And Chuck keeping his condition from her too–makes sense, although it’s annoying, and so it keeps my interest.
Congrats on the move over here Alan!
As for last night’s Chuck, I can agree and disagree here with the pacing of this episode.
To make it quick and painless: I agree with the pacing irregularities this time out, disagree with the “where’s this going”. The “Chuck” team will have a plan to let this unfold in Season 4 (crossing fingers!!!), just as they have done in showing the Chuck/Intersect 2.0 development this season.
Just hang in there Chucksters, we’re in store for a big finale!
I think bringing back Shaw is lame, but I’m not surprised. It’ll be easier to tolerate him as a straight villain now.
This was definitely a shaky episode, and I fully agree that there should have been more back story to Chuck’s intersect 2.0 causing him to have nightmares, and what it maybe doing to his mind.
Bringing back Anna Wu the way they did was pointless.