‘Chuck’ to bring in 007 Timothy Dalton this season

#James Bond
Senior Television Writer
08.26.10 14 Comments

Bit of a slow news day around these parts as the TV business braces for Sunday’s Emmys and the start of the fall season in a few weeks, but I’m always happy to get a piece of “Chuck” news when it happens.

We learned at Comic-Con that Schwartz, Fedak and company had hooked a big fish in Linda Hamilton to play Chuck and Ellie’s mom, and now that storyline has added another ’80s pop culture icon (of sorts): ex-James Bond actor Timothy Dalton.

Per NBC’s release, Dalton “will be playing a mysterious stranger who has a history with Chuck’s mom.” This is also his first appearance on an American TV series since a 1979 episode of “Charlie’s Angels,” though he’s done some British guest spots in between (most recently as a “Doctor Who” villain).

Dalton played Bond for only two movies – 1987’s “The Living Daylights” and 1989’s “Licence to Kill” – and was hamstrung both by some terrible scripts (“Licence to Kill” was a desperate attempt to turn the franchise into “Miami Vice,” a few years after people had stopped caring about “Miami Vice”) and by the perception that he was a consolation prize after Pierce Brosnan wasn’t available. But though the movies were lousy, I always found Dalton to be an underrated Bond (in particular, he has some great moments in “The Living Daylights”) and a fine actor all around, and it’ll be very cool to have a genuine 007 be involved in an Operation Bartowski mission.

Dalton joins a “Chuck” season four guest star roster that also includes Hamilton, Dolph Lundgren, Olivia Munn, Old Spice pitchman Isaiah Mustafa and Stacy Keibler.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Bond
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLCHUCKJAMES BONDlinda hamiltontimothy dalton

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 23 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 23 hours ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP