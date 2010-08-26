‘Chuck’ to bring in 007 Timothy Dalton this season

Bit of a slow news day around these parts as the TV business braces for Sunday’s Emmys and the start of the fall season in a few weeks, but I’m always happy to get a piece of “Chuck” news when it happens.
We learned at Comic-Con that Schwartz, Fedak and company had hooked a big fish in Linda Hamilton to play Chuck and Ellie’s mom, and now that storyline has added another ’80s pop culture icon (of sorts): ex-James Bond actor Timothy Dalton.
Per NBC’s release, Dalton “will be playing a mysterious stranger who has a history with Chuck’s mom.” This is also his first appearance on an American TV series since a 1979 episode of “Charlie’s Angels,” though he’s done some British guest spots in between (most recently as a “Doctor Who” villain).
Dalton played Bond for only two movies – 1987’s “The Living Daylights” and 1989’s “Licence to Kill” – and was hamstrung both by some terrible scripts (“Licence to Kill” was a desperate attempt to turn the franchise into “Miami Vice,” a few years after people had stopped caring about “Miami Vice”) and by the perception that he was a consolation prize after Pierce Brosnan wasn’t available. But though the movies were lousy, I always found Dalton to be an underrated Bond (in particular, he has some great moments in “The Living Daylights”) and a fine actor all around, and it’ll be very cool to have a genuine 007 be involved in an Operation Bartowski mission.
Dalton joins a “Chuck” season four guest star roster that also includes Hamilton, Dolph Lundgren, Olivia Munn, Old Spice pitchman Isaiah Mustafa and Stacy Keibler.
Awesome! He was incredible in Hot Fuzz. I can picture something similar working here.
Very glad to see the first comment mention his brilliant work in Hot Fuzz. One of the highlights of a very highlight-filled movie.
I guess you beat me to it. So, we agree. HOT FUZZ is the perfect comparative to CHUCK and he owned every scene he was in. I fell in love with him watching that movie.
Well said, Lamps8. He was very entertaining in Hot Fuzz.
Blasphemy! I love the ridiculousness of License to Kill! But I agree on all other counts, he’s awesome. Also loved him in Flash Gordon
I am glad someone finally mentioned him in Flash Gordon. What a classic campy flick. I hope Chuck makes a reference to it. Maybe an all Queen soundtrack.
Don’t forget he was on TV in Centennial also.
You are burying the important part… he was BRILLIANT in HOT FUZZ. CHUCK is a perfect fit for that style of comedy.
SWAN!!!
OMG! This is so awesome!!!!!!!!!
Chuck’s casting people deserve an Emmy! RIGHT NOW!
If they cast him to play Mr. Pricklepants, my summer is made.
I would definitely agree on your assessment of Dalton as Bond. It also didn’t help that his 2 movies had some of the worst and most uninteresting Bond girls too.
Dalton was a breath of fresh air after Roger Moore who had degenerated into looking like an OAP and turning every other sentence into an only sometimes one-liner. (In hindsight though, that “Remington Steele” contract fiasco turned out to be a massive slice of good fortune for Pierce Brosnan.)
Anyway, “Chuck” is awesome and so is Dalton. It looks like the show is going balls-to-the-wall this upcoming season which should make for a mighty fun watch.
I don’t remember anyone in here picking Linda Hamilton in the Mom Bartowski speculations. She also has a twin sister, maybe they can fit that into a story line somewhere. More Linda the better.
I have four words on the subject of guest stars: John Laroquette Roan Montgomery. Anything less is a disappointment.