‘Chuck’ vs. Richard Chamberlain?

A bit of “Chuck” casting scoop: Richard Chamberlain will be appearing in two episodes later this season (the eighth and ninth) as Adelbert De Smet, aka “The Belgian,” described in the casting notes as “an international spy who’s as elusive as he is ruthless. When he crosses paths with Operation Bartowski, he becomes one of Chuck’s most dangerous foes yet.”

Chamberlain fits the retro vibe of much of the show’s guest-casting, as he was one of the biggest stars on television in the ’70s and ’80s, when he earned the nickname “King of the miniseries” for his work in projects like “Centennial,” “Shogun” and “The Thorn Birds.” And as a young actor in the ’60s, he became famous as young “Dr. Kildare.” He hasn’t acted much lately, but did guest star on “Leverage” earlier this year.

Other upcoming “Chuck” guest stars include Timothy Dalton, Eric Roberts and, in a return engagement from last year, Armand Assante.