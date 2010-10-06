‘Chuck’ vs. Richard Chamberlain?

A bit of “Chuck” casting scoop: Richard Chamberlain will be appearing in two episodes later this season (the eighth and ninth) as Adelbert De Smet, aka “The Belgian,” described in the casting notes as “an international spy who’s as elusive as he is ruthless. When he crosses paths with Operation Bartowski, he becomes one of Chuck’s most dangerous foes yet.”
Chamberlain fits the retro vibe of much of the show’s guest-casting, as he was one of the biggest stars on television in the ’70s and ’80s, when he earned the nickname “King of the miniseries” for his work in projects like “Centennial,” “Shogun” and “The Thorn Birds.” And as a young actor in the ’60s, he became famous as young “Dr. Kildare.” He hasn’t acted much lately, but did guest star on “Leverage” earlier this year.
Other upcoming “Chuck” guest stars include Timothy Dalton, Eric Roberts and, in a return engagement from last year, Armand Assante.
Sepinwall — you overlooked the obvious hook that Chamberlain portrayed Jason Bourne in the tv mini-series of “The Bourne Identity.” It fits the tradition of casting genre actors in guest roles on “Chuck.”
(Forehead slap)
Jason Bourne! Of course! I had forgotten about those TV-movies, but yes, he does have a filmed spy history, too.
I hope this is not one more case of stunt casting making up for lazy writing.
Its hardly stunt casting when these people were famous decades ago.
Considering the way this show routinely introduces its guest stars by initially obscuring their identities before making a big reveal, it’s kind of a dick move to throw a spoiler IN THE HEADLINE.
I know Casting spoilers aren’t “spoilers” but we couldn’t have obscured that? We aren’t allowed to talk about things that happen in the preview that actually airs on TV but not blind posting casting? Really?
Hi Alan. I’d like to add my voice to those people asking you not to put this kind of stuff in the headline, or on the front page. After the jump would be great. Casting info can really affect how I view a show. Especially when you also tell us how many shows the guest star is signed for. With that info, I can pretty well predict the outcome of the story arc. For instance, I knew exactly how many eps Amy Ryan had signed on for the Office, so never got invested in her character or relationship with Michael. Thanks.
Some of us like to hear this news. Now I’m hoping Timothy Dalton and Richard Chamberlain can have an epic “Centennial reunion” meetup on Chuck.
I sure hope the writers will give all the stunt castings better materials to work with…..