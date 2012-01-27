‘Chuck’ vs. the Greatest Hits: Best moments in the show’s history

In case you've missed the frequent references in my just-completed 5-part interview with Fedak and Schwartz, “Chuck” airs its honest-to-goodness 2-hour series finale tonight at 8. I'll have a review of the finale, and a final post-mortem with Fedak, both up at 10 Eastern, but I couldn't resist doing one more “Chuck” post before then, this time looking back at some of my favorite moments from 5 seasons of this silly, sweet, awesome show.
I started off wanting to stick to an even 10, then was willing to throw in as many as I could think of, before deciding I couldn't spend the whole week scouring YouTube and Hulu. (And note that many of the YouTube clips I wound up choosing wouldn't allow embedding, so you'll have to watch those over there.) These aren't every one of my favorite moments (for instance, I couldn't find a clip of Chuck and the bad guy chasing each other through the Gravitron), but they're enough to capture the many flavors and moods, the majesty and the absurdity of that thing that Fedak liked to call “the 'Chuck' show.”
“Mr. Bomb? Meet Mr. Internet.” (from season 1's “Chuck vs. the Intersect”): There are some bumpy spots in the series pilot, mainly having to do with Morgan back when he was more of a killjoy than he became, but the climax perfectly sums up the tone and themes of the show. Chuck uses the Intersect to identify the bomb, but ultimately he saves the day not through spy skills, but Nerd Herd knowledge. Even after Chuck learned kung fu, many of the show's most satisfying resolutions involved Chuck thinking outside the spy box to save the day.
“Like I said, Chuck, I'm just sticking to my strengths.” (from season 1's “Chuck vs. the Undercover Lover”): As a mix of comedy, drama and action, “Chuck” was never the kind of show that neatly fit most Emmy categories, nor that most Emmy voters would watch, but the series actually won two Emmys, both for stunt coordinator Merritt Yohnka's work. The first of those came from this fight scene and balcony jump, a sequence that nicely illustrates the show's approach to action. Even before the budget was massively cut after season 2, “Chuck” never had the budget or time to do the kind of stunt sequences you'd expect from feature films, so the show found ways to keep the scale small but the action memorable. Sometimes, that was just a case of confining the action to a notable location (like Sarah's fight in a small car in “Chuck vs. the Best Friend,” maybe my favorite Sarah fight ever), and other times they tied it to comedy and/or character. Here, Casey demonstrates his badassery while he has a couple of hundred pounds of useless nerd strapped to his back, and turns Chuck's presence to his advantage.
“Your name has been at the top of my list of people who need a good ass-kicking!” (from season 2's “Chuck vs. the Cougars”): Fedak and Schwartz identified the shower fight between Sarah and Nicole Richie's Heather Chandler as the show's first major watercooler moment, and they're right. Richie doesn't have Yvonne Strahovski's size or athleticism, but the mixture of an old high school rivalry spinning into a vicious martial arts battle between two trained spies – in the showers and hallway of the school where the rivalry began – played out perfectly.
“That was pretty sweet, huh?” (from season 2's “Chuck vs. the Best Friend”): I already mentioned and linked to Sarah and the Triad assassin fighting in the sports car, but this scene that followed may be even better. The moment where the heroine mistakenly believes the hero is dead (or vice versa) is a pretty old trope, but good lord does Strahovski sell it. Throughout the series, she lent real gravity to cliché and/or silly situations, and her conviction was just as important to the series as Levi's versatility or Baldwin's screen presence.
“I am going to get this thing out of my head one day. I will. And when I do, I'm going to live the life that I want with the girl that I love.” (from season 2's “Chuck vs. the Lethal Weapon”): There were times on the show when Chuck seemed too naïve, or passive, or too much of a victim of circumstance, and it was important for his particular hero's journey to show him occasionally seizing control of his destiny and deciding what he wants and how to get it. His speech to Sarah, followed by the revelation that he's been running his own side investigation into the Intersect's origins, was one of the best of those Chuck-becomes-a-man moments.
“Don't move, don't breathe, don't move.” (from season 2's “Chuck vs. the Colonel”): When some fans name “Colonel” their favorite episode, Chuck and Sarah's wake-up kiss in their motel is a big reason why. It's a great moment just in terms of the performances and direction and editing and music (“Creature Fear,” by frequent soundtrack visitor Bon Iver), but it was also two seasons in the making. They had kissed before, but either for their cover identity, or because they thought they were about to die. And though they were again in somewhat dire circumstances as fugitives from Beckman, it feels very real, and like a big dam bursting. So, so romantic.
“Why are you letting Sam Kinison and an Indian lesbian ruin your wedding?” (from season 2's “Chuck vs. the Ring”): Do I even need to explain why Jeffster! performing “Mr. Roboto” at Ellie and Awesome's wedding while Chuck, Sarah and Bryce battle Ted Roark's men is the quintessential “Chuck” moment? It's the synthesis of everything the show was – funny and dramatic and exciting and reference-y (“Watch me for the changes”) and happy – all in five minutes, climaxing perfectly with Jeff inadvertently triggering the sprinklers.
“My best friend is a spy? This is unbelievable! This is the best news I've ever heard!” (from season 3's “Chuck vs. the Beard”): Fan reaction was mixed to a lot of developments of season 3 (Chuck-Fu, Shaw, Hannah), but one thing everyone could agree the show handled perfectly was Morgan's entrance into the spy side of things. It's such a cliché for the friend/relative/lover to act hurt and betrayed when they find out the hero's been keeping a huge secret from them, but Morgan is both relieved and giddy to find out the truth, which was both a refreshing change of pace and felt true to character. And bringing Morgan in on the truth not only gave us more of Levi/Gomez in the final two and a half seasons, but also gave us the brilliant Baldwin/Gomez comedy team.
“It means you're still Chuck. You're still my Chuck.” (from season 3's “Chuck vs. the Other Guy”): It took longer than many viewers wanted, but Chuck and Sarah finally, unequivocally said their “I love you”s and committed to each other in this great, funny, sweet scene at the center of the first episode of the show that was 100% planned as the end of the series. That we then got to see them as a couple in fun episodes like “Chuck vs. the Honeymooners” and “Chuck vs. the Business Trip” was so much the better.
“Anyone else want to be my boyfriend?” (from season 4's “Chuck vs. Phase Three”): If it were possible, I'd be tempted to just link to the entirety of “Phase Three,” a kick-ass episode suggesting that the show might do okay if it had to reorient itself around Sarah. As it is, I was torn between suggesting either half of Sarah's rope-hand fight, Sarah emerging from the river like Martin Sheen in “Apocalypse Now,” or the requisite scene where Sarah enters a mercenary bar and makes it clear she's now in charge. Ultimately, the kiss-off line from the Giant Blonde She-Male of Thailand was too good to pass up.
“Kids love me!” (from season 4's “Chuck vs. the Leftovers”): “Chuck” has gotten tremendous mileage from its guest stars, but I would argue they've never used any of them as well as they used Timothy Dalton as the narcissistic, charismatic, utterly bonkers Alexi Volkoff, who really just wanted a family he could spend the holidays with.
“You can do this, Morgan. You can totally be a bad guy.” (from season 4's “Chuck vs. the Last Details”): I largely enjoyed the Chuck Fu era, but the better Chuck got at the action stuff, the further removed he often seemed from the nerdy guy who saved the day with the porn virus. So it was nice to occasionally be reminded of his roots in scenes like this one, where he pumps up Morgan for an undercover operation by humming the “Imperial March.” Levi and Gomez's enthusiasm is infectious, and I love Sarah's befuddled reaction to the whole thing, like, “I love this guy, but really?”
“I wouldn't be too sure about that. I've been training for a while now.” (from season 5's “Chuck vs. the Santa Suit”): The brief period in season four where Chuck couldn't access the Intersect felt like a missed opportunity to demonstrate how far Chuck had come as a spy outside the brains and brawn the computer provided. Fortunately, the show made up for it with the climax to its final Christmas episode, in which Chuck first outsmarted, then outfought, his arch-nemesis Daniel Shaw. Much like the various Chuck/Sarah romantic signposts, it was a moment many years in the making, and so much more satisfying as a result.
I'm sure I left out many of yours, so fire away, with or without video links.
Great moments, all of them. I still hold the Mr. Roboto scene as my favorite scene, of all TV, ever. There may be better scenes, more epic scenes…but this is my favorite.
I’m going to miss it…but I’m glad we had 5 years of this.
Another great moment was the “articulate shnook” scene in sarah’s room in season 2…
Season 2 Finale. Chuck downloads Intersect 2.0., defeats the bad guys, and says to Sarah and Casey: “Hey, guys?…I know Kung Fu.”
You could make a whole list out of “Chuck vs. the Ring” alone!
– Stephen decking Roark – “I’ve been waiting a long time for this!”
– Sarah searching through the wedding gifts for a weapon
– Jeffster – “Key of C, watch me for the changes”
– Casey as wedding planner – “No no no, that clashes with the bunting!”
– Sweet Sarah – ” how many times do you have to save the day before you realize you ARE that guy?”
– And finally, of course, the last line – um, what was it again?
Here’s a youtube link for that, it starts right after Bryce dies in the intersect room.
and the link didn’t show up. trying again: [www.youtube.com]
The whole of Chuck vs. The Ring is basically a 42-minute best moment.
The car fight and the “that was pretty sweet” scene occur right before the initial Jeffster appearance with Africa. That 10-15 minutes is right there with the Roboto sequence in terms of pure entertainment.
This is still my favorite gag from the show:
Chuck: Do we carry any Rush CDs in the store?
Morgan: No need, I got ’em all on my Zune.
Chuck: You have a Zune?
Morgan: Are you kidding me? No, no. I’ll grab my iPod.
That’s my favorite too!!! I LOVE LOVE LOVE that bit and remember rewininding it several times to watch and enjoy.
One moment I’d have included that wasn’t funny or particularly exciting was the moment at the Christmas tree lot when Sarah ruthlessly shot the guy who could identify Chuck. Added some real depth to the series.
Yup, that’s one I looked for but couldn’t find.
this one? [www.youtube.com]
Wait, that was supposed to hit a different comment that has the video now. Apologies.
I’ve always liked the ending of Chuck vs the Break-up (season 2, episode 3), where Chuck and Sarah discuss their relationship in the courtyard. When Sarah tells Chuck that he will meet someone someday and forget all about her, and he says no he won’t. It was the first episode that I had ever watched in full, and at that moment I was hooked.
That was a pretty powerful scene, yes. Now, whenever I hear “Skinny Love”, all I can think about is that fountain scene…
They did a really good job of using The National’s “Fake Empire,” as well.
Hm. A bullet-point list of favorite moments:
“Are you coming to the toga party?” “Chuck Versus the Alma Mater”: Probably when I felt Chuck had landed on solid ground, as Chuck’s past and present collide in his place of expulsion.
“You mean the guy who created Missile Command commands actual missiles?” “Chuck Versus Tom Sawyer”: Jeff’s only spotlight episode brought us Sarah’s Nerd Harder uniform (not a typo), Faran Tahir, actual, immediate stakes (potential WWIII), the introduction of Tony Hale as Emmitt Millbarge, and all of it riding on the shoulders of a man who was “burned to a crisp.” And when THAT doesn’t work out, you get the greatest mockery of the Zune ever, followed by scenes of Chuck playing a video game to save the world intercut with Sarah kicking ass to the music of the universe. “Sublime” is the only way to describe both this and the denouement: Chuck finally gets the diploma he lost, and Jeff Barnes ambles up, quotes another Jeff (Spicoli), for one more game.
“…and my cigar.” Having Gary Cole cast as Sarah’s hustler father was a fantastic move, and the episodes he was in were some of the breezier episodes, as is befitting of heist/caper plots. Cole as alias Jack Burton came in bursting with charisma and swagger, and you couldn’t see it more plainly than the moment he slips a cigar in Casey’s pocket, then slips out with the heist money…and Casey’s cigar, which he lights as the camera cuts away from Casey realizing what just happened.
“Who’s gonna bring the blood and pain? Black and blue! Black and blue!” “Chuck Versus the Tic-Tac”: Chuck-Fu goes to eleven in this action sequence, as he takes a drug to eliminate his emotions and thus make the Intersect more effective than ever. The rest of the episode, dealing with John Casey’s past and the woman (and, as we soon discover, daughter) he left behind, also hits numerous emotional notes, but it’s always the brawl in Katherine McHugh’s house with Ring Agents that gets my blood boiling like few action sequences in Chuck do.
“Don’t worry, I know that dumpster!” “Chuck Versus the Couch Lock”: Never has the Morgan/Casey relationship been more awesome than this episode: the former has to come clean with the latter about dating the latter’s daughter, and he finds the perfect opportunity to do so: Casey is in a state of paralysis that can only be cured by boosting the heartrate to a level only achievable through extreme rage. This episode has lots of incredible Morgan moments (“Specialization: Nothing”), but the part that got the biggest laugh from me was the moment Casey tried to dial Castle for an SOS, only to get the Nerd Herder desk.
“Fall back in love eventually, yeah, yeah, yeah yeah.” “Chuck Versus the Push Mix”: As discussed in your interview, the Season 4 midpoint has the one perfect shot of Chuck’s proposal. In an episode containing the epic takedown of Volkoff Industries and the Hydra network, Morgan’s yoga classes paying off, a hilarious sight gag involving Sarah’s coat, and another signature Jeffster! performance (complete with pregnant lady groupie!), there was something just absolutely heartwarming and girly-tear-inducing about the last scene being a janitor waxing the floor, with Chuck wordlessly proposing to Sarah in the background, and her accepting as the screen fades to black. A perfect ending for a show that wasn’t quite ready to end yet.
“Well, it kinda looks like you saw something really bright and tasted something really sour.” “Chuck Versus the Wedding Planner”: Gary Cole reprises his role as alias Jack Burton as his daughter goes from con to mark, in another really fun episode that manages to carry the spirit of Season Two with it. The comedic climax comes from a moment when Sarah demands Chuck fakes a flash and then proceeds to do her impression of it, which quite simply has to be seen to be believed. Anyone doubting Yvonne Strahovski’s comic potential can also see her put on the full Janine Melnitz later in the third act.
“I’m here to see Vivian Volkoff.” “And what is this in regard to?” “She wants to kill me.” “Chuck Versus the Cliffhanger”: With Sarah’s life in danger and no Volkoff (well, Winterbottom) or Intersect to back him up, Chuck simply demands to see Vivian, with absolutely no pretense, because he’s that determined to save the one he loves.
“O Canada!” “Chuck Versus the Bullet Train”: Jeffster!, fully loaded. Nothing more needs to be said.
Dammit, boldface (and my one URL) got stripped. Sarah’s fake flashface: [www.youtube.com]
Where do I start? I keep saying my line; five years, 91 episodes, 100 hours and over a million laughs and a few tears. I love Chuck, every bit of it. I love how Morgan gets hot women like Korina after him, I love all of the Star Wars and Back to the Future puns and references. The writing on this show never disappointing, the acting always funny and quirky and the action always hot and heavy. I would love to have the TRON poster, and I want to be in the Chuck movie which they should make and soon!
So many great moments, it’s hard to choose. But here are a few: The Dream Job, where Chuck confronts Casey with the tranq gun; American Hero, where Chuck confesses his love to Sarah, saying it three times because it felt so good; The Ring, the Intersect Room scene from Bryce’s death to “Guys, I know Kung Fu” (already mentioned); The Suburbs, “Charles Carmichael always comes quickly”; The First Fight, “Tiny Weapons Stand-off”; and The Push Mix, Chuck’s hospital hallway proposal.
LOVED the “tiny weapons standoff” moment. Crack comic skills by Mr Dalton
I know it was just a throwaway line, but Dalton-as-Tuttle’s delivery of “Ooooh…tiny weapons fight!” still makes me bust out laughing every time I hear it.
Also, let’s give one last shout-out to Kevin Bacon (the porcine one) for his awesome portrayal of “Pig in a Fireball” at the end of “Chuck vs. the Muuuurder”!
God, I’m gonna miss this show!!
Where do I start? I keep saying my line; five years, 91 episodes, 100 hours and over a million laughs and a few tears. I love Chuck, every bit of it. I love how Morgan gets hot women like Korina after him, I love all of the Star Wars and Back to the Future puns and references. The writing on this show never disappointing, the acting always funny and quirky and the action always hot and heavy. I would love to have the TRON poster, and I want to be in the Chuck movie which they should make and soon! I love Chuck!
Agree with all of these! Love the way the pilot introduced us to the characters’ personalities. Loved chuck vs the truth: chuck “will you really shoot me?”. Casey “no. Dam truth serum”. Also gives us a glimpse of sarah’s internal conflict in her feelings for chuck.
Loved Scott bakula as their father. And the alexi Volkoff connection. Always unexpected twists!
Thank you for supporting a great show! There’s nothing else like it!
My favorite moment involves Beckman. Sarah and Chuck have just told her they are a couple. “On the record, I have to tell you how bad it is for co-workers to start dating. But off the record – it’s about damn time.”
3 of my favorites are:
– The final scene with the Oasis song in Season 1 “the Alma Mater”: [www.youtube.com]
– Sarah “sexting” Morgan in Season 4 “the Anniversary”: [www.youtube.com]
– And everytime Morgan used “the Morgan” in Season 2 “the First Kill” (couldn’t find video).
A couple that haven’t been mentioned:
The climax of “Chuck vs. the Truth” where our three heroes have all been dosed with truth serum. I think that’s the exact moment the show took off from a pretty fun show to a show that inspired the love it did, and it didn’t let up at all for the next almost 30 episodes.
Many, many things from “Chuck vs. Tom Sawyer” including Sarah’s nerd herd outfit, the whole ludicrous premise, and Chuck getting his degree.
I think what’s still my favorite joke in the whole series, from “Chuck vs. the Fat Lady.” At least as written. “His login is a randomly selected word from a piece of Vogon poetry.” Now THAT is a nerd reference.
Chuck gives Sarah the bracelet in the Buy More during the phenomenal “Chuck vs. the Santa Claus.” The scene at the end is more important, but that symbol became a thing for fans to look for throughout the rest of the series, which was always fun.
And then basically the entire back third of season two. Good Lord.
I’ve been less enamored with the last three seasons, though they have some strong moments, most frequently when they just let Levi and/or Strahovski carry things. “Chuck vs. Phase Three” or “Chuck vs. the Honeymooners” comes to mind as those kinds of episodes.
Not quite deserving as a top moment of the series but a personal favorite is when Chuck follows Sarah to dinner with a strange man (who we find out is her father, played by the brilliant Gary Cole). As Sarah sees him he tries to cover and does his best Milton from Office Space impression – great reference w/ Lumbergh playing Jack Burton. Not the first or the last scene to make me fall in love with this series but one of my personal favorites.
My favorite scene was when the were in Castle w/ Jill and looking for a “Hi C” note and Casey belts one out. He responds to the amazed looks with “What? I wasn’t hatched!”
found it… [www.youtube.com]
Thanks so much! Just added it to my favorites. I can’t watch it without cracking up.
“Take off your watch” from the end of Chuck vs. the First Kill. One of my favorites of the series, and a pretty huge moment for Sarah, I think.
So many good choices…
The scene at the end of Chuck vs the Break-Up has to be near the top, and can be found at [www.youtube.com]
Not yet mentioned:
General Beckman firing the rocket in Chuck vs the Seduction Impossible
Chuck bringing out Casey’s inner rage in Chuck vs the Sensei
From the Pilot, Casey saying “Don’t Move” after shooting Bryce, and Awesome describing how Chuck was doing as “Not Awesome”
From Chuck vs the Helicopter, Chuck flashing on who shot down Oceanic Flight 819
Sarah’s vows from Chuck vs the Cliffhanger
Chuck arresting and then breaking up with Jill in Chuck vs the Gravitron
Devon enlisting the Nerd Herd to fix Stephen’s laptop in Chuck vs Phase Three
Just wanted to say a big thank you for your reviews, write-ups, and interviews of Chuck over the years. I have been a fan from the beginning and I don’t think I can sum up the show any better. Can’t wait for your two final articles on the show I have been obsessed with for the past 5 years.
Thanks again!
One of my favorites is where Capt. Awesome has to lie to Ellie and and ends up with a crazy scenario where he was attacked by a bear. “I had to decapitate the bear in self defense” [www.youtube.com]
For me, the best Chuck moments are always tied to the great music they use.
-“Christmas TV” for Ellie and Awesome’s wedding
-“Kettering” when Chuck shoots Shaw
-“Creature Fear,” as discussed
-“We Don’t Eat” when Mary Bartowski talks with Ellie about her father
-And, my personal favorite moment, “Don’t Give Up on Us Now,” when all seems lost, only to reveal Ellie, Awesome, and Morgan all riding to rescue team Bartowski from the Ring.
I could go on and on…. Thanks Alan, for five years of great writeups!
Yeah, their use of music was brilliant. I discovered more than one band due to this show.
Fun fact…We Don’t Eat was actually not the original choice. My friend was the editor that episode and a band I won’t mention (because I love!) didn’t license the original song they chose. BUT…that song was such a highlight I couldn’t imagine it any other way.
Chuck vs the truth, I think they are in an elevator:
Chuck to Sarah: you’re so pretty (Sarah smiles)
Chuck to Casey: and Casey your jaw looks like it was sculpted by michaelangelo himself.
Always tickled me for some reason :)
re: “why are you letting sam kinnison and an indian lesbian” scene: I also can’t believe less attention was paid to the fact that actual-guy-who-played Tron was Awesome’s dad in the season where the Tron thing was so important!
Charles Carmichael always comes quickly, guys i know kung fu, and the scene in Chuck Versus the Couch Lock where Morgan wakes Casey up from his paralysis are among my favorite moments of this great show
Just wanted to thank you Alan for all the love and support you gave to Chuck. I am Zac’s real mom and I never comment but now that the show is ending I want people to know the love I have felt for people like you who have honored my dream for my son. Thanks to you and all the amazing fans
Thank you Alan for all of the love and support you gave to Chuck. I am Zac’s real mom and I never comment but I have been amazed at the love and loyalty of the fans as the show is ending. It was truly God’s miracle to bring the cast and crew and fans together and I am honored as a mom that paid many dues to see the man who is Chuck. May God bless you all and all those who were involved with Chuck to keep touching the world.Write a comment…
It is the fans who should be thanking your son and everyone involved for giving us such an awesome, fun, big-hearted show. It was an incredible joy watching these five seasons.
“Those seven years of MacGyver finally paid off!”
one of my favorite lines, after Chuck freezes his handcuffs and snaps them off.
Some scenes that I liked very much (in addition to the many that have been already mentioned): “my middle name is Lisa”(the first time Sarah ever opened up to Chuck), the end of “Sandworm” when Chuck and Sarah take the picture together (“I wanted it to be real”), when Sarah shoots the fulcrum agent with Chuck watching from afar, the proposal scenes (both of them), “Russians, so many Russians”, Casey and Goya together under the same roof, Devon telling Ellie that Chuck works for the Cia(“you don’t know, I just told you”), Casey saving the day with the mini guns in Pink slip, Chuck and Jeff together in the AV room (when Chuck is afraid of what Jeff is going to show him: “Please don’t be a porno, please please”) and many many others
Sooooo my DVR decided not to record the 1st episode. WHYYYYYY?
My favorite scene was the cabin scene in Push Mix! Of course Mr. Roboto will go down as a classic. Hell, who am I kidding – I watch the Down River scenes in American Hero at least once a week!
With Kettering playing in the background him shooting Shaw then leading to him and Sarah getting together is my favorite “combined moments”. It’s cheating but since its all consecutive I’m saying it. Of course the many others people had mentioned as well
I have hundreds of favorite moments. Most have been covered here and I will save this article ’til every link breaks. Some that haven’t:
“You can’t kill me with that radiator. It is far too confined in this car for you to get the appropriate torque.”
[www.youtube.com]
“Don’t be a hero, my friend! I will break your face!”
[www.youtube.com]
Milbarge dying. Not only did it show the show could have stakes, but what a song to set a murder to.
[www.youtube.com]
The double-whammy open/close of Chuck and Sarah’s life in Chuck Vs. The Suburbs.
[www.youtube.com] & [www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com];
“Feeling Good” – They so rarely got to just be.
[www.youtube.com]
I swore this song would come back in the memory get-back effort.
Jeffster does “Africa.” Yes, it’s a wonderful Jeff/Lester moment. But so underrated for Chuck and Sarah.
[www.youtube.com]
And my maybe favorite quote from the series (but I couldn’t find video):
Morgan: “I’m way past my prime, I am not Asian, and I don’t even know where to get the knives!”
The torque line IS one of the funniest lines in an already incredible episode.
Also, while “Feelin’ Good” itself didn’t come back, they did play the clip of her snuggling up to him while the song was playing. So there’s that.
“It’s Lisa. My middle name is Lisa.” The scene in Season 1 when Chuck tries to learn something real about Sarah. She doesn’t tell him but she does tell us her real middle name. Always been a favorite of mine.
[www.youtube.com]
Obviously, now that we are post finale, the last scene has to make it. [www.youtube.com]
A buddy of mine called me over to his place one night in 2007 and told me there was a show I had to watch. It was already 7 episodes in, so we watched “Chuck vs. The Truth.” That episode had me hooked. Perfect mix of sweet and funny. And the ending, with the Eels playing “Fresh Feeling” as Chuck fake-broke up with his future wife, was the perfect cathartic ending. Sarah’s delivery of the last lines hit me like a punch to the gut. I’m sad to say it took me 8 episodes to get onboard, but 5 years and a lot of Subway sandwiches later I am going to miss that crazy gang of spies.
Can’t believe you never included any Casey moments. I’ve always loved the end of “Chuck vs the Sensei”. It sums up Casey and his relationship with Chuck [www.youtube.com]
(arriving at Las Vecas for Chuck’s bachelor party)
– What did you think I was saying all this time ?
– Las Vegas.