Cinemax renews ‘Banshee’ for season 3

#Banshee
01.30.14 5 years ago 30 Comments

Cinemax has renewed its action drama “Banshee” for a third season. More fisticuffs for everyone!

You may recall that I was skeptical of “Banshee” – Cinemax’s first wholly-original production (“Strike Back” and “Hunted” were international co-productions) – when it first debuted, in part because I wasn’t sold on Antony Starr’s performance as an ex-con impersonating small-town Pennsylvania sheriff Lucas Hood. But Starr got more interesting things to do as the season went along, and the show distinguished itself with its prolonged and gruesome fight scenes and its other baroque, pulp-y touches, to the point where I was enjoying it immensely by the end of that first season.

I’ve seen as much of the second season (new episodes air Fridays at 10) as the rest of you, and have been pleased so far with how it’s dealt with the aftermath of the events of season 1 (the arrival of the real Hood’s son, for instance). I’m glad it’s still around, though I do wonder how much longer the creative team (headed by creators Jonathan Tropper and David Schickler) can maintain both that wacky premise and the level of creative ultra-violence without one or both wearing thin. But with “Strike Back” ending after the next season and no certainty on how upcoming projects (including the Steven Soderbergh/Clive Owen team-up “The Knick”) will do, I can understand why Cinemax wants to keep at least one known quantity on the air a while longer.

What does everybody else think? You enjoying season 2 so far? Do you see “Banshee” as the kind of show with a long creative shelf life? 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Banshee
TAGSantony starrBANSHEEFRANKIE FAISONIvana MilicevicUlrich Thomsen

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP