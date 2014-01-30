Cinemax renews ‘Banshee’ for season 3

Cinemax has renewed its action drama “Banshee” for a third season. More fisticuffs for everyone!
You may recall that I was skeptical of “Banshee” – Cinemax’s first wholly-original production (“Strike Back” and “Hunted” were international co-productions) – when it first debuted, in part because I wasn’t sold on Antony Starr’s performance as an ex-con impersonating small-town Pennsylvania sheriff Lucas Hood. But Starr got more interesting things to do as the season went along, and the show distinguished itself with its prolonged and gruesome fight scenes and its other baroque, pulp-y touches, to the point where I was enjoying it immensely by the end of that first season.
I’ve seen as much of the second season (new episodes air Fridays at 10) as the rest of you, and have been pleased so far with how it’s dealt with the aftermath of the events of season 1 (the arrival of the real Hood’s son, for instance). I’m glad it’s still around, though I do wonder how much longer the creative team (headed by creators Jonathan Tropper and David Schickler) can maintain both that wacky premise and the level of creative ultra-violence without one or both wearing thin. But with “Strike Back” ending after the next season and no certainty on how upcoming projects (including the Steven Soderbergh/Clive Owen team-up “The Knick”) will do, I can understand why Cinemax wants to keep at least one known quantity on the air a while longer.
What does everybody else think? You enjoying season 2 so far? Do you see “Banshee” as the kind of show with a long creative shelf life?
Great news! I have been enjoying season 2 and I am happy to see it come back for another season. Agree that I don’t see it lasting a long time, but I would be happy with 4 seasons like Strike Back.
I agree 4 season of Banshee would be good with a final mano a man battle between Hood and Kai – with a rabbit thrown in the mix – Most shows do well for 4 season and then season 5 fall off the cliff – So 4 season and its a wrap.
I think they pulled a Deadwood with Hood and Kai–introduced as enemies, had a big dust up, and then became tentative allies. Seems the thing we haven’t seen that I assume we’re building toward is Kai vs Rabbit, with Hood in the middle.
Starz was once the potential premium cable network for ultra violent quality pulp fiction but has since lost credibility by using qaulity creative choices to back its ambitions. Cinemax has really learned from the mistakes of Starz. Can you imagine all the crime, horror, spy pulp series from the 50s to the 70s that could be adapted as contemporary TV series and Miniseries. Me I would love to see 60s spy pulp series Modesty Blaise and Matt Helm or Marvel Punisher Max series adapted to Cinemax.
The premise ran out of steam last season. Particularly with last week’s offensive episode.
Note to the writers, even when you have a character talk about it, it’s still offensive to have a white character trespass on Native lands (consequence free!!).
Wait, it’s offensive to have a white character even walk on Native American lands without permission? Really? (Serious question)
I dont think its going to be consequence free in the long run, I would bet it’s going to pay off in a major way later on
Obviously it wouldn’t be offensive if someone accidentally trespasses or if it’s a person who doesn’t care who’s land they are on. But these are law enforcement officials who know they’re outside jurisdiction. And it’s portrayed as heroic.
The show depicts many murders and at least one rape, but the depiction of trespassing “offends” you. Yeah, okay.
The consequences wouldn’t come from a local prosecutor or anything like that, there would be serious federal repercussions, which aren’t going to happen over the course of one episode…. but yeah, not exactly like ignoring jurisdictional boundaries or the sovereignty of tribal lands are even in the top 10 of messed up things Hood has done on the show.
Yes, the trespassing offends me because of the historical context. People are murdering each other all the time on primetime TV, but they aren’t causally throwing out the n-word.
And the only rape I can remember was portrayed negatively. If there were a positive portrayal of rape I would be offended and I hope you would be too.
You complete maniac.
It’s a TV show people. Politically correct America! It’s what’s wrong with this country. It’s not real life people. You don’t like what they have on the show don’t watch it! It gets no more simple than that.
I was enjoying last season more, but I sure as hell don’t mind watching Starr beat some ass every week. Somebody throw this guy a superhero/villain role already. In response to dudes above me, I don’t view Kai/Hood as true enemies. They seem to make more interesting allies than enemies.
Never heard of The Knick before. Dayum, love Clive Owen although a show about a hospital doesn’t sound that great.
I loved the twist of the last episode of the Indian tribe vs the Amish … another interesting wrinkle. This show is FUN.
Happy with the show so far, and happy to have it around for another season.
They are doing a nice job of world building so far of growing out all of the diverse characters around the town.
I find it hard to believe they would let the show get stale, they could easily have them finally leave the town, and go on a string of heists in some other location.
I agree they could use these characters elsewhere, but then it wouldn’t still be called Banshee; Banshee is the town they live in
There is only so long that a show can sustain itself on shock-factors like sex and violence alone, before a half-intelligent watcher asks himself, WTF am I watching!!? At some point there needs to be a semblance of a proper plot or story. Gratz for Season 3 but I dont see it last beyond that.
Agreed. I mean, in order to enjoy this show you had to have bought in to the preposterous premise and all the nonsense that flows from it. You check your brain at the door and just have fun with it but you’re right, after a while it’s going to get old. Especially if they just start regurgitating the same romances and having the same 5-minute fight sequence every week.
It’s actually already starting to wear a bit thin for myself.
They’re REALLY struggling with keeping the Rebecca character relevant, but other than that, it’s been a solid second season so far (for what it is). I’m also intrigued to see if they can pull off some longer form storytelling, as they’ve limited themselves to more of the USA show model (case of the week with mythology thread linking things episode to episode)
WOW! I’ve been waiting a while for you to mention Banshee. You discuss a lot of shows I care nothing about (all the comedy sitcoms) while ignoring one of the most entertaining shows out there. When people ask me about Banshee, I describe it as a cross between Prison Break and Justified. I would argue Banshee has the most brutally realistic and creatively violent fight scenes of any show or movie in recent memory. Don’t get me wrong… It’s not Mad Men, Breaking Bad, or even Masters of Sex… But when I’ve had a long week, come home for a few beers on Friday, and get the kids to bed, there’s nothing I’d rather watch than a new episode of Banshee.
Good news! While surface level shows like this can only pleasantly surprise you once, season 2 is so far plenty entertaining.
I have watched Banshee since the first episode and love it! The amount of nudity and violence shocked me at first but now I feel it is an important part of the show. If HBO series Boardwalk Empire with its slow moving story plot along with True Bloods wackiness can endure, then I think Banshee is going to have a good run.
banshee is absolutely insane!!
just finished season 3 and it was awsome…and it looks like they have quite a few things to go on for season 4 suprisingly.
I hope this show stays at great as it is because I enjoy every every single minute of it.
Banshee is a great show and as long as the writing stays well written then I see no reason why it couldn’t go 5 even 6 seasons its w terrific show strikeback was my favorite show but now banshee is!!
I have watched both Season 1 and Season 2 and have truly enjoyed both seasons. I cannot wait for Season 3 to start. I was so happy to see that Banshee had been renewed for another season. Keep them coming
Does anyone know when season 3 starts for Banshee?
LOVE BANSHEE CANT WAIT FOR SEASON 3 4 AND 5 HELL YEAH!!! HURRY IT UP AND 20 EPISODES A SEASON THATS WHAT FANS WANT
Yes!!! This show should run for many more seasons!
I love this show! It has everything including multiple plots and lots and lots of action.
You got a “sheriff”, his “lost love”, discovery of a teen child, an angry hurt husband, the underbelly of a group of Amish people, skinheads, the guy who “owns” Banshee who is devoid of regular human feelings, an Amish whore and lastly, organized crime heads who want to see our hero as dead as the real sheriff is who has a giant hole where the palm of his hand should be. Just can’t beat it! I also like that Anastasia is Russian.
Seriously people. .it’s a show its not supposed to be filled with ethical stories n proper behavior!! Which btw it’s a Damn Good Show! ! I’m addicted. .started season 1 last night n almost all caught up today!