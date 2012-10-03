Cinemax renews ‘Strike Back’

“Strike Back” has been renewed for another season.
The action drama about a British special forces unit will return next year for its third season on Cinemax, and its fourth season overall, produced in a partnership between Cinemax/HBO in America and Left Bank and Sky in the UK. Many of the show’s writers, directors and producers will return, but the press release says that “due to plot spoilers in upcoming episodes of season two, the cast of season three will be announced at a later date as well.” (Could be that somebody major dies in the last two episodes, or that nobody else dies but they don’t want us to be reassured of that yet.)
I’m a couple of episodes behind on the current season, but have been enjoying it immensely so far, and am glad the show will be continuing.
Wouldn’t it be nice were Cinemax to air the original six-episode British season in the US?
YES!
Absolutely. The first season was *far* superior to this version (which is admittedly a good show).
I guess I should clarify that by “first season,” I mean the one that aired in the UK and had an entirely different cast.
While the first season lacked the Cinemax cheese factor, it also wasn’t nearly as well directed in it’s action scenes. It’s obvious the budget was much lower in the U.K. version. Good news that this has been renewed.
Does not seeing the UK-only season make the subsequent seasons less enjoyable? I am about to start the show and am trying to figure out if I need to track down the UK-only season first.
I’ve never seen the UK-only season and I enjoy the Cinemax version just fine.
At this point there is no need to see the first season to enjoy the Cinemax seasons. It provides some back story for the first Cinemax season, but nothing crucial. You do get to see the guy who plays Rick on The Walking Dead play a sniveling little git as the British like to say.
As everyone’s been saying, you don’t need to see the UK season to enjoy the Cinemax version. BUT the UK season was great. It was just as exciting, and more human. The main character was more real than Stonebridge and Scott–he didn’t always know what to do; he sometimes got scared; he made mistakes. And the action scenes, though maybe slightly less exciting, were much more realistic. Stonebridge and Scott always manage to kill six hundred bad guys without even getting nicked. The odds were more believable in the UK season.
I hope it’s the latter (that no one major dies, but they don’t want us to be reassured yet). There’s been enough loss of characters I like already (won’t say who since I don’t know where you are in the season)!
Not that this show isn’t a bloodbath and I know that, but yeah, I hope it’s the latter, too. I want the rest of the team to stay intact through the end of the season- there’s already been enough loss.
Great news! This season isn’t as good as last, but still good enough! I hope Winchester and Stapleton return. They’re the best part of the show!
Well they’ve already killed off one major character this season. There’s really only the main two left. Hope they don’t get rid of either of those two yet. Though i know its coming sooner or later :(.
Great show. Hits on all cylinders most of the time. Fantastic chemistry between the 2 leads. Thrilled to hear it’s been renewed. Hope there are no casting changes, especially the 2 leads, in the new season.
If anyone major dies in the final couple of episodes, I bet it’s Rhona Mitra’s character.
I hope not. That would be too much like Season 1’s ending.
At this point, Knox, Matlock, and Hansen are major, and very good candidates for getting kacked.
really look forward to this show to wrap up each week and relax a bit here in the US. so happy they renewed for next next. i will say i liked season 1 (in the US) better than this season but i have really enjoyed this one too. Knox and Matlock have been excellent villains. Dance is great.
when does u.s.a season come out on dvd