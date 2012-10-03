Cinemax renews ‘Strike Back’

“Strike Back” has been renewed for another season.

The action drama about a British special forces unit will return next year for its third season on Cinemax, and its fourth season overall, produced in a partnership between Cinemax/HBO in America and Left Bank and Sky in the UK. Many of the show’s writers, directors and producers will return, but the press release says that “due to plot spoilers in upcoming episodes of season two, the cast of season three will be announced at a later date as well.” (Could be that somebody major dies in the last two episodes, or that nobody else dies but they don’t want us to be reassured of that yet.)

I’m a couple of episodes behind on the current season, but have been enjoying it immensely so far, and am glad the show will be continuing.