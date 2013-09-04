Cinemax to air original UK ‘Strike Back’ season as ‘Strike Back: Origins’

Every time I write about Cinemax’s “Strike Back” returning for another season, I always have to include a footnote explaining that the show aired for a year in the UK with an entirely different cast, headed by Richard Armitage and future “The Walking Dead” star Andrew Lincoln. Armitage’s John Porter appears briefly at the start of the Cinemax/Sky co-produced version of the show, but Cinemax has largely treated its episodes as the start of the series, while British audiences know the series predates Philip Winchester, Sullivan Stapleton and company.
That situation is about to change, as I’m hearing that Cinemax will be airing the six-episode Armitage season later this fall, on Fridays at 10 after the current Winchester/Stapleton season wraps.
To lessen confusion for viewers who don’t know the production backstory, the Armitage episodes will air under the title “Strike Back: Origins.”
You guys know of my fondness for the Cinemax incarnation of the show – it’s low-budget action, but smart and well-crafted – and I’ve been curious to see the earlier episodes for a while. Now I’ll get the chance.
UPDATE: Cinemax made the news official yesterday. “Strike Back: Origins” will debut on October 25. Here’s a teaser trailer, for those of you who haven’t seen that season.
I’ve already seen the first British season – it’s great. It’s definitely better than it needs to be.
I’m currently catching up on Strike Back and I started with the SkyTV version and it’s really good. Richard Armitage is great and, while Andrew Lincoln doesn’t get a ton to do, he’s good when he does get something.
The format is pretty much the same, with two episodes forming what is essentially a 90-100 minute movie and a broader storyline loosely connecting all six episodes. I honestly didn’t think there was that startling a difference between the two versions except that the original had no nudity and less graphic violence.
Less graphic violence?????!!!! I shudder to think what the others are? I just saw the episodes with Richard Armitage (because of him) and had a hard time looking at the screen because of all that violence.
Maybe it’s just me but Cinemax has this certain brand of bone-crunching violence (Banshee is worse still than what I’ve seen from the first Cinemax season of Strike Back) that I just can’t handle. There’s certainly not less violence in the Armitage/Lincoln version but it’s different, a little duller, and I don’t mind it as much.
Offing Armitage’s character the way they did was on par with making Jim Phelps the fucking bad guy in the first M:I flick. That said, I love “Strike Back”. It’s what “24” would have been if it had been on cable and hadn’t slaved itself to the stupid ass real time format.
Good comparison. Also, fewer secret sewers into HQ.
Not exactly a fair comparison. The original Strike Back had six episodes. 24 aired almost 200. Needless to say, the former is *way* easier to pull off than the latter. That being said, the original Strike Back is excellent, much better than the (still enjoyable) reboot. I still wish they had kept Porter around, as that could have been the best action show since 24 (as it stands, The Unit gets that spot). Oh, and in case you were favorably comparing the rebooted Strike Back to 24…uh, no. 24 is a superior show in every way imaginable, unless you really *need* gratuitous sex and nudity.
Here in Australia one network was airing the UK series at the same time as another aired the US version; it was late at night and I was channel surfing and thoroughly confused.
It’s about time!!!
Yippee! Been wanting to see this for quite some time!
I would say the Armitrage episodes are significantly “darker” than the Cinemax episodes. John Porter is about as dark and tragic as the archetype gets. Armitrage had plenty of practice with this as Guy of Gisbourne in the BBC’s Robin Hood (highly recommended to anybody who enjoys a good old school syndication type romp)…moral of the story is that the Armitage episodes are a much different vein, but still a pretty high quality 6 episode stretch.
I felt the original was more story and charactor driven
Armitage also has quite a dark turn in his seasons on the excellent “MI-5” (“Spooks” in the UK).
The SkyTV version was far superior to what Cinemax did to the series, not just because Richard Armitage was in it (one of the main reasons I watched it!) but because, even with the violence, you could believe that these events could actually have taken place. They were plausible. Come on! How would it be possible to catch a falling bomb? As one friend of mine so succinctly described it, Project Dawn was all “boobs, bullets, backsides, blood and bombs”!
I actually did watch Project Dawn even though what they did to Porter’s character shocked me to the core. I had invested in Porter’s character and wanted to see who had betrayed him. Why is it that writers can only kill off characters when they leave a show. Can their minds not come up with something better? In the case of Porter, his back story shows that he was a widower and his death would leave his daughter an orphan. I know, most people would say, “Who cares?” but when you have got to know John Porter that is the point! You DO care!
“In the case of Porter, his back story shows that he was a widower and his death would leave his daughter an orphan. I know, most people would say, “Who cares?” but when you have got to know John Porter that is the point! You DO care!”
THIS! Thank you! <3 John Porter.
I’ve never watched strike back, and now I’m confused. So if you’re new to the show and would like to check it out, which do you watch? In what order? Help!
You can start with Strike Back: Project Dawn (Cinemax’s season 1) and carry on from there.
In many ways, the Sky’s Strike Back is different in tone and hardly any of the cast from the first series made it into the Cinemax version.
But do check out the Origins series when it does air.
Better to watch the season from the UK first as there’s a huge spoiler at the start of Season 2. This is how I watched it.
with all the great location shooting they do it doesn’t look like a low budget show to me.
The Richard Armitage series is like your first-born and Sullivan/Winchester series, your youngest child. Both different, both interesting, both unique, both great. I enjoyed all the series and won’t say one is better than the other because they aren’t. The first series is about the individual, the second about 2 men and there’s the difference.