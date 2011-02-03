‘Community’ – ‘Advanced Dungeons & Dragons’: The last dragon?

A review of tonight’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I mourn the death of an imaginary waiter…
“For my turn, I feel sorry for Pierce Hawthorne.” -Neil
When “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas” aired, I suggested that, if time and expense were no issue, the show should produce an alternate live-action version in which we see the Polar Express trip as the other characters experienced it in the study room. “Advanced Dungeons & Dragons” was essentially the idea: the study group again going on a journey of the imagination, but this time presented as they’re really seeing it.
It was the flip side of the Christmas episode in another way, too: where Christmas was big on heart and fairly light on laughs, “Dungeons & Dragons” was one of the season’s funniest episodes, but one where the emotional stuff was a bit iffier.
Let’s get that out of the way first, because on the whole I loved this one. I really enjoyed the idea of Jeff being the one to lead the charge for the study group doing this good deed – even if he was doing it more out of guilt than altruism – because it was so unusual for the character and because his central role on the show meant there was more tension than usual when Pierce showed up to ruin things. (Ordinarily, the group is just struggling to keep Jeff interested in these sorts of things, so he couldn’t play this kind of semi-heroic role.)
I had two concerns on that front. First, that Pierce was so completely, urepentantly evil – and back to back from an episode that was also about Pierce’s insecurities making him be a complete ass – that it’s becoming really, really hard to justify why the study group keeps him around. I get that last week the idea was that he had been ignored as a child and acted out, and even here he’s doing it out of loneliness and fear, and everyone ultimately takes pity on him, but he’s still a bullying ass, and it’s been a very long time since he’s done anything vaguely redeeming. (Even in the Christmas episode, he only stayed with Abed on the train because he felt too lonely to go home.) At this point, Chang is almost the more human – and certainly more likable – character of the two.
Second, even though the episode was only telling a single story with no subplots, the actual playing of the game took up so much time that I’m not sure that (Fat) Neil’s feel-better epiphany entirely played. I like the idea that he figures out how to win the game while simultaneously recognizing that there’s someone lonelier than he is, but it came very quickly after Neil mostly took a backseat to the regulars, and there’s no suggestion that the others (aside from maybe Pierce himself) are going to keep hanging out with him. So it’s like Jeff got the others to do something to feel better about themselves, but unless Neil is now going to appear more frequently, and/or in ways suggesting he’s now pals with the group, the whole thing was mainly an excuse for one long comic set piece.
But good lord, what a brilliant comic set piece. I was never much into D&D (my particular brand of nerditry was more sci-fi-oriented than fantasy), but knowledge of the game wasn’t required to appreciate the various bits of hilarity. You just needed to know that this group of very strange, clearly delinated characters were sitting around a table and pretending to be a totally different group of characters, yet bringing their own biases to them. So Britta was still insufferable in her more-politically-correct-than-thou attitude(*), Jeff was still impatient, and Annie was, as always, disturbingly eager and knowledgeable about sex, this time from the perspective of Hector the Well-Endowed. That sequence – Fienberg has already dubbed it the “Alison Brie transgendered pantomimed sex scene” – was explosively hilarious, and one of many examples of where the contrast between reality and imagination was perfectly-rendered.
(*) Two thoughts on this. First, the other characters’ frustration with Britta stood in marked contrast to how they felt about Pierce. Britta’s a pain in the ass but they still love her. Pierce is a bully who ruins everything, and it’s unclear why he’s still tolerated. And second, Troy’s “You’re the AT&T of people!” has already replaced “Where’s your jetpack, Zuckerberg?” from last week’s “The Office” as my new go-to insult.
I don’t think “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas” failed from a comedic standpoint, as it wasn’t aiming for these kinds of laughs. It was a bittersweet holiday story with occasional jokes and a beautiful visual style. But at the same time, when you hold these two episodes up next to each other, you can see that when you make things very literal the jokes can give way to the look. This episode had its stylistic flourishes in the “Lord of the Rings”-style score and backstory sequence, but it was still our characters looking like themselves(**) while talking about dragons and gnomes and swords and whatnot, and that’s what made it so funny.
(**) Well, except Chang. Horrible, weird, funny, blackface elf Chang.
How I feel about the episode’s emotional side is going to depend on the fallout – whether Pierce’s recent behavior is addressed, whether Neil is any more prominent – but in terms of balls-out comedy, this was one of the best “Community”s of the season. And belongs in the pantheon of D&D-related comedy episodes with the “Freaks and Geeks” finale.
What did everybody else think?
Write a comment…I hate Pierce, so goddamn much. It makes no sense that they would even let him in that room anymore, because he’s a psychotic bastard. The only upside to his existence is that Troy has a place to live, and even that isn’t worth enduring such a horrible human being.
100% agree,I really hate Pierce, and not iin some “I love to hate him” type of way. More in a “he’s ruining the show for me” way. I hate every single scene that he’s in & if they dont fix it soon, I don’t know how much longer I can watch it. Which makes me sad, because I mostly really enjoy this show.
Pierce Pierce Pierce, Pierce your a B…
Partly agree. Recent episodes have villianized Checy Chase where it does truly effect the flow of the show. However, I can’t imagine the cast without him, and taking him off Community would make much more of a difference than Parks and Rec losing Paul Schneider last season.
Apologies with my post, it’s you’re a b, not your a b, English was never a strong suit in school.
Also Pierce as drugs was hysterical, but I think we’re coming on a Pierce centric episode where everything gets put out on the table
The last couple episodes to me have reminded me of a baseball team giving Pierce/Chevy some extra at bats in order to showcase his trade value.
I loved the episode, but Pierce was horrible. The entire time, I wanted Jeff to stand up and punch Pierce in the face and kick him out of the group. He was just a flat-out rotten person– worse than Jeff. Sure, he gave Troy a place to live and money to Annie so that she can afford her rent, but he is a miserable bastard. Plus, I think that Chevy Chase brings nothing to the show and in fact takes away screen time from the characters and actors that are actually funny.
I recognize that there was a time when Chevy Chase was funny– Fletch, SNL, Caddyshack– but that time has long passed him by. I hated him in the first episode and haven’t liked him since.
Chevy is hilarious in the show, but I agree that the writers take the character of Pierce over-the-top and it is starting to become grating.
I think Pierce is hilarious, but I missed the first half of season 2. Either way, sometimes I feel that Pierce means his cruelty as humorous, but it falls flat with the group. But yeah, I guess he was over the top. As a stand-alone episode, It was great, but as Pierce developing as a character over time it might have been over-the-line.
Chase is a trainwreck of unwatchably unfunny for me.
Pierce won me over in the sailing episode with his speech to Jeff and Shirley’s heroic rescue of him and I haven’t stopped caring since. Piece is like Fat Neil – the other characters really need to make an effort to get to know him and extend him some sympathy and attention to bring the good Pierce out rather than the bitter, wounded shell he wears on the outside (remember – lots of ex-wives, step-child who fleeces him for money, mother just passed away, etc.) I really wish they’d show what it’s like with he and Troy living together. Come to think of it, he’s helped Troy and Annie survive away from their parents so far. He’s just… misunderstood.
Who did the voiceover? It sounded like the actress who played Eowyn on “LotR” doing her best Cate Blanchett impersonation.
The credits said “Lisa Monahan”
The cleaning lady!
I feel like this is how Chang should be played–let him have one intensely absurd gag, and then get him the hell out of Dodge for the rest of the episode. He would have been insufferable if he’d stayed any longer, but he was funny while he was there.
That is exactly how I feel about Chang. I like him but I don’t want to see him all episode.
I actually could have used more of chang in blackface. That might be the funniest his character has ever been
In general, I agree with limiting Chang’s screen time. Ken Jeong is hilarious and I want the character to remain fresh. However, last night, I wish Chang stuck around longer. The dark elf gag was hilarious and he would have been awesome throughout the entire show.
I second all those who say “usually I’d say to keep Chang short, but the dark elf thing could have worked for longer in this episode.”
I think the death of Pierce’s mother (or transformation into a lava lamp) earlier in the year explains some of why Pierce is still allowed in the group. But I agree with Alan, it needs to be addressed soon.
well to be fair I forgot this episode did begin with a voiceover saying that “the balance between good and Pierce” would be changed forever. So maybe the show had to push him to the extremes of unlikeable to service a future story.
I wished they had done it in an episode that wasn’t as conceptually funny as this one however.
There’s supposed to be a special Pierce-in-hospital episode coming up, soI’m confident all the ill will the group is having towards him will be addressed there.
“that it’s becoming really, really hard to justify why the study group keeps [Pierce] around.”
This is what made the episode sour for me. He’s gone way past the point where he’d realistically be tolerated. He’s been a complete ass ever since killing the trampoline in Mean Girls. And probably before that, too, I’ve just forgotten how horrible he’s been.
the first two thirds of this I thought were hilarious, with so many great lines and facial reactions from the cast and kudos to the sound design guys really excelled themselves at punctuating gags and atmosphere.
But Pierce? I think this episode broke his character and brought the tone of the show down.
Usually he’s an ass in bursts but his unrelenting attack on Fat Neil (which went on far too long) was irredeemable IMO. As Alan also noticed it made Chang the more likeable of the two.
In the past Pierce is a jerk in small doses and then they dial him back but even if it this was supposed to add some emotional resonance to his character it was too harsh.
I would have preferred it if Pierce had played along in his usual curmudgeonly way and at the point of losing just blurted out that Jeff was the Fat Neil instigator. Pierce was a sore loser but not the bully he was in this episode.
I thought Pierce was hilarious as a dick, but it is stretching credulity at this point for the reasons mentioned. The revelation of his dad being a tool last week helps, but I’d hope Harmon and Co to have a redemptive episode coming up, something along the lines of the Pottery episode. Or if they just go with the implication at the end that Pierce will continue to hang out with Neil while the rest of the group goes on to ignore him again, their “good deed” done.
Neal can do better!
This show is so wonderful. I never wanted this episode to end.
I disliked this episode for a lot of reasons.
1) Didn’t care enough about Fat Neil to get the emotional/serious stuff because the writers were simply using him as a way to get to this D&D parody episode and as doll that Pierce could slap around.
2) Didn’t Duncan name Fat Neil last week?
3) Pierce’s antics did not make me laugh except for the Al Jolson reference. For the minority of you who don’t know ([www.youtube.com]).
Yep, that happened.
4) No repercussions for Pierce. Like Alan said, his presence in the study group NEEDS to be addressed. After this and last weeks episode.
The only funny came from when Pierce wasn’t around. This episode would have actually been enjoyable if they had explored the dynamic of the group stumbling through D&D without Pierce interjecting. Loved the Britta/gnome stuff.
Velocityknown, you are the Pierce of this site.
Nope, Fat Neil’s name came up when the group was guessing who Annie had a crush on in Asian Population Studies.
@Razorback
Typically love this show, just didn’t care for this episode.
@Thejoshbaker
Thanks, wasn’t sure about the continuity there.
Jeff also mentions fat neil in conspiracy theories as he tries to blow off Annie.
I agree with Velocityknown on all points, particularly #1. Don’t use Neil as a plot pawn and then expect an emotional payoff. He was just an excuse for the others to play D&D.
I’m not sure Annie’s knowledge of sex is that suprising, Alan. She does live above a marital aid store. ;)
Excellent episode. One of the best of the series.
Was Fat Neil introduced earlier this season specifically to set up this episode? Watching the intro, remembering him from earlier episodes kind of in the background and then finding out he was about to be a major character for a week, it was pretty neat. Like what Nikki and Paolo were probably supposed to be when “Lost” suddenly built an episode around background characters.
Except, in this case, I’m guessing Fat Neil is actually an example of a reverse-Nikki and Paulo. N & P were originally intended to be slowly integrated into the main cast in Lost, since it had been established that there were dozens of other castaways around all the time, but we hadn’t ever met any of them. Also, the writers wanted more characters to do fun flashback backstories with, etc. Accordingly, they started slowly dropping Nikki and Paulo into the background of the scenes and gave them a few lines here and there, with the goal of eventually making them full-fledged characters.
Fans found the characters and this entire approach annoying that far into the show, though, so the writers abandoned the idea and disposed of N & P in the episode you mention.
In Community’s case, I suspect we’re dealing with the opposite. Harmon probably knew this episode was coming far enough in advance that he could write Fat Neil into the last two episodes, so we would care about him a little more when he showed up. Good stuff.
Well, it works better to integrate new characters into a college show than it does on a freaking deserted island. THERE it made no sense (plus well, they were written horribly).
I so hated Pierce in this episode that the air was thick with my emotional venom! But that made the episode work much better. And why is he still there? Because the writers want him there. Anyway, another brilliant episode on the most under-appreciated show on television.
That was great. Love Chang as the dark elf. Really disturbing. Pierce didn’t bother me too much. While I think he is getting to be a bit too much, I think the group is handling it to a degree by trying to leave him out of certain things.
Alan, is it possible that they’re setting up for Chevy Chase to leave Community at the end of the season? I’m sure he commands a large salary, plus he has a reputation for being hard to deal with. Maybe they’re just laying the groundwork for his leaving the show?
there is that. Chevy never really blends with the cast and while the character’s inability to blend with the characters sometimes worked the show doesn’t really have a way to use him every week without just wedging him into a gag for a few minutes of appearance time.
It could be they are engineering the show to swap out Pierce for Daddy Chang in the group and have Pierce be the antagonist for several episodes.
I really enjoyed this episde (even if I found it a bit weird.
During the episode, I did think that Pierce is the new Chang: someone desperate to be included who lashes out in an overblown hateful powertrip when he’s excluded. I don’t remember S2 being quite that harsh – he was rude and bigoted maybe, by I don’t remember Pierce being so downright hateful to everyone.
Given Harmon’s comments about how scenes with Chase take longer to film, I do wonder if sometimes they’re starting to structure episodes based on the logistics of filming with Chevy, so that he has more scenes on his own or with 1 other person, but is missing from some of the larger group scenes. That would allow them to move more quickly through group scenes, and have a 2nd unit film the Chevy scenes if needed.
Alan has noted that the cast interacts much more fluidly when Chevy’s not around (he interrupts to go in for a joke, tries too hard for attn, etc.). I for one would not miss the character.
Reply to comment…
I agree, given that this show tends to telegraph its punches, it does seem like they’re setting up for Pierce / Chevy to leave after this season, or take on a different (smaller) role. Could also be that they don’t know if he’ll want to stay on.
Found, is there ANY reason to believe that Alan is correct? Maybe Alan doesn’t like Chevy from when he was a kid; maybe Chevy insulted TV critics; or, maybe Alan caught him a bad day. A snapshot is not objective reality
@TIMB, it was simply an observation he made about the dynamics of the cast panel discussions. No claims were made as to the nature of objective reality. Just an observation.
I think Hannah has it right. Pierce is going to be the new outsider to the group. While Chang becomes more involved. The narrator has two very interesting lines related to Pierce . 1) A game that would ever change the balance between good and Pierce. 2) As so it was that Pierce Hawthorne saved the life of fat Neil while learning very very little. – Kenwalt
Maybe it was my lack of D&D knowledge, but I really hated this episode. One of the worst IMO.
never played it in my life. still loved it
Agree with Kam. Never played and loved the episode.
I agree with Maria. I hated it. It was not funny except for Annie/Abed sex scene. Pierce was a total ass, and I only wanted him gone. I see no reason for the group to associate with him any longer. He is irredeemable.
I know zero about D&D and I didn’t enjoy that part of the story at all. I felt lost. I thought Neil’s redemption was too quick and tidy, which may be a consequence of the time restraints. All in all, the only investment I had in this episode was hatred for Pierce, and that is not something I want to base my viewership of the show on.
I know nothing about D&D except for what I saw in the episode of Freaks & Geeks and I thought it was an incredible episode. Different strokes, I suppose. I agreee that Pierce was terrible and intolerable but I liked it in the sense that I thought it was building to kicking Pierce out of the group and Chase off of the show. I can’t stand him.
I think you minimize the depth of Neil’s depression. The character was already taking the steps that people planning their suicide take. Giving a prized possession away is a common sign of a planned suicide. The significance of his epiphany is not a relief of depression; it is a move away from suicide.
Agreed. It’s when the teacher called him Fat Neil that we knew this was pretty damned serious. And, as Alan indicated, the fact that Jeff of all people cared about him should’ve been a clue to pay real close attention to him and his emotional state.
I agree about Pierce, but to be fair, the episode ended with Pierce by himself, and the gang both ignoring and resenting him. His pathetic behavior has actually been consistent with the fallout from his mother’s death (and his denial). I’m pretty sure the show is going to address how Pierce has alienated the rest of the group.
That Annie montage may have been the funniest things I ever saw. And Britta mourning the Gnome was a close second.
Neil’s turn around was awfully fast. I suspect that it was a victim of only having 21 minutes to tell the story and the jokes were just too funny to cut.
Crossing my fingers that Community is around for along long time. No other show would have done an episode like this. Not even Big Bang Theory.
Let’s not forget the voice overs character descriptions…Britta the needlessly irate and Shirley’s giggle followed by ‘hello’…plus when he explained how Chang’s appearance made everyone uncomfortable and Troy & Abbot’s uncomfortable face… followed by an uncomfortable nod. The intro VoiceOver was worthy of at least 3 re-winds!
I’m just flabbergasted at the skill of Danny Pudi. He performs every permutation, emotional reversal and outlandish stunt that the show demands and yet keeps an emotional core and makes each performance recognizably Abed. Man deserves an Emmy.
I was going to say, I thought Abed’s turn as the dungeon master was absolutely incredible, and provided the backbone for the D&D line of comedy throughout the show.
Honestly, I feel like this episode might have jumped the shark. I’m not kidding. Everyone’s voicing some version of “Pierce was a dick” but for me it was just way way way too far. I didn’t feel it worked at all, I was uncomfortable the whole episode and only laughed a couple times (I’m thinking that was partly because Pierce in this episode was just in another universe, and partly because I don’t think the material was very good).
It was like a train wreck to me. Alan, you always talk about this show balancing the genuine emotional with the wacky referential humour. That entails a measure of continuity and attention to human behaviour – how do they come back next week and sit around that study table with Pierce? I don’t get it. We’ll see I guess. :(
Annie/Abed sex description scene was great though.
Community has so many different flavors and beats of comedy and emotion that I actually think a “jumping the shark” moment can’t happen.
I didn’t find Pierce’s characterization in this episode that far off base. It’s been established in a number of prior episodes that the only type of humor Pierce understands are cheap insults at the expense of others (remember the rampant gay jokes in the Kickpuncher episode?). I am sure his first reaction to seeing a fat kid in his seat with his friends is to make fun of the kid for being fat.
I understand the criticism that casting him as the villain undid some of the character building Pierce has gone through, but really, I don’t agree. The ONLY growth we’ve seen from Pierce are occasional moments when he actually cares about the other people in his study group (i.e. the Christmas episode, giving Annie money, letting Troy live with him, etc). There’s no reason to believe he wouldn’t be EXTRA evil to someone like Fat Neil, who is not in the group, and indeed, by whom Pierce feels threatened.
Pierces behavior might be hard to tolerate, but it wasn’t unbelievable in context of the show.
Agree with Dan S. Pierce was a total dick, but he’s usually at least a 90% dick. I haven’t seen all the s1 episodes, so maybe he was nicer there, but this certainly wasn’t surprising or out of character from him.
There was an episode of Happy Days where a guy literally jumped over a shark! And it was the best one!!!
Watch the first season, Greg. At no point in any of those twenty-five episodes did Pierce come anywhere close to the behavior he exhibited last night. D&D Pierce makes S1 Pierce seem as harmless as Troy.
So tired of the liberal* (and mostly incorrect) use of “jumping the shark”
*quantity not political usage
Really enjoyed this episode, even though I do agree that Pierce is definitely becoming less relatable than Chang lately. Though on the other hand, I feel like he is already kind of paying the price for being so insufferable – the group didn’t bother to invite him to play D&D, and after the game ended, they all seemed to go back to largely ignoring him. It does seem like he is walking on a knife edge between staying in the group and being kicked out. Anyway, I imagine this is all leading to a Pierce-centric episode where we all get some explanation for his behaviour.
I really enjoyed this episode . The Annie scene was hilarious and Dani Pudi was Brilliant as always . an episode like this remainds me why i love Community . for me this one is on top with Goodfellas , Paintball and bottle Episode.
Community is awesome when it comes to continuity. Just look back at how they set up Jeff and Annie throughout season 1. I would be incredibly surprised if they didn’t address Pierce’s attitude and Neal didn’t pop up on occasion throughout the rest of the season.
Ha! “Alison Brie transgendered pantomimed sex scene”. Though you can’t discount Danny Pudi’s rendition of Abed’s rendition as an elf maiden!
I don’t understand you people. Pierce was hilariously awesome. Also, they already TRIED to kick him and his universally recognized character flaws out of the group before, and they just turn on each other when he’s not there to heap scorn on. Pierce is a great villain when he wants to be, and he’s a bumbling idiot when he’s trying to be nice. That’s fun. Chill out.
His behavior moved decidedly outside the realm of fun into uncomfortable and disturbing tonight because of the subject matter. He verbally abused an imminently suicidal young man. Loneliness, insecurity, whatever the motive, the outcome was the same, and it was deplorable and hard to watch.
I agree! I loved evil Pierce. Do I want him that way every episode? No, but he definitely upped the ante in this episode. Part of what made it so great was that he ruined what they thought would be a super easy task of letting Neil win D &D. The group had to go from just playing along to actually getting invested in the game so that they could beat Pierce! And like he said they all learned an important lesson. 1. Don’t mess with me! 2. Invite me to your crap!
But the study group, heck Jeff alone, is “stronger” than Pierce. The outcome was never in doubt. We all know that the group wouldn’t fail Neil. It was just a matter of time before Pierce failed. So I never felt uncomfortable.
This reminds me of that 30 Rock gag a while back with Pete sexing up his sleeping wife. A lot of people (including Alan) thought it was hysterical; a lot of people were deeply offended because of the issues with consent and definition of rape. I think your closeness to the subject matter greatly influences your reaction. Personally, my family just went through the suicide of a young relative, and I have had a lot of interaction with people with both body issues and clinical depression. So even in the context of the story arc, Pierce’s behavior wasn’t even remotely funny for me. I suppose from a story-telling point of view I can see how it was effective. At least for the payoff of this particular arc.
It was a game of D&D. Pierce was initially just being mean, but once he read the sourcebooks it seemed more about him getting into character- which Neil seemed to recognize by inviting him to play at the episode’s end. Part of the fun of D&D for some players is that you can simulate behavior that would be frowned upon or legally actionable in the real world.
Also, when the game first starts, Neil knows that they’re patronizing him. It’s obvious that the opening minutes of the game aren’t making him feel any better about himself, as everyone is bumbling along and over-emphasizing how special he is- it’s the sort of thing that only makes you feel worse when you’re depressed. But when he gets to take on a true nemesis in Pierce(and comes to the epiphany that his life might suck a little, but isn’t nearly so horrible that he feels like taking it out on others), he’s able to step back and re-evaluate. Pierce is a dick, but he’s also the only reason the intervention worked at all.
Great episode. I liked it much better than Abed’s Christmas episode for the reason Alan described.
About Pierce’s behavior, this episode needed a villian. A real threat to up the ante. And it worked. Will there be consequences? I don’t really care. This could fit into a larger storyline, or it could be a one-off. I’m fine either way.
Reply to comment…
While Pierce was perhaps pushed to far, I’d like to list some of the explanations floated for why the group keeps Pierce around (not so much as justification as for the fact that I like lists):
1. Pierce is in some ways more sincere than anyone, this was visited upon in the first episode. He wants what he wants, unabashedly and completely. Yes he’s desperately needy, but at least he’s honest about it. Jeff shouting that he wants to be excluded, while a great Jeff Winger line, is essentially false (see the chicken episode for example), Jeff loves to be worshiped but hides it (which restrains the more dick-ish aspects of this neediness), while Pierce honestly flaunts it.
2. They need someone to feel better than. This was visited upon in the Pierce out of the group episode. With Pierce around they can always pick on him, largely because he deserves it, with minimal guilt and maximum opportunity.
3. Pierce has no one else. As visited upon in the Pierce joins up with Leonard episode and also in the Family visits episode. Pierce really doesn’t have anyone, and so it can be seen as a sort of charity in a way.
4. Lastly, it does seem Pierce cares about the group/being a part of the group, even if by incompetence and selfishness he contributes nothing to its well-being, and as seen by the Buddy episode, it feels incredibly dick-ish to throw away someone who worships you (or at least seems to), even if there are many good reasons to do so.
All that said, I dunno. I liked this episode a lot, especially as a D&D player. But as a character piece for Pierce…
I have to say in Pierce’s credit, he took the game more seriously than anyone else, even if simply out of spite, there’s something admirable about being able to throw yourself so completely and without reserve into things (a trait seen in a far more kindly light in Abed).
I like Pierce as a character of extremes, and one who is essentially unexplainable. After all, in real life how often does someone actually expose enough of their innards that they are explainable (or to put it otherwise, how often do you expose enough of yourself that other people can make accurate judgments about the origins/nature of your behavior) (granted this is tv, but I’m just saying…).
However, as a creature of extremes, his extreme jerkocity is being pushed a bit much. And yet, Pierce as a character I doubt would work if he were not a jerk, rather the reason for keeping him around is he worships these people, most especially Jeff, for whom that is especially important, but to a degree all of these people. And even if that doesn’t make their lives easier… they’ve often worked harder to get less reward than making a crazy old man’s dreams of belonging come true.
But perhaps it’s time to revisit Pierce’s worship/affection/obsession with the group in a manner other than envy, manipulation, and jealousy. Not to smooth out the character but rather to get a fuller view of his glorious jagged-ness.
As a side note, I think Chevy Chase’s behavior with the cast is at least partially a corollary of Chevy Chase’s comeback-persona (that’s not to say this necessarily doesn’t reflect his real private dynamic with the group (not that I really think it does), a persona’s not just something you wear in public)
Wow, I think this really sums up the issue of Pierce well. Thanks!
One of Pierce’s quotes in the S1 finale, which was repeated in the bottle episode: “I say things others won’t. That has value.” He’s willing to rip off the band-aid or get the ball rolling, and in some cases that works very well (and really, Chevy Chase is so funny the way he delivers so much of it). But yes, this is an issue that needs addressing in an upcoming episode.
Great assessment – your points are all spot on.
One thing I think is being lost in the “Pierce is too unlikeable” judgments is that Chevy Chase gave a HELL of a performance as Evil Pierce. After weeks sidelined or stuck in a wheelchair, I think I he delivered in spades.
I (happily) can’t anticipate where the writers will go, but I would love to see Pierce take on Chang’s role as the stock villain and Chang take on Pierce’s as the weirdo they grudgingly befriend.
Pierce was over the top. Sure. But I thought he was in the mold of one of those awful, evil, antagonists from a fantasy-type adventure movie.
I thought of it as a role he was playing that was so over-the-top that it wasn’t to be truly believed. Though, admittedly it’s tough to tell with this show what we’re supposed to take as reality and what we aren’t.
But in any adventure there is always some villian that is merciless and evil. And is hated ( and is supposed to be hated) by the audience.
Pierce might be insensitive, but he’s never been like THAT before. So i just figured it was in the context of the story itself. Not that Pierce is really that evil.
Exactly, and as a reformed D&D nerd, there is ALWAYS one player in the group that is throughly vested in just screwing with the game. You are reading into Pierce being bad too much people. No matter what, that one player will go off on tangents, annoy the other players, and basically do everything they can to piss off the DM. Pierce also did exactly what that player would do. He cheated, went and found the module and read it so he knew all the tricks. And Senor Chang as a Drow, brilliant. The most Munchkin of races in the game, of course he would play it, and be 100% ready to go in an instant, costume and all, and the first to die is 100% spot on. The module itself wasn’t a real one, but darn near every other book they were using was good ole 1980s era 1st edition D&D, kudos to the prop guys for being old school (and Pierc’s quote I won at Advanced even probably missed anyone who hasn’t played).
No one here gets how Chevy Chase the actor informs Pierce the character. I suggest looking up Paul Simon’s “You Can Call Me Al” video on YouTube – Chase has always been a grandstander and a camera hog, and Harmon understands this and writes Pierce accordingly. Chase has always been annoying, but also funny.
As for the episode itself, it just confirms what I’ve been saying all season: this show is strongest when it doesn’t rely entirely on cheesy vampires or Claymation or runaway fake spaceships. The cast is made up of terrific comic actors who only need a truly great central premise, smart dialogue and a good director to create a classic episode.
I listen to the Howard Stern show. I remember he discussed his wedding reception at Le Cirque and how Chevy Chase gave a very vulgar toast in an attempt to be funny. Other guests like Jimmy Kimmel was there to say that it was extremely unfunny and inappropriate…
I laughed out loud quite a bit at the humor of this one and enjoyed the sentiments of it, but I found two major flaws. The first was the meta voice over work a la LOTR (though it sounded more like Stranger than Fiction), which wasn’t necessary on the whole and was really annoying at the beginning…just not done well.
My second issue was with Evil Pierce, though not quite the same as yours. I just see it as a complete reversal of character that had no place, rather than a progressive change the show just needs to address.
For most of the series, Pierce was very similar to Season 1 Michael Scott if he’d grown up in the 40s…trying to be cool, oblivious to social protocols and limits, offensive, attention seeking. Add a little more crybaby/sore loser, a little more intelligence, and much more insecurity, and you get Pierce. While he could be craven and moody in his attempts to appropriate glory and attention to himself, we knew it came back to that insecurity. Last week’s pot sketch fiasco didn’t seem all that much nastier or meanspirited to me, it just smacked overtly of Pierce’s desparation. But Dungeons and Dragons was just outright mean without substantial reason, and I think that was a bad call.
I found it particularly irritating because I don’t think it was actually harmful to the story. Chevy Chase is great at the unknowingly inappropriate; had this merely taken place on a school day, with him calling fat Neil Fat Neil a couple of times, the rest of the group could have taken out their frustrations in the game, the story could have followed the same path, and we would have seen more wit and more nuanced writing from more shots of study room group dynamics and less cut’s to Pierce’s secret layer and him being a massive a-hole.
So for me, it wasn’t another step in a slippery slope, it was just a fruitless reversal of personality.
Again, though, they really brought the funny, and the second largest issue with casting Pierce as an outsider was they had less time in the room to bring it.
One thing that actually bothered me was that Abed didn’t disqualify Pierce for cheating. I actually *did* play a lot of role-playing games as a teenager, and if I was Dungeon Master and a player would sit on information that there’s no way either he or his character could possibly know without cheating (like where exactly to find the amulet that would the dragon), I would send him away immediately.
It especially didn’t resonate with Abed’s insistence on following the rules down to the letter a couple of scenes before.
Since you’re seemingly knowledgeable, was the bit about gnomes being 5 race levels lower than Britta’s character genuinely from DnD? It smelled of inauthenticity, but I’m not 100% certain.
They were playing with 2nd edition rules, so my memory on it is not 100%, but it sure sounds wrong. So while that was wrong, the commitment to drawing out his own maps is so like 2nd edition play and not anything I see with 4th edition play anymore.
I’m not sure if they were playing 1st or 2nd edition. (The logos on the books all looked first edition.) In either case, neither of them had anything like “race levels”. Each race had some advantages and disadvantages compared to the others, just like the (MMO)RPGs of today. That being said, the module may have, or the DM may create, an elf village (or entire game world) with a racial caste system.
I love the altered opening credits: [www.youtube.com]
I must make this my ringtone.
Oh, and I agree with everyone’s complaints about Pierce being insufferable — even if it was for the sake of having a good villain for D&D.
I swooned over the new credits. I love new credits!
The white board this week said something like, “We all know dungeons were real, but what about dragons? The answer may surprise you. Search ‘mycommunityoutreach’ to find out more.'”
I searched it and couldn’t find anything. Anyone know what’s going on there?
I have no doubt Pierce’s current attitude is building towards something. To be fair to the character (which no one has yet acknowledged) is that he’s been an outsider to the group and the source of their jokes for a long time. They left the poor guy in the entrance of the bar in Troy’s b’day ep and didn’t even help him for god sakes. It’s no wonder he’s resentful.
Anyway, loved the episode. I’ve never known how Dungeons + Dragons worked, so I naturally found it hilarious and ridiculous.
Am I the only one who thought the game was “fixed”? After all, the fear was FN was going to do something bad, no just pout. So genius Abed had this thing under control all along, and Neal was going to win (rather than say kill himself).
And Pierce was in on it too (but took it too far) but they got where they needed to go when Pierce made a stupid move to allow himself to lose.
And at the end FN knows what Pierce did, which was play the best D&D ever. Because Pierce was the best role player in a role playing game, and that is how PIERCE “saved FN life,” or whatever the narrator says to end the show.
so…explain “AT&T of people”
I didn’t get it either. :(
AT&T is consistently rated as the worst cell phone provider. So the insult is that you are the worst of humanity.
Actually, Troy was saying it about Britta because she insists on bringing her left-wing bromides into everything.
“‘Alison Brie transgendered pantomimed sex scene’ – was explosively hilarious, and one of many examples of where the contrast between reality and imagination was perfectly-rendered. ”
The other thing is that the reveal last week of Alison living above a sex toy shop made the scene a lot funnier for me.
Pierce was unbearable, but it killed me that Troy seemed to be taking notes during the “Alison Brie transgendered pantomimed sex scene.”
That took the already brilliant Annie scene into a whole new dimension of funny!
Wow. Never got into D&D, but I loved this episode. So well done. I love this show, I really do.
To add one more thing: Community has to come back next season. It would be horrible if this awesome show only has ten episodes left. Do the right thing, NBC! Cancel Chuck if you have to.
No way. Community is sometimes hilarious, but Chuck is a far superior show IMO. They are in no way competing anyway since one is a half hour comedy and the other is a one hour show.
Seriously? Chuck? NBC has so much drivel–you have to go directly to the beloved underdog?
Alan, did you watch Perfect Couples after Community last night? I’m pretty sure Fat Neil was the pizza delivery guy in PC. If so, that guy had a pretty busy Thursday night!
I thought so!
I think Pierce becoming less relatable makes perfect sense. He is on the wrong side of a generational divide, and this is deeply troubling for him. It’s been well established that he really just wants to feel like belongs in the group, and that gets threatened every time they try to bring someone else into the fold (see: Chang, Neil). He’s a sad, lonely old man who also has a huge ego and lashes out at any perceived slight. And I think the way this episode used that side of his character, and the way it brought him and Neil together in the end, resulted in a great emotional payoff. Even if they never play D&D together again, they had a connection and a moment of mutual understanding.
Having Neil around was a great way of keeping the entire situation emotionally centered, and I think it was highlighted by the tag where Troy and Abed run into another group using the study room. We’re focused on the study group, but there’s a whole world (or community college anyway) surrounding them, and let’s face it, they get in to some weird antics, and it’s great to see how others outside the group interact with that.
Also, this was absolutely the hilarious.
As a lifelong D&D player, I was pretty satisfied with this episode.
It was hilarious to see Chang as the drow. For you non-nerds, the drow (or dark elves) are black skinned, white haired elves that are oppressively evil and worship spiders. They are one of the most popular races in the D&D world, so that was a fun nod to the real fans.
Abed was a great DM, interacting with the other players in character and not taking any of their crap. The only quibble I have is that the DM doesn’t make all the rolls, each player has their own dice and make all their own rolls themselves (the DM only rolls for the monsters and non-player-characters).
And yes, every D&D group has a dick like Pierce that is there solely to screw with everyone else and ruin their fun. THAT part of the show was very accurate.
Oh, and the episode was funny, so it was a win-win for all.
Do you guys understand the PierceChevy Chase role is being written by the writers and has nothing to do with Chevy Chase. Some of you are insulting the guy as if he has a choice in being a good or bad guy. The fact that you hate his character so much is a compliment to his acting ability. I would have punched him out too but that is a credit to his Chevy Chase that he can bring this out from us. This is his role, to be a nasty pain to the group. As much as I love Chang, he doesnt bring the same creepiness as Pierce does.
I still really like Community, but I really wish they didn’t feel the need to teach us a lesson every week. Yeah, the gang has heart. Enough, already.
Loved it. And there was a moment, just before Britta started speechifying about race and class and all that, where I got giddy knowing that the group was about to do their collective “UGH” is response. That joke will never get old for me.
I found this to be a really good episode. Probably one of the best bottle episodes ever.
I think the Fat Neil thing worked for me because of the actor (plus Jeff’s guilt). I felt for that guy with his first “Neil’s fine”, and found him to be a sympathetic character. I hope to see him around Greendale some more after this, which I trust that the show will do because they don’t tend to drop a good recurring character. He worked very well, given the situation.
On the one hand…yeah, everyone loathes Pierce and doesn’t get why he’s still in the group other than evil threats. On the other hand, everyone’s “I feel sorry for Pierce” pretty much sums it up. You make us nuts, but we feel sorry for you.
Hopefully the show will do something with this soon though, because yeah, it’s pretty bad to have Pierce harassing a (unbeknownst to him, though) suicidal guy.
Not my favorite episode, and to me, nowhere NEAR one of the funniest or best of the season.
While I agree with you that you don’t need to be familiar with D&D to understand and appreciate this episode, I think “Advanced Dungeons & Dragons” is probably a lot funnier to those who are. I am not, so it didn’t really elicit that many laughs from me.
Add to that the burden of Pierce/Chevy Chase, and it wasn’t as much fun as I hoped it would be.
i really love the way they used narration and music and SFX, it added so much value to the episode.
BTW, does anyone know what is the name of the artist or the song that is used when chang was ejected from the game at 07:33?
I really liked Pierce in last nightâ€™s show, especially the way they set him up on his â€œthrone,â€ drinking wine from his â€œgobletâ€ just like a stereotypical fantasy-based villain might. I really viewed the episode through the veneer of a Dungons and Dragons game (yeah, I played it in junior high), where everyone was acting more-or-less in character, but filtered for the purposes of fitting into the D&D archetype. Hence Pierce being a larger-than-life villain, because without that, watching people play D&D the way itâ€™s traditionally done would be boring to watch, even with these characters. And it does lend itself to his downward spiral of recent weeks. Itâ€™s easy and simple to just write Pierce off as a character to hate or â€œdragging down the show,â€ as I think someone put, but I think thereâ€™s a plan in place to redeem Pierce. A lot of people have said how good Community is about continuity, something I agree on, so Iâ€™m sure the writers have a great payoff to his behavior down the road.
This was a particularly spectacular Danny Pudi episode. His Gnome Waiter was the highlight of the whole show for me, including the screamingly funny “Alison Brie transgendered pantomimed sex scene.”