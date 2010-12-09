‘Community’ – ‘Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas’: We all watch Christmas TV

A review of tonight’s very special animated holiday episode of “Community” coming up just as soon as you finish on that third button…
“Thanks, ‘Lost.'” – Abed
We’re now 11 episodes into “Community” season two, which would be the halfway point of an standard-length TV season (NBC beefed up this season’s order to 24). And before I get into the many feelings of joy I felt while watching “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas,” I want to expand on a point I made at the end of my previous review and look briefly at these 11 episodes, for reasons that will be made clear shortly:
“Anthropology 101”: Fairly traditional episode, resolving season one cliffhanger about Annie/Jeff/Britta triangle, establishing the study group’s new class and dealing with overall tensions within the group.
“Accounting for Lawyers”: Jeff Winger origin story, taking the show onto unfamiliar physical turf but still with familiar weirdness (the hole in Drew Carey’s hand, Annie chloroforming the guard, pop-and-lock tournament).
“The Psychology of Letting Go”: Circle of life episode, dealing with birth (an entire Easter egg-style Abed subplot playing out in the background of other scenes), death (Pierce’s mom) and sex appeal.
“Basic Rocket Science”: All-reference, all-the-time, ala the paintball episode from season one, this time with astronaut movies.
“Messianic Myths and Ancient Peoples”: A mix of meta (Abed’s movie about making movies), character-based comedy (Pierce and Shirley each feeling left out of the crowd) and cultural/religious parody.
“Epidemiology”: Another 100% pop culture episode, this time with zombies.
“Aerodynamics of Gender”: Mix of an Abed character story (albeit one with references of its own) and the deliberately goofy, random trampoline story.
“Cooperative Calligraphy”: Character-driven bottle show with a bare minimum of meta and/or reference humor.
“Conspiracy Theories and Interior Design”: Another parody-style episode, this time riffing on conspiracy thrillers.
“Mixology Certification”: Dark, kitchen sink-style realistic comedy, ala “Taxi.”
“Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas”: Stop-motion animated episode that’s at once an homage to TV Christmas specials and a fairly intense, moving Abed character study.
We can argue about how much each of these episodes worked on their own, or even in combination (the “Apollo 13” and zombie episodes probably should have been spaced further apart, for instance), but that’s still a pretty damned impressive show of versatility in only 11 episodes, demonstrating how these characters and this world can be used to tell so many different kinds of stories with so many different kinds of tones.
And though it’s far from this season’s funniest episode, “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas” might be my favorite so far. Not only was it just gorgeous to look at, but it managed to use a completely fantastical conceit and visual style in service of a very sincere, emotional story about Abed.
Because entertaining as it was to see Jeff as a jack-in-the-box, Chang as a surly snowman (who enjoys being molested by Abed, apparently) or Britta as a robot, “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas” never lost sight of the fact that the rest of the study group was really worried about what Abed was doing, that Dean Pelton might expel him, that his pop culture fixation might have turned into a complete break from reality, etc. So even as he’s dancing on the roofs of cars in the Greendale parking lot, he’s on the verge of getting tased by security, and even as characters are suffering “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”-style exits from this magical journey, people keep acknowledging that they’re still in the study room.(*)
(*) I doubt there was time or energy to do this, but how incredible a DVD extra would it be if you had the option to watch the episode in either animated version or a live-action one that shows how the other characters viewed the events of the episode? The parking lot dance number might be tougher to pull off, but the reactions of everyone pretending to be on the Polar Express while they’re still sitting in the study room would be really fascinating, I think.
Because he’s as obsessed with pop culture as the “Community” writers, and because he so often acts like he knows he’s a character on a TV show, Abed is kind of the symbol character of “Community.” That can be a dangerous thing on occasion (I found the meta film story from “Messianic Myths” to be a big misfire) but when the show finds the balance between Abed the fourth wall-breaker and Abed the lonely, misunderstood character, it can be beautiful to behold. We’ve gotten a few of those moments earlier in the season (Abed accusing Jeff of selfishness in the premiere, or Abed listening to Hilary Duff tear into him in the mean girls episode), but despite not having a flesh-and-blood Danny Pudi in this one, I found this story to be perhaps the most emotionally-affecting Abed story the show has done. We know about Abed’s longing for his mother – his few comments about her in season one suggested she was the one person with whom he didn’t feel like an outside observer of humanity – and we know that he can only articulate his emotions through pop culture, and the idea of him crafting this Rankin-Bass world in order to cope with the pain of being abandoned by his mother was really lovely.
And it was extra-lovely that the study group played along, and that Annie and Troy and Pierce (Pierce!) went the extra mile in the closing passages when Professor Duncan was being a selfish git who cared only about publishing and not about his patient.(**) Again, I think it would be kind of cool to see the actual actors standing in the study room and singing or pointing their special magic Christmas weapons at Duncan, but even seeing the animated versions standing by their socially-awkward man was a wonderful, extra Christmas-y moment.
(**) I also thought it was a nice callback to season one’s “Social Psychology” that Abed was again able to turn one of Duncan’s experiments back on him, forcing Duncan to confront his own childhood Christmas pain when Duncan was trying to make Abed do it.
Because “Community” can come in so many flavors, I’m sure it can be frustrating if your particular favorite doesn’t come up that often. Me, I’ve grown to love them all, so even though I only laughed out loud a couple of times (at Jeff-in-the-box’s raised eyebrow, and at Abed describing the “Lost” DVD as “a metaphor for lack of payoff”), I found the narrative and visual ambition, and the seasonally-appropriate heavy dollops of emotion to be as rewarding as a more overtly comic episode like “Conspiracy Theories” or “Epidemiology,” if not moreso.
Some other thoughts:
• Another callback: Duncan’s wizard robes looked very much like the Cookie Crisp-style robes Pierce wore last season for his weird cult.
• Loved the tag, as always: “Troy and Abed in stop-mooootion!” And as I’m sure there’s some Troy/Abed slash-fiction out there on the Internets, I imagine those authors are going to go cuckoo bananas with the idea of the two of them swapping heads.
• Though none of the songs were memorable enough for me to be humming them a few days after I watched the episode, props to several castmembers (Yvette Nicole Brown in particular) for demonstrating fine singing voices. And I’m sure the Jeff/Annie slash authors will have a field day on their getting a duet in the middle of the final song.
What did everybody else think?
Maybe I’m missing something, but I thought this episode was awful. I didn’t laugh once throughout the entire thing.
and you sir need to find the meaning of Christmas.
Thank god I’m not alone. I found it awful on every level.
I thought it was good, but I do agree that Community seems to almost be veering towards “dramedy” territory with how seriously everything is taken ALL THE TIME. I still really enjoy it for the variety, but I think all the experimentation is starting to get in the way of the actual comedy part of the show.
Only on the internet could a show that did a full on zombie episode be at risk of veering towards dramedy because it’s serious all the time.
I agree … worst episode of Community ever. I didn’t remotely find it funny…and Allison Brie isn’t nearly as hot when she is clay. The Office blew it away tonight.
Bunny, I don’t know if Hampsterdam was a good idea, but you nailed all three things I thought tonight. I couldn’t believe that the show I love was terrible, and the show that I think has been terrible for two years was actually pretty good.
Agreed. You can wrap it in stop-motion or irony or “meta” or whatever, but a cloying “Very Special Episode” is still a cloying “Very Special Episode,” any way you cut it.
Things that made me laugh out loud during this episode:
_ Abed being tased after dancing on the cars.
_ Abed: “It’s the most Christmas-y planet in the universe! Its atmosphere is 7% cinnamon.”
Annie and Sherri in unison: “Awwwww!”
_ Abed: “Troy, you’re a soldier.”
Troy: “Cool! Do I get a gun?”
Abed: “You get a drum.”
Troy: “Cool.”
_ Abed ratcheting the train’s surreality meter up to Bjork.
_ Abed: “There’s the Menorah Mountain and Jehovah’s Witness Bay.”
Troy: “Thanks for adding that man.”
_ “Who taught you therapy? Michael Jackson’s dad?”
_ Duncan’s entire breakdown about his 10th Christmas had me in stitches.
_ Every time the Christmas pterodactyl appeared, I laughed.
Who’s Sherri? Nathalie, do you think Yvette Nicole Brown is Sherri Shephard?
LJA — I don’t even know who Sherri Shepherd is, so no. I just messed up typing Shirley for some reason.
Reply to comment…
Jeff looked sooo creepy.
I found it lovely, cute and funny. I laughed out loud in the LOST metaphor, Shirley-baby, the pterodactyl and so many other moments and dialogue!
I wish they could do it with claymation, rather than animated seamingly plastic dolls. This reminded me of Robot Chicken -barely, but still…
I liked this episode a lot, but I didn’t love it for the same reasons I didn’t love the cooperative calligraphy bottle episode earlier in the season. It had funny moments but the entire episode functioned to say, “Someone’s got a problem, let’s all stay here and solve it and act out emotions we’ve been feeling for each other that we haven’t let out.” Although most of the episode’s emotions came from Abed, it had a similar end in saying, hey we’re screwed up but we love each other, isn’t that great?!? I guess it is, but it, like the bottle episode, didn’t really show any reasons why they feel this way, besides them just being together in a study group at a crazy community college for a year and a half.
I also fail to see how this episode was a risk for the show. Maybe on other shows it would be, but on a show that already had a zombie episode, and routinely shows Abed viewing his world through a movie camera’s lenses (i.e. robocop), a claymation Christmas special is almost expected.
Also, the duet between Jeff and Annie really made it seem like they’re trying to force that relationship down our throats. If there was anything that ever really tied these two together, I’ve forgotten it as Jeff seemingly becomes more and more of a bit player each week.
This episode was easily the best of the season. Emotionally, comedically, and artistically it was well-constructed. It had enough jokes to not make it bleak like last week, and Abed’s story was not references for references sake. Great stuff
Agreed. I’m actually saving it on my DVR to rewatch again closer to Christmas–I liked it that much.
Everything about it was well done except that it just wasn’t funny. The problem with this series going back to late last season is that it is trying so hard to get critics to call it brilliant that it just isn’t that funny anymore.
On the other hand, I loved the visuals, I loved John Oliver being included to the extent he was and I absolutely loved the zing at Lost. It was watchable, not painful, just not funny.
And that’s a problem how?
If you want just more cookie cutter sitcoms CBS has them by the bucket loads. Just flip over.
I’d rather Community keep aiming for unpredictable and creative experimentation, even if it means it isn’t a laugh riot every minute.
Comedy shows don’t need formulaic gags and scenarios to be successful or enjoyable. That’s what keeps shows like Larry Sanders memorable.
Ironic, being called out for having an opinion that is different while being told to celebrate a show that dares to be different.
It’s a strange view to think that the biggest failing of a show is to strive for and achieve quality that is acknowledged by critics.
Also ironic to acknowledge that it was well done and then criticize the show for trying too hard.
That’s not irony. : )
That’s not irony. : )
“Ed W Everything about it was well done except that it just wasn’t funny. The problem with this series going back to late last season is that it is trying so hard to get critics to call it brilliant that it just isn’t that funny anymore.”
I agree with that ED W. I appreciate the inventiveness, but the closest I came to an actual laugh was the Lost Season One joke. (Which makes me sad because this was one of my favorite shows last season… while this season has been way too gimmicky and not nearly as funny.)
I found the claymation to be extremely distracting, so that didn’t help.
Think I had a smile on my face the entire episode. Was very well done and was glad to see all characters involved, well cept Starburns but still. Think my favorite part was the Wonka-esque eliminations of Jeff and Shirley from the trip
Well, Starburns was one of the writers, so he was there in spirit.
There may not have been a lot of huge laugh moments, but the whole episode was just filled with so much joy. The episode just made me happy.
That was my reaction as well – a smile pretty much the whole time. Not the funniest episode, but still very enjoyable to watch.
Growing up in a heavily Polish community in Wisconsin, I laughed hardest at Abed’s Polish mother finishing her letter with ‘wash your dupa’. Never thought I’d hear that on TV.
What does that mean?
Wash your butt
Yikes! Sorry I asked!
Danny Pudi is actually half Polish and grew up speaking Polish. I’d heard about it before this episode aired, so found the allusion to it funny. I think Abed even speaks Polish to one of the students near the beginning of the blanket fort episode.
[en.wikipedia.org]
am i the only annie/abed fan? Sometimes I feel I am. Anyway I do think this was a fantastic episode.
I am too. I think their pairing would make the most sense if they had another romance brew within the group.
That’s a paring that I’ve thought would be intriguing too. Abed being in a relationship within the group would possibly have the greatest risk/reward of anything the show has ever done.
I know Dan loves the fact everyone can be with everyone, but more than anything, I think their chemistry showing is just Brie and Pudi’s off-screen friendship.
“I doubt there was time or energy to do this, but how incredible a DVD extra would it be if you had the option to watch the episode in either animated version or a live-action one that shows how the other characters viewed the events of the episode?”
This was all I was thinking the entire episode.
Loved the episode, not very laugh out loud funny, but I don’t think it was supposed to be.
Exactly! It’s such a fresh and wonderful show that aims for critical thinking…not something you find often in a comedy sitcom. You walk away still thinking about what you saw for hours!
I was wishing for this too. I did love the few seconds where you were allowed glimpses of the real world, like the flashes of the real study room when Duncan entered or exited Abed’s fantasyland, and the reflections of the real cast in the TV during the final shot.
Thank you Nathalie!! I thought I saw that reflection at the end. My husband missed it. What a great touch!
I absolutely loved this episode. Conspiracy Theories was my favorite of the season up until this one.
I was a little afraid about this show because we’ve already had heaps of Abed character study this season but we actually got some nice insights into Annie and Duncan as well.
I need for YNB and Alison Brie to sing more.
One final note, from what I understand, “slash” fic is reserved for male/male relationships. Jeff/Annie wouldn’t fall into it. I’m sure fic will be written but it won’t be slash.
This is right. Slash is m/m.
Oh, such fanfic traditionalists.
I’m such a nerd. I thought the same thing. You’d probably call Jeff/Annie a pairing – but slash is definitely m/m.
Male/Female fanfic is referred to as ‘het’. Can’t believe I know this…
I feel your pain. I came down here to post that it was called het, and not slash. Its sad some of the stuff that takes space in my brain.
I adored this episode,I said before somewhere else that Greendale has a flexible reality like Springfield in that it becomes whatever is needed for the plot. Which is great because it means you can tell any story you want. I can see them getting an emmy nod, this year for sure, but because the show is sooo different I don’t know if the academy will reward or punish them for it.
Yvette Nicole Brown has got some pipes on her!
Good stuff Community! Even if it didn’t completely work for me, it’s refreshing to see a network television show actually take risks.
Agreed
I love that the show can go off in so many directions, and happily play with formats and styles. But the best part of it is that each episode, at the end of the day, is an exploration of the characters, and their connection to each other. For all the risk taking, there’s fundamentally good storytelling taking place which makes all the difference. (And even in stop-motion animation, the character moments still came through (so hats off to the writing, animation and voice acting to pull that off))
It was nice to have Duncan as their foil this episode, instead of Chang or the Dean, just for a change of pace.
The only off moment I felt was that Britta was the one so concerned Abed would be expelled for his out-of-norm behavior. That seemed more like something Annie would be freaking out about, not anarchist-poser Britta.
Troy as a toy soldier, and Troy being so pleased to BE a toy soldier was a really sweet bit.
Also sweet? The fact that the real characters peeked through in the reflection on the tv screen when the study group joined together to watch Christmas specials with Abed.
It makes sense when you think back to last season’s film episode. Brittany and Jeff are abed’s study group parents.
I think it makes perfect sense for Britta to have been freaking out about Abed getting expelled, because she is someone who always wants to find a cause to fight for; but she also has trouble with sentimentality and believing in things larger than herself, so she had the least faith that pretending to be in a magic Christmas land would actually do anything to help Abed.
Annie, on the other hand, was certainly concerned about her friend’s potential expulsion. But she’s more likely to trust that something like Duncan’s group therapy scheme would be successful. She also has enough childlike innocence about her to enjoy pretending to be a Christmas ballerina (calling back to how much she enjoyed the multiple levels of pretend in the conspiracy episode’s many double crosses). Lastly, she’s young enough that she can really understand and sympathize with Abed’s longing for his mother on Christmas. Whereas cynical Britta is long past the point of really, truly being able to understand where he’s coming from.
Loved it. I’m with you, Alan, in loving all of Community’s flavors, and thought tonight’s episode was very moving. And I too cracked up at the Lost thing.
I think along with the variety they have managed to pull of this season, it’s more amazing how the pulled of the emotional aspects of this episode and Mixology. Rarely can a comedy pull that off and really make you feel for the characters. HIMYM came close earlier this year with the father episode but these felt so much more fluid. I like how they didn’t force laughs into the scenes but still didn’t cross the line and become too sappy.
Aw, that was so good. This show is perfect.
Did you forget the ** explanation?
No, it’s there. I just forgot to italicize it.
I recognized all of the character development that Alan referenced, the trouble I felt was that the entire episode felt really ham handed. I agree that Shirley and Annie have decent voices. But over-all it was dissappoointing, If I caught the credit right Dino Stamatopoulos wrote the episode, His work on Moral Orel was much better. Troy and Abed swapping heads in the tag was the only time I laughed.
“Jeff/Annie slash authors”
FYI, slash is only for homosexual pairings.
You’re the second to point this out tonight, but I thought the term “slash” referred to the punctuation between the names, and that it wasn’t gender-specific. Obviously, the concept grew out of Kirk/Spock slash stories, but a slash is a slash, y’know?
Alan, while it’s true that “slash” somewhat refers to the symbol, it was to distinguish between K/S (relationship) stories and K&S (friendship) stories.
Slash tends to refer to male/male and femslash to female/female.
Hetero pairings tend to just be ships.
This might make me sound like an obsessive fic fan but I am not. It’s just a really interesting part of pop culture.
Sorry to be the second person, I didnt see the first until I’d posted.
Dammit you guys
Simply awesome. So clever. I thought they were doing stop motion just to do it but the Abed story line was incredibly smart and well done. So much heart. And I disagree with the first poster. Plenty of laugh out lout moments with claymation Brita’s “We’re what?”, Chang as the snowman, Troy’s Michael Jackson line and the cast turning into misfit toys. Love Pierce as the bear. I think a lot of people would have been content if they had just spoofed the stop-motion animation, but the storyline was just brilliant.
I definitely had a smile on my face throughout this entire episode. Sure it wasn’t as laugh out loud funny as some of the other episodes this season and last, but Community is the type of show that to me doesn’t always have to be joke, joke, joke to be excellent, which isn’t necessarily a good or bad thing in and of itself, just that an episode of Community can be great without it being particularly funny, which this one certainly was. If an episode of The League, or 30 Rock, or It’s Always Sunny isn’t laugh out loud funny, then the episode usually isn’t particularly good, but on certain comedy shows, like Community and How I Met Your Mother for instance, there are other elements of the show that can work exceptionally well even if they aren’t 100% comedy.
Just terrible. I don’t think I laughed once. Community’s writers are not nearly as clever as they seem to think they are. Alan, you’re right that Community has shown impressive versatility, but unfortunately, while versatile, it just isn’t very funny (it is supposed to be a comedy, isn’t it?).
I don’t get this criticism. The show isn’t a hollow comedy like Big Bang Theory where things stay unchanged every week. It’s also a character study and basically the story of a group of people all at different points in their life brought who latch on to each other for comfort. And this episode perfectly reiterated how important the concept of family is for Abed.
It’s not only not a hollow comedy (like the BBT, which I don’t watch), but it’s not a comedy at all. It’s just not funny (I don’t understand why it’s so hard for you to understand this criticism, Matt).
Well, sure, FFC, you don’t find it funny, but plenty of people do. I hear there’s this thing called taste, and it tends to differ from person to person.
From the reviews, I expected this one to be more similar to last week’s laugh-light, emotion-heavy episode, but laughed out loud a number of times at this episode. I truly loved it and have already rewatched. I think it’s my favourite one this season, beating out Psychology of Letting Go and Calligraphy.
Does anyone know what I mean when I say: there are some episodes (of any TV show, really) where reading criticism about it, even if I disagree, doesn’t affect me either way, because as I said above, we all have our own tastes. But for some reason, this is one of those episodes where every time I read a bad review, my heart flinches a little bit. I have no idea why, but it just makes me sad that some people didn’t love today’s episode.
That being said, long live Community, and I second or third or whatever the sentiment that a live-action companion to this episode would be COMPLETELY AMAZING and would cement this show as the best of all time. Right now, it will have to settle for simply being amazing.
In my opinion.
It makes me a little sad (my heart even flinches a bit) when I read a positive review about this awful episode…
And Community as the “best of all time”. You’re having a laugh.
DUDE. People are allowed to have opinions that are different from yours.
Also worth remembering, as Patton Oswalt has put it- comedy isn’t something that’s done to you- you have to bring something to it. If FFC wants to sit back, watch TV and just let the laughs roll over him, let him, I know he just doesn’t get it. Too bad.
The show continues to prove it’s the most inventive and creative sitcom on television with an equally sarcastic and warm center. The Lost gag was aces.
Even Damon Lindelof enjoyed it:
“Okay, COMMUNITY. It’s ON!!!! Now if only I had a show to zing you back. And if only you weren’t awesome. Sigh…
[twitter.com]“
Aside from one fleeting moment, I found the episode chillingly hollow.
I’m still bummed about the Terriers cancellation, but tonight’s Community was a nice reminder that there’s still excellent, smart tv that I connect with/connect with me on an emotional level out there. Hope the ratings here and on Parks & Rec upon its return are solid enough to avoid the fate of terriers.
Loved it. While the jokes themselves may have not been that funny, just the stop motion and overall story had me cracking up. Kudos to them for going in an interesting direction for their Christmas special.
At the end of the main part of the episode, as the gang is watching TV and we see “The End” flash, the screen goes dark and for just a few frames, the dark TV screen shows the reflections of the real (non-animated) actors.
Yes! I noticed this too, and I was wondering if it was my imagination.
Right down to Pierce in his wheelchair eating a cookie. Very cool.
Great writeup A-Wall. Sounds like a continuation of my comment last week. But the question remains, is the versatility and all-over-the-map-ness good or bad? What if it’s brilliant but alienating, awesome but elusive? What if it’s “niche” – yikes.
Its one of those shows where if I tell someone to watch it and they don’t like it, I say “then you don’t know what’s good.” I feel like we have to do that a lot these days.
Why can’t I just enjoy this show without fearing for it? Who is to blame for my bitter skepticism? Why am I so depressing?
Because the show does a great job of getting into your head. If you’re not strong, it’s going to kill you. I think the whole point behind this episode is its actually showcasing the fact that TV is changing, and at the same time its trying to kick some life into your ass! (and it doesn’t help that the demographic is being used like test subjects). But I still think, that as long as they eat a shit load of mescaline while watching this episode, it’s going to be hilarious. Long live community.
Just relax dude
My eyes stayed dry until the VERY end, when it showed the real actors in the TV reflection. That got me for some reason.
Me, too!
I didn’t enjoy it. I really hate stop motion, and using it when the emotional range of an actors human’s face would have had a much better pay-off really made me hate this episode more. I trudged through it for two reasons, 1. I trust the Community writers and creators enough that I won’t quit on an episode (especially one that might have important long term story points), and 2. The only other thing I would watch at this time-slot is “The Big Bang Theory” and since that had already started airing it would have been pointless to switch.
Honestly, even airing the episode with them all in the study room while Abed dances around believing eh is in stop-motion would have been even more entertaining, especially with how absurd everything would have looked!
I hadn’t realized it until this episode, but it’s worth noting how many of the main and supporting characters have had lives touched by divorce: Shirley, Jeff, Abed, Pierce, Annie, Chang, Duncan, Troy. I can’t remember whether Britta’s backstory includes a broken home and divorce, but it wouldn’t surprise me.
Each of these characters has endured a broken home in one way or another, so the idea that they have come together to form a new family, a new community that the core study group values and works hard to sustain (and that Chang wishes he were a part of) takes on even more weight. And it ties nicely into the idea of a Christmas-themed episode . Then again, it also tied nicely into the theme of the episode where the main plot was driven by a monkey stealing a purple pen…so, just another example of Community’s versatility.
I know that you have strong feelings against Boston Legal Alan, but Yvette Nicole-Brown does a very fine christmas song in one of her episodes on the show, if anybody is interested.
I laughed especially hard when Abed is in the engine train and the speed settings were Aloof, Distracted, Detached, and Bjork.
Blink and you missed it, but I found the reflected shot of the humans in the TV screen at the end a very charming payoff.
this was wonderful all the way around – smart, poignant, funny (yeah all you naysayers- funny, very funny actually.)
For me this is consistently the best show on right now.
I think the ep from season 1 with Abed’s father, where he makes the Charlie Kaufman-esque movie about his relationship w/ his family, is the most moving Abed episode. But this is definitely 2nd.
And you’re right, Shirley has an amazing voice. You can tell they’ve waited a long time to break it out.
Yes that was a good episode. And it was MUCH more subtle. I hate hate hate hate hate hate how incredibly brash the show is turning. It’s ridiculous.
It really bothers me when people call something slash fiction when it features a heterosexual couple…slash is only for same sex couples!!! I hate to be that guy but I’m being that guy!
You are also the guy who posts before reading the entire thread. Boo-earns.
I loved it. It was poignant and funny and sad and warm and fuzzy, just right for the holidays. And I think the claymation allowed the story to go as dark (Abed’s detachment from reality from his abandament issues – I mean, he went catatonic for a short moment at the end there, that’s pretty darn serious)as it did and have that heartfelt impact without the show becoming completely miserable and hopeless (because, hey, they’re cute claymation dolls), so it was a good choice to have this episode to dive into Abed’s history for a bit since it might not have worked as well otherwise.
And I loved the little tidbits on Britta (I wanted to hug Brittabot when she teared up on not having faith in herself or her friends) and Annie (with her parents being divorced), etc. I really like how we’re finding about all this history of each respective character without it feeling like they’re trying to do so. It feels natural.
And seeing the list of episodes for season 2 so far, I do agree Community has been really stretching its boundaries and it’s been a great ride so far to see just how great the show can be in such a wide variety of types. I totally *heart* this show.
And sure, I totally ‘awwwed’ at Jeff and Annie’s little duet there. COME ON. Admit it, you thought that was cute too.
I didn’t expect to like it. I didn’t grow up on all that Rankin-Bass claymation. The previews I saw were distracting: I didn’t like the claymation renditions.
But damn I really loved it. Having the claymation itself be a plot point was not something I saw coming–although, given Abed’s TV obsession, it certainly makes sense. That brief shot of the live actors reflected in the TV screen at the pre-tag end was another wonderful commentary on the two-way relationship of audience and show.
I loved it from start to finish.
Loved this one. Looking back on you list the only one that let me down was the zombie one. I am starting to think I was just in a bad mood that day.
Gah forgot to add that I loved that they pointed out the characters weren’t clay. It bugs me when people call those special “Claymation.”
Excellent episode my only complaints were:
1. The threat of expulsion didn’t seem real. (Seriously, what did Abed do? Dance and sing atop some cars.) I think a scene with the Dean himself saying it would have been more forceful.
2. The song was pretty bad. Sung well, but still bad. But then again that’s true for most animated Christmas specials.
If a student is having reality-altering delusions that are causing him to cause hundreds of dollars worth of property damage, then expulsion wouldn’t be an irrational reaction by the school.
Interesting that Dino Stamatopoulis wrote the episode and yet didn’t find a place in which he could fit his own character of Alex/Star-Burns into the stop-motion fun.
I didn’t see the sense in Jeff being the Jack in the Box save for both having a “J’ name. Since Pierce was still in the wheelchair, I thought he’d be a better choice for a somewhat immobile character. But I did like that it was Pierce who was there with Abed at the end; that was unexpected, always a good option…..
A jack-in-the-box basically consists of a head, and so it was representing Jeff has a big ego, thus the big head still. IMO.
I understand that the show was trying to do something bold and original, but it just didn’t work for me. I call it a noble failure.
Agree. I love that Community tries to be different. I do. And I appreciate the way they tried to tell this story. A for effort.
Just didn’t make me laugh. That doesn’t mean I need to watch CBS. Just means I didn’t like this episode. But again, A for effort.
I agree. I admire the show for taking chances, but I think this is another “noble miss” in a season that’s had quite a few of them.
I totally agree with you all.
This season of Community has been very up and down for me. Some of the episodes have been laugh out loud funny and others find me barely smiling. While I appreciate that they were trying to do something “different” by using the stop motion animation, I agree with those that say this episode did nothing for me. The claymation took away the actor’s expressions which always make me laugh. Also, I think they are making the show too much about Abed. The ensemble comedy from last season this season seems to be shoving Pierce and Shirley to the background and focusing more on Jeff/Britta/Annie/Troy and Abed. I liked it better when it was a true ensemble show.
Agreed. I found myself waiting for this to be over. I still love the show and love the chances they take, but Abed is not a good central character. He is excellent in the 2 or 3 spot, but not the lead.
I’ve been thinking for a while that “Community” seems to be transforming into a younger, more energised version of “Louie” but with more structure and a different kind of creativity.
On a side note, I’ve only ever cried once or welled up two or three times when watching TV (I cried my eyes out in the “Monk” episode “Mr. Monk and the Kid” and got significantly teary toward the end of “The Wire” season 4) and this episode of “Community” ranks up there as one of the more emotionally resonating shows I’ve ever watched. They hit me hard with season 1’s masterpiece that was “Introduction to Film” (which cemented my commitment to this show) and since then, “Abed’s Uncontrollable Christmas” is the only episode that has come close to what is genuinely emotive television in a long while.
I don’t know. Community was hands-down my favorite new show last year. I even bought the season boxed set as soon as it came out for me AND my best friend (to introduce him to the show and get the word out about it). I was just hoping that this quirky little comedy wouldn’t get cancelled too soon. But this season…it’s just been losing me bit by bit. I don’t mind a little drama, but the half hour format doesn’t leave much time for dramedy setup, so it feels jarring somehow. Each week I eagerly tune in hoping for a good laugh, and sometimes it delivers. But too often this season it comes out all heavy and I feel like I just got sucker punched. I expect to laugh, but then feel like crying. Last weeks episode was downright depressing and this week wasn’t much better. Maybe it makes me shallow, but I want a little more consistency in tone. This season has still had so much great stuff (Halloween ep was one of the best this show has ever done), but I’m getting to the point where I feel like I want to record them and then search the reviews to find out which ones will be funny and which ones sad so I can group them together and have a better idea what to expect.
Too often it comes out all heavy and you feel like you got sucker punched? 2 out of 11 haven’t been comedy focused, 3 if you count the religion one(which I don’t). How is that too often?
I really don’t see the distinction between this year and last, it’s the exact same show- it’s just jelling.
As for being jarring – jarring to me is an imbecellic wrap-up voice over at the end (a la Modern family) – this show works for and earns its emotion
@HUEY Yah, I don’t know, but Pierce’s mother passing didn’t seem overly comedic to me either. Yes, it had it’s moments, as do all these comedy-light episodes, but heavy themes. So that’s (including the religion episode) 4/11 or ~36%. For a strictly comedy show yes, that feels like a lot to me. As I said, I’m not sure that the half hour format leaves a lot of time for setup so an episode becomes mainly one or the other.
@BRYAN I’m glad you see no difference. All I can say is that I do see one. Or imagine one. Or I’m taking too many of the “magic” pills at night. Who knows? But I do have several friends who watch the show and, without me bringing it up myself, they mentioned similar feelings. As for Modern Family, I like that show. It’s VERY different, yes, but a nice gentle family comedy, which I don’t see anything wrong with. You can argue that it’s sappy and over-sentimental, but I would answer so what? Life is about variety.
Pierce’s mom was hilarious until the last 5 minutes, when it took a sharp turn and became heartfelt and sad. I mean off the top of my head, “those paps aren’t going to smear themselves” “skinny bitches” Duncan stopping chang from eating with his forcefield, buddha comes back and we all turn into hawaiin punch, Troy saying I want to eat a ghost, etc. That is a funny episode.
Fine, you’re right; it was pretty funny. I just like to argue. But your reasonable responses and polite tone irritate me. I was hoping to inspire some good old fashioned Internet flame wars. Perhaps I should question you about your mother’s obesity and the humorous ways it which it manifests itself?
Hahaha… Super cool of you to admit that Shadow…too funny for words! God I love coming here to read and comment. It SO brightens my day!
I really wanted to like it, but I had trouble getting into it. For one, the pay-off at the end – Christmas means whatever you want it to mean – is the type of pseudo-revelatory crap that this show is too good for. But more importantly, the show was visually disturbing. I love the Rankin-Bass claymation specials, but these were too CGI and too lifelike. I kept thinking back to Frank’s comments on the 30 Rock episode with Tracy’s porn video game subplot. Way too often this show found itself in the “Tom Hanks in the Polar Express” gulf.
I think it’s more that Christmas gives us a reason to come together, regardless of how we specifically feel about it. I agree, not revelatory, but also, oddly, not really the point, I don’t think. It’s really about the group coming together to help Abed.
I found the “clay-mation” or whatever it’s called extremely distracting.
What an absolutely terrific episode. I can’t recall a sitcom Christmas episode that I found more enjoyable and moving than this one. Absolutely top notch.
The Christmas Pterodactyl may have been the funniest thing I’ve seen/concept I’ve heard of this entire TV season.
I really love this show – my love grows a little more each week.
Best episode of the season so far. This what makes Community great—being able to tell great stories with real characters and real emotion while also being funny.
If you didn’t love that episode, then maybe you need to be stop-animated.
Never into Rankin-Bass (too corny), so while the technical stuff was impressive, the story was just OK (more of the “poor Abed as outsider/innocent/borderline autistic person” trope they’re flogging to death this season). â€œComparative Religionsâ€ was more affecting and much funnier – hell, as the AV guy wrote, last *week’s* episode would have made an excellent Xmas episode.
The problem with stunt episodes is that as they get bigger and more complicated, they also get more hollow, more obvious and less engaging. The apex of Community stunt episodes is still “Modern Warfare.” Why couldn’t they just quit while they were ahead?
I really enjoyed this ep. Fun story and amazing animation. I wonder if the pterodactyl was a nod to Adam Carolla? He had an entire bit on his radio show a couple years back about Terry (Pterry?) the pterodactyl, his pet that he wished he could call upon to snatch up annoying people. Joel McHale was on the show regularly to promote The Soup and they would play “who would you have Terry take?”
You know what’s risky? Taking a show which depends on the charisma and performances of its ensemble and replacing them with silicon dolls animating at 16FPS. I stopped 5 minutes in.
Erik, amen. My son loves the show and bailed before the credits with a very terse “this isn’t funny.” I hung in for about 20 minutes with the only thing saving me was waiting for football to kick off. Awful episode. Worse than Star Wars Holiday Special.
“Only on the internet could a show that did a full on zombie episode be at risk of veering towards dramedy because it’s serious all the time.”
Just wanted to quote this because I’m honestly really astounded by all the complaints that the show “just isn’t funny” and that it’s getting too serious/dramatic, when just a few weeks ago the big problem was that it was getting too goofy and not character-focused enough.
Another commenter, Donna Sherman, pointed out what should be obvious, I guess, but might not be since no one else is really acknowledging it: different people have different tastes, and thus different expectations for the show. I actually think that the wide range of complaints speaks more to the strengths of the show (e.g., its oft-mentioned versatility) than to its supposed weaknesses. So many people have obviously found something to love about Community, but are getting upset when it’s not there all the time, or when it’s tempered by qualities that other people love.
I for one love the whole package. I’m actually proud of Dan Harmon and the writers for sticking to their guns and not compromising the spirit of the show. They could easily start writing with an entirely different comedic rhythm that would be more tenable for the solely laugh-seeking viewers (Harmon discussed in one of the season one DVD commentaries that he’s well aware of what sitcoms have been being/doing in recent years but that he wanted to do something different instead of imitate them)… but then it wouldn’t be Community–it would lose what makes Community special. I feel the same way as Donna–a real sadness when people don’t connect with an episode like this, because to my eyes it was a really great blend of sweetness and comedy and pathos and hope (yes, hope–how anyone could watch this episode and think it was too depressing is beyond me; my spirit was burgeoning at the end, as it often does with Community). It’s just unfortunate that maintaining such a deft blend will probably lead to the show’s cancellation.
All of that being said, did anyone else think that Abed missing his mother and going on a journey with Teddy Pierce was majorly evocative of A.I.: Artificial Intelligence? Weird.
I totally agree with you and Donna. A lot of this is about people having very different tastes. That’s very astute; it also means that no matter how good a show is, there will always be naysayers on the Innertubes talking about how bad something is or that it’s jumped the shark etc. But I do think maybe you are interpreting the conclusion in a way that pleases you by suggesting that this is a good thing because it has a little of everything for everyone. One could just as easily make a perfectly valid counter argument that it means theres not enough of any one thing to please anyone. The only thing that really counts is if theres enough somethings to keep enough people coming back week after week. And based on those numbers, we should be worried. It ticks up and down week to week, but the trend is down. Not good for renewal prospects. Sometimes you have to pick a thing and focus.
Right, which is why it’s a shame to think this show could and might get canceled just because there aren’t quite enough viewers who fully feel and appreciate what the writers are doing. But for those of us who do appreciate it for all of its qualities rather than just one or two, the whole experience of watching and enjoying the show is 10x better. Is it worth it if the show gets canceled? I don’t know. But I do know that I want the show to keep being the way it is and not compromise its versatility to accommodate a broader amount of people with narrow tastes in TV.
Right. I hear you, but I think what I’m saying is that only what I want should count. You can go suck an egg with your highfalutin ideas of multi-faceted characters and 10x better experiences. I will happily enjoy my 2 1/2 men laugh track long after your heart is ground into a fine paste and mulched alongside unsold season 2 DVD boxes. Because I and my kind will never be wrong, will never go away. I am television. I am the mass in mass media. I am mediocrity, and I will never die.
Remember me when Community gasps it’s last breath staging an intervention for Jeff’s cocaine addiction and Annie’s unplanned pregnancy.
Made the entire final season of LOST worth it.
That was incredibly well done.