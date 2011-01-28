‘Community’ – ‘Celebrity Pharmacology 212’: Drugs are bad, mmmkay?

A review of last night’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I drag you kicking and screaming into 1997…
There are certain actors from “Community” who seem to have little in common with their characters. Donald Glover is smart, Danny Pudi’s warm and outgoing, Yvette Nicole Brown doesn’t talk like Miss Piggy, etc.
Then there’s Chevy Chase.
It’s not that Chevy is exactly like Pierce. But if you’ve read the behind-the-scenes “SNL” books, or seen him be interviewed, or, especially, seen him at public events with the rest of the “Community” cast, you get a sense that Chevy is a guy who marches to his own drummer, who will do anything to get attention and/or a laugh (remember: he became famous on “SNL” for falling down a lot) and who is in the “Community” cast but not of the “Community” cast. Chevy was home sick when the rest of the cast and Dan Harmon came to press tour a couple of weeks ago, and the difference in the group dynamic without him there was striking. When Chevy’s on a panel with the others, he’ll interrupt frequently to go for a joke; without him, the group was a more relaxed, well-oiled machine.
And knowing what I know about Chevy Chase over the years, “Celebrity Pharmacology 212” felt very meta to me. Not meta in the way the show’s detractors often cite (at no point did Abed compare any of the storylines to an episode of “It’s a Living”), but the subtler kind of meta that happens on TV shows after a while when certain characters begin to take on more and more traits of the actors who play them.
Pierce is a tough character for the show. He’s much older than everyone else and doesn’t share a frame of reference with the others, and most of the time his presence is just tolerated because he was there at the start. (In that way, he’s the Randy Jackson of “Community.”) There were times in the first season where he demonstrated a better nature that made you understand why the group put up with him the rest of the time, like when he helped Shirley with her brownie presentation. It’s been a while, though, and I briefly thought his scene at Annie’s apartment was going to turn out to be another. Instead, it was just Pierce trying to buy himself some more lines/attention, and it wasn’t until we watched Pierce watching the outtakes of the Hawthorne Wipes commercial that the episode actually displayed some sympathy for him. And for the most part after that, it was back to Pierce ruining everyone else’s work for the sake of his ego, with even his moment with Annie at the end feeling more obligatory than earned.
Still, if Pierce was a colossal jerk in this one, it still made for a lot of funny moments as he turned the anti-drug play into an incredibly pro-drug play. And if Pierce wasn’t really redeemed, his behavior gave the writers an opportunity to redeem Chang a bit in Shirley’s eyes. I’m still not sure I like the idea of her being pregnant from a sexual encounter neither remembers – particularly since we know that the two of them had an honest moment of intimacy during the zombie attack, whereas to Shirley it must feel like date rape – but if the writers are telling this story, they need to make Chang more human in the process, and this was a good step in that direction.
And what the episode revealed about Annie seems like fertile territory going forward, and also a nice way to push her character into adulthood. As I recall, Troy commented on the bad neighborhood she lived in back in the bar episode, and I like that Annie is now living on her own, having to provide for herself, blase about her surroundings (“That’s my landlord, and if he wanted to rape you, you’d be raped”) and having to occasionally feud with the management at Dildopolis downstairs. Regardless of whether the show ever tries a Jeff/Annie relationship, Annie needs to start seeming more like an adult, and now she very much does.
Finally, Jeff inadvertently sexting with Britta’s nephew was a pretty stock sitcom plot, but I liked it for two reasons. First, they pushed it so far in an inappropriate direction (the emoti-penis) that it rose above the familiarity. And second, the scene where Jeff was panicking and Abed just sat there silently, refusing to help, was really funny. Joel McHale doesn’t get to play desperation often, but he does it well, and Danny Pudi made a great silent foil.
What did everybody else think?
Overall the episode felt a little lazy and slack. Making it so Pierce-centric kind of killed the energy levels. I think the character works better as a tangential force of nature than the focus of 22 minutes of story.
I liked the episode, but it felt very much like a typical sitcom, which isn’t a bad thing, but it made me feel like I’m not watching an episode of Community somehow. Maybe it is because the episode did focus on Pierce, who is the least “Community-esque” character on the show, that I feel this way.
And I totally missed the subtle meta-ness of the episode! I watched it thinking it was very strange that Abed didn’t point out the sitcomm-iness of the situations in this episode (which added to the un-Community-likeness, if you will). I’m not really too familiar with Chevy’s work on SNL, so that reference went right over my head.
I am glad Alan mentioned that Shirley and Chang did share a moment before they had sex (and then roofied), and I hope the show hasn’t forgotten about that unlikely connection between Shirley and Chang (Not that I necessarily want these two to like, date or something, but that connection, of which Shirley would be horrified by, would be an interesting fun area to explore).
the less chevy centric an episode can be, the better for me. otherwise, i really enjoyed the ep a lot.
8==D
You had me at “the Randy Jackson of Community”!
You had me at the “It’s a Living” reference. Relating back to Community sexting gag, I’m sure there were a lot pianst jokes on that show too!
I enjoyed the fact that the kids, for some reason, found Pierce hilarious, and all the little details surrounding the drug play. I also liked learning more about Annie’s life (now, when are we going to find out how Britta finances her leather jacket collection and trips to Amsterdam?) I didn’t love the scenes where the gang turns on Pierce and then Annie, or the scenes where he extorts more lines from her.
I’ve actually chosen to read the scene at Annie’s apartment as ambiguous regarding Pierce’s motives at that point. He did seem to be walking out the door and only stopped and brought up the play because Annie asked. I think I might have liked that plot more if he had just left, and not started the manipulations until the next day.
Ah, well, still Community, still funny, if not a classic.
I read the scene in Annie’s apartment the exact same way.
I was kind of touched by how well Pierce understood how to make little kids laugh, and how much delight he took in doing so.
We already found out how Britta funds her leather jacket collection and trips to amsterdam, by taking “soft serve” from guys like Fat Neil in exchange for sex.
MEZZANINE?!?!
Dozens of middle schoolers chanting “We Want Drugs!” over and over got more funny to me as it went on.
“I love you Drugs!”
That was my favorite line of the entire night. And Pierce’s face when the kid said it was just priceless.
Am I the only one who isn’t really feeling this season. The episodes feel very flat to me.
You’re not. In my opinion, all three buzz worthy freshman comedies from last season (Community, Glee, and Modern Family) are in a sophomore slump.
Yes- at least you’d be if you lived in my house. With apologies to Alan’s love of Parks (which I do really like also) this is the best comedy on tv right now- IMO)
I’m exactly the same, and I loved the first season.
I really didn’t like this episode until the Chang drugs scene.
Though none of their spoof episodes will ever top the paintball episode, I feel that this season has overall been a notch above season one.
Alan: Excellent points about Chevy early on (and there was a sort of meta-joke in the episode where, I believe, Pierce’s unkind father was named Cornelius–which is Chevy Chase’s real first name). I hate to ask this but reading this and seeing a few earlier posts (most notably Yvette’s interview) leads me to ask a simple question: Can the rest of the COMMUNITY cast and crew even STAND to be around Chevy Chase? I love the show and he’s good on it, but everything I hear about this dynamic strikes me as very problematic. And I wanted to find out if I had reason for concern as someone who wants the series to continue with Chevy on board.
Can they stand him? I think for a paycheck they have to… but yeah, he doesn’t sound like he’s pleasant to be around. Which is kind of sad, but what can you do?
Which Yvette interview was that?
The one Alan did as part of the series of brief talks with the Community cast and crew. Yvette is nice in it and doesn’t trash him, but it’s hard to miss the way she’s straining to be polite about him.
Still not sure which one you’re referring to. The interview with her and Danny Pudi from 20 Jan doesn’t mention him. Link?
Scratch that. Found it. HitFix’s search engine is nothing compared to the power of Google!
I thought it was a pretty big step up from last week. The dean is hilarious, and the kids were pretty funny too. Chevy and Annie had a fun story going, and I even liked the subplot with Jeff/Brittas nephew.
When I learned Chevy Chsse was going to be a regular on this show, I became less interested in taking a chance on it. Of course I’m thrilled I did, but not for the Pierce-dominated episodes like this.
I get Alan’s point about subtle-meta, but frankly i feel that every time Pierce is on the screen it’s like that. Yes, the character just wants to be in the mix, part of the group…but then that’s never enough and he ALWAYS goes for the spotlight.
When they keep it to small doses as they usually do, then I’m a fan and I think Chevy does well. But this was waaaaaaay to much. Even Clark Grizzwold could see that.
The writers of Community seem to have moved into â€œlaughing atâ€ not â€œlaughing withâ€ Chevy Chase this season. The whole running storyline with Pierce and the pain pills struck a slightly sour note for me, given Chaseâ€™s public addiction struggles with pain killers a number of years ago. It actually reminds me a bit of the Comedy Central roast, where it turned out Chevy didnâ€™t have any good friends to give a gentle ribbing â€“ most of the people there hardly knew him and they all went for the throat.
I must admit I’m not one of Community’s biggest fans. Don’t get me wrong, the show makes me laugh out loud every week, but it sometimes feels like a self-gratulatory laugh at being savvy enough to get the pop cultural in-jokes.
However, a part of me simply can not fail to love a show where making the character of Chang “more human” involves him donning a marijuana leaf costume and scare a bunch of kids by telling them “I’m gonna deep fry your dog and eat your momma’s face… And I’m gonna wear your little brothers skin like PYJAMAS!”
There was so much good in this episode (everything having to do with the morality play, including the Dean’s front stinger; the constant police lights outside Annie’s apartment; the sexting gone wrong) that it seems petty to quibble over Pierce.
And yet….
I actually thought having Pierce watch the outtakes of his horrible father, revealing that he was not, in fact, the Gerber Baby of moist towelettes, was completely off in tone. It asked a level of sympathy for Pierce that he in no way earned–especially in that episode, in which he was more horrible even than usual.
I loved Chevy Chase on SNL–I was graduating high school when the show premiered, so I was smack in its demographic–but I cringe a little every time he has more than one consecutive line on Community. Pierce is just a horrible character; I can’t see how the writers can bring him our sympathy at this point.
well put, though my criticism of Pierce is not quite so extreme
This was probably the weakest episode I can think of. Pierce is like Will Ferrell in movies; the less screen time he gets, the more effective he is.
“it was back to Pierce ruining everyone else’s work for the sake of his ego”
I disagree with that statement. I think his antics actually made much more sense, and were all the more heartbreaking, because of the home movie scene. This is a man who has never had a real connection to anyone, was emotionally abused as a childe and as a result doesn’t know how to appropriately interact with people. He’s so desperate to be relevant and and validated, even if it’s by the basking in the shallow laughs of a group of young children. Maybe a bit heavy for a comedy, but I think this episode helped us see more about why Pierce is the way he is.
Why the others still allow him to be a part of this group though, yes, is another story.
good grief, I made some nasty typos in that comment.
I think it was Britta who commented on Annie’s bad neighborhood. The scene is in this clip:
I enjoyed it but… PERFECT COUPLES and OUTSOURCED had better episodes. I say that since this site has decided they no longer exist.
I agree, ignorance about other cultures caaaan be really funny. Did you hear that guy talking just like he was a worker at a 7/11??? Hilaaaarrrious *fart noise*
Um, yeah, because they’re TERRIBLE SHOWS.
I genuinely don’t understand why people this Outsourced is racist. It’s not the best show, but I think the whole “racisim” criticism is completely imaginary. Would anyone like to point out any actually jokes that are offensive?
Pretty funny episode. I agree with most of the points you made. I do want to ask though, what the hell is up with Dean Pelton? First the dalmation storyline, the bee costume and this secret love affair he has with Jeff. They seem to be alternating the dean’s role on the show week to week. I get he’s supposed to he creepy, but would like to see his character fleshed out a bit more to explain some of the eccentricities.
He’s gay and a fetishist, and trying not so secretly to hide it. LOL
Um, the Dean is a Gay Furry. duh and/or hello.
Did you seriously not get that? That’s like, his one main joke.
Most notorious example of the “subtle meta” you refer to: Charlie Sheen in everything from Spin City onward.
I loved this episode, because, within the framework of a character driven single-cam comedy it was very unassuming. Where the show usually does loopy things or meta references or themed episodes, this one dispensed with all the usual gimmicks and just brought the funny. And how funny it was. I wish the show would be this conventional more often, because the strangeness and gimmicks they usually employ can overshadow and distract from the incredibly high caliber of writing Harmon &Co. bring to the table.
I loved that Chang’s mix tape contained “mostly Johnny Gill” songs. Brilliant.
I liked this from Belinda: “I liked the episode, but it felt very much like a typical sitcom, which isn’t a bad thing, but it made me feel like I’m not watching an episode of Community somehow.”
The tricky thing about being a great show is that you have to keep bringing the heat week after week. An installment that on other series would be outstanding only feels so-so within the context of Community, since we know how good the show can be. Double-edged sword.
Alan- I feel like you didn’t give the writers/Pierce/Chevy enough credit for the Christmas episode in which I thought Pierce opened up a little. When he said he didn’t want to go home because it was so lonely, I thought it was a really strong moment and helped to make the character a little more realistic.
Pierce-centric shows aren’t the best, but they’re necessary to keep his character important to the audience while hopefully finally finding his best rhythm. Dirty old men are hilarious- and I know this because I had one- so I’m glad they aren’t giving up on that dynamic.
Between The Office’s “Mykonos” and Community’s “Dildopolis,” it seems like a big week for the Greeks.
Jeff and Britta as “cool cats” was perfect.
Abed hasn’t had a lot to do these past few episodes. Like literally he barely says anything.
I wonder if these were written around the time the Meta-Blowback of 2010 began.
I still love Alison Brie, but I’m a little sick of Annie. She needs to be in the background for a while.
Chang was really annoying me in this episode but redeemed himself when he made me LOL when taking on the role of drugs. it was like the writers noticed that i hated Chang and hated drugs so they made them one….
I actually really liked this episode, although I find it harder to judge when watching live, which I did last night, because of the ridiculous number of commercial breaks (I usually stream it afterwards). There have been a few mentions of Annie’s bad neighbourhood – remember the line in ‘Conspiracy Theories’ when Jeff asks her where she got a gun? I like that they’re developing that, and I also thought Pierce’s backstory was a nice touch, if a bit too silly to be truly emotionally engaging. I laughed pretty hard at the play section, too, although I cringed a bit at the sexting subplot. I don’t mind edgy, but Community doesn’t feel like that kind of show to me. If they start going more in that direction I don’t mind, as long as they do it in a way that feels natural.
Didn’t mind the Pierce storyline but I am getting tired of Annie taking center stage as the female lead all the time. Alison Brie is sweet, pretty and very funny sometimes, but as with Abed and the constantly flogged “he’s a sad innocent Apsberger’s sufferer OMG” story lines, Annie’s drug problems, dating problems, apartment problems, identity problems, yadda yadda are getting extremely old very fast. It’s getting so she, Abed, Pierce AND Chang are only endurable in small doses. And enough with the Dean and his furry proclivities and fascination with Jeff: we got the jokes a long time ago, move ON. Really, I know they can’t all be home runs, but I know they’re better than running this stuff into the ground over and over and over…
As a whole I like the Pierce character and I think Chevy plays him well, but part of the point of the character is to have unredeemed flaws. Unlike a character like Jeff, where the virtues and vices flow from each other (he’s charismatic but arrogant, he’s composed but controlling, etc.), Pierce has them as forces perpendicular to each other (I’m not sure how common the use of “perpendicular” as “not affecting each other” is outside of the math/cs crowd).
I find this a bit refreshing, while any person’s character is probably perfectly consistent if you view it in its entirety, human nature forbids us from doing so, and thus it’s nice to have characters whose personalities are not neatly arranged. Whereas most of the characters in the show are sometimes jerks to each other, it usually comes from their limitations, lack of understanding, or failed but earnest efforts, with Pierce however, his jerk-ness is more organic, it is just that certain parts of him are jerk-like.
That said, while this makes Pierce a valuable part of the show (and an excellent foil to the rest of the cast, especially Abed and Jeff), it makes it difficult to concentrate on him for too long. Partially because it’s harder to sympathize with him because his flaws are less easily excusable, but also because to try too hard to put the audience in his shoes makes it hard to keep him the sort of personality I described above (I have not yet thought of a turn of phrase for this).
I have to admit I’m a little torn because I do like the Pierce character and I want to learn more about him, but ultimately, even though hints and glimpses could be given, at his core Pierce ought remain mysterious, entirely admirable in some respects and entirely despicable in others, with the audience in the dark as to how that contradiction is resolved in one character.
I just think of Pierce as the Michael Scott of Community. He likes to think he is the coolest and funniest person in the room, but is insecure enough that he needs everyone else to think so, too.
I though there was a great second example of meta in them literally using Chang to alienate an audience, given how polarizing he seems to be.
I’d just add that I thought the way the anti-drug play worked out was the most effective anti-drug statement I’ve ever seen. Anti-drug people typically suggest that drugs are awful and will destroy people who take them. But most drug users I’ve met or talked to have told me that drugs are almost always great the first time or even the first 10 times (depending on the drug of course) which utterly destroys the credibility of the anti-drug movement.
The truth, I’m told, is that while drugs may look great in the beginning they lose their allure very quickly and the downside is experienced after a lot of front-end fun, kind of like a relationship based on infatuation rather than love.
So, even though it wasn’t planned to reveal this (at least by the characters) I thought the anti-drug message was much more nuanced and accurate than typical in anti-drug propaganda. I’d never seen anyone present the argument this way and thought it was intelligent and cogent.
Also the “We Want Drugs” chant almost made me pee my pants.