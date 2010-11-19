‘Community’ – ‘Conspiracy Theories and Interior Design’: The Mayors of Blanketville

A review of last night’s “Community” coming up just as soon as someone sends me a tiny, thoroughly underwhelming message…
After last week’s character-centric bottle episode, “Community” was back to riffing on popular culture with “Conspiracy Theories and Interior Design.” But because the show had just done an episode like “Cooperative Calligraphy,” and because the parody this time was much smaller-scale and less specific than the “Apollo 13” or zombie episodes, it didn’t feel like an overload. And as long as we can get a balance between the two kinds of episodes – Pierce’s mom dies one week, Annie’s got a gun(*) the next – then I think the two “Community”s can easily, happily co-exist.
(*) Between this and “Modern Family,” it was a good week for attractive women shooting off fake guns on sitcoms.
“Conspiracy Theories” really only used four of the regulars (though the random glimpse of Britta hanging out in the freakiest corner of Fluffytown was wicked funny), and even Troy and Abed weren’t used a ton. (I suspect Chris McKenna and the other writers recognized that the blanket fort was a fun little lark they should only spend so much time on.) So really, this was a Jeff and Annie episode, with a sprinkling of poor Dean Pelton and his non-time-traveling hoodie. And while that story was also a goof, I appreciated that there were little character notes sprinkled in with all the double and triple-crosses and betrayals(**) in the climax, including Annie’s frustration about how Jeff treated her after the kiss and Pelton’s own fear of being irrelevant and unloved. (In many ways, I’d rather see the Dean be the one who’s desperate to become part of the gang, with Chang used as an antagonist and/or deranged Greek chorus.)
(**) As half my Twitter followers pointed out, the climax was very, very reminiscent of the J. Walter Weatherman story from the “Arrested Development” episode “Making a Stand,” and that’s all I’ll say about that until you go watch it on Hulu. The two series have the Russo brothers in common, but I’ve always said “Community” has a warmer, more humanist spirit than “Arrested,” which was an incredibly funny but also incredibly cynical show. So it was interesting to see “Community” do an episode so similar not only in content, but tone, to “Arrested.” Not a bad thing; just different.
And if “Conspiracy Theories” wasn’t particularly deep, it was really funny. The name “Professor Professorson” keeps putting a smile on my face (as did all the fake night school course names), the tiny exploding car gag was hilarious, and having the chase scene run through Fluffytown was an inspired way to lampoon that kind of sequence from a traditional thriller. (I particularly liked Troy’s suggestion to take a shortcut through the civil rights museum.)
Plus, Kevin Corrigan is one of those actors I always enjoy. He’s rarely laugh-out-loud funny, but he has this appealing strangeness that can work in shows and movies with very varied tones, from something as low-key as “Slums of Beverly Hills” to something as silly as this (or something in between like “Grounded for Life”).
What did everybody else think?
I was thinking the same thing when it came to ladies of comedy and guns this week, particularly because I’d watched my DVR’d “Modern Family” right before Community last night.
A little bit more of the Annie-Jeff awkwardness last night makes me have second thoughts as to whether they’re actually done with that story.
Yes, the two of them lying on top of each other after the car “explosion” was definitely chemistry-errific.
Not to mention the shot of them together after the blanket fort collapsed on them.
This episode cemented my theory that Britta and Jeff are secretly friends with benefits. For an episode she was barely in, she was given some pretty specific reaction shots to Jeff and Annie, particularly in the blanket fort.
not to mention annie’s “off script” dialogue when she shot jeff.
i think the “i love you” was convincing to more than just the dean.
I’m with Chrissy – Britta’s comment in “Cooperative Calligraphy” about Jeff’s underwear for sex was a little too specific, and that look she gave Annie and Jeff in the last scene a bit too suspicious. And the shots of Annie and Jeff together in both the “car explosion” and the blanket fort collapse were teeming with chemistry. Jeff praised Annie for going off-script, but that “I love you” from her sounded more sincere and convincing than Britta’s or Professor Slater’s in the finale.
I love that “Community” has a love/hate triangle like this, and they don’t feel the need to wheel it out every episode to drive the plot, but keep it in their character toolbox for just the right moments.
I think Britta’s underwear comment can be explained by the time Jeff played pool in his underwear and when they slept together in paintball…doesn’t have to mean they are currently sleeping together.
Loved the Annie going off script part.
It would be innocuous, except that Abed commented on it (and he is aware of both of those instances).
Alison Brie is a great dramatic actress. My heart went out to Annie when she told Jeff he’d buried her like a shameful secret. I hope they stretch this romantic subplot as far as they can before they’re forced to squash it.
Sometimes I wish Annie were the 28 year old on this show. What depth of emotion will Alison have to play with once her character gets over Jeff?
I agree with you LTP. At the same time though, had Annie been older, you’d only have two 19-year olds in the group. Having been to CC myself, I know there’s plenty of second career people that go, but my classes were filled with folks mostly straight outta high school. Having just 2 people in a CC study group at the age of 18 wouldn’t be the most accurate IMO. But I agree, it would definitely make the Jeff-Annie romance more socially palatable.
This was a great episode for Jim Rash. He is so incredibly funny.
Ever since last season I’ve been tossing around a “Drama 101” episode of Community in my head where some of the study group takes an acting class and learns some quasi-profound emotional truth. I had always pictured the class as being taught by some washed-up actor like Rick Moranis, but Kevin Corrigan is really funny. They should bring him back for an episode like that.
Or maybe Shirley and Troy get cast in a production of Raisin in the Sun? Ho man.
And that is why the writers are the writers.
Touche.
If Greendale did Raisin in the Sun, the Dean would insist on color-blind casting and everyone BUT Troy and Shirley would end up in the cast.
Good point, John. And then it’d be getting a bit too similar to Strangers With Candy. Maybe they should do a musical instead–then Britta and Troy could shine as dance partners once more.
Also, both Hulu and the AV Club refer to this episode as “Conspiracy Theories and Interior Design”… where is the “Soft Defenses” variation from?
That’s what it was called on my DVR’s program guide.
“Conspiracy Theories and Interior Design” is the episode title over at NBC.
Personally I prefer “soft defenses” because a fort made out of blankets is. It also fits in better with the ludicrous night class courses.
Of all the laugh-out-loud moments in this episode, it was the sight of Leonard in his jammies, so happy now that the looting began, that really made me roar.
“get out of my brain.”
community and 30 rock were a great one-two punch last night.
prediction: community wins emmy and golden globe for best comedy this year.
It needs more buzz though. GG usually awards shows with buzz, which means Modern Family will get it unfortunately.
aren’t won by shows that walk this fine a line between humanity and absurdism.
@emmys – remember 30 rocks many wins?
No way. Like Mack said, the show needs more buzz, and I don’t think it’s caught on with awards show voters. 30 Rock has Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin, who the voters seem to adore even during an off season.
They actually took a shortcut through Turkish town. Troy suggested they see the Civil Rights Museum because he was (apparently) really proud of it.
Ah, yes. Of course. The hookahs and such.
And I believe a Latvian independence parade slowed them down.
Great episode from a great season!!!!
I never thought that Community would excel so much this season while Modern Family has floundered.
Hey, they had the proper permits.
I actually thought Alan’s tag was going to be “…as soon as I check out the Civil Rights Museum.”
“I never thought that Community would excel so much this season while Modern Family has floundered.”
I don’t get why there is so much comparison of these two shows. They are so dissimilar, it really defies logic. Is it because they debuted during the same season? And is it wrong to like them both?
The Latvian Independence Day parade was a particularly nice touch because yesterday actually WAS Latvian Independence Day.
“And is it wrong to like them both?”
To my great surprise, people keep telling me that it is, indeed, wrong to like them both.
THERE CAN ONLY BE ONE!
I thought it would be “as soon as I’m blowing everything off…”
Annie writhing on the ground blowing off language cracked me up to no end.
The Community/Modern Family thing reminds me of when South Park and then Family Guy came out, and all my friends told me how much better they were than The Simpsons, such meaningless arguments.
i loved the exploding car shot from multiple angles. and speaking of chemistry, that was an interesting look annie gave jeff as the fort was collapsing onto them…
I loved Jeff’s observation that Annie even works too hard at passive aggression.
I enjoyed it a lot. When I read the description of this episode, I knew there would be gold from the “Troy and Abed make a killer blanket fort” story. I love how organized they were, to the point where the Latvian parade could stage an event, so long as they had the proper permits.
The end definitely reminded me of J. Walter Weatherman, with a little bit of “Clue” thrown in (but here’s how it really happened!). It was good to see a side of the Dean that wasn’t absurdly creepy/sexually deviant, and I enjoyed the wide range of emotions that Jeff and Annie went through.
The Dean consistently kills everytime he walks on screen. His cheerful greeting right after Britta’s comment about hanging out with a bunch of guys in their underoos was perfect. Also, Annie writhing around on the floor not caring about standing or language was sort of hot.
Even when he’s not talking Jim Rash is a show-stealer. Like when Jeff says the Dean’s too stupid to orchestrate anything, and Dean Pelton chimes in with a cheerful “Mmm-hm!” So so good.
the dean makes me laugh every time. his character is much better now than in season 1.
I have to agree. Those last scenes wouldn’t have been the same without Dean Pelton’s hilarious screams.
I don’t share Alan’s overall enthusiasm for this show. I like it, but it’s kind of a middle of the pack show for me. I applaud its willingness to be crazy, different, and take chances, but it doesn’t always work. This was one of those times for me.
There were so many double crosses I lost track and interest on about the 5th or 6th one.
Losing track was the point. That’s why it was funny when the Dean screams “I can’t keep track anymore!”
It appears that more of Alan’s readers need to watch more thrillers (especially those with conspiracy arcs) because this episode nailed the premise hilariously.
Watching this reminded me of so many shows. Prison Break, The Event, 24, Burn Notice etc. where the writing becomes so convoluted that the shifting allegiance of a character is more difficult to remember than the plot of the entire series.
I liked that second-to-last final lesson was about not conspiring with everyone who approaches you. That was a nice way of incorporating the Community universe into the conspiracy theory plot.
This episode felt a little empty to me. While there were a lot of great jokes, and the blanket-fort chase scene was perfection, I found myself slightly bored in a lot of the Jeff/Annie conspiracy scenes.
I agree, this one fell apart at the end for me. The writing felt too labored to get to the triple-crosses and fort resolution. I’m sure it looked clever on paper, but I don’t think it worked on-screen.
Oh well, a rare misstep for a great show.
Best use of Leonard in a while
looting the crappy little battery powered TV that probably doesn’t work anymore was hilarious
I loved this ep- hilarious. I don’t even think I’d call this a pop-culture ep. Obviously there were some riffs on the generic thriller movie scenes but conspiracies and double-cross stories have been around since the Greeks.
So many great lines and scenes but you’ve gotta love the two strikes against Leonard.
Three strikes!
For farting!
Like so many of the thrillers it was parodying, this episode had a greak hook and then gradually petered out to an unsatisfying denouement.
It was an alright episode, but you have to really be in a silly mood to stomach some of the jokes in that one. Pretty over-the-top cartoonish for my liking, instead of something that was better executed and more low-key like the search for Annie’s pen. All of the crosses during the gunfight got stale after awhile of being funny. I will say that Jim Rash is an incredible comic actor – he is hysterical as the Dean and really stole the episode last night.
How was the search for annie’s pen low key and not cartoonish? It was six adults losing their shit over a pen that was stolen by a monkey.
I never don’t like a little Kevin Corrigan in my life.
Did no one notice the music was very similar to Shutter Island and the blanket collapse much like Inception? I thought that was brilliant
I’m glad someone else noticed. The score for this episode was excellent. Very theatrical. It captured the mood perfectly.
I think this may be my favorite episode of season so far. Just the right amount of craziness.
The Jeff/Annie thing continues to give me a mental disconnect. Annie is supposed to be 19, so her dating Jeff is kinds creepy. But Alison Brie is 26 and doesn’t look at all like she’s 19, so when I see them together, it doesn’t feel creepy to me.
Yes the Jeff/Annie thing continues to make me feel icky. When watching the two actors, you don’t realize it at first, because they are obviously closer in age than the characters they are playing. But a 35/36-ish guy dating a 19 year old is gross city.
I disagree. I think a 36ish guy dating a 19 year old is a fantastic idea.
They established his age last season as 38. He might be 39 by now. I’m of too minds about it, I agree it’s icky but it gives Alison Brie more to do so I like that aspect. I’m not sure why they didn’t make Slater a regular, she worked well with Jeff.
I don’t get why we’ve moved on from judging people for dating outside of their race, gender, religion, or social class but have such problems with people from different generations being in love.
Well, up until now the vibe hasn’t been love, it’s been lust. Which is not necessarily a problem, but Annie has been portrayed as intellectual, but socially, romantically, and sexually immature. Since Jeff is none of those things, there’s the potential for it to feel like he’s taken advantage of her crush on him, making her feel special so that she’ll sleep with him, etc. I don’t think that’s what he’s doing, but it’s clear that she has childish ideas about love and relationships that are completely incompatible with his “what’s your name again” approach to dating.
Again, dating someone much younger or much older doesn’t have to include any weird power dynamics, but it definitely can (much more than any of the other categories you’ve listed), and in this case even Jeff recognizes it.
One way to look at it is like this: Vaughn is arguably almost as old as Jeff, but his dating Annie was sweet because he’s a pretty simple guy who seems to want a flowers and poetry kind of relationship, as she does.
All that said, they have crazy chemistry and I hope they keep drawing from that well. I’m here to watch a TV show, not get an ethics lesson.
Since last season, I’ve been hoping for a reveal that Annie’s been lying about her age, maybe because she had a previous breakdown. She ended up in class with Troy and lied that she was age-appropriate for that grade. That will take care of both the disconnect with Brie’s real age, and the “ick” factor interfering with any hookup with Jeff.
One of my favorite mini-gags in an episode full of them: Kevin Corrigan staying in character as a dead guy for almost the entire double-cross sequence. That is the kind of dedication that makes a great community college drama professor.
i was a huge fan of Grounded for Life so was very happy to see him again.
GFL was a fantastic show that was completely mistreated by its networks.
Wasn’t Grounded for Life on for like 8 years? I liked it too.
grounded was on for 5 years—they did 90 eps and just managed to hit syndication (or at least reruns on ABC Family where they play off an on.)
Show had a great cast in retrospect (when it first started i loved how Corrigan seemed determined to play his character as “Christopher Walken as wacky sitcom character.”) but it wasn’t a great enough show to get me to watch it every single week–but i did appreciate it when i did catch it here and there through its run. (Its also the rare show that Fox canceled that another network actually saw fit to pick up–in this case it was picked up by the former WB after it was cancelled by FOX 2 in a half years into its run.)
Corrigan is perfect tho in movies such as Kicked In The Head or Henry Fool or even Scotland PA (where he had a very short amount of screentime but was finally able to share the screen albeit not in a direct face to face with Christopher Walken once and for all–Walken couldn’t see Corrigan during their all too brief “scene” together but it was enough for me to get that the 2 aren’t exactly as much alike as i once thought.)
This may have been one of my favorite episodes ever.
There was nothing about the blanket fort / Fluffytown that wasn’t made of win.
Jeff/Annie chemistry front and center.
Britta’s Eyes Wide Shut.
The night school course titles. “Theoretical Phys Ed”? I’D take that.
KEVIN CORRIGAN.
Theoretical Phys Ed was funny, but they already used that joke in the space episode. I didn’t think it was funny enough to justify a call-back.
Theoretical Phys Ed was actually a call back to “Basic Rocket Science” –
Britta: “How many schools would let you get a degree in Theoretical Phys Ed?”
@GUEST but it was a throwaway gag- one in a long list of fake classes that you wouldn’t even see if you didn’t pause it to read the full list.
@DavidW I guess that’s true, it was pretty subtle. By the way, it’s really sad that my first comment here was critical of Community. I love the show so much, I bought the first season on DVD three times.
Also: “Reading?” It was the punctuation that sold it.
I’m still laughing at the sudden appearance of Professor Professorson to corroborate Jeff’s story.
I know! It’s hilarious how he came from nowhere with a corroborating badge. Plus Jeff was still selling the bit long after he was caught. God, I love him! Face it, this is an excellent show!
How about Annie “blowing” things off. That was incredibly funny and erotic.
That was by far the best episode of the season so far, and that’s even with wishing there had been less Dean and less (or at least less obvious) Jeff/Annie shippy stuff.
I still wish he would awkwardly pat her on the head like he did at the end of the debate episode, instead of all this more overt stuff, but that’s my one man crusade. ;)
The blanket fort stuff was over the top fun without needing a checklist of movie references and while still being at least theoretically possible.
What also helped this episode a lot was they weren’t all hanging around in one big group as happens so often lately. And of course Kevin Corrigan, he makes every show better.
No edit button. Yes I realize horribly awkwardly worded first line. :)
Alan, I’m surprised at how committed they’ve been to keeping Pierce in a wheelchair this season. His screen time is way down too as a result. Is this on purpose, did Chevy suffer an injury in real life, or is this a deliberate move by the writers to push his character to the back, or is it just a coincidence and I’m over thinking it?
I was wondering the exact same thing. I don’t think he even had a line: just a reaction shot in the wheelchair.
Pierce’s participation in the Pen episode was some of the best stuff he’s done in the entire series. The wheelchair is just a great sight gag. He and Shirely were just not used in this episode at all. That’ll happen sometimes.
Great episode. Laughed or smiled the whole way. Loved Professor Professorson’s ring tone.
The sequence in the middle when they were crawling through the various neighborhoods of fluffytown absolutely slayed me. More hilarity at the “looting” comment at the end. Bravo! Awesome ep!
Yes! How about Prof. Profeserson participating in the Latvian parade Scooby Do style with a tambourine? Still laughing that they were in full costume, cramped over and strutting (after applying for and getting an approved permit of course).
Nearly perfect episode! I loved how they nailed the mood and tropes of conspiracy thillers perfectly.
The blanket fort was also killer. Britta’s weird cat orgy may have been my biggest laugh in an episode with a lot to laugh at.
And then there was the faculty directory, featuring astrological signs and favorite colors (such as “Paisley” and “Unlimited”).
(And Hulu gave a Chase (oh!) commercial with Chevy Chase to make up for the lack of Pierce in the episode.)
My favorite part of the episode is when they at least acknowledged some unresolved issues with Annie over Jeff. I never really liked how that was so neatly wrapped up in the first episode. She’s still a teenager who obviously has shown to hold crushes for a long time, i.e. Troy. So I’m glad they brought that back and that Britta made a face when they mentioned it to the group. By the way, that’s two Chang-less episodes in a row now. There needs to be some room for a little spare Chang.
I loved this ep. At first I thought the blanket fort was a little too childish/over the top even for Troy and Abed in their pajapmas. BUT when the chase through flufflytown happened, it suddenly became an epic moment for the show.
Did anyone else love the part where Annie was confused about who Prof. Professerson was and Jeff was like “I don’t know” annie: “but” jeff: “I dont know!” made me laugh
That part killed me! The way Jeff says it, so gleefully … I rewound to watch several times.
CJ – Me too. That was probably the best part of the episode for me. What can I say, I dig the small stuff.
Totally agree. The happy/maniacal smile while cutting Annie off with the second “I don’t know!” was my favorite part of the episode.
when are we going to see these people do some actual studying, am i right?
Now that’s more like it. Last week’s episode was a bit of a bore.
This ep. seemed unfinished to me. Why was Britta being such a snot, with the hair-flipping and side comments? Shirley’s only line was delivered off-screen, like they totally forgot to shoot it in the first place. And Pierce didn’t even say anything. I really thought my DVR messed up and skipped a scene. Maybe some lines were left on the cutting room floor. Oh well, it was enjoyable, but it still felt… incomplete.
correction: side = snide
I don’t think I laughed once until the tag, though I did like a few of the Jeff/Annie moments. The episode mostly just struck me as absurd and hollow. I don’t know, maybe the jokes weren’t clever enough, or maybe I was too slow to pick up on them. I’ll have to watch it again with my girlfriend, so we’ll see if it fares any better on a second viewing.
Also, I really don’t care how often they do reference-laden episodes vs. more character based ones, as long as they mostly turn out to be funny and entertaining.
not sure if this has been mentioned, but Thursday 11/18 was actually Latvian Independence Day
I was sad they didn’t reference Troy’s birthday, but liked the ep a lot, especially the references to the movie The Game towards the end.
Before Arrested Development, there was the Bloody Olive, which is a much more extended version of the climax. [www.youtube.com]