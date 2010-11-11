‘Community’ – ‘Cooperative Calligraphy’: The pen is mightier than the study group?

A review of tonight’s terrific “Community” coming up just as soon as I lick a puppy…
It’s about time.
Look: I’m a pop culture omnivore. I relate to Abed more than almost any fictional character ever. I’m roughly the same age as Dan Harmon, love the same movies, get most of the references he drops, etc. I absolutely, 100 percent love the way “Community” both celebrates the last 30 years of popular culture and uses it to comment on the lives of the members of the study group.
But there comes a point where the referencing becomes a drug, where a show disappears down a rabbit hole where it’s doing nothing but commenting on other shows and movies, where it essentially becomes a live-action “Family Guy.” (Or like “30 Rock” last season.) I’m not saying “Community” got to that place this fall. I liked a lot about the “Apollo 13” episode, and I loved the zombie episode. I enjoyed the use of the “Robocop” HUD displays last week to convey how Abed sees the world, etc.
But it wasn’t until I watched “Cooperative Calligraphy” that I quite realized how much I missed the flip side of “Community” – the part of the show that’s about how these seven people relate to each other, rather than them re-enacting moments from my favorite movies while Abed comments on them. And I’m glad we got back to that kind of humor.
“Cooperative Calligraphy” had one running meta-joke(*) with Abed discussing his dislike of bottle episodes (episodes shot on either a single set, or only on pre-existing sets, or in any other way that makes them incredibly cheap to make up for expenses spent elsewhere, like on zombie hordes), and a couple of other stray lines from him (“Winger speech to bring it home”). Mostly, though, it was using the device Abed complained about in order to focus on the core cast and concept – to address many of the lingering issues the group as a whole has with each member, and also to demonstrate how much these people have come to mean to each other in only a year.
(*) And speaking of which, some comments in recent reviews suggest that not everyone understands the difference between meta humor and reference humor. Meta is when a character within a story is commenting on the story itself, often as if they’re aware they’re a fictional character. Most meta humor is also reference humor, but all reference humor is not meta humor. The vast majority of the zombie episode was not meta. The cat gag was slightly meta (though it was more the show commenting on the jumping cat trope rather than the characters doing it), and Abed saying he wanted Troy to be the first black guy to make it to the end was definitely meta, but the rest of the episode was just a zombie attack on Greendale. You can complain about one kind of humor, or the other, or both, but just make sure you know which one you’re complaining about.
The missing pen itself was unimportant, except as a MacGuffin(**), a device to cause conflict. And, boy, did it, leading to an episode where everyone’s conflicts and hang-ups were laid as bare as their skin during the scene where everyone got into their undies.(***)
(**) And it’s a mark of the episode’s attempt to pull back on the meta and tell character stories that Abed wasn’t also commenting on the MacGuffin-like quality of the pen.
(***) After the oil wrestling episode, some people suggested the show was going out of its way to fetishize Alison Brie and Gillian Jacobs, so it was actually something of a relief that we only got to see the guys come out from behind the table. (I’m also sure that was a disappointment to some, but also a delight to others. Hooray for different rules of attraction!)
The study group exists as a cosmic accident. Jeff needed a line to get Britta alone, Britta told Abed, these other four people happened to come along, and here we are. And even now, on paper it doesn’t make sense that they’d still be together. They fulfilled their Spanish requirement, Pierce offends everyone, Jeff has scorched the earth at different times with Britta and Annie (and vice versa), Shirley feels alone as the group’s only Christian, etc., etc. But they are a group now. This connection matters to them – not just to the pathetic and lonely Pierce, but to Jeff – and so of course they would indulge Annie’s concern about her missing pens (albeit reluctantly at first), and of course they would get too much into each other’s business, and of course they would all get upset when they had passed the point where anyone who had stolen the pen without returning it would be a total inconsiderate bastard who didn’t belong there. Because if one of them doesn’t belong – even Pierce – then do any of them? And what are they without each other?
And what I thought was so great about the episode was just how funny it was, even as it was exposing different character’s vulnerabilities (Abed’s difficulty understanding other people’s emotions) or flaws (Britta’s self-righteousness, Shirley’s hypocrisy). There were a lot of really great small dramatic moments (I thought Yvette Nicole Brown and Gillian Jacobs were terrific as Shirley and Britta argued about Christian morals, and Joel McHale sold the hell out of the ghost speech), but there were also a lot of terrific jokes wedged in with all the pain and anxiety, many of them references not to other shows, but to this one. Britta’s “1984” rant somehow brought us back to Troy’s obesssion with “butt stuff,” while Troy had a priceless silent response to realizing that Shirley might be pregnant with Chang’s baby. Abed’s charting of the women’s cycles was from the “Robocop” display last week (which means, based on some of the other HUD tidbits, we should be getting a Troy’s birthday episode next week, and a visit from Abed’s mom around Christmas). Shirley’s ongoing resentment of the two skinny white chicks played out with her calling them “anorexic Jezebels.” And, of course, the pen itself turned out to be stolen not by a ghost, but by something that might as well be: Annie’s Boobs, the monkey Troy bought back in season one’s “Goodfellas” parody.
The more I’ve thought about this one since I watched it yesterday, the more satisfying I’ve found it. I don’t ever ever ever want the show to abandon the pop culture stuff. But an episode like this shows that it’s not crutch, without which the show couldn’t stand, but just one of many tools the writers have available.
Nor, for that matter, would I want them doing a show like this each week. What made “Cooperative Calligraphy” work is that we had a year-plus to build up to it, and also that it was such a departure from what the show usually does. If the show starts locking the gang in the study room every few weeks, then you’ll start hearing complaints similar to those of fans who want the show to stop trying to recreate the magic of the paintball episode.
The flavor of “Community” you like best may not be exactly the same as mine, or the other readers, but I’d like to think that most of you were satisfied with tonight – that, in fact, the only person who will automatically hate it is Dan Harmon’s Twitter nemesis Gwynnifer, whose name was used as the hook-up Jeff abandoned in order to do the bottle episode.
What did everybody else think?
brilliant episode, not very troperrific, but a fantastic one nonetheless
Fantastic. The show (with the exception of Modern Warfare) has always been at its best when it’s the seven of them around the table in the study room and this was basically an episode of that style of rapid fire jokes and conversation between a cast that really has cohered into a great ensemble. Everyone was great, but I think the three women were funnier than the guys in this episode, which (other than Allison Brie) I don’t think is usually true.
Immensely satisfying episode. As Alan pointed out, it’s more than a year in the making, so it’s a rich reward to people who’ve been with this show since the beginning.
Actually felt like this was started slow, but boy did it seem to pick up in the second half. Absolutely hilarious from that point on! And yes, it was nice to get a break from excessive reference humor for a week.
It may have been a bottle episode, but it was a helluva episode! I almost think locking the characters in the study group more often would be a good idea. So much of this season has fixated upon more and more absurd stunts but what really drew me to this show was the absurdity of the characters, and you don’t need a KFC shuttle (or trampoline) to have Pierce scratch himself with a Slim Jim.
Also, I’m starting to think I like Alison Brie too much.
I was wondering why they chose the name Gwynnifer.
Oh, btw Alan, you did the Britt/Britta thing again. The dozens of fans of Terriers and Community all probably do that though
Britt? Like, Britney?
drbluman, there was a typo (since corrected) where I referred to Britta as Britt, which is the name of one of the two (male) lead characters on Terriers. I’ve been making that mistake in one review or the other for the past few weeks.
Classic Sepinwall!
It’s been way too long since we’ve seen Annie’s Boobs.
Well played!
I agree with this statement regardless of the capitalization of the B
I thought Chang was going to crawl out of the vent with the pen (as an attempt to break up the group). Annie’s Boobs was a much better choice.
same here
Yeah, I expected Chang to be involved somehow. It even might have been funny if it was revealed that Annie’s Boobs was running evil missions for Chang (a la the monkey in Indiana Jones). Plus it would’ve brought back the Chang-wanting-revenge-on-the-group storyline that was introduced at the beginning of the season. Oh well… hopefully they get back to that soon!
The problem with an episode like this: It reminds me how little I actually care about these characters. I often find Community hiliarously funny, but I just don’t care about the characters themselves. So without the references and the meta-humor, well, the show is a collection of people that make me go “Meh…”
You couldn’t have said anything that more accurately describes the opposite of how I feel
Thanks swiznit. You took the words right out of my…keyboard?
CRyah: No offense, but you are clearly a soulless monster.
Aside from Troy’s awareness that something went on between Change and Shirley, I wonder if the rest of the group has some sense of the lost events from the Zombie episode. Shirley seemed slightly unsettled at that thought that Labor Day conception was out of the question.
Troy’s awareness is due to the explicit relic of the night that lasted past the pushing of the Reset Button (the voicemail). I don’t think we’ve seen any evidence of anybody else knowing anything, and Shirley’s reconnection with her ex-husband is a perfect excuse for her to get a pregnancy test without actually knowing about the Chang hookup.
and to add on to that, Shirley could just as easily be troubled because she has an unexplainable pregnancy,,,
I read all this in an attempt to get why so many TV critics (if not necessarily so many viewers) love Community so much. And I still don’t get it. I certainly respect Alan, but I just do not think this show is funny.
I’ve decided to let you off with just a warning this time.
But I’m going to kill you.
And I will bury you.
I will provide you both with an alibi.
Wouldn’t a TV Assassin assassinate TVs? (I have a feeling I’m about to be assassinated.)
The episode was a winner. There was a puppy parade and I am pretty sure Annie and I have the same phone.
What phone is that?
Hitting on all cylinders tonight – that was great. It’s funny too how this “bottle” show shows us why bottle shows are often so great (the Fly, Pine Barrens, The Suitcase)- it’s the characters stupid.
Agreed about The Fly. Too many Breaking Bad fans hated that episode, while I found it to be one of my favorites of the season. Abed’s references to the “bottle episode” concept definitely made me think of that. And how obscure yet brilliant would it have been if they had somehow worked in a reference to that Breaking Bad episode here?
I guess what I’m really saying is that Bryan Cranston needs to guest-star on an episode of Community. Perhaps as a Chemistry professor…?
How was “Pine Barrens” a bottle episode? Didn’t it largely take place in, well, the Pine Barrens? (Which is pretty much the opposite of an existing set, no?)
Good episode. But I think 30 Rock blew it away tonight. Or maybe I just find Community’s focus on pop culture too narrow.
I don’t understand why you would make that complaint tonight of all nights. This was the least pop culturey episode in a long time.
I think that not showing the girls in their underwear was more about not showing Shirley than not showing Annie/Britta.
And who thought the oil fight was fetishistic? That wasn’t gratuitous, that was the whole point of the plot. They had to wrestle sexily to get viewers.
im sort of in love with allison brie so this was especially disappointing.
if you have a penis you felt this way.
We did get Annie ripping off her sweater to reveal a silky camisole sort of thing. That was an unexpected delight.
Also, I really really hope that Annie’s Boobs becomes a recurring character. He was one of the highlights of season 1 comedically.
Have you seen his Twitter, btw? Awesome.
I am so with you, Alan. This episode was such a delight and a relief after last week. I also liked the total absurdity of a pen being the macguffin — which seems like something only Community could pull off.
What really elevates the episode for me was the fact you see Annie’s Boobs take the pen. It’s when Troy wants to lick the puppy.
hahaha thanks for pointing that out!
i had to re-watch that scene a few times to notice it, but you’re totally right. great catch!
I was gonna check for that! Originally I thought the Dean must have picked it up. How could they not notice that freaky thing scooting in! (Annie’s Boobs scare(s) me.)
Oh now that is brilliant.
There’s a gif of it here:
[julvett.tumblr.com]
Thanks so much for pointing out that! Amazing attention to detail!
Not to disappoint…but I watched the gif…and those are the shoes of the person who is walking past the window outside. Lol. Just letting you know.
I would have bet that Dean Pelton had picked up the pen when he reminded everyone of the Puppy Parade early in the episode.
Overall, good episode with some laughs. As good as the show is, I was totally spoiled by the zombie episode, and feel the last two have been a step down from that one….which is expected. Hard to top the zombie episode (see: Paintball episode).
Perfect. Emmy-worthy. Enough said.
Loved it for all the reasons you mentioned!
This episode was so “streets ahead!”
loved the episode, and loved all the stuff annie’s boobs collected in the duct – the bracelet from the christmas episode, a “troy & abed in the morning” mug, troy’s greendale ID card, lots of other stuff i didn’t catch. yay for continuity and yay for this show!
I didn’t really think this episode was very funny but like Alan I’m glad it wasn’t a straight-up parody or reference fest.
Last week’s “Secret Garden” episode was in my opinion the worst episode in this show’s history. It’s okay to comically reenact other films/scenes but when characters start to completely change their personalities in order to do so I just can’t stand it. For example, Jeff and Troy becoming all whimsical and passive after jumping on the trampoline. The same thing could have happened to any other character. Another example is Pierce becoming a calculating villain when that’s not what he is. It felt unauthentic for Jeff, Troy, and Pierce. Also the whole bitchy transformation of the females felt forced. The writers could just as easily have had Jeff, Troy, and Pierce become bitchy while Annie and Brita become whimsical. It’s due to the fact that character traits are being distorted for a single episode, and that sucks, because you lose the feeling that these are unique characters and that they aren’t interchangeable.
My other complaint is that for me, Abed’s bending of the fourth wall is either wearing out its welcome or becoming far too on the nose. We get it. Bottle episode. To me his meta humor would be much stronger if it said the same thing without so blatantly spelling out TV episode — it’s distracting, and I didn’t find it to be that way during season 1.
I just can’t understand your complaints. They’re just inane.
No they’re not. I actually hadn’t considered it before Jordan’s post, but the secret garden plot may be the broadest humor this show has ever done. That’s an objective criticism.
(Not sure what it has to do with tonight’s episode, though.)
The fourth wall thing isn’t as solid a complaint – more of a preference – but it’s grated on me this season, too. Abed used to be my favorite member of the group, and now he and Chang are duking it out for “Least Improved Sitcom Character.”
I loved this week’s episode, though. Putting aside Abed’s gimmick I thought it was brilliant.
“on the nose”
Drink!
I definitely disagree about the trampoline plot (less so about bitchy Britta and the ladies). The action of bouncing on the trampoline was portrayed as being something like meditation; theoretically possible for anyone but only satisfying for some. Troy was immediately transfixed (which I think is spot on for his goofy, childish, slightly hedonistic personality), and it took Jeff a little longer (because everything Jeff does has to be layered in irony; pure joy is tough for someone like that). Pierce couldn’t get it at all, because he forced it (like he does with many of his relationships). Each reaction was calibrated to the character. Could there have been a story about Britta, Shirley, and Annie finding a trampoline? Sure. But it wouldn’t have been the same story, because these characters have distinct personalities. I don’t think a plot line has to be unplayable by any other set of characters in order for it to work. They could write a Master of Your Domain plot for any group of adults on any sitcom; what made that episode of Seinfeld funny was how *those* characters acted in that situation.
Wow, just wow. Community blew me away with this one. If it isn’t renewed for a 3rd season, I am calling for a boycott of NBC.
Damn that was good. By the way, I skipped watching The Office tonight and my night was 10X better.
I’m shocked that the Dean didn’t steal the pen. They set it up so well because he was the only other person in the room. I actually think that ending would have been better than the monkey
If you actually re-watch the scene where the Dean talks to them, you can actually see the monkey steal the pen then. Also when you rewatch it, there are tons of monkey references.
I did rewatch it, and yes, you can actually see the monkey stealing the pen while the Dean is talking to them… Oh, all that you have to pay attention to when watching Community…
Community changed when it did that Zombie & Goodfella episode. I hated both originally because I thought it was the wrong direction to take the show and its characters. It went from being semi-realistic take on study group to being a completely fake study group. Since then I stopped feeling “connected” to the show but look at it as a source of humour. In a way they’ve already sacrificed the characters and continue to do so. Is it funny? Hell yeah. Does it make for great drama? No, it fall flat because in the back of your mind you know next week it’ll be another absurd situation.
This season they’ve done some work that reminded me of the first 20 episodes of season 1 – exploring Jeff’s old work place is a great example – but for the most part it’s still that unrealistic scenarios where the characters are sacrificed for the joke.
And, I’m not sure it’s great when one episode just lays everything bare on the table. I feel like it’s becoming a cheap track they’re using to quickly move past actual drama. Let’s just get it over with quickly and say we explored it while never actually fleshing it out.
The funniest thing to me was Annie consoling Shirley about the pregnancy scare- only to turn it into an accusation of pen thievery. That and Dean Pelton’s reaction to their man made detention center. I loved the real world reaction to nearly 30 minutes of “Who stole the cookies from the cookie jar”.
my favorite was the britta/shirley exchange:
-mother hen? i think we’re about the same age.
-sure. unless time is linear.
-i’ll make your ass linear.
-that doesn’t make any sense.
-i’ll make your ass sense.
shirley was great! easily 6 or 7 lol moments in this ep.
conrad, we rewatched that scene about 7 times that night, and about 4 more the next night. I howled like a loon every time Shirley said “I’ll make your ass sense” and her voice and face got even meaner. Oh my god. That is comedy right there.
For all my complaining about this season’s over-reliance on meta and pop culture references and parodies and the gratuitous over-sexualization of Annie and Britta, I’ve been waiting for this return to form, and with “Cooperative Calligraphy” they have done so beautifully. And yeah, although I think the bottle episodes are overall much stronger than the parodies/homages/reference-heavy eps., I probably wouldn’t like watching them all the time. I just wish the pop-culture-y episodes were consistently more like “Contemporary American Poultry” and “Modern Warfare” and less like “Basic Rocket Science” or “Epidemiology” (which I did not like as they were trying much too hard). Actually, I still consider the semi-bottle episodes such as “Debate 109” and “Introduction to Statistics” to be their strongest, so maybe Harmon and company should consider not straining themselves so much all the time. The actors and the show are much better when they don’t.
And, Annie’s Boobs! I’m so relieved he’s not dead in the road somewhere.
There’s no such thing as a “semi-bottle episode.”
Duly noted. I was going for brevity. To be more specific, I like Community episodes best when they feature the core cast almost exclusively and use existing Paramount sets, exteriors and LACC locations, and eschew things like Winnebagos tricked up as KFC rocket modules, the makeup and costumes for a bunch of cheesy zombies, etc. Fast, funny dialogue which is slightly rooted in reality doesn’t hurt either. This is why I loved “Cooperative Calligraphy.”
Alan, in your review, I was surpised to learn what a bottle episode was. I thought it was just another name for a ‘locked room mystery’ I’m surprised it wasn’t referenced as such in the show as thats what it seemed to be from the get go.
Loved the episode, top 5 material in a rich series.
I loved Britta’s (paraphrase) “My oh my, Mike Ty…..son” and then “damn, Steven Fry!”
I also really liked seeing Annie and Jeff in scenes together (was that stripping scene hot and hilarious or what? “You precocious little bitch!”), and I don’t think we’ve really seen the two interact (romantically or non romantically) with each other since the premiere.
i didnt understand the harvey keitel, henry david thoreau, mike tyson steven fry gag. ?????
@vodiva – You say something like “Well well well” and then you follow it up with a celebrity who rhymes with that phrase. Which is why Britta is disappointed with Mike Tyson as it doesn’t rhyme with “My oh my”
You see, this is why television critics shouldn’t hang out with the cast of or appear as extras on the shows they cover. As much as I agree with Alan on this episode, I can’t help but wonder how much of his enjoyment of the show is influenced by the set visit and cameo appearance.
Once you go to L.A. you’re gonna have friends like crazy, but they’re gonna be fake friends. They’re gonna try to corrupt you, and you’ve got an honest face so they’re gonna tell you everything, but you CANNOT make friends with the TV writers.
IF you’re gonna be a true journalist, a TV journalist, first – you’ll never get paid much…but you will get screeners from the TV studios.
God, it’s gonna get ugly. They’re gonna buy you drinks, you’re gonna meet girls, they’re gonna try to fly you places for free, offer you drugs and I know it sounds great, but these people are not your friends. These are people who want you to write sanctimonious stories about the genius of TV writers and they will ruin television and strangle everything we love about it.
@ Stavros A response fit for a Community thread.
@Stavros is my new hero. I do happen to think, though, that Dan Harmon is a golden god.
That just might be the best reference to Almost Famous I’ve ever read. I didn’t even realize until halfway through that I was reading it in Phillip Seymour Hoffman’s voice. Bravo!
Is it so wrong to wonder about a review of a show that the writer has actually appeared in? We’re not talking about screeners.
Critics aren’t supposed to be a bunch of holier-than-thou curmudgeons sitting on the clouds casting judgment on all the things happenings below them. I know that’s what a lot of critics try to be, but it’s not what they ought to be. Critics should be active encouragers and cultivators of the artistry and entertainment going on around them.
I don’t see anything wrong with Alan taking a personal interest in a show that he loves (indeed, that many people love). I think it’s great, especially considering that he hasn’t let his personal feelings for the show and its writers stop him from levying legitimate criticisms against them for some of their weaker episodes.
Sure, many people love the show, so do I. But I’m not being paid to review it, either. I think you make some good points. I just always thought critics should avoid the appearance of being influence, not just influence itself.
I do think you have a point, for what it’s worth. I don’t believe that a critic is necessarily compromised by having appeared briefly in the show or spent time with the writers, but once that has happened there’s always the chance of a lingering doubt for some people as long as the reviews stay positive. I suppose this is why Alan commented on the Zombie episode review to say that he tends to get harsher on shows he has a personal connection to.
I suppose we’ll just have to dream up some story about a ghost which will lead to your acceptance of Alan’s time in the writer’s room not affecting his objectivity so we can all move on happily without the need for a negative review.
Set visits are a routine part of the business. Everybody does them. It’s like asking if a sports columnist shouldn’t be allowed to critique the local baseball team because he’s been in the clubhouse and interviewed the general manager.
The oil-wrestling walk-on is a bit different, I recognize. Almost from the moment they finished shooting that scene, I asked myself if I had crossed a line there. But then I decided that the only line I had crossed was one about perception, not reality. I know my take on the show is going to be my take on the show, even if I’ve shown up for a few seconds in the background of a shot and generally get along with the creator. (As I said in one of my Modern Family comments a few weeks back, I’ve been friendly with Steve Levitan for a very long time, and I have absolutely hated some of the shows he’s created, and there have been also some shows I’ve loved despite having a creator I find insufferable.)
I trust myself, and the best I can do in this situation is ask you to trust me. If you aren’t comfortable doing that, I understand. But I know that my opinions are based on the work, not on personal relationships or weird perks like the walk-on.
It’s interesting that you bring up sportwriters, Alan. Bill Simmons has stated on a number of occasions that the reason he doesn’t do the locker room stuff is that he feels it becomes impossible to do his job objectively when exposed to the personalities involved on a regular basis.
That said, I frankly don’t give a flying if your writing is influenced by knowing those involved. I read your stuff for the same reason I read Roger Ebert: Not for a pure thumbs up or down, but to get some interesting analysis and commentary on the shows. I already knew I liked last night’s Community episode, and didn’t read your recap to have my opinion reinforced. Instead, I read it for someone elses (intelligent) take on a multi-layered production.
More cameos!
Agreed. If your next blog post was to tell us that the funniest show on television today is Two and a half Men, and then you showed up as the kid’s wrestling coach or something, that would smell bad. But you’ve always enjoyed Community and pointed out it’s occasional missteps.
What you need to do now is get a walk-on on Terriers. I would like Alan to become our own personal Where’s Waldo of awesome TV.
I thought this was a great episode. Someone posted a video from a “Community” screening, during which Dan Harmon expressed a thought about the season. Essentially he seemed to be saying that HE did not want to get bored; he wanted to keep trying new things. I applaud that. When the writers and actors get bored, you can feel it. And the audience gets less challenged, too. That said, it’s great to add “home base” episodes like this into the mix. Especially when they are so well done.
“When the writers and actors get bored, you can feel it.”
AKA “The Office”, last 2 seasons. R.I.P.
Can Donald Glover win an Emmy for a reaction shot in one episode?
I love Community but found that to be the lamest episode of the year. What a dissapointment. Each character was more annoying than the other in this. I am surprised to see so many positive comments.
The only redeeming part was that Senor Chang may be a daddy.
Early last season, Harmon talked about “Taxi” being an inspiration to him, which sounded ridiculous at the time. But I’m totally seeing it now. As crazy and ridiculous as these characters are, they also have some real depth. It’s certainly not obvious but it’s there. (And the more I thought about it, the more I realized just how farcical some of Taxi’s characters could be at times– particularly Reverend Jim and Latka, most obviously.)
It’s just a shame Community is getting its ass kicked in the ratings by a show featuring cardboard caricatures. There is simply no justice in this universe.
Meta-humor, to me, implies a breaking of the fourth wall, which facilitates communication between the people putting on the show and the audience. When the writers construct a parody, they are directly communicating with the audience through symbols that (hopefully) share a common meaning for both parties. Therefore, parody is an in-joke form of meta-humor. But that’s just my opinion.
The best line of the night was Troy’s remark on showing up halfway through a puppy parade. That is fact.
Awesome episode! I loved everything about it.
Around 40 seconds in (around the “lick it” comment) you can see Annie’s Boobs take the pen.
Thanks Alan, now I’m addicted to Dan Harmons @ feed on Twitter. Funny stuff!
Loved it. This one got saved to watch again and again.
did anyone else catch the guy running the remote control on pierce’s chair? watch again at 1:38.
Holy crap, you’re right! Someon messed up on that one
the gut was sooo close and sooo intense at working the chair. not sure why he wasn’t way off camera.
“guy”
It was a very good episode, but let’s not turn it into the second coming of The Breakfast Club as far as character development goes.
I really enjoyed it. About the only thing I thought was a bit much was Abed mentioned “bottle episode” a bit too many times (could have left it at “I might as well sit in the corner with a bucket on my head”), but when JEFF said it, it was funny.
Loved the payoff for Abed’s period-charting last week. And Pierce having every pen in the building except for Annie’s in his casts.
Love that there’s a possible spawn of Chang issue… and man, I want to know that one!
Agreed that he said Bottle Episode too much. I felt it was too meta for my tastes, and didn’t really serve as comedy, it was just kind of a statement of what the episode was. The other character’s jokes about it were spot on however.
This episode was streets ahead
I’m sure this will be seen as blasphemy, but I wasn’t feeling this episode as much as everyone else seems to be. I think the reason everyone loved it so much is because they love the characters so much, and this episode just let the actors act out their characters at each other and expose feelings that have been beneath the surface.
This is very similar to why “The Suitcase” episode of Mad Men was so widely loved. It was mostly just Don and Penny, expressing the feelings they’ve been holding back while holed up in the office. But that was in the fourth season, not just 1.5 seasons into the show. I think this episode could have been extremely strong if it had waited that long.
But for me, and I say this as someone who thinks Community is the best comedy on television right now, I haven’t been sold yet that these characters are any more than one-note. The notes have slightly changed as the writers figure out what makes the funniest character, but I felt this episode exposed that, although they all love each other now, they don’t have any individual complexity at all. It had some really funny moments(the “You Know, Girl” pregnancy test was one of the funniest fake products I’ve ever seen) it didn’t work for me on all levels as it seems to have for all other super-fans of the show. A great episode of an average sitcom, but only an above average episode of Community.
Who the heck is Penny?
I LOVED the line “Have you ever walked into a puppy parade half way through, it’s pretty pointless” perfectly delivered line!
btw, why was Pierce in leg casts? Did I forget something?
last ep troy double bounced him on the trampoline so high he flew off and landed in the dumpster.
ah thats right, thanks!
This was so much fun! Without knowing the term, I was really missing a “bottle episode,” am so glad they gave us a great one!
Even though I really enjoyed the episode, I would’ve been sooooo mad if they didn’t have part of the puppy parade in the tag.
While hardly, like, The Sixth Sense or anything, this episode is totally worth watching a second time:
-As noted, you see the monkey take the pen at the same time that Troy is saying “I want to lick it!” in the opening scene.
-When arguing about Abed, Troy says “He set my monkey free”.
-On the white board in the background, someone wrote “If we evolved from monkeys, why are there still monkeys?”
Gold.
My 12 year old. who shockingly loves this show as much as I do, had the two best comments of the night. 1) Dad, are they really going to base a whole show around a lost pen? (yes, son). and 2) when the Monkey came out of the air grate he yelled “Annies Boobs!!!”. I think it’s time for him to go back to watching The Middle.
Troy’s line, “What’s going on and how can I help?” was amazing.
I still can’t stop laughing.