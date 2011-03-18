‘Community’ – ‘Custody Law and Eastern European Diplomacy’: War crime and punishment

A review of last night’s “Community” – and in case you missed yesterday’s news, the show has been renewed for next season – coming up just as soon as I make a pregnant woman run…
“I tend to ruin stuff.” -Britta
The “Custody Law” half of this episode with Jeff, Shirley, Chang and Andre was pretty uneven, but I kind of loved the “Eastern European Diplomacy” story with Britta, Troy, Abed and their friend Luka(*).
(*) Shirley’s spent a lot of time on the sidelines lately; this week it was Pierce and Annie, who I don’t think appeared outside of the teaser and the tag. Always a tricky balance on an ensemble with 8 regular castmembers and a lot of prominent recurring characters.
We’ve talked a lot about the evolution of Britta from unintentionally insufferable do-gooder to a character whose insufferability was the whole joke. There are times, in fact, where it feels like the study group actually hates Britta more than Pierce, because they don’t expect anything better from him, where she shouldn’t be as big a pain as she is. It’s been a fascinating, at times hilarious 180 for the character, and a reminder that few characters are completely un-fixable.
What I liked about the Britta story this week was how it turned that expectation on its head. Troy, Abed and the audience are all so used to Britta being the holier-than-thou buzzkill that it takes a while to realize she really is doing the right thing with Luka (well-played by “Dollhouse” alum Enver Gjokaj). The problem is that she’s been The Girl Who Cried Political Correctness for so long that nobody wants to believe her, and Troy and Abed’s various reactions of disgust to her were marvelous. (I loved Troy’s protest moan when Luka suggested that Britta was their girlfriend.) A simple story – albeit with room for running gags like Kick-Puncher and meta-humor like Abed’s “It’s all downhill from here” paintball sweatshirt – but an effective one.
While Britta shows that most characters are fixable, Chang is an example of a one who’s tricky to use completely effectively. When Ken Jeong is just asked to come in, be briefly weird, and leave, Chang is a tremendous asset to the series. But he’s such an insane cartoon character that the show often runs into trouble when it features him extensively, and/or when it asks us to take him as seriously as we do, say, Annie. A more buttoned-down Chang can work, as it did in the episode where he moved in with Jeff, but I think this story was trying to have it both ways – to make us sympathize with Chang even as it was inviting us to laugh at his lunacy – and that’s not a great approach for him. (Though I did love him dubbing the bald cop “Officer Baby.”)
What did everybody else think?
I didn’t miss Pierce one bit. I think the show would be just fine without him.
100% agree! I’m now at the point where I will almost always hate any scene Pierce is in.
Agreed completely. They need to just write Pierce out and Chang would be a worthy replacement who is more entertaining and likable.
Yeah, they don’t know what to do with him. He doesn’t work in a romantic context; character growth would spoil the ‘joke’; there’s only so many times he can just sit there and be racist before it goes from tired to painful.
Pretty good episode. Troy and Abed should start their own web series or something, I need more stories about those two. I don’t typically like Chang story lines, but this wasn’t too bad. The saw gag and the Mr. Rogers outfit were funny.
Personally, I would love to see a “Troy and Abed in the Morning” spinoff show either before or after each week. There are endless possibilities to what they could do. Movie reviews, cooking shows, interviews of famous people in wacky ways. I could go on for days with ways this would be a hit.
I thought Chang’s line to Jeff that was along the lines of “Because I’m crazy, when are you going to get on board with that?” was almost meta as well.
I had an epiphany in regards to Chang’s “craziness” was I was watching this episode. Chang’s behavior was pretty typical of what one might see in a zany sitcom yesteryear–the Mr. Rogers outfit, the kidnapping of the kids, etc. But in this show, such behavior is rightly called out and looks more sociopathic than endearing. Could the Community writers be using Chang as their vehicle for critique of That’s So Raven? It’s possible.
Gillian Jacobs was both hot and on fire tonight. “Hit Me With Your Genie’s Bottle” and both the moment she hatched the DVD-stealing plan and the one where Troy and Abed confront her about it are pure comedy gold.
I don’t know why Chang’s saw gag was funny, but it was.
Loved the saw Gag. Had to rewind and watch. lol
Awesome: Britta Troy and Abed
Meh: Shirley Jeff and Chang
I feel like Chang is a much bigger problem than Pierce has been. Yeah, he’s been a bit too much of a jerk recently but Chang is an entire character that they have no idea what to do with. I don’t think this pregnancy storyline is working at all.
Agreed about Chang. Chang is only funny when a) he has power and b) he’s used rarely. If he was like a rarely seen assistant Dean he’d be a lot funnier.
How about we flashback to when he was teaching Spanish and delighted the second the camera opened up in his classroom and just proceed as though all of his storyline that has proceeded since then was an alternative universe that imploded in on itself from sheer boredom and disappointment?
Funniest to funniless and back.
I thought the last scene with everyone on their gadgets was one of the most realistic scenes I’ve seen on TV in a long time: [gtcha.me]
Best line was from Chang: I can almost hear the patter of little Chinese feet on the treetops. Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon reference!
I was sure you were going to go with “As soon as I borrow your DVD of Kickpuncher 3: The kickening”.
I usually don’t like too much Chang in an episode, but I think he was well used here. What was he going for in his “dad” outfit? Fred MacMurray in “My Three Sons”?
Good work from Enver Gjokaj, who I will always think of as “that guy from Dollhouse whose name I can never remember”
for me: the amazing guy from dollhouse who’s name I can only make a random shot at
I was pretty bored throughout the episode. I thought the Britta stuff was funny.
However, I didn’t come to comment on that. I thought it was kind of cheap to spoil the movie Catfish at the end of the show out of nowhere. I watched Catfish last week, and though the marketing campaign about “Don’t let ANYONE spoil it!” was over the top, the movie doesn’t need to be spoiled just a few months after coming out on DVD. I’ve already spoken to one person that has no interest in renting it now that the “twist” has been spoiled.
I am honestly surprised that anyone is surprised at Catfish. I didn’t even have to hear anything of the plot beyond “Guy meets hot girl on the Internet, but…” and I immediately figured out what the Big Twist was, because I have been online since the 90’s and uh, that kind of thing has been going on for a LONG TIME NOW.
Yeah I don’t think it is a particularly surprising twist, but I think the movie was really well done despite the lack of surprise. So I like that people are seeing the movie, even if the twist wasn’t shocking.
That’s a real movie? I thought they made it up for the episode.
20/20 did an entire episode spoiling the plot last year while the movie was still in theaters, and the commercials for that episode were not cryptic. It is just one of those things that’s out there now, like Bruce Willis being dead in Sixth Sense. YEAH THAT’S RIGHT I JUST SPOILED SIXTH SENSE.
MikeC31 – Anybody who lost interest in “Catfish” because the “twist” was spoiled wasn’t going to like “Catfish” anyway. As you say, the marketing of the movie as a twisty thriller was comical, especially that they were able to find some critics willing to compare it to Hitchcock. It’s a drama about identity in the digital age. It’s not supposed to be shocking or baffling in any way. I think the joke of the “Community” reference was about people being disappointed by the twist. Spoiling the twist is probably the kindest thing that could be done to it as an actual movie.
-Daniel
Lil’ Sebastian dies in the two-part season finale of Parks and Recreation.
I remember hearing about this amazing, disturbing twist in Catfish and thinking about what could it possibly be, since it SEEMED like the person on the other end of the computer was going to be someone different.
Then I realized yeah, that is the twist.
Fuck that movie.
Dan – I guess I agree with you in the sense that knowing the twist doesn’t in any way detract from the movie. In fact it seems pretty obvious what the twist will be from about the 10 minute point in the movie, and the movie’s marketing really misses the point of the movie to pretend like its twist is remotely as surprising as Sixth Sense or the Usual Suspects. My concern though is that killing their one marketing point, the “don’t let anyone spoil it!” thing, kills interest in a movie that doesn’t need the twist to be great. Perhaps my main complaint is with the advertising for the movie, but telling the twist to people who are on the fence about seeing it keeps people from seeing a fairly good show, and would kill the suspense of a few of the scenes, like going to the farm.
I thought the twist was that the hot girl turned out to be a old fat lady instead of an old fat dude.
I pretty much agree here, though I think it’s important to note that for an extremely conventional half-hour of sit-com, so far as Community goes, I thought it was still really funny. The Custody thing wasn’t a great set-up, but the random throwaway jokes still managed to bring some fun out of it. The Britta half was somewhat out of left field (have we ever actually seen her say anything to ruin a guy for the group?), but it played out well, plus anywhere you can put Enver Gjokaj is a plus, even with a we-must-get-moose-and-squirrel Russian accent.
Yeah, good point, I don’t like it when shows hang an entire subplot on a character’s supposedly long-standing flaw/trait which we, the audience, have never actually seen before. HIMYM did that too, with mixed results. But I’m saying a lot of negative stuff about the episode and I feel like maybe I was in the wrong mood when I saw it so I’m just going to stop now.
Uh, it wasn’t a Russian accent. It was a Balkan accent and it was pretty accurate. Geeze, dude. Sorry that the way we Eastern Europeans speak is too CLICHE or whatever for you.
A very odd episode – despite being almost entirely laugh-out-loud-free, I really enjoyed it. Probably because Britta has become my favorite character (the documentary episode sealed it for me), and I especially love any episode where her interactions aren’t primarily with Jeff.
Not sure I bought that a Balkan war criminal would end up at a Colorado community college, of course, but let’s not quibble.
Really? I find Britta to be utterly insufferable. Uppity, holier-than-thou people like her are all too common in university, and they invariably stink.
And wouldn’t a Balkan war criminal be older than Enver? Perhaps they can spin it that he was just like 8 0r 10 when it happened but in that case Britta would probably view him as a victim.
The sweatshirt Abed made after the paintball war made me laugh out loud. “It’s all downhill from here.”
Angry Student: Not to be the Britta here, but “uppity” is a pretty offensive word–used almost exclusively in reference to black people and women in a pejorative sense.
I agree that college is stuffed with pretentious people.
Anyone else catch the “Jeremiah” reference during the baby shower opening?
I did. I was wondering if I was the only one who would catch it.
I didn’t catch it at first. Just thought it was a funny throw away wasteland joke. A very Troy and Abed thing to do you know? Loved Jeremiah though.
Pretty good episode but pretty obnoxious that Britta ruined the movie Catfish for anyone who hasn’t seen it yet. Left a bad taste in my mouth…
Any movie that’s “ruined” because of a plot point revelation isn’t worth seeing. An ending shouldn’t ‘make’ the entire film. To quote Manchevski’s 1994 classic, “The circle is not round.”
@Before–not entirely true. “Brazil,” “The Usual Suspects,” and “The Sixth Sense,” among several others, all contain twists at the end that deliver thorough enjoyment. Each movie holds up a second time through, but if you have the movie spoiled beforehand, you won’t have as much fun.
Commenting glitch has been fixed. Resume partying.
Are you saying “partying” because it’s Friday, Friday, Friday as Rebecca Black keeps reminding us?
Damn you brett! Just got that frakking song out of my head. Fun fun fun fun…
I think Britta has been a totally underrated character for a long time. Chang is best when he does the random pop ins, if they want to use him more they can’t make him be so crazy and over the top. I wish they would, because i actually like Ken Jeong a lot.
Haven’t heard any talk about this, but (outside of Pierce) I actually feel like Jeff Winger is the most problematic character right now. I didn’t like him in this episode.
In the first season it worked because the show more or less revolved around him and the larger arc of him getting a heart. He was able to play the straight guy and not have to be as funny himself. Now as they’ve revolved the show around the strength of the supporting cast, it seems like Jeff is getting lost. Straight man as the character everyone riffs off of is one thing, but when the straight man becomes supporting cast he is just kind of blah.
And is it me, or does Jeff just seem a little more cynical and meaner this year? When Jeff used to do the “i’m an ass but in the end i learn my lesson” thing it seemed more genuine. Now he seems even cynical about that.
When was Jeff ever the “straight guy”? 50% of any episode is him making jokes at the others’ expense.
I guess straight guy in the sense of being the dude that everyone plays off – and has never been the most interesting character. Outside of a few episodes the comedy hasnt come from jeff.
So as show has gone on to focus on other characters he just seems kinda there but not contributing all that much.
“is it me, or does Jeff just seem a little more cynical and meaner this year?”
Yes! Definitely! I was going to say, in the last three or four episodes at least I think he’s been showing signs of depression. Normally I’d think I was reading too much into it, but I think this show is pretty good at foreshadowing crises, like with Pierce and his pill addiction, which a lot of people thought was just a minor running gag until it turned into a major plot point. Ironic since he asked Rich to teach him to be nicer in 2.12, and we’ve seen neither Rich nor much evidence of niceness since then (except for the Dungeons and Dragons game and letting Chang stay at his place). He’s basically been an ass from Mixology onwards I’d say. I wonder if it has anything to do with his dad? Or maybe I really am just reading too much into it.
He does seem to have changed a bit. He used to be snarky in an “I don’t care” kind of way. Now he seems snarky in a “I can barely conceal my hatred for all of you” kind of way. Lately, he’s treating every character like he treated the Dean last year. Though, in his defense, if Chang were crashing on my couch, I’d be pretty cranky too.
(I am finding the changes to Jeff’s hair to be more than a little distracting, too)
Whatevs…I think Jeff is cute and funny and he has great timing! Jeff is the glue.
Furthermore, calzones are stupid…good day to you sir!!!
I wouldn’t say Britta is hated. Sure she is moralistic, so is Shirley. And the others all have character traits that have isolate them from the others from time to time. Everybody except Troy has been at war with the rest of the study group at one point or another
But everyone seems to pretty consistently complain about Britta in a way that nobody other than maybe Pierce gets.
Remember: she’s the AT&T of people.
I was expecting the Britta/Luka thing to be Troy and Abed messing with her. I thought they had concocted Luka’s story from their videogame plotlines, and they were teaching her a lesson about “ruining” their friends. I expected a reveal that showed Luka to be “Steve from Boulder” or something like that.
I’m really, REALLY tired of Chang. I know Commnuity takes place in an insane world, but Chang is just far too insane. Why is he taking classes? Why is he so pathetic? Why is he now brain damaged as well as selfish and insensitive? Why doesn’t anyone so much as mention that he used to be the tyrannical Spanish teacher? He was a pill in season one, but at least his role made sense.
I was hoping they’d give him a character arc where he bonds with Jeff because they’re in the same exact situation! But nope, Jeff is the perfect straight man, and Chang is human flubber.
That said, Community is still my favorite show right now.
Chang was hard to watch this week. Too pathetic and strange for enjoyment, at least for me. Somehow as teacher it was more bearable; he had his life together a little bit, and was further removed from these people’s lives.
At the risk of sounding like Britta… was anyone else a little uncomfortable laughing at the Balkan war atrocities? I mean, don’t get me wrong, I found some of it funny, and it’s not like the show joking about it does any harm. Just… it was uncomfortable, to me. I mean, it was an actual attempted genocide and not that long ago either. “Ha ha, he killed many innocent children!” Yikes, no?
Or, maybe I’m being oversensitive. Thoughts?
I just loved that they got his clothing so accurate. That’s how all the Serbian and Montenegrin guys I know of that age dress. The fancy jeans and the overly decorated shirts.
And the thing about Luka that Troy and Abed didn’t know had to be extreme or Britta wouldn’t have had any tension about ignoring it. Where they are playing the game and Luka has taught them to kill villagers doesn’t have any weight if you don’t know that Luka likes to kill real villagers. You couldn’t really do that if Luka’s secret was that he supported AZ SB 1070.
Kinda agree with you. Mostly I’m just sick of every character from the Balkan area to show up on American TV being a war criminal. Every. Single. Time.
When was it established they live in Colorado? How’d I miss that?!
Lousy episode, worst of season 2 by far. Even shoe-horning Abed and Troy into Brittas storyline couldn’t save it. The writers really need to decide what to do with Britta, she’s prety much been replaced by Annie as Jeff’s concience as well as his the chick he lusts after-there doesn’t seem to be anything on the show for her to do except suck the life out of every scene she’s in.
The lack of Alison Brie in this episode was depressing.
I thought it was refreshing. Potato/Potatoe.
I agree with Morg. While I like Annie I thought it was nice to not have he be a focus point of an episode for a change since I have found her a touch overused this season.
That’s why I said Alison Brie, not Annie.
Excellent distinction, Reed, and one I fully support. :)
Give me Annie anytime over Chang/Shirley/Jeff.
I looove Community and liked the episode, but something about it left me a little cool. I really like Britta, and I’ve truly enjoyed her journey from “the cool hipster chick Jeff chases” to “Charline Brown”, but I felt like this almost pushed it too far.
I loved, loved the episode where she tries to put the tiny hat on the frog and ends up throwing a cadaver out the window. I think that epitomizes who she is- that she cares a lot, and that like Abed later says to Britta Bot, part of her problem is just not believing in herself enough to actually be herself.
This episode felt like, “See guys? She’s SO Charlie Brown that even when she’s justified in winning she still loses!” and it was a little too much for me.
But maybe that’s overthinking it. I’m glad Shirley got a little plot time, even if I missed Annie and Teddy Pierce.
Anybody here that have seen the show Andromeda? Alison Brie would be a perfect Trance in a reboot, wouldnÂ´t she?
Not enough Annie!!!!
I thought it was interesting that just a few years after ER went off the air, another show that airs on NBC’s Thursday night schedule had a guest turn for a self-declared Balkan war criminal who was named Luka. I’m not sure Goran Visjnic would watch this episode and get a kick out of it, you know?
I really didn’t enjoy this episode. Maybe it’s because I love Annie, but I’m a Britta fan too and it still didn’t work for me (although Gillian was brilliant).
Chang chasing the straps on his backpack was comedic gold. Takes a special actor to pull that silliness off.
Good Britta storyline tonight and of course Abed has a security camera in his room.
Tonight’s NBC carry-through theme: Genocide.
“Jenna, say it out loud!”
“Jennas-side.com. Jennas-side.com. Jennas-side.com.”
And let’s say the folks of Pawnee wiping out part of an Indian tribe in their history counts. Wonder what The Office would have done with that if it was new tonight.
I really liked this episode. Any time Britta wants to bust out her Britney Spears, I’m all for it (and would watch it again and again). I think the Shirley/Jeff/Chang was a little weaker than the Britta/Abed/Troy plot, but still good. I think it was a good episode to start the final round of episodes.
And….ENVER GJOKAJ! I want him to guest star in every show I watch just for the heck of it. I love him. SO MUCH.
I liked the episode, but I’m starting to get really tired of Chang. They need to stop using him so much. Just a little bit from time to time like the dean or the anthropology professor.
Worst thing about this episode was that Enver Gjokaj has no reason to show up again.
That man needs to get hired on another show as a main cast member. His Topher on Dollhouse was amazing
He’s still a student there. His massacre skills would come in handy during the next paintball contest.
He wasn’t Topher.
He was implanted with Topher’s personality and did a dead-on impression of the character. I think that’s what the OP was referring to.
I thought Crazy-Chang was overused here. But I did appreciate the fact that dad-Chang was greeting people as “Neighbor” while wearing what appeared to be Mr. Rogers’ cardigan.
I thought the funniest bit was Troy taking off his bandana when he saw Britta wearing one around her neck too, stuffing it into his pockets, and pretending he was never wearing it.
I believe he just dropped the bandana on the floor actually.
I really liked Chang in this ep. Him with the saws was the only laugh out loud moment. Shirley and her husband were great. I like Britta, but I’m confused why people loved her so much in this one. Britta’s story might have been funny, except the ret con of her messing up Troy and Abed’s friendships made the whole thing seem forced. Troy and Abed are almost always funnier than this.
I liked this episode and liked the fact that Britta was more involved. She’s been pretty one-notey this season. I have to say I enjoy her more as the lead female, calling out Jeff’s BS. Annie is of course great but whenever she calls out Jeff it always seems to turn into a Lifetime moment.
Ah I thought these would be recaps like TWoP are recaps but these are reviews. I enjoyed this one. I’m not tired of Chang yet but I do feel like I might start if they don’t temper him some.
Love how Britta calls the movie “Kick Muncher 3” when she’s trying to frame Luca for stealing the DVD.