NBC renews ‘The Office,’ ‘Parks and Recreation’ and ‘Community’

Two pieces of fantastic news and one piece of wait-and-see news: NBC has just announced that it’s renewing “Community,” “Parks and Recreation” and “The Office” for next season.
“The Office” renewal was the least surprising of the three, as it’s the only one of NBC’s comedies (including “30 Rock,” which was already renewed earlier this season as a salve for being moved to 10 p.m.) to actually be successful on its own. So it was almost certainly going to come back. But nobody knows what the show will be like once Steve Carell is gone. (Of late, I’ve been of the opinion that things might actually get better, as the show has mostly been in a rut the last couple of seasons.)
“Parks and Rec” (which, as I noted this morning, has a fantastic episode on tonight) was a decent bet to come back, but not a lock, as its retention of its lead-in audience from “The Office” has been acceptable but usually not much more. But it’s been great all season (and last season), and should get a bump from the overall interest in Carell’s farewell episodes of “The Office.” A new audience is coming slower to it than I would’ve liked, but I still think it’s NBC’s best long-term bet to succeed “The Office” if the post-Carell era is bumpy.
“Community,” meanwhile, has been getting clobbered on the left by “The Big Bang Theory” and now on the right by “American Idol,” but its own audience hasn’t fallen off as much as we might have feared going into this season. Its audience is its audience, and as Bob Greenblatt looks to rebuild NBC, it makes sense that he’d bet on a quality show with a steady (if small) audience rather than bank on lots and lots of unknowns for next year.
Excuse me while I go do a dance of joy. “The Office” is a rerun tonight, but all the other NBC Thursday comedies (including the unrenewed “Perfect Couples” and “Outsourced”) are new tonight.
What is the wait-and-see news?
The Office. Lots of people think the show should end when Carell leaves.
I think the cast and crew have earned an 8th season without SC. If it’s great, they can either end on a high note or extend it to S9, etc. If it’s not great, they’ll be able to gracefully conclude on a victory lap for everyone who’s stayed. I’ll watch either way.
How have they earned an 8th? The last few seasons have been unwatchable. They should have ended it after 5 and definitely after 6. Gervais knows what he is doing with his formula – get out before people even truly discover the show. That guy is a legend.
Pop pop!
Ha! Pop pop, indeed! Couldn’t be happier about the renewal of “Community” – I was getting worried about that. (I was never worried about Parks and Rec not getting renewed).
Unfortunately I’m going to have to wait and catch tonight’s episodes on Hulu or On Demand because I won’t be home. But at least they are usually available the next day, not like FX;s Justified which makes you wait over a week for On Demand, and isn’t available online this year. (No DVR at the house where I live).
Wasn’t worried about any of them being canceled but great to see confirmation. POP POP!
Well said sir, but if I may take the Leonard rebuttal…Pphhht Pphhht!
Justified is on Hulu. They posted the first episode of the season last week. Therefore we have to wait a while to catch up to this weeks episode but it is good to catch up on the old ones.
NBC may be last in the ratings battle, but they’re streets ahead in my book.
Pop pop, indeed!
Am I the only Community fan that’s beginning to loathe the phrase “Pop Pop”? It’s become Community’s “I didn’t do it”. I liked it the first time it was uttered, think it would be fine if used sparingly, but feel any likeability of it was destroyed in the election episode. Oh, well…just my opinion.
…and that being said, even if I don’t like “Pop pop”, I’m glad we’ll get the chance to hear it again for at least another season
Parks and Rec coming back makes me smile.
Hooray!! :) (Well, honestly, I would have been okay with The Office ending, but yay for Community and P&Rs.)
So does that mean that Perfect Couples is finished? I know you didn’t like it, but I thought it was pretty decent.
I would say odds aren’t good for PC or Outsourced, but they’re not dead yet.
Damn, thanks. Disappointing, but I guess it’s overshadowed.
Alan are you going to check into Outsourced again?
LOUIS CK, please go back to working on your awesome show! we need you!
So glad that Community and Parks will be back next season. Yay! :)
Yes!
Good news, everyone
Bob Greenblatt is definitely streets ahead.
HA! Indeed.
I’ve never wanted to hug a TV executive before, but Greenblatt giving us more Community and Parks & Rec has brought me to that.
Now, if he’d renew Parenthood too, that would make this the best week ever.
Looks like Pierce’s campaign is a success! I couldn’t resist commenting on this, as I just watched that episode a few days ago on DVD (first time seeing “American Poultry” since it originally aired)…THIS was the episode that put Community on the map for me. The moment Abed launched into his mafia movie fantasy I literally sat up and took notice and realized “holy cow, I FINALLY have a new TV program that I can actually look forward to watching.”
Day (week? month?) made.
The more interesting question is scheduling. Personally, I’d like to see a Community-30 Rock-Office-Parks two hour block, but I’m wondering if we won’t see them split up on the theory that particularly for Community and 30 Rock, their audience is loyal and will follow to other slots.
Looking at development, NBC seems to have a bunch of interesting pilots, and certainly launching something like “Playboy,” “R.E.M.,” or “17th Precinct” at 10 Thursday out of a two hour comedy block makes sense.
Finally, wonder to what degree this got accelerated due to football issues. NBC’s already in a world of hurt, and if they don’t have football in the fall (or have a reduced schedule of football in the fall), they’ve gotta have programming in reserve.
Joyous news!
Now I just have to worry about Chuck and Fringe.
THIS NEWS MADE ME JIZZ MY PANTS
Alan – is that same logic (the Community logic) going to help Chuck?
Couple of months ago, when its audience was a consistent 2.0 in the 18-49 demo, I would have said absolutely. Since then, its dipped to a new normal of around 1.7 and mostly stayed there. That’s still better than The Event, The Cape and other stuff that definitely won’t be back, and Greenblatt might figure it’s better than a new show would do. I’d still say the odds are better than 50-50 that it’s back, but I’m not nearly as confident as I was back when we did that podcast with Schwartz and Fedak.
Hopefully Greenblatt will pull a “Lost” on “Chuck” and give it one more season to wrap everything up. Give the team a known end-date so they can work towards that.
I really hadn’t even considered that Chuck wouldn’t be renewed; here we go with the agony again. Wouldn’t it be nice if Chuck could go through renewal season even once without being chained to the bubble.
I’m sorry but is anyone else completely bored with Chuck? I used to love it but now I’m totally apathetic towards it’s renewal.
SNOOPY HAPPY DANCE!
BALKI DANCE OF JOY!
I applaud you for this Buffy reference sir.
Which, in itself, was probably a Perfect Strangers reference… no?
Crap. I’ve been trolled… haven’t I. Pish Posh.
Parks! Community! Yessssss! I’m joining you in that dance of joy, Alan, all the way here on the left coast.
Yay!! My two favorite comedies will be back for another year!! Community and Parks & Rec!!
I feel bad for being negative, but I don’t care about The Office anymore. I’m about six episodes behind in my watching, but last season and this season so far haven’t been doing it for me. I hope Community lasts for as long as it’s great, and then goes away quietly. I’m starting to forget how much I loved The Office a few years ago, and that’s sad.
I have to say i’m honestly surprised I thought for sure that Community wasn’t going to be renewed.
My reaction:
Victory is mine, victory is mine. Great day in the morning, people, victory is mine. I drink from the keg of glory. Bring me the finest muffins and bagels in all the land. :)
I’ve been a pretty big fan of the Office since the beginning, but after last season, and most of this season, it’s seems to me they have just run out of episodes to do. If it wasn’t renewed, I’d be fine with it, but I suppose it will just slip lower down on my priority of shows to watch.
Great news about Community and Parks and Rec, both my favourite comedies right now.
Any word yet if P&R’s coming back in the fall? Or is it too soon?
Yay!
Phew. I needed this news after Louisville just ruined my bracket. Great to hear, we all need more Leonard, Magnitude, Fat Neal and Dean Pelton in our lives
Haha I thought the exact same thing. Damn Louisville.
Do we know if it’s a full-season order for P&R this time?
Fantastic news! Hurray for Parks and Community!
So, so happy and I REALLY needed happy news today (I hate basketball sometimes…)
More fish for Kunta!
Yes. More community. I can’t wait for the “clip show” episode later this season. It’s sounds amazing.
NBC is streets behind in ratings, but streets ahead in quality programming.
I was at the office (er…) when I heard the news, and I immediately got up and started pumping my arms to the ceiling in victory. Sadly, no one else here much watches these shows, so thank god for the internet where I can exult with likeminded folk such as yourselves!
“Jabba the Hutt, Jabba the Hutt, Jabba Jabba Jabba…”
You’re dope.
Thanks, Adam!
Oh no! If Outsourced and Perfect Couples get cancelled, NBC might be accidentally replace them with good shows. I’m already DVR-ing two hours of NBC every Thursday, I don’t know if I could add another hour to it. Those HD shows fill up my DVR really quickly.
Yay for the renewed sitcoms! But too bad Parks and Recreation is not holding that much of The Office’s ratings after a good start (I know a lot of you hated it but Outsourced had better retention after The Office). I’m sure NBC will try a new show after The Office next season cause it could be the final season that The Office could still help boost a new show.
I’m looking forward how they’ll schedule the sitcoms
And it looks like the sitcoms on bench at NBC (Paul Reiser Show and Friends With Benefits) are as good as dead, April is just around the corner NBC hasn’t announced airdate for those shows yet
This makes me so doggone happy. Community is the best show on TV and, though I have no idea how they’re going to follow-up this kind of an “everything including the kitchen sink” season, I’m sure I will enjoy it.
Despite my distaste over the what I saw in the first season and my personal aversion to Amy Poehler in general (not saying she isn’t talented, just that she rubs me the wrong way), I think I’m going to give Parks and Rec another shot over this summer.
As for The Office, I’m so far behind on this season, I pretty much have written it off until I can watch the whole thing on DVD. Season 6 was so uneven that it contained one of my all-time favorite episodes (Murder) and the worst one of all time (Mafia.) But I’ll admit, what I saw at the beginning of season seven was blowing season six away. My initial thought is that they should end it after this season, but then again I was ready for them to cancel Smallville after seven, when the tired characters Lex and Lana were leaving, along with the creators, and it ended up having its best three seasons over the last three years. So I think they’ve earned a season to show they can do something different. Maybe it won’t work as well (like Scrubs) but there’s no harm in trying. It’s not like you have to watch if it stinks.
Oh, and “Pop Pop!” is Community’s “I wanna dip my balls in it!” and as such is still hilarious.
Thank god Outsourced and Perfect Couples are done. Worst shows ever!
Shame on you all who’s disrespecting The Office like this. Sure the 6th season wasn’t so funny, but the story line was was great, and it set it up for the 7th season and the 8th. Anyways, I hope The Office makes it to season 9, I love watching that show so much, it’s the type of atmosphere i’d love to work in haha. But anyways, a true fan of the show wouldn’t say stuff like this now would they? Come on fans, and lets give this season a fighting chance atleast. =] I know i’ll love this season, dunno about you all though.