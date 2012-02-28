‘Community’ is coming to PaleyFest – and so am I

PaleyFest – the Paley Center for Media’s annual celebration of television – kicks off on Friday night with the first of two weeks of panels featuring some of TV’s most notable comedies and dramas. (You can see thefull schedule here.) I’ve always wanted to go to PaleyFest and have never been able to make the logistics work, but this year things are very different. First, Livestream and Hulu will both be streaming a number of the panels live (Livestream’s link is already live; not sure where Hulu will house all its streams). Second, I’ll actually be in LA this weekend to moderate the “Community” panel on Saturday night.

As of now, the lineup for the panel includes Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Danny Pudi, Ken Jeong, Alison Brie and newly-minted Oscar winner/Angelina impersonator Jim Rash, plus Dan Harmon and several other producers. They’ll be screening an upcoming episode, which is the one part of the panel that won’t be available on the live streams (though East Coasters can attend a streamed event at the New York Paley Center that will feature the episode), followed by a lengthy session featuring questions from me and members of the audience.

Looking forward to it, and I’m glad that NBC already announced a return date, as the vibe would be very different if the show were still completely in limbo come Saturday night. I hope to see some of you there, and anyone who can’t make it can watch it live from home that night. I have a good idea of what I want to ask the gang, but anyone who won’t be there in person but has something they’d like to know can leave a comment here, and maybe I’ll incorporate the best ones into my Q&A.