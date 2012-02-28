‘Community’ is coming to PaleyFest – and so am I

PaleyFest – the Paley Center for Media’s annual celebration of television – kicks off on Friday night with the first of two weeks of panels featuring some of TV’s most notable comedies and dramas. (You can see thefull schedule here.) I’ve always wanted to go to PaleyFest and have never been able to make the logistics work, but this year things are very different. First, Livestream and Hulu will both be streaming a number of the panels live (Livestream’s link is already live; not sure where Hulu will house all its streams). Second, I’ll actually be in LA this weekend to moderate the “Community” panel on Saturday night.
As of now, the lineup for the panel includes Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Danny Pudi, Ken Jeong, Alison Brie and newly-minted Oscar winner/Angelina impersonator Jim Rash, plus Dan Harmon and several other producers. They’ll be screening an upcoming episode, which is the one part of the panel that won’t be available on the live streams (though East Coasters can attend a streamed event at the New York Paley Center that will feature the episode), followed by a lengthy session featuring questions from me and members of the audience.
Looking forward to it, and I’m glad that NBC already announced a return date, as the vibe would be very different if the show were still completely in limbo come Saturday night. I hope to see some of you there, and anyone who can’t make it can watch it live from home that night. I have a good idea of what I want to ask the gang, but anyone who won’t be there in person but has something they’d like to know can leave a comment here, and maybe I’ll incorporate the best ones into my Q&A.
WE WANT DONALD. WE WANT DONALD.
I think prep for the Childish Gambino tour may be sidelining him, unfortunately. On the plus side, everyone in the group that’s attending gets along so well, and can be funny in pretty much any combination, so it should be a lively group even without a Troy/Abed performance.
He didn’t show last year either, nor did Alison Brie. I would have come but two years in a row seemed unnecessary. Sounds cool though
Thank god Chevy Chase is not showing up. I really don’t like his interruptions and attention getting bits.
Alan, you have no idea the absolute surprise on my face at seeing Jim Rash and Nat Faxon (Beerfest fame) get up on stage to claim their oscars. It was like if Santa Claus was real.
Given the back and forth love between Cougar Town and Community, I’d be curious to know what they thought of Bill Lawrence’s guerrilla marketing campaign and if they ever gave any thought to doing something similar when their hiatus was announced.
I was wondering the same thing. When I saw the headline of this post, I had a brief, shining moment of hope that this was a fest that was coming to NYC. LA !
Coming to NY? Unlikely. Paleyfest is an LA thing, though I think last year they had an event or two in NY. (I imagine the “Cougar Town” event at the NY Paley Center a couple of weeks ago was very much like a Paleyfest event.)
I always wanted to go when I was living in CA, but I couldn’t justify the cost and driving time when I was a porr grad student. Still, $15 for the NY simulcast might get me to go.
Could you ask Dan Harmon what he believes the chances of a fourth season renewal to be at this point?
You are the perfect moderator for Community! I’d like to clarify the streaming deals: Livestream will stream all 13 events as they happen. There will be no archived copy with them, so you have to see them live.
Beginning March 15, Hulu will have 9 of the events On Demand: Community, Once Upon a Time, New Girl, The Office, Bones, Castle, The Vampire Diaries, Revenge, and Modern Family.
If you aren’t by a computer to see the Livestreams as they happen, download the free PaleyFest app and you can take them with you:
So after March 15th they are available to see at your leisure, but from the live show on March 3rd to then it is not. Am I reading this right? Just want to make sure I understand the whole situation, because I would really be interested to see what they cast and creators have to say about the show now that they know when they are coming back.
That’s correct. Hulu hasn’t released their schedule to say exactly when the 9 on demand will be available.
Bring Feinberg along to ask about the Governor.
Is the event in NYC free? Do you need tickets or can you just go, assuming they have seats available?
There are some seats still available, you do need a ticket. [www.paleycenter.org]
Will we ever see a fully-fleshed out episode of Inspector Timespace?
Will we ever see an “evil/Bizarro” version of the group from the rival community college? Particularly a group where most of them have goatees?
What has happened to Chang’s character this season and will there be an attempt to bring him into the group? Will Chang get the ring of power?
You’re way too into this show, chill dog and stop acting like you’re it’s personal guardian angel.
Don’t hate, appreciate.
I hope the address the Chevy Dan Harmon beef
Alan.. are you consulting a therapist to prepare in case you get PTS-like flashbacks to the Chuck panel debacle ? ;)
I made it through two other Comic-Con panels after that one without incident, and I’ve been given a very clear schedule of when to start the audience Q&A — plus the room doesn’t have to be cleared for any other panel — so I should be okay.
Thanks for thinking of me, though.
Im sure things are going to go great, no critic is more in sync with the show, and there is so much chemistry within the cast that it can not be not funny.. but in the unlikely case that something goes wrong, please remember Kat McPhee/Smash jokes are never the answer. =)
If you can, ask Dan and/or Jim if they plan on referencing Jim’s Oscar win next season, like they did with the campaign to get Donald to be Spider-man. Yes, I am that confident that Community will get a fourth season.
Ask Dan Harmon is there are any plans for Dean Pelton to show up in Angelina Jolie’s dress and pose. Perhaps quickly filmed and inserted the next episode or two. :-)
(I can’t be the only one who had that image.)
Honestly, I think Jim Rash has done more to promote Community with one pose than NBC has done in three years.
Don’t forget to mention furries.
Jim, as an Academy Award winner, how is it working with people who are so far beneath your talents?