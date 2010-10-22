‘Community’ – ‘Messianic Myths and Ancient Peoples’: Hipster doofuses

A review of last night’s “Community” coming up just as soon as I go to Related Videos…
As I talk about a lot in these reviews, “Community” is always trying to balance its sillier impulses with its desire to tell honest character-based stories. Last week’s space movie spoof leaned a little too far in the comedy direction (though it was quite funny), where I think “Messianic Myths and Ancient Peoples” went the other way. As a spotlight on the ensembles’ two most underused characters and the way each one feels alone, it worked quite well. But the comedy was more uneven.
Things started off well on the laugh front with Duncan wasting time in class showing YouTube videos (including what looked like the first of Dan Harmon’s “Laser Fart” shorts for Channel 101), Pierce’s shadow puppets failing to amuse and Shirley getting booed for her suggestion that he type “God.” That scene also nicely set up the episode’s dramatic conflicts: though Pierce wants to feel young and vital, he’s just a caveman, and the study group’s world of viral videos confuses and frightens him; while Shirley has collected a group of friends who neither share nor care about her particular faith.
From there, I thought the Pierce story was by far the funnier one. I loved the idea of Leonard and the other Hipsters turning their perceived weaknesses to their advantage, getting away with all kinds of bad behavior by blaming it on dementia. Troy deciding that Pierce was suddenly awesome was great (Troy is really easily swayed, isn’t he?), and though this episode may have had the smallest amount of Joel McHale screentime in the life of the series, he made the most of the final scene where he accepted his dad role and bailed out petulant teenager Pierce. All in all, it was a nice mix of humor and pathos, and one of the better Chevy Chase showcases in a while.
Abed’s Charlie Kaufman-esque film about Jesus, on the other hand, was a joke that I don’t think worked at all, and then kept going and going and going. Yes, films about the struggles of filmmakers can be tiresome (ditto TV shows about making TV shows, novels about novelists, limericks about the difficulty of rhyming “orange,” etc.), but despite all the uses of the word “meta,” the story actually felt much less meta than many other Abed stories (see his behavior in the season two premiere), and it just wasn’t all that funny. (The biggest laugh I got out of the subplot was Abed’s line about the Ben Lyons review of “I Am Legend.”)
Yet I thought this was one of Yvette Nicole Brown’s strongest performances on the show to date, and I did feel for Shirley throughout, even as I didn’t think the humor was working at all. And that’s why the show’s belief in character-driven writing is so important. If it’s just a collection of absurdist gags and references, then on those occasions when the jokes don’t work (which happens to every comedy from time to time, even the greats), it’s just a mess. But when the absurdity is paired with fully-realized characters whose arcs continue over a long period (as opposed to the randomness of last week’s Annie transfer subplot), there’s still something to hold onto, even when you’re not laughing.
What did everybody else think?
As a biblical studies PhD student watching community before going to a seminar on the historical Jesus, I had a meta overload.
I thought it was one of the better Community episodes this season, though not as good as several of “almost but not quite” episodes of last year.
Yeah. I wasn’t so enamored of that storyline, but I put that down to me not getting many of the Biblical references. (For me the worst episode so far by a long way has been the Good Will Hunting spoof last season, for the simple reason that I never saw the movie and there was nothing else in that episode to laugh at AT ALL.) Could the ep’s criticism of meta storytelling have been ironically hidden in Biblical references that the pop-culture fans wouldn’t get, thereby meaning the joke’s on them?
I’m probably thinking that through too much, but in any case the Pierce storyline was fantastic.
I agree with you, and would go so far as to say this has been the weakest episode of an otherwise pretty consistent season. I didn’t laugh much at all, but – when I did – most of the laughs were actually derived from Chevy Chase, who has been excellent this season!
The Abed storyline REALLY didn’t work at all.
Agreed. It’s nice to see more of Shirley, though; Yvette Brown really does a nice job of switching from sweet to crestfallen to offended in rapid succession.
I am surprised that you didn’t consider the meta stuff here as a commentary on the show itself being too meta. I thought that was where the show was really going, addressing the critics who ponder the show’s over the top meta-ness.
That could certainly be what they were going for, but whatever the intent, it didn’t work.
I’m not sure if this supports your theory, but I was listening to the commentary recently and Dan Harmon talks about how they want the show grounded in some sort of reality, and for that reason they don’t ever want to break the fourth wall. Then, in this episode, we have Abed talking to the camera. I think that’s more about the life=film thing, though.
I completely agree with Steve. It was definitely directed at the critics and all the meta talk. I thought it was meta-meta (Post-meta? Meta 2: Electric Boogaloo?). While it didn’t completely land, I enjoyed all it gave me to think about.
Meta, schmeta… the episode sucked!
This series has evolved into a sketch comedy show, like they are trying to be an American monty python. That might not be a bad idea for a series but it wasn’t what I signed up for with this one. While some say the show was always a cartoon, I disagree. It was semi-realistic early on. Over the top and silly but not taking place on some other planet like it has been since late season 1.
I agree that it was a good episode for Yvette Nicole Brown. She usually delivers and did again here.
I agree. I haven’t really liked this season and I Think it’s because this season is too cartoony. I liked the more grounded in reality episodes of the first half of season 1, than the cartoony episodes. And the ever increasing break from reality that the show is going on is starting to bother me. The show is MUCH better in terms of quality while it’s still firmly grounded in reality. The occasionally goofy episode (like the Goodfellas spoof or the Paintball one) is fine as long as it’s only done once or twice a season. But how many of those types of episodes have we had already?
Granted nearly all sitcoms eventually deviate from realism and get goofier and goofier as they go along but that normally happens after 3 or 4 seasons as they run out of funny things to do with reality and have to resort to goofiness to keep from going stale. But Community is going down this road way too soon.
I totally agree. This show has become way too absurd and has pretty much stopped being funny and engaging. I prefer when it was at least somewhat grounded in reality, rather than the weird, wacky cartoon it’s become. This latest episode was particularly bad.
Actually, I personally LOVE this season so far. I think Community has found its stride with these off-the-wall / homage episodes and they really differentiate the show from everything else on TV. Last week’s space episode? For the first time, I actually got my mom to LAUGH at an episode of Community… she normally doesn’t like the show.
I’m surprised that you guys think the first half of season 1 was the best… most people (including most critics) seem to think that was the weakest part of the show and only now has it hit its stride. I’m not saying you’re wrong, I’m just surprised.
I smiled at the geriatric poker/bingo bit and Leonard & Co. but the show’s pulse is growing weaker for me. I rewatched an old episode with a hilariously seething Senor Chang the other night and thought I could take a couple of seasons of THAT Chang in that mileau and I’m still wondering why he needed to break out so soon? I loved Abed but he-is-not-funnier this season and, I may have said this earlier but, the space-spoof did nothing for me. (Being theologically-inclined didn’t help tho’ Shirley is awesome)
I enjoyed the end of the Abed storyline where every assumed that the movie was great and therefore Shirley was bad for destroying it.
This is my favorite comedy on TV right now, but last night was the worst ep of this series. I knew what it was trying to do, but it was just off the whole episode.
Agree with the review, Alan. I suspect that maybe 6 film students and one theology major laughed at the Abed storyline. And yes, it just refused to end.
I could have used more of Britta’s ridiculous dancing in that YouTune video.
This was one film student (well, guy who graduated from film school) who didn’t find it that funny.
This was one not film student who started choking because he was laughing so hard.
Britta’s dancing in Shirley’s video was hilarious! Come to think of it, I might’ve laughed at Britta way more than Abed in this episode, which is never a good sign.
I don’t know. I’m torn. I definitely wasn’t feeling the Abed storyline but I still got plenty of laughs out of the episode as a whole.
I thought last night was the strongest episode if the season, if only because the show got back to fact that these characters really do care about each other. Whether it’s Jeff and Britta, Greendale Parents, or Shirley and Abed working out their issues with God and film, respectively, in the end, all the study group wants to do is look out for each other.
“Okay, open your books because Abed has broken the Internet.”
I thought it was a little too on the nose, throughout, with Jeff and Britta reading dialogue from an episode of the Brady Bunch. I think it’s funnier when they fall into the parent roles without actually having dialogue that doesn’t seem like it’s coming out of their mouths.
I was on board with the Abed story, mostly because it reminded me of Lucy, Daughter of the Devil, but I agree it wasn’t that funny.
I think there should be a drinking game for What’s Alan Watching. Drink every time a commenter says “on the nose.”
I know this show is a little unusual but last night took it too far. The Abed stuff was just a huge swing and miss. It was a lot closer to creepy than it was funny. I really enjoyed the first season after not expecting much, but I think this season has been a little uneven so far.
Agreed. Of all the humor/storyines to be mined from Abed dressed as/posing as a Christ figure, this episode managed to find the least funny approach possible.
I thought Abed was dressed like Chris Angel.
I too thought it was more creepy than funny, and loved it. It seemed so brave to me. Seriously, one of the characters pretended to be the messiah, and everyone just thought he was great. I cringed, but loved it.
I’m gonna respectfully disagree on the Abed storyline. Clearly from the set up you know where it’s going, but I kept laughing as the show kept pushing further and further, all the way to Abed’s Gethsemane moment. (Anybody else expect him to start singing?) Especially his, “I guess I’ll finish it”, it just tickled my little Catholic funnybone.
I was lukewarm on the Shirley-Abed plot, but liked the ending where everyone assumed the film was really good and Shirley was bad for destroying it. I also appreciated that Community shows respect for people with faith.
I really loved the Pierce storyline though. Especially when you look at his acting out as a result of having lost his mother a couple of episodes ago.
I also enjoyed John Oliver as the anthropology teacher.
Terrible episode. They really need to dial back the Abed. And I’m as sick of the idea of “meta” as I am of the word, “meta.” On this show, it’s becoming a crutch.
Pretty sure that’s exactly what the meta-overload was getting at.
Yeah, they know it’s becoming a crutch, that’s why they did this
One of the strongest episodes in a while I thought. The Abed character was a bit of a problem for me last season since he seemed much more like a superhuman than the others. Even his aspergers and social issues turned into something of a strength. This episode tackled his God complex in a very over-the-top and relieving way. I LOL’d every time I heard that middle east voice sing “abeeed” in the background. Also when he showed Shirley the mirrors-in-the-mirrors-script. Nice to see more of her, too.
Agree on the Abed point. It was good to see him be human and fallible, ironically by playing God. They do portray him as superhuman but for his character to evolve he needs to have flaws like all the other characters do.
“though Pierce wants to feel young and vital, he’s just a caveman, and the study group’s world of viral videos confuses and frightens him”
He once was a caveman, but now he’s a lawyer! unfrozen Caveman Lawyer!
Ha ha! One of my favorite SNL sketches ever. Thanks for the memories, Alan and Tory!
Yeah, Abed works in moderation, like how Dwight USED to work on The Office. Keep him under control and they’ll continue to have great episodes. This one was half and half for me. It seemed mean-spirited on Abed’s part which definitely didn’t fit with his character.
I don’t think he would see it as mean-spirited; Shirley should know that Abed takes his films seriously and sees the world very differently from other people. Asking him to make a straight-forward YouTube video of rapping Jesus was not very sharp on her part. In his own way, he was being very respectful – reading the entire New Testament and backing up his ideas with actual scripture. Actually, the more I think about the Abed/Shirley plot, the more I like it (although I still don’t think it was particularly funny). There’s just some interesting stuff there about what is considered respectful and the place of obedience and not questioning others’ faith.
Chrissy, I felt the same way about the Pierce plot. I thought it was funny, but the more I thought back on it the funnier it got.
I just watched it a second time, and I appreciated it alot more. Someone on The Office post said the office was a smarter show than Community. The Office would never take a subject like this and actually take a step back from comedy and just try and tell a story. Several people over at the av club compared this episode to the God episode of Louie and I think it’s an apt comparison. Also, it was still a humorous episode. I did laugh every time it showed Danny Pudi in that wig with a middle eastern choir singing “abeeeddddd”. And although it’s not an old sight gag the car moving at 2 miles an hour with the hipsters all screaming was hilarious. And the heartfelt endings with both jeff/pierce and abed/Shirley really worked for me. Can’t wait for the Halloween episode next week.
The Abed musical thing was funny, but what it really did was lay the foundation for when the Shirley chanting came on during their confrontation. I was cracking up.
It’s interesting reading multiple reviews of an episode and getting people’s different takes on it. Alan didn’t think the episode quite worked, whereas the AV Club reviewer thought it was the best of the season, and one of the best of the series ([www.avclub.com]).
I agree with Alan that the comedy was a little uneven, but I do like how the AV club pointed out the theme in the episode of what makes a “community,” and how sometimes people choose the communities they’re in, and other times they are more forced together (religion v. internet videos/message boards v. a study group of people who ended up in the same Spanish class).
I thought this was a much stronger episode than last week and maybe the funniest of the season. I loved that the Pierce plot played on the way that people tend to think of senior citizens as being cute and nice just because their older. Also, I had to pause the Tivo because I laughed so hard at Shirley’s attempt to make her own movie. Troy rapping the beatitudes will never not be funny. Especially when they played Abed’s version with the line about how in heaven the mice have little hats. Brillant.
Oops, that should be “they’re” older.
There were laughs, as there always are, but the Abed story didn’t really work for me at all, except for Shirley’s scenes.
Iâ€™ve been hoping for more Shirley for awhile. I loved her disappointed, then increasingly bitter, cracks about Britta and Annie in â€œThe Psychology of Letting Go.â€ The dynamics of a group where one person sets him/herself apart because of their religious devotion is usually only explored from the groupâ€™s perspective. It would be a nice spin to see whatâ€™s in the mind of the person who unexpectedly leads the group in â€œGraceâ€ at a meal with casual acquaintances (like the Aamco guy in â€œCurbâ€).
However, a few good moments of this were lost in the overwhelming Abed-try. Maybe the producers thought it would be too heavy or preachy, but it seemed like a punt to run through another round of â€œmeta-humorâ€ and meta-humor about â€œMetaâ€ humor. Say Say Bitter Much Much MUCH?
I’m not a fan of this aspect of Shirley. It was played for laughs in the Christmas episode, but the fact that her religious bigotry is treated sympathetically annoys me.
Just wanted to toss out an idea that Troy and Britta are secretly dating. I think this pair can work, and they have had a good amount of scenes together this season. Would be a interesting dynamic I do not think the show has tried to explore yet
I was wondering about that to, Zach. Certainly the writers haven’t made any overt gestures that the story might be headed there, but Troy and Britta have been sharing the screen a bit more this season (including this episode with the dance sequence for Shirley’s video). And of course last week, there was that moment in the space simulator where Britta fell on top of Troy and there was a noticeably prolonged moment of awkwardness. On one hand, it could just have been a sight gag (and a setup for the Jeff and Pierce punchline that followed). On the other, I can certainly believe that Harmon and co. would weave subtle hints and awkward moments between the two for several episodes, then drop the bomb a few weeks later with a reveal that seems to come out of nowhere to the main characters and a portion of the audience (I can just picture Jeff and Annie’s reactions now). I can see some people possibly hating it or thinking it’s too weird, but I think it will be a very interesting and challenging story arc for the writers to work with if they decide to take the show there.
If they did this (and I think it is possible verging on likely), I wonder if the age issue will be discussed as it was for Jeff/Annie. There is at least a 10-year difference between Troy and Britta, I believe (or very close to that).
The age different wouldn’t be discussed or even noticed. Because it’s alright for an older woman to date a younger man. But it’s creepy for an older man to date a younger woman.
I think pop culture’s views on age differences are quite the opposite, Jason. Look at all the “cougar” crap, where the label gets applied even when the age difference isn’t all that great. And if you have a large age difference between an older man and a younger woman, you might call the woman a trophy, which doesn’t label the man; it labels the woman, as an object, no less. A prize.
No, I don’t think the age difference will come up because Troy and Britta don’t seem as far apart in age as Annie and Jeff do. Furthermore, Gillian is older than Donald, whereas Joel is more than 10 years older than Alison.
I hated the Abed storyline – it was patently more ridiculous than I felt the show could get away with. However, I love that they gave Shirley more to do in this episode than usual (she’s turning into the 30 Rock Pete of this show).
I did like the Pierce storyline, however, and will from now on call my elderly friends ‘hipsters.’
I think this was probably my least favorite episode of the entire series. I agree the show works better when it has fully realized characters, but that doesn’t really matter when the characters are behaving so unlikeably as both Abed and Shirley were.
I also didn’t really find the Pierce story funny or even remotely original. In fact, just earlier this week HIMYM had Ted and Zoey discussing how they couldn’t wait to get old so they could pull just this kind of stuff. Seinfeld also had a gag about Uncle Leo trying to get away with shop lifting by acting senile and confused. It was funny in 1998, but not so funny now.
Three lame episodes in a row, and the Halloween clips make it seem as if they’re trying too hard to top last year’s sublime Halloween ep. I fear for this series. I think it’s trying to be all things to all people (dumb, smart, funny, lamely funny, etc.) in order to go head-to-head with TBBT and Bones, and it’s losing itself along the way.
Shirley swings a bat like a girl.
I loved this episode just for the jeff scenes alone where he was being the disapproving father, so well played.
Agree
I didn’t get the Abed and Shirley stories although I liked how it ended.
I liked the Pierce story. The funniest line I thought was when Abed and Pierce are in the cafeteria line and Pierce loads up on pasta and Abed points it out:
Pierce: You’re not the boss of what I eat!
Abed: You’re right, BRITTA!
And she comes over and yells at him…. lol
I do think that the Abed story was trying to riff on the whole “meta” thing but if you point it out it doesn’t work like his story last night.
The whole time I was thinking, “are they doing a parody of a popular movie that I completely missed??”
Sort of… Not of a movie, but a popular book known as the bible.
But also of movies made of Bible/Jesus stories. The music, in particular, sounded a lot like Peter Gabriel’s soundtrack to The Last Temptation of Christ.
“Abed has broken the internet!”
This was my favorite community episode to date. Lovelove.
A smart episode, but not at all a funny one.
Bleh.
This episode was hilarious for me, both as a bit of a hipster (I hate the term, but that probably is what makes me one, haha) and as a Christian. There were a lot of in jokes, but the the line about Jesus for the post-post modern world killed me, because that’s a big topic of conversation in the young church these days, but all we end up with is christian jesus rappers trying to be cool (how very nineties). The mimic-ing of the ‘passion of the christ’ soundtrack also had me laughing pretty hard.
Re:Pierce storyline, I loved the conversation around the study table especially…
This was the most clever Community episode this season, and it perfectly captured the characters. Abed read the New Testament and, like he does with movies, he wanted to live it out. You had the Sermon on the Mount, the Garden of Gethsemane, the Last Supper (and I’m sure there were more) present as he lived out the Jesus’s life as a story/movie. You could have a real philosophical discussion on the evolution of Shirley’s role. Brilliant writing, especially throwing in the less subtle Pierce subplot. This show just keeps getting better and better.
I don’t know, the unholy mashup of Syndecdoche, NY and Passion of the Christ really worked for me; I thought the conclusion of the plot worked the best–with Shirley as Satan beating the digital drives to death–and only Abed realizing she’s actually sacrificing her reputation for him. There was something wonderfully poignant about that, and them holding hands at the end was a genuinely sweet moment that puts most fake sitcom emotion to shame.
I wasn’t sure why Danny Glover didn’t have more lines. Other than that, the Pierce subplot was good fun.
This episode was a total mess. It just didn’t make sense, and furthermore, it’s not clever for the show to point out how little sense it’s making. Sure, that demonstrates self-awareness. But it still doesn’t make the episode any more comprehensible!
Maybe now all those Modern Family recap commenters will get off your back about not ever criticizing Community..
The Biblical references in Abed’s story almost made it worth going to 14 years of church. You can tell when this show is on its game when every sentence uttered is a killer punchline to multiple jokes. Arrested Development did this with almost every line in the series, and Community has filled its niche much better than blood-relative Running Wilde.