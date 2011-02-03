‘Cougar Town’ – ‘Cry to Me’: Always give the women what they want

Last night’s “Cougar Town” was the last new episode of the series to air for the next nine weeks (and while it’ll return later than originally planned, it will at least get a “Dancing with the Stars” lead-in once), and I have a review coming up just as soon as I get a rose on the gay hillbilly version of “The Bachelor”…
Dammit, why did they have to be so good on their way out the door?
This hiatus – designed so ABC can try exposing both “Mr. Sunshine” and “Happy Endings” after “Modern Family” in hopes one of them will retain the lead-in better than “Cougar Town” has – was going to be annoying enough already. But if it had come after, say, last week’s episode (which I didn’t love), I could at least roll with it more easily. Instead, the show takes a break after one of its smartest, sweetest and laugh-out-loud funniest episodes of the season, and now I’ve gone back to being annoyed with Matthew Perry again.(*)
(*) I’ll have a real review of “Mr. Sunshine” next week, but the short version would sound a lot like my thoughts on the early days of “Cougar Town”: a lot of people that I like working on a show that’s only occasionally funny and isn’t entirely sure what it wants to be when it grows up.
Holiday time often brings out the best in “Cougar Town,” as the heightened emotions and hassles of those special days of the year play very well with the exaggerated antics of the cul-de-sac crew, while also making the trademark Bill Lawrence sweetness feel more appropriate. The Thanksgiving fight between Jules and Travis was one of the earliest signs in season one that the show was finding its voice, and this year’s Halloween visit from Jules’ dad was another highlight. Here, Valentine’s Day sets everyone on edge, but usually in clever ways. Andy once again proves to be master of his wife’s ever-shifting moods, Grayson comes up with an inspired solution to Jules’ desire to see him cry (because what man – particularly what man with a deceased father – doesn’t choke up at the “You wanna have a catch?” scene in “Field of Dreams”?), and we get another fine Grayson song out of the deal. And the circles of both love and hate were very-well designed and executed.
But beyond the emotional stuff, this was the most I’ve laughed at the show in quite some time, from Andy needing to see his ideas in Bobby’s eyes to Travis’ horrifying boudoir photo session with his parents (and then Kirsten’s understandable reaction to the picture) to Laurie’s barely-intelligible lament during the “bitch and ditch” scenario at the restaurant.
“Cry to Me” was an episode that understood well what makes all these characters tick, but also what makes them really, really funny. Well done, show. Get the hell back soon, okay?
What did everybody else think?
Alan, did you not have an issue with the Circle of Love and Hate thing? I mean the concept was “Pay it Forward” to a T, yet they tried to call it something else. I don’t have an issue with Cougar Town trying to coin new phrases or concepts, something HIMYM also tries… but when it so blatantly rips off a concept of a well known theory and call it something else, it seems trite to me.
Other than that issue I thought it was a good episode, but not sure it was on par of some of the better episodes this season.
Has “Cougar Town” received an early renewal for next year?
Yup. A few weeks ago.
I really liked this episode…but, it seems like a weekly theme that Grayson can’t share his feelings. That’s my only knock on this fresh, hilarious program.
In response to champskins, I think the idea with the circles was that Jules ends up benefiting (or suffering) as a result of her nice (or angry) actions. Paying it forward means that you do something nice so that somebody, somewhere will benefit from the repercussions; much more philanthropic…
Isn’t Paying It Forward designed to affect more people, anyway? I wonder if Jules was relying on the closeness of the cul-de-sac crew in having her positive action having a much more circuitous effect, thus benefiting from it.
I agree. It was a great episode. I love the show and don’t want it to go on hiatus! You couldn’t be more right about the start of the show, when it “didn’t know what it wanted to be when it grew up,” but I feel like it has begun to find its way. I’m actually invested in the characters, rather than just watching it to get my Monica fix. Don’t go away, Cougar Town!
What kind of person honestly wants to make another person, much less their significant other, cry? That’s not opening up emotionally, that’s sadistic. Hilarious episode but Jules has some serious issues.
My problem with the show, too. As much as I love it, and laugh weekly, Jules is the week link because of her narcissism, which has become way too over-the-top to be endearing any more.
YES, this. I spent most of the episode wanting to punch Jules in the face because she was being so incredibly selfish. Were we supposed to feel sorry for her by the end of the episode? Because I sure didn’t. She’s veering dangerously into late-era J.D. from Scrubs territory rather early in this show’s run, and I don’t like it. It’s a good thing the rest of the show and cast more than make up for it.
I agree! I can see how this might have sounded funny on the page, but with the emotions on screen it made her look like a total monster. Love the show and enjoyed the episode for everything else.
Well, I confess, I thought the Travis photo story was going to go another way: once I saw Laurie behind the camera, I expected her to be able to make him feel so at ease (on accounta because they have the best chemistry on the show, after Bobby and Andy–the eye-gazing put me over the top) that the photo would be AMAZING, and Kirsten would see it and break up with him on Valentine’s Day.
But I guess that would have been a real downer to end the season on, and it would have prevented Bobby and Laurie’s amazing but unsuccessful bitch-and-ditch. So I’m good.
I was concerned Kirsten would walk in, see her taking photos of the half-nekkid Travis, and dump him as an insecurity recess. Would it then happen that those two finally hook up, or would that be kept aside for whenever things get boring in season 4, I wasn’t sure. Either way, though, really funny episode.
I am always a sucker for anything that ends with garish holiday decorations being torched. Andy rules.
I like the show, and while I am certainly not a teetotaler, I do cringe at the alcohol abuse.
What? No comments about Bill Lawrence and the Cougar Town Writer’s Room putting their @twitter addresses on the title card? Lawrence was taking questions last night after the show, and he addressed Jules being unlikeable (he doesn’t really get it).
For me, the highlight was penny can into the wine glass of someone at another table. I cracked up, so great! Grayson giving Trav’s girlfriend roses was hilarious, too. This show is totally in its groove right now, I hate to see it disrupted!
That’s a little disconcerting that Bill Lawrence doesn’t get how Jules come across as unlikeable. It’s one thing if she’s got a quirky personality, but lately a lot of her qualities have made her seem extremely self-centered. I worry we are going to see more of these unpleasant traits in the future.
I also love that the guy whose glass they pennycanned got it.
I’ve never seen Cougar Town, but I hear it’s better than the name suggests. What other shows would anyone compare it to? Just curious as to whether I should give it a chance.
because of the deep levels of snark and wit on the show, it reminds me more of British series than anything I’ve seen on American TV. Like “Coupling” (the original, NOT the American remake) or “Black Books” (Ellie is like a female Bernard), maybe? And yes, you should give it a chance.
It’s an ensemble, with each character possessing very quirky personality traits, so the best comparison would be Scrubs, Bill Lawrence’s previous show. It’s definitely a love it/hate it type show, so you have to connect with the characters to fully appreciate it. I, for one, think Andy is one of the best characters on TV, and makes the show himself. Bobby is a close second.
@Elizs, I might agree on the Ellie/Bernard comparison, except that Ellie hangs out with other people and Bernard hates other people. Ellie is a misanthrope surrounded by people who, for some reason, care about her. And I don’t know if it’s like Coupling because that show was clever and witty. Cougartown is hilarious, but it’s basic comedy.
Scrubs is definitely the closest to Cougartown in characterization, plots, and tone. Oh, and the males are depicted in a better light than the females too.
Anyone else think it’s ironic that a show starring Chandler is temporarily taking the place of a show starring Monica?
Well I howled with laughter at Barb’s line bout her winter grooming habits.
I liked everything except the way Jules was treating Grayson. Her selfishness is off-putting. Not enough to get me to stop watching the rest of the crew (even Tom!), but still bad. Lawrence needs to give her a little more depth like he has to every other character on the show (even Tom!).
Also, I wish they could give Carolyn Hennessey (Barb) more to do. I love her and would love to see her off the crapfest that is General Hospital.
Penny Can in a (stranger’s) glass of wine….
And another Grayson Small Eyes reference…..
Jules was INSUFFERABLE. This was the first and only time I’ve turned off a show because of its content. Seriously? Jules provokes Grayson to get him to cry by harping on his dead father? It was insensitive, inappropriate, selfish, and cruel. Why would anyone want to intentionally make their significant other cry? (Or, going to a previous episode, why would anyone say “I love you” only with the expectation of hearing it back and not letting it go until they heard it in return?)
Maybe if Grayson had a bad experience in the fifth grade, I would understand — but it was his FATHER! Jules wasn’t concerned about her boyfriend’s father. She’d rather talk about her bad VDay experience with swordfish. She is entirely uncompassionate, narcissistic, and vindictive. Between her and Ellie, I don’t understand why anyone stays in this group — or why Tom would want to join it. (And how they treat Tom isn’t funny. It’s just indicative of their horrible nature.)
Granted, this is a TV show and these aren’t real people. But I don’t know why Bill Lawrence and the writers would think this type of characterization and behavior would be entertaining to people?
Agree on most counts. In “real” life, I think it’d just be Jules and Ellie chugging wine and constantly bitching about something, anything. Those two characters (more so Jules) are very hard to watch and become fully invested in the show. Jules wanting her boyfriend to think about his father and cry is a decent idea (he does suppress emotions) on paper, but its execution just turned out awful. Insensitive and cruel aren’t even strong enough words. She was eating popcorn taking pleasure in watching him weep for crying out loud.
Question: Did the episodes run out of order (behind or ahead)? I seem to remember Bobby having a girlfriend the last episode (or the episode before that).
Not that I didn’t love bitch ditch.
Bobby was dumped at the end of the episode, or so he says.
Okay. They have GOT to do something about Jules. She has gone from endearingly neurotic, to occasionally obnoxious-but-still-cute, to mostly obnoxious, to flat out AWFUL. Watching this episode evokes very, very strong desires of violence in me because of how horrible she was.
This episode was not sweet. It was not heartfelt. It tilted towards almost tolerable when Jules said all she wanted was for Grayson to act a little differently with her than with everyone else, but then it went right back to rage-inducing and teeth-jarring.
I loved Jules and Grayson when they first got together, and I remember hoping then that the writers wouldn’t split them apart just to create drama. But I’ve spent the last several episodes constantly yelling at Grayson (mostly in my head, but not always) to “dump that crazy evil bitch!”
It is HORRIFYING that she would want to not just seem him cry, but FORCE him to BREAK DOWN about a painful memory while she watches with glee. And that she wants him to look as “small and vulnerable” as possible while doing so. And that she tries her hardest to purposely upset him and trip painful memories as much as she can for that end. I have always kinda admired the show’s willingness to go off the deep end beyond ambiguity straight up into the creepy-uncomfortable zone, but this was too much for me.
When she brought out Grayson’s parents’ anniversary video, I DEARLY wanted him to yell “WTF is wrong with you, you insane bint?!” and to just walk out. I mean, she was *rubbing his father’s death* in his face for her own pleasure. That makes her a monster.
