‘Cougar Town’ – ‘The Same Old You’: Bobby Cobb needs to get back in the game

A quick review of last night’s “Cougar Town” coming up just as soon as I buy a fake ratty boat-fixing outfit…
Another fun outing for the Cul de Sac Crew – or, as Jules renames them for the week, the Drink Tank Think Tank – with a group of subplots addressing various long-simmering issues:
• Why doesn’t the show bother with work stories anymore? Because everyone’s job is dull and routine and not nearly as entertaining as seeing the gang together drinking thinking wine in Jules’ kitchen. (As with baby Stan, we just have to accept that they have jobs that we’re virtually never going to see them at – with the exception of Grayson, since the bar is a useful setting.)
• Why was Jules ever with Bobby? Because once upon a time, he was a badass golfer with confidence and ambition, not a dumb hillbilly content to be going nowhere.
• Why is Ellie so suspicious of Grayson? Because she doesn’t have dirt on him like she has on every other member of the group. (Except maybe Laurie, and she’s never wholly embraced her, either.)
• When will someone other than the audience notice that Travis and Laurie are destined to be a couple? Well, Kirsten was the one to finally spot the chemistry, which in turn finally opened Travis and Laurie’s eyes to it. (In the summer, Bill Lawrence told me they probably needed to wait a few more years before they could go to this well, given that Travis began the series as a high schooler, but it looks like they’ve decided it’s silly to wait. That’s how good Dan Byrd and Busy Philipps are together.)
And in the midst of answering those questions, there were a lot of great jokes: Laurie as fake sorority girl, Christa Miller’s teenage eyebrows, Travis distracting Bobby with a tub of cheesy popcorn, Jules trying to turn the boat clean-up into an ’80s movie montage(*), or the group discovering the hard way that Jealous Much was not, in fact, seaworthy.
(*) Though that joke felt very much like the sort of thing these writers would have given to JD on “Scrubs.” At what point do the two characters merge so that Courteney Cox and Zach Braff can alternate in the role?
Be interesting to see if the writers now give Bobby some kind of “Tin Cup” story arc where he does well in a tournament, whether Ellie and Grayson’s interaction is different, and how long it takes Travis and Laurie to wind up smooching. But as long as the jokes are good, the stories are largely secondary.
Finally, if you didn’t see the news earlier in the week, ABC has announced a mid-season schedule where “Cougar Town” will be off the air from February into April while the Matthew Perry vehicle “Mr. Sunshine” takes its place. (Cue the inevitable “Chandler steals Monica’s timeslot” jokes.) I’m not too worried. First, this was going to happen sooner or later, given that the timeslot after “Modern Family” is ABC’s most valuable comedy real estate, and “Cougar Town” has tended to do decently but not fantastic with that lead-in. Second, the “Mr. Sunshine” pilot isn’t very good, despite a lot of talented people, so unless it gets much better quickly, I wouldn’t be surprised if its performance winds up being worse than what “Cougar Town” has been doing, and then we wind up with a “Chuck”-esque “the devil you know” situation where ABC recognizes that while they’d like to do better at 9:30, “Cougar Town” is more reliable than the other options.
What did everybody else think?
LAUGH.
Also – the Travis/Laurie storyline made me smile.
CUTE LAUGH!
The two are all kinds of adorable.
Come on, the biggest laugh has gotta be Courtney saying, “I wish we hadn’t done that” after making such a mess of the boat during the paint fight.
If Bobby becomes richer than all of them because of golf, do they give him a girlfriend or try and get a triangle of Bobby and Jules and Grayson. Bobby sort of forfeited since he’d lost his mojo. What a great freaking show!
For a brief second last night I got this vibe that they might try to go down the Jules and Bobby get back together road. And I really hope they don’t. That would stray way too much into J.D. and Eliot territory for me.
I have really enjoyed Cougar Town this year – more so than Modern Family. I thought they handled the “why don’t we talk about work” with aplomb. I have a group of friends that when we hang out we don’t talk about work. Co-workers at happy hour will get together and complain about work, however, non-work friends getting together for a drink generally talk about things other than work. Indeed, I have only the vaguest notion of what many of my friends do at their jobs – we just don’t discuss it.
I agree. Cougar Town is having a much better second season than Modern Family.
Nooooooooooo!!!! Don’t make me root against Matthew Perry in order to keep Cougar Town. That’s just mean.
Also, I loved the title card joke last night.
Last season, my roommate would make his exit as soon as Mo-Fam would end; however, this year, he’s been finding more and more reasons to stay in the room to watch CT with me. There were more than a few laugh out loud moments last night and I think (although he’ll never admit it) that he’s finally beginning to enjoying the show and appreciate its own unique style of humor.
We particularly liked the beginning with Andy confirming that Ellie was easy and then pointing to his gold watch. And that Bobby canâ€™t get mail on the boat, so they rip on Gary the mailman.
Also, the name: Purple Tooth Crew is brilliant. Laugh.
Loved “All I want for Christmas is a new title for Courgar Town”
Alan, what exactly is Mr. Sunshine about? And why couldn’t it take the place of one of those horrible shows during their 8 o’clock hour? Has The Middle and that other show been performing well for them?
Agreed – I wish they’d swap Mr. Sunshine for that Better with You (or whatever it’s called) dreck.
Matthew Perry is the manager of a sports arena, Allison Janney the daffy owner, Andrea Anders the potential love interest, bunch of wacky supporting characters.
And they’re trying it there for the reason I mentioned above: Modern Family is the best lead-in they can give a comedy, and they’d like to do better at 9:30 than Cougar Town has done. Middle and Better With You do decently, and there’s less upside for a new show in that hour.
Maybe Bradley Whitford can join the West Wing reunion comedy show if Good Guys doesn’t work out.
I see, thanks Alan. With the goofy logo for the title, we thought he might be a substitute teacher or something else school related.
How about this – Keep Andrea Anders as the love interest, but replace Matthew Perry with Jay Harrington and put in Portia de Rossi instead of Allison Janney as the boss, and instead of having them work at a sports arena, have them employed by a corporation with a name like Veridian Dynamics. Now that’s a show I’d watch!
Ahhh, good times Andy T. I STILL think about Better Off Ted all the dang time. Oh how I miss thee!
“It’s Christmas. We can do both.”
This show was a total wink at the audience. It’s like Bill Lawrence has been reading our comments, and he took one show to respond to everything. And I loved it. Long live the Banana Hammock!
Regarding your title, I wonder just how much crossover there is between this and John From Cincinnati, Van Holt’s two finest hours
thought the exact same thing. JFC – a show that was cancelled way too soon
Hey, I though I was the only one who really liked that show.
Alan, that’s a great enumeration of all the points this episode hit, especially in terms of stories that hadn’t been fully explored.
Last night’s episode was just a treat from start to finish (especially finish, actually, with Laurie’s Tom Sawyer-esque vigil observation). I love this show so much, and I hope you’re right about the Chuck-esque possibilities.
I mean, I’m still reeling from Terriers’ cancellation; I can’t deal with another favorite show biting the dust.
It was great. Cougar Town leaves me with a smile more consistently than any show on TV.
I have been looking forward to Mr. Sunshine (as much for Andrea Anders as for Matthew Perry), but I am ticked off that Cougar Town is being treated like this. I get that it has more to do with using Modern Family as a launching pad than with beating up Cougar Town, but it still doesn’t sit well with me.
Could not agree more. It’s a shame they aren’t playing it instead of that awful, horrible, “Better with You”. Ugh…
Until this week I thought that the Travis-Laurie chemistry I was picking up was just my wishful thinking. This is going to be awesome.
Here’s how I feel about a Travis/Laurie relationship.
Pros: Dan Byrd and Busy Phillips’ awesome chemistry; potential hilarity
Cons: The age gap. Also, Travis would be dating a girl who slept with the guy who is dating his mom. Yuck.
One minor nitpick. Laurie and Travis didn’t know about the chemistry until Bobbie pointed it out. He told them that’s why Kirsten was mad.
As much as I love Cougar Town, I like Matthew Perry and can see the potential of Mr. Sunshine. I would love to be able to keep them both, maybe when The Middle or Better With You (which gives me fond memories of Committed) have finished their runs!?
I don’t recall Chandler ever stealing Monica’s thunder, only Rachel and Ross did that!
I’m addicted to the Penny Can game att the ABC website.
I find this show to be consistently laugh out loud funny. I was watching it on my lunch break and was vaguely embarrassed at how much I was chuckling during the Grayson Ellie showdown (Christa Miller was so pretty back in the day), especially the banana hammock joke.
I’m really impressed by how much they explained to move the characters forward in just 20 minutes. And I love that they’ve made Bobby, who started out as one big hick joke, a well-rounded character who just lost his mojo.
I also hope they don’t do a triangle, and think the friend chemistry between Bobby and Jules is great, and the date chemistry between Jules and Grayson is great.
Since I’m not a fan of the Caitlyn character, I’m ready for her to go and Laurie to step in with Travis, despite the potential ick (but hilarious) factor of them dating!
Most of them work during the day, but Grayson, as a bar owner, he works at night.
So the question isn’t just why we don’t see them at work. It’s, outside of weekend daytime, “how do they manage to be together at all?”
I will kill abc for taking ct off the air, i wait for it every week. i love matthew perry and im ready to boycott his show just to keep ct. stupid move.
Just getting caught up so I hope you see this comment, Alan. Was the title of this blog “Bobby Cobb needs to get back in the game” an homage to John From Cinncinati? If so, well done!