ABC sets ‘Mr. Sunshine,’ ‘Happy Endings’ premieres for spring

ABC has scheduled spring premieres for its midseason comedies, with “Friends” co-stars Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox briefly swapping and the second 10 p.m. network comedy block of the year.

Up first, ABC will premiere “Mr. Sunshine” on Wednesday, February 9 at 9:30 p.m., giving the Matthew Perry comedy its best available lead-in, a little Emmy-winning series called “Modern Family.”

Yes, that means that Chandler Bing will be taking over the time slot currently occupied by Monica Geller, or at least the time slot currently occupied by Cox’s “Cougar Town.” Don’t worry, though. “Cougar Town” will be back on April 13.

“Mr. Sunshine” stars Perry as the self-involved manager of a San Diego sports arena and features a supporting cast that includes Andra Anders, Allison Janney, James Lesure and Nate Torrence.

Meanwhile, it’s off to the 10 p.m. hour for “Happy Endings,” an ensemble comedy featuring Elisha Cuthbert, Zach Knighton, Eliza Couple, Damon Wayans Jr., Casey Wilson and Adam Pally.

“Happy Family” will premiere at 10 p.m. on April 13, followed by “Modern Family” repeats designated as “fan favorites.” The half-hour sitcom is making a 10 p.m. hour comeback this spring, with NBC making a “30 Rock”/”Outsourced” block starting on Jan. 20.

