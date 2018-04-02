‘Counterpart’ Comes Into Its Own With The End Of Season One

Starz

A review of the Counterpart season finale — and thoughts on season one as a whole — coming up just as soon as you break my legs without anesthesia…

“If you don’t become him, he will become you.” –Pope

I wrote my initial review of Counterpart after seeing six of these 10 episodes. At the time, I was dazzled by J.K. Simmons‘ two performances — four, really, since both Howards spent a fair amount of time impersonating one another — and enjoyed the application of stately, byzantine Cold War spy plotting to a wild sci-fi premise, but also wasn’t sure how much I cared about the supporting characters or the conspiracy arc itself.

Having watched the whole thing, my overall feelings are about the same, in that the series levels up considerably whenever Simmons is on screen and starts to buckle under the weight of all that story whenever Howard’s not around. The final episodes had to do some fairly silly things to keep all the wheels turning, particularly with Aldrich and his sidekick getting murdered before they had a chance to tell anyone that Claire is from the other side. But the Claire-centric seventh episode also worked wonders in making her story matter, in giving us a better sense of what life has been like over there since the split, and in making clear just how terrifyingly committed the conspirators are to getting their revenge on our reality. And if the show had to contort itself too much to keep her and Peter in play, then it was worth it for the finale’s callback to how Claire posed as an assault victim to fully insert herself into a relationship with Peter, with another act of violence again getting them over a (much bigger) crisis.