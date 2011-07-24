‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ – ‘The Palestinian Chicken’: The social assassin

A review of tonight’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” coming up just as soon as I quote Theodor Herzl…
As with the season premiere, I didn’t love the ending of “The Palestinian Chicken.” I don’t believe Larry cares about Judaism or his social standing enough to turn down either the chicken or the chance of more sex with Shara (and her sister), and therefore didn’t buy him being caught between the two crowds, even as I understood the point being made. And yet as with the season premiere, the rest of the episode was so damn funny – and featured so many clever crossovers between the various stories and running gags – that I can deal with a slightly flat coda.
“Curb” is a very Jewish show to begin with (think “The Survivor,” or “The Special Section”), and this may have been their most Jewish episode to date. Funkhouser doing a hardcore midlife recommittment to tradition was marvelous, as Bob Einstein speaking Yiddish and/or Hebrew will never not be funny. And even better was the story of the chicken restaurant itself(*), which played out as a parody of both Israeli/Palestinian tensions(**) and the Ground Zero mosque kerfuffle.(***)
(*) Out of curiosity, is Palestinian chicken an actual delicacy? Because this episode sure did its job in making me want to try some.
(**) It’s at this time that I remind you of the No Politics rule, boys and girls. We can talk about the comedy here, but this blog is not the place to actually debate the geo-political situation in the Middle East.
(***) See (**).
And mixed in with Larry and Jeff enjoying the forbidden chicken, and Larry having hilarious, hateful sex with Shara (“I’m going to fuck the Jew out of you!”) was the concept of Larry’s friends finally trying to exploit his talents for social assassination for their own ends – and having it all, predictably, blow up for themselves and for Larry. Ron can’t get his wife to stop saying “LOL” (and she’s cheating on him, besides), Sammy(****) can’t get Susie to stop smacking her lips and saying “ah,” the golf team blows the championship, etc. About the only good that Larry accomplishes for himself is to chase the yarmulke-clad Funkhouser (“What is this, the raid on Entebbe?”) away from the Palestinian chicken place, winning Shara’s affections for the moment.
(****) I know the show’s been around for a decade now, and that Sammy appeared a couple of times last season, but it’s still kind of startling to see her as a full-blown teenager. It was very much a “Sunrise, Sunset” appearance, though the lyrics here would be “Is this the little girl whose doll Larry decapitated? Is this the little girl he got drunk?”
Throw in the fun of Larry taking his “no matter what” duties incredibly seriously, Jeff looking like Blofeld and random other historical Jewish references (“You’re Koufaxing us?”), and you have yourself a damn fine, funny episode of “Curb.”
What did everybody else think?
Top-notch Curb episode right there. I thought it blew the first two from the season out of the water. And to do it without a Leon appearance… I tip my cap to you, LD.
One of the best episodes so far, definitelty best in last two seasons.
That felt like a “Louie” sex scene.
funny…??? he’s a misanthropic, cynical, negative sorry schmuck…not funny, not even close…but to call it “very Jewish” or “most jewish” is additionally off….at best it could be human…but hardly representative of “Jews”. Certainly not the Jews I’ve known who not such ascerbic, cynical, negative ashkenazi a**holes. Give me Sid Cesar, George Burns, Harvey Korman, even Soupy Sales.the Marx brothers…even Jerry Seinfeld had more soul than this bore.
“LOL”
You do realize that Larry david wrote about 90 percent of seifeild
“You do realize that Larry david wrote about 90 percent of seifeild”
Only about 33%
Most of the comedians you mentioned are dead. It ain’t the 50’s anymore. Live in the now man. If you didn’t find that episode funny then you shouldn’t be watching the show. In the history of time, I’m sure nobody has ever said “I’m going to fuck the Jew out of you”. It doesn’t matter if your Askenazi, Sephardic, Muslim, or Christian. That’s freakin hilarious.
Episode was fantastic…I was “LOLing” whenever Larry was acting like a retiring hitman who had just finished his last job only to be hit up with one last job when Sammy came to him about Suzie.
better than anything fucking else on fucking television
The first two episodes this season sucked, but this one killed! The hot Palestinian babe riding Larry (while a constipated-looking Funkhauser listens)made me howl. I enjoyed all the cringeworthy moments.
But Alan, I disagree about the ending: it was a typical Larry conundrum, since in all reality, he’s a selfish bastard. His friends, or the hot lay? That’s the kind of choice he can never make, since he really has not much of a moral compass.
But the friends will never leave him, no matter what horrible things he does. They’ve made that clear over all the previous seasons. So of course he’d take the hot lay. Wouldn’t hesitate.
The chicken thing is true. Some of the best chicken you’ll ever have (in NY, anyway). Don’t know about L.A.
I dunno – the Peruvians also make an excellent chicken. See El Pollo in Park Slope. Any recommendations for palestinian chicken in NYC?
Guatemalan chicken in DC 4tw.
Not sure if I could envision a hot mestizo girl screaming “I’m gonna fuck the death squad out of you” though.
Loved, loved, loved it
I loved it, but im really eager to see the show relocate to NY. I think it’ll bring an interesting new dynamic.
Great episode, easily the best of the season so far.
But as for “most Jewish episode to date”, I think you’re foregetting “The Ski Lift” (possibly the best ep. the show has ever done).
Is The Ski Lift the one with Richard Lewis’ nurse’s unusually large vagina?
@REV. SLAPPY Yes. @WM Larry speaking in fake hebrew/yiddush is some of the funniest shit TV has ever seen.
Let’s not bring my father into this.
LOL, Thomas. Ha. L-O-L.
I was distracted trying to remember: wasn’t the “ah” thing after taking a sip a plot point in a Seinfeld episode?
Elaine had a bad association with the name “Alex,” which is why Joel Rifkin couldn’t change it to that (because he himself shared a name with a killer; he should have changed it to something un-killer-like, like “Deion” or “O.J.”)
Yeah she sat next to a guy in college with that same habit.
I’m sure most devoted Seinfeld fans recognize that “recycled” bits from that show turn up quite frequently in Curb – always with a different twist, of course. Whether they’re intended to be remembered or not, for me it’s a big part of the fun of loving both shows.
no it was a curb plot point in a previous season
In LA, Zankou Chicken is rightly famous, but its origin is Lebanon, not Palestine. But it clearly is basis for the chicken restaurant in the episode.
Znakou rules.
I, too, totally thought it was a nod to Zankou Chicken ([www.zankouchicken.com]) which is actually Armenian.
As for the episode, hysterical. Loved it.
The chicken place is definitely modeled after Zankou. (It does have Armenian owners but its initial location was in Beirut).
It looked like it was actually filmed at the Zankou on Sepulveda and Santa Monica, and the people working there had pastel yellow t-shirts on, which are the same color as the Zankou staff’s t-shirts.
It was actually shot at Sunnin, which is technically Lebanese. Corner of Santa Monica and Westwood. Dynamite Hummus.
The owners are originally from Beirut, Lebanon, but are of Armenian descent. Lebanon as a huge Armenian minority.
The actress who played Shara is actually of Armenian descent, coincidentally
This was easily the funniest episode this season. I also didn’t think that Larry would side with the deli folks, because he had already said earlier that the ‘penis knows no race, creed or colour”.
Funkhouser was great too, but I was wondering about the state of Bob Einstein’s lips after his appearance on Conan this week. I know these episodes were taped well before, but it got me to wondering if Einstein had actually had surgery or botox for that bit.
maybe top 5 episode of all time
alan yes palestinian chicken is kinda a thing its based off zankou chicken in los angeles
Did anybody catch Bob Einstein on Conan last week? He was on as Super Dave and told the gloriously obscene joke Funkhouser told Jerry Seinfeld on The Table Read.
This actually shot in my neighborhood – The second restaurant is actually Lebanese (and really awesome – Sunnin Lebanese Cafe at Westwood and Santa Monica, their Tahini sauce should come with a warning label it’s so addictive). I saw the Curb crew there a few months back and was wondering when it was going to show up. They didn’t have to do much redecoration for it to work here.
The chicken itself, however, looked like it came from up the street at Zankou, which if I recall is either Armenian, Lebanese, or some combination of the two.
Meh. Thought it was pretty weak.
“”Curb” is a very Jewish show to begin with”
It is a very “American Jewish show”, not Jewish. Most non-American Jews can’t even understand half of it, and particularly the “jewish” parts because they are american jewish and do not relate to other Jews.
I agree the ending fizzled a bit but this may have been the episode of Curb that made me laugh the most. Oops I mean, LOL.
And yes, even as a Jew, I wanted to try the hell out of that forbidden chicken!
1. Biggest problem with that show: you don’t say Hamotzi before kiddush!
2. Alan: Very funny/accurate take on Sammy and the Sunrise/Sunset analogy.
1.) I agree with Blitzmark regarding Alan’s take on Sammy
2.) To make this episode as funny as it was without an appearance from Leon was indeed quite the feat @BOGAS6
yes, Halal chicken is indeed a delicacy…..sold on carts throughout Manhattan and in storefronts….its amazing……
Halal is not a type of chicken. It is chicken killed in accordance to Islamic law. Like Kosher is for Jews. Incidently, kosher is the sqare and Halal is the rectangle.
Another classic from Larry David.
I loved Sammi telling him to GTFO of her driveway.
She is truly her mother’s daughter!
Actually, Sammie is not exactly a chip off her mother’s block, as her mother would never need to hire a social assassin to do her dirty work. Sammie is a combo of her dad (passive) and her mom (aggressive) and I, for one, hope to see more of her. Passive aggressive is funny, especially in LD’s world.
Great episode (the hate sex scene was absolutely perfect), but also any appearance from Larry Miller is just going to make me smile.
I believe that Larry Miller was almost originally cast as George Costanza
I know we aren’t supposed to discus the believability of Curb, but a female rabbi stopping someone from playing golf on the sabbath? The levels of Jewish observence that allow female rabbis to not conform to the letter of Jewish. Law. Hence the female rabbi trying to eat the obviously non-kosher chicken and making exceptions to rules of observence.
There are plenty of female Rabbis who are Conservative and wouldn’t approve of golf on Shabbat. And her desire to eat the chicken is a similar take to the Seinfeld episode in the Hamptons in which the woman who kept kosher wanted to eat lobster…but Kramer talked her out of it.
The “Scarlet Pimpernel” quote “They seek him here, they seek him there…” that Larry said from the balcony after the sex as Funkhouse waited below- I missed the connection. Any ideas?
I’m not sure, but it’s unsettling. I had performed in the musical, but it’s been a long while. Larry seems to be likening himself to Percival Blakeney, an Englishman whose secret intervention in the French Revolution as the mysterious Scarlet Pimpernel is complicated by his relationship with his French wife. By extension, that would cast Israel and Palestine as Great Britain and Revolutionary France.
The episode provided a lot of food for thought. Tradition, identification, technology, food, commerce, exoticism, cultural cringe, BDSM, heterotopiasâ€¦ My friends and I spent an hour or two half-joking about the “penis diaspora.”
The Percy character plays a fop to fool the French, but he is really not that silly. In the Larry David world, I took it to mean that Larry thinks he is doing the same thing, but of course he is not.
I thought the episode was hilarious. Larry as the social assassin was great. Without breaking Alan’s rules, I’ll just say that my only problem was with how all the Palestinians were portrayed as antisemitic. Otherwise, it was classic Curb.
I guess you’re right about that. I just thought that most wouldn’t perceive Funkhouser as “rubbing their faces in his Judaism.” That being said, you’re correct. The portrayal was pretty equal.
I was hoping Alan’s lead-in this week would be “A review of tonight’s Curb Your Enthusiasm just as soon as I have lunch at this Anti-Semitic Shithole.”
What a great “Curb” episode. Have been a fan since the original “Curb” special on HBO. The show is for those than still need their fix of Seinfeld. Never LOL harder than the sex scene with Shara and Funkhouser walking in the house. It’s a classic “Curb” moment. What I really like about “Curb” is the reality of wealthy people in LA with a lot of time on their hands.
Couldn’t resist googling palestinian chicken–these wraps sound pretty good!
Hysterical. I loved it, especially when the restaurant cheered Larry. Great episode.
i dont know if this has been mentioned yet, but i dont think larry decapitated sammy’s doll, it was the doll of the daughter of a studio head. but it’s curb, it’s not like continuity really matters
Going from memory here, but I think Larry gave the studio head’s daughter’s doll a haircut (per her request) – only to have her freak out when she realized it wouldn’t grow back. Jeff suggested Larry take the head from Sammy’s identical doll (incorrectly surmising she wouldn’t care or even know). About to be caught as Susie arrived, Larry decapitated Sammy’s doll and hit the head in his pants.
Wasn’t that Maggie Wheeler as the wife who says LOL? If so, it’s a shame we didn’t get one Janice laugh out of her.
I prefer to think it was a deliberate casting choice – taking an actress with a memorable laugh in another sitcom and having her play a character who verbal texts instead of actually laughing.
you really are your mother’s child aren’t you?
the celery comment was hilarious – she’s still gives Jeff crap for being fat – LoL
Larry hit it out of the park on this one. Best episode of Curb in a long time. Yarmulke alert!
“koufaxing” someone may enter the lexicon such as “yada Yada Yada” from Seinfeld.
Just realized the rabbi’s secretary is also Sterling’s secretary on Mad Men, thus the first known crossover of my two favorite shows!
I am a Palestinian myself and loved this episode soo much though i don’t think our chicken is that good lol, purely amazing episode i really believe that the Palestinians in the west bank and the jewish settlers should sit together and watch it, maybe through comedy we will finally understand that the whole war going between us for the last 100 years is just ridiculous and we can learn from larry. Personally as a refugee am tired of it and just want to go home. I think we should start a petition on facebook to have larry lead the peace process instead of those idiots on both side. What do you guys think?
Really the very best of Larry David, maybe you ned to look beyond the story to a deeper meaning? Besides that Palestinian Chicken is up amongst the funniest episode to date albeit we can argue with our own favourite (mine is Black Swan) but the man is a true genius. HK40K
It was only aired in the UK last week but it was worth waiting for, definitely one of the funniest episodes.
I loved the show….I was dying laughing…it was an amazing episode…Larry David is a freaking genius….I was crying laughing when he was having sex with the Arab chick…