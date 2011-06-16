‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 1, Episode 3: ‘Reconnoitering the Rim’ (Newbies edition)

We’re continuing our trip back through the first season of David Milch’s epic revisionist Western “Deadwood,” and we’re continuing to do it with two separate but largely identical posts: one for people who watched the whole series and want to be able to discuss it from beginning to end, and one for people who are just starting out and don’t want to be spoiled with discussion that goes past the current episode. This is the latter; click here for the veteran-friendly version.
A review of episode 3, “Reconnoitering the Rim,” coming up just as soon as I collude and cahoot…
“Short of burning it all down, you gotta trust someone.” -E.B.
“Deadwood” is fundamentally a series about the work and sacrifices necessary to bring order to chaos, civilization to lawlessness. This brutal, amoral mining camp had a long, complicated road towards becoming a place that could acceptably be absorbed into the United States. The first major step in that road comes near the end of this episode, involving the character who has so far been a symbol of all that is lawless and untamed about Deadwood.
When we met Al Swearengen two episodes ago, he was a man concerned with profit and with protecting his territory, and it seemed the most expedient way for him to do that was through violence. Anyone causes a fuss, anyone goes against Al’s way of doing things(*), gets stabbed, shot or thrown off a cliff by Dan Dority or another of Al’s people. No fuss, no muss, and no law to get on his back about it. But as E.B., of all people – obsequious, cowardly, obtuse E.B. Farnum – points out, that approach has a limited shelf life. It’s worked for Al so far in the camp’s early, wide-open days, but gentrification is already coming with the arrival of Cy Tolliver’s more upscale casino. A stopped clock is right twice a day, and E.B. is right for at least once in the series when he suggests – admittedly, out of naked self-interest – that Al can’t just go on killing everyone, can he?
(*) Well, at least anyone to whom he doesn’t have some kind of complicated emotional attachment, like the one he has to Trixie. Not coincidentally, Al’s trusting her, of all the whores, to take a razor blade to his callused feet for a 19th century frontier pedicure as he ponders his new plan to be more trusting.
So Al gives mercy and trust a try – and, like Ralph Fiennes in a similar sequence in “Schindler’s List,” Ian McShane finds some marvelously black comic notes as Al struggles to accept that he should give E.B. a pass – but it’s still baby steps. E.B. lives(**), but Brom Garret dies – ironically, right before Dan discovers that the bogus gold claim they sold him was exactly the opposite of bogus.
(**) And in part lives so that Al has a second spy in case Leon the opium-addicted Faro dealer doesn’t work out, which we already know he won’t. The level of gamesmanship between Al and Cy is already terrific, and we’re only getting started.
Now Al has real competition, and also a headache on his hands about what to do with the gold claim, and he’s still paranoid as hell about what Wild Bill is up to. And what we see on that score is that the famous gunslinger is mostly looking to numb himself in a similar manner to what Alma Garret is doing.
McShane understandably drew most of the plaudits about this show, even early, but how fantastic is Keith Carradine as Wild Bill in this episode? He’s just so bitter and empty, his voice so deep and gutteral(***), as he moves through a camp, and a world, where his fame has become nothing but a twisted burden. Though he has people in Charlie and Jane who care about him, and others in Seth and Sol who are cordial and could grow into friends, for the most part what he encounters are men like Jack McCall who want to take him down a peg, or the two idiots who try to talk to him while he helps build the hardware store. I talked last week about the idea of Wild Bill’s story being a precursor of the modern notion of celebrity, but I would say Bill has things worse than even the most paparazzi-stalked Kardashian today. People might demand photos, and time and other things of today’s celebrities, but they weren’t constantly walking around rooting for their death – often to their face – in a way that Bill has to deal with. If you were Wild Bill, and this is how people talked to you, wouldn’t you just want to get drunk, play cards (even a long losing streak) and try to tune out the rest of the world?
(***) The monologue in which he repeatedly calls Jack a cunt is a thing of dark, twisted beauty. So venomous, so cruel, and so much more than what Jack expected – and yet so deserving in light of Jack’s ongoing taunts, no?
Hard to believe we’re only three episodes in. The show’s world already feels so lived-in, and we’ve barely even scratched the surface.
Some other thoughts:
• Our first scene features our favorite veteran prospector Ellsworth monologuing to his dog as they each dig for their respective treasures. The device of a character delivering a speech to an animal or inanimate object (or non-Trixie whore, who might as well be an object, most weeks) became one of Milch’s favorite, so get used to it.
• Little-known fact: Ian McShane was actually Milch’s third choice to play Swearengen. First he wanted to use Ed O’Neill (who had just played the lead in Milch’s short-lived CBS cop show “Big Apple,” which also featured Kim Dickens), but HBO was too nervous about building one of its shows around a man still too associated with Al Bundy. Then Milch cast Powers Boothe, but Boothe took ill shortly before the pilot was supposed to film. Hence McShane as Al – the classic example of the “I’d rather be lucky than smart” axiom Doc Cochran quoted last week – and Milch making it up to Boothe by creating the character of Cy Tolliver for him. I do wonder if Boothe’s performance as Al would have been more refined than McShane’s, or if he simply played Cy this way as an obvious differentiation between our two scheming saloon keepers.
• With Boothe comes Dickens as lead whore Joanie Stubbs and David Mamet favorite Ricky Jay as head of gambling Eddie Sawyer. Together, the group makes up a polished mirror version of Swearengen’s gang – better-dressed (look how uncomfortable Al feels to get all duded up to meet them) and perhaps better at subterfuge, but just as ruthless and capable in their own way.
• Remember last week how I talked about the slight fuzziness of the consecutive day timeline? Here’s another possible example of that, with Seth having somehow gotten all the timber for their store cut basically overnight from the events of the previous episode.
• Seth doesn’t like many people, but he clearly likes Reverend Smith, and it’s nice to see him let his guard down with the enthusiastic preacher.
• This is Al’s first use of a bit of slang the show would popularize, but not invent, when, in his conversation with Cy, he refers to the locals as “hoopleheads.” From what I’ve been able to gather with the help of my friend Google, the term likely originated in the 20th century from a popular comic strip, but Milch essentially pulled the phrase out of the air and put it in Al’s mouth because he thought it fit this world and these people.
• Before Brom takes his nasty fall (and then takes a few extra blows to the head courtesy of Dan’s rock), we finally get a look at his interaction with Alma, and get a sense of exactly why she chooses to stay doped up on laudanum all day.
• Milch’s love of a certain theatrical style, where multiple characters are in the same large space watching and reacting to each other, comes up again here as the various guests at the Grand Central keep looking around at each other, with the passed-out Wild Bill being the center of much of the attention.
Coming up next: “Here Was a Man,” in which both Wild Bill and Seth wind up in support of the widow Garret, and there’s more talk of the sound of thunder.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Alan, your (**) has a spoiler.
Don’t think so–I’m only up to this episode, and that doesn’t say anything I don’t know already.
Yeah, Jobin, I’m just referring to the fact that we learn later in the episode that Cy was not only prepared for the idea of Al trying to turn Leon, but was actually looking forward to using him as a triple-agent.
Agreed that it’s amazing just how much of this world has been introduced in such a short time.
I enjoyed the comic aspect in this episode of these rough and tumble guys trying to behave in a sociable way–Charlie saying he feels like he should have brought flowers to ask Seth & Sol to dinner, or Swearengen asking “how do I look?”
I suspect Alma’s character will be a fascinating one–seems that there’s so many different directions her character might go at this point.
I really started to warm up to Charlie Utter in this episode. He seems like an actual sweet, sensitive, decent guy trying to live in a very rough and chaotic world. I hope it stays that way.
Ah okay, I guess the way I read it I thought you might have had a copy and paste error.
I’ve really gotten hooked on the show, with NBA/NHL now done, I think I’m going to fogoe waiting for your weekly recaps of season 1 and just start plowing through the entire series.
Way ahead of ya Jobin. I definitely couldn’t wait for the weekly recaps and I finished season 1 on Sunday night. Season 2 shows up in the mail today…and I plan to have that done shortly as well. Looking forward to finishing up the series and heading over to the Veteran’s edition for some more in-depth comments (not that us newbies are shallow…but we don’t have much to go off right now).
You know, I was thinking that originally as well, but then I realized there’s something very enjoyable about reading feedback as a show evolves. So I think I’ll go one week at a time, as tough as that might be. (Granted, I may be by myself in doing that…)
Yeah, I went ahead and finished the first season already, too. Didn’t want to keep a netflix disc for up to three weeks at a time. First disc of season 2 is coming soon! :)
I’m about to start season 2, too! I couldn’t wait, the show is just so good. It’s such a lush, fully-realized world, I want to hang out there.
The look of disgust and pain-both internal and external-on Trixie’s face when Al talked of the beatings he’s taken being worth it was unbelievably well done. She obviously disagrees with the benefits that come with a good beating, and it will be interesting to see how Milch & Co play that just as Al is warming up to trusting. I really hope to see Trixie get back something for all that’s been taken from her.
Still not entirely sure what to make of Wild Bill’s LEAVING LAS VEGAS style decline, but he’s drowning and he doesn’t seem to want to be helped. Regardless of what’s goign to happen, Keith Carradine is spectacular in this role. Glad to have the last few eps of him on DEXTER washed out of my mind.
And while I’ve never like Powers Boothe for some reason (maybe it’s the name, or his characterization of Curly Bill), he seems as though he’ll make a good adversary to Al. Plus, I get a bonus Ricky Jay, which is always nice.
I’s really enjoying this world. I watched the first season when it first aired, but I can’t remember hardly anything. Thanks, Alan, for the decision to role with DEADWOOD.
I’m really enjoying it, too. Never a good proof-reader.
Alan,
Thanks to your enthusiasm regarding Deadwood, I bought Season 1 on DVD and just finished it last night. What a terrific show and your reviews are just as good. Looking forward to Season 2, which I just ordered.
I really liked the addition of Cy and Joanie to the whole world of Deadwood. One thing I’ve been trying to puzzle out… where do all of these people live? Are we to assume they all take rooms, or do they live above their businesses? Are there homes scattered about beyond the main streets? It’s just something I wonder whenever I see street scenes with all of those people.
I really don’t think I’m posting a spoiler if I answer this: Yes, the primary players mostly live in/above/behind their businesses. Even Ellsworth, whose business is in a stream, has a tent up on his claim. As for all those people in the street, it’s safe to presume they came to try their luck at prospecting, and either rent a room like the Garretts, or pitch a tent like Ellsworth.
I really liked the addition of Cy and Joanie to the whole world of Deadwood. One thing I’ve been trying to puzzle out… where do all of these people live? Are we to assume they all take rooms, or do they live above their businesses? Are there homes scattered about beyond the main streets? It’s just something I wonder whenever I see street scenes with all of those people.
Alan, regrding time, Bullock mentions in ep 2 that he jumped the gun on getting all the wood cut before the sale. Loving the show so ar and glad for your recaps. Thanks! Plus, your book is on my Christmas list. :)
Obviously I’m a few years behind here but I’m watching this series for the first time and loving it. I couldn’t help but notice the similarities between the poker scene with Wild Bill/Jack McCall and the saloon confrontation between The Hound/Polliver in S4E1 of Game of Thrones.