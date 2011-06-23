‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 1, Episode 4: ‘Here Was a Man’ (Newbies edition)

We’re continuing our trip back through the first season of David Milch’s epic revisionist Western “Deadwood,” and we’re continuing to do it with two separate but largely identical posts: one for people who watched the whole series and want to be able to discuss it from beginning to end, and one for people who are just starting out and don’t want to be spoiled with discussion that goes past the current episode. This is the latter; click here for the veteran-friendly version.
A review of episode 4, “Here Was a Man,” coming up just as soon as I listen to the thunder…
“Can you let me go to hell the way I want to?” -Wild Bill
If you know your Old West history, then you know that James Butler “Wild Bill” Hickcok was shot in the back of the head by Jack McCall only four days after he arrived at the Deadwood mining camp.(*) In the legend of Wild Bill, there have been many accountings of what happened that day, and why, and particularly about why an experienced gunslinger with a long history of fending off threats to his life would have sat in a chair with its back to the door. “Here Was a Man” offers David Milch’s interpretation, and in his version, Bill sits in the chair knowing what will likely happen if he does – and welcoming it. You can see in his eyes that he knows McCall (or someone equally hostile) has just entered the bar, even with his back turned, in the same way that he knew Tom Mason had designs to harm him, and he takes no action whatsoever.
(*) And if you really really know your Old West history, then you might know that Seth Bullock only arrived in the camp the day before Wild Bill died, and that the likelihood they even met, let alone became friendly, was slim. But this is drama, not documentary, and I’ll give a writer as smart and talented as David Milch a whole lot of creative license. Again, nearly every major character but Alma Garret was real, but Milch tinkered plenty with most of their stories.
What a showcase for Keith Carradine. As I recall, HBO sent out the first four episodes of “Deadwood” for review, and though it was clear Olyphant and McShane were both doing some exceptional work, the guy I wound up wanting to interview was Carradine. He makes such a meal out of Wild Bill’s final day on earth, at showing how he could be so full of self-loathing and yet still possessed of so much dignity and nobility. He complains to Charlie that he tries so hard every day to be something he’s not capable of, and yet throughout this episode we see just how much he really can do, how smart and powerful he is, and exactly how he came to build up this reputation that’s now such an unbearable burden on him. Even though Bill is preparing for the end, however it may come, he still has it in him to stand up for the widow Garret, and to know exactly how to play Al Swearengen (who only trusts Hickok once he presents himself as yet another con artist), before passing things off to Bullock. He says his goodbyes, sometimes with the other person knowing and hating it (Charlie), sometimes not (Jane, Seth, Alma), and he writes his letter, and then he goes to play some damn poker and see what happens.
And if the “listen to the thunder” (**) scene isn’t my favorite thing Milch has ever written, it’s easily in the top 5, both for the phrasing – I like to joke that whenever I really need to make a point, I have to remember to say it in thunder – but for Carradine’s conviction in delivering that last line. Wild Bill is a man who has listened to the thunder many times in his life, has sometimes faced it down, and sometimes run, but always survived – and who here is ready to let the thunder take him.
(**) Milch definitely had the elements on his mind as he wrote these early episodes, as the previous installment features Al’s marvelous speech about how he’s the type of guy who sees lightning and prepares for thunder.
But Wild Bill represents the past. As I said in my review of the premiere, the days of good men solving problems by staring down the bad guys and slapping leather is coming to an end. Though he’s able to temporarily outwit Al to provide cover for Seth to help out Alma, this is neither a place nor a show that’s really well-suited to continue providing home to a famous gunfighter. Bill passes along the responsibility for Alma to Seth, and while Seth is good with a gun himself, he’s already a more complicated, ambivalent figure in his decision to turn away from the law to make money in the hardware business.
And I love how the episode parallels Bill preparing himself for the final sleep of death just as Mrs. Garret is waking herself up from her laudanum-induced stupor. Molly Parker didn’t have much to do in the early episodes, but here we begin to get a sense of just what kind of a woman Alma Garret is. Perhaps she wasn’t born into money like her husband, but still capable of affecting a regal, aloof bearing, as we see in the way she deals with Dan, and E.B., and especially Doc Cochran, upon whom she vents all her bitterness about life in the camp and the way she felt he judged her drug addiction. When she smashes the bottle and sobs, it’s not for the loss of her idiot husband so much as for the realization that her life has brought her to this awful place and circumstance, and that she has no one she believes she can trust. But she’s smart enough to enlist Wild Bill’s help (and a more sympathetic figure than Brom), and also smart enough to have a sense of what Al is after – and, for that matter, to instantly realize Al is pulling all the strings, when Brom struggled for so long to figure anything like that out.
So Alma comes back to life just as Jack McCall ends Wild Bill’s, and that final sequence is among the most memorable the show ever did, with the jangling guitar, and most of our major characters reacting to the commotion, and everyone but Seth and Jane more concerned with catching Wild Bill’s killer than to actually seeing to Wild Bill himself. And just as Tom Nuttall and the others grab Jack, and Seth and Jane charge towards the Number 10, a rider comes in with a decapitated Indian head to win the bounty Al promised back in the first episode. He expects to be welcomed like a hero, and instead he’s a confusing afterthought. It’s only been three days since Al promised that reward and the camp was so worked up about the idea of marauding Indians, and yet everyone has long since moved on from it.
The world in “Deadwood” changes very, very quickly. Wild Bill won’t be around to see more of those changes, but maybe Alma Garret might, now that she’s starting to gather her wits again after a long time in the fog.
Some other thoughts:
• I know Seth says he stayed up all night working on the store, and he and Sol continue to work thoughout the long day, but boy does it seem like he and they get an awful lot of work done in the 24 hours since we saw them get started. Then again, Timothy Olyphant takes off his shirt at one point, and I imagine that was enough to distract a decent portion of the audience from questioning either the timeline or Seth’s building skills.
• Dan once again has to struggle with his conscience when Ellsworth admits that he saw Brom’s murder, in a great little subplot for W. Earl Brown and our friend Jim Beaver. Dan tells Al that he revealed the gold strike to him because he knows when he’s out of his depth, and he also seems to recognize his limitations here by turning to Trixie for counsel. (He had told Al, Al would likely have just ordered Ellsworth’s death, nevermind the idea of exile.) Dan likes Ellsworth, and so does Trixie, and ultimately both realize that Ellsworth’s not going to rat Dan out (nor does he have anyone to rat to at the moment), so he gets to stay and mine in peace.
• I love watching E.B.’s inability to resist a hustle, even when ordered not to. But what’s particularly fun here is how quickly Al not only accepts that E.B. did it, but ultimately respects him for it. And we see once again that, no matter how much of a clown he seems at times, E.B. can be more savvy than you’d expect, as he’s the first person to even slightly curb Al’s paranoia about Wild Bill.
• The Bella Union crew gets an addition in Andy, the gambler and con artist who’s trying feebly to conceal some kind of bad, contagious sickness. Andy’s played by Zach Grenier, who appeared a few times on “NYPD Blue” in the Milch years, playing a few different roles, and who now recurs on “The Good Wife” as catty divorce lawyer David Lee.
• Meanwhile, interesting to watch Cy grease the palms of local businessmen like Doc Cochran and Merrick by vastly overpaying for their services. Though at least in the case of Merrick, it appears Cy’s plan is to get a good chunk of the money back by having Eddie “teach” him how to play craps.
• I always get a chuckle at the “American food” sign at the Chinese place Jack is eating at right before he goes to kill Wild Bill. And I always get an even heartier laugh from Tom Nuttall’s absolute disgust at finding his regulars playing double solitaire. (“Where’s your fuckin’ ballgowns?”)
• Dayton Callie is very, very good in Charlie and Bill’s final scene together. And Bill’s death brings with it a quick end to Jane’s brief period of sobriety.
What did everybody else think?
Great review as always Alan. I’m now through episode 5 of season 2 – so not exactly ideal for following the reviews. The show is just so damn good I can’t help but jump ahead.
I made the mistake of looking at IMDB while watching this episode (1.4) just to see who certain actors were, and I saw that Keith Carradine was only in 5 episodes. I didn’t know the story of Wild Bill at the time either…talk about a spoiler for yourself, what a f*cking c*cksucker I am.
Will you be doing Season 2 next summer? I think you said you only reviewed Season 3 over at the old blog?
Count me among those who will happily watch Seth build his hardware store :-)
I’ve been waiting for this review for a week! I knew Bill died in a poker game, but I didn’t know it was in Deadwood, and I didn’t know when, so seeing him killed was a gut punch to me. Damn it — I understand why he wouldn’t have worked as a regular character in the long-term (even setting aside the real world history), but I’m sorely going to miss him.
Alma went from a character I had no interest in to a character I’m fascinated by in one episode. I LOVED her scene with E.B.
Reading your reviews, it’s clear that I need to watch these episodes at least twice to catch everything. I think it’s time to go shopping on Amazon. Again, thanks for introducing me to such a fantastic world.
After you announced you were reviewing this series, I watched up through this episode before deciding to stop. The show just seemed very Wire-esque, where bad things were going to happen to good people (and bad people) and even triumphs would be Pyrrhic and bittersweet. Unlike The Wire, the setting didn’t interest me enough to keep wallowing in that kind of pessimism / realism during the summertime.
So it’s a compliment to you when I say that reading these reviews and seeing the clear affection you have for the show actually makes me want to continue to watching even though I don’t know if I would enjoy it!
Karyn – I just want to say after watching the pilot on DVD back in 2006, I was pretty much where you were. I was asking myself, “As tough and stressful as my life right now, do I really have the desire and energy to watch this show? And that’s above and beyond the fact that in general I don’t give a f*ck about Westerns, and had only rented the show because I’d been hearing so much critical praise for it for so long.
But a couple of things kept me coming back, and I’ve got to tell you, I’m so glad I did. And you will be if you do, too. Sure, there’s a lot of downer stuff, but it is also full of moments of brilliant humor as well as compassion and kindness. You will be amazed at how much affection you find yourself having for these characters over time. So I say keep watching. You’ll be glad you did.
I would say Deadwood on the whole is actually much more optimistic than The Wire, almost by nature as it deals with the terrifying promise of the American frontier. There’s plenty of gut shots, dirty dealing, murder, and violent sex, but there are also a lot more uplifting moments, one of my favorites coming in the next episode, I believe. (No spoilers)
Oaktown Girl, I appreciate the comment. I’m sure I will continue to watch again (at least through the first season) now that I’ve read this review just because I want to be able to read the rest of them. So maybe I will come around to your way of thinking too!
At first I wasn’t feeling all that strongly about the show, but I am getting more attached. Wild Bill is awesome, but at least there’s plenty of other folks to keep you interested after he goes.
As an FYI, I just noticed today that Amazon has all three seasons of Deadwood for $20 each. Not a shabby deal.
That is a good deal. But before anyone purchases the individual series, they should look at the DVD extras on the 2008 box set* and make sure they really don’t care if they have those or not.
* Which, by the way, are the same extras as on the Blue Ray box set, according to the professional reviews I read.
This was the episode that really hooked me, both in the shock of Wild Bill’s death (I didn’t know my history) and in the beginning of the transformation for Alma. I’m sold.
I’m just now getting to this, and I have to say, I also thought it was pretty impressive how quickly Seth and Sol built their store, but I didn’t question it. I just imagine that people living in those times and those conditions knew how to get things done. I doubt most of us could survive, let alone thrive back then.
Yeah, agree. And most of these people don’t have a lot to do anyway. Seth’s only busy with his store, nothing else, at least in this episode alone. So I didn’t really question it either.
Did we get to see the Aces and Eights?