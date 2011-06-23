‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 1, Episode 4: ‘Here Was a Man’ (Veterans edition)

We’re continuing our trip back through the first season of David Milch’s epic revisionist Western “Deadwood,” and we’re continuing to do it with two separate but largely identical posts: one for people who watched the whole series and want to be able to discuss it from beginning to end, and one for people who are just starting out and don’t want to be spoiled with discussion that goes past the current episode. This is the former; click here for the newbie-safe version.
A review of episode 4, “Here Was a Man,” coming up just as soon as I listen to the thunder…
“Can you let me go to hell the way I want to?” -Wild Bill
If you know your Old West history, then you know that James Butler “Wild Bill” Hickcok was shot in the back of the head by Jack McCall only four days after he arrived at the Deadwood mining camp.(*) In the legend of Wild Bill, there have been many accountings of what happened that day, and why, and particularly about why an experienced gunslinger with a long history of fending off threats to his life would have sat in a chair with its back to the door. “Here Was a Man” offers David Milch’s interpretation, and in his version, Bill sits in the chair knowing what will likely happen if he does – and welcoming it. You can see in his eyes that he knows McCall (or someone equally hostile) has just entered the bar, even with his back turned, in the same way that he knew Tom Mason had designs to harm him, and he takes no action whatsoever.
(*) And if you really really know your Old West history, then you might know that Seth Bullock only arrived in the camp the day before Wild Bill died, and that the likelihood they even met, let alone became friendly, was slim. But this is drama, not documentary, and I’ll give a writer as smart and talented as David Milch a whole lot of creative license. Again, nearly every major character but Alma Garret was real, but Milch tinkered plenty with most of their stories.
What a showcase for Keith Carradine. As I recall, HBO sent out the first four episodes of “Deadwood” for review, and though it was clear Olyphant and McShane were both doing some exceptional work, the guy I wound up wanting to interview was Carradine. He makes such a meal out of Wild Bill’s final day on earth, at showing how he could be so full of self-loathing and yet still possessed of so much dignity and nobility. He complains to Charlie that he tries so hard every day to be something he’s not capable of, and yet throughout this episode we see just how much he really can do, how smart and powerful he is, and exactly how he came to build up this reputation that’s now such an unbearable burden on him. Even though Bill is preparing for the end, however it may come, he still has it in him to stand up for the widow Garret, and to know exactly how to play Al Swearengen (who only trusts Hickok once he presents himself as yet another con artist), before passing things off to Bullock. He says his goodbyes, sometimes with the other person knowing and hating it (Charlie), sometimes not (Jane, Seth, Alma), and he writes his letter, and then he goes to play some damn poker and see what happens.
And if the “listen to the thunder” (**) scene isn’t my favorite thing Milch has ever written, it’s easily in the top 5, both for the phrasing – I like to joke that whenever I really need to make a point, I have to remember to say it in thunder – but for Carradine’s conviction in delivering that last line. Wild Bill is a man who has listened to the thunder many times in his life, has sometimes faced it down, and sometimes run, but always survived – and who here is ready to let the thunder take him.
(**) Milch definitely had the elements on his mind as he wrote these early episodes, as the previous installment features Al’s marvelous speech about how he’s the type of guy who sees lightning and prepares for thunder.
But Wild Bill represents the past. As I said in my review of the premiere, the days of good men solving problems by staring down the bad guys and slapping leather is coming to an end. Though he’s able to temporarily outwit Al to provide cover for Seth to help out Alma, this is neither a place nor a show that’s really well-suited to continue providing home to a famous gunfighter. Bill passes along the responsibility for Alma to Seth, and while Seth is good with a gun himself, he’s already a more complicated, ambivalent figure in his decision to turn away from the law to make money in the hardware business.
And I love how the episode parallels Bill preparing himself for the final sleep of death just as Mrs. Garret is waking herself up from her laudanum-induced stupor. Molly Parker didn’t have much to do in the early episodes, but here we begin to get a sense of just what kind of a woman Alma Garret is. Perhaps she wasn’t born into money like her husband, but still capable of affecting a regal, aloof bearing, as we see in the way she deals with Dan, and E.B., and especially Doc Cochran, upon whom she vents all her bitterness about life in the camp and the way she felt he judged her drug addiction. When she smashes the bottle and sobs, it’s not for the loss of her idiot husband so much as for the realization that her life has brought her to this awful place and circumstance, and that she has no one she believes she can trust. But she’s smart enough to enlist Wild Bill’s help (and a more sympathetic figure than Brom), and also smart enough to have a sense of what Al is after – and, for that matter, to instantly realize Al is pulling all the strings, when Brom struggled for so long to figure anything like that out.
So Alma comes back to life just as Jack McCall ends Wild Bill’s, and that final sequence is among the most memorable the show ever did, with the jangling guitar, and most of our major characters reacting to the commotion, and everyone but Seth and Jane more concerned with catching Wild Bill’s killer than to actually seeing to Wild Bill himself. And just as Tom Nuttall and the others grab Jack, and Seth and Jane charge towards the Number 10, a rider comes in with a decapitated Indian head to win the bounty Al promised back in the first episode. He expects to be welcomed like a hero, and instead he’s a confusing afterthought. It’s only been three days since Al promised that reward and the camp was so worked up about the idea of marauding Indians, and yet everyone has long since moved on from it.
The world in “Deadwood” changes very, very quickly. Wild Bill won’t be around to see more of those changes, but maybe Alma Garret might, now that she’s starting to gather her wits again after a long time in the fog.
Some other thoughts:
• I know Seth says he stayed up all night working on the store, and he and Sol continue to work thoughout the long day, but boy does it seem like he and they get an awful lot of work done in the 24 hours since we saw them get started. Then again, Timothy Olyphant takes off his shirt at one point, and I imagine that was enough to distract a decent portion of the audience from questioning either the timeline or Seth’s building skills.
• Dan once again has to struggle with his conscience when Ellsworth admits that he saw Brom’s murder, in a great little subplot for W. Earl Brown and our friend Jim Beaver. Dan tells Al that he revealed the gold strike to him because he knows when he’s out of his depth, and he also seems to recognize his limitations here by turning to Trixie for counsel. (He had told Al, Al would likely have just ordered Ellsworth’s death, nevermind the idea of exile.) Dan likes Ellsworth, and so does Trixie, and ultimately both realize that Ellsworth’s not going to rat Dan out (nor does he have anyone to rat to at the moment), so he gets to stay and mine in peace.
• I love watching E.B.’s inability to resist a hustle, even when ordered not to. But what’s particularly fun here is how quickly Al not only accepts that E.B. did it, but ultimately respects him for it. And we see once again that, no matter how much of a clown he seems at times, E.B. can be more savvy than you’d expect, as he’s the first person to even slightly curb Al’s paranoia about Wild Bill.
• The Bella Union crew gets an addition in Andy, the gambler and con artist who’s trying feebly to conceal some kind of bad, contagious sickness. Andy’s played by Zach Grenier, who appeared a few times on “NYPD Blue” in the Milch years, playing a few different roles, and who now recurs on “The Good Wife” as catty divorce lawyer David Lee.
• Meanwhile, interesting to watch Cy grease the palms of local businessmen like Doc Cochran and Merrick by vastly overpaying for their services. Though at least in the case of Merrick, it appears Cy’s plan is to get a good chunk of the money back by having Eddie “teach” him how to play craps.
• I always get a chuckle at the “American food” sign at the Chinese place Jack is eating at right before he goes to kill Wild Bill. And I always get an even heartier laugh from Tom Nuttall’s absolute disgust at finding his regulars playing double solitaire. (“Where’s your fuckin’ ballgowns?”)
• Dayton Callie is very, very good in Charlie and Bill’s final scene together. And Bill’s death brings with it a quick end to Jane’s brief period of sobriety.
What did everybody else think?
It blew my mind when I heard the music from the death of Wild Bill in The Insider, which came out before. It seemed so perfectly arranged for the Deadwood scene – how it evoked that mid-day haze and the tumult and confusion of the aftermath of the shooting. I get chills every time I watch it. I almost felt outraged at the Insider for poaching a song that was used in a TV show years later, but I can be irrational like that.
I had a similar experience. I watched (or was in the middle of watching) Deadwood not too long before I saw The Insider, and when that music cropped up in the middle of the movie, it just gave me chills. The scene in the movie was already pretty intense, but hearing that music made it even more tense.
It was also used in “Babel,” an infuriating movie with incredible cinematography and music. It’s called “Iguazu” and it’s by Gustavo Santaolalla.
It was also featured in Babel. The song is about the Iguazu waterfall, and paints a beautiful image of the waterfall when you listen to it in that spirit. Otherwise, it’s a piece filled with dread when used in pieces like Deadwood. One of my favorite pieces.
Dr. Mike -thanks for the info. That music always stood out for me watching this show, but I never knew what it was or bothered to look it up. I just assumed it was an original composition for the show. It’s been so long since I’ve seen The Insider (though I really liked it), and I’ve never seen Babel, so I didn’t realize I’d ever heard it before “Deadwood”.
It’s in the 24 pilot too. But if you let the Deadwood DVD menus run too long you will come to hate that music.
I am happy to hear I’m not alone. I saw The Insider again for the first time since it came out just last year and I got angry for a moment thinking Mann picked this up from Deadwood, until I realized it was the other way ’round. It’s an effective piece of music in both works, but it really sings so much more brilliantly here.
The interchange between Dan and Ellsworth was one of the underrated moments in this episode, I thought,and I’m not just saying that because BEaver’s posted on the discussion (though that’s pretty awesome). I like the cagey way Ellsworth has to play it, the undercurrent of apprehension while he’s trying to stay cool and plead a case to Dan without sounding like it.
Agreed. There’s a look in Beaver’s eyes, a sideways glance, that’s just perfect.
I loved that scene, but there’s an obstacle to my enjoying it now. Apparently after it was shot, someone decided it wasn’t clear enough what Ellsworth was talking about, that he was being perhaps too obscure, so I was brought in to dub in a phrase to make it clear I was referring to Brom’s death. The dubbed audio isn’t a good match for the production sound, and when I say “on a ridge, or wherever,” I hear the difference and it bothers me. I didn’t like having to add the line, feeling it was spoon-feeding, but it’s one of the few times on the show I got the sense there was network insistence for an alteration. No one has ever mentioned the audio issue, so I’m probably picking at a scab no one has noticed till now, but it still bothers me. Hell of a scene, though, and a great chance to play with Earl Brown. His “I’m near to losin’ your trail, Ellsworth” shows that even characters on the show can get sidetracked in the curlicues of Milch dialog.
Take comfort, Jim: when Dan says he’s “near to losin’ the trail”, he was speaking for all of us. We NEEDED the spoon on that one.
Never noticed that before. Going to have to rewatch that scene and see how it meshes.
I agree with Talkfunny in that instead of feeling like I was being spoon fed, I had a chuckle from those two lines. In part probably because I was relieved to know what the hell was going on. And I didn’t notice any difference in the sound.
I just read that A. Whitney Ellsworth, the first publisher of The New York Review of Books died. I know that I read that Jim Beaver came up with Ellsworth’s first name based on a real person. I wonder whether this was his namesake.
No, I took the character’s first name from Whitney Ellsworth, an editor at DC Comics in the 1950s who produced the Adventures of Superman TV series. I had been (and still am) engaged in years of work on a side project, a biography of Superman star George Reeves (an intended career as a film historian is what led me to acting). When near the end of season 2 they decided Ellsworth needed a first name (for the wedding), I asked if it could be “Whitney,” in honor of the producer I had known from my research. The rest, as they say, is trivia.
Jim Beaver
Thank you, sir! Who would have guessed that there were TWO Whitney Ellsworths in periodical publishing?
Is there an explanation for the Conway? Am I remembering the middle name right?
The “Conway” middle name is, as far as I know, from the fertile imagination of David Milch. It was never explained to me. Maybe picked out of thin air.
Jim Beaver
The scene in the Gem which follows Ellsworth’s confession to Dority, wherein Ellsworth sits alone at a table trying to be patient while he awaits Dan’s decision whether or not to tell Al, doesn’t have much dialog at all for Ellsworth — just an “Any news, Dan?” inquiry. David Milch sat with me for what seemed like ten minutes describing the emotions he intended for Ellsworth and the attitude and mix of feelings the man was experiencing as he waited to hear whether he’d be spared. Listening to David expound is one of the great joys of my life, but part of that joy is the sense of being at the feet of a master who knows far more than oneself and trying to grasp the nuances of what he’s saying — an impossible task to succeed in. After talking to me at incredible length about such a momentary piece of dialog, David asked me if I was okay with what he had asked of me. I said, “I didn’t understand much of it, but I’ll do my best.” He said, “Oh, you don’t have to do anything. Just think about it.” As an actor, I thrive on that kind of direction, and the fact that he spent that much care on my approach to three words of dialog is a great example of the care and thought David puts into his work.
One of the great things about working on Deadwood was the fact that virtually the entire huge cast relaxed into David’s care, knowing that he would protect them even if they didn’t understand exactly what he wanted. It’s the very best way to work with him, and I know of no exceptions on the show, no cast members who fought trusting him. On our next show together, John From Cincinnati, there were new actors in the mix, and several of them were resistant to that way of working, and I believe most of them were both quite unhappy with the work and not very effective in it. Working with David requires great trust, but having given that trust, I’ve never been unsupported by it.
Jim Beaver
Saw an interview with Tim Olyphant a long time ago, when he said that most of the time, he didn’t know WHAT the hell was going on. He said one time he was at a rehearsal or a read-through, just casually saying his lines, and everyone was looking at him strangely. Someone asked him, “What are you doing? You’re supposed to be pissed off in this scene.” “I am? OK, I’ll do it pissed off.” He didn’t know WHY he was pissed off, and figured, he didn’t need to know.
Now that, to me, signals trust as an actor. How many performers would say, “Hold it, stop everything, I don’t get it, somebody needs to explain all this to me…”
The inflection in the “What’s new, Dan” line was fantastic, I have to say – sounding casual but coming (to the casual observer) out of nowhere gave it the slight hint of desperation. Well thought by Milch, and well played by you.
I loved this scene more than Dan and Ellsworth’s other longer scene. Dan’s response was just perfect to the question, something to the efffect of “if there was news, one way or another, you would know it”
What incredible insight! Thank you so much for sharing that. Everything about Deadwood was so brilliantly well done to me. One of my favorite shows of all time for sure.
I should have mentioned by now that there have been dozens of Wild Bill Hickoks on screen, from Guy Madison to Gary Cooper, and no one, not even the magnificent Jeff Bridges, has come anywhere near the blazing accomplishment of Keith Carradine in this role. We all HATED to see him go, because as great an actor as he is, he is at least as great a guy to be around.
Jim Beaver
And now his daughter is playing opposite Garret Dillahunt in Raising Hope. Funny old world.
After the Sopranos’ controversial finish, a famous essay appeared on the internet titled something like, “Not only did they whack him, they practically gave him a funeral.”
If not for fear of spoilers, Episode Four could easily have been titled “Bill’s Funeral”, or at least, “Bill’s Farewell Tour”. Each scene he’s in takes on a whole new meaning, when you realize that he’s having a final one-on-one with every character he’s close to.
BILL: Pretty quick you’ll have laws here, and every other damned thing. (note he said “you’ll”, not “we’ll”)
SETH: I’ll settle just for property rights.
BILL: (long look at Seth) Will ya? (pregnant pause, to make the point that he knows Seth better than Seth knows himself, as if he sees already that Seth will be appointing himself as guardian of the camp, under rule of LAW, not rule of “just property rights”)
BILL: The missus operates a circus. She’s in Cincinnati, waiting for word of my success.
SETH: Sol and I put our last sifting cradle aside for ya. Why don’t you go ahead and use it, Bill. (note that sentence ends with a period and not a question mark)
BILL: What slows me down is thinking about freezing my balls off in a creek. Or the cocksuckers I’d lose the gold to at poker.
(they swap grins)
BILL: (grin falls off, as Bill realizes that he has no interest in hard work, and his meager poker skills aren’t enough to avoid the disappointment from those who love him, leaving him nowhere to go) I’m flat-out tired.
SETH: Turn in. I got ‘er covered. (said while looking out over the town like Batman from a skyscraper ledge, the lone sentinal protecting the town)
BILL: I believe I will.
That “I’m flat-out tired” and “I believe I will,” sound so RESIGNED. It’s like he’s throwing in the towel on life itself. In a later episode, Charlie will lament that he can’t understand why Bill would let McCall get close to him. If he had heard how DEFEATED Bill sounded when he announced his intention to “turn in”, he needn’t wonder at all.
BILL: G’night, Montana.
SETH: G’night, Bill.
The final farewell between these two friends. We didn’t know that the first time we watched. Like I said, it takes on a whole new meaning in retrospect.
From there, it’s straight to his final scene with his best friend Charlie. “I’m tired of fighting it,” he tells Charlie, and asks him to stop “pissing in my ear about it.” Charlie consents, and chokes out a tearful goodbye, unable to even look at his friend as he leaves.
BILL: So long, Jane.
JANE: So long, Bill.
(then he sits down to pen goodbye to his wife. After that, all that’s left to do is pick out a fancy sash to wear to meet his maker in)
Other notes:
–You’ve got to watch the DVD commentaries, so you can hear gems like Molly Parker describing the mud and horseshit between her toes as she braved the thoroughfare barefoot; or to have another actor point out how William Sanderson loves to use his hands, such as in “who’s coming at him, and who isn’t!”
–When people tell me they don’t watch this show because they find the profanity off-putting, I explain the whole “literary device” we’re all familiar with. I mention, “Those who DON’T swear, don’t last very long in this environment. They either flee, or get killed.”
I mention this here as Alma ventures from her room for the first time, and shortly after realizing she’s been left alone in this strange place, snarls, “All I asked you to do is to get the goddammed doctor.” Yup, she’s a keeper, she’ll do just fine here.
–the shot of Farnum and Cochran dragging the deceased Brom, framed by the undercarriage of a mule, is my second-favorite shot in the show’s history (my favorite? The genius who had a cameraman lie flat on a wagon in place of the dead Ellsworth, his upturned boots in the foreground, capturing the horrified reaction of Mrs Ellsworth and Utter’s attempts to come to her aid; not only my favorite shot from this show, but from any show or movie, ever).
–Enjoyed the shot of Tom’s long face in the poker game, while out-of-focus Bill entered in the background; followed a minute later by an out-of-focus McCall entering behind Bill, who had taken Tom’s seat.
–OMG!!! Like I said earlier, this is at least my 9th time watching, and I’m still picking up things I’ve missed before, but this one is HUGE: as much as I always admired that shot of Brom being dragged, framed by the mule, I had never noticed that they use the same shot of Jack being dragged away by the crowd who chased him, framed by the lower half of a horse! It’s not as centered and clean as the first shot, which is maybe why I never noticed it.
–Other note-worthies: Dan with Brom’s blood on his hands; Alma inviting in Doc and shutting the door on Farnum’s face; “shoot the craps”; “Listen to the thunder”.
Somewhere on this page needs to be the words, “Let the world do its own spinning.” I always loved that line.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who caught on to that subtle foreshadowing. While virtually every line uttered over the entire series shines in its own way, this particular conversation between Bullock and Hickock is still my favorite.
Another great episode – I’ve gotten so invested in Hickock as a character during this rewatch, so to see him gunned down like this was even more jarring than it was during the initial viewing of the show. So many great subtleties in the way Carradine plays those last few hours, from the goodbyes he offers old friends and new (items I don’t think I picked up on the import of until now) to the way he negotiates straight-up with Al. I read an article once on the clothing of “Deadwood,” and it’s very much worth noting that he ties a red sash around his waist for the last time he dresses – color of blood, meant to signify a certain fatalism.
And that last game – wow. It’s either historical fact or urban legend (not sure which) that Hickock always sat with his back to the wall, so the hesitation when he sees the usual chair is taken and he sits with his back to the door is incredibly revealing. It only lasts a second or two, but it’s there – he knows he’s taking a certain risk, but he’s entirely past the point of caring. That final slump to the floor that comes as Seth and Jane enter the No. 10 is equally tragic, the legend of the Old West finally evaporating and leaving nothing but the empty shell of the man who just got tired of bearing it up.
My absolute favorite moment in the episode comes in at the start, when Al and Farnum see Brom getting brought back into town and act completely and utterly unsurprised. (“Jesus Christ.” “What is it?” “The dude must have had some kind of accident.” “My word.” “Looks dead doesn’t he.” “Yes.”) It’s also impressive to watch the confrontation the two have later on, as Farnum tries to convince his “friend or at least a professional colleague” to take it easy with Hickock. In later episodes and seasons, particularly as he moves into the town’s government, it’s far harder to take Farnum seriously (his grabby and slinking behaviors border on an obsessive-compulsive mania) but early on there’s a surprising amount of foresight on his part.
Great moments from many other cast members here – as you said, Molly Parker’s certainly coming into her own with Brom’s death, and the grief Charlie and Jane feel at their friend’s respective disintegration and death is spectacular. And speaking of how funny Tom Nuttall is, I love the nervous way he talks to Al after Hickock stops by the Gem Saloon – terrified that he’s losing his star attraction – and the almost relieved way he acknowledges Hickock when he comes in for that fatal game. Nuttall’s not an ambitious man like Cy, nor a master manipulator like Al; he just has his own operation and likes to keep the piece of the pie he has.
Just damn good overall. RIP Wild Bill.
When Deadwood premiered, I purposely stayed away from doing any historical research so as not to spoil anything. Then I became so enamored of the character of Wild Bill and Carradine’s performance that I figured ignorance was bliss. By the time his final scene came around, I was so shaken by it that I wondered if I could continue watching the show without Bill in it. It was if my favorite contestant of Deadwood Idol had been voted off the show. I grew to love so many of the other characters as the episodes and seasons rolled by but in those early days, it was all Bill for me.
On a related note, I passed Zach Grenier in NYC about a month ago while on my way home and it took me until reading Alan’s recap to remember where I knew him from. So thanks for lifting that burden.
i work for habitat for humanity, and let me tell you: one competent man working on a building can get a shocking amount of work done. bullock doesn’t have to worry about all sorts of things modern builders do (wiring, codes, wiring codes), so if he worked hard for a day or so, it’s not implausible for him to get that much done.
Good point. And “Huzzzah” to you for working for such a great organization!
Oh, and how much more do I love your blog name now that I know what you do? :)
It’s worth noting that the store is also basically a big shed with fancy windows. Those walls are shockingly simple and there isn’t much to the interior. But every time I watch this scene I wonder, “Did Bullock bring those fancy door knobs and hinges with him for the door or were they already in town? Hell, did he bring all the nails too?” It’s easy to forget that in Deadwood there’s no Home Depot. They would have had to plan ahead carefully.
Well, Seth and Sol are planning to *be* the Home Depot – those knobs and hinges are a display of their wares as much as they are a practical consideration.
It may be this episode, I can’t recall exactly, but there was a moment early in the first season when I knew I was all in on this show. It’s when Al goes into the newly built hardware store and talks over his business with Sol and Seth, and he’s just about to walk out when he stops and looks at the new building. He says something to the effect of “You did a nice fucking job here.” It was just a funny, clever, human moment from Al and it felt like a moment lesser shows would have not bothered with.
Small moment (and it may not even be this episode), but I hope other people found it really cool.
Indeed, Deadwood is full of great little moments like that. The episode of which you speak is a few weeks away. It’s after Al know he’s lost the battle to get Alma’s gold claim, and he’s ready to move beyond that lost skirmish and prepare for the real war, and he knows he and Seth will need to be “padding in the same direction”. Not that Al had suddenly gone soft and sweet. Just a few moments before the moment you mentioned, he works in a pretty wicked “Jew” jab at Sol.
Hi Alan, I’m really enjoying your series of articles which I happened upon after starting my own Deadwood retrospective – wonderful! But I’m just wondering why you refer to this episode as being written by David Milch when it was credited to Elizabeth Sarnoff? I understand that Milch is the auteur behind the series, but it seems a little rough to assume he wrote that scene (“listen to the thunder”). Or, do you know something we don’t? Thanks again for the series!
The people credited with each script wrote the first draft, maybe even several early drafts. And at a certain point in the process, Milch would go through each script and rewrite virtually all of it, line by line. It’s a process he used on NYPD Blue, and one he used here. I actually got to sit in on one of the first season rewrite sessions, with Sarnoff, Jody Worth and Ted Mann sitting and watching as Milch picked apart one of their scripts and made it better. It’s a process that requires a healthy dose of humility, but most of the writers involved usually recognized that A)Milch’s version was, in fact, better; and B)If they paid attention, they’d get better, too. (As David Mills, who wrote for Milch on NYPD Blue, liked to tell me, “I hate being heavily rewritten. But when it’s David Milch…”)
So when I credit everything to Milch, it’s not out of disrespect to Sarnoff or any of the others. It’s just with an understanding of how the process worked, and the extreme unlikelihood that a speech like that – which has certain Milch-ian cadences to begin with – would have been written by anyone else.