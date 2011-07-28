‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 1, episode 8: ‘Suffer the Little Children’ (Newbies edition)

After a week off, it’s time to resume our trip back through the first season of David Milch’s epic revisionist Western “Deadwood,” and we’re continuing to do it with two separate but largely identical posts: one for people who watched the whole series and want to be able to discuss it from beginning to end, and one for people who are just starting out and don’t want to be spoiled with discussion that goes past the current episode. This is the latter; click here for the veteran-friendly version.
A review of episode 8, “Suffer the Little Children,” coming up just as soon as I go to the limit’s precipice…
“Cy wants you out there, honey.” -Eddie
Back in David Milch’s “NYPD Blue” days, I wrote a few times about how the show’s depiction of its female characters was an obvious weak spot – that outside of the occasional story about Diane Russell’s struggle with addiction (a subject Milch knows well), the women of the show were almost always written as appendages of the men.
The world of “Deadwood” is even more male-dominated than a 1990s New York detective squad, and so at the start I tempered my expectations for how much Milch would give the women of the camp to do. But a fascinating, very welcome thing happened: Milch turned the low social standing of women at the time to his advantage. He made the women’s struggle to be treated as something other than property (in the case of the whores) or a victim to be rescued (in the case of Alma) into one of the show’s most fascinating ongoing themes.
“Suffer the Little Children” (with a credited script by Elizabeth Sarnoff, and direction by Dan Minahan) is an hour where virtually all of the action is driven by the women. Trixie, feeling cast out of Alma’s world and not wanting to return to Al’s, tries to kill herself – and Al, not knowing what’s become of her, gets increasingly bent out of shape waiting for her to return. Alma changes her mind two or three times about staying, briefly acknowledging that her actions affect others and that she has to take Trixie and Sofia out of the camp, then letting herself be sucked back in, Trixie be damned, by the charisma of one Seth Bullock. And it’s Joanie’s affections as much as Cy’s suspicions that pushes up Flora’s timetable on the heist, and Joanie is the one left to put Flora out of her misery when the caper goes predictably awry.(*)
(*) In general, characters on Milch shows who talk about big plans are inevitably revealed to have a fairly lame plan. (Or, in some cases, no plan.) And I can never decide how much of that is intentional (Milch is fond of the “If you want to make God laugh, tell Him your plans” saying) and how much is just that the chaotic writing process he employs has always been much better at providing great beginnings than endings.
I’ve talked before in these reviews about the parallels between the core staff at the Gem and the Bella Union, and rarely have those parallels been more obvious than in what Trixie and Joanie go through in this hour. Both are strong, smart, outspoken women, but their circumstances, their personal histories and the social laws of the world in which they live has essentially enslaved them to these two men who are fixated on them, but can only have them to an extent.
And it’s hard to figure out which of them has it worse.
Trixie had an opportunity to leave town, to have all the money she could need, and to have Sofia to care for. But she’s not capable of going out on her own – at least not to a place as far and as alien as New York (and the New York circles Alma would introduce her to) – and knows that if she stays in Deadwood, either Al will force her to come back or she’ll feel compelled to go back to him. (As she does, after Alma’s brief moment of selfless lucidity gives way to lust for Hardware Boy #2.) And yet Al demonstrates throughout the hour that he has as much of a weakness for her as she does for him, and Ian McShane has a lot of fun playing Al in a position of weakness and confusion. (“Points made with the snatch grab, okay.” He’s a sensitive fellow!)
Joanie seems to have more power at the Bella Union, but not really. She dances to Cy’s tune, and Cy’s a much colder, more cutthroat master, even as he’s just as fixated on Joanie as Al is on Trixie. (Maybe even more, because Al can have Trixie, sexually and emotionally, whereas even if Cy has had Joanie in his bed, he knows she’s gay and just going through the motions.) After forcing her to witness the savage ends of Miles and Flora – and all but forcing her to kill Flora to spare having to watch further ugliness – Cy offers to set her up with her own place. But he wouldn’t be cutting her strings – only giving out some more slack. And he remains as baffled in his own way about how to get Joanie back on his side as Al is about Trixie’s motivations.
Alma has a level of power now, thanks to the gold strike – and thanks to Al’s realization that he needs to keep things peaceful, and to keep a man like Bullock on his side, as the camp gets closer to rejoining America – and yet ultimately she can’t resist the power of Seth Bullock’s smile, even though she knows the right thing to do is to take Trixie and Sofia away from this place where they’ve all endured such misery. The moment where she tells Trixie about her latest plan, not really comprehending what it means for her new friend (or choosing to ignore it for the sake of her lust), is heartbreaking – and made even more in that beautiful moment where Sofia finally says her name. Trixie helped bring her to the place where she could do that, and they could both blossom together in another place, but in this camp, at this time, Trixie knows she’s going to be pulled away from the little girl and back towards Al.
And as for Flora, we’ll never quite know what drove her other than survival instinct, and perhaps a desire to get over on the kinds of people who forced her into this life. But she was angry, and cocky, and not nearly as slick as she thought she was, and she gets a bullet in the head to match the one Miles got for following her lead.
It’s a man’s world in Deadwood, but there are moments where the women have some pull – just usually not nearly enough.
Some other thoughts:
â€¢ If you’re reading the veteran version of these reviews, then you’ve been graced with the pleasure of Jim Beaver’s own recollections of what went on as each episode was being made. I had the great fortune to bump into Jim at a party at Comic-Con over the weekend. After I thanked him for his great contributions, he in turn thanked me for giving him an excuse to watch the episodes again for the first time in a few years. He said for the first several reviews he was just working off of memory, but now he’s watching and has been as floored as the rest of us by how great the work on screen is.
â€¢ Know Your Milch-isms: characters trying to communicate to non-English speakers (as Alma tries to here with Sofia) is one of his favorite sources of comedy and will be used pretty brilliantly with one character in particular as the series moves along.
â€¢ Another nice bit of comedy in a very dark episode overall: Charlie tips over after his vaccination, then gets into one of his usual shouting matches with Jane, whose bedside manner comes and goes.
â€¢ In terms of the various Gem/Bella Union parallels, I find it very interesting that Al never seems to catch on to Miles and Flora in the way that Cy does. Is this just a case of Cy being better able to spot a con artist, Al being more sentimental and therefore fooled by the sob story, or is it just that he was mostly dealing with Miles (whose heart wasn’t as in the con), whereas Cy spent more time with Flora (who was much more driven to make a big score and play these people for suckers) and could more easily smell it?
Coming up next: “No Other Sons or Daughters,” in which Al discusses the idea of an interim town government, Joanie explores business opportunities and Doc frets some more about the Reverend. My hope is to stay with the Thursday morning schedule, even through press tour, but we’ll see what happens.
What did everybody else think?
A couple of thoughts —
Although Trixie is not in a good place, I think she’s definitely better off than Joanie. I can see Cy killing Joanie in a fit of rage. Al might beat the hell out of Trixie, but I don’t think she has to fear for her life. It will be really interesting to see if Cy actually lets Joanie have her own place. The sheer menace that Powers Booth radiates in that character is amazing. I know you mentioned that he was originally going to play Al — I wonder if Al would’ve had more of that menace if that had happened.
I think Al has a hard time seeing women as smart enough to con him. So it never crossed his mind that Flora was playing him. And, as you implied, it takes a con to know a con, and Cy would definitely see a con.
Alma continues to grow on me. I know she is being selfish for staying in Deadwood, but really, she has no obligations to Trixie, who is a grown woman, and Sofia was practically forced upon her. So I cut the woman a little slack for wanting to continue to try to make Seth smile.
Side note — we’ve also started watching Justified on DVD. It’s interesting to watch the two shows back to back.
I think you might be right about the whole Al/Trixie relationship. Al certainly can have a soft streak, but not usually to a fault. However, I don’t think Joanie would ever get her own place because in a sense it would never be her own. I know what Cy said, but in reality its Cy’s money that would be buying a place to begin with, and Joanie would never be able to get out from under that. Cy never lets anyone feel like they have more power than him.
I don’t think Al was fooled one minute by the kids. In the previous episode, he obviously didn’t believe the missing father story. He seemed to have kept the boy around even though he didn’t really needed him (he already had the handicaped girl for sweeping and I didn’t see Miles being really useful except for the broom) in a “keep your enemies closer kind of way.
Even the way he asked Miles about his sister working as a whore a the Gem had an undertone to it (I know she’s not really a lady and not a virgin, so quit playing whatever part you’re playing right now, we will both make more money this way).
I’m kind of surprised by the way Joanie and even, on a lower level, Eddie reacted to Cy outburst of rage and violence. When they were introduced, they seemed like a well oiled trio, with the kind of chemistry they would have developed by working together for a while. But if they did, they probably would have witnessed Cy losing it a few times. Even the way Joanie warned Flora shows than she had a good idea of how things would end up going. Maybe it was the first time they were so close to the center of the storm.
It just clash with how everybody reacts at the Gem when someone gets killed. It happens all the time, you drop the body with Mr. Wu’s pigs and have the gimp clean the bloodstain.
I see Joanie’s reactions to Cy as akin to an abused spouse. While everything is calm, she can pretend everything is normal and happy, and even “forget” how bad Cy could be. Then the illusion is abruptly shattered and she is forced to see Cy as he really is again.
Deadwood itself may also be making Cy worse. There is no law, no sheriff, no real recourse if Cy decides to go nuts. Joanie and Eddie are truly on their own against him, and that may be a change. Having not seen the whole series, I don’t know if we ever get Cy’s backstory.
I do think Al was “fooled” but only to the extent he wasn’t at risk of losing anything. I think if they had tried to rob/con him, his radar would have picked it up fairly quickly. As it was, when the boy asked to leave for the day to search for his father, my sense was Al was sincere in the conversation.
I agree that Al may not have known the full extent of their con, but his conversation with the boy when he asked to go check on a lead they had about his father’s whereabouts seemed more like a test than actual concern. He was almost testing his resolve. I think Al is naturally suspicious of everyone, even to the point of being a little paranoid.
This is where I dropped the series the first time I tried to watch it. I was just tired at so much happening in such a short timespan, and when the kids were killed a day after they arrived, I just couldn’t bother anymore. I’m still kinda baffled with this show. I mean, we’re in episode 8, and I have no idea whichever one of the myriad conflicts that have been brought up in the show is the central one. Well, it really helps having these posts to sort of point out ongoing themes and stuff like that, makes it easier to see a point to it.
Also, the last time I got to this point in the show was when I realized, that the Deadwood-fan I was trying to impress wasn’t as cool as I’d thought she was. That probably had something to do with me dropping it as well. This time, I’ll make it through.
I think you’re implying that Deadwood is confusing or unfocused, and I’d have to whole-heartedly disagree. Sure the theme changes up from episode to episode, but thats what makes it such a good show. Although starting to feign interest in a show because of a girl is fairly ill-advised.
I have a question–I wasn’t able to watch for a few weeks, and lost the thread of something. Sophia’s family that was slaughtered–was Al behind that? He had originally wanted the girl killed, so why is that off the table? Shouldn’t he still be concerned about that? I just don’t remember where that story was.
Nevermind–just remembered that he killed the guy who would have been the last loose end anyway.
And yeah, just what was Joanie’s plan? Great con–we’ll grab a bunch of stuff and leave! Brilliant!
I don’t think Al was fooled at all. Even when Miles asks to look for his father he exclaims almost incredously, “That’s why your here isn’t it?” and then says “Permission to leave the bar” and salutes sarcastically (which had me laughing).
Finally, at the beginning of next episode (trivial spoiler alert) he mocks Dan about not seeing her. Dan admits that he was fooled. Al wasn’t fooled at all and I’m not even sure Trixie has ever fooled him. He ended the arrangement with Trixie and Alma because Alma failed to act “high” and Trixie ended up basically tried to kill herself over it!