‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 1, episode 8: ‘Suffer the Little Children’ (Veterans edition)

After a week off, it’s time to resume our trip back through the first season of David Milch’s epic revisionist Western “Deadwood,” and we’re continuing to do it with two separate but largely identical posts: one for people who watched the whole series and want to be able to discuss it from beginning to end, and one for people who are just starting out and don’t want to be spoiled with discussion that goes past the current episode. This is the former; click here for the newbie-safe version.
A review of episode 8, “Suffer the Little Children,” coming up just as soon as I go to the limit’s precipice…
“Cy wants you out there, honey.” -Eddie
Back in David Milch’s “NYPD Blue” days, I wrote a few times about how the show’s depiction of its female characters was an obvious weak spot – that outside of the occasional story about Diane Russell’s struggle with addiction (a subject Milch knows well), the women of the show were almost always written as appendages of the men.
The world of “Deadwood” is even more male-dominated than a 1990s New York detective squad, and so at the start I tempered my expectations for how much Milch would give the women of the camp to do. But a fascinating, very welcome thing happened: Milch turned the low social standing of women at the time to his advantage. He made the women’s struggle to be treated as something other than property (in the case of the whores) or a victim to be rescued (in the case of Alma) into one of the show’s most fascinating ongoing themes.
“Suffer the Little Children” (with a credited script by Elizabeth Sarnoff, and direction by Dan Minahan) is an hour where virtually all of the action is driven by the women. Trixie, feeling cast out of Alma’s world and not wanting to return to Al’s, tries to kill herself – and Al, not knowing what’s become of her, gets increasingly bent out of shape waiting for her to return. Alma changes her mind two or three times about staying, briefly acknowledging that her actions affect others and that she has to take Trixie and Sofia out of the camp, then letting herself be sucked back in, Trixie be damned, by the charisma of one Seth Bullock. And it’s Joanie’s affections as much as Cy’s suspicions that pushes up Flora’s timetable on the heist, and Joanie is the one left to put Flora out of her misery when the caper goes predictably awry.(*)
(*) In general, characters on Milch shows who talk about big plans are inevitably revealed to have a fairly lame plan. (Or, in some cases, no plan.) And I can never decide how much of that is intentional (Milch is fond of the “If you want to make God laugh, tell Him your plans” saying) and how much is just that the chaotic writing process he employs has always been much better at providing great beginnings than endings.
I’ve talked before in these reviews about the parallels between the core staff at the Gem and the Bella Union, and rarely have those parallels been more obvious than in what Trixie and Joanie go through in this hour. Both are strong, smart, outspoken women, but their circumstances, their personal histories and the social laws of the world in which they live has essentially enslaved them to these two men who are fixated on them, but can only have them to an extent.
And it’s hard to figure out which of them has it worse.
Trixie had an opportunity to leave town, to have all the money she could need, and to have Sofia to care for. But she’s not capable of going out on her own – at least not to a place as far and as alien as New York (and the New York circles Alma would introduce her to) – and knows that if she stays in Deadwood, either Al will force her to come back or she’ll feel compelled to go back to him. (As she does, after Alma’s brief moment of selfless lucidity gives way to lust for Hardware Boy #2.) And yet Al demonstrates throughout the hour that he has as much of a weakness for her as she does for him, and Ian McShane has a lot of fun playing Al in a position of weakness and confusion. (“Points made with the snatch grab, okay.” He’s a sensitive fellow!)
Joanie seems to have more power at the Bella Union, but not really. She dances to Cy’s tune, and Cy’s a much colder, more cutthroat master, even as he’s just as fixated on Joanie as Al is on Trixie. (Maybe even more, because Al can have Trixie, sexually and emotionally, whereas even if Cy has had Joanie in his bed, he knows she’s gay and just going through the motions.) After forcing her to witness the savage ends of Miles and Flora – and all but forcing her to kill Flora to spare having to watch further ugliness – Cy offers to set her up with her own place. But he wouldn’t be cutting her strings – only giving out some more slack. And he remains as baffled in his own way about how to get Joanie back on his side as Al is about Trixie’s motivations.
Alma has a level of power now, thanks to the gold strike – and thanks to Al’s realization that he needs to keep things peaceful, and to keep a man like Bullock on his side, as the camp gets closer to rejoining America – and yet ultimately she can’t resist the power of Seth Bullock’s smile, even though she knows the right thing to do is to take Trixie and Sofia away from this place where they’ve all endured such misery. The moment where she tells Trixie about her latest plan, not really comprehending what it means for her new friend (or choosing to ignore it for the sake of her lust), is heartbreaking – and made even more in that beautiful moment where Sofia finally says her name. Trixie helped bring her to the place where she could do that, and they could both blossom together in another place, but in this camp, at this time, Trixie knows she’s going to be pulled away from the little girl and back towards Al.
And as for Flora, we’ll never quite know what drove her other than survival instinct, and perhaps a desire to get over on the kinds of people who forced her into this life. But she was angry, and cocky, and not nearly as slick as she thought she was, and she gets a bullet in the head to match the one Miles got for following her lead.
It’s a man’s world in Deadwood, but there are moments where the women have some pull – just usually not nearly enough.
Some other thoughts:
• If you’re reading the veteran version of these reviews, then you’ve been graced with the pleasure of Jim Beaver’s own recollections of what went on as each episode was being made. I had the great fortune to bump into Jim at a party at Comic-Con over the weekend. After I thanked him for his great contributions, he in turn thanked me for giving him an excuse to watch the episodes again for the first time in a few years. He said for the first several reviews he was just working off of memory, but now he’s watching and has been as floored as the rest of us by how great the work on screen is.
• Know Your Milch-isms: characters trying to communicate to non-English speakers (as Alma tries to here with Sofia) is one of his favorite sources of comedy and will be used pretty brilliantly with one character in particular as the series moves along.
• Another nice bit of comedy in a very dark episode overall: Charlie tips over after his vaccination, then gets into one of his usual shouting matches with Jane, whose bedside manner comes and goes.
• In terms of the various Gem/Bella Union parallels, I find it very interesting that Al never seems to catch on to Miles and Flora in the way that Cy does. Is this just a case of Cy being better able to spot a con artist, Al being more sentimental and therefore fooled by the sob story, or is it just that he was mostly dealing with Miles (whose heart wasn’t as in the con), whereas Cy spent more time with Flora (who was much more driven to make a big score and play these people for suckers) and could more easily smell it?
Coming up next: “No Other Sons or Daughters,” in which Al discusses the idea of an interim town government, Joanie explores business opportunities and Doc frets some more about the Reverend. My hope is to stay with the Thursday morning schedule, even through press tour, but we’ll see what happens.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
The “conversations” between Al and Wu are probably my favorite scenes in this series. I laugh out loud almost every time. I could listen to Wu say “San Francisco cocksucker” and “Sweargen” on a loop all day and laugh.
Great review Alan. As an aside, very cool to see Jim Beaver in Breaking Bad last Sunday!
Ok, I wanted to mention this too since I saw Breaking Bad so late this week I missed the commenting boat. Without going into specifics, how much did Beaver’s dialogue remind you of Deadwood? Naturally, anytime he shows up I think of Ellsworth, but there was something about the cadence and structure of this that made me think the Breaking Bad writers wrote specifically for him because they know he can handle it. Random question for Alan to ask Gilligan, I suppose. (Or for Mr. Beaver to answer himself if he graces us with his presence again this week.)
I noticed that on Breaking Bad also; it surprised me right away, since I’ve become much more used to his more casual, less deliberate mannerisms on Supernatural lately.
I thought that Beaver’s dialogue reminded me of Boyd Crowder on Justified, more than of Deadwood…
I can’t find my Deadwood DVDs in my cluttered home, but I recently discovered that, thanks to HBOGO, I can now follow along with Alan’s analysis of each episode. As a side note, it’s also fun to revisit old episodes of “Oz” on HBOGO.
I lean towards Al dealing with Miles but also Cy being a tad more cutthroat. Wasn’t like those 2 kids were great con’s.
I always read it that Al knew something was up with them, but he didn’t much care because they weren’t obviously casing his place.
My thought was the same as SPP’s. Al was a little too nonchalant in dealing with Miles. I suspect he knew they were up to something, but either didn’t think they were out to get his joint or that he’d be able to spot them a mile ahead if they tried anything, so in the meantime, he had someone to sweep his floor.
I always had the impression Al gave Miles the job as part of a long con to eventually turn out his sister. In fact I thought both Al and Cy were trying to lure her in as an earner for the brothel business, and I figured that Al had the upper hand by earning Miles’ confidence until they went and got themselves killed.
I will go ahead and third SPP and Jreinatl
My wife and I have been watching Deadwood season #1 in parallel to these rewinds. She and I debated whether or not Al knew what Flora and Miles were up to for a while and couldn’t arrive at a conclusion. My personal feeling is that he *did* know they weren’t on the level but was more amused by it than anything. He was just WAY too sweet and accommodating to them. There’s no other example I can think of in the whole series where Al was that immediately nice to someone and the encounter didn’t end with him turning into Scary Al. Maybe with Bron and we all know why Al was so nice to him and how that ended… I just felt that Al was laying it on too thick with them to not be in on the joke.
I’d agree with this. He seems entirely unsurprised when E.B. tells him about them being murdered, and sees Flora for precisely what she is. As to why he tolerates it, I can only guess he likes the enterprise…
Series Finale Spoilers…
If you were to compare the pilot to the finale, you would see an amazing leap of characterization as Al goes from beating her awfully to killing another to save her life. What’s beautiful is that you can see as early as here that Al has something close to genunine affection for her and that what’s going on in Deadwood is so much deeper than anything ever seen on television or likely to ever see again.
A large part of me is streching myself to say that Deadwood is better than The Wire.
” and she gets a bullet in the head to match the one Miles got for following her lead.”
That’s about as succinctly as you could possibly describe what I felt was one of the tensest scenes in the whole series. From Flora and Mile’s attempted escape up until Joannie tried to shoot herself after Flora, just the scariest, tensest things I’ve seen on TV maybe ever. It’s also probably one of the best examples of how dangerous Deadwood could be at that time. The beating those kids took in the street, the way Cy continued to play with them back in the Bella, the startling finality of gun shots. All of it genuinely shocking and terrifying…
This was the episode, and that was the scene that told me that this is not normal TV (in a good way). That was the most effed up piece of violence I had ever seen on TV, and it told me that Milch was not afraid to go to the dark side, and then rub your face in it, and maybe kick you in the gut while he was at it.
Yeah, I found this episode *horrifying*. Just full of dread and horror. A lot of terrible things happen in Deadwood, but the Flora/Miles/Joanie story line just killed me. So yeah, I’m surprised Alan didn’t really emphasize the tension and dread of this episode, which I still find hard to watch.
Yeah… when the camera switches to Flora’s POV at the end, that’s when the show “goes there” in a way that just isn’t done. You keep on thinking that they are going to somehow turn around and not do it, and they just do.
Also, I didn’t see this until after Veronica Mars was on the air, so to me he was also killing the girl from Veronica Mars. I think that actually added to the shock value for people who first watched it on DVD.
I’m enjoying the recaps, but not actually re-watching the show, so I haven’t seen this episode since it aired. That said, the shot from Flora’s POV still haunts me, all these years later. I can only think of a handful of TV moments that were that visceral, and two of them occurred on “The Sopranos”. This episode deserves all the accolades we can give it.
Al’s congenial way with the kids, the way he was overly helpful and kind, was so out of character that it seemed he did know something didn’t smell right. But, he relegated Miles to a position (sweeping up) where he couldn’t do any harm, whereas Flora was whoring at BU. I think Swenjin was waiting to see what type of play was going to be made, and until then, he was having fun playing nice, paternal Al. But, good work by Kristen Bell. Not a VMars watcher, so my only real exposure to her was as Sarah Marshall. She was great in these two eps.
People sure do talk to themselves out loud a lot in DEADWOOD.
The TERRA NOVA ad to the right on this page is distracting. No way that’s good, right?
Although I know the boner-killing Anna Gunn is en route, the sexual chemistry/tension between Bullock and Mrs. Garrett is fun to watch. It reminds you of that time right before you start dating someone, when you were pretty sure that other person was as into you as you were them, and all you could do was invent ways to be around them. I know, a little sappy, but it’s what makes those scenes pop, and both actors play the hell out of it.
More Ellsworth. Love the “You don’t have to tell me where to look.” (or was that the ep prior?) No telling what that guy knows.
This show is great. I didn’t appreciate it nearly enough when it came out the first time, but this go-round is making my summer fly. Thanks, Alan, for splitting week: Three days until BREAKING BAD, then four more until DEADWOOD. Just right.
Personally I was doing my long-awaited dvd catchup of Deadwood as a way to hold myself over until the BB premiere, so seeing Anna Gunn’s face in episode 201 was the equivalant of “D’oh! Not helping!”
i may b alone in this, but i always thought that if Al had caught the kids stealing at the Gem, he would have dole out a terrible punishment but would have not killed them, since they would have posed no additional threat to him or his plans in Deadwood. Like he let go of Sophia’s death sentence. The town would have respected him not killing children, which would have given him some leverage to get trust from others. Al could be a very cold SOB, but he definetely had more of a heart than Cy (which we can see when he euthanizes the Rev and his treatment of Jewel and, sometimes, Trixie)
I agree 100%. I don’t think Al would have killed them. They were attempting a heist…not necessarily trying to take over Deadwood or the Gem. Cy is a much more stone-cold killer than Al. Most of Al’s murders serve a purpose (albeit a selfish, narrow-minded one).
Depending on how big they tried to go with their heist, I could see Al killing them. But he certainly wouldn’t have tortured them first like Cy did; he would’ve just cut their throats. Cy seems like a sadist, Al simply seems ruthless.
Hooray! I really missed this last week.
This episode was the one that pushed my limits a bit, if only because Flora and Miles are supposed to be kids. Their whole downfall is just so brutal, from the beating in the thoroughfare to their execution. It’s still hard to watch the third and fourth and tenth time around. The only other scene in the duration of the show that can match it for brutality is the Dan/Capt. Turner death match.
I see now that I echoed Chris’ sentiment above, but still, shivers.
While some scenes in theis episode are certainly hard to watch (though incredibly well done), I think it really works with regard to character development. It exposes the real Cy Tolliver and just how far he’s willing to go to terrorize his employees into ongoing fear and submission. That information about Cy makes it all the more poignant down the road when the Bella Union Bad Guy overplays his hand and the tables get turned on him by an even bigger Bad Ass in the form of Hearst.
It’s kinda hard to believe Flora and her brother are veteran con artists. She implements her robbery and escape so poorly that its almost like she wants to be caught. Rewatching these, I had to think that something in Joanie’s sisterly behavior set Flora off, much the way that Flora’s sudden appearance in camp sets off something in Joanie.
I also assumed that Cy caught on to the con faster than Al because Flora’s turn to prostitution is so sudden and poorly concealed, where as her brother pretty much maintains the same innocent rube act the entire time.
And that scene where Flora pulls out her knife is a classic moment of completely underestimating her situation. It’s likely all of Cy’s henchmen are well-armed and most have probably been cut or stabbed before. Flora is doomed the minute she wanders in the Bella Union thinking she knock the joint over.
Flora and Miles….I wonder if this is in any way a nod to Henry James’ characters (innocent children possessed by evil) in The Turn of the Screw? They also came to disturbing ends
Yes.
What puzzles me is how Swearengin flips from wanting to steal the Garrett claim to actually deciding he might as well let her find out how rich the strike is (which she does, next episode). Bullock says he wants advice from Al â€“ the man he knows to be a hustler â€“Â on who should assay the claim, and Bullock offers the best man for the job, in Elsworth. How’s that work? Then, in the next episode (since we’re all vets here), Dan’s gonna go ahead and give Elsworth permission to announce to Seth and then Alma that she’s sitting on a “Bonanza.” I know Al goes against his instincts sometimes to keep his little empire calm and unthreatening to America, but is that’s what’s happening here? Is he still worried about Pinkertons?
The turning point was in this episode, I think, when the riders sent to get the vaccine come back and report that a treaty is nearing with the Sioux. Al sees that the camp’s future as a part of the United States is more or less assured and that means his fortune is set to increase exponentially. He has a speech explaining to E.B. why his relationship with Bullock is now more important than the gold claim.
Thanks for the kind words, everyone, about my “Breaking Bad” appearance. I very much enjoyed doing the show (though I was disappointed not to get a chance to work again with my beloved Anna Gunn). As to the question of whether my dialog was specifically written for me in such a manner because of my “Deadwood” history, the answer is outside my ken. I know I was cast in the part because they knew me from “Deadwood,” as they made mention of that. But I doubt that the role was “written for me.” More likely, the character spoke the way he did and then they were reminded of “Deadwood” and that led to my casting. But I have no idea.
My memories of this episode are mixed intricately with memories of my personal life. The scene on the mountainside with Ellsworth, Bullock, and Dority was filmed out of sequence–not just out of sequence in the episode, but out of sequence in the series. It was, as I recall, the last scene shot in Season One, due to its being filmed on location. As I wrote in my book, we shot that scene on February 6, 2004, which was my wife’s last birthday–a birthday I missed because of filming. So it is starkly imbedded in my memory. All of the river/claim sequences prior to the establishment of Alma’s mine in Season Two were shot in the San Gabriel mountains north of Azusa, California. We only went there twice–once early in the season for Brom’s mining attempts and his subsequent murder and later for this sequence.
Flora and Miles. Hmmm. It’s my understanding that these two characters were planned for a much longer arc than was finally seen. I do not know any of the facts regarding the sudden curtailment of their storyline. I repeat I know NONE of the actual facts. But those of us on the show, I think, took the shortening of the storyline and its brutal and very final resolution as a bit of an object lesson.
There once was a TV show, so a story goes, which employed a pair of young actors for an interesting story arc. Deals were made, filming began, and then, so the story goes, the representatives of one of the actors asked for more money as a condition of that actor’s continuation in a role for which the deal had already been made–an action generally looked upon with disfavor in the TV business. The performer, so the story goes, did not know of the representative’s action, but felt the results nonetheless. What resulted was a quick and decisive determination by the producer to end the story line and do away vigorously and most finally with the performer’s character. The other actor was what’s known as collateral damage. I do not know this little fable to be true, but it is the one that circulated in the camp in late 2003.
This episode was Ellsworth’s introduction to Alma and Sofia. I remember kidding around with Bree Seanna Wall (Sofia), trying to break the ice with this very inexperienced young actor, and I stuck my tongue out at her. David Milch quickly made that part of Ellsworth’s and Sofia’s interactivity throughout the series. Bree was originally merely a stand-in for the “little square-head girl,” but someone, Milch, I presume, was dissatisfied with the performance of the girl originally cast, and Bree was asked to take over. A careful look at the pilot might possibly reveal that it is another girl in the first scenes. Bree had never acted before, but she was a real favorite among the cast and crew.
During the filming of this first scene between Alma and Ellsworth, I had a conversation with David about a sequence I think he’d written for “Hill Street Blues,” in which a relatively minor character, Assistant D.A. Irwin Bernstein (played by George Wyner), suddenly, after several seasons of being primarily a functional entity with no elaborate background or personality, revealed that he’d been secretly in love for years with leading character Joyce Davenport (Veronica Hamel). I told David how much I loved that surprise and the sudden rush of affection for a character I’d never given much thought to, and how interesting it was that such a minor character would be given that touching, unrequited, and hopeless connection with one of the leads. I don’t know at all whether that conversation stuck in David’s mind, but I sensed that it colored the development of the Alma-Ellsworth relationship thereafter. Perhaps I give myself too much credit. But I love the coincidence.
David Milch makes more use of his actors than anyone I’ve ever worked with, in the sense that his actors’ personas, their physical attributes and conditions, their personal lives, all are grist for his creative mill (and let me be clear that I love that aspect of his creativity). There are examples throughout this episode, some of which might seem unkind (the references to Merrick’s weight and Flora’s “beady little rat eyes”), and they continue (not all unkind, of course) throughout the series. In the second season, David even wrote a monologue about the death of Ellsworth’s first wife, which I performed shortly after the death of my own. (I treasured that gift, by the way–the opportunity to use something so personal to make art.) I think Milch feels, as do many great artists, that his palette is the world around him, and if he knows about a color, he is not only free but required by his art to consider it a useful tool.
Jim Beaver
Jim’s input on these articles is what really makes these rewinds in my minds. Fantastic to have you keep popping up here, Mr. Beaver, as it is to have you keep popping up in the shows I love.
I find the parable about the two young actors very interesting, as it could also point to the root cause of a particular talented young actor continually being held back by the material that one would think their same said representative was finding for them to do.
I also was unaware about your wife passing, and I think it was very brave of you to use it in this series, and indicative of how much trust Milch must have known you had in him.
Man, I bet Greg Cipes regrets hiring that agent now!
Seriously though, another great post. For those of us who still miss the show, your input every week is like the best DVD Easter egg ever. Thanks for sharing so much of this very personal experience with us.
I agree with the above comments. Your experiences and observations add another dimension to the experience of rewatching Deadwood for me. I was sorry to hear about your wife and was touched by how you honoured her memory with your art. Thanks Jim.
Let me echo what’s been said above – these recollections are such a wonderful treat. Any chance HitFix could give Jim space to write about the rest of the series, as I hate to see this end at season 1.
Heh, I was busy this week, didn’t make it to this page until Saturday evening, which makes me wonder if anyone will read these words; of course, that’s never stopped me from typing before!
[www.amazon.com]
Oops, botched the copy/paste job again. Once more:
–“Say it, Al! Say the fuckin’ words my bones already know!” I love that. I’ve mentioned before that Farnum is my favorite character on the show. “Say the words, so I can let the dream die.”
–“I’m going to be unspeakably rude…” is a line I’ve worked into conversation.
–“It’s a bonanza, Mr Farnum!” The camera pushing in on Farnum’s reaction has always been fabulous…but this is the first time I’ve heard the donkey noises in the background. Thanks, headphones!
–“As I wrote in my book…” Wait a minute, Jim Beaver has a book? And I don’t know about it? Let’s take a quick peek at Amazon…oh, 88 people have reviewed it, and 85 of them give it 5 stars (highest rating)? And the other three give it 4 stars? Good thing I have my credit card handy, and a web page open to [www.amazon.com]
Thanks for the link info–I now have Mr. Beaver’s book on my kindle. And I’ll never watch the episode at the creek again without thinking of the background of his wife’s last birthday.
Wow, not so many comments on this one, but we did get another great peek inside from Mr. Beaver, which always makes these comments ten times better.
I, too, realized with a certainty that this was not your regular show upon viewing the violence in this episode, violence that Milch and company didn’t even bother to hide. The POV from Flora is still so jarring, that even though I know it happens, it hit me just as hard on my rewatch of Deadwood last month, all these years after first having seen it. Amazing work, and I have to think that perhaps this show helped influence all the different POVs that BB does, especially with altered characters-Flora’s broken skull view reminds me a little of Jesse floating to the ceiling after Jane shoots him up for the first time.
Mr. Beaver, I want to thank you yet again for contributing to this discussion, so many years after your work on this was done. Your comments have helped make this experience richer, along with Alan’s insights, of course. Oddly enough, I always believed Joanie to be bi, but it was not until reading this blog this summer that I fully recognized her true orientation, and re-watching with this particular bit of info gives a whole new aspect to her scenes.
Love love love this show, and miss it all the time.