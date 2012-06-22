‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 2, Episode 5: ‘Complications’ (Veterans edition)

We’re into week 4 of our summer trip back through David Milch’s epic revisionist Western “Deadwood.” As always with this project, we’re going to have two parallel discussions going at once: identical reviews, but one where the comments section is just for people who are new to the series and don’t want to be spoiled on anything past the events of the episode being discussed, and one for people who know “Deadwood” backwards and forwards, and want to be able to discuss it all at once. This is the veteran-friendly version; click here for the newbie-safe one.
A review of episode 5, “Complications,” coming up just as soon as I give you a sarcastic thumbs up…
“When I get back on my fucking feet, I’ll carry my share of the water.” -Al
In my review of season 1’s “Bullock Returns to the Camp,” I noted that it’s been my experience that David Milch has little interest in the idea of creative episode titles. As this series moved along, most of the titles were taken from lines of dialogue in the scripts, every episode of “John From Cincinnati” was called “His Visit: Day (so-and-so),” and “Luck” didn’t even bother with that device, just referring to each episode by number.
That said, I can’t help dwelling on the fact that we are discussing an episode that is now referred to (on the DVDs, HBO Go, etc.) as “Complications,” but at the time it first aired was called “Difficulties.” There’s no legal or practical reason why that title would have to be changed, and the only person with the power to do such a thing (or, at least, with the power to do it who would also bother, as opposed to, say, Chris Albrecht) is David Milch. So if you’ll forgive my attempt to psychoanalyze one of the more complicated personalities I’ve ever encountered, I have to assume(*) that he felt the episode was ultimately more about the one than the other.
That might seem like hair-splitting, or simply a matter of perspective, but the distinction is an important one, and one that’s grappled with by many of our central characters this week.
(*) And having made this assumption, I look forward to Jim Beaver, Mark Tinker or anyone else involved with the show appearing to explain that there was, in fact, an incredibly mundane, non-thematic reason for the title change.
Al emerges from his near-death experience to learn just how much has transpired in the camp during his illness. Alma wakes up with morning sickness and realizes that she’s pregnant, despite her inconveniently-shaped womb. Commissioner Jarry tries to bully Merrick into publishing an official statement designed to continue the title panic that Cy has started, but Merrick rebels by simply posting the notice outside his office, stirring up anger aimed directly at Jarry. And Cy discovers that his new business partner Wolcott is spending an awful lot of money – and doing some potentially awful things – over at the Chez Ami.
Any or all of these could be read as either difficulties or complications. In a way, the two words are interchangeable – even the way Alma and the Doc use “difficulties” to discuss what it would be like if she brought the baby to term sounds more like how I would ordinarily use “complications” – and yet the former term suggests a clear negative, while the latter suggests that matters may require more work than anticipated to set right.
So, yes, Al and his organization have fallen badly behind what Hearst, Wolcott and Tolliver are up to, but he also has Bullock on his side now – their fight in the thoroughfare, and the end of Seth and Alma’s affair having apparently neutralized their feud – and if Al doesn’t have the resources of a George Hearst, he knows the camp and its people better than Wolcott or even Cy does.
Alma’s pregnancy is a complication for her health, for her relationship (or lack thereof) to Mr. Bullock, and to her standing within the community. (Even in a place this filthy and criminal, it simply wouldn’t do for a high-class woman to be pregnant out of wedlock.) But it’s also not the death sentence (for herself and/or the fetus) she had always been taught it would be, and much as she cares for Sophia, she does want a child born of her own blood.
In terms of the larger stories of the season so far, Alma’s medical concerns don’t seem as big a deal as what’s going on with Al, Jarry, Wolcott, etc., but many of this great episode’s best moments exist in this subplot. It’s a wonderful showcase for Molly Parker, Paula Malcomson and Brad Dourif, as these three characters with complicated histories try to get past old grudges in order to help one another. I especially like Malcolmson’s reaction after Alma walks away following the “My name is Alma”/”I know your name” exchange, in which her face shows so much about their history, Trixie’s resentment over Alma’s snobbery coming into conflict with her concern for her as a person, her memories of how Alma took away her chance to leave the camp and the life of a whore because of her fixation on Seth, etc. Terrific work from her, and from “Deadwood” producer Gregg Fienberg (no relation to Dan) taking his first turn in the director’s chair in getting that performance from her and the others.
Fienberg’s also very strong at staging the riot that Merrick incites with his Martin Luther impression. It’s possible that simply publishing the statement in the Pioneer might have had the same effect, but that assumes that as many people read the paper compared to those who might be drawn to the spectacle of Merrick hammering it to his door. Also, putting it in the paper could suggest a certain level of endorsement on Merrick’s part, where doing it this way makes it clearly into a protest, and good on ol’ A.W. for showing some steel that Jarry (and we) didn’t realize he had. There’s a palpable sense of danger outside his office, which only grows as Steve the Drunk leads the other Hoopleheads on a charge into the Bella Union, and then off to try to tar and feather the Nigger General when Seth takes Jarry into protective custody.
Witnessing this violent explosion seems to unnerve Mr. Wolcott for the first time of his stay in the camp, which leads to a different sort of night between himself and Carrie. He reads to her from Wild Bill’s letter – beautiful, eloquent sentiments that have no business being uttered in their present company – and opts to remove his trousers for the first time of their strange, violent relationship.
And though Cy briefly teases his knowledge of Wolcott’s bedroom habits in front of the man, we don’t yet know what kind of complications – or difficulties – that knowledge is going to create, given how much of the season’s plot is currently being driven by Mr. W.
Some other thoughts:
* The camp’s population grows this week with the addition of two faces we’ll get familiar with quickly: Michael Harney (who had a recurring role on “NYPD Blue” as troubled night shift cop Mike Roberts) as Steve the Drunk, and Franklyn Ajaye as the Nigger General, based (loosely) on the real Samuel Fields. Ajaye’s had an eclectic career: actor, stand-up comic, writer (he penned a season 2 “NYPD Blue” episode), etc. He has a very relaxed energy that bounces nicely off of both Richard Gant as Hostetler and Robin Weigert as Jane. My only complaint is that, because Steve and the General are introduced here but are supposed to be familiar camp fixtures (the General first arriving in between the events of the first two seasons), there’s some history between the two that we’re not privy to. Obviously, “Steve’s a racist” explains much, but not necessarily why he’s eager to lynch the General but not Hostetler.
* God, I love the makeup work on Ian McShane this season. Al has been through a lot, and there’s no attempt to pretty that up. He looks like a freak: one eye filled with blood, the other half-hooded, bruises everywhere. And the sound work to let us hear his labored breathing is also excellent.
* Interesting to see the different levels of affection that women in the camp must display to win the devotion of the men in their lives. Alma simply has to speak to Richardson to make him obsessed with both her and the antler she gives him, while Miss Isringhausen has to seduce Adams a second time after he realizes that she’s been conning him all along, and isn’t quite who and what she seems.
* Love how much Molly Parker and Timothy Olyphant are able to say in those brief looks Alma and Seth give each other in the hardware store. Those two have a lot to talk about – even more than Seth realizes at this moment – but their circumstances and social conventions are keeping them from having any kind of conversation, so it’s all just furtive expressions.
* Though Trixie notes to the Doc that she’s no longer exclusive to Al, it sure seems like Hardware Boy #1 is first among equals in her heart, given how well they’re getting along on matters both educational and sexual.
* Richard Gant makes his first appearance as Hostetler since season 1 (remember, Hostetler sold Seth the land where he built the house Martha and William are living in). He’s outstanding in that shameful moment where Hostetler has to give up the General to protect his own life.
Finally, in case you missed it, we got a third castmember offering their memories in last week’s comments, as Garret Dillahunt joined Jim Beaver and Keone Young (click on their names to go directly to their comments). As always, I’m grateful to each of these gentlemen, as their personal accounts of what it was like to make this show have added enormously to the project. I don’t know if we should be expecting more from Mr. Dillahunt, but he’s certainly welcome anytime. And given that Ellsworth isn’t in this one and I think Wu only appears briefly in a couple of crowd shots, we may be short on memories this week. As always, let me remind you that if you like Jim Beaver’s writing, you can get a personalized copy of his memoir “Life’s That Way” from his website.
Up next: “Something Very Expensive,” in which Alma has a business proposal, Al begins entertaining visitors and Cy reveals a secret to Wolcott.
What did everybody else think?
I’ve always loved the scene between Seth and Al. The two of them as a team was more interesting to me than when they were opposed.
I had hoped that the fourth season might have given us some clue about the shared last name, Fields. Alas.
“Madam, in the chambers of my heart beats a love for every crooked timber of this shitbox of a structure.” When I try to explain to folks that there’s more to this show than just profanity, this is the line I use to illustrate it. The rhythm of it jumps off the screen! Lennon and McCartney–nay! Gilbert and Sullivan!–couldn’t have composed a more rhythmic lyric.
I’m on the road this weekend and haven’t had a chance to revisit the episode, but I will after Sunday. In the meantime, I’ll venture a guess regarding the varying titles for this episode. I suspect (though I assure you I don’t know for certain) that it has something to do with tracking who wrote what, for Writers Guild purposes. I suspect that a first draft by one writer was rewritten and retitled by a second writer and both titles were registered with the Guild so that it would be clear that although there were two writers credited separately for two different titles, they were in fact the same episode. That’s speculation on my part. There have been a few oddities involving Deadwood titles. My residual statements for the episode “New Money” read “New Money/New Honey,” the result, I imagine, of someone awkwardly fixing a clerical error. I can think of no other reason. My guess is that none of these variances has any significance to the content of the episodes and are all merely peripheral matters of production.
More when I return home.
As I revisited this episode I realized that the concern and loyalty for Al, by his crew including Wu, was the same kind of feelings many of us had for Milch. Milch was my Sweggin’. Listen to Feinbergs commentary and he confirms the kind of working environment that Milch cultivated.
I had never worked for someone as smart, tough, profane, gutsy, as David. Every move on his part was a lesson not only of craft but of life. We would wait for his appearance on the set as he moved throughout the scene yet he was open to more possibilities by the creativity of his crew and creative personel.
He allowed us to grow as he challenged us with his remarkable intelligence.
I wish the cocksuckers at LUCK could have understood this but unfortunately they had no idea.
Hey Keone, speaking of Milch brilliance, do you know if you were going to factor into the second season of John From Cincinnati? I remember watching, back when your episode aired and started spinning all these wacky conspiracies on how you were gonna change everything. Also, Hawaiian gangster, brah.
(PS. Was it you again that informed Milch on all the slang?)
I had the pleasure to meet Mr. Feinberg once, and he confirmed exactly what he says on that commentary about Milch and the working environment. I have listened to Milch’s lectures repeatedly, and find it surprising that people wouldn’t leap headfirst at any chance to work with this man who clearly embodies what Paul writes in 1st Corinthians (the passage that so vexes Seth, about the hand and the foot).
I, too, would love to know if Milch had spoken to you, Keone, about further developments for JFC. You were fantastic on that show, such an about face from Wu.
Dont want this to become a JFC thread but to give you some insight to the mind of Milch. David loves language not only in its usage but its history in our country. How we could use language to convey ideas by its articulance or its lack of and how it grew as our country did.
He also got to know each of us personally as he was not only interested in telling story but the wonder of the conflicts and contradictions that made humans tick.
He knew I originated from Hawaii and grew up speaking our native patois-“Pidgin English” an amalgam of language that immigrants who came to work in the fields in the islands.
He found the perfect opportunity to use that patois to approach the subject of what is real and what is fake. He would constantly face a stereotype head on and challenge its definition.
After all the sport of surfing was invented by the Hawaiians and it is more of a lifestyle than a game to us. A belief versus play.
In the scene with Franklin Ajaye and Calamity Jane the N word is constantly used. Taking the pain and vile of the word and make it into general usage. You understood words have a life of their own. And its meaning comes only with the subtext. Like I said Im not an academe and someone like Alan can be more enlightening.
I will just say this, Milch, like Feinberg says in his commentary that Milch is a very generous man and after our Deadwood demise wanted to make sure that I was being employed. Our medical insurance based on the numbers of days we work. David wrote a perfect part for me I believe to make sure I and my family was taken care of. He is that kind of man.
Thank you, Keone, for that insightful and compassionate reply. Having watched the part of the Making Of feature on the DVD collection where Milch rewrites a single line in the writers room (which Earl Brown equates with the pressure exerted by the earth to create a diamond), I have a sense of what you mean about his deep and wide love of our mutable tongues. Of course, this show and every show he has ever created bears that same stamp in what is filmed.
I appreciate you weighing in a bit on JFC, and I was so inspired and moved by your relating the story about SAG insurance. What’s amazing is that Milch, in writing that part, was able to synthesize seeming separates (you needing a job, him being true to character) into a phenomenal boon for the show, to the extent that no one watching would ever think, “Oh, Keone Young got thrown in there to give him some more work days for his SAG insurance.”
Again, sir: bravo. Being an academe is hardly the point. You are a brilliant artist.
I wasn’t in this episode, which means I was at home with my kid and not on the set. I saw nothing of the filming of this one, so I don’t have insights into its making. I will say that I HATED not being in an episode. That’s not merely for pecuniary or egotistical reasons. On this show, I hated every day I was missing the fun. Fortunately, as the seasons progressed, there were fewer and fewer such days for me.
Rewatching the episode, I’m struck by something that hits me every once in a while when watching Shakespeare or O’Neill (and not too many others). It’s the feeling of utter amazement that a mind could conjure up such beauty of language, such verbal imagery, such musicality of words. Knowing that David Milch finesses and caresses and evaluates EVERY single syllable and every single “fuck” or whatever you have makes it clear to me that his great art is mixed with (or fed by) a true sense of music, of the mathematics that make language sing rather than merely explicate. At times, watching DEADWOOD is exactly like watching HAMLET or LONG DAY’S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT in that I get a physical and emotional thrill running through my body hearing the mastery of the words. It’s been said and resaid, I know, but it hit me hard again watching this episode.
Michael Harney (Steve the drunk) is one of those performers whom I idiotically mistake at first sight for their characters. I hated his character on NYPD BLUE, a weak, disloyal, puling creep, and when he showed up on the DEADWOOD set, I thought “Oh, no, not that guy.” I’d had similar responses over the years to such amazing performers as Shelley Winters and Ed Begley Sr., only to realize that the fact that their characters were so despicable was BECAUSE they were such good actors. Harney fits right in there. He’s a wonderful human being who just happens to be very good at being disgusting on screen. (I’ve had the reverse experience, too, where someone whose work I admire immensely turns out to be someone I prefer not being around. Very much prefer. Saying who would be satisfying, but I’m not Keitelling.)
Jim Beaver
