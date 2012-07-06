‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 2, Episode 7: ‘E.B. Was Left Out’ (Veterans edition)

We’re into week 6 of our summer trip back through David Milch’s epic revisionist Western “Deadwood.” As always with this project, we’re going to have two parallel discussions going at once: identical reviews, but one where the comments section is just for people who are new to the series and don’t want to be spoiled on anything past the events of the episode being discussed, and one for people who know “Deadwood” backwards and forwards, and want to be able to discuss it all at once. This is the veteran-friendly version; click here for the newbie-safe one.
A review of episode 7, “E.B. Was Left Out,” coming up just as soon as I apologize for my work with the decimals…
“Pain, or damage don’t end the world – or despair, or fuckin’ beatings. The world ends when you’re dead. Until then, you got more punishment in store. Stand it like a man, and give some back.” -Al
Early in “E.B. Was Left Out,” Joanie admits to Charlie that she and all the women she’s known in her life save Maddie live in terror of men, and that she can’t understand why Mr. W did what he did to those whores because “I’m not a man.”
In Joanie Stubbs’ part of the world, men have all the power and get to make all of the decisions, whether they’re right or not, and the best women can do is guess at their motives. But throughout “E.B. Was Left Out,” we get glimpses of how the men in power in “Deadwood” view the lot of being a man, and it tends to involve – as Al so eloquently puts it to Merrick in one of my favorite bits of oratory of the whole series – enduring a lot of pain, suffering and indignity, and waiting for an opportunity to return the favor to those who’ve hurt you.
When Charlie finds out what Wolcott did, he’s bound by his loyalty to Joanie to keep her secret and act as her friend, not the camp’s deputy sheriff, so all he can do is lay a beating on Wolcott in the thoroughfare. Cy responds to this unnerving event to gather the town leaders (save one) and says that they are hopelessly outclassed by George Hearst and his people, and “We can face up to that like men or get steamrolled by the fucking alternative.” Seth, with some help from Al, is able to quickly piece together what Wolcott did, but he understands that for the good of the camp, he has to let it go for now. And on the domestic front, Seth begins to recognize that the best thing he can do regarding Alma being pregnant with his child may be to get the heck out of the camp rather than expose Alma to constant gossip and Martha to further humiliation. When Al later goes to probe Charlie for intel on the murders (before overplaying his hand and telling a lie Charlie can recognize), Charlie suggests that, “Being a man, you believe you’ve seen the equal,” and Al says this is one of those things that even being a man doesn’t prepare you for.
And the man who has the most ceremonial authority in the camp – if very little actual power – gives the episode its title when he pouts and curses and rants over being excluded from Cy’s meeting.
Farnum is “Deadwood” comic relief, but the humor comes out of a keen understanding of who this sub-human is, how he’s ruled by instinct more than intelligence, how he wants respect even as he’s aware of how mentally inferior he is to almost everyone he meets. (There’s a reason he keeps Richardson so close: he’s the one man E.B. can always feel smarter than.) So he stews over being left out of the meeting, but it turns out that his exclusion wasn’t out of a lack of respect – or, at least, not entirely – but Al’s desire to protect E.B. from his own worst impulses. Al recognizes that E.B. has his uses, however frustrating it can be to have a conversation with him, and he’d rather E.B. not be put in a position to invite his own murder.
Though E.B. gets his name in the title, this is much more Charlie Utter’s episode, as he has to balance his loyalty to Joanie to his impulses as both man and lawman. Beating up Wolcott opened up both Joanie and himself to tremendous danger, but he couldn’t help himself. And because Francis Wolcott is a man whose behavior is unpredictable even to other men, the beating has an unexpected bonus: a message from the grave from Charlie’s dear, dead friend Bill Hickok.
For a future project I’m working on that’s going to involve “Deadwood” in part, I spoke to Jody Worth, original “Deadwood” staff writer and writer of this episode. In discussing the unpredictable, unconventional way Milch, Worth and everyone else plotted out the series, he explained that they always had certain historical signposts they were writing towards, even if they didn’t know how they would get there, or how long it would take. They knew that Wild Bill’s letter would wind up in the right hands eventually, since it’s a real document that became part of the public record of his life. They just didn’t know who would get it, and how, until Charlie was put in a position to attack Wolcott, and they realized this could provide the opportunity they’d been looking for. It’s not a planned moment, but it’s a beautiful one, particularly in the barely-contained joy on Dayton Callie’s face as Charlie gets to touch something that was touched by his dear, departed friend.
Being a man in the world of “Deadwood” often means a lot of suffering, and a lot of swallowing of pride and injustice. Every now and then, though, it means you get a gift from above.
Some other thoughts:
* Getting back to Seth and Alma, it’s funny: I ordinarily roll my eyes and lose interest at shows that keep dealing with a seemingly perfect couple who for some reason can’t be together, but I really like these scenes dealing with their forced separation. Some of this is that it makes more sense in the era, and in each character’s circumstance, some is that their relationship isn’t at the center of the show (even though each of them is a major character on their own), and some is just that David Milch being a whole lot more talented than most of the writers handling these kinds of scenarios – and that Olyphant and Parker are so good opposite each other, as seen in the look on each actor’s face when Seth tells Alma, “It becomes you.”
* The opening scene between Swearengen and Merrick not only provides Al’s great pragmatic pep talk, but establishes that the Gem and the Pioneer office are connected by a walkway. I wonder if this was a situation where someone – Milch, a director, Jeffrey Jones, or whomever – noticed the physical link in the way Al does, or if it was something Milch and the other writers decided would be a good idea, and the Pioneer set was refurbished accordingly.
* Con and Leon do a fine job serving their comic relief role (Con after hearing Cy’s pitch for the celestial whores: “We are dwarves in the company of a giant”) while simultaneously reminding you how how disgusting the attitudes were towards the camp’s Chinese occupants.
* Running gags: Jewel turns Al’s complaints about how she drags her leg against him as he continues to recover from his stone crisis, and we see Al enthusiastically eating peaches during the meeting with Cy and the others.
* At the end of the first season, Al noted that despite their lives being so frequently linked, he and the widow Garret had yet to meet. We finally get to see that meeting in this episode, and it’s everything one would have hoped for, including Alma calmly calling out Al for the harm he intended both her and Sophia, Al being impressed by her sand, and Sophia understandably being terrified of this man who once wanted her dead. Al has become a much more benevolent figure by this point in the series, but I appreciate that the episode doesn’t try to rewrite history and suggest he was always this swell. He’s a more generous, forgiving sort now as much because it suits his purposes as because he’s grown and changed emotionally.
* Loved the way that Trixie gently mocked Seth’s holier-than-thou attitude when her attempt to bury the hatchet with him included a reminder that Moses already did the heavy lifting with the tablets.
* Another Jody Worth tidbit: the reasons for all the monologues to inanimate objects or people who can’t respond (or a bit of both, in the case of Al speaking to the box containing the decapitated Indian head he acquired in season 1) were twofold: 1)Milch enjoyed this particular theatrical style of writing, and the way it allowed characters to reveal themselves in a way they wouldn’t to others; an 2)From a practical standpoint, the show sometimes needed to shoot multiple scenes at once to make the schedule, but The Gem was the only set that was sound-proofed, so the only way to pull off two at once would be to set something up at the other end of the thoroughfare while filming Al or E.B. delivering one of his monologues at this end of town.
Jim Beaver and Keone Young's comments have been illuminating and welcome all season, but I have to single out Keone's thoughts from the previous episode – on how his feelings about the show have changed over the years, and also on his own experience with the concept of heng dai – as particularly eloquent and moving. I continue to be grateful to both gentleman for their unprompted participation, and if you enjoy Jim Beaver's writing on the show, you can get a personalized copy of his memoir, "Life's That Way," at his website.
What did everybody else think?
What did everybody else think?
I cannot eat peaches without thinking of Al and Deadwood.
What a great episode. Reading your review reminded me how many of my favorite Deadwood moments are in this episode: the reappearance of the Chief, E.B.’s hissyfit, Charlie kicking Wolcott’s ass/comforting Joanie in his sweet, awkward way, and on and on.
Aside from Al’s incredible speech to Merrick, I find Trixie’s “tread lightly, who lives in hope of pussy” advice for the ages as well.
And if I ever drink darjeeling tea without calling it “that fucking black darjeeling”, it’s only because of a child in the room.
That gorgeous, devestating shot of Joanie sitting alone at the Chez Amis at the end has to be one of the most beautiful compositions in Deadwood.
(And how great is Kim Dickens? I find her quiet despair very moving.)
–Tell me this wasn’t Dayton’s best episode! That great scene with Kim, then fun in the restaurant/thoroughfare/hotel room with Garrett; the aftermath of the beating with the hardware boys; then wrap it up with one of Robin’s best scenes in the show’s run, and a little playoff with Ian for dessert!
–Great ep for Billy Sanderson, as well. If I haven’t said it 100 times here already, Farnum was my favorite character on the show, and this eponymous episode had plenty of him at his best.
–I thought the introduction of the walkway, and Al’s surprise to discover it, was incredibly ham-fisted. Al and Dan BUILT this place! Al boasted that he was able to keep up with Dan while they were clearing trees! Those two built the Gem just like the hardware boys built their own store. The walkway serves a purpose, so I can look past its ridiculous introduction to us–I can even look past Alan not seeing this farce as what it is, because he was nice enough to point out the “being a man” theme of the episode that had completely sailed over my head.
–“Eponymous episode”??? How’s THAT for some fancy writing!
Dayton Callie was tremendous throughout the run of Deadwood, but he was especially superb in this episode and in the upcoming “Amalgamation and Capital”.
The ‘Pain… or Damage…’ quote is actually posted on the mirror behind my bar in my home. A custom print-out I made a while ago.
It’s my favorite quote from the show. As many great lines as Al had over the course of three seasons, that one will always be #1 for me.
Yeah I have it posted as my favorite quote on Facebook lol
Tour de Force from Al this episode. In addition to the great scene with Merrick, the scene with Alma has him going off about the Pinkertons.
So agree. Love that scene. McShane is (as usual) pitch perfect there.
Jim, I would love to know what your favorite line or monologue was that Milch wrote for you out of all the amazing lines that he wrote.
Actually I would love to hear the answer from all the members of the cast, as I am sure it would be a cavalcade of brilliance, but I will take what I can get.
“I may have fucked up my life flatter’n hammered shit, but I stand here before you today beholden to no human cocksucker” has to be in the running.
As I read down, I see that I was right! :D
I’ve always felt that the monologues–all of them–make psychological as well as dramatic because each of these people (Al, E.B., Cy, Trixie, Doc…)are alone in the anarchic void, outside the law (literally) in a hostile place, and I imagine that in those circumstances a person is acutely self-aware. You can’t hide from yourself in the wilderness. Almost every character in Deadwood knows himself (Hearst, probably not.) This self-knowledge makes for fabulous monologues.
Again I’d like to thank Jim Beavers, Keone Young and Garret Dillahunt for their input on here, as a fan of the show it’s awesome to see y’all comment on here with us regular folks lol. This episode is one of my favorites because it has my favorite quote of the series and maybe of all time “Pain, or damage don’t end the world — or despair, or fuckin’ beatings. The world ends when you’re dead. Until then, you got more punishment in store. Stand it like a man, and give some back.” So bad-ass!! Lol. Another thing love about this episode is the fight between Utter and Wolcott which was one of the best in television history even though it was so one sided, I wonder how Garret Dillahunt reacted to see his character have to get the shit beat out of him and how they actually put this great scene together. I did think Wolcott deserved this beating very much so, just didn’t think he would get it so soon. I also loved this episode for another reason and that was because this is where Al started talking to the severed Indian head, hey anything extra you can put in this show to give Al more lines is a good thing, also in the next episode “Childish Things” was probably one of the funniest parts with Al and the Indian head and how freaked out Dan gets when he confesses to him about the Indian head he talks to lol Actually I just watched this episode on Wednesday but talking about it just makes me want to watch it again, definitely my favorite show of all time!
“I wonder how Garret Dillahunt reacted to see his character have to get the shit beat out of him…”
On the DVD commentary, Garrett wistfully hoped to return to the show as yet another, different character, just so he could finally win a fight! He lamented that he was always getting his ass kicked on this show, both as McCall and as Wolcott.
It was also pretty interesting to hear he and Dayton mention that Garrett is wearing a flak jacket under his wardrobe, and Dayton took the worst of it, physically, as his hands took a beating punching that flak jacket.
The Charlie/Wolcott fight was epic (if extremely one-sided). Personally I smiled at the satisfying meta-logic of Charlie laying a whipping on the man who killed Wild Bill (even though that’s not true in the actual story, of course). Garret Dillahunt was so great in both of his roles on “Deadwood.”
Thanks youtalkfunny for that info, I’ve listened to most of the commentaries on the DVDs but I guess not that one I’ll have to check it out, and good point Eric!
I like to refer to this episode as Wu Was Left Out. LOL!
Of course Wu was not in this one but nevertheless Wu was sitting at home hoping that David Milch would be writing Wu in. In previous missives I talked about my admiration and respect for the Deadwood family but still there were tiers within the group. If you noticed, in the opening credits would list the top tier actors. Those that were “regulars”. Those that had guaranteed roles and salaries. Below that were “guests”. Those that were called in as they were needed. This is de rigeur on every episodic.
There was a group of us. Con, Jewel, Leon, etc who rode on the periphery. Not knowing when, where, and why we would be called in. We would keep in touch with each other sharing rumors, gossip, and any news about the life of our characters. We would be calling in talking to the assistants asking if there was any chance of us coming in and what was happening. I write this not to grieve but only to explain to those who are not familiar the life of an actor.
Being on a high profile show that excelled in every area. The writing, the acting, the design, the production, and the great treatment of cast and crew only intensified our need to continue working on the show.
When we were not called up we lived in despair and hoped like any actor would not be our last. The soul that our leader Milch had would be to comfort us and remind us that we were important to the show as any other and everyone else made us feel part of the great family. Even so there were times I felt like the red headed step child.
No one was exempt from exclusion, by the way, as you know that even the beloved Ellsworth got notified that he would have to be killed off. Such is the life of the actor. That is why many fail in surviving in this business. The unsuredness of our position and our characters existence is always in question. Is that why an actress accepting her oscar was heard saying “you like me, you really like me”. As if that was that ultimate. Hollywood is tough and there are many of those who felt unliked and unwanted. But the rewards are so great.
So you can imagine in the following episodes when Wu was called back in to be a part of the Hearst story. I was relieved and overjoyed. I was in a large dark empty room with Ian. He looked so beat from long work days and many monologues sprung upon him in Milch fashion.
We sat together as the lighting and camera crew did their thing. We were waiting to go in the next scene.
I jumped up and said “So whats been happening since I been gone”
Now that I see the scenes with EB I understood the look Ian had on his face. But I didn’t then.
He mumbled something.
I then anxiously continued with out thinking.
“Well whats happening with the story line”.
Ian turned and looked out the window.
Then I followed up with “You know……..
He then proceeded to tell me every detail about Bullock this and Trixie did that and Hearst is going to do this….and Wolcott….that and this and that in a loud Shakesperean voice. It went on for what seemed like an hour. I was stunned….
And he looked at me with that Sweggin’ stare.
Thanks Ian I said. And never bothered him again.
I laughed so hard with that scene with Billy S. That was me an Ian.
I will say that from day one Ian and his wonderful wife has never been anything but kind and courteous to me. We still remain friends today.
“That scene with Billy S.” You mean where Al snapped and blew his top and called Farnum “a pain in my balls, who can’t desist from inquiry!”? That’s hilarious that you’d compare a conversation you had with Ian to that.
I so appreciate this kind of background info. Thanks for sharing it!
On the subject of Farnum… Its true that he generally was comic relief, but as the show progressed he was revealed as a truly disturbed and disturbing character. The way he burrowed like a rat in that junk filled crawlspace still creeps me out. His desperate need to be a part of the hotel even though life away from it would have been better, still perplexes me. As for his intelligence, I don’t think he’s neccessarily stupid, though I agree that he abuses Richardson to feel superior. I think his problem isn’t intellect, its his psyche. He is so screwed up in the head that he has no idea how to figure out what others are thinking, and he’s so desperate to try and prove that he can that he makes a fool of himself again and again. Despite his greed, racism, mysogyny, and cruelty towards Richardson I always think of him as a tragic figure. Also, its a performance that reminds me, as so many performances on Deadwood do, that a familiar actor can be capable of greatness when they get the chance. William Sanderson rules as Farnum and he defies the concept of over the top.
I wish I’d gotten here earlier, but this bears noting: the scene between Al Swearengen and Alma Garrett would be seen again on The Wire, when Cutty was in the hospital. Cutty’s roommate would stupidly remark “Huh-huh, he called him cocksucker!”
Very late with this, as I only just realized this piece had been posted and I’d overlooked it.
Ellsworth isn’t in the episode, so I was not around for any of the filming. So I haven’t much insight into the episode, but can address a couple of things.
The passageway between the Gem and the Pioneer office is imaginary. Although the Pioneer and the Gem exteriors are adjacent to each other, the interiors are not, as the Gem interior is actually on a sound stage some fifty yards to the rear of the Gem’s exterior set. It is not physically possible to walk along the upper passage of the Gem through a doorway and into the Pioneer. I’m not sure they even had to rejigger the Pioneer office, except maybe to make a doorway. Though Al and Dan did build the Gem, they didn’t necessarily build the buildings adjacent to it, and perhaps a possible explanation lies therein, though it probably is simply an oversight.
Dayton Callie was the only person on the show I knew well before being cast in DEADWOOD. He and I were both members of Theatre West in Hollywood for years before DEADWOOD and had acted onstage together there. I love him and I love his work, never more so than when he tried to understand and comfort Joanie. It reminded me very much of the way he dealt with me during the first season when my wife was dying–a good friend who wasn’t polished at comforting but wanted very much to be so.
I’ve probably said this often, but Kim Dickens…. Wow. Watch her body in the last shot. She seems not fully in control of her movements, so agonized is she. What an actress!
As to my favorite lines in the series, they are innumerable, but two that leap to mind are my first lines in the series, in the pilot (“I may have fucked up my life flatter than hammered shit….”), and one from the end of season two, as Ellsworth prepares for his wedding and shows Sol the “lavender mittens” he’s being asked to wear, “the rigor in New York, whatever the fuck that means!” But almost every line I had was spun gold.
I’m trying to catch up. I didn’t realize I was a full four episodes behind.
Jim Beaver
I saw on Twitter that you’d been able to leave some comments for the last few. Thanks yet again for your time! I’d happily wait a few weeks for your comments.
Thanks for clearing up the question about the passage between the Gem and the Pioneer.. it has come up several times between fans since it aired. =) i think is fitting that it ended up been more something Milch came up with for story purposes that something that pre-existed unnoticed and then someone decided to incorporate.