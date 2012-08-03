‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 2, episodes 9 & 10

We're continuing our summer trip back through David Milch's epic revisionist Western “Deadwood.”
“He'll be judge on hisself, and jury too, just like the fuckin' most of us.” -Charlie
“There's no better about it. Is there?” -Martha
As with both parts of “A Lie Agreed Upon,” these two episodes take place over the course of a single day, and continue a variety of stories over the course of that day: Mose Manuel's guilt over murdering his brother leading to a bullet wound to the heart that Doc and Jane try to remove, Al convincing Miss Isringhausen to turn against her Pinkerton bosses, Al's continued attempt to outmaneuver Commissioner Jarry and the rest of Yankton, and, of course, the accidental death of William Bullock.
It's that last part that dominates the two hours. Even before the General's horse bolts the livery to avoid being gelded, we've almost spent more time with William in this episode than we have in the previous eight combined. He and Seth finally have a real bonding moment at the start of “Amalgamation and Capital” as they discuss Seth's brother. It's a perfect moment shortened by the arrival of Charlie on police business, but there's a promise in that moment of a happier, less formal relationship between the two of them that will never be realized.
The great tragedy is that the formality does go away that day, but only because William is in his last minutes on this earth, and Seth and Martha are trying to be a comfort to both him and each other. For the first time, Martha refers to Seth as “father” in William's company, rather than “Mr. Bullock,” and Seth speaks of how proud he is of the boy – couching it in a discussion of his duck calls, because anything more open would have likely exploded Seth's heart at that point – and of how happy he's been to have William and Martha in his life. It's such an incredible, profoundly sad scene, and Timothy Olyphant and Anna Gunn unsurprisingly rise to the devastating occasion.
It's a horrible event that brings the three Bullocks truly together for the first (and last) time. It's also an event that gives purpose to so many in the camp who seemed to lack it in the first hour, gives a change in purpose to others, and in some cases crushes the spirit of those who had, for once, been doing okay.
Even Steve the drunk had reason to smile at the sight of William and Tom playing around with the bicycle, and Tom seemed finally separated from the darkness that tends to grip his bar. That's all gone now, because, even though it wasn't really their fault, they couldn't get William onto the bike before the damn horse got loose.
Sol had seemed to finally find a role in the camp worthy of his abilities with the arrival of the bank vault (which had also provided an opportunity for Martha and Alma to make a genuine peace), but the impending death of his best friend's son shakes him to his core. Though he resents it at first, Al's demand for information on the politics of Montana provides Sol a needed distraction, and a rare chance for the skinny Jew to take complete command of a room in this place.
Even with her new friendship with Joanie, Jane has been as drunk as we've ever seen her. Encountering a weeping Tom Nuttall in the alley seems to wake her up, and when Con and Leon deposit a wounded Mose at the Chez Ami, Jane rises to the occasion in the same way she did during the plague. Her dedication combines with Doc Cochran's desire to give the Bullock's some privacy in William's final hours to make him overcome his usual fear of watching another man die on the operating table.
Hostetler and the General ride out of town, in part to avoid the inevitable lynch mob for their own accidental role in William's death, but also because finding the damn horse seems the right thing to do under the circumstance. Hostetler is, like so many characters on “Deadwood,” almost superhumanly hard on himself, but the General's optimism about finding the horse, going to Oregon, etc., seems to temporarily lift his spirits.
It's a tragedy so deep, so obvious, and so one-sided that it shakes up everyone in the camp. Even E.B. has the sense to stop saying nasty things to Richardson for once in their horrible working relationship. And it's an event so bad that it brings Andy Cramed back to the camp, now in his new guise as a local minister.
Many times throughout the series, we've watched characters step out onto the thoroughfare to get a sense of what's happening in the camp. At other times, it's involved death – and note how the runaway horse sequence at the end of “Amalgamation and Capital” is shot, edited and scored in a style very similar to the death of Wild Bill and its aftermath – but never to one so young and innocent and, for the most part, beloved. (Even Al couldn't murder Seth when he got a look at the kid, and even Francis Wolcott seems concerned for the boy.)
We never hear Seth's conversation with Andy, nor do we witness the moment when William passes from this life into the next one. All we see is what the people on the thoroughfare – Al in particular – see, and that's Sol Starr, walking slowly away from Doc's cabin, a look on his face that tells us all that we need, or want, to know.
Some other thoughts:
* The one significant story that doesn't carry from one episode to the next is Charlie's explosion at the sight of Francis Wolcott and the way that his temporary possession of Bill's letter will always stain it in some way in Charlie's mind. Charlie has left the camp before, but the show rarely lets him stay gone for too long, because who would want “Deadwood” without Dayton Callie?
* I watched both of these episodes right in a row for this rewatch, and it's at least the third time I've watched each, counting their original airing, and I'll be honest with you: I still don't entirely follow Al's plan with Miss Isringhausen, even though I know he's right. Sometimes, Milch contorts things a bit too far past my understanding, but the actors usually sell it.
* Al's initial reluctance at using his glasses in front of Dan is a familiar gag (Milch used it on “NYPD Blue” with Sipowicz), but a good one, nonetheless.
* I should have noted in the last review, by the way, that Blazanov is played by Pasha Lychnikoff, who had guest-starred a few times on both “NYPD Blue” and “Brooklyn South” before landing a regular role on Milch's short-lived “Big Apple” (which is also where Milch and Kim Dickens worked together for the first time).
* Ian McShane isn't an actor of great physical stature, but Al's force of will, and the way scenes with him tend to be choreographed, tend to make him seem larger than he is. But the scene in “Amalgamation and Capital” where Al and Merrick argue over the over-seasoned lies in Merrick's article can't do anything to disguise just how much Jeffrey Jones dwarfs McShane.
* Jane is speaking tongue-in-cheek when she tells Joanie, “I get top fucking dollar” for turning tricks, but the real Calamity Jane worked as a prostitute at different points in her life.
* And speaking of prostitutes, I loved that, when asked for her last name on the first deposit slip of the new Deadwood bank, Trixie says, “The Whore.” Trixie also provides Sol with an outlet for his frustrations over William's injury when he finally calls her out on her ongoing loyalty to Al.
* There's a great scene in “Victor/Victoria” where Robert Preston is coming up with the identity that Julie Andrews will use as a man: a gay Polish aristocrat named Count Victor Grazinski. Preston explains that every lie needs a plausible diversion, and as if to prove the point, Andrews says the backstory is ridiculous, and “They'll know he's a phony,” to which he replies, “They'll know he's a phony!” In the case of the lie Adams tells Jarry about his adventures of Montana, the bag on the mystery man's head is playing the role of Count Victor Grazinski; by focusing so much on the bag detail, Jarry tricks himself into the rest of the lie.
While I loved nearly all that Deadwood had to offer, naturally some characters, plot lines or performances stood out to me, both at the time and in review. As I look back now, three events stand out, and pull together all that was so marvelous to me in the show: the assassination of Wild Bill, the bicycle scene in the thoroughfare, and the death of William Bullock. Each of these events speaks powerfully to the way a community deals with fear, joy and sorrow. Wild Bill was less a man than a god to some, and the way in which the bullet that had been chasing him for years finally caught him stunned and united a crowd of disparate individuals in a way that we had not previously witnessed in Deadwood. Similarly, the sight of Tom Nuttall propelling himself through the screaming hordes on his bicycle galvanized the entire town. Finally, the impact of William’s injury and death was felt in every movement of every character, great and small, in these episodes.
Truly extraordinary stuff, and perfect examples of why this show was so compelling and remains so impactful. We lived so fully in this alien and yet oddly familiar world that we felt as though we had lived this communal events with the people of Deadwood. I’ve returned to this show again and again, and find resonance in so many things. What I would have given for another season, or one or two films to flesh out the future of these characters a bit more.
Don’t forget the day the kids marched from the temp school at the Chez Ami to the new schoolhouse. That was another moment the whole town shared in, but it was all good that day.
Or Amateur Night, for that matter!
Great observation. Alan keeps pointing out that Deadwood is about tbe birth of community as organism, and these are are the events that catalyze the individuals into acting ss one. As mentioned in response, amature night and the kIds parading to their new school are also events the “community” takes ownership of as an entity.
I’ve always appreciated Milch’s insistance that there are no spare or superfluous members of the community, and in The Whores Can Come, he reiterates this by giving the whores the role of official keeners, underarms washed and cunts braided.
I’m in the same boat as Alan vis a vis Al’s plot against Ms. Isringhausen. I feel like I have a general sense of what’s going on, which is likely due to the way the actors sell it, but couldn’t explain the details to anyone if my life depended on it. Anyone care to take a crack at explaining it?
I was under the impression the storyline was rushed to allow Sarah Paulson to exit early.
I recently re-watched these episodes, and I watched that scene twice (once with the subtitles on) and I am equally baffled.
I did like how Miss Isringhausen is stuck sitting in Al’s office throughout the horrible events surrounding William, obviously irritated at having to wait to conclude their business.
Alice tried to bribe Al for $50,000 to confess to killing Alma’s husband on Alma’s orders. Al would then flee Deadwood and leave Alma to hang.
Al went to Alma, told her he would pretend to take this offer, and then give Alma all the documents to use to prove the Pinkertons had bribed Al to set her up. Alma agreed.
Alma, however, tipped her hand to Alice, who sent a telegram to her employers, saying that Al was playing both sides.
Al admitted that he told Alma about the Pinkertons to Alice in their next meeting. Alice assumed Al was just upping the bid on his bribe, but he explained that his personal interests lay in Alma keeping control of her claim, and gave Alice a counteroffer (coached in a make-believe telegram from the Pinkertons that he had intercepted): she should betray the Pinkertons by signing the documents concerning Al’s bribe, take $5,000, and get out of Deadwood before her throat got slit.
She agreed to sign the documents and take the money, as long as Bullock would witness and escort her out of camp. But then William got trampled, so Bullock can’t come. Al asks Alice if it’s enough of a guarantee of her safety that he invited Bullock over, but Alice doesn’t put it past Al to have caused the accident. So Al brings in Adams, who has plenty of reason to want her dead whether she signs or not, to intimidate her into signing and hightail it.
Great job Stealth!! Thanks for clearing that up because I was with the other confused folk over this scene.
I loved when Dan went to get Seth at the hardware store and he had to wait outside for a bit. Then he stuck his head back in and says are you sure you can’t come over now, it’s just “a little wrist business”.
Wrist business, genius. I’m going to work that into a conversation sometime.
I’m on my 9th or 10th rewatch, and I only just now, on this go-round, figured it out. Includes a key detail that Stealth left out:
Pinkertons want Al or one of his men to confess to Brom’s murder in writing, and to implicate Alma. In exchange, he will be paid, and will be allowed to escape. Al offers up Dan as the confessing party.
Now, here’s the part that everyone (including myself) misses:
We don’t trust the Pinkertons enough to sign such a document now, and HOPE they’ll hold up their end later. So to make sure they do, we have the Pinkertons write out a second document (the phony confession was the first document), detailing this whole scheme. She is to sign it, and Al is to hold it until Dan is released and paid. As Miss Isringhausen says, they can give it back to the Pinkertons at the conclusion of this business, “or burn it” in the presence of a Pinkerton agent.
So Al volunteers to “draft both fucking documents.” But before either is signed, Alma tips their play to Miss Isringhausen. So that plan has gone to hell, but Al, as he promised Alma, wants to have the scheme on paper, in writing, signed by a Pinkerton (he was REALLY hoping to get it signed “by Pinkerton himself, that cocksucker, I hate that bastard!”
So Miss I. knows that the plan is aborted, but before she can go, Al makes her an offer: sign that second document any way, and we’ll pay you handsomely and let you walk away. But fearing a cut throat, she only agrees if the Sheriff is there to ensure her safe departure.
Now that we got this bit finally straightened out can someone tell me why Miss I “brushed against Al’s prick”. Was she just trying to distract him?
I’m amused by how many of us, repeat watchers all, struggled to suss the import of this transaction. Also I love how Al is appreciative of Miss I.’s cunning and intelligence. She seems like she woyld have fit right in as a Deadwood citizen.
I’m going to have to buy the DVD set. I’m reading these reviews but haven’t seen any of the show since HBO last ran it on OnDemand. There are a few dozen clips on YouTube, but nothing substitutes for actually wathching the entire episodes.
HBO Go, if you have it.
All 36 eps are available for free to ComCast’s HBO subscribers. xfinity.tv.net, I think. Lucky for me, my sister has Comcast (and I have her password!)
Same with Diretv. All of the HBOGO content is visible on HBO On Demand channel.
No buffering issues. It is awesome.
Regarding Bullock’s final moments with William, I would say the most awkwardly touching part is that Bullock is not speaking as himself, but pretending to be his brother. The look on Martha’s face, as she not only realizes this, but continues to play along, is heartbreaking. How they were essentially acknowledging the fraudulent nature of their ‘family’, all the while giving the boy what he needed.
Yeah, I think you got this right and Alan got it wrong in the review above. She wasn’t calling Seth “father” because of an advance from formality to informality, she was talking about how the boy’s father was up in heaven, eager to hear the kid’s duck calls when the kid meets him there very soon. I hadn’t considered that Seth was giving voice to the departed Robert, but I can see it.
I read it this way too. It is also heartbreaking that William was the instigator of tve most mature behavior of the three of them, thinking that Seth talking about his dead father was more about Seth missing him than William was, planting sunflowers in hopes that Seth would like them, and counseling Martha to bring Serh lunch at work. William instructed them on how to be a family.
That’s an entirely fair interpretation, and Seth’s discussion of the duck calls (which he hadn’t yet heard) suggests you’re probably right. But either way, the tragic moment brings Seth and Martha together in a way they really haven’t been to this point. Seth has always been trying to fill his brother’s shoes, but this is the first time he was able to act like a genuine member of this family rather than a place-holder.
Write a comment…–The thing I picked up this viewing, that I had somehow missed the previous nine viewings: Jane’s face pressed against the window when Joanie finds her outside her door.
–“I pity the brute beast who pits his cunning against the Nigger General’s!” is a very underrated line.
–I don’t usually shout at my tv while I’m watching, but the first time I saw young William Bullock get maimed, I muttered, “Milch, you son of a bitch.” As opposed to that time that Sipowicz found Dominic Bucci’s kidnapped little girl; when they emerged from that house holding hands, I shouted, “Milch! You son of a bitch!”
–Incredible shots of every main player in the camp coming out to the street to see the boy carried off by distraught parents, starting with Richard Gant’s earth-shaking, “Jesus!” What a performance he turned in, in “Advances”.
–Knowing that I find myself using superlatives every week here won’t keep me from saying this: Leon Rippy under the steps, crying, snot hanging from his nose, to me, is the most moving scene in the show’s run.
–As anti-religion as I am, and as much as I enjoyed EB’s, “How’s the new racket pay?” jab at it, I still wish Rev Andy Cramed could have stuck around Deadwood a lot longer.
–A lot of great photographic composition in “Advances”, especially Martha and William in the foreground with Seth and Doc way back, the farewell shot of Miss Isringhausen leaving, or the final shot of the boys at the Gem as everyone senses via osmosis the child’s demise–just to name a few.
–“Mr and Mrs Levi, this is Jed Bartlett. I have three children. I don’t know WHAT to say.” When young William breathes his last, with his parents looking on, I try NOT to imagine one of my children in his place, but he’s so young he just triggers thoughts of my own children when they were young, and I can’t stop myself from doing so…and it tears out my heart. Milch, you son of a bitch.
“–Knowing that I find myself using superlatives every week here won’t keep me from saying this: Leon Rippy under the steps, crying, snot hanging from his nose, to me, is the most moving scene in the show’s run.”
Agreed. After the joy he showed in just teaching/being a friend to William Bullock, and even though it wasn’t really his fault, just heart breaking. I was welled up with tears through alot of ep 10.
You mention the masterful photographic composition, I want to add my appreciation for the sets, especially the interiors and all the gorgeous wood. I think Alan mentioned in a previous review, the lovely golden woods that nearly every scene is composed around. This viewing I find myself obsessively paying attention to all the backgrounds and set dressings and mourning the fact that the Deadwood set had to be dismanteled. Would that HBO dismantled it and sent it to Deadwood South Dakota to be re-erected as a tourist attraction. I certainly would visit. was it Keone or Jim that gave a overview of the layout of the camp in the comments recently? Too bad set builders and dressers don’t frequent these comments as well. I would love to hear some ehind the scenes tales of the sets and scenery.
Jim – I’ve been welling up with tears reading the review and comments.
I was so grateful and happy to be a part of this episode even how short Mr Wus appearance was made. It showed that the Chinese too cared about the young boy and his family. He brings Jewel a traditional cup of Chinese Tea a deep cup with a lid on it reserved for those in the know.
In those times Chinese were depicted as heathens and less than human. But because of the Chinese Exclusion Act Chinese men were not allowed to bring their families in. So many lived lives of lonely bachelors sending money home to their families.
During that time we were filming the death of William I had lunch with Josh Erikksons real life mother. I asked her about her feelings about Joshs departure. She told me she requested it. She felt Josh was too young to be in the Deadwood environment. She was appreciative for the opportunity but felt her son was a bit too young, I think he was 13 at the time, to be around such coarse language. We all understood.
I think Milch used this opportunity to write about a familys love and what sorrow can lay around the corner. It was brilliant.
Milch has used this before. When Jimmy Smits ended his stay on NYPD Blue he had also a poignant ending.
I can say this about my friend David. He is a great family man. He has a wonderful family. Three children I could only hope my boy grew up to be like. I have spent several Xmas’ with the Milch family and it was so heart warming.
The scene he writes for Tim and Anna is just from the heart of a mothers and fathers love for a child.
“a deep cup with a lid on it reserved for those in the know.” What do you mean by this?
Also, I’d never heard of the Chinese Exclusion Act. That’s so incredible, from the perspective of the 21st century.
Finally: great, great little tidbit about Josh’s mom!
When you go to a Chinese restaurant particularly to eat dim sum you just get shallow cups for your tea.
In nice Hong Kong dim sum places they give you nice deep tea cups and leave the leaves in and give you a lid. You let the leaves sink and sip from the top.
Often westerners will say “Lets go eat some dim sum” but Chinese will mostly say YUM CHA. Which literally means to drink tea. Now Ive given you too much info.
“Where’d you learn all this information about Chinese tea practices?”
“Oh, just some inside information from Mr. Wu.”
:)
One note about Mr Leon Rippy. I did not know him or what he had done at all before I met him. But found him to be such a talented and gentle soul. Im sorry I did not get a chance to work with him but every scene he was in had a deep meaning for me.
Alan – I think you miss the key point of the horse/bicycle scene, one of the best sequences in the series. It’s not a story point — it goes directly to theme: American industrialism and the technological advances of capitalism yield great progress and spectacle (note everyone watches the bicycle) but it comes at a serious human cost…
I have clear memories of only the extended sequence in the hardware store from “Amalgamation and Capital.” As always with scenes involving more than two or three characters, it took a long time to shoot, since every additional character requires additional coverage. What I remember most, for some reason, is Sean Bridgers as Johnny Burns waiting outside the doorway for Bullock to come take care of the “wrist business.” Sean’s task was almost exactly that of Johnny’s, to stand around impatient and bored waiting for what was going on inside to conclude. Sean’s a very funny guy, and his furtive looks made the shots of Johnny richer, but I remember Sean being bored pretty stiff having to stand out there by himself all day in case we caught a glimpse of him through the door glass. Tim and I were really holding that safe off the ground with the rope, and that was tiring, especially after the first hour or two. As I remember, the sequence inside the hardware store took an entire day, which gives some idea of the ratio of shooting time to finished product.
I remember my scene “discussing” the marriage proposal with Trixie on the boardwalk, but only for the fun I always have in Paula’s presence. I barely remember doing the scene itself. And rewatching the episode, I found myself surprised by the scenes with Alma, thinking “Oh, I forgot about these.” I don’t have any recollection at all of filming them. (Lot of use, this.)
This episode is, I believe, the first to place any attention on the Gem whore Jen, whose relationship with Johnny Burns will pay off so tragically in the last episode of the series. Jen is played by Jennifer Lutheran, a wonderful actress, who was another of David Milch’s promotions from the corps of background players. Just as David saw something he could develop in Ralph Richeson as Richardson, so did he see something dramatically potent in the innocence Jennifer exuded as one of the Gem girls.
Leon Rippy (Tom Nuttall) is a delightful man, “the huggingest man in Hollywood,” I call him. He is so warm, so loving. He hugs and kisses everyone, man and woman, when he greets them, and his portrayal of Tom in this episode is an accurate portrait of Leon himself. I first worked with him on the movie THE LIFE OF DAVID GALE, and I have met few people as full of love as he.
As for “Advances, None Miraculous,” I have even fewer memories, because I was involved only in a few shots near the end, covering the hardware store for Seth and Sol as the deathwatch for young William nears its end. One of the joys of working on DEADWOOD was shooting at night. At night, the Deadwood set was sort of magical, bathed in golden light with stark shadows, and it was easy to imagine you’d been transported back to such a town in reality. Often between scenes I would pace up and down the streets at night. Usually there were far fewer background people on set at night, and I spent many evenings just walking, maybe running lines, but generally just soaking myself in the joy and luck of being on a spectacular set, doing the work I’d dreamed of doing, with people and on material that not only deserved but actually got critical respect. I’ve never been so grateful to be an actor as I was walking the streets of Deadwood at night. The darkness there held magic.
Keone’s explanation of why young William Bullock was killed off is different from the one I heard through camp scuttlebutt. I’d heard that the cause of his departure was somewhat more akin to that of Kristen Bell in season one, i.e., that someone on his support team had had unpleasant dealings with production. I rather think now, hearing Keone’s description of events, that his version is more accurate. Certainly Josh himself was a delight, a sweet boy that we all hated to see leave us. (If you want to feel old, think about the fact that Josh is 20 now.) What the scuttlebutt did, though, accurate or not, was to reinforce the impression that the easiest way to get killed off was to be too much of an irritant to production. True or not, I suspect they found us all somewhat more malleable and agreeable after this second prominent demise with such rumors attached!
Anna Gunn wipes me out. Her work here, as well as her amazing performance more recently on BREAKING BAD, makes her one of my favorite actresses to watch. She doesn’t seem capable of a false moment. Of course, there was a lot of that particular incapability on the Deadwood set.
Has anyone mentioned the fact that it is indeed the same horse trampling young William as is seen in the opening credits? I don’t think it’s significant or symbolic, just that it was a good horse to use in both cases. I thought Stephen Mark’s editing of the horse-cutting scene and the trampling was brilliant in its ability to show something happen without that thing actually having happened.
I don’t think Tim Olyphant has ever been better than in his farewell to young William. Which in his case is saying a great deal.
That’s all I got. I don’t know why my memory is so thin on these two. I have great recall for most of the things I’ve done in my work. I’ll do better next time, I hope.
In case you’re interested, I much belatedly made comments on the previous two episodes, “E.B. Was Left Out” and “Childish Things,” on their respective pages of Alan’s revisit, should you care to go back and take a look at those. I had some more substantial stuff to say, I think, about those.
One last thing, that applies particularly to these past few episodes. There are no mountains covered in conifers surrounding the set at Melody Ranch. All those great sloping hillsides are put there by visual effects magicians. I remember seeing the first few episodes of the show and thinking, “Funny, I don’t remember those mountains around the set.” That’s because they aren’t there.
Jim Beaver
I must concur with Jim on the effect of that kind of scuttlebutt. When I was working on NYPD Blue rumor was that Sharon Lawrence who played Sipowicz’s wife was giving production a really hard time about not getting scripts early enough to work on. The next script she got was when her character got killed off.
True or not, I dont know. But you never heard a peep from anybody after that.
On Deadwood the scripts were so exciting and creative we just were so happy to get any dialogue at all even if it came just before we shot the scene.
I was lucky of course. I only got to say one word in English for season 1 and in season 2 I got to add San Francisco to that word. LOL!
Just about every DVD commentary by the actors on this series includes one of them saying, “My God, this set is so beautiful when lit at night.” And they’re right, of course.
And speaking of that horse in the opening credits, I keep hearing Milch deny that he has any idea what that horse is supposed to symbolized, but I don’t by it for a second. It was clear to me, the night the pilot first aired, before the opening credits were over, what that lone horse, that maverick, symbolized–MILCH!!! No more “Bochco and Milch”, just plain Milch, all by himself now, the maverick tv producer (who not incidentally, loves horses!). Again, he can deny it all he wants, I’m not buying his denials.
Anna Gunn is great. One of the saddest things about not getting a fourth season is that Martha remained pretty minor. The actress and character clearly were meant for greater things on the show.
Of course, one of the few silver linings about the cancellation was that we didn’t have to live in a Deadwood without Ellsworth for very long, so there you go!
I took the two deep breaths by William at the end of scene with Bullock and Martha to indicate his death. Up until that point, his eyes are moving around under his eye lids and he is breathing irregularly. Then he takes two deep breaths and stops moving completely. I could be wrong of course, but I took that as his final breath escaping.
Hi, Alan. Not that it really matters, since the smarts required to be a Deadwood fan lets your readers read over typos, but just in case you want to fix it:
“…which had also provided an opportunity for Martha and Alma to make a genuine *peace* ”
Thanks again for allowing us to enjoy once more a season of excellent TV among friends.
As an avid fan of the show, I can see how things needed to be moved into position for the horse to get loose and smash into William.
As a horse owner, I was incredulous at the senseless way two men who supposedly have horse sense tried to carry out such a dangerous operation. Two men trying to hold an unbroken horse through unanesthetised surgery without even keeping it safe in a stall or securing it to a heavy post? Of course he is going to kick the stew out of you and run through the crowded thoroughfare.