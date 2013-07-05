‘Deadwood’ Rewind: Season 3, episode 5: ‘A Two-Headed Beast’

For the third summer in a row, we’re revisiting David Milch’s classic revisionist HBO Western “Deadwood,” this time discussing the third season.
While I once upon a time posted two separate reviews so people who hadn’t watched the whole series would have a safe place to comment, almost no one bothered commenting on the newbie reviews last year, and they’ve been ditched. If you haven’t finished the series, just avoid the comments of this review and you’ll be fine.
Thoughts on episode 5, “A Two-Headed Beast,” coming up just as soon as I put that down to drunkenness or a high estimate of athleticism…
“Going wrong is not the end of fuckin’ things, Johnny! Fuck, no! I have come back from plenty of shit that looked like it was going wrong!” -Dan
“A Two-Headed Beast” is on the short list of the very best episodes “Deadwood” ever produced, which in turn puts it absurdly high on the list of the best hours of TV drama ever produced. It is a raw, gut-wrenching installment, obviously highlighted by the deadly wrestling match between Dan and Captain Turner – one of the very best fight scenes ever put on film – but one that’s powerful and intense throughout for the same reason the fight is so great: simplicity.
I asked Mark Tinker, the producing director for season 3 (though Daniel Minahan directed this specific episode), what he recalled about the filming of the fight scene. He said that the stunt team mapped out a really elaborate sequence for W. Earl Brown and Allan Graf to go through. They showed it to Milch and, as Tinker explains, “He hated it. Wanted it much simpler and with the guys exhausted partway through the fight. Much more like reality.” So we got this:
Minahan still shoots the hell out of the sequence. (I’ve always been particularly fond of the editing of the build-up to it, with Dan and Turner sizing each other up on their respective porches, always shown in parallel until the wagon rolls between them, acting as an unintentional prompt for the fighting to commence.) But the fact that these two middle-aged men are short of breath within moments of starting makes the combat seem far more intense and horrifying than if Brown and Graff were uncorking haymakers and flips and whatever other elaborate moves were originally planned. This is not a fancy cowboy movie fight. This is two old, hard killers digging down deep for every last scrap of energy, every last dirty trick, to stay alive long enough to get the advantage of the other one. And because it’s so simple, and so exhausting, the little moments in the fight become hugely magnified. Obviously, the one that sticks with you is when Dan just happens to pluck Captain Turner’s eye right out of the socket, but consider the sequence leading up to it. Despite our history with Dan, Turner sure seems to have the advantage on him in terms of strength and skill, and the fight could have been over much sooner if Hearst had been quicker to nod his approval for Turner to deliver the killing blow. That the nod is even necessary calls back to the earlier scene where Hearst tells his man to drag out the fight as an object lesson to the camp. That Hearst doesn’t give the nod, though, seems less about warning the hoopleheads about what will happen if they cross him than it does about his confusion that the fight is so close in the first place. Neither Hearst nor Turner were expecting Dan to put up as much fight as he did, and so an uncertain Hearst waits too long, which gives Dan just enough time to escape the latest hold and crawl away. And what’s so amazing about the final version of the fight choreography is that this isn’t the moment when Turner’s eye comes out. Instead, Dan gains only a moment’s respite before he’s getting his skull banged against a brick, but he’s also in a position where he can reach out in the desperate hope of finding some weak spot to yank on. And when the roles reverse, Al doesn’t hesitate a second before giving Dan the smallest of nods to make sure this ends now. Dan doesn’t win because he’s better; he wins because of luck, and tenacity, and because his boss didn’t screw around when the time came to nod. It’s that simple.
Intentionally or not, that sense of simplicity carries over to the entire episode. Where your average “Deadwood” installment moves hither and yon through the camp and its inhabitants, “A Two-Headed Beast” is relatively streamlined. There are minor bits of business involving the theater company and Con’s rekindled sex addiction, but for all intents and purposes there are three stories here: Dan kills Captain Turner in the thoroughfare, Hostetler kills himself out of frustration with Steve, and a doped-up Alma throws herself at a terrified, then horrified, Ellsworth. And the first two of those eventually dovetail, as Hearst and Bullock each take their respective frustrations out on each other until the sheriff is literally dragging the most powerful man in the camp to jail by his ear. And because the focus is tighter, the impact is greater.
The concluding scene is a great one for both Timothy Olyphant and Gerald McRaney – but then, it’s a great episode for them. Hearst is in a position he’s clearly not been in often, and he doesn’t know how to respond to being the loser. And as we saw last week, Seth wants so badly to resolve this Hostetler/Steve issue without more bloodshed – wants something hopeful to come out of William’s death – but he’s stuck between a drunken racist rock and an incredibly prideful hard place. Seth already had a mad-on for Hearst following the murder of Pasco(*), and the only thing delaying justice is his hope of peacefully closing the livery sale. After Hostelter blows his brains out(**), Seth goes to that self-destructive place where his temper is calling all the shots – and if that means putting a gun in the face of one of the most powerful men in America, then that’s what has to happen.
(*) In the midst of a dark episode, I love the humor that’s mined from both Seth and Dan’s attempts to hold in their tempers when they speak at the Gem.
(**) When I first reviewed this episode on my old blog, several of the commenters – including the late David Mills (posting as Undercover Black Man), who’d worked with Milch on “NYPD Blue” – said they didn’t buy Hostetler’s suicide. A man that proud, who had been through an era that was far worse for blacks than anything Steve could dish out, wouldn’t simply give up and eat his gun, they argued. My take at the time was that Hostetler was already in a bad, bad place after the horse killed William, and this particular argument was telling him that he would never be free of the likes of Steve, no matter where he went or how much money he had in his saddle bags when he got there. I think what ultimately sells it for me is watching Franklyn Ajaye’s reaction as the General. He looks devastated but also not necessarily surprised, in a way suggesting he’s been preparing for a moment like this for a long time.
The events at Casa Ellsworth aren’t as connected to the main action – other than that the sheriff is the man so obviously on Alma’s mind when she closes her eyes to kiss her husband – but they’re as devastating in their own way as what happens in the thoroughfare. Captain Turner gets his eye ripped out; Alma does the same to Ellsworth’s heart. He entered this marriage with a clear understanding of what it was and what it wasn’t, but he’s always had feelings for his legal bride, and our pal Jim Beaver has continually showed us how much that Ellsworth wished this was real instead of playacting to deal with a pregnancy that’s no longer relevant. So for her to finally make a move first comes across to him as shocking, then something to potentially embrace, and then – once he realizes just how high on dope she has to be to view him this way – to be filled with deep self-loathing by. Between this and the scene a few episodes back before her surgery, Alma has torn her husband’s every semblance of dignity into itty-bitty pieces.
Obviously, the fight is what we remember from this episode – and not just the fight itself, but the long build-up (including the marvelous Dan/Johnny prep scene quoted above) and then Dan sitting naked and alone in a room in the Gem, unable to stand human company after how close he came to meeting his maker – but it’s a remarkable episode all around, showing the many ways, physical and emotional, that people in this camp and this life, can do harm to one another.
Some other thoughts:
* Two more members of Jack’s ensemble arrive in Deadwood: Dennis Christopher’s unreliable prima donna Bellegarde, and Aburey Morris as the sweet, dying Chesterton, whose smile upon hearing Jack’s pep talk is a rare happy moment in an extremely dark episode. (Jack’s comments about nursing an actor back to health also evokes the promise David Milch made to Powers Boothe about always having a role on “Deadwood” if he wold just get better.) Between those two, Jack, the Countess (Julie Ariola) and Claudia (Cynthia Ettinger), it’s a lot of newcomers for an ensemble that was already arguably too big to properly use all the great actors assembled.
* That said, it remains a pleasure to watch Brian Cox at work (particularly the moment when he abandons his usual sing-song delivery because he can’t be bothered to conceal his disgust with Bellegarde), and I always enjoy Richardson’s very astute question as he watches the actors divide up subcommittee positions: “Are they performing now?”
* As Al is analyzing Adams’ meeting with Hearst, he of course needs to know exactly how everything is phrase. Like David Milch, Swearengen is a man who believes in the power of exact phrasing.
* As Merrick trips over floor boards and steps into mud while perambulating with Blazanov, all I could think was, “Boy, he’s turning back into Vice-Principal Rooney right before my eyes.”
* Doc Cochran’s appearance is once again brief, but note that he is not coughing or otherwise in distress when he comes to check on Dan after the fight.
* Trixie: “Do you want to get fucked or not?” Sol: “Please.” I tend to view every Sol/Trixie exchange like Ali taking on George Foreman: he just lets her punch herself out until the opportunity is right for him to make his move (or, in this case, to let her do it).
* Thanks once again for the continued contributions by Jim Beaver and Keone Young in the comments each week.
Coming up next: “A Rich Find,” in which Seth and Al plot their next move in the wake of Hearst’s arrest, Trixie is not happy about the state of things at Casa Ellsworth, and Aunt Lou’s son rolls into town.
What did everybody else think?
Great review, it’s really cool to go back and look at a show that is my favorite of all time and get a fresh take on it and also some history. I agree about the fight and it was also between Al and Hearst and they did a great job filming how they were involved.Interesting how you say they had a different version of the fight and how Milch toned it down and yes made it very realistic.
This episode was also great not just because of the fight but everything leading up to it and the aftermath , loved how Al couldn’t figure Hearst’s angle and finally just said F**k it and let Dan fight. When Seth arrested Hearst just topped this all off considering he just lost his guy and then being dragged to jail by his ear you knew s**t was going to hit the fan. Seth losing his temper put the whole camp in a worse situation then it already was in.
I also think Jim Beaver was great in this episode I was never sure if his character knew Alma high or was just uncomfortable because of the whole marriage was a front and just wasn’t expecting her to come on to him like that out of nowhere, well played scene and along with everything else happening in this episode makes it one of the best ever!
Jim can obviously speak to this when he shows up, but it’s always seemed to me that there’s a very clear turn in his emotions after the long pause where she closes her eyes. He can either tell that she’s high, that she’s thinking of Mr. Bullock, or some combination that makes him realize just what’s required for the object of his desire to desire him in return.
Yeah I never thought about her thinking of Bullock at the same time in that scene but it makes perfect sense that she would…
This was one of the best episodes of Deadwood, ever! It’s great to go back and review my favorite show of all time and get a fresh take on it along with some history I didn’t know about it thanks to Alan ,Jim Beaver and Keone Young. Interesting how they had a fight sequence that was toned down by Milch making it much more realistic and yes one of the best fight scenes in any TV show. It was really cool what happened before the fight and lead up to it with Al not knowing what Hearst’s angle was and finally just saying F*** it go ahead and fight. This wasn’t just The Captain and Dan fighting either , very good job the way it was shot with Al and Hearst being involved too , calling the shots.
I was never sure if Ellsworth knew Alma was high or if he was just uncomfortable because the whole marriage was just a front and just didn’t feel right.
To top everything off having Seth arrest Hearst at the end was awesome because of how the stakes were now raised which thing were bad enough before this insulting Hearst especially after he just lost his top guy and friend was a very bad idea for the whole camp, Seth’s temper is one of the coolest parts about his character , I love it lol
I was actually thinking about this episode, or more specifically the fight scene, when I caught the episode of Banshee recently when the sheriff takes on the MMA fighter. That was the best fight scene I have seen on TV since this one, and it still doesn’t come close to how awesome this fight scene was/is. The fact that it is so simple makes it feel so real and just more powerful than watching someone do pseudo Bruce Lee moves.
What an amazing episode of television! I re-watched all 3 seasons of Deadwood twice this past winter for the first time since it originally aired, and this episode stands out as one of the shows greatest accomplishments. I love how brutal and simple and realistic the fight scene is. But I probably love the Ellsworth/Alma stuff even more. Jim Beaver does such an amazing job at conveying the hope and ultimate heart-break in that moment of embrace that I have to fight back tears watching it. What a splendid example of acting with a capital A.
So agree with this. Seeing his reaction to what he realized was going on there (at the end) was so pitch-perfect, it came a slap in the face to ME as the viewer.
Not only did Milch write, but he orchestrated fight scenes too? I can still remember my shock when Dan pulled Capt. Turner’s eye out and I can definitely remember the blood curdling screams. Upon rewatching the scene Alan has provided, I’m struck by the fact hoopleheads are still walking through the thoroughfare as the fight is happening. W Earl Brown was great in this episode even before and after the fight, especially when Dan calls out Al.
As far as Hostetler’s suicide, I tend to agree with Alan that Hostetler was just frustrated that there would always be a “Steve” in his life, no matter where he was or his station in life. Franklin Ajaye’s reaction was understated, yet brilliant.
I watched “The Sessions” last night for the first time, which starred John Hawkes (and Robin Weigert in a small role). It’s crazy to think an amazing actor like Hawkes was in a supporting role and was the center of 1 or 2 eps at the most. This show really had the best cast (and writing, of course) ever.
Anyone who wrote “Syntax is how I know! Syntax!” as an explanation for a character bludgeoning another to death takes phrasing very very seriously.
“Boy, he’s turning back into Vice-Principal Rooney right before my eyes.”
The Deadwood Diet was sweeping the company in Season Three, they all seemed to be going for that emaciated look that Civil War reenactors call “hard-core” devotion to their craft. I think Jeffrey’s weight loss was most dramatic, and it was physical transformation that called his Ferris Bueller character to mind.
Great review, Alan, my favorite of the entire Rewind so far. I always jump in these discussions with something cute and clever to say, some unique observation. This ep, I’ve got nothing. If anything, I came away with more questions than answers. Like why Ellsworth was so uncomfortable, or why Hostetler felt suicide was more palatable than riding away.
Lucky for me, you cleared up a lot of it. Also, Ellsworth speaks (right here!). His thoughts are always welcome, but I think they’re even more valuable than usual this particular episode.
Finally, somewhere out there on the internet is an interview Earl Brown gave, and they talked about the fight scene in detail, and Milch’s involvement in its shaping. It’s a great read, not even counting the fight scene stuff.
I love this episode. The fight is so dominant that I forgot that this hour featured the death of Hostetler and Alma’s advances on Ellsworth.
I was very shocked at the time by Hostetler’s suicide and I always took it as a heartbreaking dramatization of how racism can just wear a person down until they break. Given the time he lived in, Hostetler must have endured worse than words, but Mike’s diatribe was so venomous and so persistent that it made me feel ill. To be a black man who has spent so much time establishing himself as someone worthy of respect nevertheless treated so shamefully by a piece of shit like Mike and to realize that for most of the camp Mike was of higher status than Hostetler must have been too much.
The scene with Ellsworth and Alma broke my heart. It’s one of those times a show surprised me with how much I truly cared about a character. Season three really put Ellsworth through the wringer and I kept rooting for things to go his way. Oh well.
The quote Alan cited at the opening of hs review is one of my favorites from the series. It’s not as ornate or poetic as some of the best lines, but when W. Earl Brown says it he makes it sound like profane wisdom for the ages.
I’m not usually that aware of editing but I remember watching the fight and its build up and thinking that every single shot was perfect. I watched the scene on DVD with the commentary a few years ago, and if I recall correctly the actors involved discussed one of the technical advisors on the fight possibly having personal experience that informed how Turner reacted when his eye came out, that he’d perhaps seen such a thing happenin real life. One thing that struck me at the time was that I had no idea whether Dan would die or not. Deadwood defied that kind of cynicism even though the show hadn’t killed off that many regulars. When Turner started bashing his head against the rocks I really thought that was it for Dan.
It’s episodes like this one that make me greedy for more Deadwood. When are those movies coming? (Only in my dreams, alas.)
I’m pretty much in agreement with Joanas here regarding Hostetler’s suicide. That’s all I’ll say on the matter as I’m not inclined to debate it online.
On a much lighter note, there’s that fabulous scene toward the end when a grieving Hearst is quietly enjoying a moment of solace in the company of young bartender Jack. Then Cy comes along and BLOWS IT ALL TO HELL! Hearst doesn’t say a thing and barely moves a muscle, but the change you see on his face is brilliantly executed.
Seth’s final and emphatic “Fuck *you*” to Hearst is easily my favorite “Fuck you” of all time.
My personal favorite “fuck you’ is from a wonderful exchange between Steve and Jarry.
Steve: Fuck you and fuck the future!
Jarry: You do not fuck the future, sir! The future fucks you!
Apples and Oranges, Jonas! Jarry’s line was classic and great, but it was definitely a laugh line, at least for me. Seth’s F-U to Hearst was deadly serious, from the very depths of his soul, and he poured everything he had into it. That’s why it’s my #1.
Another highly memorable F-U sequence was when Admas first arrives and Al reads the letter he brought from Magistrate Claggett. Silas’ final line (below) and his grammatical use of MF is what makes it so priceless:
Al: You motherless fucking whores.
Silas: Fuck you!
Al: Fuck me?!
EB: Gentlemen!
Al: You know what he says here?
Silas: No. You think you should’ve asked me that before you motherfucked me?
Mine is in the pilot, that kid Bullock hangs “under color of law” in the opening scene. As he prepares to step down to his death, he looks out over the mob, and with spittle flying, uncorks what sounds like a “Feck youuuuuuu!”
(He also has a fabulous, “Will you PLEASE get the fuck out of here, sir??!?” earlier on that I love.)
Not to stray too far outside the boundaries of the current topic of discussion, but like most of us who are enjoying journeying through our favorite series ever, I am astounded that Deadwood does not place higher on those profligate lists of The Best Evers. The recent WE list included our blue ribbon choice but at rather low born spot. The trifecta of writing, acting, and scope should guarantee something in the neighborhood of #1,but it seems that it is not to be.I was just wondering why this was. Could there be any valid reason? And adding to the chorus of bananas, great job, Jim. Truly a heartbreaking scene.
Dang auto correct…entertainment weekly, not WE! And forget bananas, I meant to spell that one with an h. Ah, well.
@Zuzbell – good thing you corrected “WE”. I thought you were talking about the “WE” television channel. So I’m thinking to myself, “What? He’s baffled it’s not #1 on WE’s list? Are you kidding me? Hell! It’s a goddamned miracle it made their list at all!”
Because the editors at EW are lazy cowards (meaning either enough of them haven’t seen the show or they balk at the brutality and language of it in a broad audience publication). Sure, they put “The Wire” #1, but you get the feeling that’s just sucking up to other critical consensus and playing that self-important, ‘because of it’s civics lessons’ value. There’s no way “Deadwood” should not be right up there with it in the top five.
What I enjoy about Deadwood and a few other series is that I am required to engage with the story, much like reading a novel. It takes a gifted writer to create television that requires an audience’s active interest in order for the story to be told. Most of what passes for entertainment can be consumed while painting one’s nails or picking one’s nose: caution-messy if done simultaneously. I just like being asked to come along for the ride.
“Three seasons and done” almost certainly hurts DW in the all-time rankings, can’t blame the judges for that.
This episode was brutal. And if I recall correctly from when I watched it a while back, it was made better thanks to the lack of accompanying “fight” music and no stupid and overused impact sounds from the “pow” and “thwack” punching department.
I’ve been doing staged-combat for thirty years, mostly swordfights. My biggest gripe is that fights on film are never remotely realistic. I grew up watching John Wayne fight guys and they connect with haymakers and knock a guy guy down, then pick him up for some reason, then punch him in the face again. No concussions. No broken jaws. No spitting of teeth.
When I see a real fight on screen I cheer.
Sean Connery and Robert Shaw in Robin and Marion. Tony Soprano and Ralphie in the kitchen. And this fight.
Just awesome.
Don’t get me wrong. I love big, silly fight scenes. The big fight in The Quiet Man is a favorite. But good lord, neither man should have been able to survive it, never mind hug it out after.
I love the flashy, dance-like swordfights, like Erroll Flynn and Basil Rathbone in The Adventures of Robin Hood.
I have done dozens of those fights. I’ve staged dozens of those fights. I love them. But they are comic book stuff.
For all the jokes you can make about Tom Cruise, he is an amazing stage fighter. Probably the best I’ve seen. Right up there with Jason Statham. I’d love to see him do a sword fight.
Keone Young sent me a link to this page within a day of my having received “The Revolution Was Televised…” from Amazon. So, I reckon one could say I was led here by Kismet.
To clarify Tinker’s recollection of the creation of the fight – we were given three days to create the fight. Luckily, I had been warned in the writer’s room three weeks prior that we were building up to the showdown. Milch said, “There’s, uh, a, uh, fight. A big fuckin’ fight. You and the Captain. It’s gonna look like Dan’s done for, then at the last second you’re gonna turn the tables and kill the cocksucker.”
The first thing I did was get my fat ass on the treadmill to build up my wind. Then I started dreaming up gruesome and diabolical ways to do combat.
When the time came, we were given three days of rehearsals to create the fight. It was me, Alan Graff, Dan Minahan, and Mike Watson, our stunt coordinator (as a side note, Al Graff was the coordinator during season one before he left to do the feature film FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS). Anyways, as Tinker recollected, there were a few set pieces that were discussed which Milch dismissed; his exact quote was, “I have three fucking rules to this fight: first, I want everything completely realistic – no big cowboy roundhouses/flying through plate-glass bullshit. Second, every time the audience thinks it is going to ebb, I want it to escalate – don’t give ’em time to draw their fucking breath. Three, I want something I’ve never seen before… so, make it up.”
We spent three days trying out stuff. I don’t remember who exactly recommended what, I do know the bits that I offered up: The bite on the cheek and the drowning in mud and horse piss were my contributions. Milch would stick his head in every now and then to see how things were going. The only actual piece that we were working on which he nixed, was having Dan and the Captain rolling around underneath a moving horse (it would take too long to shoot and it was a tad too sensationalistic). After two days work, we still didn’t have an ending. HOW does Dan turn the tables..?
In season 2, I had written a story about Soapy the Soap Seller insulting Dan by calling him a sonofabitch. Dan, not allowing anyone to “defame his Momma” hit Soapy so mightily that the first blow to the forehead made Soapy’s eye pop out of its socket (it is a sorry and sordid tale, but this really happened in my family). Milch loved the story, but we never go around to using it.
So, here we were a year later, with no ending to our fight. Milch says, “I love that ‘sonabitch story’ of yours, but that ending wouldn’t make sense, because Dan is dying and could not overpower the Captain with the same force as Soapy… How are we going to end this fucking thing..?”
That night, I had a poker game at my friend, Jerry Cantrell’s house (Jerry is a rock musician – Alice In Chains). JC was a huge Deadwood fan. He asked what was going on with the show. I tell him of the fight and of my grandfather having knocked the eyeball out of my mother’s ex-husband’s skull. JC says, “That happened to my brother. David. In a biker bar in Oklahoma. He got into it. This biker was straddling him on a pool table, hammering his head into the slate. David was going out – tunnel vision, going to black. In desperation, he was trying to push the dude off of him. He felt his finger hit something squishy – eyeball. Pop. He pulled the guy’s eye out. Fight over…”
The next morning, I approached Milch, “I’ve got an ending…”
“There’s, uh, a, uh, fight. A big fuckin’ fight. You and the Captain. It’s gonna look like Dan’s done for, then at the last second you’re gonna turn the tables and kill the cocksucker.”
Outstanding. And I’m sure glad Milch decided not to have the fight go the other way.
Thank you so, so much for sharing all that wonderful back story with us. You don’t know how much it means to all us Deadwood fanatics.
Mr Brown! So awesome to have you here! Hope you can stick around the rest of the way, we’ve only got a few more episodes to go!
(While I’ve got the opportunity, let me bore you for a moment: in the “San Francisco cocksucker!” scene you did with Keone in Season Two, there’s a moment where you slump your shoulders, shake your head, grab the bannister for support, and mutter, “Oh, for Christ’s sakes.” THAT KILLS ME EVERY TIME I WATCH IT. I love you, man.)
Great, great story. Thank you for sharing, and thank you for an amazing performance!
This is why this is my favorite series of articles on all the interwebs…between Mr. Beaver, Mr. Young, and now Mr. Brown, we are getting a mini oral history of this great series, along with Alan’s thoughts as well!
Thank you so much for the fantastic story! And thank you for providing us with one of the most gut-wrenching visuals of all time, that image of the eyeball dangling down his face still haunts me. Even now I can only watch it through my fingers.
Also, I was playing The Last of Us this past week and was so excited when I realized that you were playing Bill. Now you’re in my favorite show AND my favorite video game of all time.
Another great story from the set. Hopefully Mr. Brown will come back for the episode he wrote, which I believe is “A Constant Throb,” if not for the rest of the re-watch.
Also, can you tell us just what the hell was going on with your Rectify appearance?
Thanks from here, as well. Enjoyed your recent appearance in “Longmire,” also. It was a good character. They should have kept made that character a regular/antagonist. A missed opportunity (for them).
Welcome to Hitfix Mr W Earl Brown such a pleasure to get your insight on this episode of Deadwood ,hope you come back for the rest of the summer rewind, what a “happy surprise” lol . You were great on Deadwood and I never heard of you before seeing you on this show, only after I learned you were in There’s Something About Mary which you would never have known without being told and of course now that I know who you are by name I love seeing you in new stuff here and there .most recently Milch’s” Luck” which you were great in as well. Thanks again for sharing your Deadwood story!
Hey Earl (I’m not gonna let the W. scare me into more of this “Mr Brown” stuff), care to comment on my theory that your “Luck” character was named “Mulligan” as a tweak at you breaking your vow to never work with Michael Mann again?
I just wanted to add to the chorus of thanks, W. Earl. I remember checking out your bio as I watched the show and I noticed that you were from Murray, KY. My parents live on Kentucky Lake and I couldn’t help but shout a little hurray for a local boy made so good! Dan was one of my Favorites from little ole Deadwood, more so for your reactions than even your lines. Such a commitment to character. It was a sublime portrayal. Thanks for everything that you did on our “bestest” show ever!
Thank you for sharing this.
Outstanding story.
Im so glad my budy Earl could weigh in and give you some sumptious bits about the back story to the big fight. Earls got hondreds of stories about the film and music world and is a man of great many talents.
I know there has been a lot of talk about how we all as a cast loved each other but the optimum word is respect.
We not only cared so much for each other and marveled at others talent but each one crew and cast posed as an example of good work. Each week it was a challenge and a test to keep up with each other.
I can tell you the fight was such a brilliant scene that it made me want to be better in the show. Anything less would be a failure on my part to contribute in a way my fellow team mates did.
Earl, Sean, Titus, etc always inspired me to do better.
That was a nice treat for us, Keone, the way you brought Earl to the party this week! Thanks for that.
You mentioned Sean and Titus. I’ve always loved Titus in everything I’ve seen him in…but Sean usually doesn’t get mentioned by fans of the show, but the other cast members seem to love him! I’ve heard Earl and Tim give him shout-outs before, and now you join that chorus.
I recently stumbled upon this site by accident and I’m forever grateful that I did. It is so rewarding to read Alan’s reviews and comments and to think that we get to hear directly from Jim Beaver, Keone Young and other cast members really helps us all appreciate the incredible work both in front and behind the camera. And the other posters here are a great read also. In any event, I’m looking forward to the next installments here and, if my wife allows it, to watching the series AGAIN from beginning to end on HBO On Demand.
“…it remains a pleasure to watch Brian Cox at work…” can stand as a sentence on its own. Such a great actor.
That said, I completely agree about the cast being much too large this season. Only so much story can be told.
Malicedoom, I agree that the large cast became a bit of an obstacle to telling more complex stories for a few of the characters. Tolliver was a figure that would forever find himself bitter and incapable of growth, yet Milch did not want to sideline Powers Booth, a great actor. But I wanted Joanie Stubbs to become a more independent spirit in her quest to separate herself from Cy. In “The Whores Can Come”, Trixie mentioned that a pimp is a whore’s familiar, but Joanie had broken that bond. I was saddened to see her incapable of finding another interest to focus on (unlike Trixie and her numbers.)She had such a decency about her that I just wanted that character to be rewarded for her courage. But her storyline never completely broke from Cy’s. I just love Joanie, as you can see.
The theatre troupe might not have had too much room to develop, but I was cheered to see Aubrey Morris turn up as Chesterton. He’s one of those British ‘that guy’ actors, probably best known (in certain circles) for a key supporting role in the cult classic film ‘The Wicker Man’ (the great 1972 version, not the remake).
And as someone who’s come late to ‘Deadwood’, I love these recaps/discussions and all the great comments; the insight of some of the actors involved is wonderful. I just watched this episode today, and am looking forward to the recap/discussion of episode 6 tomorrow!
In viewing the scene between Alma and Ellsworth, I always felt like he did experience some hesitacy when she closed her eyes as he must have known she wished he was Bullock. Watching the actors’ reactions, I have imagined the motivation for his being repelled away from was actually that her lips had some residual taste of the laudanum she drank beforehand. That’s just my own take on why he pulled back suddenly – since he had seen her close her eyes and kissed her anyway.