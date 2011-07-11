Dear TNT: Please save ‘Men of a Certain Age’

To whom it may concern at TNT:
Last Wednesday night, I published my review of the season finale of “Men of a Certain Age,” which was as much about the idea that it could be the last episode of the show ever as it was about the episode itself. Ultimately, I struck what I felt was a happy but resigned note. You gave us two seasons of this marvelous show, after all – a show whose charms are incredibly subtle (so subtle that I’m not always able to properly describe them, and I love the show) in an era where only the noisiest and/or most high-concept shows seem to be breaking through, a show built around three men who were aging out of the infamous 18-49 year-old demographic even as the series began – when it would be easy to imagine you nice people rejecting the pitch in the first place, or thanking Ray Romano and Mike Royce for their time after the first season’s modest ratings. I wanted more, but two years seemed improbable enough that I was bracing myself to leap straight over to the Acceptance stage of grief in the event you didn’t order a third season.
But in the days since the finale aired, I haven’t been able to get “Men” entirely out of my head.
I keep thinking about moments from the life of the series. I think about Joe the gambling addict watching his friends and family celebrate an improbable softball victory he couldn’t even pay attention to because he was too busy following the score of a game he had a bet on. I think about aging playboy Terry watching his new 20something girlfriend talk to her parents – parents old enough to be Terry’s friends – and, mortified, slipping out the side door. I think about Owen letting the weight of running his family’s failing car dealership start to crush him, to the point where he’s barely able to move towards a ringing phone that’s almost certainly bringing more bad news.
And I think about lighter moments, too. I think about Owen raising his arms in triumph, Rocky-style, after scoring a minor but crucial victory over government red tape. I think about Joe literally throwing his attractive blind date off his lap in a fit of anxiety. I think about Terry helping a friend steal a gnome from the lawn of his wife’s new boyfriend.
Mainly, though, I think about how much I don’t want “Men” to go away.
I know that the ratings aren’t great. I know that the show isn’t an especially great fit for your brand. I know and respect all the various business reasons you might have for saying you gave it a shot (two shots, in fact), and it didn’t work.
But I also know this: this is a great show, the best original series you’ve ever programmed, and one you should think twice before saying goodbye to.
Again, I don’t always do the best job of articulating the greatness of its series, but it’s there in those moments I described above, and so many more. It is a series about small details, and those details add up into big things: big laughs and big emotion, big pain and big joy. Joe and Owen and Terry live unremarkable lives, but the way the show’s writers, its directors and its three outstanding main actors portray those lives is very remarkable indeed.
And what’s been especially remarkable in these last few weeks of season two is how often I’ve seen and heard from fans of the show who wouldn’t seem to be in its wheelhouse: men and women in their early-mid 20s who find themselves just as invested in, and affected by, these short stories about these three middle-aged guys in a way they never would have expected to. (Go and read the comments in that finale review for just a few of those.) That’s how effective a job, Romano, Royce and company have done. I’m much closer in age to Joe and his buddies than I am to most of the characters on the CW, so it’s not surprising that I might relate to them, but when I’m hearing from recent college graduates who can’t get enough, that’s when I know they’ve done something special.
I recognize that that’s anecdotal evidence. I know what the ratings are, in total viewers and the young-adult demo. I know it’s a hard show to market, one that at this point has to spread almost entirely by word of mouth.(*)
(*) And if anyone happens to be reading this who doesn't work for TNT and is interested in catching up on what you've missed, TNT has all the episodes up on its website.
But I also know it recently won a Peabody Award. I know that Andre Braugher got an Emmy nomination last year, will almost certainly get another this year and even has a decent shot at winning this year – or possibly next year, when his fantastic work in these most recent episodes will be eligible. And wouldn’t you rather still be airing “Men” and be able to capitalize on that win when it happens?
Critical acclaim and awards don’t pay the bills. I get that. But on the business side of things, you’re doing pretty damn splendidly for yourselves. You have “Rizzoli & Isles” set to take the baton from “The Closer” as your flagship series when Kyra Sedgwick says goodbye (and I suspect the “Closer” spin-off will do pretty well for itself). You have a lot of other series that do good numbers, fit your brand and keep the ship afloat. (And some of them are perfectly fine in their own right. I’ve enjoyed what I’ve seen so far of “Falling Skies,” “Leverage” is a fine bit of escapism, “Southland” has the things it does very well, etc.)
I don’t have access to your books and wouldn’t presume to tell you what you can and can’t afford to keep on the air. But I have to assume that you got into the TV business not just because of the potential to make a lot of money, or get into LA’s nicer restaurants. (Though both of those are obvious pluses.) I have to assume you chose this and not some other career path with the potential to be just as lucrative because some part of you loves the idea of making TV – and not just making TV, but making the kind of TV that people will remember years down the line.
And of your current roster, “Men” seems best equipped to be that kind of show. It resonates. Its audience is not large, but it is passionate. When I hear people talking about it, when I read what they write about it, it’s just on a deeper, more lasting level than when they talk about “The Closer” or “Hawthorne.” Most of your lineup is designed for people who want to turn their brain off and let an hour or two of scripted TV wash over them at the end of a tough day. “Men” isn’t intellectually challenging – you don’t need to have a spreadsheet open to keep track of it the way you might “The Wire” – but it’s not disposable, either. It engages its audience emotionally in a way that the best dramas do, and manages to do that while keeping the stakes small and the tone neatly balanced between light and dark.
I understand that you haven’t made up your minds yet, but that a decision is coming soon. And I know that maybe the numbers will never get much bigger. Or maybe if the series is scheduled in a way where all the season’s episodes air in a row – rather than the start-and-stop approach to season one and the split of season two into a pair of six-episode micro-seasons – word-of-mouth might build enough to justify the investment.
But whether the ratings go up or stay modest, this is the kind of TV show you should be proud to have on your network. And the kind of show I hope to be proud to write about for a while longer still.
Sincerely,
Alan Sepinwall
As a man of a certain age, this show has been a real treat. I may have aged out of the demographic as you say, but I hope I can keep watching next season. I still buy stuff.
I just started watching Men since TNT made all the episodes available on the web/ON DEMAND – 5 episodes in I love it and would be heartbroken if it’s not a part of my TV-viewing-life the next few years. I’m a 30 year old guy, but I can easily relate to the professional and personal struggles of these three men. Also, I lost my father when he was 48, and watching Men I feel like I can recall and connect to my memories of him in a new way, thus adding depth to a relationship that sadly ended 15 years ago.
Go buy Subway sandwiches, everyone!
(I haven’t actually watched the show–the TNT website seems to have the whole show up so I might check it out–but it seems the sort that would be ruined by the blatant product placement that has actually become an amusing part of Chuck)
Watch Men of a Certain Age it is great.
Please keep this show on the air! It is MAGNIFICENT television!! By far, my favorite show. From the opening song by the Beach Boys to the drama to the hilarious little jokes (Joe to Owen on their hike when Owen is struggling: “What’s the matter, did you forget your little baggie of Lucky Charms?”) I don’t know what else to say, except I love these characters and I can’t wait for each episode to air.
I relate to to Joe, Terry and Owen differently than I do to Don Draper or Walter White. Yes, I’m aware that they are fictional but they seem like real people. Their issues are, to an extent, universal for people of our “certain age.” So when Terry told Erin that their relationship is more than a passing fling, I held my breath waiting for her answer. When Joe calmly told his son that he wasn’t upset at him for miscounting the club, I admired his parental skills. When Owen stood up to his father but then took his hand, I smiled. This is one of the finest shows on television and if TNT doesn’t realize it, then shame on them.
I am a huge fan! I look forward to this show every week for 6 weeks and then go into withdrawal until it comes back on again. Mike Royce said if it were renewed they would go to a 12-13 week consecutive schedule. If this show doesn't get renewed and the other crap on TV does, it will be a sad day.
[support.tnt.tv]
Beth, thanks for posting the link. I just went there and sent a message. I hope many more people do too.
Thank you Alan. You are a big fish in the TV critic world. Hopefully, your words carry enough weight. Either way, thanks for trying.
Ditto. Thanks for putting this out there Alan.
I’m a 21 year old guy and I love this show. Simple, beautiful moments of drama(Joe and his daughter in the Season finale); great comedic banter(almost every conversation at the diner); and moments of heartbreaking intensity(Manfro trashing Joe’s store). It does all of these so well and I would hate to lose it.
I agree this show is excellent, its biggest problem is the huge gaps between the 1st 6 episodes and the last, why on earth do they do that ?
Life is too hectic for people to check everything they want to do let alone a show that they watched 6 months ago.
And when it returns after months they hardly hint at it.
I am a man of a certain age. A show I can relate to, looking forward to another 3 or 4 seasons. dont take away a good thing. for once dont look at the bottom line, but look at how good the show is.
Cosigned. Please bring it back and air all the episodes together.
Just wanted to add this 31-year old man (and his wife)agree on all counts. Please keep this show on the air!
I’m a 29-year old woman and I remember when I first saw the ads for season one of the show. I remember thinking “this is not a show directed at me,” but tuned in to check it out, interested to see Ray Romano post ELR and in a different setting. Within a few episodes I was hooked; line and sinker. We all have relationships–with friends, partners, kids and/or parents. We all have insecurities. We all worry about what we are doing with our lives: how well we are living them, and how we’ll feel at the end when we look back. We all stumble, get up again, get knocked over, get back up and try again. We all know how sweet, and how fleeting, the little victories along the way can be. We all hope it somehow adds up to something in the end. Those experiences are not confined to any particular demographic, and this is a show that captures all of them exquisitely.
My partner is 36 and he loves the show. Another close friend is 35 and she got into it too. Both did so completely independently of me.
This show has so much heart–more than any other show on TV, and in a completely authentic and expertly-executed way. I hope to continue marveling at it, and sharing the hopes, fears, joys and losses of these characters for (many!) seasons to come. There is not much I consider appointment television anymore: this is the only show of late that has been for me.
I just had my 30th birthday, so I’m not quite as young as the kids you reference in the letter, but I was 28 when I started watching it, and I’m definitely still far away from that certain age, and I love the show anyway. It just has such great heart, while also being sneakily hilarious. If this was the end, I’m not sure I’d be OK with that.
I need to know if Joe makes the tour, or starts to see Dory again (or if he has one more go with the epically hot Michelle).
I need to know if Terry has really found himself, and if Erin will stick around to find out as well.
I need to know if Owen can dig Thoreau Chevrolet out of the hole his dad dug for him, and I need to know how Big Owen reacts to whatever happens.
Perhaps most importantly, TNT, I need, nay, EVERYONE needs more Manfro in their lives.
Just one more shot, with 10-12 consecutive episodes and none of this jerking around the show has had to deal with so far. After that, do what you will.
Amazing show, and I really hope its run continues.
I keep thinking back to Albert running in to tell Joe that it was raining. Albert seemed so free from his own troubles, so happy. Another great moment from a great show. I’m hoping there will be many more.
While Ray Ramono has always been likable I never watched Everybody Loves Raymond. I started watching Men of a Certain Age because I would watch Andre Braugher read the phone book. (Unlike some who were unsure of his comic abilities I saw a bit of it during Homicide)
But Men of a Certain Age isn’t a show piece for Andre Braugher, it’s a true ensemable and Ray Ramano surprisingly holds his own (which is no small compliment). It’s a great show about three believable/lovable/real guys.
Just like the team in “A League of their Owen” don’t you all want to see an improbable win (and a happy ‘not-ending’) for the good guys?
TNT please renew this gem of a series.
Alan has this exactly right. TNT: Thank you for the 2 seasons of this great program and please bring it back!
you know, the rates are much higher than presumed. but since tnt has decided to block foreign countries on their tnt page and we are forced to watch illegaly through other pages that uploaded a link, tnt has no idea how high the ratings truely are.
“Men of a Certain Age” is one of the best shows on television and deserves a season 3. I love the mix of drama with wry, understated humor. Ray Romano, Scott Bakula, and Andre Braugher have a chemistry that works well together and the writing is phenomenal. I echo all of Alan’s sentiments in his letter to TNT. Keep this show going, please! Thx!
Plain and simple, I straight-up love this show. It speaks to me as a woman of a certain age, but my younger siblings and elderly mother are all fans, too.
I think from a business standpoint, MoaCA’s appeal to a wide audience brings in viewers to TNT (and its advertisers) who otherwise aren’t attracted to the network brand. Add to that its critical success, and I think there’s a very solid foundation upon which this show can continue to build an audience. (A little advertising and promotion wouldn’t hurt either.)
Please keep this show around, TNT.
Just adding my voice too – I’m a 36-year-old woman and I love this show. I love the characters and the smart storytelling. Alan, thanks for writing this note, I really hope it does the job.
from your pen to God’s ear!!!
At least hes not fighting for Chuck.
What’s wrong with loving both shows? I know I do. Chuck was definitely worth saving at the time Alan wrote his open letter (and while it is not necessarily a case of cause and effect, we thankfully will be getting a fifth season), and this one is definitely worth saving now.
Im 31. I love the show. Big fan of Andre Braugher, Scott Bakula.I bought season 1, and fell in love with it. I would agree, that it’s so well written-and has storylines that feel REAL.TOPICS that are real, and not some ham-fisted melodramatic crap that permeates 99% of tv channels out there. I SAY-YOU BETTER KEEP this show around.
I agree that TNT should renew Men of a certain age. There is so much to Joe getting his life finally where he can truly be happy with his family and himself after getting into the Senior Tour. I also want him to stand up to his bookie. He tried to be his “friend but instead got attacked for not taking money from a client.
I want to see Owen be the strong Man I know he is.
I also want Terry to figure out that he has so much to give this world.
I also want them to explore the relationship that Joe could have in terms of someone to talk to in Carlos.
I am a recent college graduate and I crave great television shows but don’t have access to premium cable. TNT don’t take this show away.
When I originally saw the show I was surprised that Andre Braugher was doing comedy of any form. In the beginning I thought he was still playing the same sophisticated and dignified role he always played. However, as I kept watching I realized no he isn’t playing that role and I can believe him as a working class guy down on his luck with bad health.
It is this career changing and audience expectation changing type role that is one fraction of what draws me to this show. Most actors are hired now to play a role they have always played. However, this show offers actors the chance to do something haven’t done before. Romano from comedian to dark drama, Bakula from sci fi captain to a vagabond actor and Braugher from sophisticated drama to working class issues and comedy.
I have yet to see another show do something so special. Please TNT keep it on the air. It along with Southland can be your critically acclaimed block.
Despite not being a member of the “target demographic” (I’m a 28-year-old) this is without a doubt my favorite show on television. My 27-year-old girlfriend and 30-something roommate watch it with me every week, and we all agree it stands as a special, understated jewel in a television landscape of cheap thrills and predictable scripts. I’d hate it if this show went away.
FX sells its advertisers on airing commercials during repeats of Two and a Half Men for its larger share. However, advertisers do not want to be seen airing ads on “The Two and a Half Men” repeat network. Therefore they like to be associated with the network that airs Justified, Sons of Anarchy, Terriers and Louie. This is how FX has become a great network.
TNT should not want to become the “The Law and Order Repeat Network” and no one wants to advertise on the network known for Memphis Beat. TNT you are better off with promoting a block with Southland and Men of a Certain Age. Please please make it happen.
“Men of a Certain Age” is one of the best, and most honest, TV shows to come along in years – maybe decades. If TNT won’t renew it, another network would be crazy not to.
When I watch and think about this show, as a 28 year old, I think this show is just as much about “How to Be a Man” as it is “What it’s Like to Be a 50-Something Man”. And for that I thank TNT and pray it is renewed.
Solution: Bring Men of a Certain Age to Comic Con and have Alan Sepinwall be the moderator! This will get the young’uns to watch!
Here’s the thing about quality shows – they actually CAN gain an audience as the show goes on. I have contributed exactly zero to Men of a Certain Age’s ratings because I was catching up during the season (and finished since it ended). It’s excellent. Quality serials can gain audience now because people (generally younger people, but increasingly everyone) can be alerted to its quality and still be able to start from the beginning.
I’m 21.
What a wonderful ‘open letter’. If it were a petition I’d add my name!! Well done sir and I dearly hope it is read by TPTB at TNT!
I agree with everything you said. Love the show, and I hope it returns.
At this point I can’t can’t wax rhapsodic and I’m not completely unbiased – I’m *almost* the target demo – except for my gender.
Speaking for a bunch of women my age – any show with Scott Bakula (especially shirtless – they would add) will get watched.
That said, in season one, the storylines I could most relate to were Owen’s, not Terry’s. (Glad they found something for Terry to do).
Let me also add that I have never been able to make it all the way through an episode of Everybody Loves Raymond. Not once. Not when it aired before Scott Bakula’s series in 1996. I’d rather fix the tub. And I did. But he’s good in this.
I think most of the women who spend small fortunes following Scott around the country (theater, benefits) are thrilled that he finally got into a show *this good.* (I fought for Enterprise – but I could never say it was good. It’s *hard* trying to save a show you don’t like. But this show… Who was it that said this show is up there with Parenthood. It’s *real.* It’s life. We can relate. Even if we aren’t Men.
Please be kind and let it have a season where it all airs at once (remember how you wanted it to have 12 episodes beginning *last* summer?)
Viewers for Quality Televsion died before its found did – and that’s too bad, cause if it was still around, you would be hearing from them too.
And, as Col Bat Guano says – I still buy stuff. I don’t have kids to support or even put thru college.
And I always watch Live. (the first time each ep airs at least)
I would watch Scott Bakula in a horror movie – but please don’t make me! I’d much rather watch this (and think of the money I don’t have to spend on airfare if you keep Scott on TV. I might spend it at your sponsors – Home Depot, Target, McDonald’s, buying 3 Musketeers or updating my 8 year old Virgin Mobile phone.
Here’s to Alan for voicing so eloquently all the reasons why this show is amazing. It’s beauty lies in its simplicity. Small moments do add up and when they do, they pack an incredible punch. If this is the end, then I will treasure the few episodes we got. But if its renewed, I believe we all will be indebted to TNT and thankful for their choice of substance and art over the bottom line.
Again thank you, Alan for fighting for this wonderful show and for good TV in general.
I agree. Thank you, Alan, for once again illuminating why this show should be renewed. I value the quality shows that I do watch. Men is one of those shows. I just turned 40, loved it when it started and my husband who is in his early 50’s echoes this feeling.
The acting is superb. It’s a jewel on a network that I frankly don’t regularly watch.
I want to see the next chapter of Joe, Owen and Terry. The successes and failures feel tangible and realistic.
Really well said! I never watched TNT before this show. They advertised on a major network for season 1 which made me figure out which channel was TNT! They could leverage that and get other non-TNT folks to see what they have to offer with MOACA as they gateway.
Alan, one of the most well stated letters written to a network that I’ve ever read. Absolutely PERFECT. Let’s hope TNT is receptive. If not, as you said, they gave us 22 brilliant episodes.
One of the show I never miss on tv. Hopefully, Alan’s and Maureen Ryan’s brilliant defense of Men of a Certain Age will nudge the deciders at TNT into making the right move and greenlighting a 3rd season. I’m just another guy in front of the tv, but I would definitely agree w/ TNT’s “We know Drama” marquee if that happens.
I am a 50 year old woman who watches the show with my 17 year old son. We both love it. Go figure. I’d be heartbroken if this show didn’t continue.
We just started watching Men of a Certain Age this year, and I have to say it’s one of the best shows on TV. Thanks for writing this, Alan.
I’m 34 years old and really enjoy this show. My other favorite shows are Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Game of Thrones, Dexter, Curb Your Enthusiasm. TNT, you’ve never had a show I could even think about mentioning in the same paragraph as these other shows…so let an audience find this show and grow it. Quality wins.
I watch this show with my husband and we love it. It is such a great show, the characters are so well developed that the emotions you feel for them is like you really know them.The episode with baseball game was one of my favorite episodes of television. The way the writers create these beautiful moments and the actors carrying it out is all so good. Please please keep this show on. We should send party balloons to keep it afloat. It is a great show !!!
I’d be a fool not to chime in here because I want to watch Men again. If TNT knew how many hours I spent searching for ways to see episodes I missed due to a move, you’d surely be impressed.
I love Breaking Bad, and Sons of Anarchy, and Mad Men. But I also *need* a show like Men to watch because it gives me a chance to catch my breath and connect with characters that are truly authentic,
so that I’m able to relate to Men on a different level than I am with any other TV show.
All of the people who make Men of A Certain Age possible, show us life through a acutely honest yet amusing filter that I often can’t see through, all on my own. Men is a sweet reminder that all those little (and sometimes big) moments are what living life fully is all about.
I will not watch TNT at all if they cancel this show. It is one of the best dramas that television has seen in a very, very long time!
Please keep this show on. I love it because it’s the antithesis of almost every show on today. If I can’t have any more Friday Night Lights, then at least let me have this show to turn to. Seriously, we need this show. We do NOT need another “(insert name here) & (insert name here)”, two edgy and smarmy (insert profession here)ers who challenge the system and irritate everyone along the way, but they possess just enough of a shred of charm to keep themselves from being clobbered so they can live to annoy someone for another week.
I just wanted to add my support and maybe if TNT sees hundreds of comments here, it will impact their decision to renew this wonderful show. If not, then thank you, TNT, for two magnificent seasons and if TNT doesn’t renew, hopefully Alan would lead a petition to AMC to add MOACA to their line-up.
Men of a Certain Age was one of those shows that I was going to get around, too, but never did. Mostly, I wanted to see Andre Braugher. Since this post, I’ve been watching at TNT’s website online and just finished the first season. There is something wonderfully naturalistic about the writing and acting. For me the revelation was not Romano, but Bakula, who I’ve probably blamed subconsciously for certain elements of Enterprise. At any rate, as I make my way through season two, this looks very much like a show, I’d like to see continue. I hope it does.
LOVE this show—I laugh out loud, care about these characters, root for them and understand my husband so much better because of it. Keep it going!!!!
You can help save MOACA! Then go to the Save Men of a Certain Age page and hit "like."
I am a 21-year-old guy and I absolutely love this show. I only discovered the show this past year, thanks to my younger brother who swore by it, and I would cherish the chance to try and spread the word in anticipation of another fantastic season. Hope it’s renewed.
TNT doesn’t care about quality (as evidenced by terrible shows like “Franklin and Bash”), so when they get one as brilliant as “Men…”, they give up on it. I will no longer watch TNT.