‘Dexter’ – ‘Hello Bandit’: Road kill

10.03.10 31 Comments

As I said after the premiere, most weeks of “Dexter,” I’m not going to have the time for more than a quick post like this one. “Hello Bandit” did some interesting things, including Dexter trying to deal with the responsibilities of single parenthood and the introduction of Shawn Hatosy as the first of our guest stars here to illustrate Dexter’s journey along the Seven Stages of Grief. On the negative side: more Deb/Quinn and more Batista/LaGuerta.

What did you guys think of it?

