‘Dexter’ – ‘Hello Bandit’: Road kill

As I said after the premiere, most weeks of “Dexter,” I’m not going to have the time for more than a quick post like this one. “Hello Bandit” did some interesting things, including Dexter trying to deal with the responsibilities of single parenthood and the introduction of Shawn Hatosy as the first of our guest stars here to illustrate Dexter’s journey along the Seven Stages of Grief. On the negative side: more Deb/Quinn and more Batista/LaGuerta.
What did you guys think of it?
I don’t think you meant to post this yet as it’s dated 10-03.
I personally enjoyed this ep. My wife thought that Astor and Cody sucked (the actors), but I thought they were good. I wonder if they are going to persue the whole cult thing….could be interesting (unless it mimicks book 3)
I agree with your wife. The acting from both kids was horrible. I am hoping they are out of the picture for good.
I am definitely noticing a difference between the previous showrunner and the new one. Less attention is paid to details now it seems. Seeing Deb and Quinn with their guns hanging off their hips at weird angles that no self respecting cop would, and many other small details like Dexter following the dead animal guy so closely for example. And wouldn’t the guy have had to exit the pond using the same road he came in on… the one Dexter’s car is blocking? Sloppy episode that had me thinking too much about bad child actors and showrunners instead of the story.
Deb/Quinn doesn’t bother me that much. I like their characters individually, so I have no problem with scenes in which they’re paired together. Batista and LaGuerta are both completely boring, though, so watching them together is just twice as boring. On the plus side, at lest putting the majority of their scenes together makes them that much easier to ignore.
And re the above comment: I actually think that the child actors on this show have been pretty good.
I like Deb (Quinn, not so much), so I usually enjoy any of the scenes she is in.
Bastisa & LaGuerta, on the other hand: Who on earth wants to hear them bicker about their savings account balances?? Come on, guys, you can do better than this for a subplot…
I don’t mind the kids’ acting, but I’ve always found the character of Astor to be an annoying little brat. Even when she was very young, she always seemed to act like some hostile teen forced to endure her family’s childish behavior. Cody’s a happy kid, but Astor is always written as angry or pouting or disapproving…
set. an. end. date.
I’m with “M” when it comes to Deb/Quinn and Laguerta/Batista. Laguerta/Batista are definitely boring as hell, and I do like the actors, but they unfortunately have not been given much work with at all. The problem is that the way that “love story” was introduced/written last season was SO random and out of the blue without any lead up to it at all, that no one cares about it. It was just, boom, suddenly they’re together, and I don’t know why we should give a crap about it. And it’s not connected to anything at all when it comes to the main storylines, it’s just this boring subplot that is clearly there just to fill time or give those actors something to do I guess. Something boring to do. :-P
The Deb/Quinn thing, however, has surprisingly not bothered me at all so far. In a sense it is a little random, and I would have thought it was the lamest thing ever if they had put them together last season or the season before that. But this season it seems like a more natural progression to me that they would look for comfort in each other since they’ve both had traumatizing lives lately. Plus I think it has added some nice comic relief to the episodes (the banter/bickering between them has made me lol several times).
This ep was definitely a bit on the slower side but I didn’t mind that, as it was clearly a lot of set-up for bigger storylines. If every episode involved major drama/suspense/action, it wouldn’t be believable at all.
The scene at the end with the kids was quite sad. Actually both the bathroom scene and the scene where they left with the grandparents were very sad. I feel a bit bad for the actors who play the kids, as it’s looking like they may be out of a job now that Rita is gone. Not sure if they will bring them back much (or at all) if the “living with the grandparents” thing is permanent. But I imagine it will be, because there is no way Dexter will be able to continue his “habits” while trying to take care of three kids by himself.
Ever notice how fast Dexter’s beard grows? In the opening credits he is shaving and by the time he gets dressed it’s all stubble again!
Seriously I don’t think Dexter will ever reach the heights it attained in seasons 1 and 2. I think they made a huge mistake by getting him and Darla* married. She was supposed to be Dexter’s beard so that he appeared more normal and he picked her specifically because she was screwed up and would never want to do much more than date. But then the writers made her normal and fell into the trap of getting them too involved.
So where do they take Dexter? He’s been married and had a kid and now he’s a widow. We’ve already seen him juggling his personal life with his serial killer instincts. Now he’s a single dad doing dealing with the same things.
The show was more interesting with a good adversary. The ‘Ice Cream Truck Killer’ storyline was really good. The ‘Trinity Killer’ was not so good. And now we’re two episodes in and no real adversary in sight. The sanitation worker from tonight looks like a target but that’s all in a days work for Dexter.
* Yes, I know her name was Rita but she will always be Darla to me.
You may be the only person I’ve ever known who doesn’t consider the Trinity Killer one of the best things to ever happen to the show…
Don’t look for another “Big Bad” villain this time around. They’re trying to break out of that routine, and I applaud the effort. We always criticize when things get too predictable – so we can’t have it both ways. They’re trying a more ensemble approach this season, with interlocking characters & mysteries. It will take some time to develop… Be patient.
I’m a bit glad the children are leaving the show. After watching the incredible Kiernan Shipka on Mad Men, this girl’s acting is terrible.
Are we supposed to assume Harrison went with the grandparents too? I found it surprising that there wasn’t any mention of what would happen with him.
I’m glad to see the kids gone.
Harrison’s not their granchild, though. They’re nor Rita’s parents, but rather the parents of her late, scumbag ex-husband.
Harrison remains with Dexter. He’ll be hiring a nanny soon (if Deb doesn’t kill all the job applicants).
The whole Laguerta/Batista romance saps a lot of my patience for this show. Those two characters been uninteresting for the past two seasons now, and last night we were treated to 5-10 minutes of their entirely unoriginal marital conflict subplot. I could forgive the show focusing on its ancillary characters if doing so somehow fit in with the larger narrative, but it doesn’t. Batista and Laguerta seem to be in their own little bubble that is largely irrelevant to the rest of the show. Surely the writers could find more interesting ways to fill out the hour.
Harrison stays with Dexter since he is actually HIS child. I’ll be surprised if we see anymore of Astor and Cody this season, I found the kid’s performances to be very capable, nothing too painful.
Also Michael C Hall has done two things he’s never done as an actor in this series in the past two episodes. The look on his face and his reaction to saying goodbye to the kids, man that was freaking brilliant and heart-wrenching. If he keeps this up, they might as well start engraving Michael C Hall into that Emmy statuette.
I’m also excited to see where the Kyle Butler storyline goes, I’m curious in what way the FBI and Quinn would react if they found out Dexter had been meeting with Trinity.
Can’t believe no-one mentioned the harp arpeggios and dream-sequence waves when Dexter is staring at the blood in the truck!! It happens 3 times and it’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen!
I liked it. It seems natural that a killer like Dexter would be drawn to blood in a dream-like way.
I liked it too. He’s an addict, and it was meant to represent his attraction to that addiction…
I thought it was cheesy, too. That and the slow motion when they’re pulling Batista off that guy he was beating up.
I know it sounds inconsequential, but last season whenever Harry showed up, the focus got all fuzzy and the lighting took on ethereal look. Not this episode. Harry’s just a guy. On purpose? Laziness? Budget crunching so they don’t have light the same set two different ways?
I’m trying to remember if Harry was in that show much in the first two seasons (except for flashbacks). It seems really contrived now.
I think it became bigger in the 3rd season and it kind of happened because Dexter was dealing with fatherhood for the first time.
I always hated that blurry focus that happened every time Harry showed up. I found it really cheesy and it always took me out of the show way too much.
I was pleasantly surprised to see that they dropped that this episode and I’m really hoping the rest of the season does as well.
Also, it seems like Harry can’t make up his mind what he’s supposed to be blathering about. In previous seasons he was all, “Grrr, family bad! Kill them or run away!” Now, he’s like, “Family is your salvation!”
Pick one, dead cop guy.
I think the show kind of needs a “big bad” opponent for Dexter to face off against. I know people groan because that’s formulaic, but it automatically gave me another big strand to follow that I was interested in. And I’m not really interested in almost anyone on the show right now except Dexter himself (and, by extension, whoever looms as the big force closing in on him… of which there isn’t one now).
I didn’t mind the subplot with the married cops so much. It led to the nice moments where Deb assumes the money is hers and Quinn assumes it’s the guy’s. Frankly, I probably enjoy that storyline more if the guy just goes around asking the questions without first revealing to me whose money it was. It at least would’ve engaged me more by making me wonder for awhile.
Id like to know what in the hell happened to Rita’s mother…..She came and stayed with them in season 2 and was completely over-baring all up in her business and hated dexter and was totally suspicious of him….And now shes neither at her daughters funeral or having anything to do with the situation afterwards, not trying to get the grand kids , nothing lol….This woman would be all over dexter about this….Not that i really care, because anything to do with rita or anyone else on this show other then dexter totally bores me, but it is an odd inconsistency.
I think they’re just deliberately ignoring Rita’s mother, because no one wants the bitch back on the show. (I know I sure as hell don’t.)
This show will never reach the heights of season 1, but I’ll keep on watching. I liked season 4 mainly because of Arthur Mitchell, but I’m just confused about where to take Dexter’s character to from here. He’s been nearly caught multiple times, found out about his upbringing, gotten married, had a kid. Sort of like the situation with Don Draper and his path (wife found out, got divorced, left his company). But at least Mad Men has a dozen other characters to center around, whereas except for Dexter and possibly Deb, this show doesn’t have much to offer.
Anyway, I was looking forward to Dexter’s chat with the FBI, but that was a letdown. He mentioned that cameras will show him get on his boat and leave – but wouldn’t they also capture the black bags with Arthur Mitchell inside? ;). That would at least raise a couple of questions, i.e. so you got on a boat alone in the middle of the night with a bunch of black bags and then got off without them. Mmmmm.
I’m still waiting for the revelation that it was Dexter’s neighbor who killed his wife. Knowing this show, I wouldn’t be surprised.
Notice how that neighbor (Elliott) keeps showing up? Dexter goes back to his house, and there’s Elliott. Hmmm… Wonder why they keep him around? I see this surprise coming like a Mac Truck down a narrow tunnel.
I’m guessing that Julia Stiles is going to be a victim of the barrel guy and that Dexter saves her before killing barrel guy. That reasoning is solely based on the fact that Julia is blonde.
That should be his official serial killer name, The Barrel Guy.