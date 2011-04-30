‘Doctor Who’ – ‘Day of the Moon’: One small step

A review of tonight’s “Doctor Who” coming up just as soon as I open all the doors to the swimming pool…
“Then why did the human race suddenly decide to go to the moon? Because the Silence needed a space suit.” -The Doctor
The thing you have to understand about “Doctor Who” is that it’s a children’s show. It’s swell that we grown-ups watch and dissect it, but at its heart, it’s designed to make young boys and girls want to peek out from behind the sofa cushions as they wait to see how the Doctor and his companions will outwit the latest terrifying monster.
And the thing you have to understand about Steven Moffat is that he thinks children are clever enough to keep up with an awful lot of complicated storytelling. Because, boy howdy was “Day of the Moon” a particularly knotty piece of narrative, even by Moffat’s usual standards.
We open by skipping three months past last week’s bananas cliffhanger for a series of unexplained events that seem even more insane: Amy is a fugitive from the law, being hunted by a body bag-wielding Canton Delaware, now apparently working for the Silence. After a brief, non-explanatory flashback to the Cape Kennedy warehouse, we race out to Area 51, where the Doctor is bound and bearded(*), then to New York so that a fancy-dressed River can do a reverse dive off a skyscraper, then to Glen Canyon Dam to see Canton apparently gun down fugitive Rory.
(*) Had it been established in the good old days that the Doctor needs to shave?
And when it’s all revealed to be part of an elaborate plan on the part of the Doctor and Canton – an excuse to get all the enemies of the silence protected inside an impenetrable box (which in turn is hiding the even more impenetrable TARDIS) so they can finally strategize – it’s with such astonishing briskness that I had to applaud both the cleverness of the plan and Moffat’s refusal to slow down the ridiculous narrative momentum so he can hold the audience’s hand and explain things to them.
In fact, there’s precious little explanation in “Day of the Moon,” which is less the conclusion to a two-part story then half of an extended prologue to what promises to be one of the more heavily-serialized “Doctor Who” seasons yet. We know that the Silence have been secretly manipulating human history in order to get a spacesuit for the girl, but we don’t know exactly who the girl is – though the final image of the episode pretty strongly suggests she’s somehow a Time Lord. (Jenny from “The Doctor’s Daughter,” perhaps? Moffat did ask Russell Davies to not kill her off, after all.) The Silence also turn out to be the forces behind the events of the previous season(**), but we still don’t know what the agenda was there or why they would want to crack the universe into pieces. And we don’t have any explanation yet of how Amy can simultaneously be pregnant and not pregnant, other than our own wibbly-wobbly timey-wimey guesses. (Are there two timelines happening at once? And, if so, is that how they’ll undo the Doctor’s murder from last week?) Nor is there any kind of clue about the woman with the high-tech eyepiece who Amy briefly sees through a window at Graystark Hall.
(**) An enterprising “Doctor Who” fan went back through season 5 to try to catalog moments that seemed odd at the time, but now are pretty clearly supposed to be examples of Amy or someone else briefly seeing the Silence and then turning away and forgetting before they can say something. I don’t know if all of those were actually meant to be appearances by the Silence – nor whether she missed others – but that’s still some impressive planning work by Moffat and company.
But if Moffat explains little, we can have confidence that answers will be forthcoming eventually – and that, in the interim, the man who loves constructing these elaborate puzzles is also one hell of a showman.
As I wrote last week, Moffat seems to have emptied out his specific bag of tricks for this series by now – all the coping mechanisms for dealing with the Silence felt similar to gimmicks used in many previous Moffat episodes – but he continues to use those same tricks in such clever combinations, and with such technical flair, that I’m not tired of most of them yet.
Take the long sequence at Graystark Hall. Again, Moffat’s done the whole “don’t look away” gag several times before, but tell me you weren’t stupendously creeped-out when Amy found herself locked in the room with all the aliens hanging upside down from the ceiling, or even just from Canton’s interactions with the brain-damaged caretaker.
Or take the Doctor’s appropriation of Neil Armstrong’s famous message as a tool to drive the Silence away from Earth. Humanity uniting behind a single message isn’t a novel “Doctor Who” solution – Russell T. Davies used something similar for the Doctor and Martha to defeat the Master in “Last of the Time Lords” – but the Doctor using a great moment in history as a tool without ruining the moment itself is still so damn fun.
Outside of more location filming (which continued to look spectacular) and the focus on American history in general, there wasn’t a ton here that felt new compared to last season, or to Moffat’s episodes in the Davies era. But with Matt Smith at the controls of the TARDIS, and Steven Moffat at the controls of the series itself, novelty matters far less than execution. Too. Much. Fun.
Some other thoughts:
• Not only did the Doctor not mess with history, but as often happens, his travels wind up shaping what we know of as history. He’s the reason why there’s a brief audio glitch midway through Armstrong’s speech, why Nixon became so paranoid, why he began recording all conversations in the Oval Office, and even why he agreed to be interviewed by David Frost.
• There was so much plot this week that I feel like the return of the Rory/Doctor tension over whom Amy loves more, and for what reasons, was a bit undercooked. It’s an important part of what the current TARDIS roster is about, but this was the one rehash of familiar material that felt a bit obligatory this week.
• Speaking of recycled materials, not only is the idea of an alien race subconsciously manipulating human history not particularly new (Vonnegut’s “The Sirens of Titan” is all about this), but the “Doctor Who” franchise itself has what seems like a dozen different underground alien races who claim rightful ownership of the Earth. Did the Silence and, say, the Silurians ever get into a turf war below the surface over who’s in charge here?
• When I interviewed Matt Smith in New York a couple of weeks ago, he said that he thinks Moffat uses River Song to live out some of his fantasies. And certainly, there are worse fantasies to have than being a bad-ass, gunslinging time-traveling archaeologist. I also like how Moffat keeps coming up with excuses for River to make various spectacular entrances into the TARDIS, here with her landing in the pool in the nick of time.
• Hands up, anyone who assumed that the mystery about Canton’s dismissal from the FBI had to do with gay marriage in 1969.
Finally, while we’re all now on the same page in terms of getting the episodes on the same day, I want to remind you that this blog’s No Spoilers policy extends to the previews for both upcoming episodes and the one that shows clips from the entire season. No matter how much was shown on either the BBC or BBC America, we are NOT going to discuss any of it in the comments, and any comment including reference to that stuff will be deleted. Period.
What did everybody else think?
Re the Doctor shaving: Rose has said that the Doctor insults humans when he “cuts himself shaving” in one of the series 1 episodes.
I think someone (maybe Moffat) said in the Confidential it was the first time the Doctor had a beard since Tom Baker had one briefly in an episode in the 70s.
Yep, T. Baker had one in LEISURE HIVE.
I vaguely remembered Pertwee or Baker having a beard in one episode but couldn’t remember which or when… Also, the Master, in his original incarnations, had a goatee.
Actually, I hated that beard. It looked vastly too neat when they first showed it, and I did not for a minute believe that it was the result of going unshaved for three months. It looks more ragged later, as if they realized this was a problem and changed the makeup but didn’t bother to refilm.
In Moffat’s “Time Crash” short with David Tennant and Peter Davison, Tennant says, “Check out this bone structure, Doctor, because one day you’ll be shaving it.”
I thought it was an amazing episode!!!!! Any theories as to River? I think that Amy’s pregnant with the Doctor’s child, and that child is the child in the astronaut suit, and whom we saw regenerate at the end of the episode!!!
it definitely seems as though they are hinting at that strongly, which makes me think there is actually a bit more to it than all that.
Should we start to try to figure out if the Silence were the ones to blow up the Tardis, possibly in an attempt to kill river? She was trapped inside, and I’m nearly positive we never got an explanation as to why they thing blew up.
oh my
since head writer is a fan of raping whovian mythology it’s sure to be inanely depraved
I don’t think the Doctor and Amy did the nasty. I was thinking the child was Amy and Rory’s, but was conceived while traveling in the TARDIS and was affected by that. Amy expresses concern about that possibility at the end of the episode.
Absolutely agree with Tracey, here. Moffat even had Amy explicitly mention the effects time travel might have had on her child. She’s been standing too close to the microwave, so to speak.
@Charlie Sheen Sucks ::
Having been a who-watcher since Pertwee I’m going to go ahead and disagree with your assessment of the head writer’s presumed non-consensual involvement with the mythology of the Who-Universe.
Tracey, you could be onto something there. In an interview with Radio Times Karen Gillen said, “Everything’s so important and precise in Steven Moffat’s scripts. There are a couple of throwaway lines in the opening two-parter, which I thought were just a couple of funny gags but turn out to be one of the most important thngs that Amy’s ever said. And I didn’t know that at the time!”. So was she referring to the ‘Time head’ gag when she said that? Dunno, but I can’t see what other lines she could be talking about.
I can tell you this much: 1. River Song is NOT a Time Lord — she’s human. 2. The young girl is Amy’s daughter, either by Rory directly or by Rory then messed up genetically by The Silence because they need her for something. 3. Yes, it’s a fact the Doctor has always needed to shave. It’s just not referenced very often, so even hardcore fans tend to forget.
Finally — and I can’t believe nobody has figured this out yet — 4. the person in the spacesuit who kills the 1,100-plus-year-old Doctor is not the same as the little girl in the spacesuit that The Silence are so adamant to keep. In all likelihood, 5. the person in the spacesuit who emerges from the water to kill the Doctor is a much younger ***River Song.*** Have you all forgotten that she tells his younger self she killed a good man, actually there very best kind? And that on an occasion previous to that, she tells him that soon everything will change, implying that their relationship won’t be the same after that? That would be because she kills him, for reasons we don’t yet understand, which is why she’s in prison. And his younger self doesn’t know yet that she will kill his much older self. Crazy, ain’t it?
I have to disagree with your review, Alan. The episode had some fun moments no doubt, but was all setup and zero plot, which made everything feel messy and unengaging. Moffat seemed to be showing off, throwing as much wibbly-wobbly flashy stuff at the screen as he could muster but completely neglecting the basic rule that any kind of narrative has to be satisfying as much in its own right as a piece in a larger puzzle (if it’s part of a serial, as Doctor Who sort of is). I wrote a full review on my blog, which I’ll link to below (there aren’t rules against that, right?), because in many ways my reaction to the ep was – for once – almost the polar opposite of yours. Beautifully written though, as always.
[xandermarkham.blogspot.com]
“I have to disagree with your review, Alan. The episode had some fun moments no doubt, but was all setup and zero plot”
That’s amusing, because all the complaints here seem to me “too much plot”. :)
@Craig Michael Ranapia
That’s because most people don’t know what plot is. Something Hollywood has made money of for years
While I was not surprised as to who Canton wanted to marry, I was surprised with the little girl regenerating, or what it seems like regenerating. I am not convinced that this girl was Jenny, because the girl looks like she is Amy’s daughter based on that photograph, and I don’t think that they are connected.
I also thought it was interesting that River did not realize that she had not kissed the Doctor before, because she seemed to be pretty good at doing things in the proper timeline. It almost seems as though she did something out of sequence when she did that. And since this whole season seems to be about multiple timelines, I am sure that a lot of odd things we saw happen in these episodes will pay off later. I would not be surprised if Moffat planned the Silence elements when he started plotting out his first season, as it was almost a guarantee that Doctor Who would get at least a second season.
I thought that River being sad about it being the first time the Doctor had kissed her was more to do with her comments in the last 2 episodes about how they are meeting each other in opposite directions of each other’s timeline, so from her perspective, it’s the last time they kissed.
Never mind that this makes NO SENSE, and is contradicted by what we see on screen. Why would they keep journals if they meet each other in exactly backwards order? At least in Part 1 it seems ambiguous, like she was speaking generally / metaphorically to Rory, but in this episode she seemed to emphasize it several times more, that it was exactly backwards.
Anyway, just something that annoys me continuity- and character-wise in an episode that I otherwise enjoyed. I just hope that all of this setup pays off! And like you, I also thought that the girl was Amy’s daughter, with a “Time head or something,” lol.
To River she probably has never not kissed the Doctor before, because things are backwards she didn’t know he had never kissed her. The reason she didn’t kiss him in the episodes we’ve seen of her is because she knew she wasn’t going to kiss him again. Her early self had no way of knowing when to stop kissing him.
Nerdherder: WHAT!!!! Completely lost me!!!!
Sorry wrote that quickly it didn’t make much sense. Basically River throughout her life had no idea when it would be the last time they kissed, she doesn’t know when in the Doctor’s timeline they started kissing because they go in different directions.
So the reason River hadn’t kissed the Doctor before in his timeline is that she had already experienced this event and knew not to kiss him anymore. Does that make more sense?
Nerfherder is suggesting that she’s going to actively not kiss the Doctor when she sees him in her future because it will be his past, and she knows he hasn’t kissed her. At least that’s what I think he’s sayng.
Still, I’m not sure how she knows they always see each other in exact reverse order. Maybe the Doctor told her earlier. And I’m not sure how she knew how to answer Rory when he asked her what kind of doctor she is. In the first of the Weeping Angels two-parter, she was surprised when the Doctor called her a doctor of archeology. “Ooh, I’m going to be a doctor someday…”
NIC919 –
At first I was bothered by the kiss thing, too, but then I realized the sense of inaccuracy is being forced by our own perspective. As we follow the Doctor’s timeline, we’ve seen her at a post-physical stage with the Doctor, and now at the end of the physical stage, and we see it and wonder “how didn’t she see that coming?” But from her own view, she came into the episode having passed the midpoint of their relationship, having been physical, but she still never knows what’s going to happen next (or for us, what’s already happened). She doesn’t know it will be her last kiss, doesn’t know about the pandorica or weeping angels or her death, because they’re her future. She can ballpark how much of her experience with the Doctor has passed based on how little he seems to know about her, but that’s it.
That’s not to say it’s ever been a good premise. I thought it was fairly paradoxical to begin with, and now that they’ve made it a linear, reversed chronology, the two could never ever have common memory of a shared experience, so there would never be any reason to ask. But within the premise, her surprise and sadness makes sense.
@Foglia, In “Silence in the Library/Forest of the Dead” River was going by the monniker, “Professor Song”, and in “Weeping Angels” she was “Dr. Song”. You have it almost right (good memory!), but that was the honorific she didn’t know about yet (that she would be a professor).
As to the rest of these theories, It’s a bit late at night for me to try to untangle those in this post. :)
I’m still a bit confused over the whole River/Doctor timeline.
For me, that kiss being the Doctor’s first (and from how pensive River looked, because it was his first, she knew it was her LAST kiss with the Doctor) meant that they are going exactly chronologically opposite each other, whereas I was thinking more in the lines that they are going backwards in time in reference with each other, but not completely in the right order.
But man, Steven Moffat. I have the biggest crush on this guy. He’s just so darn clever! I wish someone can just clone him so he could make more tv shows in all kinds of genres.
It is not reasonable that it is directly reversed chronology – that is to say that she moves back linearly while he moves forward linearly – for the reason that if that were the case then they would not need to sync their experiences with the books. Of course syncing without the books could be done very easily by having him give his age at the time of every meeting – I am 909 and a half would be a good way for her to know hey I’ve kissed this guy.
Thus it is not necessarily the last time she has kissed him, but because the general direction of their travel is reversed it is highly likely it is the last time she has kissed him and if it is not absolutely the last time she has kissed him that time for her must be fast approaching. Of course it might be that she knows, or has guessed by meticulous inspection of her diary and discussions with him about his that the first time he kisses her will be the last time she kisses him.
One of Moffatt’s greatest strengths is his refusal to be hampered by paradox when involving time travel, in fact it is something of a signature of his to have an explicit paradox and to not even bother explaining it.
The implicit theory is that these things that are paradoxical to us as humans are not necessarily paradoxical to someone with a better understanding of time, unfortunately a time lord cannot convey this understanding to us, just as there are many concepts we cannot convey to dogs.
As I noted it is one of his greatest strengths as a writer in doing this, most writers wouldn’t think of it or dare to do it without a lot of explication.
It is of course also a weakness – as most strengths are at some point – because he is writing for us and we understand all these things as paradoxes. At some point he will have to wrap up some paradoxes or provide some explanation less handwavey than normal to explain not all paradoxes but some of them or what is a really admirable bit of bravery as a writer will start to seem like a cheap trick.
I hope that the little girl is neither Amy’s daughter nor River Song, if she is indeed a Time Lady. As an old Who fan, I’d rather have been the new Romana.
Surprised they passed on the “missing 18 1/2 minutes” gag with Nixon. I guess all the other winks were more than enough.
1969 Man in Black Rory looked very cool.
And for those that saw Confidential, I loved Karen and Arthur’s tour of Monument Valley. I went there last year and it was great and, as it turns out, we had the same tour guide (Larry, the guy with the cowboy hat).
According to the post-episode show, the monsters are “The Silents”, not the Silence. That changed my frame of reference somewhat.
According to the BBC website, they are The Silence.
[www.bbc.co.uk]
I think of it this way: Singular: A Silent. Plural: Silents. Collective Noun: The Silence. A bit like One person, many people, The Human Race/Humanity.
Which post-episode was that? An official post-episode show done by people directly involved with the show or people with no connection to the show who heard it wrong? I’m sure the Doctor referred to them at least once as the Silence and I think they called themselves that as well and the BBC’s website calls them the Silence so that’s a pretty strong indicator on what they are officially called.
@Jason Potapoff Directly after the show there was a lengthy “making of” type show, with commentary by the actors, the writers, and the producers. That’s where they identified the bad guys as Silents.
I think the little girl is “Jenny” who regenerated in to a child, much like “The Master” when he ran away from the Time War. I have to say, I am hooked for the rest of the season, which surprises me cause there were many episodes I wished I had skipped from last year. I’m still trying to understand the River/Doctor relationship timeline.
Assuming River is being literal about the backwards thing and using four events that happen for each:
1. Doctor’s first meeting/River’s last meeting
2. Doctor’s first kiss/ River’s last kiss
3. Doctor’s last kiss/ River’s first kiss
4. Doctor’s last meeting, River’s first meeting
So, we just had the second item happen. Meaning, if we are actually seeing things from the Doctor’s perspective and not jumping around in his time line, this should be the saddest we see River.
She was sad these two episodes because they were her last close moments with The Doctor, while in Library, Time of Angels, and The Big Bang she had come to grips with the sadness and accepted it (presumably to enjoy her last moments with the Doctor).
In the future (from our’s and The Doctor’s perspective), she should be looking forward to getting to know The Doctor (both mentally and physically). Basically, this moment could be called the midpoint of their relationship.
I think the four points are like the Doctor says “there are fixed points in history” and other points where time can be re-written. Those four points have to happen as some point in their relationship,but all the other points happen in random order. Like the first time we saw the Weeping Angels and Sparrow handed the Doctor the packet of clues the Doctor would need in his future/Sparrow’s past… that was more linear because there was only the one shared adventure. The Doctor and River have shared so many adventures as to fill a book and River needs a spotter’s guide to his “regenerated” faces. That alone suggests it can’t possibly be totally linear.
I have a feeling after the Doctor shares all River’s memories, the story does not end. The next phase could begin where they travel together and experience a timeline together. Perhaps causing the split in timelines suggested by this episode.
Just to answer the obvious question… the Doctor goes back to retrieve River from the Library after his last meeting/her first meeting.
To Kim: River isn’t physically in the library. Her brain patterns, as saved by the special sonic screwdriver, are. So there’s no River to save.
Cooney hits it spot on. Since we are following the Doctor’s time line the relationship must only grow from here on out. As he said in the show, “There is a first time for everything.” So as he is getting older in our eyes, she is getting younger. The younger River is, the more the Doctor knows about her. Thus their relationship will be getting more and more involved as we keep watching.
John B… minor writing issue. Donna was retrieved from being “saved” as well as all the others. It would not be difficult for the Doctor to figure out how to bring her back from the Library. Afterall, they just brought the Doctor back from never existing after closing the crack. Would not be difficult to write a few lines of script and poof River’s retrieved.
I thought Amy teamed up with Canton was a nice X-Files nod – blue suit, bright flashlight in dim room, even mysterious pregnancy with some alien involvement.
Now we just need someone to tell her she never dies.
I actually found the episode to be incredibly lacking. It’s one thing to cleverly back into a story or to start in the future then loop around and work up to it, and with Doctor who it’s even okay to bounce back and forth. But to show Delaware seemingly doing work for the Silents, then not explain how that came to happen, or even (given how they work) how that’s possible, was really unacceptable and reeks of wanting to have the cast inside that box without being able to think of a way to get them there, so instead of coming up with something that worked, they just did it and left it hanging. The silents kill some people, leave others alone, and we don’t really know why. They capture Amy, and the TARDIS just pops in without any explanation as to how the Doctor found her.
Further, while it’s perfectly fine to take time to setup an ongoing mystery here and season-long arc there, it was simply wrong of them to try and cram in five*, and doing so by phoning in the a-plot is in no way praiseworthy; it just makes for a garbled and unsatisfying hour of television.
There were certainly enjoyable moments, but ultimately the ep was far too heavy on big questions and far too light on answering important little ones.
*We’re already curious about the details of the Silents’ bigger plan, on top of which we are left to contemplate (1) why they needed the child to be in special space suit, (2) the meaning of Amy’s cyborg vision, (3) Amy’s importance to the Silents, (4) whether the girl is Amy’s daughter, alt-verse Amy and/or a time lord, and (5) the Duality of Amy’s pregnancy status. It’s worth noting these are fairly Amy-heavy, but after a season where the core plot was really all about her, it doesn’t seem right that this would be repeated again, and that’s where things seem to be heading.
@Scott Rosenberg I wondered about Delaware apparently working for the Silents too, and I came up with the same reasons it didn’t make sense. As for finding Amy, the Doctor told Rory that he could track her down by following the signal from her recorder any time he wanted to, but he didn’t know what to do once he did so.
Great episode.
I love the way Moffat is using the entire season – or even two in this case – to tell a story, instead of just relying on episode length plots.
The two timelines theory is definitely possible, as River warned Amy about creating a paradox before she shot the girl in the suit.
Can’t wait to see where this goes.
I really hope we haven’t seen the end of the Silence, they still need to explain why they manipulated last season like they did.
I’m not sure who the little girl is, but if it is Amy’s daughter, it might give credence to the dual timeline theory and why Amy is pregnant and not pregnant at the same time. What if things had turned out differently? What if, in another version of events, the Doctor and Amy did have a child, who was herself a Time Lord? And what if something went all wibbly-wobbly timey-wimey (due to the Silence cracking time & space, or the Doctor/Amy/Rory/River trying to prevent his death, or etc) and the girl ended up in the wrong timeline or they began to merge? And assuming any of that is true, what River’s dark secrets are somehow a part, if not the reason, for it all?
Going to be a long, confusing season. Looking forward to it!
I think that will be key to having the Doctor be killed and not regenerate, but yet still have Matt Smith continue with Eleven until he regenerates into Twelve. I think the 900 year old doctor is “our” doctor and the 1100 year old one is the one that does not belong, and is okay to be killed. Probably similar to the extra Ten hanging out there with Rose in Bad Wolf Bay, but not actually a different dimension.
>The Impossible Astronaut opened with Amy narrating over the credits.
Not in the UK it didn’t. I think it was probably more of a courtesy to American audiences who were previously an afterthought but are now target audience.
There seems to be an assumption that if Amy’s daughter is time lord, the father must be the Doctor. Could it be that Amy’s daughter is part time lord, part Auton? Think back to The Pandorica Opens. The Doc says to Amy that he took her along because she was all alone in that big house and asks, “Amy, does it ever bother you that your life doesn’t make any sense?”. Is she carrying a fob watch in that copper’s uniform of hers, one wonders?
I agree it’s both an amazing hour of tv and a complete jumble that doesn’t really hang together because the narrative thread has too many holes. Watching it a second time helps a lot.
Some random thoughts: several call backs to Blink. It’s starts with Sally in the dilapidated house with writing on the walls that says “Get Out.” Billy Shipton ends up back in 1969–will he turn up?
To Scott Rosenberg’s point about this being very Amy-centric, just as last season was, and that seems repetitive. It does. And seemingly be design. The Impossible Astronaut opened with Amy narrating over the credits. Some people thought it was just exposition for a new audience, but it’s more than that. It’s like the narrative is coming from her entirely, her POV as to what an impact the man in the blue box had on her lie. River echoed same sentiment to Rory when they were beneath the warehouse.
If the Amy voiceover was plot-relevant rather than just convenient, I think it would have been part of the original broadcast universally, and not merely appended to the US airing. That said, I agree that it’s by design, I just think it’s a really bad design. The season-long puzzles don’t have to have any direct relation to the companions at all. Last season’s was concluded with Amy being the focal point of the entire universe, but due to the time tear happening to occur in her bedroom, rather than any specific destiny. To have a follow-up arc make it all about her again would be redundant and a little lazy, which is why I’m really hoping that it’s a byproduct of poorly structured storytelling and not an actual sign that she’ll be the key to it all.
The Amy narration was in the version that aired on Space in Canada, but it was not in the UK version, so I would hesitate to apply that to the overall plot. I think what is going with Amy is important to the overall arc, but there is a lot going on with River too and so I think we will get more details about it as we go. Maybe the little girl is River herself because she never truly interacts with the Doctor in these episodes but with Amy.
If this season’s focal point turns out to be Amy it might be a very reasonable thing indeed given that there is quite a lot of evidence now that last season’s events were also related to the Silence.
I think Moffatt has a three season arc going on here. I don’t think he will wrap up everything from last season this season.
Why – because there are two things from last season that are inter-related.
The Silence manipulation of things and some other force – the voice that says such melodramatic things as Silence will Fall!
I think we are going to get a good picture of how the Silence relates to last season in this season, but next season we will start to understand who or what this second force is.
come to think of it we may get some insight into this second force this season – I won’t say why since it might go against the spoiler rule of this site (although as it has to do with season trailers I don’t know if that is really relevant)
Thanks guys, I did not know that the amy narration wasn’t in the original. I don’t believe the child could be the Doctor and Amy’s because I don’t believe they were ever lovers in any timeline. But there is something bigger underlining that relationship, bigger even than Doctor/Donna.
“To Scott Rosenberg’s point about this being very Amy-centric, just as last season was, and that seems repetitive. It does. And seemingly be design.”
OK, I’m going to make this suggestion — since the revival, Doctor Who has ALWAYS been “centered” on the companions. They’re supposed to be the audience substitute/POV characters here, and you know what — I actually think their relationships with The Doctor are even more important than the monsters and timey-wimey plot complications. Otherwise, The Doctor really is quite literally a deus ex machina and that’s rather dull.
I agree with Craig. I recall everyone bitching when the first two seasons of the revival seemed to be all about Rose, which seeped in a little to the Martha year. Then when it was Donna centric, but she was only a year and therefore not as noticeable. After all, her year ends with her losing the memories of her travels with the Doctor. the final specials. Rose was with the Doctor when they were mostly having fun, but Martha had to deal with him missing Rose and then Donna helped him with his lonely god complex. When Donna left is when Ten started to break rules that he had not done before, as in the Waters of Mars. Without a companion, the Doctor becomes amoral and as such needs a companion to “humanize” him.
To Craig – For my part, I agree the series is companion-centric and that they are the point of view through which we can see and relate to the Doctor’s travails. I only meant that to have one season where the big reveal is “Amy is the key to everything,” then to have the next season have an entirely different mystery arc where the big reveal is “Amy is the key to everything,” would feel pretty weak as even in a sci-fi world that’s a fairly implausible coincidence. I have some faith that that’s not what Moffat’s doing – there are just too many balls in the air – but the episode was so heavy on Amy questions it bore mentioning.
I kept wondering if the Silence was somehow responsible for the 18 1/2-minute gap.
The child is River’s. There was only one picture of Amy w/the child, indicating that Amy is “Auntie Amy,” not its mother. Maybe.
I try not to think to hard & just enjoy the moments. If you don’t think too hard they make perfect sense.
As ever, I love the little touches — Nixon’s recording, his paranoia, one small step for man/kill us all on sight, how the Secret Service guy who was humiliated at the beginning of Impossible Astronaut gets to briefly be a hero at the end today, immediately turning to shoot a Silence. Plenty of excitement & creepiness, with Moffat using The Silence to explain every last thing a child could possibly be afraid of. Great stuff.
Dude, can you try making a comment that doesn’t have “rape” used in a gratuitous and pretty offensive manner?
I’m sorry, how exactly did Moffat explain the Frost/Nixon interview? I must have missed that.
The Doctor asks Nixon to “say hello to David Frost” after telling him that no one will ever forget him.
I didn’t see it so much as explaining the interview as simply referring to it, but I suppose it could go either way.
Explaining the Oval Office taping was genius, though! I also expected the Silence to be the explanation of the 18.5 minute gap…
Depicting the famously socially-awkward Nixon as so bluffly gregarious seemed like a misstep, though–more like the kind of stereotypically hearty Americans that populate so much of British TV…
Pretty sure Amy being pregnant/not being pregnant is a result of the baby being created by the Silence. So she realizes she’s pregnant, then forgets. That could also explain why the TARDIS was flipping from positive to negative and back.
I also wonder if the little girl regenerating has anything to do with the Doctor being killed mid-regeneration. Was she in the suit when it happened? Did he somehow transfer his regeneration energy into her? Is she now a vessel to keep him alive long enough to regenerate?
Also, the suit could repair itself as well – so it sounds like the suit, like the girl seems very timelordy related.
Also, cheesy, but I totally loved the whole stupid face stuff. It was nice to see Rory finally know that Amy loves him. Just one big awwww.
I want my babies to all have “time heads.”
at least no one would have to ask them for the time eh?
Did the episode ever explain why the Silents (Silence) wanted to go to the moon?
And, really, all of mankind has been manipulated for thousands of years by aliens? I’m tiring of the all-encompassing, multiple timelines, end of the universe (but easily remedied) self-indulgent episodes. I have no problem with season arcs (though I like stand alone episodes best).* Moffatt and producers paint them into a corner where (forgive the mix-metaphor) they have to continually top themselves with bigger and better (?) arcs and season-enders. The Doctor enters god-like territory, which diminishes him in my eyes. I like it better when the problems are a bit more run of the mill.
Now, all that said, I like Moffat as a writer. Nice to be able to take an inevitable effect of aging (forgetfulness upon entering a room and failing to recall why you decided to go there, etc) and turn it into a alien presence.
Do we know how many other Doctors that River has encountered? Given he’s a time lord and she’s able to time travel, too, shouldn’t she have met all of them often?
* I was the same with X-Files – hated the government cover-up, alien conspiracy stuff, but liked the individual monster episodes.
>>Did the episode ever explain why the Silents (Silence) wanted to go to the moon?>>
They needed a space suit.
(i.e. the Moon wasn’t important. They needed someone to invent a space suit for whatever reason. At least that is the implication from the dialogue).
Aye, yes, that’s right. Thanks. Took my eye off the ball.
I kind of call BS on the needing a space suit thing. If the Silents needed a space suit, they had one in 1961 when the Russians made Yuri Gagarin’s suit. If they needed something special, why not just build it themselves? There’s a zillion of the guys, and they can make people forget they see them. The world is their oyster.
The Doctor said that the Silence does not build anything themselves they use what others build. Although good point on the Russians already made a space suit.
I went through those cataloged Season 5 moments, and I don’t see it. At all.
Every moment in the list is not even an ‘I guess it could be…’; they are simply not that.
You, my friend, just linked to the scifi continuity nerd’s version of an Annie/Jeff montage.
In the special DOCTOR WHO IN AMERICA, Matt Smith said Moffat had set this story up going all the way back to last season’s first episode.
@Bruno: Yes, Moffat said he was setting this up, but that doesn’t mean the particular moments this fan pointed out were part of that setup. I think those “moments” are just fan wank. I looked through The Lodger, and the reason Amy’s looking in odd locations is because the Doctor’s not physically there. I looked through Big Bang, and the only “cloaked figures” behind the sarcophagi just look like shadows. Now, a REAL set-up was the fact that the control panel in The Lodger looks just like the control panel we saw last week, or the repeated references to “silence/Silents” falling.
It’s brilliant how much he planned in advance and how fantastically executed they’ve been. It’s art. It’s brilliance. It’s genius! haha
I don’t understand why people seem upset that so much of the story is about Amelia Pond. Go watch the last season, the show opens with Amelia Pond.
Go watch the finale for the last season.
Doctor to Amy,
“I’ll be a story in YOUR head. That’s okay. We’re all stories in the end. Just make it a good one, aye? ‘Cause it was, you know? It was the best.”
Companions being the focus of a story isn’t new. Look at “Rose” — the Doctor doesn’t even show up for about the first 15 minutes of the episode.
The Doctor: “… because he wanted to get married.” Me: “To a man.” So, half-raising my hand. And using said hand to wave goodbye to a bit on DW continuity. If the Doctor can’t cross back over his own timeline, how did he rescue River, who had leapt from the skyscraper a couple of days before, while he was a prisoner?
I think we’re not supposed to give this much thought to such matters.
Well, yes, and we’re also to believe the “The Graduate” so endures as a movie that River knows who Mrs. Robinson is.
I don’t really understand why everyone thinks that the little girl was Amy’s and the Doctor’s. Ya sure the little girl apparently regenerates like a Time Lord but they clearly explained that it wasn’t the Doctor’s. Amy said it was Rory’s, and while sure she could have been lieing when she said that because Amy knew Rory was listening in, that wouldn’t feel right since the underlining theme Moffat has been going with is that Amy really loves Rory no matter how much more impressive the Doctor is. And of course there’s no way the Doctor would have sex with someone who amounts to being vastly underage for him (and of an entirely different species, he’s not Captain Jack).
I mean seriously, it’s a children’s program. Why would they have Amy cheating on her husband, the Doctor having sex with a girl over 900 years younger than him making her pregnant and have her lie when she said it was Rory’s? It was pretty obvious the heavy suggestion is little girl was Amy’s and because Amy has been spending time travelling (and more specifically spending time in the TARDIS) while pregnant that has affected her baby. Presumably turning the child into a pseudo Time Lord, probably intentionally by the entity that powers/lives within the TARDIS (it decided to keep the Time Lord species going so it turned Amy’s child into one). And my theory is, the little girl eventually regenerates into River Song, which explains why Song is such a skilled time traveller and why the TARDIS lets River drive it. The big clue that River and Pond are related has been there right from the beginning. Amy Pond – River Song. Rhymes AND the whole Pond/River being bodies of water. It would be so much like Moffat to have that be there right in our face the whole time.
Pond rhymes with Song?
It does in a Scottish accent
Not convinced that Song is a TimeLord/Lady. She didn’t regenerate when she took the hit for the Doctor in the library story arc….
there are OTHER ways besides having sexual intercourse to create a child. Doubt Amy & to Doctor do the nasty. IF the child is Amy and the Doctor’s, I’m sure there will be a satisfactory explanation.
“Take the long sequence at Graystark Hall. Again, Moffat’s done the whole “don’t look away” gag several times before,”
True, but why do clichÃ©s become clichÃ©s in the first place — because they WORK. Any decent horror movie knows that it’s not the blood-drenched monster that really messes with your head, but the things you don’t quite see out of the corner of your eye… until it’s far too late.
And The Silence being able to mess with people’s memories — and make people do things for them and promptly forget about it? Ugh. I don’t know about anyone else, but Alzheimers scare the crap out of me precisely because memory is such a large part of our identites and ability to function.
Ok, but the entire River/Doctor reversed timeline idea is pretty much impossible. After all in The Impossible Astronaut, River met the future him when he died right before that version of her met another him from the past. The him from the future had a diary and did all these things with her, and the past (present) doctr hadn’t. So assuming they are meeting completely backwards, there would have been no time for them to have done all these things. The Doctor must have met River in between these two points on their timeline, hence they aren’t living in exactly opposite order.
Um, nope? The Doctor who was killed last week was over two two hundred years older than “our” Doctor; and as he said more than once, there are fixed points in time that have to play out, no matter what. Everything else is fluid. Don’t think they’ve done messing with history quite yet.
I don’t think it is Jenny. When she “regenerated” at the end of The Doctor’s Daughter, she did not change bodies.
Great review! But sadly, I’m still very confused about things. Why did aliens need a spacesuit? (They presumably can travel in space, no?)
What did the aliens do that was so evil that the Doctor is okay with ordering humans to kill them on sight (possible genocide?) It seems like the Doctor might make their presence known and help humanity live with their neighbors — learn not to be scared of them and also teach the Silents to stop scaring people. But instead… kill ’em all!
I’m confused about a dozen other things too, but that’s this seeming very un-Doctor-like behavior is the big one I seem to have missed.
They didn’t need to travel in space they needed a suit to contain the girl, they often mention that a time lords body is a treasure that races of aliens would travel worlds and fight for. That’s why they burn the master and the doctor
Its one thing to have a different way of story telling, but if you make it weird for weird sake then its just pretentious and that’s the feeling i got. To nonsensical with “I’ll introduce something weird now and tell people what it is 12 episodes from now.” That’s a gimmick not art (and the assuredness that they won’t get canceled)
And somehow I expect, based on past experience, once all is revealed its not going to be a satisfying ending – because as you said, its a kids show.
And who was the Eye Patch Lady and why did she think Amy was dreaming? Is everything heading towards a Bobby Ewing ending?
I thought it might have been a reference to the Dream Lord episode last season.
I’m probably too late to get any discussion going, but I was struck by a number of callbacks to the Silence in the Library story. There’s the appearance of River, of course, and the word Silence. But there’s also the eeriness of the blacked-out space suit with the disembodied voice of Amy calling out for help in the darkness. I also found the woman in the door reminiscient of the dialogue around the little girl who was the security system of the Library. No idea what that means, or if it’s just Moffat being cute, but it struck me.
I thought of the ghost voice in that communicator also. But what do tiny things that live in shadows have to do with aliens that disappear from your memory when not looking at them? There seems to be too few ideas stretched into too many plots.
I’m surprised you didn’t make mention of River’s realization that her kiss with the Doctor was going to be the last time she experienced that 9though the first time he experienced it).
Whether or not you like them together (and I know some people are adamntly opposed to the Doctor becoming involved with anyone), the look on Alex Kingston’s face at that realization was devastating.
My first thought when I saw the “spacesuit assassin” was of the spacesuits in the library episode. Did we ever find out why River was in jail in the first place? I kinda want her to have killed the Doctor and going to jail for it.
I have no idea if it works in the timeline because I don’t understand that part at all!
So, I’m jumping onto this thread a little late, but: If there are two timelines, does that make it more likely what some people were guessing in last week’s comments, that it was the Doctor in the spacesuit shooting himself?
Then there would have been 3 Doctors in the same time line since ‘our’ doctor was at the diner.
