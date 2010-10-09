Early TV winners & losers of the fall season

A lot of TV industry veterans consider week 3 of the fall season the most crucial to figuring out whether a show will succeed or fail. Premiere week numbers inevitably fall off for week 2, but by week 3, viewing patterns start to establish themselves. If the week 2 to week 3 fall-off is small (or if, by some miracle, new viewers start coming), the show might just work. If they’re still falling, though? Trouble.
Obviously, there’s still a whole lot of the season to be played, but after three full weeks, we know some things. Two shows have been canceled and one is on life support. On the other hand, only one new show has gotten a full-season order, and nothing has been an out-of-the-gate smash, which either speaks to the mediocrity of the freshman class or to the difficulty of breaking through in such a crowded entertainment environment.
Keeping that in mind – as well as the idea that ratings are often relative, and lead-ins and timeslot competition often matters as much as the raw number in determining success or failure – here are some very early winners and losers, as well as those shows where it’s too early to tell.
WINNERS:
“Raising Hope” (FOX): It’s neither the highest-rated new show of the season, nor the top new comedy, but it was the season’s first rookie to get a full-season order. FOX execs are pleased with how much of the “Glee” audience it’s retained at 9 – and also concerned with how much “Running Wilde” falls off at 9:30.
“Blue Bloods” (CBS): Thus far, Tom Selleck is soundly winning the Friday at 10 Battle of the ’80s and/or ’90s Stars with Jimmy Smits and “Outlaw.” “Blue Bloods” is the most-watched show on Fridays by a comfortable margin, and while much of its audience is over 50 (and therefore less valuable to advertisers), the raw number is big enough that CBS will be content with the percentage of it that lives in the 18-49 demographic (and particularly with the percentage in the 25-54 range that CBS pushes).
“Glee” (FOX): FOX launched the show a year and a half ago after “American Idol,” scheduled a fall edition of “So You Think You Can Dance” so “Glee” would have an established lead-in, then put it after “Idol” again in the spring. This season, “Glee” has had to stand on its own, and has done it quite well. The Britney Spears episode two weeks ago was the show’s highest-rated ever, with or without “Idol,” and while the numbers dropped back down for the Britney-less “Grilled Cheesus,” it’s still the network’s biggest gun at least until “Idol” returns.
“Survivor” (CBS) & “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS): After years of defeating all comers on Thursdays at 8, “Survivor” moved back to Wednesdays so CBS could try to establish a comedy beach head on the most profitable night of the week. So far, both moves have gone swimmingly. “Survivor” is still handily winning its timeslot, and “Big Bang” is handily winning its timeslot by all significant measures.
“Hawaii Five-0” (CBS): The remake of the ’70s cop drama hasn’t been quite the monster hit CBS had hoped for, but it’s still doing quite well for itself. And if the numbers are only around what the fading “CSI: Miami” was doing in the timeslot last season, the show’s presence allowed CBS to move “Miami” to Sundays, where it’s improved on what “Cold Case” was doing. So win-win.
“Hellcats” & “Nikita” (CW): Like most CW shows, the numbers would be laughable and cancellation-worthy on the big four networks. But both have improved their time periods from last season (and, in the case of “Nikita,” allowed the CW to move “Supernatural” to Fridays, where it’s done well), and seem very likely to get full-season pick-ups.
“Human Target” (FOX): It won’t even return until mid-November, but that’s part of why it’s a winner. Originally, it was scheduled to be part of a Friday action bloc with “The Good Guys,” but nobody watches FOX on Fridays, as evidenced by the anemic “Good Guys” ratings, and “Target” was sure to be in danger of early cancellation had the original plan been carried out. Instead, “Lone Star” was canceled after two weeks, “Lie to Me” got rushed on to replace it, and now “Human Target” gets to debut in the more livable Wednesday timeslot that was going to be home to “Lie to Me.”
“Body of Proof” (ABC): Similar situation to “Human Target.” This drama with Dana Delany as a medical examiner was going to air on Fridays, premiere date TBD, but so many of ABC’s other new shows struggled that instead the network decided to wait and will launch it in a different/better timeslot, presumably after they decide which of their other rookies they can live without.
LOSERS:
“Lone Star” (FOX): Disastrous opening week ratings. Even worse ratings for week 2. First cancellation of the season before week 3. Promising show, but nobody watched.
“My Generation” (ABC): See “Lone Star,” only without the strong reviews. ABC replaced it with “Grey’s Anatomy” repeats.
“Outlaw” (NBC): Unlike the other two, this is still on the air, but it’s dead. Anemic ratings, and production has already been halted.
“Undercovers” (ABC): NBC had a pair of unknown stars with exotic names in Boris Kodjoe and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, so instead most of the promotion revolved around co-creator J.J. Abrams – which has never proved to have value in launching a new show. (The “Lost” campaign was more about the premise than “From the man who brought you ‘Alias’!”) Three weeks in, its demographic ratings are already well below “Chuck,” even though “Chuck” gets virtually no promotion.
“The Whole Truth” (ABC): Its premiere week ratings were almost as awful as the ones for “Lone Star,” and the only thing that might keep it alive for another few weeks is that the numbers ticked up slightly in week 3, at the same time that both its rivals were slipping. Still, starting from too small a base to likely have a chance to survive to May.
“The Good Guys” (FOX): See the “Human Target” entry above. Even factoring in that the cop action comedy is being produced on a cheaper cable-sized budget, the ratings are terrible. Its only hope of long-term survival was if “Human Target” somehow brought a bunch of male viewers with it to Friday, but now it, and they, aren’t coming.
“Running Wilde” (FOX): Again, the drop-off from “Raising Hope” to this (let alone from “Glee” to this) is not good, and FOX has already chosen to follow the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” episode of “Glee” with back-to-back “Raising Hope”s, pre-empting this. The third episode was a creative improvement on the first two, but the numbers aren’t good.
TOO EARLY TO TELL:
“Mike & Molly” (CBS): It, not “Raising Hope,” is the season’s highest-rated new comedy, and its numbers did go up a bit in week 3. And its existence allowed CBS to make the “Big Bang” move. But unlike the “Hawaii Five-0” situation, “Mike & Molly” is off significantly from what its predecessor was doing in the timeslot last season. It’s fine for now, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see CBS try another comedy here at mid-season.
“Law & Order: Los Angeles” (NBC): The debut episode handily won the timeslot and had people praising NBC and Dick Wolf for the guts to do a spin-off on the West Coast. The second episode, though, was down about 20 percent. Because it premiered a week late, we’ll get the all-important Week 3 numbers in a few days.
“No Ordinary Family” (ABC): Drew a more-than-solid debut audience. Dipped 15 percent in week 2. As with “Law & Order: LA,” debuted a week late and therefore we don’t know when/where it’s going to stabilize.
“The Event” (NBC): What is The Event? NBC had better hope it isn’t a big drop in Week 4 to match the ones from Weeks 2 and 3. If not for a strong debut audience, this one might already be on the Losers list.
“Detroit 1-8-7” (ABC): Not distinguishing itself Tuesdays at 10, but neither is the competition, and most of its positives could be attributed to airing after the “Dancing with the Stars” results show. This could easily be the show that gets moved (maybe to replace “The Whole Truth”?) or canceled for “Body of Proof.”
“Better with You” (ABC): The assumption had been that this was just holding a spot for one of ABC’s many mid-season comedies (notably the Matthew Perry-starring “Mr. Sunshine”), but it’s retaining most of its demographic lead-in from “The Middle,” so it might survive while ABC figures out if it has a place for comedies outside of Wednesdays.
“$#*! My Dad Says” (CBS) & “Outsourced” (NBC): Other than perhaps the already-done “My Generation,” no new shows got more savage reviews than these two Thursday comedies. Both have strong lead-in audiences (from “Big Bang Theory” and “The Office,” respectively) and have done a mediocre job of holding onto them. (Last week, both were hovering around 70 percent retention in the demographic.) Not bad enough to get them the swift cancellation many are rooting for (particularly “Outsourced,” since it took the spot of “Parks and Recreation”), but their downward trends suggest neither is a long-term answer.
“The Defenders” (CBS) & “Chase” (NBC): Not doing as poorly as some of the shows that have been canceled, but not doing especially well, either, and dipping.
“but nobody watches FOX on Fridays”
We’ve seen enough FOX shows go there to die (Doll House, Sarah Conner) you would think they would remember
I’m watching both Feces and Outsourced. I have not yet seen ep 3 of Out, but I actually liked ep 2. Maybe I’m just simple. I’m not a fan of The Shat and the sitcommy parts are somwhat boring, but I’m hoping there will be a bit more tech (loved Ed getting excited over IMs). I didn’t like the twitter feed but I did like the book.
I’m Committed to JF and JC though I wish their original joint series had “made it.” Also, I got to see one of my favorite eps of Almost Perfect over at Ken Levine’s blog, this morning, before the I Hate Katherine Heigl reponses started flowing in off an old post.
I love how S&#t my Dad says has been shortened to a word not even in its title- Feces.
Outsourced is hilarious and I think it might be savaged more for racism (and bumping the wonderful Parks and Recreation) than actual content. As an first-generation Indian myself I enjoyed it very much, and last night I got my uncle (an original-generation Indian) to watch it on Comcast On Demand and he loved it and immediately watched episodes two and three.
Anonymoose, I find your opinion of “Outsourced” very interesting. I am white and have worked with lots and lots of people from both India and Pakistan, and I found the small part of the first episode that I caught wildly offensive. Unfortunately for the producers of Outsourced, most people can’t separate the “actual content” from the racism, because most of the content DOES seem to rely on ridiculous stereotypes and racist buffoonery.
Still, hilarious that the white person (me) is offended and the Indian person (you) thinks it’s a scream.
Ah, I was hoping for some even direr news on Feces and Outsourced. I can’t wait for them to be canceled.
When is Parks scheduled to be back (and on what day?), if Outsourced – god forbid – manages to hang on?
How is Terriers doing? It’s probably my favorite new show of the fall.
P&R is not scheduled as of yet.
Can’t leave cable out of this equation. The biggest story of this fall is that cable is triumphing both creatively, and increasingly in key ratings demographics (i.e., Sons of Anarchy). HBO successfully launching Boardwalk is a landmark moment, because it established that they’re back in the game against FX and AMC.
Brutal list. I wouldn’t watch a single one of these pathetic shows.
I really wanted to like Undercovers, but episode 3 was the “that’s it for me” point. (And it was actually an improvement over episode 2.) The leads are attractive, but have zero on screen charisma (particularly Boris,) the sidekicks are painfully annoying, and the storylines are completely unoriginal.
Running Wilde is also on its last legs for me, but I’m giving it a couple of more weeks before I officially dump it. Not only is it a letdown for AD fans, but it’s just a bad show in general.
The other show I’m thisclose to dropping is The Big C. I enjoyed the pilot and I love Laura Linney, but every aspect of the show is awful. I would have already dropped it, but it got a temporary reprieve when Idris Elba showed up. But then he wasn’t in the last episode and it was terrible once again. Next week’s Cynthia Nixon installment will determine whether I drop it now or stick it out until the end of the first season.
Wow, I’m glad I’m not alone in disliking The Big C. I’m also a big fan of Laura Linney, but dropped this show after five episodes.
For some reason, I just didn’t emphasize for, or care about, any of the characters (except the doctor). Great acting talent, but very poorly written in my opinion.
The failure of Undercovers is magnified because it’s in a timeslot where there’s not another drama/action show (I also think NBC wasn’t expecting Survivor to hold up as well as it has in moving slots). Contrast with No Ordinary Family, which seems to be finding an audience despite being against NCIS and Glee.
As for “Good Guys,” its other problem is that it’s not really a fit for Fox–it’s too broad and comic for a network that prides itself on dark and edgy. It’s a perfect fit in every way for USA, though–pair it with White Collar, and you’ve got a fun two hour block–wonder if USA will try, given their relationship with Nix.
Fox is “dark and edgy”? News to me. There is no such thing as a “dark and edgy” show on network TV, and yes, that includes Homicide, which was as light and sugary as a stick of cotton candy.
“The Good Guys” is too broad and comic for a ALL the broadcast networks.
Should have been on USA from the start as it’s a very good show (just very different from the traditional big network cop-comedy show template… just like ABC’s short-lived “The Unusuals”).
Surprised no mention of Sons of Anarchy as a winner, show is off to a strong start and already re-newed.
im a massive tv nerd and did not add one of these shows to my watch list.
the only new show im watching (not counting boardwalk empire which im waiting to get hbo on) is terriers…and less than 500k watched that last week.
the fact is network tv is horrendous outside of a few comedies and cable dramas, which are generally good, have such a small reach it becomes difficult to guess and assess what their ratings even mean and if they substantiate into anything.
in a long winded way, im saying that they should bring party down back. where is party down. i want to see party down. damnit.
We seem to be twins. Watching Terriers, waiting on Boardwalk Empire, and crushed by Party Down’s cancelation.
Now… do you watch Community, 30 Rock and Mad Men?
yes, yes and yes.
I’ve been subjecting myself to “Outsourced”, partly out of curiosity and partly out of defiance to the outsized criticism that’s been heaped on it. I think it’s starting to find it’s legs a bit. The third episode was actually OK. I did get a few chuckles as a reward for sitting through it. I’ll monitor it on Hulu and report back if there are appropriate posts.
I think you’re a bit off base on Mike and Molly, another show I’m following online out of curiosity. BBT is a huge show. Any show that replaces it would see a significant ratings drop. As for the show itself, it’s pretty cute. It’s not really laugh out loud funny, but there’s a good number of smiles. Thankfully they’ve dialed back the fat jokes, which are certainly not funny. The leads are fun to watch, they have good chemistry and I’m a sucker for romance, so I’ll be following this one for a while to see how it progresses.
I’m not a big tv watcher, but I always turn in to something if the buzz is good. Unfortunately for this season, the buzz hasn’t been worth it, and all the stuff I tuned in to see (Hawaii 5-0, Lone Star, and a few others) didn’t tempt me to watch them again. And yet, I find Mike and Molly old-fashioned and kind of charming. That’s one I’ve been watching on CBS.com. Who knew? I think Melissa McCarthy is absolutely adorable, and I think the writers, despite the fact jokes, have an affection for the two leads, and that shows through the story lines (and sometimes hackneyed jokes). And I seriously love the actress who plays the sister.
I love THE GOOD GUYS. I didn’t know they just moved HUMAN TARGET. Guess it lucked out with LONESTAR gone. I really hope THE GOOD GUYS gets a miracle, because it’s definitely funny and worth watching. Wish I knew how to get more people to tune in. I had a sinking feeling when FOX moved it to Fridays. I know it’s their particular “graveyard.”
So far, I really like THE EVENT. Hope it makes it, too. At least for a while longer. It gets Jason Ritter a lot of TV face time, and that would be reason enough for the time being.
I can only hope that since this year has had zero new breakout shows, it will mean a bunch of good stuff next year or maybe even mid season this year.
>>”Rocky Horror Picture Show” episode of “Glee”
Clearly, the existence of this begs notice for “America” under the “Losers” category.
Like the other comments, I haven’t watched ANY of the shows on the list. I can smell a dog a mile away at this point. Ironically, “Terriers” on FX and “Boardwalk Empire” are the only new shows I’ve watched–both solid hours of TV. Cable is where it’s at!
It seems that COMMUNITY belongs on the Winners list because it’s still bringing in a nice bloc of desirable-demographic viewers, although it’s getting sandlblasted in overall ratings by TBBT (as forecast).
Ben – “Community” drew under 4.3 million viewers this week and a 1.7 rating in the 18-49 demo. “Chase,” which Alan generously put in the “Too Soon To Tell” category, averaged 5.8+ million viewers and the same demo rating.
Cherish “Community.” It’s unquestionably one of my favorite comedies (and favorite shows) on TV. But it remains on the air because of NBC’s kindness and NBC’s ineptitude elsewhere…
Sorry…
-Daniel
Dan – You just verbalized what I’ve been fearing. Dan Harmon’s tweets on Thursday clued me in that they might be on the bubble. Goddamnit, I wish people had brains and taste. *deep sigh*
They need to move it the heck away from TBBT. Everybody, I mean everybody, I have tried to get to watch it watches TBBT and henceforth no community.
I’m not sure it’s not too late to get people to watch Community but I can’t think of another show on Television with as much potential crossover audience.
Call me crazy, but I find Outsourced to be pretty darn funny!
Really nice job on this but with all due respect, I think MIKE AND MOLLY is in better or as good shape than/as Hawaii. It had a 4.0 this week out of a 4.5 lead in. No one expected it to get what TBBT was last year but considering it is holding most of 2.5 Men against DWTS that is all anyone can really hope for after 3 weeks. The fact that it went up a tenth this week even as its lead in was down at least .3 puts it in even more in the positive column. HAWAII 5-0 was supposed to be the big hit (it had the name recognition, the massive promotion, the good reviews) and it got a 3.5 against much weaker competition (down again a tenth not up like M&M). If you’re gonna put that in the winner spot, M&M certainly should join it there.
I must be on a cop show kick because I have only been watching Blue Bloods, Detroit 187 and Good Guys out of that list. I find networks don’t try hard on Fridays and while Blue Bloods isn’t spectacular, it’s pretty decent, since I don’t watch any of the L&Os and CSIs.
I also think that Detroit 187 improved in the second episode and has gotten better. Michael Imperioli is pretty good and the local references are getting better. It’s also much more obvious that they are actually filming this in Detroit and not Atlanta as they did in the pilot. I grew up in Windsor and went to Detroit enough to know that Atlanta cannot really pass for Detroit. I have also read articles in the Free Press and this show is doing spectacularly well in the Detroit market, so it’s definitely getting local support.
D187 is all over the place most of the time, but the moments that hit are good enough to more than make up for the erratic nature of the show. The one-cop-against-big-conspiracy arc they set up in the last episode seemed tired to me, but some of the beats the show hit on the way to that climactic scene were goosebump-inducing. The chase scenes, the hitman interrogation, the splendid location shots… even the hackneyed showdown in the fancy restaurant was redeemed by the Stevie Wonder needledrop at the end.
Just looked up the numbers to substantiate my point.
Mon Sep 27th final numbers 2.5 Men – 4.8, M&M 3.7, H50 -3.6
This past Mon 2.5 Men – 4.5, M&M 3.9 (not 4.0 like i said originally) and H50 – 3.5
So while the lead in was .3 lower M&M went up .2. I would assume any network would crave that for week 3 in todays climate
Hope the Defenders pull it out. It’s a remarkably fun show.
Also, Chuck is holding its line pretty well, which is nice.
I really like Running Wilde, I hope it gets a few more viewers
My hope is that Fox switches the time slots for Raising Hope and Running Wilde. That way the people who want to watch Raising Hope (the higher rated show) might be forced to watch Running Wilde and find it funny.
Tausif – Given the drop-off between “Glee” and “Raising Hope,” I don’t think FOX has any evidence that “Raising Hope” has any need-to-see factor that could allow it to stand on its own. At least not after three episodes… And even then, I’m not sure there’s much evidence that you can force viewers to watch one comedy they don’t like to get to a comedy they do…
And hmmm… That’s some mighty odd spam up there from “Caroliner.” Or I *think* it’s spam? Maybe I’m just too dumb to get the joke?
-Daniel
Witness the wrath of Caroliner:
[www.youtube.com]
I know this is basically speculation and a it’s not much to go on (and I know it’s a little off-topic since it’s regarding a cable show, but still…), according to a new casting call out, Rubicon has been renewed for a second season:
“Rubicon (Drama, AMC) A think-tank analyst comes to the realization that his colleagues are not who he thought they were and may be a part of a covert organization secretly manipulating world politics and affairs. James Badge Dale stars. Casting: Avy Kaufman Casting, 180 Varick St., 16th Fl., New York, NY 10014. Premiered Aug. 1. Renewed.”
[www.backstage.com]
Now again, basing potentially awesome news like this on a casting call is probably negligent at best, but maybe, just maybe, it could be a glimmer of hope where hope is sorely needed.
This is all over the internet now, from the same source. The more I see of it the more skeptical I am, especially with no official announcement. Still, it’s nice to hope.
29 minutes till Rubicon…
I hate to admit this – but Outsources isn’t that bad anymore. I could actually stand watching this week’s episode.
Tommy: I like Outsourced too, it’s pretty funny. We can be crazy together.
Self-deception is postively rampant in human society.
I also kind of like Outsourced – which surprised me given the reviews. I think it’s possible that it will find it’s way as the 3rd episode was pretty good I thought. But then again I really like all the Thursday NBC comedies including P&R.
Wanted to like Running Wilde for many reasons but it was awful- Liked lone Star, love Terriers, like Raising Hope, and would watch Undercovers and Chase because I like the casts on both.
I never really understood why NBC picked up Undercovers in the first place. They already had a spy dramedy (Chuck) that was struggling in spite of a rabid fan base and critical praise.
I regard every additional episode of Chuck and Community as a gift since both are in brutal time slots. The only reason either of them is still on the air is because NBC is in such trouble.
I’m avoiding Outsourced like the plague. I’ve lost work to outsourcing and it hits a little too close to home.
I wanted to like Running Wilde – it has such an amazing pedigree – but I just can’t. I’ve watched every episode that has aired so far but will be skipping it from this point on.
I’ve been pleasantly surprised by Raising Hope; it isn’t nearly as dreadful as I thought it would be after reading the premise. Glad I tuned in to see Martha Plimpton and Garrett Dilahunt.
I’m glad Supernatural is doing well on its new night. The new season is a definite improvement over the last. In fact, if you haven’t watched in the past, now might be a not bad time to start since it’s rebooting itself somewhat.
Finally, I’m very concerned about the future of the excellent Terriers. If you’re a fan of Veronica Mars, give it a try. It’s oddly similar even though the main characters are quite different on the surface.
It’s the name! That damned name is preventing people to watch Terriers. It’s one of the few shows I’m watching on Hulu (a week later than it’s release date, which is freaking irritating, but that’s what happens when you only pay for basic cable). It’s going to get canceled, I know it, and it’s the most intriguing new show I’ve seen in ages. Grr.
@erinpayton I completely agree. I’m afraid it was the victim of a bad name and an even worse marketing campaign. People didn’t really understand what was being presented. Oh, well. I’ll just treasure what we do get.
I remember seeing promos a while back for it on FX that just featured a dog trying to dig something out of the sand, something like that, and the name Terriers. What else could I think but that it would be a show related to dogs? Of course, I discovered later it was not, but I’m sure a lot of others didn’t.
Yep, there’s a good reason FX didn’t go with The Shield’s original title; The Barn.
“Lone Star” should have been on FX. It would have still been on the air.
I’m watching, and enjoying “Hawaii Five-0”, and “Nikita”. Both are flawed, but rather entertaining.
I’ve watched the first two eps of “Blue Bloods”. Unless things pick-up, I’ll have to bail on this one.
I’m watching “Undercovers”. Trying to support a show that feature’s my peeps as the leads, but it leaves a lot be desired. It’ll be canceled in the near future.
For the most part, the new network drama’s, and comedies have en unappealing. Cable is running circles around them right now (they have been years now), high-lighted by the quality of “Boardwalk Empire”, and “Terriers”.
Look forward to the return of “Human Target”. Thank God it’s getting moved to Wednesday nights. The show should survive the season now.
There is still a chance FX will pick up Lone Star. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for it. That show deserves at least chance to find an audience and grow.
You can uncross your fingers. There is absolutely no chance FX would pick it up. They have never, in their history, picked up a failed FOX show. It’s just not how their business model works. “Lone Star” is dead. Sorry.
You should put Supernatural an Smallville on the Winners collum, they were moved to Fridays and are thriving (in the CW ratings reality)
I really hope Detroit 187 and The Event make it, I’m hooked and would hate not to see it continue.
I hope “No Ordinary Family” gets a full season order. It’s kind of silly but the story is somewhat interesting. Not to mention that watching Darla run in slo-mo is really *hot*!!
I’m happily watching Hawaii Five-O each week and will continue to do so. Character development is critical to any show and hopefully, we’ll get a lot more background on Steve McGarrett and the rest of the team soon.
I’ve been watching Detroit 187 hoping that it would show the true character of Detroit, but I’ve been disappointed. It’s like New York police officers moved to Detroit. No one on the show even sounds like they’re from Detroit, or even from Michigan. I’d like to see the show succeed, but the stories or characters haven’t grabbed me yet because the the show is too generic. It could actually be “anywhere USA,” instead of Detroit.