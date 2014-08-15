Emmy Predictions 2014: Outstanding comedy/drama writing

Because it’s NBC’s turn to air the Primetime Emmy Awards this year, and because the Peacock would understandably rather air its lucrative Sunday night NFL package in September, the ceremony will take place in late August again. And as an added wrinkle, this year’s ceremony will actually happen on a Monday, August 25 at 8 p.m., with Seth Meyers hosting.
Between now and then, Dan and I will be making our picks for both who should and will win many of the major categories – if you’re wagering, keep in mind that Dan tends to be much better at predicting the winners than I am, but also that he was just as flummoxed as I by last year’s winners like Jeff Daniels, Merritt Wever and Bobby Cannavale – continuing with our look at the comedy and drama series writing categories.
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
“Episodes,” “Episode 305” – David Crane & Jeffrey Klarik
“Louie,” “So Did the Fat Lady” – Louis C.K.
“Orange Is the New Black,” “I Wasn’t Ready (Pilot)” – Liz Friedman & Jenji Kohan
“Silicon Valley,” “Optimal Tip-to-Tip Efficiency” – Alec Berg
“Veep,” “Special Relationship” – Simon Blackwell & Tony Roche & Armando Iannucci
Should win
Alan’s pick: As with comedy directing, you have several shows nominated for something other than their best eligible episodes. Still, you have to work with what’s available. Of these, “Silicon Valley” has the single funniest scene (the pornographic brainstorming session that provides the episode with its title) but has problems overall (the limp romance storyline), while “Veep” is probably more consistently funny. The “Orange” pilot does an impressive job of introducing us to Piper and the world of the prison, even if later episodes would be able to do even more on top of that foundation, and that “Louie” tells a satisfying and touching story about Louie having his horizons widened for him. (The “Episodes” nominee is, coincidentally, the one episode of the season I saw, and… I still do not like “Episodes.”) Again, I’d like to see some other episodes nominated here instead, but of these, “So Did The Fat Lady” is the only one I liked without reservations.
Dan’s pick: Like Alan, “305” was the only “Episodes” episode I watched this season — it was the TCA press tour episode — but it certainly doesn’t deserve to win. “So Did the Fat Lady” was yet another not-exactly-optimal episode selection for Louis C.K. While “I Wasn’t Ready” is a really good episode of TV-or-whatever-it-is, it’s decidedly Piper-centric to the point that I think it’s barely reflective of what would eventually make “Orange Is The New Black” so great. “Special Relationship” is a very fine episode of “Veep,” though it’s another episode that I probably wouldn’t have chosen as a season peak. The only episode in this category that is, to me, indisputably the season high for its respective show is “Optimal Tip-to-Tip Efficiency” and crediting it only with that one title scene is like saying that Andre the Giant was big. No. He was GIANT. The title scene in one of the most intricate and intelligently crafted dirty jokes ever told in any medium and it would be Emmy-worthy for the construction of that joke alone. But please. Let’s not forget about Jared walking the streets pitching possible pivoted uses for Pied Piper. I’m not sure that any escalating joke on TV made me laugh harder this year. And Richard’s presentation was a highlight as well. [Alan adds: Okay, fine. I went back and watched “Optimal Tip-to-Tip Efficency,” and it is more than just that one brilliant scene. “Which one? Which one? Which one?”]
Will win
Alan’s pick: Emmy voters tend to like pilot scripts, and “Orange” has the only one in the category, in addition to the other momentum the show brings into the night. It’s also possible that the comedy side of the Emmy telecast turns into a prolonged celebration of “Veep,” but otherwise, “I Wasn’t Ready” seems the obvious frontrunner.
Dan’s pick: This feels like a really easy place to recognize “Orange Is The New Black.” Yes, I suspect it’ll win a few other Emmys as well and it could theoretically win the whole enchilada, but this is a total no-pressure trophy to give as recognition of what Jenji Kohan and company have accomplished. But I think “Silicon Valley” feels like the spoiler. It obviously has support, as you can see from the Comedy Series nomination, but it isn’t going to win that. If voters figure that “Orange” will win other things, that Julia Louis-Dreyfus will be a representative winner for “Veep,” that “Louie” has already won plenty of things and that nobody will suffer if “Episodes” gets shot out, this could be the only place to recognize “Silicon Valley.” Still, my prediction would be “Orange.”
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
“Breaking Bad,” “Felina” – Vince Gilligan
“Breaking Bad,” “Ozymandias” – Moira Walley-Beckett
“Game of Thrones,” “The Children” – David Benioff & D.B. Weiss
“House of Cards,” “Chapter 14” -Beau Willimon
“True Detective,” “The Secret Fate of All Life” – Nic Pizzolatto
Should win
Alan’s pick: “Ozymandias.” That was easy.
What? You want more of an explanation about honoring not only the best “Breaking Bad” episode of all, but one of the great hours in the history of dramatic television? Look, “The Secret Fate of All Life” was probably the best-written “True Detective” episode, and… “The Children” is not the “Thrones” season 4 script I’d have submitted were I Benioff & Weiss, and… no, there’s really no thought required on this one, even though “Felina” has several exceptional moments of its own.
Dan’s pick: It’s really hard for me to look at that list and see “Chapter 14” there and ponder the absence of episodes from “Mad Men,” “The Americans,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “Good Wife” among several options. And, for me, I can’t see the logic of “The Children” taking that “Game of Thrones” slot instead of “The Lion and the Rose” or “The Laws of Gods and Men” or “The Mountain and the Viper.” The other three slots are probably a very good representation of the year’s best dramatic writing and I would not be unhappy with a win for any of them. Gilligan gets special degree-of-difficulty points for how smoothly he landed “Breaking Bad.” “Felina” isn’t a perfect finale, but it’s pretty much impossible to craft a perfect finale given audience expectations these days, so he delivered the best we had any right to expect. But yeah. “Ozymandias” was the year’s best single episode of television and it would be terrific to honor it in one of the many categories in which it deserves to be honored (especially since Rian Johnson won’t get a chance to win for directing the episode).
Will win
Alan’s pick: Here’s one where “Breaking Bad” might have been better off with the one nomination, as I can imagine some voters choosing “Ozymandias” for its obvious greatness, some choosing “Felina” to honor Gilligan (and because many people really did love how the series ended), and Pizzolatto slipping ahead due to vote-splitting. But I’ll guess that after the voters watch all five nominated episodes, they give Walley-Beckett a trip to the podium.
Dan’s pick: Will Nic Pizzolatto be hurt by his recent THR interview and by tempest-in-a-teapot scandals about plagiarism? My hunch? A *very* little. But I think this category will be a very tight race between Pizzolatto, Gilligan and Walley-Beckett and if a dozen people decide that Pizzolatto had grown too big for his britches and that they’d rather honor the consummately humble Gilligan? That might make a difference. Basically, this comes down to several tiers: Has the “True Detective” moment passed and is “Breaking Bad” going to dominate as we all expected it to last fall? If so, will there be a desire to spread the wealth among the “Breaking Bad” talent or will their be a desire to really, really, really reward Vince Gilligan? I don’t think voters are going to let Gilligan go home without an individual Emmy. The problem is, I already made a stupid prediction and said that Gilligan was going to lose the directing Emmy. So… “Felina” is your winner by a logic I only barely understand.
“The Laws of Gods and Men” and “The Lion and The Rose” weren’t written by Benioff & Weiss so they weren’t going to submit those episodes in this category. These nominations were released before the GOT finale, so I wonder if the producers thought “The Children” was going to be better than it actually was.
I think you mean the ballots came out before the GOT finale aired, because by the time the nominations were annunced, the finale had already aired…
Television has changed so much in the past few years. I can’t figure what category is what any more. I certainly can’t compare shows with each other. So I’m throwing my hands up and will tune in just out of curiosity. At this point in time I don’t envy your task.
Comedy Writing
Should Win: Alec Berg for Silicon Valley, “Optimal Tip-to-Tip Efficiency”. Veep might have had a slightly better overall season that Silicon Valley, but Special Relationship wasn’t my favorite episode of the season. Optimal-Tip-to-Tip Efficiency was the best Silicon Valley episode, and one of the funniest TV episodes that I’ve seen all year.
Will Win: Liz Friedman & Jenji Kohan for OITNB, “I Wasn’t Ready”. As Alan and Dan said, Emmy voters just LOVE pilots, and this is an easy way to honor OITNB. I initially thought that “So Did The Fat Lady” would be the frontrunner, but people seem to be a bit cooler on Louie this year. “Special Relationship” could take it if Veep sweeps through the comedy field, and “Optimal Tip-to-Tip Efficiency” could surprise if they want to honor Silicon Valley, which isn’t likely to get anything else. Episodes has no chance.
Drama Writing
Should Win: Moira Walley-Beckett for Breaking Bad, “Ozymandias”. This is an easy call. With Rian Johnson having been snubbed for Directing, it will be insane if the voters don’t provide some form of individual recognition for the perhaps the best and most acclaimed episode of television in memory. In another year, Vince Gilligan, Nic Pizzolatto, and David Benioff and Dan Weiss would be supremely deserving winners (unlike Alan and Dan, I absolutely loved “The Children”, although I’ll concede that the script probably wasn’t its single most award-worthy aspect). But not this year. This year belongs to “Ozymandias”.
Will Win: “Ozymandias”. It’s far from a slam dunk, as the desire to personally reward Gilligan will certainly be high, and Pizzolatto could absolutely take this if there’s sufficient vote splitting. But, perhaps naively, I’m trusting that quality will win out and that voters will honor the episode that Gilligan himself has called “the best episode that we will ever do”.
I’m curious, do the people voting in this category get copies of the script, or do they just watch the episode?
Anyway, for me this is “Optimal Tip-to-Tip Efficiency” and “Ozymandias” and I don’t think it’s particularly close, even if I like some of the others in these categories.
That was a great description Dan. “Optimal Tip-to-Tip Efficiency” is brilliant.
I love Episodes!!! Alan you are missing the jokes…but to each his own opinion!!!
Optimal Tip to Tip Efficiency might have the funniest scene I’ve ever watched on TV. I don’t even care about how well the rest of the ep was written.
Ozymandias is the easy winner there. I agree with an earlier post that there were eps of GoT that were far better to nominate in this category.
I wonder if Ozymandias doesn’t win–but it really should–how much a factor it being written by the category’s only woman would be.
I watched every episode of Silicon Valley was while not underwhelmed – i was not blown away until the season finale and “Optimal Tip to Tip Efficiency” – it was brilliant from beginning to end. I now am looking forward to next season and I do not doubt that it should win. Orange is the New Black should NOT be in the comedy category – create a dramedy category but its not Ha Ha funny most times it pathos or even downright sad. In the days of I Love Lucy and the Honeymooners – comedy was laugh out loud funny – that is not Orange is the New Black – otherwise you could put Breaking Bad in Comedy for all the funny moments it had.
I still don’t really quite understand how Ozymandias isn’t a nominee.
COME ON
If Orange is the New Black wins Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, it will make history as the first time an hour-long show wins this episode (not counting some one-hour specials of half-hour comedies that have won this award). I’m not sure if that will work against it here or not, since this award favors half-hour shows. It would also be only the second hour-long show to win Outstanding Comedy Series if it wins there (the first was Ally McBeal in 1999) and only the second show from a network outside the primetime networks (ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox) to win (the first was HBO’s Sex and the City). Just wanted to throw that out there (it would still be a history-making win for being a Netflix show, just pointing out how many records it would break for an organization that gets complacent)…
Quick question. Why can Louie C.K. only be nominated for one writing and directing emmy in each category
Each writer and director can only submit one episode on which they have sole credit, though they’re allowed to submit more if they have a shared credit. That’s why in years past, Matt Weiner would have multiple writing nominations, since he had shared credit on most Mad Men scripts. But CK directs every episode of Louie, and I believe this season’s finale was the first time he had a shared credit (with Pamela Adlon). So technically, he could have submitted two scripts this year for nomination, but he chose not to.
Thanks that helps clear up a few things. I’ve always looked at the ballots and wondered why he did not submit more episodes for consideration. I understand why the rule was put into place, but it would be cool to see someone like Louie C.K. be able to get a couple nominations because he is deserving of them. Especially in a year like this when they nominate and Episodes episode.
Actually, Alan, Louis CK had a shared credit with Pamela Adlon last year on Daddy’s Girlfriend, Part 1 (for which they both were nominated, even though Adlon’s was a story credit). I can’t remember if he submitted more than one episode last year, though…
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Will Win: Liz Friedman & Jenji Kohan- “I Wasn’t Ready (Pilot)”- “Orange is the New Black”
Could Win: Louie C.K.-“So Did the Fat Lady”-“Louie”
Should Win: Louie C.K.-“So Did the Fat Lady”-“Louie”
Should of Been Nominated: A “Parks and Recreation” episode
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Will Win: Moira Walley-Beckett-“Ozymandias”- “Breaking Bad”
Could Win: “Nic Pizzolatto-“The Secret Fate of All Life”-“True Detective”
Should Win: Moira Walley-Beckett-“Ozymandias”- “Breaking Bad”
Should of Been Nominated: Any “The Americans” episode
“Ozymandias is just to important and big of an episode to loose, and i think the emmy voters will realize that. Of course my personal pick would be “Ozymandias”. It was the best episode of Breaking Bad and one of the best TV episodes of all time. If any other episode were to win it would probably be the True Detective episode. it was the one of the best True Detective Episodes and if True Detective has a massively big night then i could maybe just slightly see it beating “Ozymandias”. I would also like to quickly mention how just like in other categories “The Americans” was sadly snubbed in the writing categories even though the writing continues to stay strong on that wonderful show. i would have loved to have seen any episode nominated just because it truly deserves to be recognized here.
True Detective was pretentious bullshit with a baloney finale.