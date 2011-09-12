Emmys ’11 Predictions: Comedy & Drama Lead Actress

The 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards are on September 18th, and it’s time once again for Fienberg and I to discuss whom we think should and will win(*) some of the major categories. We’re continuing to double up categories in order to finish in time, this time with the two Outstanding Lead Actress categories, for both comedy and drama.
(*) As always, we remind you we do not have impressive track records at prognostication. Place your wagers (or, preferably not) accordingly.
Your comedy nominees:
Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”
Tina Fey, “30 Rock”
Laura Linney, “The Big C”
Melissa McCarthy, “Mike & Molly”
Martha Plimpton, “Raising Hope”
Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”
Should win
Alan’s pick: Poehler. Easy. She’s the star of TV’s best, funniest comedy, and one that’s largely held together by her force of personality and her ability to be whatever the show needs her in any given episode and moment, whether it’s a flu-addled lunatic or Ron Effing Swanson’s straight woman. She obviously doesn’t have to handle moments as dramatic as what the Showtime actresses get, but part of why “Parks” is so great is because of the warmth and humanity that she gives to Leslie Knope. I like every other actress in this category (even if I don’t like all of their shows), but Poehler.
Dan’s pick: Oh, “Flu Season.” The year’s best comedic half-hour is also an absolutely tremendous showcase for Poehler, who would be my pick to win this category, especially with the peculiar shunning of former winner Toni Collette for the dark and disturbing third season of “United States of Tara.” But it’s a pretty good category across-the-board, including Linney’s tragic-comic work in the “Big C” pilot and Fey’s great turn in “Double-Edged Sword.”
Will win
Alan’s pick: The consensus seems to be that Linney will be the third straight Showtime winner, and certainly “The Big C” pilot gives her a lot to do and a large range of emotions to play, and play well. On the other hand, there seems to be some pushback against all these Showtime series that aren’t especially funny being eligible in the comedy categories (none were nominated for best comedy, and only Falco and Linney were nominated for their acting), and I wouldn’t be shocked to see voters go for a more purely comic performance, whether it’s Poehler in “Flu Season” or Fey’s epic break-up with Matt Damon’s character. Since I’m not sure, and since my own prognostication skills are weak in general, I’ll swim with the tide and go Linney.
Dan’s pick: I’ll let Sepinwall rationalize and eventually circle back to the inevitable: Linney is going to win. And you know what? That’s just fine by me, even if I’d prefer to see Poehler get the recognition.
And your drama nominees:
Kathy Bates, “Harry’s Law”
Connie Britton, “Friday Night Lights”
Mireille Enos, “The Killing”
Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: SVU”
Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”
Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”
Should win
Alan’s pick: Moss. Go watch her duet for the ages with Jon Hamm in “The Suitcase.” Then watch her versatility and power and growth in “The Beautiful Girls,” “Waldorf Stories” and “Tomorrowland.” Then good luck convincing me anybody else – yes, including Mrs. Coach and Alicia Florrick – deserve this one.
Dan’s pick: This category contains a lot of very good work. It also contains Kathy Bates in “Harry’s Law.” But even the sometimes maligned Mireille Enos ended up with a spectacular submission episode in the two-hander “Missing,” the only bright spot (for me) in the second half of the “Killing” season. Normally I would go with Connie Britton, who should have several Emmys on her shelf already for “Friday Night Lights” and could just as easily get another for the “FNL” finale. But that would ignore the power of “The Suitcase.”
Will win
Alan’s pick: I’m having a hard time believing that anyone will see “The Suitcase” and vote for anybody else. On the other hand, Margulies (who has a very good, if sub-“Suitcase,” submission episode in the one where Alicia finds out about Peter and Kalinda) seemed the overwhelming favorite last year and didn’t win, and sometimes the Emmys are a year late on things.
Dan’s pick: Wait. So which is your prediction, Alan? Be decisive! I think Margulies wins after last year’s weird Kyra Sedgwick triumph, which was then followed by this year’s weird Kyra Sedgwick snubbing.
Alan’s pick, take two: Moss. Sorry if I wasn’t clear enough earlier. I just don’t think the “will” is as much of a rout as the “should.”
What do you think?
I should add that we wrote all these prediction posts last week, before the Creative Arts Emmys. Paul McCrane’s win for guest actor in a drama (over more famous people like Michael J. Fox) was a reminder of just how deep the Academy’s love for David E. Kelley shows goes, which means we should never count out Kathy Bates to beat Moss, Margulies, etc.
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
As much as the academy inexplicably loves David Kelley, even at his worst, it just as inexplicably and unfairly hates the much better David Simon, no matter how good his stuff is. I’m still pissed that Khandi Alexander and Melissa Leo aren’t up there — they should have been, for two years running.
I’m not sure I understand the reasoning for why The Suitcase is so much better than everything else that the actors in it should win everything. I thought it was definitely a very good episode of TV, and maybe it’s because I watched it after everyone gushed about it, but it never hit me as amazing in the same way as Two Cathedrals, or The Body, or the entire second half of the 4th season of The Wire.
Again, I think it was a very good episode of TV, and that both actors were very good and deserve their nominations wholeheartedly. They might even deserve the wins, though probably not by the margins people are claiming.
I’m just not sure why it’s achieved such a holy status, both here and with other critics.
Well, I would say the obvious answer is the exact one you alluded to in your post, because you watched it after everyone gushed about it, and your expectations were too high and/or you’re a contrarian.
But also, you’re absolutely right that it’s not as good as the second half of s4 of the Wire, but as Bill Simmons once said, from the day Avon gets out of prison until the end of Final Grades, that’s the best sustained period of brilliance in the history of television, so that’s kind of an unrealistically high bar since “That’s Got His Own” and “Final Grades” aren’t on the bill this year.
Personally, I do think it’s worthy of the praise it gets, besides the power of the performances by Hamm and Moss in the episode, which should be more than enough to get them well-deserved Emmys(even though it makes me sad that Mrs. Coach will never get one… this is the one year out of the 5 where that’s actually correct), the episode was so powerful because it was almost 4 years in the making, building on the tension within the Don and Peggy relationship that had been there for the past three and a half seasons into a crescendo within that episode. If you’ve been watching Mad Men since the beginning, I really don’t see how someone could not see the brilliance of that episode, but to each his own I suppose.
Like I implied above, if Elizabeth Moss gets it, it’s because she doesn’t have Khandi Alexander competing against her. LaDonna would stomp all over Peggy on any day of the week.
I never understood the craze over Moss. I honestly think she is the weakest part of that show and I love the show. Maybe it’s because she works with Hamm and pales in comparison, but even when they don’t share a scene I never find myself liking her or rooting for her in any way.
I love Mad Men and especially “The Suitcase” but Moss is also much less the “lead actress” of that show than Margulies is on her show, which I could see working against her. Of course, it never worked against Moss’s old cast-mate Allison Janney, so…
Moss *should* win but yeah, I’d agree with the Emmys course-correcting things and going with Margulies, who in fairness chose the best of her episodes.
Linney should be a lock. Rightly or wrongly.
Dan – I really enjoy how often you mention the stellar Park and Rec episode “Flu Season”. I can’t even tell you how often I re-watched that episode on Hulu. With you on the team, I don’t feel like some lone obsessive fan!
You know until just this moment I never thought about this irony: one of (if not the) best funny and feel good half hours of TV of the year is titled “Flu Season”.
What is Marguiles’ submission episode? If it’s “In Sickness” (where she goes dragon lady on everyone involved with the affair) then she might pull an upset. Otherwise, I’d take Moss.
As I mentioned above, it’s the one where Alicia first finds out about the affair from the investigator.
