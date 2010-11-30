Exclusive: A message from the ‘Terriers’ creative team

The “Terriers” finale airs tomorrow night at 10 on FX. I’ve already sung the praises of this great, terribly underrated (in the literal sense) show, and before the finale airs, the show’s three main creative voices – Ted Griffin, Shawn Ryan and Tim Minear – wanted to say a few words of thanks to the audience, as well as offer some suggestions (beyond e-mailing your praise to user@fxnetworks.com) for making the show look good to FX:
Dear “Terriers” watchers,
On the eve of our season finale — and, as far as we know, it is a season finale — we wanted to thank you for tuning in and supporting the show and, most of all, for embracing Hank and Britt with such enthusiasm and devotion. We’re very proud of “Terriers” and are grateful/gratified it found an audience as intelligent, discerning and handsome as you. So, on behalf of all the actors and writers and directors and crew members and everyone who worked on the show, thanks. And we hope to do it again next year.
Ted Griffin & Shawn Ryan & Tim Minear
P.S. If you think of it, you might watch tomorrow’s episode LIVE if you can; it’s called (for no particular reason) “Hail Mary” and we hope you enjoy it. Also, if you happen to know a Nielsen family, this could be a great opportunity to reconnect by inviting yourself over to watch it at their place. Super too would be if when you got home after, you Hulu’d the show. Then gifted it via iTunes to everyone you love/can barely stand. Just a thought. It’s what our mothers are doing.
I’ve seen the finale. It’s great, and my review will be up moments after it finishes airing on the East Coast. Enjoy.
Been sending an email to FX every single day!
I’ve been doing that every 4 days or so. (I’m not sure why that’s the schedule I ended up following.) But I hope lots and lots and lots of people watch the finale (in however way that counts) and fingers crossed on this being just the season finale. Can’t wait to see it!
But whatever happens, Terriers, Ted Griffin, Shawn Ryan and Tim Minear you guys are all insanely handsome and awesome.
Awwwww….they think I’m handsome!
Can’t wait for the finale! Now back to bugging every single Twitter follower I have to WATCH THIS FREAKING AWESOME SHOW!
My last email to FX reminded them of a little show called “Hill Street Blues,” which (at the time) was the lowest rated television show ever to be renewed for a second season.
Just imagine how different the landscape of Television would be had Hill Street Blues been one-and-done.
Terriers is definitely a grandchild of Hill Street Blues, Shawn Ryan having been mentored by the late great Scott Brazil. I think it would be a beautiful way to honor the Brazil legacy, by renewing Terriers on the faith that the show has the ability to be as fearless, as important, and as Emmy-worthy as Hill Street Blues.
good point about Hill St. Blues, I hope it works. I have been emailing too, but haven’t seen any response- not even an automated acknowledgement.
Just when I thought I couldn’t love a show and it’s creators more, they had to go and be all sweet and grateful and stuff. N’awwwww.
I’ve been emailing FX and will try to bug as many people as possible to buy the episodes from iTunes, though a FX marathon would be nice as well.
If this show gets canceled, I’m going to lose it. There is WAY too much garbage on the air (Here’s looking at you, ‘Outsourced’) and it’s affecting some really great programs.
Serious question – why does it matter if I watch the show LIVE if I’m not a Neilsen family? Are viewing habits reported on a no-names basis by Tivo or Comcast?
This is a question I’ve been asking EVERY TIME a show I love is in perilous straits. I’d love to get a definitive response from Alan, b/c it drives me nuts. I want to know what it is that I can do so my watching counts, in the event I’m watching on my TV.
I second (third?) the request to hear this question answered.
–Shlomo
Me too, please.
Specifically, does it count as live viewing if you record it while you watch it or would I have to turn off the record?
Also, I would like to know if a show counts as “live” if my direcTV channel is focussed on a channel in the background while I’m watching something I recorded? I ask this because there are shows that I DO NOT want to add ratings to by accident.
If you want to make sure it counts, Hulu it and interact with the commercials when prompted.
It doesn’t matter AT ALL if what you watch on TV without being a Nielsen family. OF course, if you participate in some other phone research or something, that counts, but at the end of the day, what the Nielsen families watch is extrapolated out to reflect each market and the country.
I’m pretty sure Hulu counts a bit since they have traffic figures built right into it.
As I understand it, it does matter when you watch, even if you’re not a Nielsen family, because networks also have in-house reporting on viewership, which in turn they give to advertisers.
Poniewozik had a great blog post about this recently, which in itself links to a more detailed NY Mag article. They are both very interesting.
His final quote: “As for you, the viewer, for now here’s the best way to keep your favorite show on the air: be a young person, and watch TV like an old personâ€”live, with all the commercials.”
[tunedin.blogs.time.com]
The Poniewozik post doesn’t really address the question though, which I see as this:
When watching on TV, without use of a DVR, are only Nielsen viewers counted as “live” viewers?
Because if so, is it true that the only way in which I can be factored in as a TV (as opposed to online) viewer is to watch off my DVR within the next 24 hours (for the Live+1 ratings) or next week (for the Live+7 ratings)?
I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m getting nervous. Over a TV show. I have utter confidence this season finale will be amazing. So I have nervous jitters over watching it (I’m married w/ children, it’s not like I get excited for date night or anything) mixed with this dread they’re going to cancel it.
I just plan to fully enjoy this, email FX my support, keep telling my friends & family to watch this show live tomorrow a/o on Hulu (preferably over and over and over and . . .), and just hope FX gives it a second season and a great marketing to let this show grow and get the audience it so richly deserves.
If nothing else, my thanks to the creators for making such a great show. It’s amazing!
-Cheers
When was the last time you watched a TV show that didn’t just entertain you, engage you, impress you…but actually made you feel? Feel elated, feel gut-punched, feel like you’re fighting for underdogs and you want them to win? Terriers is that show for me and everyone I’ve introduced to the show. It’s championship work on every level, unfailingly human, without that all-too familiar veneer of bullshit that is so familiar to anyone with a screen.
Have been emailing FX on a daily basis! Love this show because it is intelligent, unlike most crap on television. If you are not watching, you have sorely missed out. Great acting from the entire cast.
Alan –
I noticed they’re pushing the iTunes route. Because we have a TiVO, we purchased the season on Amazon On Demand. Does our purchase go into the same pile, or is there something exclusive about iTunes views that matter to networks?
Alan, hitfixers… How does it work with iTunes?
I’m in England, so these sorts of Save Our Show campaigns always pass me by, because I can’t watch them live to bring in ratings, and I can’t even bug any of my friends to watch because they’re all in England too!
But if downloading from iTunes, even in England, will rack up a +1 on the ratings, I will totally do it. Will it count?
This show is far, FAR too good to be cancelled. I lost Rubicon, which was hard enough, but if both of my favourite new shows of the season go down the pan, I will be devastated.
Alex,
I’m in the same position as you: a UK resident who loves this show (and loved Rubicon also), but is in no position to help. I feel guilty about downloading it, but only because there’s no other option presented to me.
I can also safely say that Terriers is far and away my favourite show of this season – I actually think it’s better than Boardwalk Empire, and far better than The Walking Dead, both of which are getting a significantly greater number of viewers, and more press from critics (I’ve not counted Rubicon as it started way back in the summer, but if I could count it, it would be my second favourite after Terriers).
As previous commenters have stated, no other show has the ability to evoke such strong emotions in its audience, particularly after such a short time on the air. I don’t want to spoil other shows that started this season, but I care far less about the fate of Nucky Thompson or Rick Grimes than of Hank or Britt. Every episode has affected me in some strong way.
Best of luck to all those involved.
i’m also in the same position. i feel guilty about downloading it, but there’s no legal way to get it here in Canada, either! i do plan on redeeming myself for this sin by buying the season on blu-ray when it comes out, though!
Awww. Flattery will get you everywhere.
I won’t be able to watch it live, as I have an event tomorrow, and I don’t know any Nielsen families, so I don’t know how much help I’ll be. And will Hulu-ing really help? So far, everytime I’ve gone to Hulu (I’ve got a hinky DVR) I’ve been told I had to wait 8 days to see the latest episode. WHICH SUCKS.
But I’ve written to FX in the most eloquent and demographically-friendly words I have. And I will talk about this to everyone.
Fingers crossed!
Maybe you could turn your TV on to FX before you go out? That’s what I would do. :)
I will pass this post along to some Terriers fan communities…thank you Alan for everything you’ve done to promote and save this show. I wish you had a magic wand so you could make the shows that I love appear on my TV screen.
I had recorded all the episodes for the season and just started watching last week. About 4 episodes in and loving the show. It’s an interesting situation as I think it’s a tough show to promote- not too gritty, no foul language, no nudity- just great characterization and storyline if people would just give it the chance. Hopefully, they renew and the show gets some Golden Globe/Emmy love which will help people discover the show.
I never watch TV but this one is so exciting I can barely watch it on a weekend for lack of sleep. The actors are so convincing and the editing supreme. I have not been able to predict one thing that has happened on that show. It better be back next season.
my beef about hulu is they can only post terriers episodes 8 days after air and just host the last 5.
too bad since the show is trying to play catch-up with new viewers.
Same problem with On Demand via cable. A friend missed one episode so I kept checking On Demand for her. It never did air before the next weeks show. She doesn’t use computers so no other way to go. Drives me crazy.
It doesn’t make any sense to me. Wouldn’t they want people to be able to catch up. I understand posting a week later so people have an incentive to watch it live with the commercials but why make it available only after the next one airs. Why not the same day? Once I get behind I only watch On Demand…
They usually re-air the week’s episode on Friday, so you can watch the previous episode on Hulu on Thursday, then get caught up on Friday.
Yeah, I’ve been watching on Hulu (I don’t have cable), and having to wait a week to catch up has been annoying. But I just went and bought the last episode on iTunes so I can watch it faster and show my support.
I never watch TV but this one is so exciting I can barely watch it on a week night for lack of sleep. The actors are so convincing and the editing supreme. I have not been able to predict one thing that has happened on that show. It better be back next season.
Same reaction as the English chap really. Based in Europe and I watch the show in a ahem alternative way but this is the best show this year for certain. It would be such a shame if it got axed ( same with Rubicon by the way ). I wonder if FX has sold this show interbationally?. I keep my fingers crossed .
I’ll be watching live and will get it off iTunes. FX, please do the right thing and RENEW!
watching nfl at the weekend sadly summed up for me why shows like this are struggling: most watched comedy drama, new comedy and new drama and they are four shows that do not come close to comparing to something as good as terriers. so sad that shows like terriers last one or two seasons and generic stuff (such as 3 different versions of CSI) keep getting renewed year after year.
Boardwalk Empire and Terriers are the best shows on tv.
I second the poster who said he was nervous awaiting news on this show. Go figure.
Question: When do decisions like this typically come down? Right after the last show? Once they get the last show’s ratings? Is it like baseball managers, they’re canned the next day?
It took roughly over 2 weeks to hear about Rubicon. Seems like it would just depend on….not sure what, but each station probably has it’s own way of doing it.
I know I’ll be on Twitter every day checking for *good* news.
anyone ever met any family with a Nielson box?
No, I think it’s a big hoax!!!!!
Not yet, but I have filled out a diary before.
There are only 25,000 nationwide – 0.02% of tv households. The other 99.98% just don’t count.
When I was in my mid 20s (in the mid 90s), I had one. Each member of the household had a separate identity on the box, and you had to identify who was watching any particular show plus you could add guests. I was a huge Homicide fan and every time I watched it, I would add at least 3 guests — between the ages of 21 and 35 — just to help boost its ratings. I like to think it helped.
The larger markets have what are called “people meters”. Those are significantly more accurate than smaller markets which still use paper diaries and based almost entirely on recall (i.e. if you don’t fill it out as you watching TV, you just have to remember what you watch). It’s really a very flawed system, but it is all we have to go on.
Yep.
Between the people meters and paper diaries, they also have these boxes that just keep track of what’s being watched all of the time. It calls into headquarters every night after 3am. It doesn’t know how many people watch, though… Must assume the whole household.
I never had one, but I know they used to flash a light during shows at random intervals that you had to acknowledge to make sure you were really watching and not just tuning in at a friend’s request and leaving the room.
Alan, here’s my question: any word on when the show will start running from the beginning in repeats? Based on your reviews, I have wanted to watch, but didn’t want to jump in after it already started.
I really feel like I blew it with this one. I saw the premiere and really liked it, but somehow with all the new fall shows I just lost track of it. I’m going to start buying the oldest ones on iTunes. I hope it helps.
Re: “Nielson Families”… funny, I’ve never been a part of a ‘Nielson Family’, never known anyone who has and never known anyone who has known anyone who has. And this elusive species is instrumental in determining the fates of the shows that my family, my friends and I watch…. Doesn’t seem right.
I die inside every time I admit this… but when I was in high school, we got an invitation to be a Nielsen family. I guess I really didn’t understand how FREAKING AWESOME that would have been and the MIND-BLOWING POWER we could have wielded… and we just never got around to sending it in.
I rue it to this day. I think about contacting them and saying, “I know you don’t take people by request but you already wanted me! Please?”
I’m “comically small but fierce” in my loyalty, yes. But handsome? C’mon!
In all seriousness, my sincere thanks to the “Terriers” folks for my favorite new show of the year. Here’s hoping that there’s many more seasons to come. And also that we hear about renewal sooner rather than later. I’m getting an ulcer waiting for word.
There was a caller on the howard stern show yesterday that worked on terriers pleading for people to watch terriers so he wouldn’t lose his job. Howard like many others never heard of the show the caller said Donal Logue was in it, Howard went on to say how he’s doomed and an amazing actor but everything he’s on always does awful with the ratings, was pretty interesting.
These last few weeks I’ve made a point of tuning into FX before Terriers comes on even if I’m not watching it live. Never cared enough about a show to do that before.
I’m emailing FX but since I’m in Canada and actually can’t watch the show legally – and no, we can’t use Hulu in Canada – I don’t know if that helps at all.
Wow, not to be a downer but FX is announcing this as a “series finale” on Facebook. Certainly not an official stance or anything, but hardly heartening.
And now they’ve fixed it! That makes me oddly hopeful.
Terriers is AMAZING!! Best new show in a long time :)
Is the actor who plays Britt the singer of the theme song? it sounds like him.
I love this show and would be heartbroken if it is canceled. Please let it come back for a second season!!
I watch the show, I hulu it, I ordered it on itunes and I’ve written 3 emails to user@fxnetworks,com and will continue to do so. I am a robot-give me more to do !!!!!