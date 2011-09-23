Exclusive: The ‘House of Lies’ cast gets down in a new promo

Premiere week for the 2011-12 TV season isn’t officially over yet (it runs Monday-Sunday), but as you know if you’ve been reading my reviews, it hasn’t been the most inspiring batch of new shows so far. Some hope will come in a week with the debut of Showtime’s “Homeland” (which you can still watch the pilot of in its entirety here), but beyond that, most of the genuinely exciting shows seem to be coming at mid-season: NBC’s “Awake” and “Smash: The Brian Williams Story,” ABC’s “Apartment 23” and “The River,” etc.

Hopefully we can add Showtime’s “House of Lies” to that list. I still haven’t seen the pilot for the new comedy – in which Don Cheadle, Kristen Bell and Ben Schwartz are part of a team of cutthroat management consultants who will do anything in their pursuit of money – but that cast is great, Showtime president David Nevins promised it would be more overtly funny than most of the Showtime “comedies,” and, well, the people involved with the show helped make this promo, which has made me laugh every single time I’ve seen it this week.

“House of Lies” may or may not pan out, but at least it’s given the world Veronica Mars, Jean-Ralphio and Paul Rusesabagina getting down with their bad selves. Enjoy.