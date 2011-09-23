Exclusive: The ‘House of Lies’ cast gets down in a new promo

Premiere week for the 2011-12 TV season isn’t officially over yet (it runs Monday-Sunday), but as you know if you’ve been reading my reviews, it hasn’t been the most inspiring batch of new shows so far. Some hope will come in a week with the debut of Showtime’s “Homeland” (which you can still watch the pilot of in its entirety here), but beyond that, most of the genuinely exciting shows seem to be coming at mid-season: NBC’s “Awake” and “Smash: The Brian Williams Story,” ABC’s “Apartment 23” and “The River,” etc.
Hopefully we can add Showtime’s “House of Lies” to that list. I still haven’t seen the pilot for the new comedy – in which Don Cheadle, Kristen Bell and Ben Schwartz are part of a team of cutthroat management consultants who will do anything in their pursuit of money – but that cast is great, Showtime president David Nevins promised it would be more overtly funny than most of the Showtime “comedies,” and, well, the people involved with the show helped make this promo, which has made me laugh every single time I’ve seen it this week.
“House of Lies” may or may not pan out, but at least it’s given the world Veronica Mars, Jean-Ralphio and Paul Rusesabagina getting down with their bad selves. Enjoy.
Why was Smash renamed to Smash: The Brian Williams Story?
It’s Alan’s favorite dead horse of a joke (which I laugh at every time anyway). He likes to pretend based on the title that NBC’s Smash is actually a Friday Night Lights spin-off about Brian “Smash” Williams.
Again, SO dumb, but I always giggle.
Monkey0111’s comment is possibly my favorite ever.
OK. Cheadle is the man.
Please god give Kristen Bell a good, long running show to do so she doesn’t have to resort to crappy comedies – romantic or otherwise.
Is this going to be case where Ben Schwartz won’t have time to appear on Parks & Rec?
Because as much as I like this cast, if it means no Jean-Ralphio (even after the current Entertainment 720 story-line, which I assume he has to be in), I will be somewhat disappointed.
All depends on scheduling, what’s in his Showtime contract, etc. But Schwartz is in at least one upcoming P&R episode, and I imagine things can be worked out if need be.
Thanks to Bell’s typically wonderful appearance on Ferguson, I will forever know this show as “House of Pies.”
[www.youtube.com]
It’s great to see Josh Lawson involved in a high-quality program for once. I’ve always thought that he was a great comedic actor and hopefully this will be the program that convinces the rest of the world, because the US Spaced pilot sure wasn’t.
January is too far away! LOVE Kristen Bell & Ben Schwartz. I know this will be a great show.