‘Fairly Legal’ – ‘Pilot’: The fixer

Senior Television Writer
01.20.11 18 Comments

This morning, I offered up my review of USA’s new quasi-law show “Fairly Legal” with Sarah Shahi, which I found to be a pretty lacking example of the USA formula in action. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody else think?

Around The Web

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLFAIRLY LEGALSARAH SHAHI

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP