‘Fairly Legal’ – ‘Pilot’: The fixer

This morning, I offered up my review of USA’s new quasi-law show “Fairly Legal” with Sarah Shahi, which I found to be a pretty lacking example of the USA formula in action. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody else think?
This morning, I offered up my review of USA’s new quasi-law show “Fairly Legal” with Sarah Shahi, which I found to be a pretty lacking example of the USA formula in action. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody else think?
Solid. I will give it more episodes. Not thrilled but really like the lead.
Far from great but I’d watch it again.
It’s definitely a USA show, but maybe that formula is a bit played out.
I loved Sarah Shahi in Life with Damian Lewis, and she’s not bad here, but it was lacking something.
I should also note that Michael T. was one of my least favorite actors on BSG, so I found it a little hard to be interested in him. Not fair, I know. That was a different show, but I’m having a hard time getting around that.
There’s a lot of good stuff out there, so I’m thinking that I’ll watch this when I happen across it or when I have time, but it will not be appointment or dvr viewing.
I’m sick of USA being so content with being mediocre, but Sarah Shahi is so gorgeous I could probably watch her in anything.
i’m another “lifer” who fell for shahi alongside damien lewis.
f.l. isn’t my favorite show by any means, but shahi was solid. i will overlook a lot of flaws i see in other usa network shows simply because i like the energy she brings to the screen.
i hope they change their minds and end up serializing some story lines in the future.
Plot-wise, pretty bland, but Sarah Shahi and Virginia Williams are hot, and the series doesn’t make me want to claw my eyes out like Private Practice has gotten, so I may watch a few more eps. Still ticked at USA for ruining In Plain Sight, though.
Does anyone else think that Ed Asner needs to show up to tell Kate that she has spunk?
Gerald McRaney looked like he was plotting bloody vengeance against his agent.
…ruining In Plain Sight????????
It didn’t knock my socks off, but I enjoyed it and will give it at least a couple more episodes. Like a lot of others here, I absolutely loved Sarah Shahi in “Life,” and her presence makes up for a multitude of other shortcomings here.
That coffee shop scene was brutally poor. Almost turned it off at that point. Another scene like that and they’ve lost me as a viewer.
I’ll say this much…I don’t see/like her as a leading lady, the show looks in no way compelling, and she doesn’t seem like much of a character worth welcoming, so I didn’t watch Based on your review, I take it you wish you hadn’t either.
One thing thats been overlooked in every review I’ve seen so far is the sense that the show is attempting to present an argument for a certain view of justice in which the wealthy are subject to different laws than the poor. This is the defacto status quo, but it is strange to see someone arguing for a unequal system so hard.
It’s great to see Shahi back on tv. I liked it mostly but it’s no Life – I still miss that show and the whole cast,
As a whole I give the show a B. However, I give Sarah Shahi an A. She is spectacular. I will definitely continue to watch.
I loved Life when it was on NBC. After a rather lame “lets wrap up all the storylines at once, and not leave any questions for the viewers” series finale — I spent the appropriate time mourning the loss of a terrific show that was expertly acted by Lewis and Shahi.
I saw the promo for F.L., and while i knew that it wasnt going to compare to Life, maybe an injection from Shahi would make the show watchable.
I was wrong. Oh my lord, it was so bad. Ten minutes in, I checked by DVR to make sure I didnt set up a series recording for this show. It is atrocious.
Now, I am back to writing the heads of F/X or AMC, begging them to buy the rights to Life and start making it again . . .
Write a comment…
I enjoyed the pilot. It wasn’t the best episode of television I’ve ever seen, but it was entertaining with a few clever scenes. Sarah Shahi carries the show. She is so gorgeous/telegenic, that it’s hard not to enjoy watching her on the screen.
I also thought it was interesting that at the end of the episode while she was on the boat talking to her ex, that a reference was made to here nipples. I’ve never seen such an overt sexual reference like that in a show before– even on cable.
Fairly innocuous “in the background” show and as far as those types of series go, it could be worse. Definitely planning on giving it a few more episodes.
The show is ok as it goes, and Sarah Shahi is certainly great eye candy (with a better wardrobe, albeit looking less hot than she did in “Life.”) Where USA and its parent, both missed the boat was not re-teaming her in bringing back “Life”. They certainly would be welcome characters. At least they gave her character back the same last name- Reed- perhaps as a shout out to the better show. damn, I miss that program!