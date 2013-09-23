Fall TV Reviews: ‘Mom,’ ‘Hostages’ & ‘The Blacklist’

Hey everybody, as you know I am still in the hospital. Infections are tricky things, and we’re just working to get this one under control.
I’ll be fine, but for now – and even after I’m home – I’m going to be at half-speed, at best, for a while. With the TV season officially beginning tonight, this is not an ideal time for that, but what can you do? I’ll be writing fewer reviews, what I do write will often be shorter than normal, etc.
As it happens, this is a pretty weak season in terms of new shows, so I have no problem cutting bait on long reviews (or reviews of any kind) of most of the newbies. When I have time or energy, I’ll put together posts like this one with very quick hits on what’s debuting that night, just so you have some sense of my initial thoughts. If I stick with a rookie, maybe down the road I’ll do something longer. (And some shows, like “SHIELD,” will get the fuller treatment up-front.) There may be shows that are just skipped altogether, maybe a lot, depending on how I feel as the week moves on.
Three premieres tonight, with a sitcom and two dramas. In order:
“Mom” (9:30 p.m., CBS): The Chuck Lorre factory’s latest, in which Anna Farris is a recovering alcoholic single mom who blames all her failings on her own recovering alcoholic single mom, played by Allison Janney. There are a couple of scenes in the middle of the pilot (at an AA meeting and then when the two leads go to a coffee shop after) that have a realness and a humanity to them in spots that evoke some of Lorre’s better work on “Roseanne” and “Grace Under Fire.” But the pilot feels like 17 shows all crammed together into one – including a lot of wacky antics at the restaurant where Farris works with Nate Corddry and French Stewart, plus Matt Jones (Badger from “Breaking Bad”) as her stoner ex – that I want to wait to see what it settles down into, or if it’ll continue to be all over the place. Grade: C+
“Hostages” (10 p.m., CBS): Boy, did I hate this. It’s CBS’ attempt to do “24,” with a 15-episode season where FBI agent Dylan McDermott takes surgeon Toni Collette and her family prisoner so she’ll murder the President during an operation. The characters wander a spectrum from boring to irritating (guess which end the two teenage kids wind up on?), and the situation already feels unsustainable by the end of the first episode. I do not care what happens to any of these people, so why do I want to watch them stuck in this claustrophobic tension dealing with contrived situations that will prolong it over a season? I would say it misunderstands exactly what it is that people like in serialized cable dramas, but then I think of the ratings for “Under the Dome” and “The Following,” and wonder if CBS might not have a hit on its hands despite the terrible writing. Grade: D
“The Blacklist” (10 p.m., NBC): James Spader is “concierge of crime” Red Reddington, the elusive, all-knowing master facilitator of global crime and terror; one day, for mysterious reasons, Red turns himself into the FBI and offers to help them catch 100 bad guys of his choosing, but only so long as he works through rookie profiler Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone). It’s a pretty shameless “Silence of the Lambs” rip-off – one scene in the pilot beat-for-beat copies the “quid pro quo, Clarice” scene where Lecter gets Clarice to talk about her childhood – but also a fun character for Spader to play, and the writers know what to have their leading man do and say. I can let some derivative writing go if a show has a clear understanding of what it is, and, more importantly, has a thing it does very well. Do I need to see another episode of this? Probably not. Will I watch it more just to enjoy Spader and see if Red’s motivation is the thing everyone has been assuming since the trailer was released? Absolutely. Grade: B-
No time to put together individual talkback posts for each, so feel free to comment here after they’ve aired tonight.
She’s his daughter and he’s dying of cancer. Next!
That would, indeed, be the theory everyone has. And if that’s what the story actually is — if it is really THAT predictable in the ongoing stuff — then my interest in the show plummets.
I have to think it’s something besides that, even if it’s nothing special at all. That’s just too obvious.
I assume it won’t be that obvious, more like he killed someone in her past or isn’t the father but could have been, or she punished someone that wronged someone he cared about. It CAN’T be the daughter thing or a bunch of people are going to put their feet through TV screens after investing in it.
She’s his mother, he’s from the future, and SHE’S going to die if he doesn’t team up with her so he can take a bullet for her in one of her future cases1
She’s his niece and he has a brain cloud.
He conned his way into becoming the CEO of a major corporation and wants her to run one of its assets, a paper company in Scranton, PA
I noticed they even have similar facial features. But I’m willing to bet he’s not her father, because 1) everyone’s going to assume that and 2) the preview for next week’s episode has her asking about him about her father. So I doubt they would bring it up that quickly, much less give it away that quickly.
For me, the problem isn’t whether or not the solution to the main mystery is obvious, but that the show didn’t get me to care about it one way of the other.
And Eurotrash Bad Guy of the Week plot lines don’t look as if they’ll be very interesting either. Which leaves Spader’s sneer and Megan Boone’s face (even prettier with the tiny cuts that apparently result from massive car crashes) as the only reasons to watch.
Oh these posts are going to be great. My plate is full w/ stuff I’m catching up on via netflix, so I’m hoping I don’t need to add anything (other than Shield) this fall. Keep warning me of the mediocrity!
Hope you get out of the hospital and feel better soon, Alan!
Indeed, I am so impressed that you’re doing as much as you are. Please take care of yourself.
Yes Alan, health is the main priority. I’d think all of would want you to rest and recup than run yourself down.
Take care of yourself and family. Two most important things that I learned through a health crisis.
Indeed! You are now on my official “I’m worried!” list and I definitely want you off it, stat. Please take care of yourself.
I like this. Are you going to be doing this each night new shows premier?
Best wishes, Alan! Hope you get well soon.
Seconded! Hope the infection goes away very fast.
Deleting the Hostages season pass, thanks!
Thanks for the post, Alan – hope you’re feeling better and out of the hospital soon!
Ditto!! This is a great service but get better and make that your priority! Anyway, thanks. Hostages smelled bad from the first wiff of the premise.
I’m still going to check Hostages out. Not to needle you in your recovering state, but you seem to have a thing against Dylan McDermott – or is it Dermot Mulroney? – recently. However the warning about the annoying teens gives me pause. Why do shows keep doing that with these kids?
Can’t wait for Blacklist though. I’d watch Spader read Big Bang Theory scripts if that’s what he was reduced to doing.
Recently? That “which guy is which again?” joking has been going on for years!
I guess they are trying to get a teen audience? Except even actual teenagers probably hate those people.
We really really do. I only just left official teen-age, and the teenagers on shows like Revolution and Terra Nova actually completely turned me off the show. I think perhaps we find them even more whiny, annoying, and sometimes downright idiotic than adults do. Or maybe not, that might not be possible.
Watched both; liked Hostages and will continue to watch (provisionally), but couldn’t even get through the pilot of Blacklist. Inferior Silence of the Lambs rip-off, with scenery chewing galore. Blacklist is without a doubt the most over-hyped new show, and the critics are playing along.
This has to be the worst network television launch for quite some time. I know it’s easy to say something like that (“each new year is worse than the last!”), but it really does feel so bland. I don’t even see a ‘Hannibal’ in our future. It’s procedural after procedural after procedural after doctor after lawyer after cop after tired premise. I either get excited for a show and it winds up a huge, vile disappointment (The Following), or it’s something that’s clearly terrible right from the first promo (Cult, The Nazi Clock Hour, etc). I think ‘Agents of SHIELD’ will at least be good fun, but even that seems to be playing it really safe based on early reviews.
At least cable and Netflix are around. THAT is where I still get excited for a new show and then are rarely disappointed.
Sleepy Hollow was pretty absurd fun. At least for the first hour.
Sleepy Hollow, Agents of SHIELD and Almost Human are all pretty good.
These all sound pretty dreadful. James Spader in a bald cap (or whatever is happening to his head in these photos) is a tiny bit intriguing, but the picture is sufficient for my mild interest.
I hope you get better soon, Alan. Don’t strain!
Found it interesting to read that they originally offered Blacklist to Kiefer Sutherland. Have been going through 24 on Netflix and he’s terrific but based on the trailers Spader looks like a much better fit
PS glad you are ok Alan hope you are out of the hospital soon
I thought the Hostages pilot was just ‘meh’, but what really made me have such a negative reaction was the ‘This Season on Hostages’ bit they showed after the episode finished….which basically spoiled the entire show and definitely seemed like a Funny or Die parody.
The Blacklist is nothing new, but I thought James Spader was entertaining enough to make me tune in again. I feel like this is a show that COULD have the potential to turn into something very fun, if it delivers some unexpected twists.
I cringe at the promos for “Mom.” Sad to see Janney slumming like this.
I had my hand on the remote when the lady character was (insinuating) going to cut her finger off. Many more of these scenes, I’ll be gone. It was disturbing. I watch TV to be relaxed, not wound up.
FYI
Which part of a show called “Hostages” did you think would be relaxing?
You watch TV to be relaxed? Wow, you must miss a lot of great shows, 70’s porn star named guy.
All they need to do is end every episode with Ultron and Captain Kirk smoking cigars on a patio and I’ll give it a shot.
Get well soon, Alan. Don’t let the strain of dramageddon push you over the edge.
Orphan Is The New Blacklist.
I like Spader so I watched The Blacklist and I was reasonably entertained.
I do think the big “secret” is pretty obvious so I hope they at least upend expectations by not dragging it out.
Short and sweet. Works for me.
My 1st thought, she is his daughter, after all he is a genius @ what he does & who better to help him expose the “truth” he discovered over 20 yrs ago but had to disappear to protect his wife & daughter. Hmmm, & husband, well what better way to keep 24/7 protection of daughter than a “spy”, trained by Red! Even if I’m partially correct or wrong, James Spader is a phenomenal actor & I’ve been waiting for him to come back with another series. God Bless you in your recovery Alan.
For anyone who has DirecTV, their Video On Demand feature has a bunch of things, especially for the NBC shows. If you search on “Blacklist”, you’ll find “Blacklist: Extras” which has some talks with the cast, some previews for the show and the pilot, and the 15 minutes that the producers and stars did at the San Diego Comic Con back in July – which was hosted/moderated by Alan. It’s only 15 minutes because in the 1-hour time slot, they used 44 of those minutes to show the pilot.
Keeping with my goal of watching as many pilots as I can (why? why?), I saw The Blacklist. In its ads, they quote USA Today saying it’s the Fall’s best new pilot. Yikes. If it is, what hellscape are the other shows? It wasn’t bad, just terribly banal. How long did it take to write? Two days? One and a half?
So sad you did not like Hostages. Previous to this, I have heard good reviews, and I adore Toni Collette! Do you think the show will get any better? How many episodes have you actually watched? I am going to watch the pilot right now.
Yikes MOM there are no likable characters or situations on this show.
Alan, I hope you get better soon!
Actress playing Elizabeth is not very good. When she goes to confront Spader in the hotel she’s not nearly as pissed as Claire Danes would have been in Homeland. Obviously she’s not Claire Danes, but I wanted more from her because the script is not weak.
I’m still on the fence with The Blacklist. It just managed to hold my interest, but if the next episode or two don’t work for me then I’ll drop it.
The Blacklist just managed to hold my interest. I’m on the fence with it. If the next episode or two aren’t good then I’ll drop it.
“Hey everybody, as you know I am still in the hospital”
Eh? Don’t even know you you are mate? Just came here to read some reviews not got a nobody’s life story!
Trentors – How big of an asshole do you have to be to feel like bothering to comment just to criticize somebody for mentioning he’s in the *hospital*?
Apparently, THIS big!
[Apologies for breaking your “talk about the shows, not each other” rule, Alan.]
-Daniel
And that, kiddos, is the story of how the mogwai schooled the troll.
Very disappointing. The only reason I watched it because James Spader is an excellent actor.
But this? No, not worth it. Too much running around, talking, stupid ideas, too many people running, and bleeding. The plots are naïve childlike. The writers must be violent video game writers, bang, bang,huge explosions, more blood.
More stupid!
Good. Now go back to watching Downtown Abbey and spare us your opinions.
I thought Mom was kinda crappy until I started laughing out loud at a bunch of the jokes.
I have some hope for it.
WHY are reviews such lame, shortsighted, and desperate simpletons they would dare to say Blacklist is a Hannibal ripoff and in the next breath accept 400 cop, doctor, lawyer procedurals which are just the same plot throw int a probability matrix and out spits the next boring episode of “where were you on the night of, your brother has sphincter polyps, and Judge, we request a sidebar”?
Please tell me how you dare? Its like..time travel has been done before.. boring..lets go watch the 8 hundredth and seventy second episode of law and order.
Ring ring..a 3rd grader called..he wants his perspective back.
Blacklist was absolutely terrible. Is this what passes for intelligent writing? In the first scene, you have an apparently dangerous criminal walk all the way into the lobby of the FBI and get inside to the front counter without anyone noticing. Then after providing ID to what looked to be a customs agent, he surrenders to what seems to be instantly 3 dozen heavily armed soldiers. We they all standing in the hallway? Was the loud buzzer even necessary? Wouldn’t it have been more realistic that they had cameras outside and inside that have facial recognition, alerting a few armed men to take him in as he walks through the door?
The terrible writing continues as the “hannibal” like character is seen in this X-Men contraption, perhaps suggesting he is so dangerous that noone should get near him. OK, but then why do we see him not 30 seconds later trapsing around the FBI office, looking at “intel boards” and taking liberties to lecture and mingle amongst the staff. I thought he was dangerous? Should you really let him loose inside the FBI offices? Should you really be giving him access to classified information? Could this show be any dumber.
I turned it off after that scene.
I’m trying to stick with ‘Hostages’ but after 2 episodes it’s pushed my tolerance. Perhaps unwisely, I will give it 1 more episode to suggest any redeeming purpose before I abandon it.
So far I’m enjoying Blacklist the most of any of the new shows. I think the obvious conclusion is Red is the dad, but it will be something entirely different. I noticed the Hannibal rip offs with a it of a spin. Love Spader, and so pleased that I have something to watch on Monday night, which is otherwise a black hole.
