‘Falling Skies’ – ‘Prisoner of War’: The wrong kid tried

A few quick thoughts on tonight’s “Falling Skies” coming up just as soon as I read the stack of spy novels on my nightstand…
As I said last week, while I enjoy “Falling Skies,” I’m not sure there’s enough meat here to fuel weekly reviews. That said, there were some discussion-worthy things in “Prisoner of War,” and I’m also curious to see ongoing reaction to the show, given how split the comments were between my post last week (mostly positive comments) versus Fienberg’s review of the show (predominantly negative comments).
Mark Verheiden was brought in as showrunner after the “Falling Skies” pilot was produced, and his influence is pretty clear in “Prisoner of War,” which has plenty of echoes of “Battlestar Galactica.” Obviously there’s the wall of photos of missing and/or dead children(*), but there are also the glimpses we get of the civilian population trying to make the best of their situation, here setting up daycare, a rudimentary school system, cooking(**), etc. On “BSG,” the civilian part of the fleet was often an abstract, because we were spending all of our time on Galactica while most of the civilians were on other ships we never went to. Here, they’re right down the hall from where Weaver and Tom are plotting strategy, so in a way, this show has a leg up on portraying that aspect.
(*) I’ve always been a Noah Wyle fan – playing John Carter was not nearly as easy as he made it look, as evidenced by the number of shows since then that have tried to feature callow young point-of-view characters who have been vastly less interesting – but it’s been a while since I’ve watched him regularly in anything. So it’s nice to get moments like Tom’s reaction to the “Save Our Babies” sign as a reminder of what he can do without saying a word. Nice.
(**) On the other hand, any scenario whatsoever that involves giving Pope access to knives, or even forks, spoons and ladles, is incredibly stupid, even if he’s under guard 24/7.
This episode also introduces Steven Weber as smug, sarcastic but talented Dr. Michael Harris. It’s he kind of role Weber’s been typecast in lately, but only because he’s very good at it – good enough that I mostly was able to overlook the coincidence that Harris happened to know Tom’s wife and was with her when she died. Given that this group still hasn’t traveled very far from Boston, it’s not completely improbable that these two would cross paths again, but it still seemed a little too dramatically neat.
Plus, Noah Wyle takes out a skitter singlehanded! Tom dragging the creature through the school was a nice moment (if, like most of the series, borrowed from another alien invasion story, in this case Will Smith in the desert in “Independence Day”), and I remain impressed by the effects work on the creature itself.
What did everybody else think? Two weeks and three hours into “Falling Skies,” how are we feeling about it?
I’m very disappointed that Karen was taken. She’s my favorite character. It’d be nice to get some footage of what’s going on with her next week. I hope Hal doesn’t move on to Lourdes or someone else in her absence.
i like lourdes for hal -seemed to be more chemistry between the actual actors than between karen and hal. imo. but either way i like the fact that story line is in!!
I think hal and karen has more chemistry. Plus Lourdes is to old for Hal.
“…any scenario whatsoever that involves giving Pope access to knives, or even forks, spoons and ladles, is incredibly stupid…”
You say this as if Pope isn’t the archetypical bad-guy-who-redeems-himself-before-the-season-ends ;) I’m enjoying the series so far; definite shades of BSG though.
I think what Alan is trying to say really is that it sounds like a recipe for disaster.
I don’t know if they’ll go the redemption route with Pope, or just use him as the ambiguous character that’s supposed to keep you guessing as to whose side he’s on. But that aside, what alarmed me was that they’ve given this guy access to the food they eat. Is someone standing guard to make sure he’s not going to one day poison 2nd Mass?
This show is some special kind of awful. This episode was based around the whole idea that they got a prisoner of war… anyone remember how they got the prisoner? They were in the dark creepy concrete bunker, and he ran into the naked alien which of course has no weapon, because advanced aliens here to conquer us need no weapons or protection, and it proceeds to try and choke the main character… Anyone know why they were in the creepy concrete bunker or where they were? Me neither, because they suddenly appeared there… probably because they were meant to capture an alien to get the plot moving. Come on, I can forgive most awful things in this show (and there are a lot), but the scenes are completely unconnected and the characters just keep popping into existence in various places and we have no idea how they got there. Just awful
They were in the bunker because they ran from the Mech and it did not go to plan. I’m not sure how in a world that has gone to $#!+ being in a place that is a piece of $#!+ is a plot inconsistency. Aliens are all over the place, they end up where they end up.
I’m pretty sure the alien from the pilot had some kind of body armor. Also, the fact that they can’t be killed with bullets except from really, really up close means that their natural protection is more than enough. Why was the alien in the tunnel? Tracking them, of course. They ditched the car and crawled in there to hide, and obviously one of the aliens from the hospital followed them. As for why they have no weapons – humans can hardly do anything to harm them as it is, and also that’s what the mechs are for.
Ha, was that a Wslk Hard reference Alan?
meh.
Totally agree, not much more to say at this point. Still on board though.
weak episode, just like this weak review. you are better than this alan
To be honest, I’m already done watching this show. I’m gonna try and find that other Spielberg miniseries Taken. I remember loving it until the ending in middle school, and it’s got to be better than this.
It feels like TV finally died with Game of Thrones ending. Breaking Bad can’t come soon enough. I was really hoping this would be something more, but I can’t connect with any of the cast and the direction feels like any generic show, even though they’re trying for more. :
I’ll probably catch up if I hear (from here) that the show got it together.
Breaking Bad has everything this show doesn’t… that’s edge! This show is as dull as a butterknife. Mark Verheiden needs to throw away the rule book and start eliminating characters that you care about. This is truly softball. It’s those “holy crap, they’re gone!!!’ moments you hope to experience in a show about the extinction of the human race.
Uh, hate to point out the obvious, but the show hasn’t been around long enough yet for us to really have any characters we care about, except maybe Noah Wyle (and that’s ’cause we’ve liked him so much in other things; hey, I’m just admitting it). I’ve always liked Wyle and Bloodgood, and I like them here; they just haven’t given her enough to do, and they should. The rest of the characters? Not so much, so far. but it’s early days yet.
And if they really want to learn anything about the enemy, they’ll need a pathologist and a zoologist to do an autopsy. Talking won’t produce anything, so that severely limits what you can learn. Plus, it’s worth considering the likelihood that an alien culture might have almost nothing in common with us in viewpoint or anything else, so that even if you could communicate, it would be meaningless. Which makes an autopsy — so you can find the vulnerable spots and get better at killing them — a priority. And I don’t think Steven Weber’s character is that kind of scientist.
I’ll give it until episode 6 to start making sense. No matter how much I like Wyle, if it doesn’t make sense by then, Sunday night will be summer reading material time or Masterpiece Mystery time instead. At least until Boardwalk Empire returns.
Seriously? People come on! This is a TV show, there’s bound to be mistakes! Most, and hence I said most and not all, of you are saying it’s got a shade of BSG and some movies. That’s good because it’s all of these wonderful alien but-kicking movie/tv shows combined. And take a break from criticizing it and actually watch it care free. When do you ever run into an alien show which goes so into depth with feelings and actions of people. And be mindful that it’s only aired, what, 2 episodes. Give it a chance before you completely call it trash and kick it tothe curb.
Agreed. If you’re constantly looking for the next Breaking Bad, then TV probably isn’t for you. Not all TV shows need be brain food. Some are just light entertainment on a Sunday evening.
I hope that we get to learn more about why Dr. Michael Harris was with Tom’s wife when the aliens attacked and how he knew Tom to begin with. I didn’t feel like the show was clear on any of that. Also, I hope Tom punches Harris many more times.
But overall a great episode and a great show.
I assumed they taught together at a University and were part of a group of survivors based there following the initial attack, back before the militia got organized. While scavenging for the group, Dr. Harris abandoned Tom’s wife during an alien sweep/attack.
Yeah, I’m not clear about that, either. But it is clear that virtually everything out of Harris’s mouth re: Tom’s wife is a lie so far. And maybe a lot of the rest of what Harris said, too.
Trying to stay with it… but starting to fade. For me, the element that is ruining it for me is the 2 dimensional supporting characters… Noah Wyle is great (I would have rather seen him rather than Tom Cruise in WOTW), but honestly his grimmacing behind Steven Weber was a bit over the top. And do you really get the impression that the entire army right now consists of Noah Wyle, Will Patton and the white haired dude. ‘The Walking Dead’ was masterful in creating a handful of characters that you rooted for in a dreadful situation. This show’s problem is scale, and that scale consists of characters not CGI or locales. I see this sinking like Jericho… a promising story, but sank into a postapocoplytic soap opera. Give me Earl cutting off his hand any day!!!
they aren’t the army, they are a militia. tom has no military training, yet he is second in charge under weaver. and there are other groups, they referenced that in this episode. also, there were about twenty people in the room when they had that meeting. and each of them have their own teams. so its a little more than three people. but there is such a thing as a main character, a supporting character and background characters.
YES. I was searching my brain for another post-apocalyptic type of show which actually makes you care about the characters. This show is just a plain bowl of oatmeal when compared to “The Walking Dead”–that show also took something that’s been done over and over, and acutally made it interesting with complex, flawed characters and believable dilemmas.
This show is so mediocre and derivative, it’s sad.
You mean other than the reinvented BSG? Nope, sorry, can’t think of one either. It’s just not that easy, apparently, to do post-apocalyptic well. And no, Walking Dead really didn’t do it for me, either. Maybe the writers of Falling Skies should have looked instead to Joe Haldeman or Orson Scott Card for source material on what it means to confront something murderous that is literally completely alien, therefore incomprehensible, with none of it becoming more comprehensible over time. That’s a head-scratcher.
Not as good as the pilot, but I am willing to give the show a chance. After all, even my favorite show BSG had episodes that kinda lost me. The thing I dont get is that they were in a pickup truck and then magically appear…underground somewhere? And he finds the skitter within minutes of walking down that dark hall and the guys dont run to his help?
All is not lost, this stuff is better than what is on many channels these days (especially The Killing) but it could be better. I would give this episode a C+. Hoping for improvements in the weeks to come…
I thought this was much better than the first 2 hours. Full steam ahead! I like it.
I’m enjoying the show. Noah is quite good and so are many of the supporting castembers. I’m definately hooked.
I still don’t like the show, but watched it anyway ’cause I was bored. The show could be so much better with the story they have. I felt this way about Dark Blue too.
I thought it was nicely paced. I liked the action. I thought that some of the characters have promise.
I have heard the Spielberg was heavily involved with casting and shaping the scripts. The treacle-y moment where Tom’s son tells him to go get his other sons reminded me of this idea, it was almost more than I could take. I hope Falling Skies takes a greater turn to the darker sides of what can happen in this situation as the way it has already been presented is fairly dark.
Also is Moon Bloodgood supposed to be the female lead? I could not tell she seems to be very much in the background.
Also the special effects look really good.
It’s not bad but it isn’t great . I really feel like Dan’s Review said it best . it’s solid .
I could be mistaken, but the aliens seem a bit weird to me.
First there was the comment about the two legged robots. Now there’s the scrap metal thing. Then there’s the whole issue of abducting kids.
Logically, it’s hard to believe that aliens would come here to enslave children into gathering scrap metal.
Also, the aliens don’t appear to carry weapons. It seems they have the robots do the shooting.
My guess is that the aliens had an accident and mutated to what they look like now, losing their opposable thumbs. They now are forced to use the robots that they built before the mutation to do all their work. Since they were running out of robots (time, other factors, whatever), they came here because they need people who are capable of building more robots (hence the scrap metal). This also explains why they took out the military. Any electro-magnetic weapon would destroy their chances.
Ant takers?
That should be “Any takers?”.
“Ant takers” is not a prediction for the next step of the invasion.
Interesting theory. More on it later.
I was luke warm, now I’m cool. I was hoping this episode would tell us more about the aliens. If anything, the aliens were made to seem weaker, I guess more cerebral. Tom took down that alien in a way that didn’t seem possible in episode 1. The robots didn’t kill on sight.
And, if the robots are smart, how do they pick the kids to harness for labor? Are they doing it by age? Or by strength Why would they pick a kid with cystic fibrosis? Wouldn’t he be more weak and die?
Also, we didn’t get further information about why these people can safely set up a base at the school with no danger.
I assume the aliens left a limiting occupying force, but that hasn’t been explained explicitly.
To AUSTINUGAPREZ – I also compare it to Walking Dead, but I think it is a mistake on my part. If the writers are trying to create the same bleak mood and life and death tension, they have failed miserably.
The best part of the show are Wylie and Moonblood.
Also – While I like the Pope character, I feel like the actor is performing in a different show than the other characters. Everyone else is a 2 (energy) and he is a 9. His scenes are awkward.
I’m waiting for them to announce that the kid has been cured of CF by the harness, making us wonder if the aliens are all bad, or something. But it appears they’re taking a different turn with that part of the story. Still liking it, though. Much better than the abomination that is Outcasts.
I’m rather thinking that the harness pumps them with a drug that makes them both controllable and addicted. Note the connection to the spine: whatever that thing pumps into them, it’s going straight into the nervous system and the brain.
That said, the more I watch postapocalyptic sci-fi shows, the more I wish HBO would let someone good bring Asimov’s Foundation series or his robot series to TV instead. I’m tired of the same old premises being constantly rehashed.
I was waiting for the doctor to suggest they get the fluid in the harness under a microscope.
I’m really enjoying this show through the first three hours. I don’t think it’s quite as good as “The Walking Dead” (the show it feels most like) because ‘Dead’ just feels bleaker, plus, there are a few too many stock characters (like Will Patton’s Army Captain) but overall, this show is a lot better than I expected given my low expectations of most TNT series (with the exception of “Southland” which I consider one of the best series anywhere) & Noah Wylie has been better than I expected as well as the lead on this show.
Plus, considering the unbelievable disappointment that “V” was, as a Science Fiction fan, I’m also grateful to have an honest to goodness quality alien invasion series that will last and grow.
I’m sticking with this so far, despite some wooden supporting characters and cliche dialogue. “I say we kill it right now.” “No, we need to keep it alive to study it and learn how to beat it.” Didn’t any of these guys see Signs or any other alien invasion movie? Of course you need to keep the skitter alive, how else can you learn about your enemy?
Boring. So far it’s been like watching three hours of Michael looking for Walt or Jax searching for Abel. Plus, the eldest son couldn’t be more annoying. I’ll give it another episode, but the father-son stuff needs to move to the background if this is going to ramp up into a watchable show.
The eldest son is a glaringly bad actor. He needs to harnessed before he ruins the show.
The problem they’ve got is they always have to be working towards a goal, and locating Ben probably came to early so that rescuing Ben has to be more drug out. To this point, he is (and really HAS to be) a cipher, and that doesn’t leave the show with much room to move forward.
I think Noah Wyle is doing a great job. Very watchable. I’m liking Moon Bloodgood’s performance as well. There are some moments in the show that don’t quite work for me (like with Pope — I agree with another poster that he doesn’t seem to quite fit in here). But for the most part I’m enjoying it, and between Falling Skies and Leverage, TNT really has a fun night of TV going on Sundays.
How you can find the “Falling Skies” save-the-children soap-opera-with-monsters interesting while so disliking “The Killing” is the biggest mystery.
They’re obviously different shows, don’t see what one has to do with the other. Glad you like The Killing, sorry you don’t like Falling Skies. I personally enjoy Falling Skies for what it is, and the fact it embraces what it is, as opposed to The Killing which to me is essentially a boring version of 24, just pretending to be something better.
I think I’m done with this.
This is two weeks in a row where the mission was ruined because somebody had to jump up and make a lot of noise. Last week it was the young person jumping up because the dog was doing exactly what it was sent out to do; if the kid is ON the mission, he should know what the mission is. But this week it was the guy who jumped up and grabbed his son. What a stupid thing to do. And in both cases, the aliens who apparantly can shoot anything because of their four-laser tracking devices just can’t hit these targets. This show is filled with morons who should know better than to attract the attention of the mechanical overlords, but they constantly go out of their way to do just that. And for the love of god, can SOMEBODY at least try to use a Boston accent. I in no way feel that I’m in New England. (OK, I will give them last week’s old man pushing up and down on the carburetor butterfly valve at least gave it a shot).
I agree, that is one thing they have definitely already done to death. It actually happened twice last night, the first time with the girl accidentally pushing the brick off the roof. With the exception of Noah’s character, the fighters come off as so incompetent it’s amazing there is even a resistance left. I suppose it’s to be expected, as they are not actually trained soldiers, but the plot device is already worn thin. I’ll keep watching, though, I still find the show entertaining.
“The Killing” at least had characters who were real people, rather than cardboard cut-outs mouthing cliches about “family”, “loyalty”, “history”. I foresee “Falling Skies” as Noah Wyle’s weekly venturings out and always managing to return with “nobility”, like a medieval knight video game. Does this story have a real plot or endpoint in view? And that’s despite the fact that I really, really like Spielberg and the 3 lead actors (Wyle, Bloodgood & Patton) – in fact, I like them so much that I want to see them all do something with real substance.
They are only 2 episodes in – a little early to be talking about an endpoint, especially since I assume you are a patient person to be able to watch all 13 eps of The Killing and still enjoy it. And oh yes, the real people of The Killing – like the aunt who works as an escort, the husband with the past as a mob enforcer, the crazy family friend, the borderline evil high school kids, etc etc. We can play this game all day. I stopped commenting on The Killing threads when I stopped watching the show, please return the favor.
Two weeks and three episodes and I’m all in…
I still like it. There aren’t any other sci-fi shows on TV now. This one has some worthy special effects too. But they should be more fearful and paranoid. It seems like they got into the school and immediately became comfortable in their new base. The aliens should invade them wherever they go. Also the oldest son is awful and hopefully will be taken out in the near future.
Finally, there are too many commercial breaks! It ruins any chance for momentum or tension.
I second that! Makes you feel like you have externally imposed ADD. Can’t eve be rid of them when viewing on demand. I can and do, however, just mute the sound while the ads are on. They can’t keep me from muting my TV.
But as for the episodes themselves so far … only okay. I’d really like to see a good, honest-to-god sci-fi series do well on TV, but I don’t know yet if this deserves to be it. they have to give Moon Bloodgood more to do, however, and stop making such a cartoon out of Patton’s character. A touch of subtlety and more complext characterizations are in order. And oh yeah: no more idiots shouting when they should be shutting up to get the mission done. Talk about a worn-out TV cliche. Sheesh!
Compared to the Walking Dead, it’s sub-par. Grant nailed it; you actually care about characters in Walking Dead, the people in Falling Skies are wooden and one dimensional. But it’s light, easy to absorb entertainment. My 11 yr old daughter and I are enjoying it.
I’m liking it a lot. A little bit cliche but none the less enjoyable. It is what it is and I’m in for atleast for the foreseeable future.
I can’t believe how much leeway you’re giving this show, Alan. I usually agree with most everything you write, but this is just crap. Terrible writing, terrible plotting, and the effects are laughable. It’s no better than the Syfy Saturday movie. Are we watching the same show?
(And by “this is crap” I meant the show, not your writing.)
I wish that critics couldn’t comment on the first season of a show until it was over.
Seriously, most reviewers gave this show what they called a decent review, but most of them actually seem to say a lot of negative things. Like damn just watch this show as if you don’t know TV exists. People are talking about BSG like everyone in the world watched it. Guess what, it was on Sci-Fi, and about 1 percent of the population watched it. Every single show on television borrows from something else. Television borrows from writing. If the sole reason you don’t like something is because its similar to something else you saw, then get over it. Seriously, they hired the BSG guy because they liked his work on that show. Did you not think there would be similarities?
There is just way too much nitpicking about this show. Alan has watched so much other television and I assume film as well, of course he is going to see other influences in it.
I forgot to mention this, but my only real problem with the show is that it does have WAY TOO MANY COMMERCIALS. I mean I watched it on my DVR and I noticed because I was hitting the fastforward button consistently. This would be a half hour show on HBO lol. And do they have to air the shows opening scene at the beginning and end of each break as well? I mean were watching, ok?
Surprised Sepinwall picked this up. Pleasantly so, though! It’s not that the show is bad, I absolutely love it, one of my favorite shows right now. It’s because the show is closer to an SG1 than it is to a Firefly or Battlestar Galactica, it’s this Decades Earth 2 or Space Above and Beyond, in my mind. So it’s going to have very cliche, very predicable plotlines. But this, for me, is a good thing. Contrasted with Walking Dead or other more serious shows like Breaking Bad, it deserves more leeway. Frankly I’m glad we have a positive freedom fighting vibe from this show as opposed to the oppressively negative vibe we’ve been getting from almost all the other “highly acclaimed” shows ever since The Sopranos.
I like it so far. It’s interesting. We’ll see how it goes.
To me though this week’s scenes didn’t have the danger or the exhilaration and they really needed to, because the show doesn’t provide enough depth to skate by on other areas. This is a summer series and so we are here for the excitement, of course context builds bigger excitement but its best not to get too bogged down in building-up your world as Prisoners of War has done.
From the 7/3 episode:
My core problem with this show is tone. It hasn’t been established.
Is the situation soo dire that the Mass survivors need a five year to be there radio man or are they safe to stay in the school for days with no risk of being discovered and invaded, so much so, that a five year old can be the radio man?
Many scenes featured brief conversations with secondary characters. I thought they were either poorly written or a waste, or both.
Just a few of the many examples of why this show is so disappointing. The woman who was with Pope is able to cap two bad guys in the head in less than two seconds with a pistol – so she is an amazing shot – navy seals are envious of her ability with a pistol. Later we find out she can also ride a motorcycle really well, that she knows where to find a huge stash of illegal drugs, can instruct a kid how to shoot a crossbow and also knows exactly where and how to gain access to the hospital. So basically this woman not only knows how to do almost anything, she is expert at everything.
The military puts no guard on the alien while in captivity. People try and “talk” to it. The doctor says it might communicate in ways not discernable to our human ears, after they have heard it “chittering” numerous times. No one questions the boy after the harness is removed – except another 16 year old, who is somehow tasked with doing all manner of recon and ambush operations. There is never any training being done by the civilians, even tho they are the last remaining humans and their survival might(does) depend on them knowing at least basic survival.
There is no logic or motivation to what happens except to move the plot along. The doctor somehow gets caught by the alien in the cage? The kid with the harness is left alone with the alien in the room? The vet figures out how to kill the badass alien by shoving her hand into it’s mouth? Really? I guess the aliens destroyed our common sense along with our civilization.